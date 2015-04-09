Image 1 of 26 Jolien d'Hoore (Wiggle Honda) wins (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 26 Marijn De Vries and Winanda Spoor off the front (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 26 Peloton depart: Christine Majerus, Lisa Brennauer, Anna van der Breggen, Roxane Knetemann (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 26 Silhouettes to sign in (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 26 The start of stage 1 of Energiewacht Tour (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 6 of 26 Lituania National Team (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 7 of 26 Julie Leth (Hitec Products) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 8 of 26 Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 9 of 26 Marijn De Vries (Parkhotel Valkenburg) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 10 of 26 The podium: Trixi Worrack, Jolie D'Hoore and Barbara Guarischi (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 11 of 26 An Orica rider sports a wound from a crash (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 12 of 26 A British rider gets help with a mechanical (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 13 of 26 Megan Guarnier, Jolien D'hoore, Roxane Knetemann, Tiffany Cromwell (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 14 of 26 Anna Knauer, Stephanie Borchers (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 15 of 26 Marijn de Vries, Winanda Spoor (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 16 of 26 Marijn de Vries (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 17 of 26 Jolien D'hoore, Barbara Guarischi, Lucinda Brand, Trixi Worrack (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 18 of 26 Thea Thorsen (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 19 of 26 Megan Guarnier, Anna Knauer (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 20 of 26 Winanda Spoor, Marijn de Vries (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 21 of 26 Carmen Small, Anna Knauer (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 22 of 26 Stage 1 of the Energiewacht Tour (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 23 of 26 Stage 1 of the Energiewacht Tour (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 24 of 26 Stage 1 of the Energiewacht Tour (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 25 of 26 Jolien d'Hoore (Wiggle Honda) wins (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 26 of 26 Jolien d'Hoore (Wiggle Honda) wins (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle Honda) claimed the first stage of the Energiewacht Tour in a sprint finish ahead of Barbara Guarischi and Trixi Worrack (both Velocio-SRAM).

Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) finished fifth, and retained her overall lead in the race.

"The last corner was 150 metres from the finish, and I came into the last corner in sixth or seventh position or something," D’hoore said. "So yeah, I thought ‘my sprint is over! This is too late!’ But then a gap opened up on the right side and I thought ‘I’m going to give it a go, and I’m going to try if it’s possible,’ and yeah, I won."

On a calm, sunny day with the wind that usually characterises the Energiewacht Tour absent, all the teams were predicting a bunch sprint, though two breakaway riders nearly rewrote the script.

Just 14 kilometres into the race, Winanda Spoor (Jan van Arckel) attacked, taking Marijn de Vries (ParkHotel Valakenburg) with her, and with the bunch hesitant to chase, they stayed away through the run-in from Wedde to Ter Apel, and into the first of four 13.9km laps.

They pulled out a lead of two minutes, and as the sprint teams began to pick up the pace, fought hard through the second and third laps, and crossed the line into the last fighting furiously, while the gap dropped.

Eventually they were caught three kilometers from the end, with Velocio-SRAM on the front. However, despite their riders Barbara Guarischi and Trixi Worrack finishing second and third, it was the Belgian National Champion, Jolien D'hoore who took the win, adding to Wiggle Honda's spectacular 2015, less than a week after they won the Ronde van Vlaanderen.

Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) finished fifth, enough to keep her yellow jersey, but with the Team Time Trial tomorrow, followed by a road race in the afternoon, there's likely to be a shake-up of the General Classification, and all eyes will be on three-time TTT World Champions Velocio-SRAM, to see if the 2015 team still has their magic.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda 2:46:59 2 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM 3 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 4 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 5 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 6 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products 7 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 8 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda 9 Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 10 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais 11 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - Ais 12 Heather Fischer (USA) United States of America 13 Iris van der Stelt (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda 14 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 15 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais 16 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 17 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Jan van Arckel 18 Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Team Belgium 19 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 20 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products 21 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Team Belgium 22 Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Feminine Cycling Team 23 Carmen Small (USA) United States of America 24 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 25 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 26 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 27 Corinna Lechner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 28 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 29 Annie Last (GBr) Team Great Britain 30 Gudrun Stock (Ger) Team Germany 31 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Team Switzerland 32 Leonie Lubbinge (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald 33 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM 34 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 35 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM 36 Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 37 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 38 Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Team Great Britain 39 Eileen Roe (GBr) Wiggle Honda 40 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 41 Nike Beckeringh (Ned) Jan van Arckel 42 Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 43 Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 44 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products 45 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur 46 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Team Belgium 47 Ema Manikaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania 48 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 49 Annelies Dom (Bel) Team Belgium 50 Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 51 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade 52 Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Team Germany 53 Mirjam Gysling (Swi) Team Switzerland 54 Marjolein van t' Geloof (Ned) Jan van Arckel 55 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 56 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Jan van Arckel 57 Alice Barnes (GBr) Team Great Britain 58 Corine van der Zijden (Ned) Feminine Cycling Team 59 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 60 Jutta Stienen (Swi) Team Switzerland 61 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 62 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - Ais 63 Ilse Miltenburg (Ned) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam 64 Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 65 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda 66 Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania 67 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica - Ais 68 Lauren Komanski (USA) United States of America 69 Danique Braam (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda 70 Sophie Lacher (Ger) Feminine Cycling Team 71 Sofie van Horik (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek 72 Esther van Veen (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek 73 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Team Switzerland 74 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products 75 Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Feminine Cycling Team 76 Stéphanie Borchers (Ger) Feminine Cycling Team 77 Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States of America 78 Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel 79 Sofie Mangertseder (Ger) Team Germany 0:00:21 80 Marijn de Vries (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 81 Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald 0:00:22 82 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica - Ais 83 Franziska Banzer (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:00:27 84 Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Team Germany 85 Riccarda Mazzotta (Swi) Team Switzerland 86 Ivana Tiessens (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald 87 Imke Vormeer (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda 88 Mareille Meijering (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald 89 Zavinta Titenyte (Ltu) National Team Lithuania 90 Simone de Vries (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald 91 Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio - SRAM 0:00:30 92 Anne Marijn van der Graaf (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade 93 Emily Nelson (GBr) Team Great Britain 0:00:32 94 Saimanta Cernikyte (Ltu) National Team Lithuania 95 Ingrid Tempert (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek 96 Virginie Pointet (Swi) Team Switzerland 97 Marije Hengeveld (Ned) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam 98 Emily Kay (GBr) Team Great Britain 99 Fianna Stenveld (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade 100 Kim van Dijk (Ned) Jan van Arckel 101 Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade 102 Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Team Belgium 103 Iris Hamelink (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade 104 Therese Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 105 Janieke Kalsbeek (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda 106 Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam 107 Lauren Hall (USA) United States of America 108 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products 109 Jarna de Jong (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda 0:00:51 110 Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda 111 Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Team Germany 0:01:28 112 Tamara Preuss (Ger) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam 113 Celine Van Severen (Bel) Team Belgium 0:01:42 114 Nathaly Wesdonk (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek 0:01:44 115 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 116 Bo Grievink (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade 0:03:58 117 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Team Great Britain 118 Lauren Arnouts (Ned) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam 0:04:00 119 Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 0:04:20 120 Tatjana Paller (Ger) Team Germany 121 Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle Honda 0:05:37 122 Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania 0:07:48 DNF Lena Vogl (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team DNF Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team DNF Astrid Schuitema (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald DNF Nicky Zijlaard (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek DNS Hanna Helamb (Swe) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Velocio - SRAM 8:20:57 2 Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 3 Orica - AIS 4 Hitec Products 5 Wiggle Honda 6 Team Liv-Plantur 7 Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 8 National Team Belgium 9 National Team U.S.A. 10 Jan van Arckel 11 Parkhotel Valkenburg CT 12 National Team Great Britain 13 National Team Switzerland 14 Feminine Cycling Team 15 National Team Germany 0:00:21 16 Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda 0:00:27 17 Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 18 National Team Lithuania 19 Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek 0:00:32 20 WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald 0:00:49 21 NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade 0:01:02 22 Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam 0:01:04

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 2:50:14 2 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda 3 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 0:00:02 4 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM 0:00:04 5 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 0:00:05 6 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:06 7 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:07 8 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products 0:00:09 9 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:10 10 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM 11 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 12 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais 0:00:11 13 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 14 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica - Ais 0:00:12 15 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 16 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:13 17 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur 18 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - Ais 19 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 20 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM 0:00:14 21 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 22 Carmen Small (USA) United States of America 0:00:15 23 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 24 Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 25 Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:16 26 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda 0:00:17 27 Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania 28 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Team Belgium 0:00:18 29 Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 30 Mirjam Gysling (Swi) Team Switzerland 31 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products 32 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 33 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Jan van Arckel 34 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 0:00:19 35 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais 36 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 37 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Jan van Arckel 38 Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 0:00:20 39 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products 40 Lauren Komanski (USA) United States of America 41 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - Ais 42 Danique Braam (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda 43 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products 0:00:21 44 Ilse Miltenburg (Ned) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam 0:00:22 45 Corinna Lechner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 46 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 47 Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel 48 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:23 49 Leonie Lubbinge (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald 0:00:24 50 Annelies Dom (Bel) Team Belgium 51 Corine van der Zijden (Ned) Feminine Cycling Team 52 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade 53 Iris van der Stelt (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda 0:00:25 54 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Team Switzerland 55 Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 56 Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Feminine Cycling Team 57 Gudrun Stock (Ger) Team Germany 58 Heather Fischer (USA) United States of America 59 Marjolein van t' Geloof (Ned) Jan van Arckel 60 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda 0:00:26 61 Jutta Stienen (Swi) Team Switzerland 62 Eileen Roe (GBr) Wiggle Honda 63 Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Feminine Cycling Team 0:00:27 64 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Team Belgium 65 Alice Barnes (GBr) Team Great Britain 66 Stéphanie Borchers (Ger) Feminine Cycling Team 67 Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Team Germany 0:00:28 68 Ema Manikaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania 69 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 70 Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States of America 71 Annie Last (GBr) Team Great Britain 0:00:29 72 Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:00:30 73 Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Team Belgium 0:00:31 74 Esther van Veen (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek 75 Nike Beckeringh (Ned) Jan van Arckel 0:00:32 76 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Team Switzerland 0:00:33 77 Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda 0:00:37 78 Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Team Great Britain 79 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica - Ais 80 Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald 0:00:39 81 Marijn de Vries (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 82 Sophie Lacher (Ger) Feminine Cycling Team 0:00:41 83 Sofie van Horik (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek 0:00:43 84 Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio - SRAM 0:00:45 85 Lauren Hall (USA) United States of America 0:00:51 86 Ivana Tiessens (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald 87 Emily Kay (GBr) Team Great Britain 88 Sofie Mangertseder (Ger) Team Germany 0:00:52 89 Mareille Meijering (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald 0:00:53 90 Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Team Germany 0:00:58 91 Riccarda Mazzotta (Swi) Team Switzerland 92 Virginie Pointet (Swi) Team Switzerland 0:00:59 93 Imke Vormeer (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda 94 Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Team Belgium 0:01:02 95 Iris Hamelink (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade 96 Franziska Banzer (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:01:03 97 Fianna Stenveld (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade 0:01:04 98 Emily Nelson (GBr) Team Great Britain 99 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products 0:01:05 100 Zavinta Titenyte (Ltu) National Team Lithuania 101 Simone de Vries (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald 0:01:06 102 Therese Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 103 Saimanta Cernikyte (Ltu) National Team Lithuania 104 Anne Marijn van der Graaf (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade 0:01:07 105 Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam 106 Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade 107 Janieke Kalsbeek (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda 0:01:08 108 Kim van Dijk (Ned) Jan van Arckel 0:01:10 109 Ingrid Tempert (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek 0:01:12 110 Marije Hengeveld (Ned) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam 0:01:15 111 Jarna de Jong (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda 0:01:23 112 Tamara Preuss (Ger) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam 0:02:04 113 Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Team Germany 0:02:13 114 Celine Van Severen (Bel) Team Belgium 115 Nathaly Wesdonk (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek 0:02:25 116 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Team Great Britain 0:04:24 117 Lauren Arnouts (Ned) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam 0:04:28 118 Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 0:04:36 119 Bo Grievink (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade 0:04:42 120 Tatjana Paller (Ger) Team Germany 0:04:51 121 Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle Honda 0:06:04 122 Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania 0:08:14

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Marijn de Vries (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Jan van Arckel