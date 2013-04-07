Van Dijk clinches overall win at Energiewacht Tour
Carretta wins final stage
Stage 5: Groningen - Groningen
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|2:33:08
|2
|Gu Sungeun (Kor) Orica - AIS
|0:00:22
|3
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|4
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:00:32
|5
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|6
|Ruth Winder (USA) National Team United States
|7
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|8
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|9
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling Mix
|0:03:09
|10
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:03:25
|11
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:03:35
|12
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|13
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|14
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|15
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon
|16
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|17
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|18
|Janneke Busser (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|19
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|20
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) National Team Belgium
|21
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|22
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
|23
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
|24
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica - AIS
|25
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|26
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) National Team Belgium
|27
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS
|28
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel
|29
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|30
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|31
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
|32
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|33
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|34
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|35
|Sigrid Jochems (Ned) Water, Land en Dijken
|36
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|37
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) Peoples Trust
|38
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|39
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel
|40
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|41
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|42
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) National Team Belgium
|43
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|44
|Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) National Team Germany
|45
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|46
|Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|47
|Kristin Mcgrath (USA) National Team United States
|48
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|49
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|50
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|51
|Alicja Verhagen (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel
|52
|Katarina Hranaiova (Cze) Bigla Cycling Team
|53
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) National Team Switzerland
|54
|Jutta Stienen (Swi) National Team Switzerland
|55
|Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Ronald McDonald Huis Groningen
|56
|Margriet De Beus (Ned) Restore Cycling Mix
|57
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|58
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Bike4Air NWV Groningen
|59
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized - Lululemon
|60
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Peoples Trust
|61
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
|62
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|63
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|64
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|65
|Mary Rose Postma (Ned) Bike4Air NWV Groningen
|66
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|67
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|68
|Steffi Lodewyks (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|69
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|70
|Nicola Juniper (GBr) Team CTC
|71
|Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|72
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|73
|Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl
|74
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|75
|Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|76
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) MCipollini Giordana
|77
|Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team CTC
|78
|Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|79
|Emily Kachorek (USA) National Team United States
|80
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
|81
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl
|82
|Emelie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|83
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|84
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Restore Cycling Mix
|85
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) National Team Germany
|86
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) National Team Switzerland
|87
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|88
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) National Team Germany
|89
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Ronald McDonald Huis Groningen
|90
|Manon Klomp (Ned) Restore Cycling Mix
|91
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|92
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|93
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel
|94
|Lauren Hall (USA) National Team United States
|95
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|DNS
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|3
|pts
|2
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|2
|3
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|3
|pts
|2
|Gu Sungeun (Kor) Orica - AIS
|2
|3
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|2:33:40
|2
|Ruth Winder (USA) National Team United States
|3
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|4
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:03:03
|5
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|6
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) National Team Belgium
|7
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica - AIS
|8
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
|9
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|10
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|11
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|12
|Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) National Team Germany
|13
|Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|14
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|15
|Steffi Lodewyks (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|16
|Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl
|17
|Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|18
|Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|19
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl
|20
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Restore Cycling Mix
|21
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) National Team Germany
|22
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) National Team Germany
|23
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Ronald McDonald Huis Groningen
|24
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel
|25
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|MCipollini Giordana
|7:46:34
|2
|Orica - AIS
|0:00:22
|3
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|4
|Team Argos - Shimano
|0:00:32
|5
|Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|6
|Rabo Women Cycling Team
|7
|Hitec Products UCK
|8
|National Team United States
|9
|Restore Cycling Mix
|0:03:09
|10
|Bigla Cycling Team
|0:03:25
|11
|National Team Belgium
|0:03:35
|12
|Specialized - Lululemon
|13
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|14
|Rabo Plieger van Arckel
|15
|Lotto Belisol Ladies
|16
|Wiggle Honda
|17
|Team Futurumshop.nl
|18
|National Team Switzerland
|19
|National Team Germany
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon
|14:28:53
|2
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
|0:01:21
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:01:22
|4
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:01:51
|5
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:02:44
|6
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:02:48
|7
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:03:09
|8
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:03:40
|9
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:03:54
|10
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:04:08
|11
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:04:32
|12
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) MCipollini Giordana
|0:04:42
|13
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:05:14
|14
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:05:31
|15
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:05:33
|16
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:05:43
|17
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:06:01
|18
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|0:06:24
|19
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:06:56
|20
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:07:46
|21
|Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|0:09:30
|22
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:09:50
|23
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|0:09:54
|24
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|0:10:11
|25
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:10:24
|26
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:10:58
|27
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:11:46
|28
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:12:27
|29
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) National Team Belgium
|0:12:57
|30
|Gu Sungeun (Kor) Orica - AIS
|0:13:02
|31
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Bike4Air NWV Groningen
|0:13:46
|32
|Kristin Mcgrath (USA) National Team United States
|0:13:57
|33
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized - Lululemon
|34
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:14:23
|35
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:15:18
|36
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
|0:15:46
|37
|Lauren Hall (USA) National Team United States
|0:16:20
|38
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:16:25
|39
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:16:33
|40
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:16:40
|41
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:17:11
|42
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:17:12
|43
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) National Team Belgium
|0:17:18
|44
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|0:17:44
|45
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl
|0:17:59
|46
|Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:18:12
|47
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|0:18:29
|48
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:18:30
|49
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|0:18:35
|50
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:18:42
|51
|Janneke Busser (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:18:59
|52
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling Mix
|0:19:03
|53
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:19:26
|54
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:19:52
|55
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel
|0:19:57
|56
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:19:58
|57
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|0:20:58
|58
|Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:22:49
|59
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|0:23:18
|60
|Ruth Winder (USA) National Team United States
|0:23:55
|61
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:24:22
|62
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:24:47
|63
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Restore Cycling Mix
|0:24:54
|64
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) Peoples Trust
|0:25:26
|65
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:26:38
|66
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|0:26:40
|67
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:26:42
|68
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) National Team Belgium
|0:26:49
|69
|Margriet De Beus (Ned) Restore Cycling Mix
|0:26:59
|70
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Peoples Trust
|0:27:29
|71
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Ronald McDonald Huis Groningen
|0:27:39
|72
|Sigrid Jochems (Ned) Water, Land en Dijken
|0:27:40
|73
|Katarina Hranaiova (Cze) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:27:53
|74
|Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl
|0:28:02
|75
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|0:28:30
|76
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel
|0:29:06
|77
|Nicola Juniper (GBr) Team CTC
|0:31:54
|78
|Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Ronald McDonald Huis Groningen
|0:32:22
|79
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel
|0:32:31
|80
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:33:26
|81
|Jutta Stienen (Swi) National Team Switzerland
|0:35:42
|82
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:35:54
|83
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:36:08
|84
|Steffi Lodewyks (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:36:54
|85
|Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team CTC
|86
|Emelie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:37:33
|87
|Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:38:03
|88
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) National Team Switzerland
|0:38:14
|89
|Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:38:20
|90
|Mary Rose Postma (Ned) Bike4Air NWV Groningen
|0:38:21
|91
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) National Team Switzerland
|0:38:27
|92
|Alicja Verhagen (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel
|0:38:30
|93
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:38:31
|94
|Manon Klomp (Ned) Restore Cycling Mix
|0:38:45
|95
|Emily Kachorek (USA) National Team United States
|0:43:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|18
|pts
|2
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|5
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|3
|5
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|3
|6
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3
|7
|Gu Sungeun (Kor) Orica - AIS
|2
|8
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|2
|9
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|2
|10
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|2
|11
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|2
|12
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon
|2
|13
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|14
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica - AIS
|1
|15
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1
|16
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|102
|pts
|2
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon
|63
|3
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|44
|4
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
|38
|5
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|38
|6
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|36
|7
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|34
|8
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|26
|9
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|25
|10
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|25
|11
|Gu Sungeun (Kor) Orica - AIS
|23
|12
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|18
|13
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|17
|14
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|16
|15
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|16
|16
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|15
|17
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica - AIS
|14
|18
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|14
|19
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|13
|20
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|13
|21
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|13
|22
|Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|12
|23
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|12
|24
|Ruth Winder (USA) National Team United States
|11
|25
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|10
|26
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|10
|27
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|9
|28
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|9
|29
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) MCipollini Giordana
|9
|30
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS
|8
|31
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
|7
|32
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
|7
|33
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling Mix
|7
|34
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) National Team Belgium
|6
|35
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
|6
|36
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|5
|37
|Sigrid Jochems (Ned) Water, Land en Dijken
|4
|38
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|3
|39
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|3
|40
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|2
|41
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Peoples Trust
|2
|42
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
|1
|43
|Kristin Mcgrath (USA) National Team United States
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|14:34:07
|2
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:00:47
|3
|Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|0:04:16
|4
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:04:36
|5
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:07:13
|6
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
|0:10:32
|7
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|0:12:30
|8
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl
|0:12:45
|9
|Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:12:58
|10
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:14:44
|11
|Ruth Winder (USA) National Team United States
|0:18:41
|12
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:19:33
|13
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Restore Cycling Mix
|0:19:40
|14
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|0:21:26
|15
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:21:28
|16
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) National Team Belgium
|0:21:35
|17
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Ronald McDonald Huis Groningen
|0:22:25
|18
|Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl
|0:22:48
|19
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|0:23:16
|20
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Rabo Plieger van Arckel
|0:27:17
|21
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:28:12
|22
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:30:54
|23
|Steffi Lodewyks (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:31:40
|24
|Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:32:49
|25
|Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:33:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica - AIS
|43:32:31
|2
|Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|3
|Specialized - Lululemon
|0:02:59
|4
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:08:51
|5
|Team Argos - Shimano
|0:14:15
|6
|Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:16:20
|7
|MCipollini Giordana
|0:22:53
|8
|Wiggle Honda
|0:23:41
|9
|Hitec Products UCK
|0:24:28
|10
|Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:27:09
|11
|Team Futurumshop.nl
|0:41:18
|12
|National Team United States
|0:47:32
|13
|National Team Belgium
|0:48:00
|14
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
|0:50:01
|15
|Restore Cycling Mix
|1:05:04
|16
|Rabo Plieger van Arckel
|1:08:36
|17
|Bigla Cycling Team
|1:24:37
|18
|National Team Germany
|1:38:56
|19
|National Team Switzerland
|1:44:10
