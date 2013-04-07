Wild wins stage 4 at Energiewacht Tour
Van Dijk continues as race leader
Stage 4: Eemsmond - Uithuizen
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|3:36:43
|2
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon
|3
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|4
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|5
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|6
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
|7
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) MCipollini Giordana
|0:00:03
|8
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|9
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:00:13
|10
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|11
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|12
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|13
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|14
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|15
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|16
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
|17
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica - AIS
|18
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|19
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|0:04:52
|20
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|21
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|22
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|23
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|24
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|25
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|26
|Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|27
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|28
|Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|29
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) National Team Belgium
|30
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Bike4Air NWV Groningen
|31
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|32
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) National Team Belgium
|0:08:50
|33
|Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Ronald McDonald Huis Groningen
|34
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling Mix
|35
|Gu Sungeun (Kor) Orica - AIS
|36
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
|37
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel
|38
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|39
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|40
|Lauren Hall (USA) National Team United States
|41
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|42
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|43
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|44
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|45
|Janneke Busser (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|46
|Kristin Mcgrath (USA) National Team United States
|47
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|48
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|49
|Margriet De Beus (Ned) Restore Cycling Mix
|50
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|51
|Katarina Hranaiova (Cze) Bigla Cycling Team
|52
|Sigrid Jochems (Ned) Water, Land en Dijken
|53
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel
|54
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) Peoples Trust
|55
|Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl
|56
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel
|57
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|58
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
|59
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Peoples Trust
|60
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|61
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Restore Cycling Mix
|62
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Ronald McDonald Huis Groningen
|63
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|64
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|65
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) National Team Belgium
|66
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|67
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|68
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|69
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS
|70
|Ruth Winder (USA) National Team United States
|71
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized - Lululemon
|72
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl
|73
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|74
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|75
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl
|76
|Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|77
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|78
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|79
|Nicola Juniper (GBr) Team CTC
|0:13:29
|80
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|81
|Alicja Verhagen (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel
|0:18:15
|82
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|83
|Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team CTC
|84
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
|85
|Jutta Stienen (Swi) National Team Switzerland
|86
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) National Team Switzerland
|87
|Mary Rose Postma (Ned) Bike4Air NWV Groningen
|88
|Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|89
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) National Team Switzerland
|90
|Steffi Lodewyks (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|91
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) National Team Germany
|92
|Emily Kachorek (USA) National Team United States
|93
|Emelie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|94
|Manon Klomp (Ned) Restore Cycling Mix
|95
|Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) National Team Germany
|96
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) National Team Germany
|DNF
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|DNF
|Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|DNF
|Eline De Roover (Bel) National Team Belgium
|DNF
|Latoya Brulée (Bel) National Team Belgium
|DNF
|Jessica Cutler (USA) National Team United States
|DNF
|Rita Imstepf (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|DNF
|Corinne Smit (NZl) Water, Land en Dijken
|DNF
|Aagtje Dijkman (Ned) Peoples Trust
|DNS
|Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) National Team Germany
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabo Women Cycling Team
|10:51:25
|2
|Orica - AIS
|3
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:03:39
|4
|Specialized - Lululemon
|0:04:14
|5
|Team Argos - Shimano
|0:07:47
|6
|Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:09:06
|7
|Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:12:26
|8
|MCipollini Giordana
|0:12:29
|9
|Hitec Products UCK
|0:13:04
|10
|Wiggle Honda
|0:13:20
|11
|National Team Belgium
|0:21:16
|12
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|0:25:14
|13
|Restore Cycling Mix
|14
|Rabo Plieger van Arckel
|15
|National Team United States
|16
|Team Futurumshop.nl
|17
|Bigla Cycling Team
|0:34:39
|18
|National Team Switzerland
|0:53:29
|19
|National Team Germany
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon
|11:52:10
|2
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
|0:01:22
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:01:25
|4
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:01:51
|5
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|6
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:02:48
|7
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:03:09
|8
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:03:40
|9
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:04:08
|10
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:04:32
|11
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) MCipollini Giordana
|0:04:42
|12
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:05:14
|13
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:05:31
|14
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:05:33
|15
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:05:43
|16
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:06:01
|17
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|0:06:24
|18
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:06:56
|19
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:06:57
|20
|Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|0:09:30
|21
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|0:09:54
|22
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|0:10:11
|23
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:10:24
|24
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:10:49
|25
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:10:58
|26
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:11:46
|27
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:12:53
|28
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) National Team Belgium
|0:12:57
|29
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Bike4Air NWV Groningen
|0:13:46
|30
|Kristin Mcgrath (USA) National Team United States
|0:13:57
|31
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized - Lululemon
|32
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:14:23
|33
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:15:18
|34
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:15:30
|35
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl
|0:15:31
|36
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
|0:15:46
|37
|Lauren Hall (USA) National Team United States
|0:16:20
|38
|Gu Sungeun (Kor) Orica - AIS
|0:16:23
|39
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:16:25
|40
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:16:33
|41
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:16:40
|42
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:17:11
|43
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) National Team Belgium
|0:17:18
|44
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|0:17:44
|45
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl
|0:17:59
|46
|Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:18:12
|47
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|0:18:29
|48
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:18:30
|49
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|0:18:35
|50
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:18:42
|51
|Janneke Busser (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:18:59
|52
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:19:26
|53
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling Mix
|0:19:29
|54
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel
|0:19:57
|55
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:19:58
|56
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:20:30
|57
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|0:20:58
|58
|Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:22:49
|59
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|0:23:18
|60
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:23:40
|61
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:24:22
|62
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:24:47
|63
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Restore Cycling Mix
|0:24:54
|64
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) Peoples Trust
|0:25:26
|65
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:26:38
|66
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|0:26:40
|67
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:26:42
|68
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) National Team Belgium
|0:26:49
|69
|Ruth Winder (USA) National Team United States
|0:26:58
|70
|Margriet De Beus (Ned) Restore Cycling Mix
|0:26:59
|71
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Peoples Trust
|0:27:29
|72
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Ronald McDonald Huis Groningen
|0:27:39
|73
|Sigrid Jochems (Ned) Water, Land en Dijken
|0:27:40
|74
|Katarina Hranaiova (Cze) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:27:53
|75
|Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl
|0:28:02
|76
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|0:28:30
|77
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel
|0:29:06
|78
|Nicola Juniper (GBr) Team CTC
|0:31:54
|79
|Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Ronald McDonald Huis Groningen
|0:32:22
|80
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel
|0:32:31
|81
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:33:26
|82
|Jutta Stienen (Swi) National Team Switzerland
|0:35:42
|83
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:36:04
|84
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:36:08
|85
|Steffi Lodewyks (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:36:54
|86
|Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team CTC
|87
|Emelie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:37:33
|88
|Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:38:03
|89
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) National Team Switzerland
|0:38:14
|90
|Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:38:20
|91
|Mary Rose Postma (Ned) Bike4Air NWV Groningen
|0:38:21
|92
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) National Team Switzerland
|0:38:27
|93
|Alicja Verhagen (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel
|0:38:30
|94
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:38:31
|95
|Manon Klomp (Ned) Restore Cycling Mix
|0:38:45
|96
|Emily Kachorek (USA) National Team United States
|0:43:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|11:57:24
|2
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:00:47
|3
|Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|0:04:16
|4
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:07:39
|5
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:10:16
|6
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
|0:10:32
|7
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|0:12:30
|8
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl
|0:12:45
|9
|Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:12:58
|10
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:14:44
|11
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:19:33
|12
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Restore Cycling Mix
|0:19:40
|13
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|0:21:26
|14
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:21:28
|15
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) National Team Belgium
|0:21:35
|16
|Ruth Winder (USA) National Team United States
|0:21:44
|17
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Ronald McDonald Huis Groningen
|0:22:25
|18
|Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl
|0:22:48
|19
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|0:23:16
|20
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel
|0:27:17
|21
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:28:12
|22
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:30:54
|23
|Steffi Lodewyks (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:31:40
|24
|Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:32:49
|25
|Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:33:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Specialized - Lululemon
|35:45:21
|2
|Orica - AIS
|0:00:14
|3
|Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:02:50
|4
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:09:05
|5
|Team Argos - Shimano
|0:14:19
|6
|Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:16:24
|7
|Wiggle Honda
|0:20:42
|8
|MCipollini Giordana
|0:23:29
|9
|Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:24:10
|10
|Hitec Products UCK
|0:24:32
|11
|Team Futurumshop.nl
|0:38:19
|12
|National Team Belgium
|0:45:01
|13
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|0:47:02
|14
|National Team United States
|0:47:36
|15
|Restore Cycling Mix
|1:02:31
|16
|Rabo Plieger van Arckel
|1:05:37
|17
|Bigla Cycling Team
|1:21:48
|18
|National Team Germany
|1:35:57
|19
|National Team Switzerland
|1:41:11
