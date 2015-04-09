Energiewacht Tour: D'hoore wins stage 1 in Westerwolde
Guarischi and Worrack on the podium
Stage 1: Westerwolde - Westerwolde
Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle Honda) claimed the first stage of the Energiewacht Tour in a sprint finish ahead of Barbara Guarischi and Trixi Worrack (both Velocio-SRAM).
Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) finished fifth, and retained her overall lead in the race.
"The last corner was 150 metres from the finish, and I came into the last corner in sixth or seventh position or something," D’hoore said. "So yeah, I thought ‘my sprint is over! This is too late!’ But then a gap opened up on the right side and I thought ‘I’m going to give it a go, and I’m going to try if it’s possible,’ and yeah, I won."
On a calm, sunny day with the wind that usually characterises the Energiewacht Tour absent, all the teams were predicting a bunch sprint, though two breakaway riders nearly rewrote the script.
Just 14 kilometres into the race, Winanda Spoor (Jan van Arckel) attacked, taking Marijn de Vries (ParkHotel Valakenburg) with her, and with the bunch hesitant to chase, they stayed away through the run-in from Wedde to Ter Apel, and into the first of four 13.9km laps.
They pulled out a lead of two minutes, and as the sprint teams began to pick up the pace, fought hard through the second and third laps, and crossed the line into the last fighting furiously, while the gap dropped.
Eventually they were caught three kilometers from the end, with Velocio-SRAM on the front. However, despite their riders Barbara Guarischi and Trixi Worrack finishing second and third, it was the Belgian National Champion, Jolien D'hoore who took the win, adding to Wiggle Honda's spectacular 2015, less than a week after they won the Ronde van Vlaanderen.
Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) finished fifth, enough to keep her yellow jersey, but with the Team Time Trial tomorrow, followed by a road race in the afternoon, there's likely to be a shake-up of the General Classification, and all eyes will be on three-time TTT World Champions Velocio-SRAM, to see if the 2015 team still has their magic.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|2:46:59
|2
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM
|3
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|4
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|5
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|6
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|7
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|8
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|9
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|10
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais
|11
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - Ais
|12
|Heather Fischer (USA) United States of America
|13
|Iris van der Stelt (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
|14
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|15
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais
|16
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|17
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|18
|Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Team Belgium
|19
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|20
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|21
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Team Belgium
|22
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Feminine Cycling Team
|23
|Carmen Small (USA) United States of America
|24
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|25
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|26
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|27
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|28
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|29
|Annie Last (GBr) Team Great Britain
|30
|Gudrun Stock (Ger) Team Germany
|31
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Team Switzerland
|32
|Leonie Lubbinge (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
|33
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM
|34
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|35
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
|36
|Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|37
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|38
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Team Great Britain
|39
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|40
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|41
|Nike Beckeringh (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|42
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|43
|Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|44
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|45
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|46
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Team Belgium
|47
|Ema Manikaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
|48
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|49
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Team Belgium
|50
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|51
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade
|52
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Team Germany
|53
|Mirjam Gysling (Swi) Team Switzerland
|54
|Marjolein van t' Geloof (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|55
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|56
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|57
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Team Great Britain
|58
|Corine van der Zijden (Ned) Feminine Cycling Team
|59
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|60
|Jutta Stienen (Swi) Team Switzerland
|61
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|62
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - Ais
|63
|Ilse Miltenburg (Ned) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam
|64
|Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|65
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda
|66
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
|67
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica - Ais
|68
|Lauren Komanski (USA) United States of America
|69
|Danique Braam (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
|70
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) Feminine Cycling Team
|71
|Sofie van Horik (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek
|72
|Esther van Veen (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek
|73
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Team Switzerland
|74
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|75
|Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Feminine Cycling Team
|76
|Stéphanie Borchers (Ger) Feminine Cycling Team
|77
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States of America
|78
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|79
|Sofie Mangertseder (Ger) Team Germany
|0:00:21
|80
|Marijn de Vries (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|81
|Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
|0:00:22
|82
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica - Ais
|83
|Franziska Banzer (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|84
|Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Team Germany
|85
|Riccarda Mazzotta (Swi) Team Switzerland
|86
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
|87
|Imke Vormeer (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
|88
|Mareille Meijering (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
|89
|Zavinta Titenyte (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
|90
|Simone de Vries (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
|91
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio - SRAM
|0:00:30
|92
|Anne Marijn van der Graaf (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade
|93
|Emily Nelson (GBr) Team Great Britain
|0:00:32
|94
|Saimanta Cernikyte (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
|95
|Ingrid Tempert (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek
|96
|Virginie Pointet (Swi) Team Switzerland
|97
|Marije Hengeveld (Ned) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam
|98
|Emily Kay (GBr) Team Great Britain
|99
|Fianna Stenveld (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade
|100
|Kim van Dijk (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|101
|Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade
|102
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Team Belgium
|103
|Iris Hamelink (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade
|104
|Therese Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|105
|Janieke Kalsbeek (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
|106
|Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam
|107
|Lauren Hall (USA) United States of America
|108
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|109
|Jarna de Jong (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
|0:00:51
|110
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
|111
|Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Team Germany
|0:01:28
|112
|Tamara Preuss (Ger) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam
|113
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Team Belgium
|0:01:42
|114
|Nathaly Wesdonk (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek
|0:01:44
|115
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|116
|Bo Grievink (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade
|0:03:58
|117
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Team Great Britain
|118
|Lauren Arnouts (Ned) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam
|0:04:00
|119
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:04:20
|120
|Tatjana Paller (Ger) Team Germany
|121
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|0:05:37
|122
|Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
|0:07:48
|DNF
|Lena Vogl (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|DNF
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|DNF
|Astrid Schuitema (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
|DNF
|Nicky Zijlaard (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek
|DNS
|Hanna Helamb (Swe) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Velocio - SRAM
|8:20:57
|2
|Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|3
|Orica - AIS
|4
|Hitec Products
|5
|Wiggle Honda
|6
|Team Liv-Plantur
|7
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|8
|National Team Belgium
|9
|National Team U.S.A.
|10
|Jan van Arckel
|11
|Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|12
|National Team Great Britain
|13
|National Team Switzerland
|14
|Feminine Cycling Team
|15
|National Team Germany
|0:00:21
|16
|Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
|0:00:27
|17
|Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|18
|National Team Lithuania
|19
|Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek
|0:00:32
|20
|WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
|0:00:49
|21
|NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade
|0:01:02
|22
|Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam
|0:01:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|2:50:14
|2
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|3
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|0:00:02
|4
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM
|0:00:04
|5
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|0:00:05
|6
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|7
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|8
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|0:00:09
|9
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|10
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM
|11
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|12
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais
|0:00:11
|13
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|14
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica - Ais
|0:00:12
|15
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|16
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|17
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|18
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - Ais
|19
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|20
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
|0:00:14
|21
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|22
|Carmen Small (USA) United States of America
|0:00:15
|23
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|24
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|25
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|26
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|0:00:17
|27
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
|28
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Team Belgium
|0:00:18
|29
|Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|30
|Mirjam Gysling (Swi) Team Switzerland
|31
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|32
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|33
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|34
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:00:19
|35
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais
|36
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|37
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|38
|Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:00:20
|39
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|40
|Lauren Komanski (USA) United States of America
|41
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - Ais
|42
|Danique Braam (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
|43
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|0:00:21
|44
|Ilse Miltenburg (Ned) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam
|0:00:22
|45
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|46
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|47
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|48
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|49
|Leonie Lubbinge (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
|0:00:24
|50
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Team Belgium
|51
|Corine van der Zijden (Ned) Feminine Cycling Team
|52
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade
|53
|Iris van der Stelt (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
|0:00:25
|54
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Team Switzerland
|55
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|56
|Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Feminine Cycling Team
|57
|Gudrun Stock (Ger) Team Germany
|58
|Heather Fischer (USA) United States of America
|59
|Marjolein van t' Geloof (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|60
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda
|0:00:26
|61
|Jutta Stienen (Swi) Team Switzerland
|62
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|63
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Feminine Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|64
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Team Belgium
|65
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Team Great Britain
|66
|Stéphanie Borchers (Ger) Feminine Cycling Team
|67
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Team Germany
|0:00:28
|68
|Ema Manikaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
|69
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|70
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States of America
|71
|Annie Last (GBr) Team Great Britain
|0:00:29
|72
|Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|73
|Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Team Belgium
|0:00:31
|74
|Esther van Veen (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek
|75
|Nike Beckeringh (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:00:32
|76
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Team Switzerland
|0:00:33
|77
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
|0:00:37
|78
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Team Great Britain
|79
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica - Ais
|80
|Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
|0:00:39
|81
|Marijn de Vries (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|82
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) Feminine Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|83
|Sofie van Horik (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek
|0:00:43
|84
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio - SRAM
|0:00:45
|85
|Lauren Hall (USA) United States of America
|0:00:51
|86
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
|87
|Emily Kay (GBr) Team Great Britain
|88
|Sofie Mangertseder (Ger) Team Germany
|0:00:52
|89
|Mareille Meijering (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
|0:00:53
|90
|Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Team Germany
|0:00:58
|91
|Riccarda Mazzotta (Swi) Team Switzerland
|92
|Virginie Pointet (Swi) Team Switzerland
|0:00:59
|93
|Imke Vormeer (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
|94
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Team Belgium
|0:01:02
|95
|Iris Hamelink (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade
|96
|Franziska Banzer (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|97
|Fianna Stenveld (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade
|0:01:04
|98
|Emily Nelson (GBr) Team Great Britain
|99
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:01:05
|100
|Zavinta Titenyte (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
|101
|Simone de Vries (Ned) WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
|0:01:06
|102
|Therese Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|103
|Saimanta Cernikyte (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
|104
|Anne Marijn van der Graaf (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade
|0:01:07
|105
|Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam
|106
|Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade
|107
|Janieke Kalsbeek (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
|0:01:08
|108
|Kim van Dijk (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:01:10
|109
|Ingrid Tempert (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek
|0:01:12
|110
|Marije Hengeveld (Ned) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam
|0:01:15
|111
|Jarna de Jong (Ned) Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
|0:01:23
|112
|Tamara Preuss (Ger) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam
|0:02:04
|113
|Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Team Germany
|0:02:13
|114
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Team Belgium
|115
|Nathaly Wesdonk (Ned) Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek
|0:02:25
|116
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Team Great Britain
|0:04:24
|117
|Lauren Arnouts (Ned) Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam
|0:04:28
|118
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:04:36
|119
|Bo Grievink (Ned) NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade
|0:04:42
|120
|Tatjana Paller (Ger) Team Germany
|0:04:51
|121
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|0:06:04
|122
|Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
|0:08:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Marijn de Vries (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|8:30:58
|2
|Velocio - SRAM
|0:00:05
|3
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|4
|Orica - AIS
|0:00:20
|5
|Team Liv-Plantur
|0:00:29
|6
|Hitec Products
|0:00:30
|7
|Wiggle Honda
|0:00:37
|8
|Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|0:00:38
|9
|National Team U.S.A.
|10
|Jan van Arckel
|0:00:48
|11
|National Team Belgium
|0:00:53
|12
|National Team Switzerland
|13
|National Team Great Britain
|0:00:56
|14
|Feminine Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|15
|National Team Lithuania
|0:01:22
|16
|Meteoor Assen-Roden / Breda
|0:01:28
|17
|National Team Germany
|0:01:29
|18
|Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|19
|WV de Kannibaal - Ronald McDonald
|0:01:38
|20
|Swift - Avanti - Bollenstreek
|0:01:40
|21
|NWVG - Bathoorn Autoschade
|0:02:12
|22
|Euregio Lady's Cyclingteam
|0:02:13
