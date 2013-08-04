Image 1 of 26 FDJ.Fr's Arnaud Demare stands on the podium outside Buckingham Palace to receive his trophies (Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com) Image 2 of 26 Ramon Sinkeldam rides amongst the peloton (Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com) Image 3 of 26 Team Sky Procycling Mathew Hayman and Ben Swift collect water bottles at the back of the race. (Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com) Image 4 of 26 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) in the peloton. (Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com) Image 5 of 26 The peloton rides through Richmond (Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com) Image 6 of 26 The peloton ride beneath a union jack flag (Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com) Image 7 of 26 The peloton lines up on the starting line in the Olympic park. (Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com) Image 8 of 26 Team Sky Procycling rides away from the starting podium in the Olympic park. (Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com) Image 9 of 26 The peloton rides past the Ritz in London (Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com) Image 10 of 26 Peter Sagan team Cannondale sits in the back of his team car with his team mates. (Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com) Image 11 of 26 Michael Northey (TeamNode 4 Giordana Racing) passes the Tower of London. (Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com) Image 12 of 26 The riders line up to the start of the race in the Olympic park. (Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com) Image 13 of 26 View over Abinger Hammer cricket ground as the peloton ride by fans in the Surrey countryside sitting in their local watering hole (Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com) Image 14 of 26 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) rides amongst peloton, holding up his water bottle to get a refill. (Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com) Image 15 of 26 Podium: Sacha Modolo team Bardiani Valvole CSF INOX, Arnaud Demare of FDJ, Yannick Martinez of La Pomme Marseille (Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com) Image 16 of 26 Ramon Sinkeldam team Argos Shimano wins the King of the Mountains category and Sprint classification. (Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com) Image 17 of 26 Podium: Sacha Modolo team Bardiani Valvole CSF INOX, Arnaud Demare of FDJ, Yannick Martinez of La Pomme Marseille (Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com) Image 18 of 26 Winner Arnaud Demare (FDJ.fr) (Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com) Image 19 of 26 Winner Arnaud Demare (FDJ.fr) (Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com) Image 20 of 26 The riders arrive at the finish line to be greeted by the gates of Buckingham Palace. (Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com) Image 21 of 26 Arnaud Demare (FDJ.fr) wins the race in RideLondon-Surrey Classic. (Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com) Image 22 of 26 Arnaud Demare (FDJ.fr) wins the race in RideLondon-Surrey Classic. (Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com) Image 23 of 26 FDJ.Fr's Arnaud Demare wins the London-Surrey Classic on the Mall in a sprint finish ahead of Sacha Modolo team Bardiani Valvole CSF INOX and third place Yannick Martinez team La Pomme Marseille. (Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com) Image 24 of 26 David Millar Team Garmin Sharp makes a break on Box Hill in the final 30km of the race. (Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com) Image 25 of 26 The peloton rides past a church in the Surrey countryside. (Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com) Image 26 of 26 Peter Sagan of Team Cannondale sits in the back of his team car with his team mates, Paolo Longo Borghhini, Tiziano Dall'Antonia, Lucas Sebastian Haedo, Damiano Caruso, Fabio Sabatini (Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) claimed victory in the inaugural Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic with a perfectly-timed sprint on the Mall. The Frenchman saw off the challenge of Sacha Modolo (Bardiani Valvolve-CSF Inox) and Yannick Martinez (La Pomme-Marseille) in the bunch finish to claim the win.

Démare was expertly marshalled through the final kilometre by his poisson pilote Geoffroy Soupe and ripped clear with a powerful sprint 200 metres from the line. Modolo did his level best to get back on terms but was left with too much to do and had to settle for second behind the flying Démare.

“There was an FDJ rider in all the breaks today and then in the finale, Mickael Delage and Geoffroy Soupe did tremendous work and delivered me to the final 200 metres,” Démare said afterwards.

Indeed, his FDJ squad was hugely prominent throughout the afternoon’s racing. Dominque Rollin represented the team’s interests in the day’s early break, while the stylish Yoann Offredo illuminated proceedings by attacking in the finale.

Offredo managed to make it across to the earlier escapees shortly after the final ascent of Box Hill and shortly afterwards, he went off the front in the company of Zico Waeytens (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloisel). Exhausted from his earlier efforts, Waeytens could only provide token turns on the front, but Offredo was undeterred and threw himself wholeheartedly into the attack.

“We weren’t sure beforehand if it would finish in a sprint, so we put riders into the breaks and Yoann and Dominique took the initiative brilliantly,” Démare said.

20 kilometres from home, Offredo and Waeytens had a lead in excess of one minute, but the combined efforts of Orica-GreenEdge, Sky and Bardiani-CSF Inox pegged them back and they were finally swept up in the streets of London with a shade under 8 kilometres to race.

British youngster Sam Harrison put in a searing dig with 5 kilometres to go and opened a reasonable gap over the peloton but he was reeled in shortly afterwards as the sprinters’ team ratcheted up the pace still further.

David Millar (Garmin-Sharp) put in a mammoth effort with two kilometres to go, before Vacansoleil-DCM took over underneath the red kite. As the race swung onto the Mall, however, it was FDJ’s Delage and Soupe who took up the reins, and they provided Démare with a pitch-perfect lead-out.

How it unfolded

Twelve months on from the Olympic Games, London welcomed the professional road peloton back to the capital. As part of the desire to create a lasting legacy in the city, WorldTour squads from Garmin-Sharp, Cannondale, FDJ and Orica-GreenEDGE were among the teams rubbing shoulders on the start line in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

An opening hour of racing ended with a seven man group going clear, with Zico Waeytens (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloisel), Dominique Rollin (FDJ), Ramon Sinkeldam (Argos Shimano), Jonathan McEvoy (Team NetApp-Endura), Clinton Robert Avery (Champion System Pro Cycling Team), Michael Cuming (Rapha Condor JLT) and Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Joker-Merida) making the move.

La Pomme Marseille, had been particularly aggressive in the opening stages, but their hard work failed to pay off and they missed the key move.

The seven were given nearly five minutes by the field as they built on their advantage after the early feed zone and headed towards the first ascent of Leith Hill.

With the break established a relative truce was called in the field, although a number of teams continued to monitor the front, the six-man squads creating a greater need to be vigilant.

Inside the last 90 kilometres, the WorldTour teams began to impose their strength and experience with Vacansoleil and FDJ making their presence felt at the front of the peloton, with the gap down to the leaders down to 3:18.

However, within another 13 kilometres the gap had gone out to 4:30 with the peloton choosing to ease up.

On the final ascent of Leith Hill Sinkeldam claimed the maximum points on offer ahead of his closet rival, Rollin. That gave the Argos rider a one point lead with only one ascent of Box Hill remaining.

The peloton finally reacted as they crested Leith Hill, the bunch lining out along the Surrey roads as Belkin and Orica GreedEdge set the pace.

At the foot of Box Hill the leaders still had 2:36 on the bunch with David Millar, the only member of Great Britain's Olympic team representative returning to London roads, setting the pace. Twelve months ago it was Millar and his British teammates who were put to the sword on final climb up Box Hill, but this time Millar – and his Garmin teammate Fabian Wegmann – briefly split the field, shaving 30 seconds off the break's advantage in the process.

Sinkeldam again distanced his rivals to reach the top of the climb in front, while Millar and Wegmann's work was enough to force a selection in the peloton, with the lead down to just 1'18.

With a regrouping in the peloton, and no single team willing to control the race, the sparring began in earnest with Ben Swift (Sky), Jack Bauer (Garmin-Sharp) and Yoann Offredo (FDJ) taking it in turns to attack.

Bauer, Simon Yates and Yoann Offredo were able to ride off the front, and with 42 kilometres remaining, they had brought the leaders to within 6 seconds, with the peloton a further 42 seconds in arrears.

Once the breaks converged, Offredo's presence saw Rollin move the front and sacrifice his ambitions for his leader. And it was Frenchman who made his mark with 34 kilometres to go, dragging Waeytens with him.

Sky, who had been quiet for much of the race slotted Mat Hayman and Christian Knees on the front, with only Offredo and Waeytens staying clear of the bunch.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.Fr 5:07:43 2 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole CSF INOX 3 Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 4 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 7 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 8 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole CSF INOX 9 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky ProCycling 10 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky ProCycling 11 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 12 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 13 Daniel Barry (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana Racing 14 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain Cycling Team 15 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.Fr 16 Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain Cycling Team 16 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 18 Chris Opie (GBr) Team UK Youth 19 Yanto Barker (GBr) Team UK Youth 20 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 21 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 22 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 23 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 24 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano 25 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 26 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana Racing 27 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 Michael Northey (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana Racing 29 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 30 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 31 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 32 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis 33 Niels Wythinck (Bel) AN Post ChainReaction 34 Tom Stewart (GBr) Team Raleigh 35 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh 36 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 37 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 38 Jose Goncalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille 39 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.Fr 40 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 41 Joseph Perrett (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport 42 Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis 43 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 44 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 45 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 46 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 47 Aaron Gate (NZl) AN Post ChainReaction 48 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 49 Rob Partridge (GBr) Team UK Youth 50 Steve Lampier (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana Racing 51 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain Cycling Team 52 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Team UK Youth 53 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 54 Mark Mcnally (GBr) AN Post ChainReaction 55 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.Fr 56 Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis 57 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Team Raleigh 58 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 59 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Team IG-Sigma Sport 60 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 61 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun 62 Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 63 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 64 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 65 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 66 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 67 Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis 68 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 69 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 70 Jeremie Galland (Fra) Sojasun 71 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain Cycling Team 72 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 73 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica Greenedge 74 Peter Hawkins (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport 75 Will Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 76 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 77 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky ProCycling 78 Ferekalsi Debesay (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka 79 Shem Rodger (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana Racing 80 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh 81 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky ProCycling 82 Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain Cycling Team 83 Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 84 Tom -Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 85 Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida 86 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 87 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 88 Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis 89 Rob Britton (Can) Team Raleigh 90 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 91 Paul Poux (Fra) Sojasun 92 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 93 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ.Fr 94 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky ProCycling 95 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica Greenedge 96 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 97 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole CSF INOX 0:00:24 98 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole CSF INOX 0:00:27 99 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:32 100 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 0:00:35 101 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 0:01:06 102 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 103 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole CSF INOX 0:02:21 104 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole CSF INOX 105 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 106 Nikias Ardnt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 107 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.Fr 0:07:35 108 Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun 109 Niklas Gustarvsson (Swe) Team UK Youth 110 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:50 111 Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker Merida 0:09:19 112 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Merida 113 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 114 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 115 Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 116 Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 117 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 118 Jack Pullar (GBr) Madison Genesis 119 Zackary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 120 Tom Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh 121 Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth 122 Edvin Wilson (Swe) Joker Merida 123 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport 124 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 125 Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport 126 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 127 Christopher Jennings (RSA) La Pomme Marseille 128 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 129 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Merida 130 James Moss (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport 131 Glenn O'shea (Aus) AN Post ChainReaction DNF Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky ProCycling DNF Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun DNF Daniel Mclay (GBr) Great Britain Cycling Team DNF Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge DNF Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT DNF Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT DNF James Mccallum (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT DNF James Williamson (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana Racing DNF Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNF Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNF Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling DNF Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp DNF Alphonse Vermote (Bel) AN Post ChainReaction DNF Kieran Frend (GBr) AN Post ChainReaction DNF Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Connor Mcconvey (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project DNS Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Merida

KOM - Newlands Corner, 42.2 miles # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 4 pts 2 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 3 3 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 4 Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida 1

KOM - Leith Hill, 58.6 miles # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 6 pts 2 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 5 3 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 4 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 3 5 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 2 6 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1

KOM - Leith Hill, 75.6 miles # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 6 pts 2 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 3 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 4 4 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 3 5 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 2 6 Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida 1

KOM - Leith Hill, 92.6 miles # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 6 pts 2 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 5 3 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 4 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 3 5 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 2 6 Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida 1

KOM - Leith Hill, 102.6 miles # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 6 pts 2 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 3 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 4 4 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 3 5 Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida 2 6 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 26 pts 2 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 23 3 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 20 4 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 12 5 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 7 6 Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida 5 7 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint - Hampton Court, 20.8 miles # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth 5 pts 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain 3 3 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing 2 4 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint - Dorking High Street, 99 miles # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 5 pts 2 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 3 3 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 4 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint - Cobham High Street, 114.7 miles # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 5 pts 2 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 3 3 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 2 4 Reidar Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida 1