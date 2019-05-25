Trending

Emakumeen Bira: Longo Borghini solos to stage and overall victory

Spratt misses GC win by two seconds

Image 1 of 34

Amanda Spratt, Elisa Longo Borghini and Soraya Paladin on the final Emakumeen Bira podium

Amanda Spratt, Elisa Longo Borghini and Soraya Paladin on the final Emakumeen Bira podium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 34

Elisa Longo Borghini wins the final stage at Emakumeen Bira

Elisa Longo Borghini wins the final stage at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 34

Stage 4 is underway at Emakumeen Bira

Stage 4 is underway at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 34

Elisa Longo Borghini on her way to winning the final stage at Emakumeen Bira

Elisa Longo Borghini on her way to winning the final stage at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 34

The chase group on the final day at Emakumeen Bira

The chase group on the final day at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 34

Elisa Longo Borghini on her way to winning the final stage at Emakumeen Bira

Elisa Longo Borghini on her way to winning the final stage at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 34

Elisa Longo Borghini wins the final stage at Emakumeen Bira

Elisa Longo Borghini wins the final stage at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 34

Lucy Kennedy finishes the final stage at Emakumeen Bira

Lucy Kennedy finishes the final stage at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 34

Tayler Wiles finishes the final stage at Emakumeen Bira

Tayler Wiles finishes the final stage at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 34

Christine Majerus and Tayler Wiles finish the final stage at Emakumeen Bira

Christine Majerus and Tayler Wiles finish the final stage at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 34

Elisa Longo Borghini makes a quick call after winning Emakumeen Bira

Elisa Longo Borghini makes a quick call after winning Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 34

Ane Santesteban in the green jersey at Emakumeen Bira

Ane Santesteban in the green jersey at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 34

Elisa Longo Borghini on the final podium at Emakumeen Bira

Elisa Longo Borghini on the final podium at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 34

Victorie Guilman in the best young rider jersey at Emakumeen Bira

Victorie Guilman in the best young rider jersey at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 34

Canyon-SRAM's Tanja Erath in blue at Emakumeen Bira

Canyon-SRAM's Tanja Erath in blue at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 34

Elisa Longo Borghini on the final podium at Emakumeen Bira

Elisa Longo Borghini on the final podium at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 34

The chase group on the final day at Emakumeen Bira

The chase group on the final day at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 34

Sheyla Ruiz Gutierrez near the end of the final stage at Emakumeen Bira

Sheyla Ruiz Gutierrez near the end of the final stage at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 34

Waiting for the start of stage 4 at Emakumeen Bira

Waiting for the start of stage 4 at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 34

Tanja Erath on the attack at Emakumeen Bira

Tanja Erath on the attack at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 34

Annemiek Van Vleuten and Mitchelton-Scott's Patrick Ryan

Annemiek Van Vleuten and Mitchelton-Scott's Patrick Ryan
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 34

Omer Shapira in the break on the final day at stage 4 at Emakumeen Bira

Omer Shapira in the break on the final day at stage 4 at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 34

Anna Plichta and Malgorzta Jasinska

Anna Plichta and Malgorzta Jasinska
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 34

Stage 4 at stage 4 at Emakumeen Bira

Stage 4 at stage 4 at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 34

Stage 4 at stage 4 at Emakumeen Bira

Stage 4 at stage 4 at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 34

Stage 4 at stage 4 at Emakumeen Bira

Stage 4 at stage 4 at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 34

Omer Shapira in the break on the final day at stage 4 at Emakumeen Bira

Omer Shapira in the break on the final day at stage 4 at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 34

Stage 4 at stage 4 at Emakumeen Bira

Stage 4 at stage 4 at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 34

The chase group during stage 4 at Emakumeen Bira

The chase group during stage 4 at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 34

The chase group during stage 4 at Emakumeen Bira

The chase group during stage 4 at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 34

Breakaway rider Malgorzta Jasinska on the final day at Emakumeen Bira

Breakaway rider Malgorzta Jasinska on the final day at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 34

Mitchelton-Scott tried to save Spratt's GC win hopes on the final day at Emakumeen Bira

Mitchelton-Scott tried to save Spratt's GC win hopes on the final day at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 34

Mitchelton-Scott tried to save Spratt's GC win hopes on the final day at Emakumeen Bira

Mitchelton-Scott tried to save Spratt's GC win hopes on the final day at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 34

Elisa Longo Borghini on the final podium at Emakumeen Bira

Elisa Longo Borghini on the final podium at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) is the winner of the 2019 Emakumeen Bira. She attacked on the last climb of a hard final stage, cresting the top of the climb solo and defending her gap over the final 18 km to the finish.

The chase group including pre-stage leader Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott), who came close on the final kilometre, but Longo Borghini kept a four-second gap at the finish line. Together with the 10-second time bonus for the stage win, Longo Borghini had enough to make up her 12-second deficit to Spratt and win the overall race by two seconds.

“I calculated a little bit,” said Longo Borghini. The last I heard, I had 14 seconds, plus the time bonus. And I just didn’t care [about the GC], sorry. I have waited two years to win a race again, and I just wanted to celebrate. I had my mum here and wanted to show her that I was happy. My team worked very well the entire week, and I just wanted to give back to them. Looking back, sitting up to celebrate was a bit too risky. But I was just joyful, and luckily, I was safe with two seconds.”

The fourth and final stage of the Emakumeen Bira was the undisputed queen stage with four climbs on 155.8 kilometres starting and finishing in Oñati. Erath (Canyon-SRAM) and Marissa Baks (Biehler Pro Cycling), Anna Plichta (Trek-Segafredo) went on the escape with 120 km to go.

Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar Team) bridged to Plichta on the first climb, and this duo built a lead of two minutes to the peloton where Mitchelton-Scott was working for the race leader Spratt. Omer Shapira (Canyon-SRAM) went on a solo chase and was joined by Sheyla Gutierrez (Movistar Team) and Nikola Nosková (Bigla) on the long but steady second-category climb to Atagoiti.

At the top, Jasinska and Plichta were 1:05 minutes ahead of the three chasers, with the peloton led by Alé Cipollini at 2:30 minutes. The chasers eventually caught up with the two Poles, and the peloton reduced the gap to 40 seconds at the bottom of the third climb. Gutierrez attacked from the front group and was joined by her teammate Jasinska while the other three escapees were caught by the peloton.

Jasinska and Gutierrez had a 15-second advantage at the top of the climb but were reeled in after the technical descent. Undeterred, Gutierrez launched another attack that was followed by Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo) and led to a breakaway of eight riders, also including Cristina Martinez (Bizkaia Durango), Victorie Guilman (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott), Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans), Ella Harris (Canyon-SRAM), and Na Ahreum (Alé Cipollini).

This group started the final climb, the eight-kilometre, first-category ascent to Asentzio, with a 40-second lead. Halfway up the climb, Kennedy was called back to the peloton to help with the chase as Mitchelton-Scott had run out of domestiques.

The gap gradually became smaller on the steep second half of the climb, and 1 km from the summit, the break was caught by an elite group including Spratt, Longo Borghini, and Soraya Paladin (Alé Cipollini). When Longo Borghini attacked with 500 metres to go to the top, Spratt briefly tried to follow but could not keep up. Longo Borghini threw herself into the descent and had a 20-second advantage when the road flattened out nine kilometres to go, putting her in the virtual lead.

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) emptied herself working hard in the chase group to bring back Longo Borghini, but the Italian held onto a four-second margin as she sat up to celebrate her first win in two years, taking the overall win two seconds ahead of Spratt and seven seconds ahead of Paladin.

Majerus finished second on the stage, Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo) was third and finished fourth overall. In addition to the white leader’s jersey, Longo Borghini also took home the orange points jersey and the mountain jersey. Ane Santesteban won the green jersey for the best Basque rider, Erath won the blue intermediate sprint jersey, and Évita Muzic (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) won the pink U23 jersey. With three riders in the top-20, Movistar won the team classification. Van Vleuten continues to lead the UCI Women’s WorldTour ranking.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women4:11:02
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:04
3Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
4Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
5Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
6Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
7Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
8Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
9Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
10Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
11Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
12Na Ahreum (Kor) Ale Cipollini
13Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
14Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
15Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:00:20
16Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:10
17Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
18Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM
19Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
20Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:01:13
21Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women0:01:49
22Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
23Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
24Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
25Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:03:10
26Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling0:03:33
27Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
28Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
29Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
30Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
31Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
32Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
33Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
34Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
35Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
36Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
37Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
38Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
39Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango0:04:55
40Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink
41Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
42Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
43Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
44Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
45Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
46Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:07:22
47Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
48Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-SRAM0:08:24
49Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
50Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:08:26
51Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
52Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM0:10:17
53Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini
54Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
55Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
56Julia Casas Codina (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
57Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
58Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
59Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
60Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
61Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
62Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:11:05
63Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling0:12:07
64Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
65Marissa Baks (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
66Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
DNFGracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
DNFJessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
DNFMartina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
DNFMikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
DNFLauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women
DNFSara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFCharlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFGréta Richioud (Fra) Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFAsja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
DNFBarbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
DNFIlaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
DNFSandra Moral Ventosinos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
DNFMireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
DNFKatia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
DNFFrancesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
DNFQuinty Ton (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
DNFRoos Hoogeboom (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
DNFIurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team

Intermediate sprint 1 - 11.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM5pts
2Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM3
3Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-SRAM1

Intermediate sprint 2 - 11.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women5pts
2Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women3
3Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team1

Finish Line Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women25pts
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam20
3Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women16
4Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women14
5Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women12
6Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini10
7Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling9
8Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope8
9Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women7
10Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling6
11Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women5
12Na Ahreum (Kor) Ale Cipollini4
13Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling3
14Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango2
15Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women1

QOM 1 - 45km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women3pts
2Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women2
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women1

QOM 2 - 71.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women6pts
2Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women4
3Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women2
4Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team1

QOM 3 - 112.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women3pts
2Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women2
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women1

QOM 4 - 137.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women10pts
2Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women8
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam6
4Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling4
5Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women2

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM4:12:12
2Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
3Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:02:00
4Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:02:23
5Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
6Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink0:03:45
7Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
8Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
9Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
10Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:06:12
11Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:07:16
12Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:09:07
13Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
14Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
15Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
18Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling0:10:57
17Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
18Marissa Baks (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team12:33:18
2Mitchelto-Scott0:01:25
3Trek-Segafredo0:01:41
4Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:02:51
5Ale Cipollini0:03:29
6Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:04:35
7Canyon-Sram Racing0:05:41
8Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team0:08:22
9Btc City Ljubljana0:08:43
10Bizkaia-Durango0:09:42
11Team Virtu Cycling0:11:58
12Bigla0:13:53
13Bepink0:21:45
14Biehler Pro Cycling0:27:35

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women12:21:41
2Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:00:02
3Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:00:07
4Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women0:00:14
5Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:00:34
6Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:00:36
7Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling0:00:45
8Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:01:07
9Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
10Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:01:30
11Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:38
12Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:02:11
13Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
14Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:02:28
15Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling0:02:55
16Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women0:03:03
17Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
18Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:03:10
19Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM0:03:15
20Na Ahreum (Kor) Ale Cipollini0:03:29
21Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana0:03:36
22Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:03:56
23Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM0:04:02
24Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:04:45
25Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:04:48
26Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling0:05:15
27Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:05:30
28Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:05:35
29Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM0:06:39
30Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango0:08:28
31Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:09:06
32Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink0:09:16
33Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango0:10:11
34Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women0:10:40
35Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:11:13
36Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini0:11:18
37Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:12:46
38Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:15:09
39Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-SRAM0:15:12
40Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:15:50
41Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:16:12
42Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:17:09
43Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:18:16
44Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:19:02
45Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:20:06
46Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women0:21:10
47Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:22:11
48Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink0:22:31
49Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:23:18
50Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:23:26
51Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:24:49
52Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:25:09
53Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:26:50
54Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:28:10
55Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:29:27
56Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:29:39
57Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:30:26
58Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:31:44
59Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink0:32:09
60Marissa Baks (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling0:32:14
61Julia Casas Codina (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:34:08
62Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini0:34:42
63Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:36:32
64Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling0:36:47
65Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM0:38:46
66Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women0:47:22

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women65pts
2Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women52
3Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini46
4Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women44
5Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women41
6Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women32
7Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women26
8Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam25
9Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling24
10Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam22
11Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam21
12Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling20
13Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM19
14Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling18
15Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women14
16Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling13
17Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini12
18Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango9
19Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM8
20Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope8
21Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team8
22Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women7
23Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink7
24Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope6
25Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango6
26Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink5
27Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope5
28Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling4
29Na Ahreum (Kor) Ale Cipollini4
30Marissa Baks (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling4
31Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women4
32Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women3
33Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-SRAM1
34Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team1
35Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women32pts
2Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women16
3Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women13
4Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women11
5Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team11
6Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women10
7Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women9
8Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam6
9Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling4
10Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women4
11Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini2
12Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling2
13Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women1
14Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM19pts
2Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women11
3Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM8
4Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink5
5Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women4
6Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women3
7Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team1
8Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-SRAM1
9Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women1
10Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope12:24:09
2Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM0:00:47
3Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:02:20
4Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango0:07:43
5Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:08:45
6Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:13:22
7Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:13:44
8Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:17:38
9Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women0:18:42
10Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink0:20:03
11Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:20:58
12Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:22:21
13Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:25:42
14Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:27:11
15Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:27:58
16Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink0:29:41
17Marissa Baks (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling0:29:46
18Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling0:34:19

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team37:08:27
2Trek-Segafredo0:00:24
3Mitchelton-Scott0:00:43
4Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:08:35
5Canyon-Sram Racing0:09:19
6Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:11:33
7Ale Cipollini0:11:40
8Btc City Ljubljana0:14:48
9Team Virtu Cycling0:16:14
10Bizkaia-Durango0:16:45
11Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team0:24:56
12Bigla0:26:15
13Bepink0:47:40
14Biehler Pro Cycling1:05:46

