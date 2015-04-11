Trending

Energiewacht Tour: Wild wins stage 3 in Stadskanaal

Brennauer takes the overall race lead

Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) took her first win of the Energiewacht Tour during stage 3 on Saturday. She out-sprinted a breakaway group ahead of Lucinda Brand (Rabo-Liv Women Cycling Team) and Lisa Brennauer (Velocio-SRAM).

Brennauer heads into the stage 4 finale as the overall leader ahead of her teammate Trixi Worrack and Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team) in third.

Throughout the 2015 Energiewacht Tour, teams and riders have been predicting that the race would really begin this weekend, with the forecast promising wind and rain. And they weren’t disappointed. With the wind already picking up in Stadkanaal, riders took their places on the start line 40 minutes before the 116.9km stage began, knowing that the stage would be all about echelons, attacks and the need for perfect positioning.

They were proved right – within the first five kilometres the wind had ripped the peloton into four groups, and a breakaway of 15 was formed, with only the top teams represented: race leader Barbara Guarischi, World ITT Champion Lisa Brennauer and Trixi Worrack (Velocio-SRAM); Stage 2B winner Lucinda Brand, Roxane Knetemann and Anna Knauer (Rabo-Liv); Lizzie Armitstead, Ellen van Dijk and Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans); Belgian Champion Jolien D’hoore and Chloe Hosking from Wiggle Honda; Julia Soek and Sara Mustonen (Liv-Pluntur) and two solo riders, Melissa Hoskins (ORICA-AIS) and Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products).

The 15 riders started off working well together, getting up to 1:05 minutes on the chasing group, and after Knauer was dropped, 14 riders crossed the line into the second of two 54km laps, with Christine Majerus picking up the bonification seconds.

During the second lap, as the rain poured down, the relentless attacking and echelon action dropped the yellow jersey of Guarischi and Mustonen, then as they turned north into the crosswinds, Boels-Dolmans pushed up the tempo, and Knetemann, Soek and Hoskins fell back, with Hosking puncturing out, leaving eight riders to finish the second lap together.

With just a final local loop of seven kilometres left, the three Boels-Dolmans riders attacked over and over again, Lisa Brennauer working to close them down every time, with the help of Kirsten Wild. Van Dijk went over and over again for her teammates, attacking until she was dropped – and then the seven riders turned the corner into the final three-kilometre run-in to the finish.

Lizzie Armitstead attacked three times, but she couldn’t shake Brennauer from her wheel, and they came to the finish together, until, just like yesterday, Lucinda Brand started her sprint at 200m to go. But this time Kirsten Wild was ready, and powered past to take her first victory of the race.

Brand finished second, and after all her work, Brennauer was third, but her consolation prize was the yellow jersey, making her the third Velocio-SRAM rider to wear it this race. Tomorrow the team will work to defend it as the race heads to Brennauer’s homeland, and the German island of Borkum. But with more winds predicted, the race promises to be a fight to the finish.

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products2:57:31
2Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
4Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
5Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
6Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
7Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
8Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
9Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:02:16
10Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais
11Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
12Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
13Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
14Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
15Carmen Small (USA) United States of America
16Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
17Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
18Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
19Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM
20Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
21Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais
22Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
23Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States of America
24Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
25Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
26Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
27Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
28Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM
29Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
30Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - Ais0:02:25
31Winanda Spoor (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:07:04
32Leonie Lubbinge (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
33Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Feminine Cycling Team
34Iris van der Stelt (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
35Jutta Stienen (Swi) Team Switzerland
36Annie Last (GBr) Team Great Britain
37Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
38Emily Kay (GBr) Team Great Britain
39Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
40Nike Beckeringh (Ned) Jan van Arckel
41Emily Nelson (GBr) Team Great Britain
42Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel
43Ivana Tiessens (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
44Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
45Corine van der Zijden (Ned) Feminine Cycling Team
46Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Jan van Arckel
47Corinna Lechner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
48Marjolein van t' Geloof (Ned) Jan van Arckel
49Kaat Hannes (Bel) Team Belgium
50Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Feminine Cycling Team
51Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
52Marijn de Vries (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
53Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Team Belgium
54Danique Braam (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
55Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
56Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
57Gudrun Stock (Ger) Team Germany
58Ema Manikaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania0:07:24
59Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
60Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products0:07:32
61Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle Honda0:07:53
62Eileen Roe (GBr) Wiggle Honda
63Celine Van Severen (Bel) Team Belgium
64Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade0:09:28
65Mirjam Gysling (Swi) Team Switzerland
66Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - Ais
67Annelies Dom (Bel) Team Belgium
68Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Team Switzerland
69Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
70Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica - Ais
71Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
72Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
73Stéphanie Borchers (Ger) Feminine Cycling Team
74Alice Barnes (GBr) Team Great Britain
75Lauren Hall (USA) United States of America
76Heather Fischer (USA) United States of America
DNFMayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda
DNFTayler Wiles (USA) Velocio - SRAM
DNFKatrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica - Ais
DNFCharlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
DNFThea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
DNFSophie Lacher (Ger) Feminine Cycling Team
DNFKaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Team Belgium
DNFBethany Crumpton (GBr) Team Great Britain
DNFManon Lloyd (GBr) Team Great Britain
DNFMadeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Team Germany
DNFLuisa Kattinger (Ger) Team Germany
DNFLisa Küllmer (Ger) Team Germany
DNFSofie Mangertseder (Ger) Team Germany
DNFSilvija Latozaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
DNFRiccarda Mazzotta (Swi) Team Switzerland
DNFVirginie Pointet (Swi) Team Switzerland
DNFSandra Weiss (Swi) Team Switzerland
DNFLauren Komanski (USA) United States of America
DNFFranziska Banzer (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
DNFTherese Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
DNFBenita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
DNFMarije Hengeveld (Ned) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam
DNFIlse Miltenburg (Ned) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam
DNFLauren Arnouts (Ned) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam
DNFTamara Preuss (Ger) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam
DNFAnne Marijn van der Graaf (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade
DNFFianna Stenveld (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade
DNFWendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade
DNFImke Vormeer (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
DNFJanieke Kalsbeek (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
DNFMareille Meijering (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
DNFSimone de Vries (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
DNFKim van Dijk (Ned) Jan van Arckel
DNFIngrid Tempert (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek
DNFSofie van Horik (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek
DNFEsther van Veen (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boels Dolmans Cycling Team8:52:33
2Velocio - SRAM0:02:16
3Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:04:32
4Team Liv-Plantur0:06:48
5Orica - AIS0:06:57
6Hitec Products0:09:20
7Wiggle Honda0:10:09
8Parkhotel Valkenburg CT0:11:36
9National Team U.S.A.0:14:00
10Jan van Arckel0:21:12
11National Team Great Britain
12Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
13Feminine Cycling Team
14WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
15National Team Belgium0:22:01
16National Team Switzerland0:26:00

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM8:49:45
2Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM0:00:01
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:10
4Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:23
5Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:24
6Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
7Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products0:00:52
8Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda0:01:38
9Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM0:02:17
10Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM0:02:26
11Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM0:02:30
12Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:02:41
13Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:02:46
14Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:02:48
15Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:02:52
16Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:02:53
17Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:02:59
18Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais0:03:00
19Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais0:03:08
20Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products0:03:36
21Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur0:03:38
22Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:03:41
23Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:03:43
24Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:03:48
25Carmen Small (USA) United States of America0:03:54
26Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
27Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - Ais0:04:03
28Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States of America0:04:07
29Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda0:05:53
30Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:06:08
31Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products0:08:23
32Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products0:08:50
33Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:08:52
34Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur0:09:05
35Corine van der Zijden (Ned) Feminine Cycling Team0:09:23
36Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Feminine Cycling Team0:09:24
37Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Feminine Cycling Team0:09:26
38Leonie Lubbinge (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald0:09:29
39Winanda Spoor (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:09:33
40Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
41Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Team Belgium0:09:34
42Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Jan van Arckel
43Marjolein van t' Geloof (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:09:40
44Kaat Hannes (Bel) Team Belgium0:09:43
45Iris van der Stelt (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda0:09:45
46Jutta Stienen (Swi) Team Switzerland0:09:47
47Nike Beckeringh (Ned) Jan van Arckel
48Gudrun Stock (Ger) Team Germany0:09:55
49Ivana Tiessens (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald0:09:56
50Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda0:09:57
51Eileen Roe (GBr) Wiggle Honda0:10:00
52Ema Manikaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania0:10:04
53Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - Ais0:10:14
54Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
55Annie Last (GBr) Team Great Britain0:10:35
56Corinna Lechner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:10:39
57Emily Nelson (GBr) Team Great Britain0:11:10
58Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:11:13
59Heather Fischer (USA) United States of America0:11:16
60Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:11:31
61Lauren Hall (USA) United States of America0:11:42
62Marijn de Vries (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:12:01
63Mirjam Gysling (Swi) Team Switzerland0:12:03
64Annelies Dom (Bel) Team Belgium0:12:04
65Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:12:35
66Danique Braam (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda0:12:37
67Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald0:12:42
68Celine Van Severen (Bel) Team Belgium0:12:55
69Alice Barnes (GBr) Team Great Britain0:12:57
70Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade0:13:17
71Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica - Ais0:13:36
72Emily Kay (GBr) Team Great Britain0:13:55
73Stéphanie Borchers (Ger) Feminine Cycling Team0:14:48
74Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Team Switzerland0:15:07
75Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:15:35
76Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle Honda0:18:36

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boels Dolmans Cycling Team26:30:23
2Velocio - SRAM0:01:26
3Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:05:07
4Orica - AIS0:08:04
5Team Liv-Plantur0:09:52
6Hitec Products0:11:55
7Wiggle Honda0:14:54
8Parkhotel Valkenburg CT0:15:22
9National Team U.S.A.0:17:55
10Feminine Cycling Team0:27:05
11Jan van Arckel0:27:41
12National Team Belgium0:28:38
13National Team Great Britain0:30:22
14WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald0:30:59
15Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda0:31:33
16National Team Switzerland0:35:50

