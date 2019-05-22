Emakumeen Bira: D'hoore wins stage 1
Boels Dolmans sprinter takes first leader's jersey
Stage 1: Lurreta - Lurreta
Jolien D'hoore (Boels-Dolmans) won stage 1 of the Emakumeen Bira. The relatively flat stage came down to a bunch sprint. The Belgian sprinter was fastest and beat Sofia Bertizzolo (Team Virtu Cycling) and Gracie Elvin (Mitchelton-Scott) to the line.
D’hoore broke her collarbone in mid-March and missed most of the Spring Classics. She is now in the white leader's jersey ahead of Thursday's stage 2, two seconds ahead of Bertizzolo and four seconds ahead of Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott).
"I had some bad luck in the beginning of the season, breaking my collarbone," D’hoore said after the finish. "I couldn't race as much as I would like, and I didn't win until now. My season wasn't great so far, but I'm happy to be here. It's my first time racing Bira, and my first victory of the year. The rest of the days will be about having fun, I will try to enjoy the climbs, but it is already a good race for us."
The opening stage was the flattest of the four-day race, and the only one expected to finish in a sprint. Starting and finishing in Iurreta, the riders covered 101 kilometres which included two category-three climbs, two intermediate points sprints as well as two intermediate sprints for bonus seconds. Since the race does not include a time trial this year, these bonus seconds may become crucial in the overall classification.
On the first 13 kilometres, there were intermediate sprints, one for points, one for time bonuses, contested by the whole peloton. Emilie Moberg (Team Virtu Cycling) won the points sprint ahead of Tanja Erath (Canyon-SRAM) while Spratt took three bonus seconds. Shortly afterwards, Anna Plichta (Trek-Segafredo) went on a solo breakaway. She was given a long rein by the peloton, and her advantage increased to two minutes before Boels-Dolmans started to reel in Plichta.
The first classified climb of the day spelled the end of Plichta's breakaway. She made it over the top but was reabsorbed by the peloton just after. This meant that the peloton was again together to fight for bonus seconds and sprint points. Spratt took another three bonus seconds, and Erath won the second points sprint ahead of Moberg.
Trek-Segafredo kept up the attacks, sending Tayler Wiles up the road on the second climb. When Wiles was brought back, her teammate Elisa Longo Borghini countered and was accompanied by Spratt. The two crested the top of the climb, 23km from the finish, with a gap to the peloton and pressed on, eking out an advantage of more than 30 seconds on the chasing peloton led by Boels-Dolmans.
The breakaway was over with 14km to go, immediately drawing a counterattack by Jelena Eric (Alé Cipollini). The Serbian champion was never ahead by more than 15 seconds and was brought back with 9km to go. A final move by Katia Ragusa (BePink) was not enough to pre-empt a mass sprint either, and on the short finishing straight, D'hoore opened her sprint from the front and led the race home.
In addition to the general classification, D'hoore also leads the points ranking. Since runner-up Bertizzolo will wear the pink U23 jersey, third-placed Elvin will wear the orange points jersey on stage 2. Longo Borghini takes the mountain jersey, the blue intermediate sprint jersey is on the shoulders of Erath, and Ane Santesteban (WNT-Rotor) will wear the green jersey for the best-placed Basque rider.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2:33:20
|2
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|3
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|4
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|5
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|6
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|7
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|8
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|9
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|10
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|11
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|12
|Marissa Baks (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|13
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|14
|Gréta Richioud (Fra) Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|15
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|16
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|17
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|18
|Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|19
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|20
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|21
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|22
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|23
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|24
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini
|26
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|29
|Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|30
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|31
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|32
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|33
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|34
|Na Ahreum (Kor) Ale Cipollini
|35
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|36
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|37
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|39
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|40
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|41
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|42
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|43
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|44
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|45
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|46
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
|47
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
|48
|Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|49
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|50
|Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|51
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|52
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|54
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
|55
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM
|56
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|57
|Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|58
|Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|59
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
|60
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|61
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|62
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|63
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|64
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|65
|Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|66
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink
|67
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|68
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|69
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|70
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|71
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|72
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|73
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:00:10
|74
|Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|0:00:57
|75
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|76
|Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|77
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|78
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Julia Casas Codina (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:01:00
|80
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|81
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling
|82
|Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|83
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|84
|Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|85
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|86
|Sandra Moral Ventosinos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|87
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|88
|Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|89
|Marina Isan Berga (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|90
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|91
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women
|92
|Elisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|0:11:31
|93
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|94
|Mónika Király (Hun) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|95
|Andere Basterra Aspe (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:14:20
|96
|Alexandra Moreno Roca (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|97
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|98
|Sofia Barriguete Rodriguez (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|99
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|100
|Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|101
|Dolores Gomez Ramos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|0:23:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|3
|3
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|5
|pts
|2
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|3
|3
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|25
|pts
|2
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|20
|3
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|16
|4
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|14
|5
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|12
|6
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|10
|7
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|9
|8
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|8
|9
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|7
|10
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|6
|11
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|12
|Marissa Baks (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|4
|13
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|3
|14
|Gréta Richioud (Fra) Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|2
|15
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|3
|pts
|2
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|2
|3
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|3
|pts
|2
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|2
|3
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchelton-Scott Women
|7:40:00
|2
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|4
|Ale Cipollini
|5
|BTC City Ljubljana
|6
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|7
|Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Movistar Team Women
|9
|BePink
|10
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|11
|Canyon-Sram
|12
|Bizkaia - Durango
|13
|Valcar-cylance Cycling
|14
|Team Virtu Cycling
|15
|Biehler pro Cycling
|0:00:57
|16
|Sopela Women's Team
|0:02:00
|17
|Massi - Tactic Women Team
|0:03:00
|18
|Servetto - Piumate - Beltrami Tsa
|0:11:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2:33:10
|2
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:02
|3
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:00:04
|4
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:00:06
|5
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:00:08
|6
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|7
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:10
|8
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|9
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|10
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|11
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|12
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|13
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|14
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|15
|Marissa Baks (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|16
|Gréta Richioud (Fra) Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|17
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|18
|Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|19
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|20
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|21
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|22
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|23
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|24
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini
|26
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|29
|Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|30
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|31
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|32
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|33
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|34
|Na Ahreum (Kor) Ale Cipollini
|35
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|36
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|37
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|39
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|40
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|41
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|42
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|43
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|44
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|45
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|46
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
|47
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
|48
|Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|49
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|50
|Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|51
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|52
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|54
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
|55
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM
|56
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|57
|Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|58
|Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|59
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
|60
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|61
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|62
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|63
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|64
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|65
|Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|66
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink
|67
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|68
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|69
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|70
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|71
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|72
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|73
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:00:20
|74
|Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|0:01:07
|75
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|76
|Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|77
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|78
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Julia Casas Codina (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:01:10
|80
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|81
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling
|82
|Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|83
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|84
|Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|85
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|86
|Sandra Moral Ventosinos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|87
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|88
|Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|89
|Marina Isan Berga (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|90
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|91
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women
|92
|Elisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|0:11:41
|93
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|94
|Mónika Király (Hun) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|95
|Andere Basterra Aspe (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:14:30
|96
|Alexandra Moreno Roca (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|97
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|98
|Sofia Barriguete Rodriguez (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|99
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|100
|Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|25
|pts
|2
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|20
|3
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|16
|4
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|14
|5
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|12
|6
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|10
|7
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|9
|8
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|8
|9
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|8
|10
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|8
|11
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|7
|12
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|6
|13
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|14
|Marissa Baks (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|4
|15
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|3
|16
|Gréta Richioud (Fra) Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|2
|17
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|1
|18
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1
|19
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|3
|pts
|2
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|3
|3
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|2
|4
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|2
|5
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|8
|pts
|2
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|8
|3
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1
|4
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchelton-Scott Women
|7:40:00
|2
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|4
|Ale Cipollini
|5
|Btc City Ljubljana
|6
|Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|7
|Bigla
|8
|Movistar Team
|9
|Bepink
|10
|Trek - Segafredo
|11
|Canyon-Sram
|12
|Bizkaia - Durango
|13
|Valcar Cylance Cycling
|14
|Team Virtu Cycling
|15
|Biehler pro Cycling
|0:00:57
|16
|Sopela Women's Team
|0:02:00
|17
|Massi - Tactic Women Team
|0:03:00
|18
|Servetto - Piumate - Beltrami Tsa
|0:11:31
