Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) is the winner of the 2019 Emakumeen Bira. She attacked on the last climb of a hard final stage, cresting the top of the climb solo and defending her gap over the final 18 km to the finish.

The chase group including pre-stage leader Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott), who came close on the final kilometre, but Longo Borghini kept a four-second gap at the finish line. Together with the 10-second time bonus for the stage win, Longo Borghini had enough to make up her 12-second deficit to Spratt and win the overall race by two seconds.

“I calculated a little bit,” said Longo Borghini. The last I heard, I had 14 seconds, plus the time bonus. And I just didn’t care [about the GC], sorry. I have waited two years to win a race again, and I just wanted to celebrate. I had my mum here and wanted to show her that I was happy. My team worked very well the entire week, and I just wanted to give back to them. Looking back, sitting up to celebrate was a bit too risky. But I was just joyful, and luckily, I was safe with two seconds.”

The fourth and final stage of the Emakumeen Bira was the undisputed queen stage with four climbs on 155.8 kilometres starting and finishing in Oñati. Erath (Canyon-SRAM) and Marissa Baks (Biehler Pro Cycling), Anna Plichta (Trek-Segafredo) went on the escape with 120 km to go.

Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar Team) bridged to Plichta on the first climb, and this duo built a lead of two minutes to the peloton where Mitchelton-Scott was working for the race leader Spratt. Omer Shapira (Canyon-SRAM) went on a solo chase and was joined by Sheyla Gutierrez (Movistar Team) and Nikola Nosková (Bigla) on the long but steady second-category climb to Atagoiti.

At the top, Jasinska and Plichta were 1:05 minutes ahead of the three chasers, with the peloton led by Alé Cipollini at 2:30 minutes. The chasers eventually caught up with the two Poles, and the peloton reduced the gap to 40 seconds at the bottom of the third climb. Gutierrez attacked from the front group and was joined by her teammate Jasinska while the other three escapees were caught by the peloton.

Jasinska and Gutierrez had a 15-second advantage at the top of the climb but were reeled in after the technical descent. Undeterred, Gutierrez launched another attack that was followed by Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo) and led to a breakaway of eight riders, also including Cristina Martinez (Bizkaia Durango), Victorie Guilman (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott), Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans), Ella Harris (Canyon-SRAM), and Na Ahreum (Alé Cipollini).

This group started the final climb, the eight-kilometre, first-category ascent to Asentzio, with a 40-second lead. Halfway up the climb, Kennedy was called back to the peloton to help with the chase as Mitchelton-Scott had run out of domestiques.

The gap gradually became smaller on the steep second half of the climb, and 1 km from the summit, the break was caught by an elite group including Spratt, Longo Borghini, and Soraya Paladin (Alé Cipollini). When Longo Borghini attacked with 500 metres to go to the top, Spratt briefly tried to follow but could not keep up. Longo Borghini threw herself into the descent and had a 20-second advantage when the road flattened out nine kilometres to go, putting her in the virtual lead.

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) emptied herself working hard in the chase group to bring back Longo Borghini, but the Italian held onto a four-second margin as she sat up to celebrate her first win in two years, taking the overall win two seconds ahead of Spratt and seven seconds ahead of Paladin.

Majerus finished second on the stage, Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo) was third and finished fourth overall. In addition to the white leader’s jersey, Longo Borghini also took home the orange points jersey and the mountain jersey. Ane Santesteban won the green jersey for the best Basque rider, Erath won the blue intermediate sprint jersey, and Évita Muzic (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) won the pink U23 jersey. With three riders in the top-20, Movistar won the team classification. Van Vleuten continues to lead the UCI Women’s WorldTour ranking.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 4:11:02 2 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:04 3 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 4 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 5 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 6 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 7 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 8 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 9 Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women 10 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 11 Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women 12 Na Ahreum (Kor) Ale Cipollini 13 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 14 Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 15 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:20 16 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:10 17 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 18 Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM 19 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 20 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:01:13 21 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:01:49 22 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 23 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling 24 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 25 Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:03:10 26 Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling 0:03:33 27 Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 28 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 29 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 30 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 31 Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 32 Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 33 Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women 34 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 35 Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 36 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 37 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 38 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 39 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango 0:04:55 40 Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink 41 Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango 42 Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 43 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 44 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink 45 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 46 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:07:22 47 Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 48 Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 0:08:24 49 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 50 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:08:26 51 Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 52 Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 0:10:17 53 Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini 54 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 55 Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 56 Julia Casas Codina (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 57 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 58 Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 59 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 60 Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 61 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 62 Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:11:05 63 Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling 0:12:07 64 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 65 Marissa Baks (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling 66 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women DNF Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women DNF Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women DNF Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team DNF Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team DNF Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women DNF Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling DNF Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope DNF Gréta Richioud (Fra) Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope DNF Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling DNF Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling DNF Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling DNF Sandra Moral Ventosinos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team DNF Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team DNF Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink DNF Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink DNF Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling DNF Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling DNF Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team

Intermediate sprint 1 - 11.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 5 pts 2 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 3 3 Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 1

Intermediate sprint 2 - 11.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 5 pts 2 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 3 3 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 1

Finish Line Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 25 pts 2 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 20 3 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 16 4 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 14 5 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 12 6 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 10 7 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 9 8 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 8 9 Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women 7 10 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 6 11 Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women 5 12 Na Ahreum (Kor) Ale Cipollini 4 13 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 3 14 Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 2 15 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 1

QOM 1 - 45km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 3 pts 2 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 2 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 1

QOM 2 - 71.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 6 pts 2 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 4 3 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 2 4 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 1

QOM 3 - 112.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 3 pts 2 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 2 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 1

QOM 4 - 137.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 10 pts 2 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 8 3 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 6 4 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 4 5 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 2

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM 4:12:12 2 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 3 Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:02:00 4 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:02:23 5 Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 6 Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink 0:03:45 7 Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango 8 Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 9 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 10 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:06:12 11 Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:07:16 12 Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:09:07 13 Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 14 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 15 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 18 Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling 0:10:57 17 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 18 Marissa Baks (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 12:33:18 2 Mitchelto-Scott 0:01:25 3 Trek-Segafredo 0:01:41 4 Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:02:51 5 Ale Cipollini 0:03:29 6 Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:04:35 7 Canyon-Sram Racing 0:05:41 8 Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 0:08:22 9 Btc City Ljubljana 0:08:43 10 Bizkaia-Durango 0:09:42 11 Team Virtu Cycling 0:11:58 12 Bigla 0:13:53 13 Bepink 0:21:45 14 Biehler Pro Cycling 0:27:35

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 12:21:41 2 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:02 3 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:00:07 4 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:14 5 Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:00:34 6 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:36 7 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 0:00:45 8 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:01:07 9 Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women 10 Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:01:30 11 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:38 12 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:02:11 13 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 14 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:28 15 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling 0:02:55 16 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:03:03 17 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 18 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:03:10 19 Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM 0:03:15 20 Na Ahreum (Kor) Ale Cipollini 0:03:29 21 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 0:03:36 22 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:03:56 23 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 0:04:02 24 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:04:45 25 Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:04:48 26 Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling 0:05:15 27 Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:05:30 28 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:05:35 29 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 0:06:39 30 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango 0:08:28 31 Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:09:06 32 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink 0:09:16 33 Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango 0:10:11 34 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 0:10:40 35 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:11:13 36 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 0:11:18 37 Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:12:46 38 Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:15:09 39 Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 0:15:12 40 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:15:50 41 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:16:12 42 Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:17:09 43 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:18:16 44 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:19:02 45 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:20:06 46 Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 0:21:10 47 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:22:11 48 Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink 0:22:31 49 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:23:18 50 Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:23:26 51 Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:24:49 52 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:25:09 53 Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:26:50 54 Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:28:10 55 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:29:27 56 Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:29:39 57 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:30:26 58 Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:31:44 59 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 0:32:09 60 Marissa Baks (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling 0:32:14 61 Julia Casas Codina (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:34:08 62 Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini 0:34:42 63 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:36:32 64 Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling 0:36:47 65 Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 0:38:46 66 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:47:22

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 65 pts 2 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 52 3 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 46 4 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 44 5 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 41 6 Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women 32 7 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 26 8 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 25 9 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 24 10 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 22 11 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 21 12 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 20 13 Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 19 14 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 18 15 Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women 14 16 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling 13 17 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 12 18 Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 9 19 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 8 20 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 8 21 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 8 22 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women 7 23 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink 7 24 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 6 25 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 6 26 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 5 27 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 5 28 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 4 29 Na Ahreum (Kor) Ale Cipollini 4 30 Marissa Baks (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling 4 31 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 4 32 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 3 33 Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 1 34 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 1 35 Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 32 pts 2 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 16 3 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 13 4 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 11 5 Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 11 6 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 10 7 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 9 8 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 6 9 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 4 10 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 4 11 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 2 12 Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 2 13 Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women 1 14 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 19 pts 2 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 11 3 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 8 4 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 5 5 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 4 6 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 3 7 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 1 8 Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 1 9 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 1 10 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 12:24:09 2 Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM 0:00:47 3 Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:02:20 4 Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango 0:07:43 5 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:08:45 6 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:13:22 7 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:13:44 8 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:17:38 9 Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 0:18:42 10 Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink 0:20:03 11 Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:20:58 12 Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:22:21 13 Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:25:42 14 Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:27:11 15 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:27:58 16 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 0:29:41 17 Marissa Baks (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling 0:29:46 18 Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling 0:34:19