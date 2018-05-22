Image 1 of 44 Anna van der Breggen (Boels - Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 44 Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 44 Ane Santesteban (Ale Cipollini) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 44 Scenery along the route of the final stage at Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 44 The peloton in action during the final stage at Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 44 The peloton in action during the final stage at Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 44 Scenery along the route of the final stage at Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 44 Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 44 Clara Koppenburg (Cervelo-Bigla) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 44 Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 44 Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 44 Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 44 Scenery along the route of the final stage at Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 44 The peloton in action during the final stage at Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 44 The peloton in action during the final stage at Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 44 The peloton in action during the final stage at Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 44 Jenelle Crooks (Mitchelton-Scott) at the team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 44 Ane Santesteban (Ale Cipollini) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 44 Georgia Williams (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 44 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (Cervelo-Bigla) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 44 Anna van der Breggen (Boels - Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 44 Micthelton-Scott with the team prize (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 44 Anna van der Breggen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 44 Annemiek van Vleuten, Amanda Spratt and Georgia Williams (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 44 Amanda Spratt on the Emakumeen Bira podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 44 Annemiek van Vleuten (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 44 Amanda Spratt wins the final stage at Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 44 Amanda Spratt wins the final stage at Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 44 Scenery along the route of the final stage at Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 44 The peloton in action during the final stage at Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 44 Lisa Brennauer and Annemiek van Vleuten (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 44 Asja Paladin and Ane Santesteban (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 44 Amanda Spratt and Annemiek van Vleuten celebrate after the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 44 best Basque rider Ane Santesteban of Spain and Team Ale Cipollini (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 44 Aafke Soet, Amanda Spratt, Lucy Kennedy, Jenelle Crooks, Gracie Elvin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 44 Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) winner of Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 44 Emakumeen Bira winner Amanda Spratt on the final podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 44 Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott), Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott), Anna van der Breggen (Boels - Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 44 Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott), Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott), Anna van der Breggen (Boels - Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 44 Most agrressive rider Anna van der Breggen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 44 best climber Asja Paladin of Italy and Team Valcar PBM (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 44 Sprint leader Katarzyna Pawlowska of Poland and Team Virtu Cycling (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 44 Aafke Soet of The Netherlands and WNT Rotor (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 44 Annemiek van Vleuten (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) won the final stage of the Emakumeen Bira, riding solo for more than 50 kilometres and taking the white leader's jersey off the shoulders of her teammate Annemiek van Vleuten, who finished second overall.

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) won the points classification in addition to her third place overall which means that she defended her lead in the UCI Women's WorldTour classification. Asja Paladin (Valcar PBM) took home the mountain jersey, Katarzyna Pawlowska (Team Virtu Cycling) won the jersey for intermediate sprints. Aafke Soet (WNT Rotor) was the best U23 rider, and Ane Santesteban (Alé Cipollini) was the best Basque.

How it happened

Containing three classified climbs, the 120-kilometre stage around Iurreta had the most challenging parcours of the four-day race. The ascent to Urkiola was the key point of the race. Although there remained almost 50km from its top to the finish, six kilometres at an average 9.1 per cent were certain to leave their mark on the peloton.

The sun was out again after a rainy stage 3, and the peloton was whittled down to some 50 riders on the first climb of the day. Alicia González (Movistar Team), Alice Maria Arzuffi (Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias), and Rachel Neylan (Movistar Team) made moves on the flat stretch leading to the Urkiola climb but didn't stay out front for long, and a group of 24 riders started the hardest climb of the race together.

Spratt quickly took up a position at the front and stretched out the group. Soon Spratt was up and away, increasing her lead to 40 seconds with two kilometres left to climb. The three top favourites; van der Breggen, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervélo Bigla), and overnight leader van Vleuten, watched each other's every move. Together, they passed the riders in front of them, cresting the top of the climb 35 seconds behind Spratt, who was still ahead.

The trio did not press on with the same urgency, giving some riders the opportunity to get back up and allowing Spratt to increase her gap. At the bonus sprint with 27km to go, she had built an advantage of over three minutes. Having started the day 1:37 minutes down overall, Spratt was now facing a possible overall victory.

At the 20-kilometre mark, Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) and Olga Zabelinskaya (Cogeas-Mettler) had attacked from the chase group. They took back some time as the solo effort made itself felt for Spratt.

The last climb of the race was the shorter, less demanding side of the Urkiola followed by a descent of the steep side and a six-kilometre run-in to the finish. Spratt held strong on the climb and went into the downhill 1:37 minutes ahead of Longo Borghini and Zabelinskaya, a six-rider group with van Vleuten, van der Breggen, and Moolman-Pasio was 28 seconds further back.

With this comfortable lead, Spratt raced safely down the descent and through the final kilometres to take an impressive victory after a solo of over 50 kilometres. At 1:16 minutes later, Longo Borghini beat Zabelinskaya in the sprint for second place on the stage. When Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar Team) led home the next group 2:12 minutes behind Spratt, it was clear that the Australian had also won the race overall in addition to her stage victory.

"We had three riders in the top-10 going into today, and we really used our numbers, isolating Ashleigh and Anna in particular," Spratt said in a TV interview at the finish. "I was in a good situation and just kept going. It wasn't exactly the plan, and I didn't expect to get such a big gap, but I did. It's a great victory for the whole team."

The UCI Women's WorldTour will continue with the Ovo Energy Women's Tour from June 13-17.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 3:19:25 2 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:01:16 3 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas 4 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 0:02:12 5 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini 6 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 7 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 8 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 9 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 10 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:02:40 11 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women 12 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 13 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:02:42 14 Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women 15 Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:02:49 16 Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas 0:03:30 17 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 18 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 19 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM 20 Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 21 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 22 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 23 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 0:07:41 24 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 25 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 26 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 27 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 28 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling 29 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 30 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 31 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 32 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink 33 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Cogeas 34 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 35 Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 36 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano 37 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 38 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 39 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team 40 Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 41 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 42 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 43 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 44 Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies 45 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 46 Lorena Llamas (Spa) Movistar Team Women 47 Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling 48 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 49 Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5 0:08:14 50 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 51 Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:08:24 52 Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:08:26 53 Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 54 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 55 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling 56 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 57 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 58 Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 59 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:09:04 60 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:09:14 61 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women 62 Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas 0:14:12 63 Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana 64 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 65 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 66 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 67 Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 68 Enara Lopez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 69 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 70 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 71 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 72 Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 73 Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 74 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Team Virtu Cycling 75 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 76 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5 77 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 78 Elizaveta Oshurkova (Rus) Cogeas 79 Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano 80 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 81 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 82 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 83 Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 84 Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 85 Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 86 Elinor Barker (GBr) Wiggle High5 0:15:05 87 Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:20:17 88 Ariadna Trias (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 89 Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 90 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 91 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 92 Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 93 Lierni Lekuona (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 94 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team 95 Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 96 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 97 Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 98 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM 99 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM 100 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 101 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 102 Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas 0:28:04 103 Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:28:06 104 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 105 Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 106 Francesca Pisciali (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 107 Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 25 pts 2 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 20 3 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas 16 4 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 14 5 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini 12 6 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 10 7 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 9 8 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 8 9 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 7 10 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 6 11 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women 5 12 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 4 13 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 3 14 Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women 2 15 Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Alto De Duña, km. 70.50 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM 6 pts 2 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 4 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 2 4 Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Alto De Urkiola, km. 49.30 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 10 pts 2 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 8 3 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 6 4 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 4 5 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini 2

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Alto De Urkiola, km. 107.90 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 3 pts 2 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 2 3 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas 1

Sprint 1 - Elorrio, km. 10.30 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling 5 pts 2 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 3 3 Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 1

Sprint 2 - Amorebieta, km. 86.00 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling 5 pts 2 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchelton Scott Women 10:03:07 2 Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:02:42 3 Cogeas 0:07:35 4 Movistar Team Women 0:07:43 5 FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:08:59 6 Ale Cipollini 0:09:54 7 Wiggle High5 0:11:46 8 Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:12:42 9 Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 0:14:00 10 WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:14:37 11 BTC City Ljubljana 0:14:45 12 Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:15:02 13 Cylance Pro Cycling 0:18:11 14 Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:24:42 15 Lotto Soudal Ladies 16 Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:25:27 17 Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:31:56 18 Team Virtu Cycling 0:37:18 19 Valcar PBM 0:39:12 20 Sopela Women's Team 0:49:54

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 9:50:26 2 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:00:48 3 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:59 4 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:01:20 5 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:01:27 6 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:01:42 7 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas 0:01:52 8 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:02:07 9 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:02:34 10 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 0:03:13 11 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini 0:03:23 12 Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:04:19 13 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:04:25 14 Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas 0:04:37 15 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:05:17 16 Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:05:25 17 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:05:45 18 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:06:03 19 Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 0:06:41 20 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:07:00 21 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 22 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:07:22 23 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:07:50 24 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:08:24 25 Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5 0:08:30 26 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:08:35 27 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:08:38 28 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:09:04 29 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 0:09:14 30 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:09:18 31 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:09:24 32 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling 0:09:28 33 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:09:45 34 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 0:09:52 35 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:10:24 36 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:10:26 37 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:10:47 38 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:11:23 39 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:11:54 40 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:12:12 41 Lorena Llamas (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:12:13 42 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:12:17 43 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women 0:12:28 44 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:13:17 45 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:13:27 46 Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 0:13:50 47 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:13:57 48 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:14:07 49 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano 0:14:12 50 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Cogeas 0:14:46 51 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling 0:15:02 52 Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:15:23 53 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 54 Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 0:15:32 55 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:16:09 56 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:17:01 57 Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:17:29 58 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:17:35 59 Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:18:06 60 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:18:54 61 Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 0:18:55 62 Elizaveta Oshurkova (Rus) Cogeas 0:19:58 63 Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:20:38 64 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink 0:20:59 65 Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:21:23 66 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:21:27 67 Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:21:51 68 Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:23:00 69 Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:23:16 70 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5 0:23:41 71 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:24:23 72 Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:24:44 73 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:24:56 74 Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:26:14 75 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Team Virtu Cycling 0:26:26 76 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:26:29 77 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:27:03 78 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 0:27:35 79 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:28:26 80 Elinor Barker (GBr) Wiggle High5 0:28:54 81 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:30:55 82 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:30:59 83 Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas 0:31:17 84 Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:31:18 85 Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:31:22 86 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:32:30 87 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:33:26 88 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 0:33:39 89 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:36:31 90 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:36:32 91 Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:37:47 92 Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano 0:38:32 93 Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana 0:39:45 94 Ariadna Trias (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:39:57 95 Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:40:58 96 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:41:27 97 Enara Lopez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:41:32 98 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:42:04 99 Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:43:39 100 Lierni Lekuona (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 0:45:51 101 Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:49:06

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 48 pts 2 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 44 3 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 41 4 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 35 5 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 33 6 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 31 7 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini 28 8 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling 27 9 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas 27 10 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 25 11 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women 24 12 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 21 13 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 20 14 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 19 15 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 16 16 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 16 17 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 15 18 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 15 19 Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas 12 20 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 11 21 Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 10 22 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 10 23 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 9 24 Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 9 25 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 8 26 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 8 27 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 8 28 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team 7 29 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 7 30 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 6 31 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 32 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 5 33 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 5 34 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 4 35 Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 3 36 Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women 2 37 Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 1 38 Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas 1 39 Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM 19 pts 2 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 18 3 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 15 4 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 11 5 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 6 6 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 6 7 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 5 8 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women 5 9 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 5 10 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 4 11 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini 2 12 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas 1 13 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1 14 Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling 23 pts 2 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 6 3 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 5 4 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 5 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 6 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 3 7 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 3 8 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 1 9 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 1 10 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 1 11 Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas 1 12 Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 1

U23 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 9:54:45 2 Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas 0:00:18 3 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:04:59 4 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:05:05 5 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:07:35 6 Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 0:09:31 7 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:09:38 8 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:12:42 9 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:13:16 10 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:14:35 11 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink 0:16:40 12 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:22:10 13 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:24:07 14 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:26:40 15 Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:27:03 16 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:29:07 17 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:32:12 18 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:32:13 19 Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:33:28 20 Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:36:39 21 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:37:08 22 Enara Lopez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:37:13

Regional riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini 9:53:49 2 Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:02:02 3 Enara Lopez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:38:09 4 Lierni Lekuona (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 0:42:28