Van Dijk clinches overall win at Energiewacht Tour

Carretta wins final stage

Image 1 of 18

Valentini Carretta (MCipollini Giordana) was a little emotional after taking a fine solo win

Valentini Carretta (MCipollini Giordana) was a little emotional after taking a fine solo win
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 2 of 18

The peloton was shattered at the finish

The peloton was shattered at the finish
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 3 of 18

The leading group roll through on Stage 5

The leading group roll through on Stage 5
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 4 of 18

The day's podium: Gu Sungeun (Orica-AIS), Valentina Carretta (MCipollini Giordana) and Romy Kasper (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)

The day's podium: Gu Sungeun (Orica-AIS), Valentina Carretta (MCipollini Giordana) and Romy Kasper (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 5 of 18

Lucinda Brand (Rabo Women) finished just outside the top-10 in 11th place

Lucinda Brand (Rabo Women) finished just outside the top-10 in 11th place
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 6 of 18

Kristen Wild (Argos-Shimano) cleaned up the sprint classification

Kristen Wild (Argos-Shimano) cleaned up the sprint classification
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 7 of 18

Specialized lululemon's Katie Colcough working at the front

Specialized lululemon's Katie Colcough working at the front
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 8 of 18

Evelyn Arys (Sengers Cycling Team)

Evelyn Arys (Sengers Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 9 of 18

Van Dijk (Specialized lululemon) retained the overall lead at the day's end

Van Dijk (Specialized lululemon) retained the overall lead at the day's end
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 10 of 18

Race leader Ellen Van Dijk (Specialized) took a convincing win at Energiewacht Tour

Race leader Ellen Van Dijk (Specialized) took a convincing win at Energiewacht Tour
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 11 of 18

Lizzie Armistead (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) finished in 7th overall

Lizzie Armistead (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) finished in 7th overall
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 12 of 18

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 13 of 18

Dutch national champion Annemiek Van Vleuten (Rabo Women)

Dutch national champion Annemiek Van Vleuten (Rabo Women)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 14 of 18

The leading group exchange a few words

The leading group exchange a few words
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 15 of 18

The bunch enjoying the weather on the final day

The bunch enjoying the weather on the final day
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 16 of 18

Belgian national champion Jolien D'Hoore (Lotto Belisol Ladies)

Belgian national champion Jolien D'Hoore (Lotto Belisol Ladies)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 17 of 18

The jerseys from the final day at Energiewacht Tour

The jerseys from the final day at Energiewacht Tour
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 18 of 18

Valentina Carretta (MCipollini Giordana) took a fine solo win in the final stage

Valentina Carretta (MCipollini Giordana) took a fine solo win in the final stage
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana2:33:08
2Gu Sungeun (Kor) Orica - AIS0:00:22
3Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano0:00:32
5Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
6Ruth Winder (USA) National Team United States
7Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
8Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
9Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling Mix0:03:09
10Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team0:03:25
11Kelly Markus (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano0:03:35
12Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
13Jolanda Neff (Swi) Rabo Women Cycling Team
14Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
15Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon
16Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
17Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
18Janneke Busser (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
19Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
20Jessy Druyts (Bel) National Team Belgium
21Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
22Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
23Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
24Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica - AIS
25Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
26Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) National Team Belgium
27Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS
28Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel
29Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
30Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
31Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
32Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
33Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
34Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
35Sigrid Jochems (Ned) Water, Land en Dijken
36Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
37Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) Peoples Trust
38Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
39Silke Kogelman (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel
40Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
41Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
42Kelly Druyts (Bel) National Team Belgium
43Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
44Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) National Team Germany
45Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
46Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
47Kristin Mcgrath (USA) National Team United States
48Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
49Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
50Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
51Alicja Verhagen (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel
52Katarina Hranaiova (Cze) Bigla Cycling Team
53Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) National Team Switzerland
54Jutta Stienen (Swi) National Team Switzerland
55Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Ronald McDonald Huis Groningen
56Margriet De Beus (Ned) Restore Cycling Mix
57Carmen Small (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
58Eva Lechner (Ita) Bike4Air NWV Groningen
59Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized - Lululemon
60Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Peoples Trust
61Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
62Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies
63Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies
64Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
65Mary Rose Postma (Ned) Bike4Air NWV Groningen
66Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
67Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabo Women Cycling Team
68Steffi Lodewyks (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
69Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
70Nicola Juniper (GBr) Team CTC
71Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
72Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
73Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl
74Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
75Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
76Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) MCipollini Giordana
77Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team CTC
78Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
79Emily Kachorek (USA) National Team United States
80Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
81Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl
82Emelie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
83Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
84Christina Siggaard (Den) Restore Cycling Mix
85Lisa Fischer (Ger) National Team Germany
86Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) National Team Switzerland
87Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda
88Corinna Lechner (Ger) National Team Germany
89Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Ronald McDonald Huis Groningen
90Manon Klomp (Ned) Restore Cycling Mix
91Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
92Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
93Winanda Spoor (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel
94Lauren Hall (USA) National Team United States
95Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
DNSStephanie Pohl (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana3pts
2Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK2
3Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano3pts
2Gu Sungeun (Kor) Orica - AIS2
3Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team1

Best young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano2:33:40
2Ruth Winder (USA) National Team United States
3Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
4Kelly Markus (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano0:03:03
5Jolanda Neff (Swi) Rabo Women Cycling Team
6Jessy Druyts (Bel) National Team Belgium
7Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica - AIS
8Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
9Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
10Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
11Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
12Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) National Team Germany
13Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
14Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
15Steffi Lodewyks (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
16Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl
17Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
18Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
19Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl
20Christina Siggaard (Den) Restore Cycling Mix
21Lisa Fischer (Ger) National Team Germany
22Corinna Lechner (Ger) National Team Germany
23Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Ronald McDonald Huis Groningen
24Winanda Spoor (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel
25Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1MCipollini Giordana7:46:34
2Orica - AIS0:00:22
3Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
4Team Argos - Shimano0:00:32
5Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
6Rabo Women Cycling Team
7Hitec Products UCK
8National Team United States
9Restore Cycling Mix0:03:09
10Bigla Cycling Team0:03:25
11National Team Belgium0:03:35
12Specialized - Lululemon
13Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
14Rabo Plieger van Arckel
15Lotto Belisol Ladies
16Wiggle Honda
17Team Futurumshop.nl
18National Team Switzerland
19National Team Germany

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon14:28:53
2Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS0:01:21
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano0:01:22
4Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon0:01:51
5Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:02:44
6Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS0:02:48
7Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:03:09
8Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:03:40
9Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:03:54
10Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:04:08
11Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:04:32
12Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) MCipollini Giordana0:04:42
13Jolanda Neff (Swi) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:05:14
14Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:05:31
15Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano0:05:33
16Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:05:43
17Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica - AIS0:06:01
18Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK0:06:24
19Carmen Small (USA) Specialized - Lululemon0:06:56
20Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:07:46
21Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda0:09:30
22Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:09:50
23Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle Honda0:09:54
24Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda0:10:11
25Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:10:24
26Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:10:58
27Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:11:46
28Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano0:12:27
29Kelly Druyts (Bel) National Team Belgium0:12:57
30Gu Sungeun (Kor) Orica - AIS0:13:02
31Eva Lechner (Ita) Bike4Air NWV Groningen0:13:46
32Kristin Mcgrath (USA) National Team United States0:13:57
33Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized - Lululemon
34Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:14:23
35Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:15:18
36Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl0:15:46
37Lauren Hall (USA) National Team United States0:16:20
38Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:16:25
39Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:16:33
40Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:16:40
41Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:17:11
42Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:17:12
43Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) National Team Belgium0:17:18
44Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team0:17:44
45Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl0:17:59
46Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:18:12
47Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK0:18:29
48Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS0:18:30
49Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda0:18:35
50Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:18:42
51Janneke Busser (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano0:18:59
52Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling Mix0:19:03
53Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:19:26
54Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:19:52
55Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel0:19:57
56Kelly Markus (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano0:19:58
57Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team0:20:58
58Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:22:49
59Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team0:23:18
60Ruth Winder (USA) National Team United States0:23:55
61Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano0:24:22
62Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:24:47
63Christina Siggaard (Den) Restore Cycling Mix0:24:54
64Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) Peoples Trust0:25:26
65Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:26:38
66Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team0:26:40
67Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:26:42
68Jessy Druyts (Bel) National Team Belgium0:26:49
69Margriet De Beus (Ned) Restore Cycling Mix0:26:59
70Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Peoples Trust0:27:29
71Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Ronald McDonald Huis Groningen0:27:39
72Sigrid Jochems (Ned) Water, Land en Dijken0:27:40
73Katarina Hranaiova (Cze) Bigla Cycling Team0:27:53
74Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl0:28:02
75Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team0:28:30
76Silke Kogelman (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel0:29:06
77Nicola Juniper (GBr) Team CTC0:31:54
78Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Ronald McDonald Huis Groningen0:32:22
79Winanda Spoor (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel0:32:31
80Lisa Fischer (Ger) National Team Germany0:33:26
81Jutta Stienen (Swi) National Team Switzerland0:35:42
82Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team0:35:54
83Corinna Lechner (Ger) National Team Germany0:36:08
84Steffi Lodewyks (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:36:54
85Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team CTC
86Emelie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:37:33
87Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) National Team Germany0:38:03
88Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) National Team Switzerland0:38:14
89Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:38:20
90Mary Rose Postma (Ned) Bike4Air NWV Groningen0:38:21
91Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) National Team Switzerland0:38:27
92Alicja Verhagen (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel0:38:30
93Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:38:31
94Manon Klomp (Ned) Restore Cycling Mix0:38:45
95Emily Kachorek (USA) National Team United States0:43:03

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team18pts
2Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda5
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team4
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano3
5Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana3
6Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3
7Gu Sungeun (Kor) Orica - AIS2
8Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team2
9Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon2
10Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team2
11Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK2
12Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon2
13Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2
14Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica - AIS1
15Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1
16Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano102pts
2Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon63
3Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team44
4Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS38
5Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies38
6Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK36
7Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon34
8Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team26
9Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team25
10Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana25
11Gu Sungeun (Kor) Orica - AIS23
12Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team18
13Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK17
14Jolanda Neff (Swi) Rabo Women Cycling Team16
15Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team16
16Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle Honda15
17Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica - AIS14
18Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano14
19Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team13
20Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team13
21Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team13
22Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda12
23Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team12
24Ruth Winder (USA) National Team United States11
25Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana10
26Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda10
27Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team9
28Carmen Small (USA) Specialized - Lululemon9
29Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) MCipollini Giordana9
30Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS8
31Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS7
32Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano7
33Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling Mix7
34Jessy Druyts (Bel) National Team Belgium6
35Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team6
36Kelly Markus (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano5
37Sigrid Jochems (Ned) Water, Land en Dijken4
38Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies3
39Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda3
40Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team2
41Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Peoples Trust2
42Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl1
43Kristin Mcgrath (USA) National Team United States1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolanda Neff (Swi) Rabo Women Cycling Team14:34:07
2Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica - AIS0:00:47
3Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda0:04:16
4Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:04:36
5Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano0:07:13
6Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl0:10:32
7Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team0:12:30
8Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl0:12:45
9Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:12:58
10Kelly Markus (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano0:14:44
11Ruth Winder (USA) National Team United States0:18:41
12Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:19:33
13Christina Siggaard (Den) Restore Cycling Mix0:19:40
14Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team0:21:26
15Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:21:28
16Jessy Druyts (Bel) National Team Belgium0:21:35
17Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Ronald McDonald Huis Groningen0:22:25
18Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl0:22:48
19Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team0:23:16
20Winanda Spoor (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel0:27:17
21Lisa Fischer (Ger) National Team Germany0:28:12
22Corinna Lechner (Ger) National Team Germany0:30:54
23Steffi Lodewyks (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:31:40
24Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) National Team Germany0:32:49
25Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:33:06

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica - AIS43:32:31
2Rabo Women Cycling Team0:02:46
3Specialized - Lululemon0:02:59
4Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:08:51
5Team Argos - Shimano0:14:15
6Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:16:20
7MCipollini Giordana0:22:53
8Wiggle Honda0:23:41
9Hitec Products UCK0:24:28
10Lotto Belisol Ladies0:27:09
11Team Futurumshop.nl0:41:18
12National Team United States0:47:32
13National Team Belgium0:48:00
14Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team0:50:01
15Restore Cycling Mix1:05:04
16Rabo Plieger van Arckel1:08:36
17Bigla Cycling Team1:24:37
18National Team Germany1:38:56
19National Team Switzerland1:44:10

