Spratt wins Emakumeen Bira stage 2
Uphill finish brings Mitchelton-Scott rider into race lead
Stage 2: Aduna - Amasa
Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) won stage 2 of the Emakumeen Bira. The rolling stage ended with a one-kilometre uphill, and Spratt was strongest up the climb, narrowly beating Soraya Paladin (Alé Cipollini). Margarita Victoria Garcia (Movistar Team) came back from a mechanical with six kilometres to go to finish in third place. With the stage win, Spratt also takes over the overall lead.
Related Articles
"The team was absolutely amazing today," said the happy winner after the finish. "We came to the Basque Country early and looked at the stages, and the girls said they wanted to back me here. They did an amazing job, there's no way I couldn't win after the work they did."
The 111-kilometre stage from Aduna to Amasa consisted of a big loop with two classified climbs followed by four laps of a rolling 15.5-km circuit that hosted two points sprint and two sprints for bonus seconds. The finish was at the top of a one-kilometre climb.
Sophie Wright (Bigla) won the first mountain sprint ahead of Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) who was then first over the line atop the second climb and thus defended her mountain jersey. The 4.4-kilometre climb caused splits in the peloton, but things came back together before the first points sprint that was won by Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM).
Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar Team) went solo and built an advantage of up to 50 seconds in the rain. She stayed in front for one lap of the circuit and won the first bonus sprint with 48 km to go, but she had only a small gap left at that point. An elite group including Amy Pieters (Boels-Dolmans), Ane Santesteban (WNT-Rotor), Longo Borghini, Spratt, and Paladin bridged to the Polish champion, but the peloton reeled them all in quickly.
Next to attack was Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM). Her advantage never exceeded 25 seconds, and although the Belarusian champion won the second points sprint, she was brought back on the climb that followed. Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo) put in an attack over the top of the climb but did not get away, and there was a bit of a calm before the storm as teams and riders regrouped.
Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo) made a move 19 km from the finish that was brought back by Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott). Kennedy's teammate Annemiek van Vleuten won the second bonus sprint ahead of Garcia and Longo Borghini, and the climb split the peloton. A group of ten riders that included the three Movistar riders Sheyla Gutierrez, Eider Merino, and Garcia held a small advantage for a while; as a chasing group of about 20 riders closed the gap, Gutierrez launched an attack off the front that was reeled in by Van Vleuten with 10 km to go.
Cordon-Ragot made another move in the final and stayed in front for a while, but was eventually caught six kilometres from the finish, again due to the work of Van Vleuten. On the finishing climb, Spratt profited from the work of her teammates and took the lead, holding off Paladin and a resurgent Garcia to the line.
Spratt leads not only the overall classification, but also the points classification; since Spratt will be in the white leader's jersey, stage 1 winner D'hoore will wear the orange points jersey on stage 3. Tanja Erath (Canyon-SRAM) defended the blue intermediate sprint jersey, Sofia Bertizzolo (Team Virtu Cycling) still leads the U23 ranking, and Santesteban continues to wear the green jersey as best Basque rider. The Emakumeen Bira continues Friday with a hard stage including a first-category climb and a steep mountaintop finish.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|2:59:24
|2
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|3
|Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|4
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:03
|5
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:00:08
|6
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|7
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:10
|8
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|9
|Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:00:17
|10
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|11
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|12
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|13
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|14
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:00:20
|15
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:00:22
|16
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:26
|17
|Na Ahreum (Kor) Ale Cipollini
|18
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|19
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|20
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|21
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
|22
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|24
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|26
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:31
|27
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:00:36
|28
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|29
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM
|30
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|31
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|32
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|0:01:12
|33
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:01:20
|34
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:01:25
|35
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|0:01:34
|36
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:02:40
|37
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:03:47
|38
|Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:03:48
|39
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:03:56
|40
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:04:00
|41
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|42
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|43
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|44
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:04:04
|45
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:04:08
|46
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:04:14
|47
|Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:04:28
|48
|Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:06:16
|49
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:09:29
|50
|Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|51
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|52
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:09:39
|53
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini
|0:10:32
|57
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|58
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:11:54
|59
|Marissa Baks (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|0:12:16
|60
|Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|61
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|62
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|63
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|64
|Julia Casas Codina (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|65
|Gréta Richioud (Fra) Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|66
|Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|67
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|68
|Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|69
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|70
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|71
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink
|72
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|73
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|74
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|75
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|76
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:12:47
|77
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|0:16:23
|78
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:16:30
|79
|Mónika Király (Hun) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|80
|Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|81
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling
|0:16:34
|82
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|0:16:43
|83
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|0:16:52
|84
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women
|85
|Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|0:16:54
|86
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:35
|87
|Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:18:40
|88
|Sandra Moral Ventosinos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|0:18:53
|DNF
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|DNF
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Sofia Barriguete Rodriguez (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|DNF
|Elisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|DNF
|Marina Isan Berga (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|DNF
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|DNF
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|DNF
|Alexandra Moreno Roca (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|DNF
|Andere Basterra Aspe (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|5:32:26
|2
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:12
|3
|Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|4
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:21
|5
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|6
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:00:25
|7
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:28
|8
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|9
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:35
|10
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|11
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|12
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|13
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|14
|Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|15
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:36
|16
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:00:40
|17
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|0:00:44
|18
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|19
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|20
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Na Ahreum (Kor) Ale Cipollini
|22
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
|24
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|25
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|26
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:49
|27
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:54
|28
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM
|29
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|30
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|31
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|0:01:30
|32
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:01:38
|33
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:01:43
|34
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|0:01:52
|35
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:01:54
|36
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:02:58
|37
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:04:05
|38
|Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:04:06
|39
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:04:14
|40
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|0:04:15
|41
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:04:18
|42
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|43
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|44
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:04:22
|45
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:04:26
|46
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:04:32
|47
|Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:04:46
|48
|Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:07:34
|49
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:09:47
|50
|Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|51
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:57
|52
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|54
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|55
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:10:50
|57
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini
|58
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:12:12
|59
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:12:24
|60
|Marissa Baks (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|0:12:34
|61
|Gréta Richioud (Fra) Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|62
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|63
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|64
|Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|65
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|66
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|67
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|68
|Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|69
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|70
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink
|71
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:13:01
|72
|Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|0:13:31
|73
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:13:34
|74
|Julia Casas Codina (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|75
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|76
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|0:16:41
|77
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:16:48
|78
|Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|0:17:45
|79
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling
|0:17:52
|80
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|0:17:58
|81
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|0:18:07
|82
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:18:10
|83
|Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|0:18:12
|84
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:50
|85
|Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:19:58
|86
|Sandra Moral Ventosinos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|0:20:11
|87
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:26:54
|88
|Mónika Király (Hun) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:28:19
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy