Van Dijk dominates time trial in Winsum
Specialized-lululemon Dutchwoman new GC leader
Stage 3a: Winsum (ITT) -
|1
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:28:12
|2
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:00:51
|3
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:01:03
|4
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
|0:01:07
|5
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:01:22
|6
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:01:38
|7
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:01:44
|8
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:01:52
|9
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:01:54
|10
|Kristin Mcgrath (USA) National Team United States
|0:01:57
|11
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:02:11
|12
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:02:14
|13
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:02:23
|14
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|15
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:02:28
|16
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl
|0:02:30
|17
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) MCipollini Giordana
|18
|Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|0:02:31
|19
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:02:35
|20
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:02:37
|21
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:02:40
|22
|Latoya Brulée (Bel) National Team Belgium
|0:02:41
|23
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:02:45
|24
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:02:47
|25
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|0:02:53
|26
|Lauren Hall (USA) National Team United States
|0:02:57
|27
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:02:58
|28
|Gu Sungeun (Kor) Orica - AIS
|0:03:00
|29
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|30
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:03:02
|31
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:03:04
|32
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:03:05
|33
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|0:03:06
|34
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|0:03:10
|35
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|36
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:03:14
|37
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:03:23
|38
|Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:03:25
|39
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:03:26
|40
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:03:30
|41
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl
|0:03:31
|42
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) National Team Belgium
|0:03:32
|43
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:03:42
|44
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:03:44
|45
|Jessica Cutler (USA) National Team United States
|0:03:46
|46
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
|47
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:03:51
|48
|Jutta Stienen (Swi) National Team Switzerland
|0:03:53
|49
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) National Team Belgium
|0:03:55
|50
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:03:57
|51
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling Mix
|0:04:00
|52
|Nicola Juniper (GBr) Team CTC
|53
|Emily Kachorek (USA) National Team United States
|0:04:09
|54
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:04:10
|55
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:04:14
|56
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:04:15
|57
|Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|58
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|0:04:16
|59
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) National Team Switzerland
|0:04:17
|60
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:04:18
|61
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:04:19
|62
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Bike4Air NWV Groningen
|0:04:21
|63
|Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Ronald McDonald Huis Groningen
|64
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|0:04:27
|65
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel
|0:04:28
|66
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:04:29
|67
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel
|0:04:30
|68
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) Peoples Trust
|69
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Restore Cycling Mix
|0:04:33
|70
|Ruth Winder (USA) National Team United States
|0:04:34
|71
|Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:04:46
|72
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:04:47
|73
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:04:51
|74
|Steffi Lodewyks (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:04:52
|75
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:05:01
|76
|Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team CTC
|0:05:05
|77
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:05:11
|78
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|0:05:16
|79
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|80
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Ronald McDonald Huis Groningen
|0:05:19
|81
|Katarina Hranaiova (Cze) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:05:29
|82
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|83
|Aagtje Dijkman (Ned) Peoples Trust
|84
|Janneke Busser (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:05:33
|85
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:05:34
|86
|Rita Imstepf (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:05:37
|87
|Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl
|0:05:38
|88
|Emelie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:05:44
|89
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|90
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) National Team Belgium
|0:05:53
|91
|Margriet De Beus (Ned) Restore Cycling Mix
|0:06:03
|92
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|0:06:06
|93
|Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:06:14
|94
|Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:06:16
|95
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) National Team Switzerland
|0:06:25
|96
|Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:06:31
|97
|Mary Rose Postma (Ned) Bike4Air NWV Groningen
|0:06:32
|98
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Peoples Trust
|0:06:33
|99
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) National Team Switzerland
|0:06:38
|100
|Alicja Verhagen (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel
|0:06:41
|101
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel
|0:06:42
|102
|Corinne Smit (NZl) Water, Land en Dijken
|103
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|104
|Sigrid Jochems (Ned) Water, Land en Dijken
|0:06:44
|105
|Manon Klomp (Ned) Restore Cycling Mix
|0:06:56
|106
|Eline De Roover (Bel) National Team Belgium
|0:06:58
|HD
|Sofie Van Horik (Ned) Water, Land en Dijken
|HD
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Team Futurumshop.nl
|HD
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|HD
|Eltina Van Wijk (Ned) Water, Land en Dijken
|HD
|Danielle Meijering (Ned) Ronald McDonald Huis Groningen
|HD
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|HD
|Nike Beckeringh (Ned) Water, Land en Dijken
|HD
|Veerle Goossens (Ned) Restore Cycling Mix
|HD
|Annet Pit (Ned) Ronald McDonald Huis Groningen
|HD
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Water, Land en Dijken
|HD
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
|HD
|Astrid Schuitema (Ned) Ronald McDonald Huis Groningen
|HD
|Yukio Hori (Jpn) Bike4Air NWV Groningen
|HD
|Judith Jelsma (Ned) Peoples Trust
|HD
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|HD
|Nathalie Van Katwijk (Ned) Bike4Air NWV Groningen
|DNS
|Esther Olthuis (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel
|1
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:30:26
|2
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl
|0:00:16
|3
|Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|0:00:17
|4
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:00:51
|5
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|6
|Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:01:11
|7
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:01:16
|8
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
|0:01:32
|9
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:01:37
|10
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|0:02:02
|11
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|12
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:02:05
|13
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:02:15
|14
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel
|0:02:16
|15
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Restore Cycling Mix
|0:02:19
|16
|Ruth Winder (USA) National Team United States
|0:02:20
|17
|Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:02:32
|18
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:02:37
|19
|Steffi Lodewyks (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:02:38
|20
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Ronald McDonald Huis Groningen
|0:03:05
|21
|Rita Imstepf (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:03:23
|22
|Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl
|0:03:24
|23
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|0:03:30
|24
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) National Team Belgium
|0:03:39
|25
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|0:03:52
|26
|Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:04:00
|27
|Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:04:17
|28
|Eline De Roover (Bel) National Team Belgium
|0:04:44
|1
|Specialized - lululemon
|1:26:49
|2
|Orica - AIS
|0:01:41
|3
|Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:04:44
|4
|Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:05:18
|5
|Team Argos - Shimano
|6
|Wiggle Honda
|0:06:17
|7
|National Team United States
|0:06:27
|8
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:06:46
|9
|MCipollini Giordana
|0:07:28
|10
|Team Futurumshop.nl
|0:07:34
|11
|Hitec Products UCK
|0:07:40
|12
|National Team Belgium
|0:07:55
|13
|Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:07:56
|14
|National Team Germany
|0:08:36
|15
|Bigla Cycling Team
|0:11:49
|16
|National Team Switzerland
|0:12:22
|17
|Restore Cycling Mix
|0:12:23
|18
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|0:12:48
|19
|Rabo Plieger van Arckel
|0:13:26
|20
|Peoples Trust
|0:14:19
|1
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon
|6:17:41
|2
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:01:07
|3
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
|0:01:18
|4
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:01:40
|5
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:01:41
|6
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:01:58
|7
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:02:04
|8
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:02:44
|9
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:02:56
|10
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:03:00
|11
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:03:24
|12
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:04:26
|13
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:04:31
|14
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) MCipollini Giordana
|0:04:33
|15
|Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|0:04:34
|16
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:04:47
|17
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|0:04:56
|18
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:05:01
|19
|Kristin Mcgrath (USA) National Team United States
|20
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|0:05:13
|21
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:05:15
|22
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:05:17
|23
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:05:26
|24
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:05:27
|25
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:05:41
|26
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|0:05:42
|27
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:05:51
|28
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:06:00
|29
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:06:13
|30
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:06:22
|31
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:06:34
|32
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl
|0:06:35
|33
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:06:48
|34
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
|0:06:50
|35
|Lauren Hall (USA) National Team United States
|0:07:24
|36
|Gu Sungeun (Kor) Orica - AIS
|0:07:27
|37
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:07:29
|38
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:07:37
|39
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:07:44
|40
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:07:55
|41
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) National Team Belgium
|0:07:59
|42
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:08:15
|43
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) National Team Belgium
|0:08:22
|44
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Bike4Air NWV Groningen
|0:08:48
|45
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|46
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl
|0:09:03
|47
|Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:09:16
|48
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|0:09:33
|49
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:09:34
|50
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|0:09:39
|51
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|0:09:43
|52
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:09:46
|53
|Janneke Busser (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:10:03
|54
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling Mix
|0:10:33
|55
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel
|0:11:01
|56
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:11:02
|57
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:11:34
|58
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|0:12:02
|59
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:14:28
|60
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:14:44
|61
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:15:05
|62
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:15:26
|63
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:15:51
|64
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Restore Cycling Mix
|0:15:58
|65
|Latoya Brulée (Bel) National Team Belgium
|0:16:09
|66
|Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Ronald McDonald Huis Groningen
|0:16:21
|67
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel
|0:16:30
|68
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) Peoples Trust
|69
|Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:16:53
|70
|Jessica Cutler (USA) National Team United States
|0:17:14
|71
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Ronald McDonald Huis Groningen
|0:17:19
|72
|Jutta Stienen (Swi) National Team Switzerland
|0:17:21
|73
|Aagtje Dijkman (Ned) Peoples Trust
|0:17:29
|74
|Emily Kachorek (USA) National Team United States
|0:17:37
|75
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:17:42
|76
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:17:43
|77
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|0:17:44
|78
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) National Team Switzerland
|0:17:45
|79
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:17:46
|80
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:17:47
|81
|Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:17:51
|82
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) National Team Belgium
|0:17:53
|83
|Ruth Winder (USA) National Team United States
|0:18:02
|84
|Margriet De Beus (Ned) Restore Cycling Mix
|0:18:03
|85
|Nicola Juniper (GBr) Team CTC
|0:18:19
|86
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Peoples Trust
|0:18:33
|87
|Steffi Lodewyks (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|88
|Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team CTC
|89
|Sigrid Jochems (Ned) Water, Land en Dijken
|0:18:44
|90
|Katarina Hranaiova (Cze) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:18:57
|91
|Rita Imstepf (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:19:05
|92
|Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl
|0:19:06
|93
|Emelie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:19:12
|94
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|0:19:34
|95
|Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:19:42
|96
|Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:19:44
|97
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) National Team Switzerland
|0:19:53
|98
|Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:19:59
|99
|Mary Rose Postma (Ned) Bike4Air NWV Groningen
|0:20:00
|100
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) National Team Switzerland
|0:20:06
|101
|Alicja Verhagen (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel
|0:20:09
|102
|Corinne Smit (NZl) Water, Land en Dijken
|0:20:10
|103
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel
|104
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|105
|Manon Klomp (Ned) Restore Cycling Mix
|0:20:24
|106
|Eline De Roover (Bel) National Team Belgium
|0:20:26
|1
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|6:22:12
|2
|Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|0:00:03
|3
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:00:46
|4
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:02:03
|5
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
|0:02:19
|6
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:03:24
|7
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|0:04:17
|8
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl
|0:04:32
|9
|Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:04:45
|10
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:06:31
|11
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:10:34
|12
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:11:20
|13
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Restore Cycling Mix
|0:11:27
|14
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel
|0:11:59
|15
|Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:12:22
|16
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Ronald McDonald Huis Groningen
|0:12:48
|17
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|0:13:13
|18
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:13:15
|19
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:13:16
|20
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) National Team Belgium
|0:13:22
|21
|Ruth Winder (USA) National Team United States
|0:13:31
|22
|Steffi Lodewyks (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:14:02
|23
|Rita Imstepf (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:14:34
|24
|Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl
|0:14:35
|25
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|0:15:03
|26
|Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:15:11
|27
|Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:15:28
|28
|Eline De Roover (Bel) National Team Belgium
|0:15:55
|1
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Bike4Air NWV Groningen
|6:26:29
|2
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|3
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|4
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling Mix
|0:01:45
|5
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel
|0:02:13
|6
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|0:03:14
|7
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Restore Cycling Mix
|0:07:10
|8
|Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Ronald McDonald Huis Groningen
|0:07:33
|9
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel
|0:07:42
|10
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) Peoples Trust
|11
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Ronald McDonald Huis Groningen
|0:08:31
|12
|Aagtje Dijkman (Ned) Peoples Trust
|0:08:41
|13
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:08:55
|14
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|0:08:56
|15
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:08:58
|16
|Margriet De Beus (Ned) Restore Cycling Mix
|0:09:15
|17
|Nicola Juniper (GBr) Team CTC
|0:09:31
|18
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Peoples Trust
|0:09:45
|19
|Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team CTC
|20
|Sigrid Jochems (Ned) Water, Land en Dijken
|0:09:56
|21
|Katarina Hranaiova (Cze) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:10:09
|22
|Rita Imstepf (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:10:17
|23
|Emelie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:10:24
|24
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|0:10:46
|25
|Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:11:11
|26
|Mary Rose Postma (Ned) Bike4Air NWV Groningen
|0:11:12
|27
|Alicja Verhagen (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel
|0:11:21
|28
|Corinne Smit (NZl) Water, Land en Dijken
|0:11:22
|29
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel
|30
|Manon Klomp (Ned) Restore Cycling Mix
|0:11:36
|1
|Specialized - lululemon
|18:56:06
|2
|Orica - AIS
|0:04:28
|3
|Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:07:04
|4
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:09:40
|5
|Team Argos - Shimano
|0:10:46
|6
|Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:11:32
|7
|Wiggle Honda
|0:11:36
|8
|MCipollini Giordana
|0:15:14
|9
|Hitec Products UCK
|0:15:42
|10
|Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:15:58
|11
|Team Futurumshop.nl
|0:17:19
|12
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|0:26:02
|13
|National Team United States
|0:26:36
|14
|National Team Belgium
|0:27:59
|15
|Restore Cycling Mix
|0:41:31
|16
|Rabo Plieger van Arckel
|0:44:37
|17
|National Team Germany
|0:46:42
|18
|Peoples Trust
|0:49:29
|19
|Bigla Cycling Team
|0:51:23
|20
|National Team Switzerland
|0:51:56
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy