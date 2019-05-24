Image 1 of 9 Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 3 at Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 9 Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) in the overall lead at Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 9 Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 3 at Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 9 Nicole Steigenga of The Netherlands and Team Bepink / Roos Hoogeboom of The Netherlands and Team Biehler Pro Cycling / during the 32nd Women WT Emakumeen (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 9 Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo) attacks with 20km to go and wins stage 3 at Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 9 Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) second at Emakumeen Bira stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 9 Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) third on stage 3 at Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 9 Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) holds the leader's jersey at Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 9 Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo) won stage 3 of the Emakumeen Bira with a solo breakaway, delivering the new-formed team its first Women's WorldTour victory. The American attacked on the penultimate climb with 20km to go, taking a 30-second advantage into the steep finishing climb and holding off the peloton to win ahead of her teammate Elisa Longo Borghini, while Soraya Paladin (Ale Cipollini) was third and Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) fourth. Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) defends the overall lead.

The stage covered 97.6 kilometres from Murgia to the hilltop finish at the Santa Teodosia ermitage at an altitude of 1038 metres. The first 70km were flat to rolling with two points sprints and two bonus sprints. Riders then faced the climb of Opakua, 7.4 kilometres at a 5.7-per cent average, cresting 16 km from the finish. The climb to Santa Teodosia was 2.7 km long with a gruelling 9.4-per cent average and up to 17 per cent just before the line. Cool temperatures, rain, and fog further added to the difficulty of the stage.

A large breakaway of thirteen riders formed early in the stage and contested the first points sprint where Tanja Erath (Canyon-SRAM) added to her lead in the intermediate sprint classification. Mitchelton-Scott brought the break back, and Spratt won the first bonus sprint.

After a series of unsuccessful moves, Nicole Steigenga (BePink) and Roos Hoogeboom (Biehler Pro Cycling) were the next to get away halfway into the stage. Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar Team) bridged to the front duo, and together they pulled out a lead of up to one minute. Steigenga won the second points sprint while Hoogeboom was first at the second bonus sprint.

Starting the Opakua climb with 21 km to go, the three escapees still held a 39-second advantage, but they were quickly caught when the climbers cranked up the speed behind. Jasinska persisted the longest and was caught only when Wiles attacked from the peloton just before the steepest part of the climb.

Disappearing into the mist, Wiles quickly opened a gap. She crested the top about ten seconds ahead of the peloton that was led by Longo Borghini, Sophie Wright (Bigla), Van Vleuten, and Spratt. Wiles added further to her advantage on the downhill and rolling sections that followed. At the foot of the gruelling Santa Teodosia climb, she was 30 seconds ahead of a Movistar-led chasing peloton.

Wiles persisted on the steep ramps and took an impressive solo victory, finishing 21 seconds ahead of Longo Borghini and 25 seconds ahead of Paladin and Van Vleuten. The peloton had fractured completely on the climb, with riders finishing one by one or in small groups.

Spratt finished in fifth place, 31 seconds behind Wiles. She kept the overall lead, but lost time to some of her rivals and now leads by only five seconds over Paladin and 12 seconds over Longo Borghini. Wiles moves up into fourth place at 16 seconds.

Longo Borghini defended her mountain jersey, Ane Santesteban (WNT-Rotor) is still the best Basque rider. Évita Muzic (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) took over the lead in the U23 classification. The Emakumeen Bira finishes on Saturday with a long and hard stage of 155 km that includes four climbs.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 2:37:43 2 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:21 3 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:00:25 4 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 5 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:31 6 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 0:00:43 7 Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:00:50 8 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:58 9 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 10 Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women 11 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:04 12 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling 0:01:08 13 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:01:09 14 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:10 15 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:16 16 Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:01:21 17 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:24 18 Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 19 Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 0:01:26 20 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 0:01:28 21 Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling 22 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 23 Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango 0:01:32 24 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:01:36 25 Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:01:38 26 Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM 0:01:41 27 Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:01:43 28 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 0:01:53 29 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:57 30 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 31 Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 32 Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:02:19 33 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:03:03 34 Na Ahreum (Kor) Ale Cipollini 0:03:11 35 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:03:17 36 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango 0:03:19 37 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 0:03:25 38 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 39 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:03:35 40 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink 0:04:07 41 Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:05:25 42 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:05:27 43 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:05:28 44 Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink 0:05:32 45 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:05:34 46 Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 0:05:42 47 Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:05:51 48 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:06:13 49 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 0:06:23 50 Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:06:27 51 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:07:00 52 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 53 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:07:16 54 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 55 Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 56 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 57 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 58 Gréta Richioud (Fra) Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:07:18 59 Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling 60 Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling 61 Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 62 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:07:26 63 Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling 0:07:28 64 Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 65 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 0:07:35 66 Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 67 Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:07:40 68 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:07:53 69 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 0:08:00 70 Marissa Baks (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling 0:08:03 71 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:08:05 72 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink 0:10:44 73 Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:10:45 74 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:10:47 75 Julia Casas Codina (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 76 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:10:52 77 Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 78 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:11:23 79 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:13:34 80 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 81 Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 0:13:36 82 Sandra Moral Ventosinos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 0:13:38 83 Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 84 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:14:05 85 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 86 Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 5 pts 2 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 3 3 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 5 pts 2 Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling 3 3 Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 25 pts 2 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 20 3 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 16 4 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 14 5 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 12 6 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 10 7 Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women 9 8 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 8 9 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 7 10 Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women 6 11 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 5 12 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling 4 13 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women 3 14 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2 15 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 10 pts 2 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 8 3 Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 6 4 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 4 5 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 2

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 6 pts 2 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 4 3 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 2 4 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek - Segafredo 7:54:39 2 Mitchelton - Scott 0:01:02 3 Movistar Team 0:01:44 4 Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:55 5 Canyon-Sram Racing 0:03:32 6 Btc City Ljubljana 0:03:38 7 Bigla 0:04:09 8 Bizkaia - Durango 0:04:42 9 Team Virtu Cycling 0:05:48 10 Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:06:21 11 Ale Cipollini 0:08:29 12 Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 0:08:41 13 Bepink 0:11:44 14 Biehler pro Cycling 0:14:34 15 Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:14:40 16 Sopela Women's Team 0:29:22

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 8:10:37 2 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:00:05 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:12 4 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:16 5 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:18 6 Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:00:32 7 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 0:00:43 8 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:03 9 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:01:05 10 Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women 11 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling 0:01:08 12 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:01:14 13 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:01:16 14 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:20 15 Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:01:28 16 Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:01:40 17 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:42 18 Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling 0:01:44 19 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 0:01:49 20 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:01:52 21 Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:01:59 22 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:04 23 Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM 0:02:07 24 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:02:09 25 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 0:02:54 26 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 0:03:08 27 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:03:09 28 Na Ahreum (Kor) Ale Cipollini 0:03:27 29 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango 0:03:35 30 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:03:54 31 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink 0:04:23 32 Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango 0:05:18 33 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:05:35 34 Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 35 Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:05:56 36 Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 0:06:52 37 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 0:07:11 38 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:07:12 39 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:07:42 40 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 0:07:47 41 Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:09:15 42 Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:09:49 43 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:10:03 44 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:11:20 45 Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:11:38 46 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:11:43 47 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:12:46 48 Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:14:34 49 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:14:56 50 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:14:57 51 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:15:31 52 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:16:29 53 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 54 Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:16:35 55 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:16:45 56 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:17:18 57 Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink 0:17:38 58 Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 0:17:39 59 Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:18:33 60 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:19:12 61 Gréta Richioud (Fra) Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:19:24 62 Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 63 Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:19:46 64 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 0:20:04 65 Marissa Baks (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling 0:20:09 66 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:20:11 67 Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling 0:20:28 68 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 0:20:41 69 Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 70 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:23:29 71 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:23:36 72 Julia Casas Codina (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:23:53 73 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:24:27 74 Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini 75 Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling 0:24:35 76 Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling 0:24:42 77 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:25:40 78 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:26:38 79 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink 0:28:14 80 Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 0:28:31 81 Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:30:07 82 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:31:16 83 Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 0:31:20 84 Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:33:08 85 Sandra Moral Ventosinos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 0:33:21 86 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:37:13

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 40 pts 2 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 40 3 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 36 4 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 25 5 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 25 6 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 25 7 Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women 25 8 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 25 9 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 21 10 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 20 11 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 18 12 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 16 13 Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 14 14 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling 13 15 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 12 16 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 9 17 Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women 9 18 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 9 19 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 8 20 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women 7 21 Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 7 22 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink 7 23 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 6 24 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 6 25 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 5 26 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 5 27 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 5 28 Marissa Baks (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling 4 29 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 3 30 Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling 3 31 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2 32 Gréta Richioud (Fra) Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 2 33 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 1 34 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 1 35 Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 1 36 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 20 pts 2 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 16 3 Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 11 4 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 7 5 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 5 6 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 3 7 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 2 8 Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 2 9 Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 14 pts 2 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 6 3 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 5 4 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 5 5 Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling 3 6 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 3 7 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 1 8 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 1 9 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1 10 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 1