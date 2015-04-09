Trending

Energiewacht Tour: D'hoore wins stage 1 in Westerwolde

Guarischi and Worrack on the podium

Image 1 of 26

Jolien d'Hoore (Wiggle Honda) wins

Jolien d'Hoore (Wiggle Honda) wins
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 2 of 26

Marijn De Vries and Winanda Spoor off the front

Marijn De Vries and Winanda Spoor off the front
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 3 of 26

Peloton depart: Christine Majerus, Lisa Brennauer, Anna van der Breggen, Roxane Knetemann

Peloton depart: Christine Majerus, Lisa Brennauer, Anna van der Breggen, Roxane Knetemann
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 4 of 26

Silhouettes to sign in

Silhouettes to sign in
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 5 of 26

The start of stage 1 of Energiewacht Tour

The start of stage 1 of Energiewacht Tour
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 6 of 26

Lituania National Team

Lituania National Team
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 7 of 26

Julie Leth (Hitec Products)

Julie Leth (Hitec Products)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 8 of 26

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans)

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 9 of 26

Marijn De Vries (Parkhotel Valkenburg)

Marijn De Vries (Parkhotel Valkenburg)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 10 of 26

The podium: Trixi Worrack, Jolie D'Hoore and Barbara Guarischi

The podium: Trixi Worrack, Jolie D'Hoore and Barbara Guarischi
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 11 of 26

An Orica rider sports a wound from a crash

An Orica rider sports a wound from a crash
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 12 of 26

A British rider gets help with a mechanical

A British rider gets help with a mechanical
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 13 of 26

Megan Guarnier, Jolien D'hoore, Roxane Knetemann, Tiffany Cromwell

Megan Guarnier, Jolien D'hoore, Roxane Knetemann, Tiffany Cromwell
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 14 of 26

Anna Knauer, Stephanie Borchers

Anna Knauer, Stephanie Borchers
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 15 of 26

Marijn de Vries, Winanda Spoor

Marijn de Vries, Winanda Spoor
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 16 of 26

Marijn de Vries

Marijn de Vries
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 17 of 26

Jolien D'hoore, Barbara Guarischi, Lucinda Brand, Trixi Worrack

Jolien D'hoore, Barbara Guarischi, Lucinda Brand, Trixi Worrack
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 18 of 26

Thea Thorsen

Thea Thorsen
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 19 of 26

Megan Guarnier, Anna Knauer

Megan Guarnier, Anna Knauer
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 20 of 26

Winanda Spoor, Marijn de Vries

Winanda Spoor, Marijn de Vries
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 21 of 26

Carmen Small, Anna Knauer

Carmen Small, Anna Knauer
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 22 of 26

Stage 1 of the Energiewacht Tour

Stage 1 of the Energiewacht Tour
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 23 of 26

Stage 1 of the Energiewacht Tour

Stage 1 of the Energiewacht Tour
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 24 of 26

Stage 1 of the Energiewacht Tour

Stage 1 of the Energiewacht Tour
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 25 of 26

Jolien d'Hoore (Wiggle Honda) wins

Jolien d'Hoore (Wiggle Honda) wins
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 26 of 26

Jolien d'Hoore (Wiggle Honda) wins

Jolien d'Hoore (Wiggle Honda) wins
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle Honda) claimed the first stage of the Energiewacht Tour in a sprint finish ahead of Barbara Guarischi and Trixi Worrack (both Velocio-SRAM).

Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) finished fifth, and retained her overall lead in the race.

"The last corner was 150 metres from the finish, and I came into the last corner in sixth or seventh position or something," D’hoore said. "So yeah, I thought ‘my sprint is over! This is too late!’ But then a gap opened up on the right side and I thought ‘I’m going to give it a go, and I’m going to try if it’s possible,’ and yeah, I won."

On a calm, sunny day with the wind that usually characterises the Energiewacht Tour absent, all the teams were predicting a bunch sprint, though two breakaway riders nearly rewrote the script.

Just 14 kilometres into the race, Winanda Spoor (Jan van Arckel) attacked, taking Marijn de Vries (ParkHotel Valakenburg) with her, and with the bunch hesitant to chase, they stayed away through the run-in from Wedde to Ter Apel, and into the first of four 13.9km laps.

They pulled out a lead of two minutes, and as the sprint teams began to pick up the pace, fought hard through the second and third laps, and crossed the line into the last fighting furiously, while the gap dropped.

Eventually they were caught three kilometers from the end, with Velocio-SRAM on the front. However, despite their riders Barbara Guarischi and Trixi Worrack finishing second and third, it was the Belgian National Champion, Jolien D'hoore who took the win, adding to Wiggle Honda's spectacular 2015, less than a week after they won the Ronde van Vlaanderen.

Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) finished fifth, enough to keep her yellow jersey, but with the Team Time Trial tomorrow, followed by a road race in the afternoon, there's likely to be a shake-up of the General Classification, and all eyes will be on three-time TTT World Champions Velocio-SRAM, to see if the 2015 team still has their magic.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda2:46:59
2Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM
3Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
4Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
5Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
6Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
7Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
8Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
9Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
10Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais
11Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - Ais
12Heather Fischer (USA) United States of America
13Iris van der Stelt (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
14Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
15Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais
16Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
17Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Jan van Arckel
18Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Team Belgium
19Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
20Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
21Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Team Belgium
22Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Feminine Cycling Team
23Carmen Small (USA) United States of America
24Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
25Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
26Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
27Corinna Lechner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
28Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
29Annie Last (GBr) Team Great Britain
30Gudrun Stock (Ger) Team Germany
31Sandra Weiss (Swi) Team Switzerland
32Leonie Lubbinge (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
33Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM
34Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
35Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
36Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
37Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
38Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Team Great Britain
39Eileen Roe (GBr) Wiggle Honda
40Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
41Nike Beckeringh (Ned) Jan van Arckel
42Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
43Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
44Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
45Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
46Kaat Hannes (Bel) Team Belgium
47Ema Manikaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
48Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
49Annelies Dom (Bel) Team Belgium
50Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
51Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade
52Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Team Germany
53Mirjam Gysling (Swi) Team Switzerland
54Marjolein van t' Geloof (Ned) Jan van Arckel
55Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
56Winanda Spoor (Ned) Jan van Arckel
57Alice Barnes (GBr) Team Great Britain
58Corine van der Zijden (Ned) Feminine Cycling Team
59Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
60Jutta Stienen (Swi) Team Switzerland
61Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
62Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - Ais
63Ilse Miltenburg (Ned) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam
64Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
65Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda
66Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
67Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica - Ais
68Lauren Komanski (USA) United States of America
69Danique Braam (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
70Sophie Lacher (Ger) Feminine Cycling Team
71Sofie van Horik (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek
72Esther van Veen (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek
73Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Team Switzerland
74Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
75Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Feminine Cycling Team
76Stéphanie Borchers (Ger) Feminine Cycling Team
77Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States of America
78Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel
79Sofie Mangertseder (Ger) Team Germany0:00:21
80Marijn de Vries (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
81Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald0:00:22
82Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica - Ais
83Franziska Banzer (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:00:27
84Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Team Germany
85Riccarda Mazzotta (Swi) Team Switzerland
86Ivana Tiessens (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
87Imke Vormeer (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
88Mareille Meijering (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
89Zavinta Titenyte (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
90Simone de Vries (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
91Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio - SRAM0:00:30
92Anne Marijn van der Graaf (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade
93Emily Nelson (GBr) Team Great Britain0:00:32
94Saimanta Cernikyte (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
95Ingrid Tempert (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek
96Virginie Pointet (Swi) Team Switzerland
97Marije Hengeveld (Ned) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam
98Emily Kay (GBr) Team Great Britain
99Fianna Stenveld (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade
100Kim van Dijk (Ned) Jan van Arckel
101Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade
102Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Team Belgium
103Iris Hamelink (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade
104Therese Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
105Janieke Kalsbeek (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
106Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam
107Lauren Hall (USA) United States of America
108Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
109Jarna de Jong (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda0:00:51
110Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
111Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Team Germany0:01:28
112Tamara Preuss (Ger) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam
113Celine Van Severen (Bel) Team Belgium0:01:42
114Nathaly Wesdonk (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek0:01:44
115Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
116Bo Grievink (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade0:03:58
117Manon Lloyd (GBr) Team Great Britain
118Lauren Arnouts (Ned) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam0:04:00
119Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:04:20
120Tatjana Paller (Ger) Team Germany
121Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle Honda0:05:37
122Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania0:07:48
DNFLena Vogl (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
DNFBeate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
DNFAstrid Schuitema (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
DNFNicky Zijlaard (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek
DNSHanna Helamb (Swe) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Velocio - SRAM8:20:57
2Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
3Orica - AIS
4Hitec Products
5Wiggle Honda
6Team Liv-Plantur
7Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
8National Team Belgium
9National Team U.S.A.
10Jan van Arckel
11Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
12National Team Great Britain
13National Team Switzerland
14Feminine Cycling Team
15National Team Germany0:00:21
16Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda0:00:27
17Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
18National Team Lithuania
19Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek0:00:32
20WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald0:00:49
21NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade0:01:02
22Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam0:01:04

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team2:50:14
2Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
3Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM0:00:02
4Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM0:00:04
5Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM0:00:05
6Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:06
7Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:07
8Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products0:00:09
9Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:10
10Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM
11Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
12Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais0:00:11
13Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
14Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica - Ais0:00:12
15Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
16Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:13
17Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
18Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - Ais
19Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
20Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM0:00:14
21Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
22Carmen Small (USA) United States of America0:00:15
23Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
24Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
25Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:16
26Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda0:00:17
27Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
28Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Team Belgium0:00:18
29Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
30Mirjam Gysling (Swi) Team Switzerland
31Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
32Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
33Winanda Spoor (Ned) Jan van Arckel
34Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products0:00:19
35Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais
36Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
37Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Jan van Arckel
38Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:00:20
39Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
40Lauren Komanski (USA) United States of America
41Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - Ais
42Danique Braam (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
43Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products0:00:21
44Ilse Miltenburg (Ned) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam0:00:22
45Corinna Lechner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
46Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
47Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel
48Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:23
49Leonie Lubbinge (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald0:00:24
50Annelies Dom (Bel) Team Belgium
51Corine van der Zijden (Ned) Feminine Cycling Team
52Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade
53Iris van der Stelt (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda0:00:25
54Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Team Switzerland
55Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
56Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Feminine Cycling Team
57Gudrun Stock (Ger) Team Germany
58Heather Fischer (USA) United States of America
59Marjolein van t' Geloof (Ned) Jan van Arckel
60Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda0:00:26
61Jutta Stienen (Swi) Team Switzerland
62Eileen Roe (GBr) Wiggle Honda
63Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Feminine Cycling Team0:00:27
64Kaat Hannes (Bel) Team Belgium
65Alice Barnes (GBr) Team Great Britain
66Stéphanie Borchers (Ger) Feminine Cycling Team
67Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Team Germany0:00:28
68Ema Manikaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
69Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
70Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States of America
71Annie Last (GBr) Team Great Britain0:00:29
72Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:00:30
73Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Team Belgium0:00:31
74Esther van Veen (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek
75Nike Beckeringh (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:00:32
76Sandra Weiss (Swi) Team Switzerland0:00:33
77Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda0:00:37
78Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Team Great Britain
79Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica - Ais
80Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald0:00:39
81Marijn de Vries (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
82Sophie Lacher (Ger) Feminine Cycling Team0:00:41
83Sofie van Horik (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek0:00:43
84Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio - SRAM0:00:45
85Lauren Hall (USA) United States of America0:00:51
86Ivana Tiessens (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
87Emily Kay (GBr) Team Great Britain
88Sofie Mangertseder (Ger) Team Germany0:00:52
89Mareille Meijering (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald0:00:53
90Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Team Germany0:00:58
91Riccarda Mazzotta (Swi) Team Switzerland
92Virginie Pointet (Swi) Team Switzerland0:00:59
93Imke Vormeer (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
94Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Team Belgium0:01:02
95Iris Hamelink (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade
96Franziska Banzer (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:01:03
97Fianna Stenveld (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade0:01:04
98Emily Nelson (GBr) Team Great Britain
99Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products0:01:05
100Zavinta Titenyte (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
101Simone de Vries (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald0:01:06
102Therese Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
103Saimanta Cernikyte (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
104Anne Marijn van der Graaf (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade0:01:07
105Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam
106Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade
107Janieke Kalsbeek (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda0:01:08
108Kim van Dijk (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:01:10
109Ingrid Tempert (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek0:01:12
110Marije Hengeveld (Ned) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam0:01:15
111Jarna de Jong (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda0:01:23
112Tamara Preuss (Ger) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam0:02:04
113Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Team Germany0:02:13
114Celine Van Severen (Bel) Team Belgium
115Nathaly Wesdonk (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek0:02:25
116Manon Lloyd (GBr) Team Great Britain0:04:24
117Lauren Arnouts (Ned) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam0:04:28
118Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:04:36
119Bo Grievink (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade0:04:42
120Tatjana Paller (Ger) Team Germany0:04:51
121Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle Honda0:06:04
122Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania0:08:14

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Marijn de Vries (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Winanda Spoor (Ned) Jan van Arckel

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team8:30:58
2Velocio - SRAM0:00:05
3Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:13
4Orica - AIS0:00:20
5Team Liv-Plantur0:00:29
6Hitec Products0:00:30
7Wiggle Honda0:00:37
8Parkhotel Valkenburg CT0:00:38
9National Team U.S.A.
10Jan van Arckel0:00:48
11National Team Belgium0:00:53
12National Team Switzerland
13National Team Great Britain0:00:56
14Feminine Cycling Team0:01:00
15National Team Lithuania0:01:22
16Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda0:01:28
17National Team Germany0:01:29
18Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
19WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald0:01:38
20Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek0:01:40
21NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade0:02:12
22Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam0:02:13

 

Latest on Cyclingnews