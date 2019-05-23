Image 1 of 14 Mitchelton-Scott's wins stage 2 of the 2019 Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 14 Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) is all smiles after winning stage 2 of the 2019 Emakumeen Bira and taking the race lead (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 14 Lucy Kennedy leads Mitchelton-Scott teammates Annemiek van Vleuten and Amanda Spratt on stage 2 of the 2019 Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 14 Stunning scenery on stage 2 of the 2019 Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 14 Lucy Kennedy and Mitchelton-Scott teammate – and Women's WorldTour leader – Annemiek van Vleuten work during stage 2 of the 2019 Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 14 Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo) crosses the line at the finish of stage 2 of the 2019 Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 14 Polish road race champion Malgorzata Jasinska after stage 2 of the 2019 Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 14 Amanda Spratt ((Mitchelton-Scott) takes the white leader's jersey after winning stage 2 of the 2019 Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 14 Amanda Spratt ((Mitchelton-Scott) salutes the crowd as the winner of stage 2 of the 2019 Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 14 Amanda Spratt ((Mitchelton-Scott) is thrilled to have won stage 2 of the 2019 Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 14 A beautiful shot of the peloton on stage 2 of the 2019 Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 14 Women's WorldTour leader Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) signs on for stage 2 of the 2019 Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 14 Mitchelton-Scott ahead of stage 2 of the 2019 Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 14 Women's WorldTour leader Annemiek van Vleuten guides Mitchelton-Scott teammate Amanda Spratt towards her later win on stage 2 of the 2019 Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) won stage 2 of the Emakumeen Bira. The rolling stage ended with a one-kilometre uphill, and Spratt was strongest up the climb, narrowly beating Soraya Paladin (Alé Cipollini). Margarita Victoria Garcia (Movistar Team) came back from a mechanical with six kilometres to go to finish in third place. With the stage win, Spratt also takes over the overall lead.

"The team was absolutely amazing today," said the happy winner after the finish. "We came to the Basque Country early and looked at the stages, and the girls said they wanted to back me here. They did an amazing job, there's no way I couldn't win after the work they did."

The 111-kilometre stage from Aduna to Amasa consisted of a big loop with two classified climbs followed by four laps of a rolling 15.5-km circuit that hosted two points sprint and two sprints for bonus seconds. The finish was at the top of a one-kilometre climb.

Sophie Wright (Bigla) won the first mountain sprint ahead of Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) who was then first over the line atop the second climb and thus defended her mountain jersey. The 4.4-kilometre climb caused splits in the peloton, but things came back together before the first points sprint that was won by Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM).

Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar Team) went solo and built an advantage of up to 50 seconds in the rain. She stayed in front for one lap of the circuit and won the first bonus sprint with 48 km to go, but she had only a small gap left at that point. An elite group including Amy Pieters (Boels-Dolmans), Ane Santesteban (WNT-Rotor), Longo Borghini, Spratt, and Paladin bridged to the Polish champion, but the peloton reeled them all in quickly.

Next to attack was Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM). Her advantage never exceeded 25 seconds, and although the Belarusian champion won the second points sprint, she was brought back on the climb that followed. Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo) put in an attack over the top of the climb but did not get away, and there was a bit of a calm before the storm as teams and riders regrouped.

Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo) made a move 19 km from the finish that was brought back by Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott). Kennedy's teammate Annemiek van Vleuten won the second bonus sprint ahead of Garcia and Longo Borghini, and the climb split the peloton. A group of ten riders that included the three Movistar riders Sheyla Gutierrez, Eider Merino, and Garcia held a small advantage for a while; as a chasing group of about 20 riders closed the gap, Gutierrez launched an attack off the front that was reeled in by Van Vleuten with 10 km to go.

Cordon-Ragot made another move in the final and stayed in front for a while, but was eventually caught six kilometres from the finish, again due to the work of Van Vleuten. On the finishing climb, Spratt profited from the work of her teammates and took the lead, holding off Paladin and a resurgent Garcia to the line.

Spratt leads not only the overall classification, but also the points classification; since Spratt will be in the white leader's jersey, stage 1 winner D'hoore will wear the orange points jersey on stage 3. Tanja Erath (Canyon-SRAM) defended the blue intermediate sprint jersey, Sofia Bertizzolo (Team Virtu Cycling) still leads the U23 ranking, and Santesteban continues to wear the green jersey as best Basque rider. The Emakumeen Bira continues Friday with a hard stage including a first-category climb and a steep mountaintop finish.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 2:59:24 2 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 3 Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women 4 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:03 5 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:08 6 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 7 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling 0:00:10 8 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 9 Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:00:17 10 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 11 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 12 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women 13 Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women 14 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:00:20 15 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:00:22 16 Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:26 17 Na Ahreum (Kor) Ale Cipollini 18 Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling 19 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 20 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 21 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango 22 Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 23 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 24 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 25 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink 26 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:31 27 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:36 28 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 29 Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM 30 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 31 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 32 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 0:01:12 33 Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 0:01:20 34 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 0:01:25 35 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 0:01:34 36 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:40 37 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:03:47 38 Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:03:48 39 Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango 0:03:56 40 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:04:00 41 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 42 Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 43 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 44 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:04:04 45 Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:04:08 46 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:04:14 47 Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:04:28 48 Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:06:16 49 Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:09:29 50 Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women 51 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 52 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:09:39 53 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 54 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 55 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 56 Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini 0:10:32 57 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 58 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:11:54 59 Marissa Baks (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling 0:12:16 60 Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling 61 Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 62 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 63 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 64 Julia Casas Codina (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 65 Gréta Richioud (Fra) Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 66 Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 67 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 68 Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 69 Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 70 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 71 Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink 72 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 73 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 74 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 75 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 76 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:12:47 77 Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 0:16:23 78 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:16:30 79 Mónika Király (Hun) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 80 Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling 81 Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling 0:16:34 82 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink 0:16:43 83 Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 0:16:52 84 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women 85 Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 0:16:54 86 Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:18:35 87 Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:18:40 88 Sandra Moral Ventosinos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 0:18:53 DNF Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women DNF Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling DNF Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling DNF Sofia Barriguete Rodriguez (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team DNF Elisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team DNF Marina Isan Berga (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team DNF Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling DNF Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA DNF Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana DNF Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team DNF Alexandra Moreno Roca (Spa) Sopela Women's Team DNF Andere Basterra Aspe (Spa) Sopela Women's Team