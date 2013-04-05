Trending

Van Dijk dominates time trial in Winsum

Specialized-lululemon Dutchwoman new GC leader

Full Results
1Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon0:28:12
2Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon0:00:51
3Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS0:01:03
4Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS0:01:07
5Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon0:01:22
6Carmen Small (USA) Specialized - Lululemon0:01:38
7Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS0:01:44
8Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:01:52
9Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano0:01:54
10Kristin Mcgrath (USA) National Team United States0:01:57
11Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano0:02:11
12Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica - AIS0:02:14
13Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:02:23
14Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
15Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:02:28
16Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl0:02:30
17Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) MCipollini Giordana
18Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda0:02:31
19Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:02:35
20Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:02:37
21Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:02:40
22Latoya Brulée (Bel) National Team Belgium0:02:41
23Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:02:45
24Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:02:47
25Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle Honda0:02:53
26Lauren Hall (USA) National Team United States0:02:57
27Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized - Lululemon0:02:58
28Gu Sungeun (Kor) Orica - AIS0:03:00
29Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
30Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:03:02
31Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:03:04
32Lisa Fischer (Ger) National Team Germany0:03:05
33Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda0:03:06
34Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda0:03:10
35Jolanda Neff (Swi) Rabo Women Cycling Team
36Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:03:14
37Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:03:23
38Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) National Team Germany0:03:25
39Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano0:03:26
40Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano0:03:30
41Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl0:03:31
42Kelly Druyts (Bel) National Team Belgium0:03:32
43Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:03:42
44Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:03:44
45Jessica Cutler (USA) National Team United States0:03:46
46Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
47Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:03:51
48Jutta Stienen (Swi) National Team Switzerland0:03:53
49Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) National Team Belgium0:03:55
50Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:03:57
51Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling Mix0:04:00
52Nicola Juniper (GBr) Team CTC
53Emily Kachorek (USA) National Team United States0:04:09
54Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:04:10
55Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:04:14
56Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team0:04:15
57Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
58Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team0:04:16
59Doris Schweizer (Swi) National Team Switzerland0:04:17
60Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:04:18
61Corinna Lechner (Ger) National Team Germany0:04:19
62Eva Lechner (Ita) Bike4Air NWV Groningen0:04:21
63Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Ronald McDonald Huis Groningen
64Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK0:04:27
65Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel0:04:28
66Kelly Markus (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano0:04:29
67Winanda Spoor (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel0:04:30
68Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) Peoples Trust
69Christina Siggaard (Den) Restore Cycling Mix0:04:33
70Ruth Winder (USA) National Team United States0:04:34
71Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:04:46
72Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:04:47
73Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:04:51
74Steffi Lodewyks (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:04:52
75Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:05:01
76Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team CTC0:05:05
77Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:05:11
78Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team0:05:16
79Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
80Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Ronald McDonald Huis Groningen0:05:19
81Katarina Hranaiova (Cze) Bigla Cycling Team0:05:29
82Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
83Aagtje Dijkman (Ned) Peoples Trust
84Janneke Busser (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano0:05:33
85Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:05:34
86Rita Imstepf (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:05:37
87Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl0:05:38
88Emelie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:05:44
89Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
90Jessy Druyts (Bel) National Team Belgium0:05:53
91Margriet De Beus (Ned) Restore Cycling Mix0:06:03
92Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team0:06:06
93Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) National Team Germany0:06:14
94Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:06:16
95Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) National Team Switzerland0:06:25
96Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:06:31
97Mary Rose Postma (Ned) Bike4Air NWV Groningen0:06:32
98Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Peoples Trust0:06:33
99Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) National Team Switzerland0:06:38
100Alicja Verhagen (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel0:06:41
101Silke Kogelman (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel0:06:42
102Corinne Smit (NZl) Water, Land en Dijken
103Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
104Sigrid Jochems (Ned) Water, Land en Dijken0:06:44
105Manon Klomp (Ned) Restore Cycling Mix0:06:56
106Eline De Roover (Bel) National Team Belgium0:06:58
HDSofie Van Horik (Ned) Water, Land en Dijken
HDAurore Verhoeven (Fra) Team Futurumshop.nl
HDRiejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
HDEltina Van Wijk (Ned) Water, Land en Dijken
HDDanielle Meijering (Ned) Ronald McDonald Huis Groningen
HDRochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda
HDNike Beckeringh (Ned) Water, Land en Dijken
HDVeerle Goossens (Ned) Restore Cycling Mix
HDAnnet Pit (Ned) Ronald McDonald Huis Groningen
HDEsther Van Veen (Ned) Water, Land en Dijken
HDLaura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
HDAstrid Schuitema (Ned) Ronald McDonald Huis Groningen
HDYukio Hori (Jpn) Bike4Air NWV Groningen
HDJudith Jelsma (Ned) Peoples Trust
HDLucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
HDNathalie Van Katwijk (Ned) Bike4Air NWV Groningen
DNSEsther Olthuis (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel

Young riders
1Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica - AIS0:30:26
2Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl0:00:16
3Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda0:00:17
4Lisa Fischer (Ger) National Team Germany0:00:51
5Jolanda Neff (Swi) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:00:56
6Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) National Team Germany0:01:11
7Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano0:01:16
8Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl0:01:32
9Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:01:37
10Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team0:02:02
11Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:02:04
12Corinna Lechner (Ger) National Team Germany0:02:05
13Kelly Markus (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano0:02:15
14Winanda Spoor (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel0:02:16
15Christina Siggaard (Den) Restore Cycling Mix0:02:19
16Ruth Winder (USA) National Team United States0:02:20
17Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:02:32
18Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:02:37
19Steffi Lodewyks (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:02:38
20Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Ronald McDonald Huis Groningen0:03:05
21Rita Imstepf (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:03:23
22Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl0:03:24
23Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team0:03:30
24Jessy Druyts (Bel) National Team Belgium0:03:39
25Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team0:03:52
26Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) National Team Germany0:04:00
27Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:04:17
28Eline De Roover (Bel) National Team Belgium0:04:44

Teams
1Specialized - lululemon1:26:49
2Orica - AIS0:01:41
3Lotto Belisol Ladies0:04:44
4Rabo Women Cycling Team0:05:18
5Team Argos - Shimano
6Wiggle Honda0:06:17
7National Team United States0:06:27
8Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:06:46
9MCipollini Giordana0:07:28
10Team Futurumshop.nl0:07:34
11Hitec Products UCK0:07:40
12National Team Belgium0:07:55
13Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:07:56
14National Team Germany0:08:36
15Bigla Cycling Team0:11:49
16National Team Switzerland0:12:22
17Restore Cycling Mix0:12:23
18Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team0:12:48
19Rabo Plieger van Arckel0:13:26
20Peoples Trust0:14:19

General classification after stage 3a
1Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon6:17:41
2Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon0:01:07
3Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS0:01:18
4Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon0:01:40
5Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano0:01:41
6Carmen Small (USA) Specialized - Lululemon0:01:58
7Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS0:02:04
8Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:02:44
9Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:02:56
10Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:03:00
11Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:03:24
12Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:04:26
13Jolanda Neff (Swi) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:04:31
14Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) MCipollini Giordana0:04:33
15Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda0:04:34
16Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:04:47
17Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle Honda0:04:56
18Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized - Lululemon0:05:01
19Kristin Mcgrath (USA) National Team United States
20Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda0:05:13
21Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano0:05:15
22Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica - AIS0:05:17
23Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:05:26
24Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:05:27
25Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:05:41
26Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK0:05:42
27Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:05:51
28Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:06:00
29Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:06:13
30Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:06:22
31Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano0:06:34
32Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl0:06:35
33Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:06:48
34Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl0:06:50
35Lauren Hall (USA) National Team United States0:07:24
36Gu Sungeun (Kor) Orica - AIS0:07:27
37Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:07:29
38Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:07:37
39Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:07:44
40Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:07:55
41Kelly Druyts (Bel) National Team Belgium0:07:59
42Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:08:15
43Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) National Team Belgium0:08:22
44Eva Lechner (Ita) Bike4Air NWV Groningen0:08:48
45Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
46Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl0:09:03
47Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:09:16
48Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK0:09:33
49Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS0:09:34
50Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda0:09:39
51Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team0:09:43
52Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:09:46
53Janneke Busser (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano0:10:03
54Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling Mix0:10:33
55Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel0:11:01
56Kelly Markus (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano0:11:02
57Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:11:34
58Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team0:12:02
59Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:14:28
60Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:14:44
61Lisa Fischer (Ger) National Team Germany0:15:05
62Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano0:15:26
63Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:15:51
64Christina Siggaard (Den) Restore Cycling Mix0:15:58
65Latoya Brulée (Bel) National Team Belgium0:16:09
66Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Ronald McDonald Huis Groningen0:16:21
67Winanda Spoor (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel0:16:30
68Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) Peoples Trust
69Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) National Team Germany0:16:53
70Jessica Cutler (USA) National Team United States0:17:14
71Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Ronald McDonald Huis Groningen0:17:19
72Jutta Stienen (Swi) National Team Switzerland0:17:21
73Aagtje Dijkman (Ned) Peoples Trust0:17:29
74Emily Kachorek (USA) National Team United States0:17:37
75Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:17:42
76Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team0:17:43
77Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team0:17:44
78Doris Schweizer (Swi) National Team Switzerland0:17:45
79Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:17:46
80Corinna Lechner (Ger) National Team Germany0:17:47
81Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:17:51
82Jessy Druyts (Bel) National Team Belgium0:17:53
83Ruth Winder (USA) National Team United States0:18:02
84Margriet De Beus (Ned) Restore Cycling Mix0:18:03
85Nicola Juniper (GBr) Team CTC0:18:19
86Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Peoples Trust0:18:33
87Steffi Lodewyks (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
88Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team CTC
89Sigrid Jochems (Ned) Water, Land en Dijken0:18:44
90Katarina Hranaiova (Cze) Bigla Cycling Team0:18:57
91Rita Imstepf (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:19:05
92Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl0:19:06
93Emelie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:19:12
94Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team0:19:34
95Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) National Team Germany0:19:42
96Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:19:44
97Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) National Team Switzerland0:19:53
98Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:19:59
99Mary Rose Postma (Ned) Bike4Air NWV Groningen0:20:00
100Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) National Team Switzerland0:20:06
101Alicja Verhagen (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel0:20:09
102Corinne Smit (NZl) Water, Land en Dijken0:20:10
103Silke Kogelman (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel
104Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
105Manon Klomp (Ned) Restore Cycling Mix0:20:24
106Eline De Roover (Bel) National Team Belgium0:20:26

Young riders classification
1Jolanda Neff (Swi) Rabo Women Cycling Team6:22:12
2Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda0:00:03
3Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica - AIS0:00:46
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano0:02:03
5Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl0:02:19
6Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:03:24
7Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team0:04:17
8Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl0:04:32
9Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:04:45
10Kelly Markus (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano0:06:31
11Lisa Fischer (Ger) National Team Germany0:10:34
12Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:11:20
13Christina Siggaard (Den) Restore Cycling Mix0:11:27
14Winanda Spoor (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel0:11:59
15Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) National Team Germany0:12:22
16Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Ronald McDonald Huis Groningen0:12:48
17Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team0:13:13
18Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:13:15
19Corinna Lechner (Ger) National Team Germany0:13:16
20Jessy Druyts (Bel) National Team Belgium0:13:22
21Ruth Winder (USA) National Team United States0:13:31
22Steffi Lodewyks (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:14:02
23Rita Imstepf (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:14:34
24Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl0:14:35
25Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team0:15:03
26Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) National Team Germany0:15:11
27Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:15:28
28Eline De Roover (Bel) National Team Belgium0:15:55

Club riders classification
1Eva Lechner (Ita) Bike4Air NWV Groningen6:26:29
2Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
3Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team0:00:55
4Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling Mix0:01:45
5Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel0:02:13
6Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team0:03:14
7Christina Siggaard (Den) Restore Cycling Mix0:07:10
8Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Ronald McDonald Huis Groningen0:07:33
9Winanda Spoor (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel0:07:42
10Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) Peoples Trust
11Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Ronald McDonald Huis Groningen0:08:31
12Aagtje Dijkman (Ned) Peoples Trust0:08:41
13Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team0:08:55
14Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team0:08:56
15Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:08:58
16Margriet De Beus (Ned) Restore Cycling Mix0:09:15
17Nicola Juniper (GBr) Team CTC0:09:31
18Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Peoples Trust0:09:45
19Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team CTC
20Sigrid Jochems (Ned) Water, Land en Dijken0:09:56
21Katarina Hranaiova (Cze) Bigla Cycling Team0:10:09
22Rita Imstepf (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:10:17
23Emelie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:10:24
24Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team0:10:46
25Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:11:11
26Mary Rose Postma (Ned) Bike4Air NWV Groningen0:11:12
27Alicja Verhagen (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel0:11:21
28Corinne Smit (NZl) Water, Land en Dijken0:11:22
29Silke Kogelman (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel
30Manon Klomp (Ned) Restore Cycling Mix0:11:36

Teams classification
1Specialized - lululemon18:56:06
2Orica - AIS0:04:28
3Rabo Women Cycling Team0:07:04
4Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:09:40
5Team Argos - Shimano0:10:46
6Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:11:32
7Wiggle Honda0:11:36
8MCipollini Giordana0:15:14
9Hitec Products UCK0:15:42
10Lotto Belisol Ladies0:15:58
11Team Futurumshop.nl0:17:19
12Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team0:26:02
13National Team United States0:26:36
14National Team Belgium0:27:59
15Restore Cycling Mix0:41:31
16Rabo Plieger van Arckel0:44:37
17National Team Germany0:46:42
18Peoples Trust0:49:29
19Bigla Cycling Team0:51:23
20National Team Switzerland0:51:56

