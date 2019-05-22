Trending

Emakumeen Bira: D'hoore wins stage 1

Boels Dolmans sprinter takes first leader's jersey

Image 1 of 14

Jolien D'hoore (Boels Dolmans) wins stage 1 and takes the leader's jersey at Emakumeen Bira

Jolien D'hoore (Boels Dolmans) wins stage 1 and takes the leader's jersey at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 14

Jolien D'hoore (Boels Dolmans) racing Tour of Flanders

Jolien D'hoore (Boels Dolmans) racing Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 14

Tanja Erath (Canyon-SRAM) sprint leader at Emakumeen Bira

Tanja Erath (Canyon-SRAM) sprint leader at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 14

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) mountain leader at Emakumeen Bira

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) mountain leader at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 14

Jolien D'hoore (Boels Dolmans) wins stage 1 and takes the leader's jersey at Emakumeen Bira

Jolien D'hoore (Boels Dolmans) wins stage 1 and takes the leader's jersey at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 14

Jolien D'hoore (Boels Dolmans) wins stage 1 and takes the leader's jersey at Emakumeen Bira

Jolien D'hoore (Boels Dolmans) wins stage 1 and takes the leader's jersey at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 14

Jolien D'hoore (Boels Dolmans) wins stage 1 and takes the leader's jersey at Emakumeen Bira

Jolien D'hoore (Boels Dolmans) wins stage 1 and takes the leader's jersey at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 14

Jolien D'hoore (Boels Dolmans) wins stage 1 and takes the leader's jersey at Emakumeen Bira

Jolien D'hoore (Boels Dolmans) wins stage 1 and takes the leader's jersey at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 14

Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo) leads a breakaway at stage 1 of Emakumeen Bira

Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo) leads a breakaway at stage 1 of Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 14

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) and Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) in stage 1 at Emakumeen Bira

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) and Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) in stage 1 at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 14

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) and Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) in stage 1 at Emakumeen Bira

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) and Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) in stage 1 at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 14

Omer Shapira (Canyon-SRAM) stage 1 at Emakumeen Bira

Omer Shapira (Canyon-SRAM) stage 1 at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 14

Amanda Spratt and Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) in stage 1 at Emakumeen Bira

Amanda Spratt and Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) in stage 1 at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 14

Jolien D'hoore (Boels Dolmans) wins stage 1 and takes the leader's jersey at Emakumeen Bira

Jolien D'hoore (Boels Dolmans) wins stage 1 and takes the leader's jersey at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jolien D'hoore (Boels-Dolmans) won stage 1 of the Emakumeen Bira. The relatively flat stage came down to a bunch sprint. The Belgian sprinter was fastest and beat Sofia Bertizzolo (Team Virtu Cycling) and Gracie Elvin (Mitchelton-Scott) to the line.

D’hoore broke her collarbone in mid-March and missed most of the Spring Classics. She is now in the white leader's jersey ahead of Thursday's stage 2, two seconds ahead of Bertizzolo and four seconds ahead of Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott).

"I had some bad luck in the beginning of the season, breaking my collarbone," D’hoore said after the finish. "I couldn't race as much as I would like, and I didn't win until now. My season wasn't great so far, but I'm happy to be here. It's my first time racing Bira, and my first victory of the year. The rest of the days will be about having fun, I will try to enjoy the climbs, but it is already a good race for us."

The opening stage was the flattest of the four-day race, and the only one expected to finish in a sprint. Starting and finishing in Iurreta, the riders covered 101 kilometres which included two category-three climbs, two intermediate points sprints as well as two intermediate sprints for bonus seconds. Since the race does not include a time trial this year, these bonus seconds may become crucial in the overall classification.

On the first 13 kilometres, there were intermediate sprints, one for points, one for time bonuses, contested by the whole peloton. Emilie Moberg (Team Virtu Cycling) won the points sprint ahead of Tanja Erath (Canyon-SRAM) while Spratt took three bonus seconds. Shortly afterwards, Anna Plichta (Trek-Segafredo) went on a solo breakaway. She was given a long rein by the peloton, and her advantage increased to two minutes before Boels-Dolmans started to reel in Plichta.

The first classified climb of the day spelled the end of Plichta's breakaway. She made it over the top but was reabsorbed by the peloton just after. This meant that the peloton was again together to fight for bonus seconds and sprint points. Spratt took another three bonus seconds, and Erath won the second points sprint ahead of Moberg.

Trek-Segafredo kept up the attacks, sending Tayler Wiles up the road on the second climb. When Wiles was brought back, her teammate Elisa Longo Borghini countered and was accompanied by Spratt. The two crested the top of the climb, 23km from the finish, with a gap to the peloton and pressed on, eking out an advantage of more than 30 seconds on the chasing peloton led by Boels-Dolmans.

The breakaway was over with 14km to go, immediately drawing a counterattack by Jelena Eric (Alé Cipollini). The Serbian champion was never ahead by more than 15 seconds and was brought back with 9km to go. A final move by Katia Ragusa (BePink) was not enough to pre-empt a mass sprint either, and on the short finishing straight, D'hoore opened her sprint from the front and led the race home.

In addition to the general classification, D'hoore also leads the points ranking. Since runner-up Bertizzolo will wear the pink U23 jersey, third-placed Elvin will wear the orange points jersey on stage 2. Longo Borghini takes the mountain jersey, the blue intermediate sprint jersey is on the shoulders of Erath, and Ane Santesteban (WNT-Rotor) will wear the green jersey for the best-placed Basque rider.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2:33:20
2Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
3Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
4Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
5Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
6Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
7Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
8Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
9Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
10Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
11Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
12Marissa Baks (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
13Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
14Gréta Richioud (Fra) Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
15Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
16Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
17Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
18Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
19Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
20Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
21Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
22Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
23Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
24Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
25Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini
26Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
27Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
28Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
29Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
30Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
31Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
32Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
33Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
34Na Ahreum (Kor) Ale Cipollini
35Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
36Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
37Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
38Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
39Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
40Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
41Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
42Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
43Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
44Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
45Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
46Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
47Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
48Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
49Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
50Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
51Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
52Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
53Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
54Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
55Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM
56Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
57Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
58Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
59Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
60Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
61Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
62Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
63Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
64Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
65Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
66Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink
67Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
68Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
69Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
70Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
71Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
72Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
73Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango0:00:10
74Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling0:00:57
75Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
76Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
77Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
78Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
79Julia Casas Codina (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:01:00
80Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
81Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling
82Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
83Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
84Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
85Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
86Sandra Moral Ventosinos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
87Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
88Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
89Marina Isan Berga (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
90Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
91Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women
92Elisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team0:11:31
93Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
94Mónika Király (Hun) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
95Andere Basterra Aspe (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:14:20
96Alexandra Moreno Roca (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
97Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
98Sofia Barriguete Rodriguez (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
99Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
100Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
101Dolores Gomez Ramos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team0:23:52

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling5pts
2Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM3
3Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA2

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM5pts
2Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling3
3Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope2

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam25pts
2Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling20
3Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women16
4Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women14
5Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini12
6Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM10
7Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling9
8Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women8
9Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink7
10Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango6
11Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam5
12Marissa Baks (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling4
13Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women3
14Gréta Richioud (Fra) Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope2
15Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women3pts
2Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling2
3Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women3pts
2Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women2
3Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchelton-Scott Women7:40:00
2Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
3WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
4Ale Cipollini
5BTC City Ljubljana
6FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
7Bigla Pro Cycling Team
8Movistar Team Women
9BePink
10Trek-Segafredo Women
11Canyon-Sram
12Bizkaia - Durango
13Valcar-cylance Cycling
14Team Virtu Cycling
15Biehler pro Cycling0:00:57
16Sopela Women's Team0:02:00
17Massi - Tactic Women Team0:03:00
18Servetto - Piumate - Beltrami Tsa0:11:31

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2:33:10
2Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:00:02
3Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:00:04
4Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:00:06
5Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:00:08
6Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
7Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:00:10
8Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
9Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
10Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
11Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
12Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
13Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
14Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
15Marissa Baks (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
16Gréta Richioud (Fra) Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
17Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
18Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
19Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
20Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
21Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
22Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
23Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
24Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
25Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini
26Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
27Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
28Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
29Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
30Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
31Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
32Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
33Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
34Na Ahreum (Kor) Ale Cipollini
35Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
36Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
37Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
38Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
39Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
40Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
41Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
42Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
43Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
44Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
45Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
46Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
47Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
48Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
49Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
50Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
51Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
52Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
53Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
54Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
55Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM
56Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
57Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
58Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
59Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
60Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
61Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
62Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
63Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
64Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
65Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
66Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink
67Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
68Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
69Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
70Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
71Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
72Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
73Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango0:00:20
74Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling0:01:07
75Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
76Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
77Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
78Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
79Julia Casas Codina (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:01:10
80Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
81Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling
82Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
83Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
84Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
85Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
86Sandra Moral Ventosinos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
87Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
88Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
89Marina Isan Berga (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
90Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
91Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women
92Elisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team0:11:41
93Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
94Mónika Király (Hun) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
95Andere Basterra Aspe (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:14:30
96Alexandra Moreno Roca (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
97Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
98Sofia Barriguete Rodriguez (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
99Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
100Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam25pts
2Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling20
3Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women16
4Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women14
5Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini12
6Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM10
7Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling9
8Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM8
9Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling8
10Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women8
11Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink7
12Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango6
13Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam5
14Marissa Baks (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling4
15Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women3
16Gréta Richioud (Fra) Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope2
17Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling1
18Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope1
19Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women3pts
2Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women3
3Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women2
4Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling2
5Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team2

Intermediate sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM8pts
2Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling8
3Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope1
4Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchelton-Scott Women7:40:00
2Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
3WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
4Ale Cipollini
5Btc City Ljubljana
6Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
7Bigla
8Movistar Team
9Bepink
10Trek - Segafredo
11Canyon-Sram
12Bizkaia - Durango
13Valcar Cylance Cycling
14Team Virtu Cycling
15Biehler pro Cycling0:00:57
16Sopela Women's Team0:02:00
17Massi - Tactic Women Team0:03:00
18Servetto - Piumate - Beltrami Tsa0:11:31

Latest on Cyclingnews