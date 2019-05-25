Emakumeen Bira: Longo Borghini solos to stage and overall victory
Spratt misses GC win by two seconds
Stage 4: Onati - Onati
Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) is the winner of the 2019 Emakumeen Bira. She attacked on the last climb of a hard final stage, cresting the top of the climb solo and defending her gap over the final 18 km to the finish.
The chase group including pre-stage leader Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott), who came close on the final kilometre, but Longo Borghini kept a four-second gap at the finish line. Together with the 10-second time bonus for the stage win, Longo Borghini had enough to make up her 12-second deficit to Spratt and win the overall race by two seconds.
“I calculated a little bit,” said Longo Borghini. The last I heard, I had 14 seconds, plus the time bonus. And I just didn’t care [about the GC], sorry. I have waited two years to win a race again, and I just wanted to celebrate. I had my mum here and wanted to show her that I was happy. My team worked very well the entire week, and I just wanted to give back to them. Looking back, sitting up to celebrate was a bit too risky. But I was just joyful, and luckily, I was safe with two seconds.”
The fourth and final stage of the Emakumeen Bira was the undisputed queen stage with four climbs on 155.8 kilometres starting and finishing in Oñati. Erath (Canyon-SRAM) and Marissa Baks (Biehler Pro Cycling), Anna Plichta (Trek-Segafredo) went on the escape with 120 km to go.
Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar Team) bridged to Plichta on the first climb, and this duo built a lead of two minutes to the peloton where Mitchelton-Scott was working for the race leader Spratt. Omer Shapira (Canyon-SRAM) went on a solo chase and was joined by Sheyla Gutierrez (Movistar Team) and Nikola Nosková (Bigla) on the long but steady second-category climb to Atagoiti.
At the top, Jasinska and Plichta were 1:05 minutes ahead of the three chasers, with the peloton led by Alé Cipollini at 2:30 minutes. The chasers eventually caught up with the two Poles, and the peloton reduced the gap to 40 seconds at the bottom of the third climb. Gutierrez attacked from the front group and was joined by her teammate Jasinska while the other three escapees were caught by the peloton.
Jasinska and Gutierrez had a 15-second advantage at the top of the climb but were reeled in after the technical descent. Undeterred, Gutierrez launched another attack that was followed by Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo) and led to a breakaway of eight riders, also including Cristina Martinez (Bizkaia Durango), Victorie Guilman (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott), Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans), Ella Harris (Canyon-SRAM), and Na Ahreum (Alé Cipollini).
This group started the final climb, the eight-kilometre, first-category ascent to Asentzio, with a 40-second lead. Halfway up the climb, Kennedy was called back to the peloton to help with the chase as Mitchelton-Scott had run out of domestiques.
The gap gradually became smaller on the steep second half of the climb, and 1 km from the summit, the break was caught by an elite group including Spratt, Longo Borghini, and Soraya Paladin (Alé Cipollini). When Longo Borghini attacked with 500 metres to go to the top, Spratt briefly tried to follow but could not keep up. Longo Borghini threw herself into the descent and had a 20-second advantage when the road flattened out nine kilometres to go, putting her in the virtual lead.
Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) emptied herself working hard in the chase group to bring back Longo Borghini, but the Italian held onto a four-second margin as she sat up to celebrate her first win in two years, taking the overall win two seconds ahead of Spratt and seven seconds ahead of Paladin.
Majerus finished second on the stage, Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo) was third and finished fourth overall. In addition to the white leader’s jersey, Longo Borghini also took home the orange points jersey and the mountain jersey. Ane Santesteban won the green jersey for the best Basque rider, Erath won the blue intermediate sprint jersey, and Évita Muzic (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) won the pink U23 jersey. With three riders in the top-20, Movistar won the team classification. Van Vleuten continues to lead the UCI Women’s WorldTour ranking.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|4:11:02
|2
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:04
|3
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|4
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|5
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|6
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|7
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|8
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|9
|Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|10
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|11
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|12
|Na Ahreum (Kor) Ale Cipollini
|13
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|14
|Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|15
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:00:20
|16
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:10
|17
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|18
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM
|19
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|20
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:01:13
|21
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:01:49
|22
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|23
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
|24
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|25
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:10
|26
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|0:03:33
|27
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|28
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|30
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|31
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|32
|Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|33
|Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|34
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|35
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|36
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|37
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|38
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
|39
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:04:55
|40
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink
|41
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|42
|Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|43
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|44
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|45
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|46
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:22
|47
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|48
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:08:24
|49
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|50
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:08:26
|51
|Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|52
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|0:10:17
|53
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini
|54
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|55
|Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|56
|Julia Casas Codina (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|57
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|58
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|59
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|60
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|61
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|62
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:11:05
|63
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling
|0:12:07
|64
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|65
|Marissa Baks (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|66
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|DNF
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|DNF
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|DNF
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women
|DNF
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Gréta Richioud (Fra) Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|DNF
|Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|DNF
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|DNF
|Sandra Moral Ventosinos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|DNF
|Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|DNF
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|5
|pts
|2
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|3
|3
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|5
|pts
|2
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|3
|3
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|25
|pts
|2
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|20
|3
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|16
|4
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|14
|5
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|12
|6
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|10
|7
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|9
|8
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|8
|9
|Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|7
|10
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|6
|11
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|5
|12
|Na Ahreum (Kor) Ale Cipollini
|4
|13
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|3
|14
|Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|2
|15
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|3
|pts
|2
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|2
|3
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|6
|pts
|2
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|4
|3
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|2
|4
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|3
|pts
|2
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|2
|3
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|10
|pts
|2
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|8
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|6
|4
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|4
|5
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM
|4:12:12
|2
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|4
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:02:23
|5
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|6
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink
|0:03:45
|7
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|8
|Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|9
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|10
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:12
|11
|Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:07:16
|12
|Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:09:07
|13
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|14
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|15
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|18
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling
|0:10:57
|17
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|18
|Marissa Baks (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|12:33:18
|2
|Mitchelto-Scott
|0:01:25
|3
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:41
|4
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:02:51
|5
|Ale Cipollini
|0:03:29
|6
|Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:04:35
|7
|Canyon-Sram Racing
|0:05:41
|8
|Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|0:08:22
|9
|Btc City Ljubljana
|0:08:43
|10
|Bizkaia-Durango
|0:09:42
|11
|Team Virtu Cycling
|0:11:58
|12
|Bigla
|0:13:53
|13
|Bepink
|0:21:45
|14
|Biehler Pro Cycling
|0:27:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|12:21:41
|2
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:00:02
|3
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:07
|4
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:00:14
|5
|Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:34
|6
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:00:36
|7
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:45
|8
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:01:07
|9
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|10
|Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:01:30
|11
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:38
|12
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:02:11
|13
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|14
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:02:28
|15
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:02:55
|16
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:03:03
|17
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|18
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:03:10
|19
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM
|0:03:15
|20
|Na Ahreum (Kor) Ale Cipollini
|0:03:29
|21
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:03:36
|22
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:03:56
|23
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:04:02
|24
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:45
|25
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:48
|26
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|0:05:15
|27
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:05:30
|28
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:05:35
|29
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:06:39
|30
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:08:28
|31
|Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:09:06
|32
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|0:09:16
|33
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:10:11
|34
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|0:10:40
|35
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:11:13
|36
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|0:11:18
|37
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:12:46
|38
|Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:15:09
|39
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:15:12
|40
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:15:50
|41
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:16:12
|42
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:17:09
|43
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:18:16
|44
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:19:02
|45
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:06
|46
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|0:21:10
|47
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:22:11
|48
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink
|0:22:31
|49
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:23:18
|50
|Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:23:26
|51
|Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:24:49
|52
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:25:09
|53
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:26:50
|54
|Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:28:10
|55
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:29:27
|56
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:29:39
|57
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:30:26
|58
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:31:44
|59
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|0:32:09
|60
|Marissa Baks (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|0:32:14
|61
|Julia Casas Codina (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:34:08
|62
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini
|0:34:42
|63
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:36:32
|64
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling
|0:36:47
|65
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|0:38:46
|66
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:47:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|65
|pts
|2
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|52
|3
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|46
|4
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|44
|5
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|41
|6
|Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|32
|7
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|26
|8
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|25
|9
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|24
|10
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|22
|11
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|21
|12
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|20
|13
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|19
|14
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|18
|15
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|14
|16
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
|13
|17
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|12
|18
|Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|9
|19
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|8
|20
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|8
|21
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|8
|22
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|7
|23
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|7
|24
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|6
|25
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|6
|26
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|5
|27
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|5
|28
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|4
|29
|Na Ahreum (Kor) Ale Cipollini
|4
|30
|Marissa Baks (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|4
|31
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|4
|32
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|3
|33
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
|1
|34
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|1
|35
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|32
|pts
|2
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|16
|3
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|13
|4
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|11
|5
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|11
|6
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|10
|7
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|9
|8
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|6
|9
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|4
|10
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|4
|11
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|2
|12
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|2
|13
|Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|1
|14
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|19
|pts
|2
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|11
|3
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|8
|4
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|5
|5
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|4
|6
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|3
|7
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|1
|8
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
|1
|9
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|1
|10
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|12:24:09
|2
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM
|0:00:47
|3
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:20
|4
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:07:43
|5
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:08:45
|6
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:13:22
|7
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:13:44
|8
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:38
|9
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|0:18:42
|10
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink
|0:20:03
|11
|Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:20:58
|12
|Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:22:21
|13
|Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:25:42
|14
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:27:11
|15
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:27:58
|16
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|0:29:41
|17
|Marissa Baks (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|0:29:46
|18
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling
|0:34:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|37:08:27
|2
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:24
|3
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:43
|4
|Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:08:35
|5
|Canyon-Sram Racing
|0:09:19
|6
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:11:33
|7
|Ale Cipollini
|0:11:40
|8
|Btc City Ljubljana
|0:14:48
|9
|Team Virtu Cycling
|0:16:14
|10
|Bizkaia-Durango
|0:16:45
|11
|Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|0:24:56
|12
|Bigla
|0:26:15
|13
|Bepink
|0:47:40
|14
|Biehler Pro Cycling
|1:05:46
