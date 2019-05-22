Image 1 of 14 Jolien D'hoore (Boels Dolmans) wins stage 1 and takes the leader's jersey at Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 14 Jolien D'hoore (Boels Dolmans) racing Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 14 Tanja Erath (Canyon-SRAM) sprint leader at Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 14 Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) mountain leader at Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 14 Jolien D'hoore (Boels Dolmans) wins stage 1 and takes the leader's jersey at Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 14 Jolien D'hoore (Boels Dolmans) wins stage 1 and takes the leader's jersey at Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 14 Jolien D'hoore (Boels Dolmans) wins stage 1 and takes the leader's jersey at Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 14 Jolien D'hoore (Boels Dolmans) wins stage 1 and takes the leader's jersey at Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 14 Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo) leads a breakaway at stage 1 of Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 14 Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) and Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) in stage 1 at Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 14 Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) and Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) in stage 1 at Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 14 Omer Shapira (Canyon-SRAM) stage 1 at Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 14 Amanda Spratt and Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) in stage 1 at Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 14 Jolien D'hoore (Boels Dolmans) wins stage 1 and takes the leader's jersey at Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jolien D'hoore (Boels-Dolmans) won stage 1 of the Emakumeen Bira. The relatively flat stage came down to a bunch sprint. The Belgian sprinter was fastest and beat Sofia Bertizzolo (Team Virtu Cycling) and Gracie Elvin (Mitchelton-Scott) to the line.

D’hoore broke her collarbone in mid-March and missed most of the Spring Classics. She is now in the white leader's jersey ahead of Thursday's stage 2, two seconds ahead of Bertizzolo and four seconds ahead of Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott).

"I had some bad luck in the beginning of the season, breaking my collarbone," D’hoore said after the finish. "I couldn't race as much as I would like, and I didn't win until now. My season wasn't great so far, but I'm happy to be here. It's my first time racing Bira, and my first victory of the year. The rest of the days will be about having fun, I will try to enjoy the climbs, but it is already a good race for us."

The opening stage was the flattest of the four-day race, and the only one expected to finish in a sprint. Starting and finishing in Iurreta, the riders covered 101 kilometres which included two category-three climbs, two intermediate points sprints as well as two intermediate sprints for bonus seconds. Since the race does not include a time trial this year, these bonus seconds may become crucial in the overall classification.

On the first 13 kilometres, there were intermediate sprints, one for points, one for time bonuses, contested by the whole peloton. Emilie Moberg (Team Virtu Cycling) won the points sprint ahead of Tanja Erath (Canyon-SRAM) while Spratt took three bonus seconds. Shortly afterwards, Anna Plichta (Trek-Segafredo) went on a solo breakaway. She was given a long rein by the peloton, and her advantage increased to two minutes before Boels-Dolmans started to reel in Plichta.

The first classified climb of the day spelled the end of Plichta's breakaway. She made it over the top but was reabsorbed by the peloton just after. This meant that the peloton was again together to fight for bonus seconds and sprint points. Spratt took another three bonus seconds, and Erath won the second points sprint ahead of Moberg.

Trek-Segafredo kept up the attacks, sending Tayler Wiles up the road on the second climb. When Wiles was brought back, her teammate Elisa Longo Borghini countered and was accompanied by Spratt. The two crested the top of the climb, 23km from the finish, with a gap to the peloton and pressed on, eking out an advantage of more than 30 seconds on the chasing peloton led by Boels-Dolmans.

The breakaway was over with 14km to go, immediately drawing a counterattack by Jelena Eric (Alé Cipollini). The Serbian champion was never ahead by more than 15 seconds and was brought back with 9km to go. A final move by Katia Ragusa (BePink) was not enough to pre-empt a mass sprint either, and on the short finishing straight, D'hoore opened her sprint from the front and led the race home.

In addition to the general classification, D'hoore also leads the points ranking. Since runner-up Bertizzolo will wear the pink U23 jersey, third-placed Elvin will wear the orange points jersey on stage 2. Longo Borghini takes the mountain jersey, the blue intermediate sprint jersey is on the shoulders of Erath, and Ane Santesteban (WNT-Rotor) will wear the green jersey for the best-placed Basque rider.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2:33:20 2 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 3 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 4 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 5 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 6 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 7 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 8 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 9 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink 10 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 11 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 12 Marissa Baks (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling 13 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 14 Gréta Richioud (Fra) Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 15 Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 16 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 17 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 18 Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 19 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 20 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 21 Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling 22 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 23 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 24 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 25 Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini 26 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 27 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 28 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 29 Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 30 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 31 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women 32 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 33 Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 34 Na Ahreum (Kor) Ale Cipollini 35 Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 36 Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women 37 Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 38 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 39 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 40 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 41 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 42 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 43 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 44 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 45 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 46 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango 47 Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 48 Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women 49 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 50 Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 51 Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 52 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 53 Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 54 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 55 Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM 56 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 57 Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women 58 Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 59 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling 60 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 61 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 62 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 63 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 64 Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 65 Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 66 Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink 67 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 68 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 69 Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 70 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 71 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 72 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 73 Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango 0:00:10 74 Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling 0:00:57 75 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink 76 Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling 77 Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 78 Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 79 Julia Casas Codina (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:01:00 80 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 81 Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling 82 Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 83 Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 84 Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 85 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 86 Sandra Moral Ventosinos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 87 Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling 88 Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 89 Marina Isan Berga (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 90 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 91 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women 92 Elisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 0:11:31 93 Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 94 Mónika Király (Hun) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 95 Andere Basterra Aspe (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:14:20 96 Alexandra Moreno Roca (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 97 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 98 Sofia Barriguete Rodriguez (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 99 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 100 Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 101 Dolores Gomez Ramos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 0:23:52

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 5 pts 2 Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 3 3 Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 2

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 5 pts 2 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 3 3 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 2

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 25 pts 2 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 20 3 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 16 4 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 14 5 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 12 6 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 10 7 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 9 8 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 8 9 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink 7 10 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 6 11 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 12 Marissa Baks (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling 4 13 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 3 14 Gréta Richioud (Fra) Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 2 15 Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 3 pts 2 Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 2 3 Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 3 pts 2 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 2 3 Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchelton-Scott Women 7:40:00 2 Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 4 Ale Cipollini 5 BTC City Ljubljana 6 FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 7 Bigla Pro Cycling Team 8 Movistar Team Women 9 BePink 10 Trek-Segafredo Women 11 Canyon-Sram 12 Bizkaia - Durango 13 Valcar-cylance Cycling 14 Team Virtu Cycling 15 Biehler pro Cycling 0:00:57 16 Sopela Women's Team 0:02:00 17 Massi - Tactic Women Team 0:03:00 18 Servetto - Piumate - Beltrami Tsa 0:11:31

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2:33:10 2 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:00:02 3 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:04 4 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:06 5 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:00:08 6 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 7 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:00:10 8 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 9 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 10 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 11 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 12 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink 13 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 14 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 15 Marissa Baks (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling 16 Gréta Richioud (Fra) Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 17 Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 18 Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 19 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 20 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 21 Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling 22 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 23 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 24 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 25 Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini 26 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 27 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 28 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 29 Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 30 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 31 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women 32 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 33 Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 34 Na Ahreum (Kor) Ale Cipollini 35 Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 36 Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women 37 Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 38 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 39 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 40 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 41 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 42 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 43 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 44 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 45 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 46 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango 47 Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 48 Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women 49 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 50 Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 51 Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 52 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 53 Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 54 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 55 Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM 56 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 57 Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women 58 Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 59 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling 60 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 61 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 62 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 63 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 64 Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 65 Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 66 Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink 67 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 68 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 69 Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 70 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 71 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 72 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 73 Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango 0:00:20 74 Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling 0:01:07 75 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink 76 Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling 77 Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 78 Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 79 Julia Casas Codina (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:01:10 80 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 81 Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling 82 Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 83 Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 84 Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 85 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 86 Sandra Moral Ventosinos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 87 Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling 88 Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 89 Marina Isan Berga (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 90 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 91 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women 92 Elisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 0:11:41 93 Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 94 Mónika Király (Hun) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 95 Andere Basterra Aspe (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:14:30 96 Alexandra Moreno Roca (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 97 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 98 Sofia Barriguete Rodriguez (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 99 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 100 Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 25 pts 2 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 20 3 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 16 4 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 14 5 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 12 6 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 10 7 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 9 8 Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 8 9 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 8 10 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 8 11 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink 7 12 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 6 13 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 14 Marissa Baks (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling 4 15 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 3 16 Gréta Richioud (Fra) Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 2 17 Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 1 18 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 1 19 Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 3 pts 2 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 3 3 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 2 4 Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 2 5 Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 2

Intermediate sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 8 pts 2 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 8 3 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 1 4 Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 1