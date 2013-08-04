Démare wins RideLondon-Surrey Classic
Modolo beaten into 2nd in Mall sprint
Arnaud Démare (FDJ) claimed victory in the inaugural Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic with a perfectly-timed sprint on the Mall. The Frenchman saw off the challenge of Sacha Modolo (Bardiani Valvolve-CSF Inox) and Yannick Martinez (La Pomme-Marseille) in the bunch finish to claim the win.
Démare was expertly marshalled through the final kilometre by his poisson pilote Geoffroy Soupe and ripped clear with a powerful sprint 200 metres from the line. Modolo did his level best to get back on terms but was left with too much to do and had to settle for second behind the flying Démare.
“There was an FDJ rider in all the breaks today and then in the finale, Mickael Delage and Geoffroy Soupe did tremendous work and delivered me to the final 200 metres,” Démare said afterwards.
Indeed, his FDJ squad was hugely prominent throughout the afternoon’s racing. Dominque Rollin represented the team’s interests in the day’s early break, while the stylish Yoann Offredo illuminated proceedings by attacking in the finale.
Offredo managed to make it across to the earlier escapees shortly after the final ascent of Box Hill and shortly afterwards, he went off the front in the company of Zico Waeytens (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloisel). Exhausted from his earlier efforts, Waeytens could only provide token turns on the front, but Offredo was undeterred and threw himself wholeheartedly into the attack.
“We weren’t sure beforehand if it would finish in a sprint, so we put riders into the breaks and Yoann and Dominique took the initiative brilliantly,” Démare said.
20 kilometres from home, Offredo and Waeytens had a lead in excess of one minute, but the combined efforts of Orica-GreenEdge, Sky and Bardiani-CSF Inox pegged them back and they were finally swept up in the streets of London with a shade under 8 kilometres to race.
British youngster Sam Harrison put in a searing dig with 5 kilometres to go and opened a reasonable gap over the peloton but he was reeled in shortly afterwards as the sprinters’ team ratcheted up the pace still further.
David Millar (Garmin-Sharp) put in a mammoth effort with two kilometres to go, before Vacansoleil-DCM took over underneath the red kite. As the race swung onto the Mall, however, it was FDJ’s Delage and Soupe who took up the reins, and they provided Démare with a pitch-perfect lead-out.
How it unfolded
Twelve months on from the Olympic Games, London welcomed the professional road peloton back to the capital. As part of the desire to create a lasting legacy in the city, WorldTour squads from Garmin-Sharp, Cannondale, FDJ and Orica-GreenEDGE were among the teams rubbing shoulders on the start line in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.
An opening hour of racing ended with a seven man group going clear, with Zico Waeytens (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloisel), Dominique Rollin (FDJ), Ramon Sinkeldam (Argos Shimano), Jonathan McEvoy (Team NetApp-Endura), Clinton Robert Avery (Champion System Pro Cycling Team), Michael Cuming (Rapha Condor JLT) and Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Joker-Merida) making the move.
La Pomme Marseille, had been particularly aggressive in the opening stages, but their hard work failed to pay off and they missed the key move.
The seven were given nearly five minutes by the field as they built on their advantage after the early feed zone and headed towards the first ascent of Leith Hill.
With the break established a relative truce was called in the field, although a number of teams continued to monitor the front, the six-man squads creating a greater need to be vigilant.
Inside the last 90 kilometres, the WorldTour teams began to impose their strength and experience with Vacansoleil and FDJ making their presence felt at the front of the peloton, with the gap down to the leaders down to 3:18.
However, within another 13 kilometres the gap had gone out to 4:30 with the peloton choosing to ease up.
On the final ascent of Leith Hill Sinkeldam claimed the maximum points on offer ahead of his closet rival, Rollin. That gave the Argos rider a one point lead with only one ascent of Box Hill remaining.
The peloton finally reacted as they crested Leith Hill, the bunch lining out along the Surrey roads as Belkin and Orica GreedEdge set the pace.
At the foot of Box Hill the leaders still had 2:36 on the bunch with David Millar, the only member of Great Britain's Olympic team representative returning to London roads, setting the pace. Twelve months ago it was Millar and his British teammates who were put to the sword on final climb up Box Hill, but this time Millar – and his Garmin teammate Fabian Wegmann – briefly split the field, shaving 30 seconds off the break's advantage in the process.
Sinkeldam again distanced his rivals to reach the top of the climb in front, while Millar and Wegmann's work was enough to force a selection in the peloton, with the lead down to just 1'18.
With a regrouping in the peloton, and no single team willing to control the race, the sparring began in earnest with Ben Swift (Sky), Jack Bauer (Garmin-Sharp) and Yoann Offredo (FDJ) taking it in turns to attack.
Bauer, Simon Yates and Yoann Offredo were able to ride off the front, and with 42 kilometres remaining, they had brought the leaders to within 6 seconds, with the peloton a further 42 seconds in arrears.
Once the breaks converged, Offredo's presence saw Rollin move the front and sacrifice his ambitions for his leader. And it was Frenchman who made his mark with 34 kilometres to go, dragging Waeytens with him.
Sky, who had been quiet for much of the race slotted Mat Hayman and Christian Knees on the front, with only Offredo and Waeytens staying clear of the bunch.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.Fr
|5:07:43
|2
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole CSF INOX
|3
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|4
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|7
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|8
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole CSF INOX
|9
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky ProCycling
|10
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky ProCycling
|11
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|12
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|13
|Daniel Barry (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana Racing
|14
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain Cycling Team
|15
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.Fr
|16
|Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain Cycling Team
|16
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|18
|Chris Opie (GBr) Team UK Youth
|19
|Yanto Barker (GBr) Team UK Youth
|20
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|21
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|22
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|23
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|24
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|25
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|26
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana Racing
|27
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Michael Northey (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana Racing
|29
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|32
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis
|33
|Niels Wythinck (Bel) AN Post ChainReaction
|34
|Tom Stewart (GBr) Team Raleigh
|35
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh
|36
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Jose Goncalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille
|39
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.Fr
|40
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|41
|Joseph Perrett (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|42
|Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
|43
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|44
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|45
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|47
|Aaron Gate (NZl) AN Post ChainReaction
|48
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|49
|Rob Partridge (GBr) Team UK Youth
|50
|Steve Lampier (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana Racing
|51
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain Cycling Team
|52
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Team UK Youth
|53
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|54
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) AN Post ChainReaction
|55
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.Fr
|56
|Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis
|57
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Team Raleigh
|58
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|59
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|60
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|61
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|62
|Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|64
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|65
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|66
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
|68
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|69
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|70
|Jeremie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
|71
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain Cycling Team
|72
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|73
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica Greenedge
|74
|Peter Hawkins (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|75
|Will Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|76
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky ProCycling
|78
|Ferekalsi Debesay (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|79
|Shem Rodger (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana Racing
|80
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
|81
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky ProCycling
|82
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain Cycling Team
|83
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|84
|Tom -Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida
|86
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|87
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|88
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
|89
|Rob Britton (Can) Team Raleigh
|90
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|91
|Paul Poux (Fra) Sojasun
|92
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|93
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ.Fr
|94
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky ProCycling
|95
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|96
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|97
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole CSF INOX
|0:00:24
|98
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole CSF INOX
|0:00:27
|99
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:32
|100
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:35
|101
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:06
|102
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|103
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole CSF INOX
|0:02:21
|104
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole CSF INOX
|105
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|106
|Nikias Ardnt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|107
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.Fr
|0:07:35
|108
|Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
|109
|Niklas Gustarvsson (Swe) Team UK Youth
|110
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:50
|111
|Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:09:19
|112
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Merida
|113
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|115
|Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|116
|Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|117
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|118
|Jack Pullar (GBr) Madison Genesis
|119
|Zackary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|120
|Tom Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh
|121
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth
|122
|Edvin Wilson (Swe) Joker Merida
|123
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|124
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|125
|Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|126
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|127
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) La Pomme Marseille
|128
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|129
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Merida
|130
|James Moss (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|131
|Glenn O'shea (Aus) AN Post ChainReaction
|DNF
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky ProCycling
|DNF
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
|DNF
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Great Britain Cycling Team
|DNF
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|DNF
|Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|DNF
|Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|DNF
|James Mccallum (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|DNF
|James Williamson (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana Racing
|DNF
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|DNF
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) AN Post ChainReaction
|DNF
|Kieran Frend (GBr) AN Post ChainReaction
|DNF
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Connor Mcconvey (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|DNS
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|4
|pts
|2
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|3
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|4
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|6
|pts
|2
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|3
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|4
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|3
|5
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|2
|6
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|pts
|2
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|3
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|4
|4
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|3
|5
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|2
|6
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|pts
|2
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|5
|3
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|4
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|3
|5
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|2
|6
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|pts
|2
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|3
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|4
|4
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|3
|5
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida
|2
|6
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|26
|pts
|2
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|23
|3
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|20
|4
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|12
|5
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|7
|6
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida
|5
|7
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth
|5
|pts
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|3
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|2
|4
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|pts
|2
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|3
|3
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|4
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|pts
|2
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|3
|3
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|4
|Reidar Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|10
|pts
|2
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|6
|3
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth
|5
|4
|Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|5
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|5
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|2
|5
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|8
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|8
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|8
|Reidar Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida
|1
