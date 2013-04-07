Trending

Wild wins stage 4 at Energiewacht Tour

Van Dijk continues as race leader

Image 1 of 16

Sanne Van Passen (Rabo Women)

Sanne Van Passen (Rabo Women)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 2 of 16

Megan Guarnier (Rabo Women) struggled on today's stage

Megan Guarnier (Rabo Women) struggled on today's stage
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 3 of 16

Megan Guarnier (Rabo Women)

Megan Guarnier (Rabo Women)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 4 of 16

Loes Gunnewijk (Orica AIS), Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - Lululemon), Kirsten Wild (Argos Shimano)

Loes Gunnewijk (Orica AIS), Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - Lululemon), Kirsten Wild (Argos Shimano)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 5 of 16

Kirsten Wild (Argos Shimano) wins Stage 4

Kirsten Wild (Argos Shimano) wins Stage 4
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 6 of 16

Kirsten Wild (Argos Shimano) has dominated the sprints this week

Kirsten Wild (Argos Shimano) has dominated the sprints this week
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 7 of 16

Jolanda Neff (Rabo Women) leads the group

Jolanda Neff (Rabo Women) leads the group
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 8 of 16

Evelyn Arys (Sengers Cycling Team) had a tough day

Evelyn Arys (Sengers Cycling Team) had a tough day
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 9 of 16

Emilia Fahlin (Hitec Products)

Emilia Fahlin (Hitec Products)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 10 of 16

Ellen Van Dijk (Specialized) leads the reduced peloton

Ellen Van Dijk (Specialized) leads the reduced peloton
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 11 of 16

The bunch ride through Groningen

The bunch ride through Groningen
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 12 of 16

Annemiel Van Vleuten (Rabo Women) in the day's break

Annemiel Van Vleuten (Rabo Women) in the day's break
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 13 of 16

Adrie Visser leads the bunch

Adrie Visser leads the bunch
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 14 of 16

Adrie Visser leads race leader Ellen Van Dijk

Adrie Visser leads race leader Ellen Van Dijk
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 15 of 16

The favourites mark each other

The favourites mark each other
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 16 of 16

Stage podium: Ellen Van Dijk (Specialized - Lululemon), Kirsten Wild (Argos-Shimano), Adrie Visser (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)

Stage podium: Ellen Van Dijk (Specialized - Lululemon), Kirsten Wild (Argos-Shimano), Adrie Visser (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano3:36:43
2Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon
3Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
4Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
5Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
6Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
7Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) MCipollini Giordana0:00:03
8Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
9Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano0:00:13
10Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:00:38
11Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
12Jolanda Neff (Swi) Rabo Women Cycling Team
13Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
14Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
15Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
16Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
17Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica - AIS
18Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
19Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda0:04:52
20Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
21Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
22Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
23Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
24Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
25Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies
26Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
27Carmen Small (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
28Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
29Kelly Druyts (Bel) National Team Belgium
30Eva Lechner (Ita) Bike4Air NWV Groningen
31Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
32Jessy Druyts (Bel) National Team Belgium0:08:50
33Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Ronald McDonald Huis Groningen
34Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling Mix
35Gu Sungeun (Kor) Orica - AIS
36Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
37Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel
38Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
39Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
40Lauren Hall (USA) National Team United States
41Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabo Women Cycling Team
42Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
43Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
44Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
45Janneke Busser (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
46Kristin Mcgrath (USA) National Team United States
47Kelly Markus (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
48Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
49Margriet De Beus (Ned) Restore Cycling Mix
50Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
51Katarina Hranaiova (Cze) Bigla Cycling Team
52Sigrid Jochems (Ned) Water, Land en Dijken
53Silke Kogelman (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel
54Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) Peoples Trust
55Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl
56Winanda Spoor (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel
57Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
58Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
59Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Peoples Trust
60Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
61Christina Siggaard (Den) Restore Cycling Mix
62Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Ronald McDonald Huis Groningen
63Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
64Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
65Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) National Team Belgium
66Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
67Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies
68Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
69Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS
70Ruth Winder (USA) National Team United States
71Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized - Lululemon
72Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl
73Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
74Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
75Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl
76Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
77Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
78Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
79Nicola Juniper (GBr) Team CTC0:13:29
80Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
81Alicja Verhagen (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel0:18:15
82Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
83Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team CTC
84Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
85Jutta Stienen (Swi) National Team Switzerland
86Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) National Team Switzerland
87Mary Rose Postma (Ned) Bike4Air NWV Groningen
88Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
89Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) National Team Switzerland
90Steffi Lodewyks (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
91Corinna Lechner (Ger) National Team Germany
92Emily Kachorek (USA) National Team United States
93Emelie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
94Manon Klomp (Ned) Restore Cycling Mix
95Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) National Team Germany
96Lisa Fischer (Ger) National Team Germany
DNFTrixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
DNFSara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
DNFEline De Roover (Bel) National Team Belgium
DNFLatoya Brulée (Bel) National Team Belgium
DNFJessica Cutler (USA) National Team United States
DNFRita Imstepf (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
DNFCorinne Smit (NZl) Water, Land en Dijken
DNFAagtje Dijkman (Ned) Peoples Trust
DNSMadeleine Ortmüller (Ger) National Team Germany

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabo Women Cycling Team10:51:25
2Orica - AIS
3Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:03:39
4Specialized - Lululemon0:04:14
5Team Argos - Shimano0:07:47
6Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:09:06
7Lotto Belisol Ladies0:12:26
8MCipollini Giordana0:12:29
9Hitec Products UCK0:13:04
10Wiggle Honda0:13:20
11National Team Belgium0:21:16
12Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team0:25:14
13Restore Cycling Mix
14Rabo Plieger van Arckel
15National Team United States
16Team Futurumshop.nl
17Bigla Cycling Team0:34:39
18National Team Switzerland0:53:29
19National Team Germany

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon11:52:10
2Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS0:01:22
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano0:01:25
4Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon0:01:51
5Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:02:46
6Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS0:02:48
7Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:03:09
8Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:03:40
9Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:04:08
10Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:04:32
11Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) MCipollini Giordana0:04:42
12Jolanda Neff (Swi) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:05:14
13Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:05:31
14Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano0:05:33
15Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:05:43
16Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica - AIS0:06:01
17Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK0:06:24
18Carmen Small (USA) Specialized - Lululemon0:06:56
19Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:06:57
20Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda0:09:30
21Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle Honda0:09:54
22Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda0:10:11
23Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:10:24
24Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:10:49
25Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:10:58
26Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:11:46
27Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:12:53
28Kelly Druyts (Bel) National Team Belgium0:12:57
29Eva Lechner (Ita) Bike4Air NWV Groningen0:13:46
30Kristin Mcgrath (USA) National Team United States0:13:57
31Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized - Lululemon
32Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:14:23
33Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:15:18
34Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano0:15:30
35Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl0:15:31
36Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl0:15:46
37Lauren Hall (USA) National Team United States0:16:20
38Gu Sungeun (Kor) Orica - AIS0:16:23
39Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:16:25
40Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:16:33
41Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:16:40
42Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:17:11
43Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) National Team Belgium0:17:18
44Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team0:17:44
45Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl0:17:59
46Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:18:12
47Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK0:18:29
48Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS0:18:30
49Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda0:18:35
50Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:18:42
51Janneke Busser (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano0:18:59
52Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:19:26
53Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling Mix0:19:29
54Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel0:19:57
55Kelly Markus (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano0:19:58
56Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:20:30
57Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team0:20:58
58Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:22:49
59Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team0:23:18
60Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:23:40
61Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano0:24:22
62Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:24:47
63Christina Siggaard (Den) Restore Cycling Mix0:24:54
64Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) Peoples Trust0:25:26
65Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:26:38
66Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team0:26:40
67Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:26:42
68Jessy Druyts (Bel) National Team Belgium0:26:49
69Ruth Winder (USA) National Team United States0:26:58
70Margriet De Beus (Ned) Restore Cycling Mix0:26:59
71Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Peoples Trust0:27:29
72Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Ronald McDonald Huis Groningen0:27:39
73Sigrid Jochems (Ned) Water, Land en Dijken0:27:40
74Katarina Hranaiova (Cze) Bigla Cycling Team0:27:53
75Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl0:28:02
76Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team0:28:30
77Silke Kogelman (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel0:29:06
78Nicola Juniper (GBr) Team CTC0:31:54
79Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Ronald McDonald Huis Groningen0:32:22
80Winanda Spoor (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel0:32:31
81Lisa Fischer (Ger) National Team Germany0:33:26
82Jutta Stienen (Swi) National Team Switzerland0:35:42
83Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team0:36:04
84Corinna Lechner (Ger) National Team Germany0:36:08
85Steffi Lodewyks (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:36:54
86Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team CTC
87Emelie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:37:33
88Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) National Team Germany0:38:03
89Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) National Team Switzerland0:38:14
90Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:38:20
91Mary Rose Postma (Ned) Bike4Air NWV Groningen0:38:21
92Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) National Team Switzerland0:38:27
93Alicja Verhagen (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel0:38:30
94Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:38:31
95Manon Klomp (Ned) Restore Cycling Mix0:38:45
96Emily Kachorek (USA) National Team United States0:43:03

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolanda Neff (Swi) Rabo Women Cycling Team11:57:24
2Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica - AIS0:00:47
3Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda0:04:16
4Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:07:39
5Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano0:10:16
6Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl0:10:32
7Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team0:12:30
8Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl0:12:45
9Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:12:58
10Kelly Markus (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano0:14:44
11Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:19:33
12Christina Siggaard (Den) Restore Cycling Mix0:19:40
13Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team0:21:26
14Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:21:28
15Jessy Druyts (Bel) National Team Belgium0:21:35
16Ruth Winder (USA) National Team United States0:21:44
17Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Ronald McDonald Huis Groningen0:22:25
18Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl0:22:48
19Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team0:23:16
20Winanda Spoor (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel0:27:17
21Lisa Fischer (Ger) National Team Germany0:28:12
22Corinna Lechner (Ger) National Team Germany0:30:54
23Steffi Lodewyks (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:31:40
24Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) National Team Germany0:32:49
25Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:33:06

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Specialized - Lululemon35:45:21
2Orica - AIS0:00:14
3Rabo Women Cycling Team0:02:50
4Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:09:05
5Team Argos - Shimano0:14:19
6Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:16:24
7Wiggle Honda0:20:42
8MCipollini Giordana0:23:29
9Lotto Belisol Ladies0:24:10
10Hitec Products UCK0:24:32
11Team Futurumshop.nl0:38:19
12National Team Belgium0:45:01
13Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team0:47:02
14National Team United States0:47:36
15Restore Cycling Mix1:02:31
16Rabo Plieger van Arckel1:05:37
17Bigla Cycling Team1:21:48
18National Team Germany1:35:57
19National Team Switzerland1:41:11

