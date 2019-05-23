Trending

Spratt wins Emakumeen Bira stage 2

Uphill finish brings Mitchelton-Scott rider into race lead

Image 1 of 14

Mitchelton-Scott's wins stage 2 of the 2019 Emakumeen Bira

Mitchelton-Scott's wins stage 2 of the 2019 Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 14

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) is all smiles after winning stage 2 of the 2019 Emakumeen Bira and taking the race lead

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) is all smiles after winning stage 2 of the 2019 Emakumeen Bira and taking the race lead
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 14

Lucy Kennedy leads Mitchelton-Scott teammates Annemiek van Vleuten and Amanda Spratt on stage 2 of the 2019 Emakumeen Bira

Lucy Kennedy leads Mitchelton-Scott teammates Annemiek van Vleuten and Amanda Spratt on stage 2 of the 2019 Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 14

Stunning scenery on stage 2 of the 2019 Emakumeen Bira

Stunning scenery on stage 2 of the 2019 Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 14

Lucy Kennedy and Mitchelton-Scott teammate – and Women's WorldTour leader – Annemiek van Vleuten work during stage 2 of the 2019 Emakumeen Bira

Lucy Kennedy and Mitchelton-Scott teammate – and Women's WorldTour leader – Annemiek van Vleuten work during stage 2 of the 2019 Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 14

Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo) crosses the line at the finish of stage 2 of the 2019 Emakumeen Bira

Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo) crosses the line at the finish of stage 2 of the 2019 Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 14

Polish road race champion Malgorzata Jasinska after stage 2 of the 2019 Emakumeen Bira

Polish road race champion Malgorzata Jasinska after stage 2 of the 2019 Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 14

Amanda Spratt ((Mitchelton-Scott) takes the white leader's jersey after winning stage 2 of the 2019 Emakumeen Bira

Amanda Spratt ((Mitchelton-Scott) takes the white leader's jersey after winning stage 2 of the 2019 Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 14

Amanda Spratt ((Mitchelton-Scott) salutes the crowd as the winner of stage 2 of the 2019 Emakumeen Bira

Amanda Spratt ((Mitchelton-Scott) salutes the crowd as the winner of stage 2 of the 2019 Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 14

Amanda Spratt ((Mitchelton-Scott) is thrilled to have won stage 2 of the 2019 Emakumeen Bira

Amanda Spratt ((Mitchelton-Scott) is thrilled to have won stage 2 of the 2019 Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 14

A beautiful shot of the peloton on stage 2 of the 2019 Emakumeen Bira

A beautiful shot of the peloton on stage 2 of the 2019 Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 14

Women's WorldTour leader Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) signs on for stage 2 of the 2019 Emakumeen Bira

Women's WorldTour leader Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) signs on for stage 2 of the 2019 Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 14

Mitchelton-Scott ahead of stage 2 of the 2019 Emakumeen Bira

Mitchelton-Scott ahead of stage 2 of the 2019 Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 14

Women's WorldTour leader Annemiek van Vleuten guides Mitchelton-Scott teammate Amanda Spratt towards her later win on stage 2 of the 2019 Emakumeen Bira

Women's WorldTour leader Annemiek van Vleuten guides Mitchelton-Scott teammate Amanda Spratt towards her later win on stage 2 of the 2019 Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) won stage 2 of the Emakumeen Bira. The rolling stage ended with a one-kilometre uphill, and Spratt was strongest up the climb, narrowly beating Soraya Paladin (Alé Cipollini). Margarita Victoria Garcia (Movistar Team) came back from a mechanical with six kilometres to go to finish in third place. With the stage win, Spratt also takes over the overall lead.

Related Articles

Spratt: It was amazing to have the world number one work for me

"The team was absolutely amazing today," said the happy winner after the finish. "We came to the Basque Country early and looked at the stages, and the girls said they wanted to back me here. They did an amazing job, there's no way I couldn't win after the work they did."

The 111-kilometre stage from Aduna to Amasa consisted of a big loop with two classified climbs followed by four laps of a rolling 15.5-km circuit that hosted two points sprint and two sprints for bonus seconds. The finish was at the top of a one-kilometre climb.

Sophie Wright (Bigla) won the first mountain sprint ahead of Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) who was then first over the line atop the second climb and thus defended her mountain jersey. The 4.4-kilometre climb caused splits in the peloton, but things came back together before the first points sprint that was won by Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM).

Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar Team) went solo and built an advantage of up to 50 seconds in the rain. She stayed in front for one lap of the circuit and won the first bonus sprint with 48 km to go, but she had only a small gap left at that point. An elite group including Amy Pieters (Boels-Dolmans), Ane Santesteban (WNT-Rotor), Longo Borghini, Spratt, and Paladin bridged to the Polish champion, but the peloton reeled them all in quickly.

Next to attack was Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM). Her advantage never exceeded 25 seconds, and although the Belarusian champion won the second points sprint, she was brought back on the climb that followed. Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo) put in an attack over the top of the climb but did not get away, and there was a bit of a calm before the storm as teams and riders regrouped.

Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo) made a move 19 km from the finish that was brought back by Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott). Kennedy's teammate Annemiek van Vleuten won the second bonus sprint ahead of Garcia and Longo Borghini, and the climb split the peloton. A group of ten riders that included the three Movistar riders Sheyla Gutierrez, Eider Merino, and Garcia held a small advantage for a while; as a chasing group of about 20 riders closed the gap, Gutierrez launched an attack off the front that was reeled in by Van Vleuten with 10 km to go.

Cordon-Ragot made another move in the final and stayed in front for a while, but was eventually caught six kilometres from the finish, again due to the work of Van Vleuten. On the finishing climb, Spratt profited from the work of her teammates and took the lead, holding off Paladin and a resurgent Garcia to the line.

Spratt leads not only the overall classification, but also the points classification; since Spratt will be in the white leader's jersey, stage 1 winner D'hoore will wear the orange points jersey on stage 3. Tanja Erath (Canyon-SRAM) defended the blue intermediate sprint jersey, Sofia Bertizzolo (Team Virtu Cycling) still leads the U23 ranking, and Santesteban continues to wear the green jersey as best Basque rider. The Emakumeen Bira continues Friday with a hard stage including a first-category climb and a steep mountaintop finish.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women2:59:24
2Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
3Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:03
5Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women0:00:08
6Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
7Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling0:00:10
8Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
9Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:00:17
10Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
11Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
12Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
13Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
14Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:00:20
15Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:00:22
16Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:26
17Na Ahreum (Kor) Ale Cipollini
18Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
19Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
20Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
21Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
22Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
23Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
24Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
25Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
26Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:31
27Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women0:00:36
28Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
29Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM
30Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
31Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
32Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM0:01:12
33Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-SRAM0:01:20
34Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM0:01:25
35Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini0:01:34
36Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:02:40
37Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:03:47
38Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:03:48
39Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango0:03:56
40Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:04:00
41Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
42Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
43Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
44Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:04:04
45Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:04:08
46Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:04:14
47Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:04:28
48Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:06:16
49Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:09:29
50Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
51Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
52Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:09:39
53Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
54Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
55Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
56Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini0:10:32
57Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
58Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:11:54
59Marissa Baks (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling0:12:16
60Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
61Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
62Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
63Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
64Julia Casas Codina (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
65Gréta Richioud (Fra) Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
66Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
67Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
68Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
69Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
70Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
71Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink
72Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
73Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
74Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
75Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
76Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:12:47
77Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women0:16:23
78Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:16:30
79Mónika Király (Hun) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
80Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
81Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling0:16:34
82Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink0:16:43
83Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM0:16:52
84Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women
85Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team0:16:54
86Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:18:35
87Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:18:40
88Sandra Moral Ventosinos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team0:18:53
DNFAbigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
DNFEmilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFAnna Badegruber (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
DNFSofia Barriguete Rodriguez (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
DNFElisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
DNFMarina Isan Berga (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
DNFNienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
DNFKseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
DNFMaaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFAriadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
DNFAlexandra Moreno Roca (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
DNFAndere Basterra Aspe (Spa) Sopela Women's Team

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women5:32:26
2Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:00:12
3Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:21
5Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
6Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women0:00:25
7Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling0:00:28
8Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
9Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:00:35
10Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
11Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
12Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
13Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
14Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
15Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:00:36
16Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:00:40
17Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink0:00:44
18Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
19Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
20Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
21Na Ahreum (Kor) Ale Cipollini
22Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
23Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
24Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
25Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
26Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:49
27Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:54
28Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM
29Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
30Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
31Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM0:01:30
32Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-SRAM0:01:38
33Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM0:01:43
34Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini0:01:52
35Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM0:01:54
36Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:02:58
37Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:04:05
38Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:04:06
39Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango0:04:14
40Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women0:04:15
41Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:04:18
42Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
43Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
44Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:04:22
45Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:04:26
46Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:04:32
47Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:04:46
48Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:07:34
49Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:09:47
50Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
51Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:09:57
52Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
53Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
54Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
55Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
56Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:10:50
57Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini
58Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:12:12
59Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:12:24
60Marissa Baks (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling0:12:34
61Gréta Richioud (Fra) Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
62Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
63Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
64Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
65Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
66Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
67Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
68Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
69Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
70Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink
71Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:13:01
72Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling0:13:31
73Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling0:13:34
74Julia Casas Codina (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
75Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
76Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women0:16:41
77Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:16:48
78Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling0:17:45
79Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling0:17:52
80Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink0:17:58
81Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM0:18:07
82Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women0:18:10
83Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team0:18:12
84Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:19:50
85Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:19:58
86Sandra Moral Ventosinos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team0:20:11
87Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women0:26:54
88Mónika Király (Hun) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:28:19

Latest on Cyclingnews