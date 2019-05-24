Trending

Emakumeen Bira: Wiles wins stage 3

1-2 for Trek-Segafredo as Longo Borghini takes second place, Spratt hold overall lead

Image 1 of 9

Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 3 at Emakumeen Bira

Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 3 at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 9

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) in the overall lead at Emakumeen Bira

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) in the overall lead at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 9

Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 3 at Emakumeen Bira

Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 3 at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 9

Nicole Steigenga of The Netherlands and Team Bepink / Roos Hoogeboom of The Netherlands and Team Biehler Pro Cycling / during the 32nd Women WT Emakumeen

Nicole Steigenga of The Netherlands and Team Bepink / Roos Hoogeboom of The Netherlands and Team Biehler Pro Cycling / during the 32nd Women WT Emakumeen
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 9

Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo) attacks with 20km to go and wins stage 3 at Emakumeen Bira

Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo) attacks with 20km to go and wins stage 3 at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 9

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) second at Emakumeen Bira stage 3

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) second at Emakumeen Bira stage 3
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 9

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) third on stage 3 at Emakumeen Bira

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) third on stage 3 at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 9

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) holds the leader's jersey at Emakumeen Bira

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) holds the leader's jersey at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 9

Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans)

Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo) won stage 3 of the Emakumeen Bira with a solo breakaway, delivering the new-formed team its first Women's WorldTour victory. The American attacked on the penultimate climb with 20km to go, taking a 30-second advantage into the steep finishing climb and holding off the peloton to win ahead of her teammate Elisa Longo Borghini, while Soraya Paladin (Ale Cipollini) was third and Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) fourth. Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) defends the overall lead.

The stage covered 97.6 kilometres from Murgia to the hilltop finish at the Santa Teodosia ermitage at an altitude of 1038 metres. The first 70km were flat to rolling with two points sprints and two bonus sprints. Riders then faced the climb of Opakua, 7.4 kilometres at a 5.7-per cent average, cresting 16 km from the finish. The climb to Santa Teodosia was 2.7 km long with a gruelling 9.4-per cent average and up to 17 per cent just before the line. Cool temperatures, rain, and fog further added to the difficulty of the stage.

A large breakaway of thirteen riders formed early in the stage and contested the first points sprint where Tanja Erath (Canyon-SRAM) added to her lead in the intermediate sprint classification. Mitchelton-Scott brought the break back, and Spratt won the first bonus sprint.

After a series of unsuccessful moves, Nicole Steigenga (BePink) and Roos Hoogeboom (Biehler Pro Cycling) were the next to get away halfway into the stage. Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar Team) bridged to the front duo, and together they pulled out a lead of up to one minute. Steigenga won the second points sprint while Hoogeboom was first at the second bonus sprint.

Starting the Opakua climb with 21 km to go, the three escapees still held a 39-second advantage, but they were quickly caught when the climbers cranked up the speed behind. Jasinska persisted the longest and was caught only when Wiles attacked from the peloton just before the steepest part of the climb.

Disappearing into the mist, Wiles quickly opened a gap. She crested the top about ten seconds ahead of the peloton that was led by Longo Borghini, Sophie Wright (Bigla), Van Vleuten, and Spratt. Wiles added further to her advantage on the downhill and rolling sections that followed. At the foot of the gruelling Santa Teodosia climb, she was 30 seconds ahead of a Movistar-led chasing peloton.

Wiles persisted on the steep ramps and took an impressive solo victory, finishing 21 seconds ahead of Longo Borghini and 25 seconds ahead of Paladin and Van Vleuten. The peloton had fractured completely on the climb, with riders finishing one by one or in small groups.

Spratt finished in fifth place, 31 seconds behind Wiles. She kept the overall lead, but lost time to some of her rivals and now leads by only five seconds over Paladin and 12 seconds over Longo Borghini. Wiles moves up into fourth place at 16 seconds.

Longo Borghini defended her mountain jersey, Ane Santesteban (WNT-Rotor) is still the best Basque rider. Évita Muzic (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) took over the lead in the U23 classification. The Emakumeen Bira finishes on Saturday with a long and hard stage of 155 km that includes four climbs.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women2:37:43
2Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women0:00:21
3Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:00:25
4Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
5Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:00:31
6Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling0:00:43
7Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:00:50
8Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:58
9Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
10Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
11Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01:04
12Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling0:01:08
13Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women0:01:09
14Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:10
15Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:16
16Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:01:21
17Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01:24
18Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
19Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women0:01:26
20Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM0:01:28
21Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
22Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
23Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango0:01:32
24Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:01:36
25Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:01:38
26Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM0:01:41
27Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:01:43
28Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM0:01:53
29Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01:57
30Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
31Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
32Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:02:19
33Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:03:03
34Na Ahreum (Kor) Ale Cipollini0:03:11
35Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:03:17
36Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango0:03:19
37Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women0:03:25
38Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
39Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:03:35
40Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink0:04:07
41Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:05:25
42Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:05:27
43Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:05:28
44Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink0:05:32
45Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:05:34
46Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-SRAM0:05:42
47Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:05:51
48Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:06:13
49Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini0:06:23
50Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:06:27
51Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:07:00
52Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
53Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:07:16
54Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
55Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
56Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
57Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
58Gréta Richioud (Fra) Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:07:18
59Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling
60Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
61Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
62Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:07:26
63Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling0:07:28
64Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
65Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling0:07:35
66Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
67Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:07:40
68Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:07:53
69Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink0:08:00
70Marissa Baks (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling0:08:03
71Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:08:05
72Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink0:10:44
73Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:10:45
74Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women0:10:47
75Julia Casas Codina (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
76Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:10:52
77Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
78Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:11:23
79Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women0:13:34
80Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
81Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team0:13:36
82Sandra Moral Ventosinos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team0:13:38
83Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
84Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:14:05
85Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
86Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM5pts
2Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women3
3Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink5pts
2Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling3
3Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women25pts
2Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women20
3Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini16
4Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women14
5Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women12
6Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling10
7Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women9
8Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team8
9Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling7
10Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women6
11Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope5
12Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling4
13Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women3
14Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
15Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women10pts
2Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women8
3Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team6
4Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women4
5Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women2

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women6pts
2Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women4
3Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini2
4Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek - Segafredo7:54:39
2Mitchelton - Scott0:01:02
3Movistar Team0:01:44
4Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope0:02:55
5Canyon-Sram Racing0:03:32
6Btc City Ljubljana0:03:38
7Bigla0:04:09
8Bizkaia - Durango0:04:42
9Team Virtu Cycling0:05:48
10Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:06:21
11Ale Cipollini0:08:29
12Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team0:08:41
13Bepink0:11:44
14Biehler pro Cycling0:14:34
15Valcar Cylance Cycling0:14:40
16Sopela Women's Team0:29:22

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women8:10:37
2Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:00:05
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women0:00:12
4Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women0:00:16
5Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:00:18
6Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:00:32
7Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling0:00:43
8Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:03
9Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:01:05
10Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
11Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling0:01:08
12Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:14
13Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women0:01:16
14Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01:20
15Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:01:28
16Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:40
17Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:42
18Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling0:01:44
19Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana0:01:49
20Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:01:52
21Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:01:59
22Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:02:04
23Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM0:02:07
24Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:02:09
25Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM0:02:54
26Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM0:03:08
27Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:03:09
28Na Ahreum (Kor) Ale Cipollini0:03:27
29Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango0:03:35
30Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:03:54
31Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink0:04:23
32Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango0:05:18
33Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:05:35
34Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
35Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:05:56
36Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-SRAM0:06:52
37Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women0:07:11
38Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:07:12
39Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:07:42
40Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini0:07:47
41Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:09:15
42Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:09:49
43Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:10:03
44Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:11:20
45Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:11:38
46Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:11:43
47Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:12:46
48Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:14:34
49Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:14:56
50Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:14:57
51Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:15:31
52Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:16:29
53Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
54Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:16:35
55Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:16:45
56Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:17:18
57Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink0:17:38
58Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women0:17:39
59Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:18:33
60Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:19:12
61Gréta Richioud (Fra) Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:19:24
62Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
63Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:19:46
64Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink0:20:04
65Marissa Baks (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling0:20:09
66Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:20:11
67Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling0:20:28
68Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling0:20:41
69Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
70Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:23:29
71Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:23:36
72Julia Casas Codina (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:23:53
73Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:24:27
74Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini
75Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling0:24:35
76Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling0:24:42
77Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:25:40
78Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:26:38
79Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink0:28:14
80Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM0:28:31
81Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:30:07
82Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women0:31:16
83Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team0:31:20
84Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:33:08
85Sandra Moral Ventosinos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team0:33:21
86Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women0:37:13

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women40pts
2Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women40
3Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini36
4Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women25
5Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam25
6Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women25
7Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women25
8Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women25
9Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam21
10Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling20
11Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling18
12Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women16
13Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM14
14Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling13
15Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini12
16Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling9
17Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women9
18Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling9
19Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team8
20Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women7
21Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango7
22Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink7
23Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope6
24Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango6
25Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM5
26Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink5
27Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope5
28Marissa Baks (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling4
29Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women3
30Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling3
31Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
32Gréta Richioud (Fra) Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope2
33Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling1
34Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope1
35Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling1
36Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women20pts
2Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women16
3Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team11
4Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women7
5Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women5
6Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women3
7Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini2
8Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling2
9Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM14pts
2Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women6
3Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink5
4Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM5
5Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling3
6Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women3
7Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women1
8Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women1
9Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1
10Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope1

Tema classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek - Segafredo24:33:52
2Mitchelton - Scott0:00:35
3Movistar Team0:01:17
4Canyon-Sram Racing0:04:55
5Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope0:05:17
6Team Virtu Cycling0:05:33
7Btc City Ljubljana0:07:22
8Bizkaia - Durango0:08:20
9Ale Cipollini0:09:28
10Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:09:59
11Bigla0:13:39
12Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team0:17:51
13Bepink0:27:12
14Valcar Cylance Cycling0:30:59
15Biehler pro Cycling0:39:28
16Sopela Women's Team1:13:33

