Démare wins RideLondon-Surrey Classic

Modolo beaten into 2nd in Mall sprint

Image 1 of 26

FDJ.Fr's Arnaud Demare stands on the podium outside Buckingham Palace to receive his trophies
(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)

FDJ.Fr's Arnaud Demare stands on the podium outside Buckingham Palace to receive his trophies
(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
Image 2 of 26

Ramon Sinkeldam rides amongst the peloton

Ramon Sinkeldam rides amongst the peloton
(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
Image 3 of 26

Team Sky Procycling Mathew Hayman and Ben Swift collect water bottles at the back of the race.
(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)

Team Sky Procycling Mathew Hayman and Ben Swift collect water bottles at the back of the race.
(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
Image 4 of 26

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) in the peloton.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) in the peloton.
(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
Image 5 of 26

The peloton rides through Richmond

The peloton rides through Richmond
(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
Image 6 of 26

The peloton ride beneath a union jack flag

The peloton ride beneath a union jack flag
(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
Image 7 of 26

The peloton lines up on the starting line in the Olympic park.

The peloton lines up on the starting line in the Olympic park.
(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
Image 8 of 26

Team Sky Procycling rides away from the starting podium in the Olympic park.

Team Sky Procycling rides away from the starting podium in the Olympic park.
(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
Image 9 of 26

The peloton rides past the Ritz in London

The peloton rides past the Ritz in London
(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
Image 10 of 26

Peter Sagan team Cannondale sits in the back of his team car with his team mates.

Peter Sagan team Cannondale sits in the back of his team car with his team mates.
(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
Image 11 of 26

Michael Northey (TeamNode 4 Giordana Racing) passes the Tower of London.

Michael Northey (TeamNode 4 Giordana Racing) passes the Tower of London.
(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
Image 12 of 26

The riders line up to the start of the race in the Olympic park.

The riders line up to the start of the race in the Olympic park.
(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
Image 13 of 26

View over Abinger Hammer cricket ground as the peloton ride by fans in the Surrey countryside sitting in their local watering hole
(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)

View over Abinger Hammer cricket ground as the peloton ride by fans in the Surrey countryside sitting in their local watering hole
(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
Image 14 of 26

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) rides amongst peloton, holding up his water bottle to get a refill.
(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) rides amongst peloton, holding up his water bottle to get a refill.
(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
Image 15 of 26

Podium: Sacha Modolo team Bardiani Valvole CSF INOX, Arnaud Demare of FDJ, Yannick Martinez of La Pomme Marseille
(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)

Podium: Sacha Modolo team Bardiani Valvole CSF INOX, Arnaud Demare of FDJ, Yannick Martinez of La Pomme Marseille
(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
Image 16 of 26

Ramon Sinkeldam team Argos Shimano wins the King of the Mountains category and Sprint classification.
(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)

Ramon Sinkeldam team Argos Shimano wins the King of the Mountains category and Sprint classification.
(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
Image 17 of 26

Podium: Sacha Modolo team Bardiani Valvole CSF INOX, Arnaud Demare of FDJ, Yannick Martinez of La Pomme Marseille
(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)

Podium: Sacha Modolo team Bardiani Valvole CSF INOX, Arnaud Demare of FDJ, Yannick Martinez of La Pomme Marseille
(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
Image 18 of 26

Winner Arnaud Demare (FDJ.fr)

Winner Arnaud Demare (FDJ.fr)
(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
Image 19 of 26

Winner Arnaud Demare (FDJ.fr)

Winner Arnaud Demare (FDJ.fr)
(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
Image 20 of 26

The riders arrive at the finish line to be greeted by the gates of Buckingham Palace.

The riders arrive at the finish line to be greeted by the gates of Buckingham Palace.
(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
Image 21 of 26

Arnaud Demare (FDJ.fr) wins the race in RideLondon-Surrey Classic.

Arnaud Demare (FDJ.fr) wins the race in RideLondon-Surrey Classic.
(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
Image 22 of 26

Arnaud Demare (FDJ.fr) wins the race in RideLondon-Surrey Classic.

Arnaud Demare (FDJ.fr) wins the race in RideLondon-Surrey Classic.
(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
Image 23 of 26

FDJ.Fr's Arnaud Demare wins the London-Surrey Classic on the Mall in a sprint finish ahead of Sacha Modolo team Bardiani Valvole CSF INOX and third place Yannick Martinez team La Pomme Marseille.
(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)

FDJ.Fr's Arnaud Demare wins the London-Surrey Classic on the Mall in a sprint finish ahead of Sacha Modolo team Bardiani Valvole CSF INOX and third place Yannick Martinez team La Pomme Marseille.
(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
Image 24 of 26

David Millar Team Garmin Sharp makes a break on Box Hill in the final 30km of the race.

David Millar Team Garmin Sharp makes a break on Box Hill in the final 30km of the race.
(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
Image 25 of 26

The peloton rides past a church in the Surrey countryside.

The peloton rides past a church in the Surrey countryside.
(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
Image 26 of 26

Peter Sagan of Team Cannondale sits in the back of his team car with his team mates, Paolo Longo Borghhini, Tiziano Dall'Antonia, Lucas Sebastian Haedo, Damiano Caruso, Fabio Sabatini
(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)

Peter Sagan of Team Cannondale sits in the back of his team car with his team mates, Paolo Longo Borghhini, Tiziano Dall'Antonia, Lucas Sebastian Haedo, Damiano Caruso, Fabio Sabatini
(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) claimed victory in the inaugural Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic with a perfectly-timed sprint on the Mall. The Frenchman saw off the challenge of Sacha Modolo (Bardiani Valvolve-CSF Inox) and Yannick Martinez (La Pomme-Marseille) in the bunch finish to claim the win.

Démare was expertly marshalled through the final kilometre by his poisson pilote Geoffroy Soupe and ripped clear with a powerful sprint 200 metres from the line. Modolo did his level best to get back on terms but was left with too much to do and had to settle for second behind the flying Démare.

“There was an FDJ rider in all the breaks today and then in the finale, Mickael Delage and Geoffroy Soupe did tremendous work and delivered me to the final 200 metres,” Démare said afterwards.

Indeed, his FDJ squad was hugely prominent throughout the afternoon’s racing. Dominque Rollin represented the team’s interests in the day’s early break, while the stylish Yoann Offredo illuminated proceedings by attacking in the finale.

Offredo managed to make it across to the earlier escapees shortly after the final ascent of Box Hill and shortly afterwards, he went off the front in the company of Zico Waeytens (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloisel). Exhausted from his earlier efforts, Waeytens could only provide token turns on the front, but Offredo was undeterred and threw himself wholeheartedly into the attack.

“We weren’t sure beforehand if it would finish in a sprint, so we put riders into the breaks and Yoann and Dominique took the initiative brilliantly,” Démare said.

20 kilometres from home, Offredo and Waeytens had a lead in excess of one minute, but the combined efforts of Orica-GreenEdge, Sky and Bardiani-CSF Inox pegged them back and they were finally swept up in the streets of London with a shade under 8 kilometres to race.

British youngster Sam Harrison put in a searing dig with 5 kilometres to go and opened a reasonable gap over the peloton but he was reeled in shortly afterwards as the sprinters’ team ratcheted up the pace still further.

David Millar (Garmin-Sharp) put in a mammoth effort with two kilometres to go, before Vacansoleil-DCM took over underneath the red kite. As the race swung onto the Mall, however, it was FDJ’s Delage and Soupe who took up the reins, and they provided Démare with a pitch-perfect lead-out.

How it unfolded

Twelve months on from the Olympic Games, London welcomed the professional road peloton back to the capital. As part of the desire to create a lasting legacy in the city, WorldTour squads from Garmin-Sharp, Cannondale, FDJ and Orica-GreenEDGE were among the teams rubbing shoulders on the start line in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

An opening hour of racing ended with a seven man group going clear, with Zico Waeytens (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloisel), Dominique Rollin (FDJ), Ramon Sinkeldam (Argos Shimano), Jonathan McEvoy (Team NetApp-Endura), Clinton Robert Avery (Champion System Pro Cycling Team), Michael Cuming (Rapha Condor JLT) and Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Joker-Merida) making the move.

La Pomme Marseille, had been particularly aggressive in the opening stages, but their hard work failed to pay off and they missed the key move.

The seven were given nearly five minutes by the field as they built on their advantage after the early feed zone and headed towards the first ascent of Leith Hill.

With the break established a relative truce was called in the field, although a number of teams continued to monitor the front, the six-man squads creating a greater need to be vigilant.

Inside the last 90 kilometres, the WorldTour teams began to impose their strength and experience with Vacansoleil and FDJ making their presence felt at the front of the peloton, with the gap down to the leaders down to 3:18.

However, within another 13 kilometres the gap had gone out to 4:30 with the peloton choosing to ease up.

On the final ascent of Leith Hill Sinkeldam claimed the maximum points on offer ahead of his closet rival, Rollin. That gave the Argos rider a one point lead with only one ascent of Box Hill remaining.

The peloton finally reacted as they crested Leith Hill, the bunch lining out along the Surrey roads as Belkin and Orica GreedEdge set the pace.

At the foot of Box Hill the leaders still had 2:36 on the bunch with David Millar, the only member of Great Britain's Olympic team representative returning to London roads, setting the pace. Twelve months ago it was Millar and his British teammates who were put to the sword on final climb up Box Hill, but this time Millar – and his Garmin teammate Fabian Wegmann – briefly split the field, shaving 30 seconds off the break's advantage in the process.

Sinkeldam again distanced his rivals to reach the top of the climb in front, while Millar and Wegmann's work was enough to force a selection in the peloton, with the lead down to just 1'18.

With a regrouping in the peloton, and no single team willing to control the race, the sparring began in earnest with Ben Swift (Sky), Jack Bauer (Garmin-Sharp) and Yoann Offredo (FDJ) taking it in turns to attack.

Bauer, Simon Yates and Yoann Offredo were able to ride off the front, and with 42 kilometres remaining, they had brought the leaders to within 6 seconds, with the peloton a further 42 seconds in arrears.

Once the breaks converged, Offredo's presence saw Rollin move the front and sacrifice his ambitions for his leader. And it was Frenchman who made his mark with 34 kilometres to go, dragging Waeytens with him.

Sky, who had been quiet for much of the race slotted Mat Hayman and Christian Knees on the front, with only Offredo and Waeytens staying clear of the bunch.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.Fr5:07:43
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole CSF INOX
3Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
4Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
5Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
7Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
8Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole CSF INOX
9Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky ProCycling
10Ben Swift (GBr) Sky ProCycling
11Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
12Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
13Daniel Barry (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana Racing
14Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain Cycling Team
15Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.Fr
16Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain Cycling Team
16Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
18Chris Opie (GBr) Team UK Youth
19Yanto Barker (GBr) Team UK Youth
20Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
21Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
22Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
23Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
24Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
25Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
26Roman Van Uden (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana Racing
27Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
28Michael Northey (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana Racing
29Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
30Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
31Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
32Andrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis
33Niels Wythinck (Bel) AN Post ChainReaction
34Tom Stewart (GBr) Team Raleigh
35Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh
36Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
37Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
38Jose Goncalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille
39Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.Fr
40Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
41Joseph Perrett (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
42Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
43Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
44Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
45Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
46Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
47Aaron Gate (NZl) AN Post ChainReaction
48Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
49Rob Partridge (GBr) Team UK Youth
50Steve Lampier (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana Racing
51Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain Cycling Team
52Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Team UK Youth
53Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
54Mark Mcnally (GBr) AN Post ChainReaction
55Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.Fr
56Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis
57Lachlan Norris (Aus) Team Raleigh
58Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
59Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Team IG-Sigma Sport
60Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
61Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
62Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
63Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
64Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
65Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
66Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
67Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
68Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
69David De La Cruz (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
70Jeremie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
71Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain Cycling Team
72Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
73Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica Greenedge
74Peter Hawkins (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
75Will Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
76Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
77Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky ProCycling
78Ferekalsi Debesay (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
79Shem Rodger (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana Racing
80Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
81Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky ProCycling
82Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain Cycling Team
83Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
84Tom -Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
85Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida
86Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
87Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
88Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
89Rob Britton (Can) Team Raleigh
90Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
91Paul Poux (Fra) Sojasun
92Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
93Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ.Fr
94Christian Knees (Ger) Sky ProCycling
95Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica Greenedge
96Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
97Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole CSF INOX0:00:24
98Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole CSF INOX0:00:27
99Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:32
100David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp0:00:35
101Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp0:01:06
102Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
103Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole CSF INOX0:02:21
104Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole CSF INOX
105Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
106Nikias Ardnt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
107David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.Fr0:07:35
108Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
109Niklas Gustarvsson (Swe) Team UK Youth
110Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:07:50
111Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker Merida0:09:19
112Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Merida
113Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
114Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
115Rico Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
116Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
117Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
118Jack Pullar (GBr) Madison Genesis
119Zackary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
120Tom Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh
121Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth
122Edvin Wilson (Swe) Joker Merida
123Ben Greenwood (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
124Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
125Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
126Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
127Christopher Jennings (RSA) La Pomme Marseille
128Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
129Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Merida
130James Moss (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
131Glenn O'shea (Aus) AN Post ChainReaction
DNFJoshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky ProCycling
DNFJimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
DNFDaniel Mclay (GBr) Great Britain Cycling Team
DNFMatthew Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
DNFElliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
DNFLuke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
DNFJames Mccallum (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
DNFJames Williamson (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana Racing
DNFMatt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFMart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFPeter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFRamunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
DNFAlphonse Vermote (Bel) AN Post ChainReaction
DNFKieran Frend (GBr) AN Post ChainReaction
DNFKris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFConnor Mcconvey (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
DNSVegard Breen (Nor) Joker Merida

KOM - Newlands Corner, 42.2 miles
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ4pts
2Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano3
3Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
4Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida1

KOM - Leith Hill, 58.6 miles
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ6pts
2Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano5
3Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
4Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura3
5Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT2
6Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1

KOM - Leith Hill, 75.6 miles
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano6pts
2Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
3Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ4
4Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura3
5Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT2
6Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida1

KOM - Leith Hill, 92.6 miles
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano6pts
2Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ5
3Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
4Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura3
5Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT2
6Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida1

KOM - Leith Hill, 102.6 miles
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano6pts
2Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
3Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ4
4Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura3
5Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida2
6Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano26pts
2Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ23
3Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise20
4Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura12
5Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT7
6Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida5
7Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint - Hampton Court, 20.8 miles
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth5pts
2Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain3
3Roman Van Uden (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing2
4Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint - Dorking High Street, 99 miles
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano5pts
2Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ3
3Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
4Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint - Cobham High Street, 114.7 miles
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano5pts
2Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ3
3Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp2
4Reidar Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano10pts
2Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ6
3Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth5
4Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain3
5Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
5Roman Van Uden (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing2
5Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp2
8Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1
8Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1
8Reidar Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida1

