Energiewacht Tour: Wild wins stage 3 in Stadskanaal
Brennauer takes the overall race lead
Stage 3: Stadskanaal - Stadskanaal
Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) took her first win of the Energiewacht Tour during stage 3 on Saturday. She out-sprinted a breakaway group ahead of Lucinda Brand (Rabo-Liv Women Cycling Team) and Lisa Brennauer (Velocio-SRAM).
Brennauer heads into the stage 4 finale as the overall leader ahead of her teammate Trixi Worrack and Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team) in third.
Throughout the 2015 Energiewacht Tour, teams and riders have been predicting that the race would really begin this weekend, with the forecast promising wind and rain. And they weren’t disappointed. With the wind already picking up in Stadkanaal, riders took their places on the start line 40 minutes before the 116.9km stage began, knowing that the stage would be all about echelons, attacks and the need for perfect positioning.
They were proved right – within the first five kilometres the wind had ripped the peloton into four groups, and a breakaway of 15 was formed, with only the top teams represented: race leader Barbara Guarischi, World ITT Champion Lisa Brennauer and Trixi Worrack (Velocio-SRAM); Stage 2B winner Lucinda Brand, Roxane Knetemann and Anna Knauer (Rabo-Liv); Lizzie Armitstead, Ellen van Dijk and Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans); Belgian Champion Jolien D’hoore and Chloe Hosking from Wiggle Honda; Julia Soek and Sara Mustonen (Liv-Pluntur) and two solo riders, Melissa Hoskins (ORICA-AIS) and Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products).
The 15 riders started off working well together, getting up to 1:05 minutes on the chasing group, and after Knauer was dropped, 14 riders crossed the line into the second of two 54km laps, with Christine Majerus picking up the bonification seconds.
During the second lap, as the rain poured down, the relentless attacking and echelon action dropped the yellow jersey of Guarischi and Mustonen, then as they turned north into the crosswinds, Boels-Dolmans pushed up the tempo, and Knetemann, Soek and Hoskins fell back, with Hosking puncturing out, leaving eight riders to finish the second lap together.
With just a final local loop of seven kilometres left, the three Boels-Dolmans riders attacked over and over again, Lisa Brennauer working to close them down every time, with the help of Kirsten Wild. Van Dijk went over and over again for her teammates, attacking until she was dropped – and then the seven riders turned the corner into the final three-kilometre run-in to the finish.
Lizzie Armitstead attacked three times, but she couldn’t shake Brennauer from her wheel, and they came to the finish together, until, just like yesterday, Lucinda Brand started her sprint at 200m to go. But this time Kirsten Wild was ready, and powered past to take her first victory of the race.
Brand finished second, and after all her work, Brennauer was third, but her consolation prize was the yellow jersey, making her the third Velocio-SRAM rider to wear it this race. Tomorrow the team will work to defend it as the race heads to Brennauer’s homeland, and the German island of Borkum. But with more winds predicted, the race promises to be a fight to the finish.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|2:57:31
|2
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|4
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|5
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|6
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|7
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|8
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|9
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|10
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais
|11
|Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|12
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|13
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|14
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|15
|Carmen Small (USA) United States of America
|16
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|17
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
|18
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|19
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM
|20
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|21
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais
|22
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|23
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States of America
|24
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|25
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|26
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|27
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|28
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM
|29
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|30
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - Ais
|0:02:25
|31
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:07:04
|32
|Leonie Lubbinge (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
|33
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Feminine Cycling Team
|34
|Iris van der Stelt (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
|35
|Jutta Stienen (Swi) Team Switzerland
|36
|Annie Last (GBr) Team Great Britain
|37
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|38
|Emily Kay (GBr) Team Great Britain
|39
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
|40
|Nike Beckeringh (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|41
|Emily Nelson (GBr) Team Great Britain
|42
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|43
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
|44
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
|45
|Corine van der Zijden (Ned) Feminine Cycling Team
|46
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|47
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|48
|Marjolein van t' Geloof (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|49
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Team Belgium
|50
|Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Feminine Cycling Team
|51
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|52
|Marijn de Vries (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|53
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Team Belgium
|54
|Danique Braam (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
|55
|Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
|56
|Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|57
|Gudrun Stock (Ger) Team Germany
|58
|Ema Manikaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
|0:07:24
|59
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|60
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:07:32
|61
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|0:07:53
|62
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|63
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Team Belgium
|64
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade
|0:09:28
|65
|Mirjam Gysling (Swi) Team Switzerland
|66
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - Ais
|67
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Team Belgium
|68
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Team Switzerland
|69
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|70
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica - Ais
|71
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|72
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|73
|Stéphanie Borchers (Ger) Feminine Cycling Team
|74
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Team Great Britain
|75
|Lauren Hall (USA) United States of America
|76
|Heather Fischer (USA) United States of America
|DNF
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda
|DNF
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio - SRAM
|DNF
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica - Ais
|DNF
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) Feminine Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Team Belgium
|DNF
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Team Great Britain
|DNF
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Team Great Britain
|DNF
|Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Team Germany
|DNF
|Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Team Germany
|DNF
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Team Germany
|DNF
|Sofie Mangertseder (Ger) Team Germany
|DNF
|Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
|DNF
|Riccarda Mazzotta (Swi) Team Switzerland
|DNF
|Virginie Pointet (Swi) Team Switzerland
|DNF
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Team Switzerland
|DNF
|Lauren Komanski (USA) United States of America
|DNF
|Franziska Banzer (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|DNF
|Therese Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|DNF
|Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marije Hengeveld (Ned) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Ilse Miltenburg (Ned) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Lauren Arnouts (Ned) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Tamara Preuss (Ger) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Anne Marijn van der Graaf (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade
|DNF
|Fianna Stenveld (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade
|DNF
|Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade
|DNF
|Imke Vormeer (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
|DNF
|Janieke Kalsbeek (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
|DNF
|Mareille Meijering (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
|DNF
|Simone de Vries (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
|DNF
|Kim van Dijk (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|DNF
|Ingrid Tempert (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek
|DNF
|Sofie van Horik (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek
|DNF
|Esther van Veen (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|8:52:33
|2
|Velocio - SRAM
|0:02:16
|3
|Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:04:32
|4
|Team Liv-Plantur
|0:06:48
|5
|Orica - AIS
|0:06:57
|6
|Hitec Products
|0:09:20
|7
|Wiggle Honda
|0:10:09
|8
|Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|0:11:36
|9
|National Team U.S.A.
|0:14:00
|10
|Jan van Arckel
|0:21:12
|11
|National Team Great Britain
|12
|Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
|13
|Feminine Cycling Team
|14
|WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
|15
|National Team Belgium
|0:22:01
|16
|National Team Switzerland
|0:26:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|8:49:45
|2
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|0:00:01
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|4
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|5
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|6
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|7
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|0:00:52
|8
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|0:01:38
|9
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM
|0:02:17
|10
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM
|0:02:26
|11
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
|0:02:30
|12
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:02:41
|13
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|14
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:02:48
|15
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|16
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|17
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:02:59
|18
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais
|0:03:00
|19
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais
|0:03:08
|20
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|0:03:36
|21
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:03:38
|22
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:03:41
|23
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:03:43
|24
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:03:48
|25
|Carmen Small (USA) United States of America
|0:03:54
|26
|Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|27
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - Ais
|0:04:03
|28
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States of America
|0:04:07
|29
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|0:05:53
|30
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:06:08
|31
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:08:23
|32
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:08:50
|33
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:08:52
|34
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:09:05
|35
|Corine van der Zijden (Ned) Feminine Cycling Team
|0:09:23
|36
|Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Feminine Cycling Team
|0:09:24
|37
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Feminine Cycling Team
|0:09:26
|38
|Leonie Lubbinge (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
|0:09:29
|39
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:09:33
|40
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
|41
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Team Belgium
|0:09:34
|42
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|43
|Marjolein van t' Geloof (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:09:40
|44
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Team Belgium
|0:09:43
|45
|Iris van der Stelt (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
|0:09:45
|46
|Jutta Stienen (Swi) Team Switzerland
|0:09:47
|47
|Nike Beckeringh (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|48
|Gudrun Stock (Ger) Team Germany
|0:09:55
|49
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
|0:09:56
|50
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
|0:09:57
|51
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|0:10:00
|52
|Ema Manikaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
|0:10:04
|53
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - Ais
|0:10:14
|54
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|55
|Annie Last (GBr) Team Great Britain
|0:10:35
|56
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:10:39
|57
|Emily Nelson (GBr) Team Great Britain
|0:11:10
|58
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:11:13
|59
|Heather Fischer (USA) United States of America
|0:11:16
|60
|Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:11:31
|61
|Lauren Hall (USA) United States of America
|0:11:42
|62
|Marijn de Vries (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:12:01
|63
|Mirjam Gysling (Swi) Team Switzerland
|0:12:03
|64
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Team Belgium
|0:12:04
|65
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:12:35
|66
|Danique Braam (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
|0:12:37
|67
|Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
|0:12:42
|68
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Team Belgium
|0:12:55
|69
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Team Great Britain
|0:12:57
|70
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade
|0:13:17
|71
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica - Ais
|0:13:36
|72
|Emily Kay (GBr) Team Great Britain
|0:13:55
|73
|Stéphanie Borchers (Ger) Feminine Cycling Team
|0:14:48
|74
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Team Switzerland
|0:15:07
|75
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:15:35
|76
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|0:18:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|26:30:23
|2
|Velocio - SRAM
|0:01:26
|3
|Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:05:07
|4
|Orica - AIS
|0:08:04
|5
|Team Liv-Plantur
|0:09:52
|6
|Hitec Products
|0:11:55
|7
|Wiggle Honda
|0:14:54
|8
|Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|0:15:22
|9
|National Team U.S.A.
|0:17:55
|10
|Feminine Cycling Team
|0:27:05
|11
|Jan van Arckel
|0:27:41
|12
|National Team Belgium
|0:28:38
|13
|National Team Great Britain
|0:30:22
|14
|WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
|0:30:59
|15
|Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
|0:31:33
|16
|National Team Switzerland
|0:35:50
