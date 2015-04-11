Image 1 of 16 Hitec Product's Kirsten Wild wins stage 3 (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 16 Hitec Product's Kirsten Wild wins breakaway sprint (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 16 Velocio-SRAM Lisa Brennauer moves into the race lead (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 4 of 16 Wild tops the stage 3 podium (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 5 of 16 Chanella Stougje (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 6 of 16 Energiewacht Tour Stage 3 - the peloton (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 7 of 16 Lucinda Brand, Roxane Knetemann, Lisa Brennauer, Christine Majerus (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 8 of 16 Energiewacht Tour Stage 3 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 9 of 16 Tatiana Guderzo, Emilie Moberg (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 10 of 16 Energiewacht Tour Stage 3 - fans at the side of the road (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 11 of 16 Ilona Hoeksma, Lucy Garner, Emilie Moberg (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 12 of 16 Ellen van Dijk, Lisa Brennauer, Lizzie Armitstead, Kirsten Wild, Jolien D'hoore (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 13 of 16 Anouska Koster, Alena Amialiusik (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 14 of 16 Energiewacht Tour Stage 3 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 15 of 16 Kirsten Wild, Julie Leth (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 16 of 16 Gracie Elvin (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) took her first win of the Energiewacht Tour during stage 3 on Saturday. She out-sprinted a breakaway group ahead of Lucinda Brand (Rabo-Liv Women Cycling Team) and Lisa Brennauer (Velocio-SRAM).

Brennauer heads into the stage 4 finale as the overall leader ahead of her teammate Trixi Worrack and Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team) in third.

Throughout the 2015 Energiewacht Tour, teams and riders have been predicting that the race would really begin this weekend, with the forecast promising wind and rain. And they weren’t disappointed. With the wind already picking up in Stadkanaal, riders took their places on the start line 40 minutes before the 116.9km stage began, knowing that the stage would be all about echelons, attacks and the need for perfect positioning.

They were proved right – within the first five kilometres the wind had ripped the peloton into four groups, and a breakaway of 15 was formed, with only the top teams represented: race leader Barbara Guarischi, World ITT Champion Lisa Brennauer and Trixi Worrack (Velocio-SRAM); Stage 2B winner Lucinda Brand, Roxane Knetemann and Anna Knauer (Rabo-Liv); Lizzie Armitstead, Ellen van Dijk and Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans); Belgian Champion Jolien D’hoore and Chloe Hosking from Wiggle Honda; Julia Soek and Sara Mustonen (Liv-Pluntur) and two solo riders, Melissa Hoskins (ORICA-AIS) and Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products).

The 15 riders started off working well together, getting up to 1:05 minutes on the chasing group, and after Knauer was dropped, 14 riders crossed the line into the second of two 54km laps, with Christine Majerus picking up the bonification seconds.

During the second lap, as the rain poured down, the relentless attacking and echelon action dropped the yellow jersey of Guarischi and Mustonen, then as they turned north into the crosswinds, Boels-Dolmans pushed up the tempo, and Knetemann, Soek and Hoskins fell back, with Hosking puncturing out, leaving eight riders to finish the second lap together.

With just a final local loop of seven kilometres left, the three Boels-Dolmans riders attacked over and over again, Lisa Brennauer working to close them down every time, with the help of Kirsten Wild. Van Dijk went over and over again for her teammates, attacking until she was dropped – and then the seven riders turned the corner into the final three-kilometre run-in to the finish.

Lizzie Armitstead attacked three times, but she couldn’t shake Brennauer from her wheel, and they came to the finish together, until, just like yesterday, Lucinda Brand started her sprint at 200m to go. But this time Kirsten Wild was ready, and powered past to take her first victory of the race.

Brand finished second, and after all her work, Brennauer was third, but her consolation prize was the yellow jersey, making her the third Velocio-SRAM rider to wear it this race. Tomorrow the team will work to defend it as the race heads to Brennauer’s homeland, and the German island of Borkum. But with more winds predicted, the race promises to be a fight to the finish.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products 2:57:31 2 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 3 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 4 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 5 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda 6 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 7 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 8 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 9 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:02:16 10 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais 11 Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 12 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products 13 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 14 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 15 Carmen Small (USA) United States of America 16 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 17 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM 18 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 19 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM 20 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 21 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais 22 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 23 Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States of America 24 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur 25 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda 26 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 27 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 28 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM 29 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 30 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - Ais 0:02:25 31 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Jan van Arckel 0:07:04 32 Leonie Lubbinge (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald 33 Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Feminine Cycling Team 34 Iris van der Stelt (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda 35 Jutta Stienen (Swi) Team Switzerland 36 Annie Last (GBr) Team Great Britain 37 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 38 Emily Kay (GBr) Team Great Britain 39 Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda 40 Nike Beckeringh (Ned) Jan van Arckel 41 Emily Nelson (GBr) Team Great Britain 42 Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel 43 Ivana Tiessens (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald 44 Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania 45 Corine van der Zijden (Ned) Feminine Cycling Team 46 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Jan van Arckel 47 Corinna Lechner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 48 Marjolein van t' Geloof (Ned) Jan van Arckel 49 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Team Belgium 50 Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Feminine Cycling Team 51 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 52 Marijn de Vries (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 53 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Team Belgium 54 Danique Braam (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda 55 Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald 56 Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 57 Gudrun Stock (Ger) Team Germany 58 Ema Manikaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania 0:07:24 59 Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 60 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products 0:07:32 61 Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle Honda 0:07:53 62 Eileen Roe (GBr) Wiggle Honda 63 Celine Van Severen (Bel) Team Belgium 64 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade 0:09:28 65 Mirjam Gysling (Swi) Team Switzerland 66 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - Ais 67 Annelies Dom (Bel) Team Belgium 68 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Team Switzerland 69 Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 70 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica - Ais 71 Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 72 Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 73 Stéphanie Borchers (Ger) Feminine Cycling Team 74 Alice Barnes (GBr) Team Great Britain 75 Lauren Hall (USA) United States of America 76 Heather Fischer (USA) United States of America DNF Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda DNF Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio - SRAM DNF Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica - Ais DNF Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products DNF Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products DNF Sophie Lacher (Ger) Feminine Cycling Team DNF Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Team Belgium DNF Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Team Great Britain DNF Manon Lloyd (GBr) Team Great Britain DNF Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Team Germany DNF Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Team Germany DNF Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Team Germany DNF Sofie Mangertseder (Ger) Team Germany DNF Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania DNF Riccarda Mazzotta (Swi) Team Switzerland DNF Virginie Pointet (Swi) Team Switzerland DNF Sandra Weiss (Swi) Team Switzerland DNF Lauren Komanski (USA) United States of America DNF Franziska Banzer (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team DNF Therese Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team DNF Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team DNF Marije Hengeveld (Ned) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam DNF Ilse Miltenburg (Ned) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam DNF Lauren Arnouts (Ned) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam DNF Tamara Preuss (Ger) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam DNF Anne Marijn van der Graaf (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade DNF Fianna Stenveld (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade DNF Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade DNF Imke Vormeer (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda DNF Janieke Kalsbeek (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda DNF Mareille Meijering (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald DNF Simone de Vries (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald DNF Kim van Dijk (Ned) Jan van Arckel DNF Ingrid Tempert (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek DNF Sofie van Horik (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek DNF Esther van Veen (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 8:52:33 2 Velocio - SRAM 0:02:16 3 Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:04:32 4 Team Liv-Plantur 0:06:48 5 Orica - AIS 0:06:57 6 Hitec Products 0:09:20 7 Wiggle Honda 0:10:09 8 Parkhotel Valkenburg CT 0:11:36 9 National Team U.S.A. 0:14:00 10 Jan van Arckel 0:21:12 11 National Team Great Britain 12 Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda 13 Feminine Cycling Team 14 WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald 15 National Team Belgium 0:22:01 16 National Team Switzerland 0:26:00

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 8:49:45 2 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 0:00:01 3 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:10 4 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:23 5 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:24 6 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 7 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products 0:00:52 8 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda 0:01:38 9 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM 0:02:17 10 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM 0:02:26 11 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM 0:02:30 12 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:02:41 13 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:02:46 14 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:02:48 15 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:02:52 16 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:02:53 17 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:02:59 18 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais 0:03:00 19 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais 0:03:08 20 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products 0:03:36 21 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur 0:03:38 22 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 0:03:41 23 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 0:03:43 24 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:03:48 25 Carmen Small (USA) United States of America 0:03:54 26 Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 27 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - Ais 0:04:03 28 Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States of America 0:04:07 29 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda 0:05:53 30 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:06:08 31 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 0:08:23 32 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products 0:08:50 33 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:08:52 34 Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 0:09:05 35 Corine van der Zijden (Ned) Feminine Cycling Team 0:09:23 36 Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Feminine Cycling Team 0:09:24 37 Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Feminine Cycling Team 0:09:26 38 Leonie Lubbinge (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald 0:09:29 39 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Jan van Arckel 0:09:33 40 Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania 41 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Team Belgium 0:09:34 42 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Jan van Arckel 43 Marjolein van t' Geloof (Ned) Jan van Arckel 0:09:40 44 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Team Belgium 0:09:43 45 Iris van der Stelt (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda 0:09:45 46 Jutta Stienen (Swi) Team Switzerland 0:09:47 47 Nike Beckeringh (Ned) Jan van Arckel 48 Gudrun Stock (Ger) Team Germany 0:09:55 49 Ivana Tiessens (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald 0:09:56 50 Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda 0:09:57 51 Eileen Roe (GBr) Wiggle Honda 0:10:00 52 Ema Manikaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania 0:10:04 53 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - Ais 0:10:14 54 Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 55 Annie Last (GBr) Team Great Britain 0:10:35 56 Corinna Lechner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:10:39 57 Emily Nelson (GBr) Team Great Britain 0:11:10 58 Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:11:13 59 Heather Fischer (USA) United States of America 0:11:16 60 Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 0:11:31 61 Lauren Hall (USA) United States of America 0:11:42 62 Marijn de Vries (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:12:01 63 Mirjam Gysling (Swi) Team Switzerland 0:12:03 64 Annelies Dom (Bel) Team Belgium 0:12:04 65 Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel 0:12:35 66 Danique Braam (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda 0:12:37 67 Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald 0:12:42 68 Celine Van Severen (Bel) Team Belgium 0:12:55 69 Alice Barnes (GBr) Team Great Britain 0:12:57 70 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade 0:13:17 71 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica - Ais 0:13:36 72 Emily Kay (GBr) Team Great Britain 0:13:55 73 Stéphanie Borchers (Ger) Feminine Cycling Team 0:14:48 74 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Team Switzerland 0:15:07 75 Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 0:15:35 76 Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle Honda 0:18:36

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team