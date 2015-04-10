Trending

Energiewacht Tour: Velocio-SRAM win TTT

World champions beat Boels Dolman and RaboLiv Women

Velocio-SRAM won the stage 2 of the Energiewacht Tour, the reigning world champions unsurprisingly winning the 14.7 kilometre team time trial. Boels Dolman was second at 14 seconds, with RaboLiv Women in third.

Trixi Worrack, three times a member of the world championship squad led the team over the line to take the race lead. "We raced well together and everyone shared the work, okay there were a few mistakes but nothing too big, and we are really happy to win," Worrack said.

Worrack was joined by Lisa Brennauer, Tayler Wiles, Barbara Guarischi, Tiffany Cromwell and Alena Amialiuisk in winning the stage. Velocio-SRAM’s achievement was even more impressive considering that only two of their six riders, Worrack and current ITT champion Brennauer were part of the 2014 gold medal winning squad, and only Worrack had raced to win all three titles.

“We didn’t know how we would go, we had our first training as a team this week”, she told Cyclingnews “We just had one training day on the course, and it went really well, so we’re happy”

“We want to keep the yellow jersey, it doesn’t matter who it is from the team. I think it will be really windy on Borkum on Sunday, and it will bring a new result. We’ve never raced on this island, so it will be something new. We hope the next stages will be windy, as we have a good group for that, and it makes the race more interesting”.

In the first of two stages for the elite women today, the Energiewacht Tour was in Peize for the first Team Time Trial of the season, and the first chance to see how the big teams are shaping up.

The 14.4km course included some technical corners, with a long straight section that gave the teams the chance to really get up some speed, and all the teams had one eye on learning with the World Championships in mind, as well as the opportunity to shake up the Tour’s General Classification.

The small German team Feminine Cycling Team set a strong early time of 19:34.15 that lasted until Team USA’s 19:22.91, and then the top times kept falling. Boels-Dolmans, who have made no secret that they have big TTT ambitions, finished fastest with 18:13.00, but there were two teams left to come, and out on the course it was clear from the splits that Velocio-SRAM, who as Specialized-lululemon have won all three Trade Team TTT World Championships, were in a different league. They finished 14 seconds fastest, at 17:59.06, and while Rabo-Liv were the last to finish, they couldn’t compete, finishing third behind Boels at 18:29.80.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Velocio - SRAM0:17:59
2Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:14
3Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:30
4Orica - AIS0:00:34
5Hitec Products0:01:00
6Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:20
7United States0:01:23
8Team Liv-Plantur0:01:29
9Wiggle Honda0:01:41
10Feminine Cycling Team0:01:55
11Ronald Mcdonald Huis0:02:01
12RC Jan Van Arckel0:02:11
13Belgium0:02:12
14Lithuania
15Mixed Team0:02:16
16Switzerland0:02:17
17Euregio0:02:51

General classification after stage 2a
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM3:08:15
2Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM0:00:02
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM0:00:03
4Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM0:00:08
5Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM0:00:12
6Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:19
7Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:22
8Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:23
9Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:24
10Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo-Liv0:00:28

 

