Spratt wins Emakumeen Bira
Mitchelton-Scott rider solos to finale stage 4 victory in Iurreta
Stage 4: Iurreta - Iurreta
Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) won the final stage of the Emakumeen Bira, riding solo for more than 50 kilometres and taking the white leader's jersey off the shoulders of her teammate Annemiek van Vleuten, who finished second overall.
Related Articles
Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) won the points classification in addition to her third place overall which means that she defended her lead in the UCI Women's WorldTour classification. Asja Paladin (Valcar PBM) took home the mountain jersey, Katarzyna Pawlowska (Team Virtu Cycling) won the jersey for intermediate sprints. Aafke Soet (WNT Rotor) was the best U23 rider, and Ane Santesteban (Alé Cipollini) was the best Basque.
How it happened
Containing three classified climbs, the 120-kilometre stage around Iurreta had the most challenging parcours of the four-day race. The ascent to Urkiola was the key point of the race. Although there remained almost 50km from its top to the finish, six kilometres at an average 9.1 per cent were certain to leave their mark on the peloton.
The sun was out again after a rainy stage 3, and the peloton was whittled down to some 50 riders on the first climb of the day. Alicia González (Movistar Team), Alice Maria Arzuffi (Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias), and Rachel Neylan (Movistar Team) made moves on the flat stretch leading to the Urkiola climb but didn't stay out front for long, and a group of 24 riders started the hardest climb of the race together.
Spratt quickly took up a position at the front and stretched out the group. Soon Spratt was up and away, increasing her lead to 40 seconds with two kilometres left to climb. The three top favourites; van der Breggen, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervélo Bigla), and overnight leader van Vleuten, watched each other's every move. Together, they passed the riders in front of them, cresting the top of the climb 35 seconds behind Spratt, who was still ahead.
The trio did not press on with the same urgency, giving some riders the opportunity to get back up and allowing Spratt to increase her gap. At the bonus sprint with 27km to go, she had built an advantage of over three minutes. Having started the day 1:37 minutes down overall, Spratt was now facing a possible overall victory.
At the 20-kilometre mark, Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) and Olga Zabelinskaya (Cogeas-Mettler) had attacked from the chase group. They took back some time as the solo effort made itself felt for Spratt.
The last climb of the race was the shorter, less demanding side of the Urkiola followed by a descent of the steep side and a six-kilometre run-in to the finish. Spratt held strong on the climb and went into the downhill 1:37 minutes ahead of Longo Borghini and Zabelinskaya, a six-rider group with van Vleuten, van der Breggen, and Moolman-Pasio was 28 seconds further back.
With this comfortable lead, Spratt raced safely down the descent and through the final kilometres to take an impressive victory after a solo of over 50 kilometres. At 1:16 minutes later, Longo Borghini beat Zabelinskaya in the sprint for second place on the stage. When Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar Team) led home the next group 2:12 minutes behind Spratt, it was clear that the Australian had also won the race overall in addition to her stage victory.
"We had three riders in the top-10 going into today, and we really used our numbers, isolating Ashleigh and Anna in particular," Spratt said in a TV interview at the finish. "I was in a good situation and just kept going. It wasn't exactly the plan, and I didn't expect to get such a big gap, but I did. It's a great victory for the whole team."
The UCI Women's WorldTour will continue with the Ovo Energy Women's Tour from June 13-17.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|3:19:25
|2
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:01:16
|3
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|4
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|0:02:12
|5
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|6
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|9
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|10
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:40
|11
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
|12
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|13
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:42
|14
|Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|15
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:49
|16
|Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|0:03:30
|17
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|18
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|19
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|20
|Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|21
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|23
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|0:07:41
|24
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|27
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|28
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|29
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|30
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|31
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|32
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink
|33
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Cogeas
|34
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|35
|Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|36
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
|37
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|38
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|39
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|40
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|41
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|42
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|43
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|44
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|45
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|46
|Lorena Llamas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|47
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|48
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|49
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5
|0:08:14
|50
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:08:24
|52
|Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:26
|53
|Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|54
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|55
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|56
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|57
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|58
|Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|59
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:09:04
|60
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:09:14
|61
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women
|62
|Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas
|0:14:12
|63
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
|64
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|65
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|66
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|67
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|68
|Enara Lopez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|69
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|73
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|74
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Team Virtu Cycling
|75
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|76
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|77
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|78
|Elizaveta Oshurkova (Rus) Cogeas
|79
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano
|80
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|81
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|82
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|83
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|84
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|85
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|86
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:15:05
|87
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:20:17
|88
|Ariadna Trias (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|89
|Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|90
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|91
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|92
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|93
|Lierni Lekuona (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|94
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|95
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|96
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|98
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|99
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|100
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|101
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|102
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas
|0:28:04
|103
|Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:28:06
|104
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|105
|Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|106
|Francesca Pisciali (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|107
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|25
|pts
|2
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|20
|3
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|16
|4
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|14
|5
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|12
|6
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|8
|9
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|7
|10
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
|5
|12
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|4
|13
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|2
|15
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|6
|pts
|2
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|2
|4
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|10
|pts
|2
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|8
|3
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|4
|5
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|3
|pts
|2
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|2
|3
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|3
|3
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchelton Scott Women
|10:03:07
|2
|Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:42
|3
|Cogeas
|0:07:35
|4
|Movistar Team Women
|0:07:43
|5
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:08:59
|6
|Ale Cipollini
|0:09:54
|7
|Wiggle High5
|0:11:46
|8
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:12:42
|9
|Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:14:00
|10
|WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:37
|11
|BTC City Ljubljana
|0:14:45
|12
|Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:02
|13
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:18:11
|14
|Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:24:42
|15
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|16
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:25:27
|17
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:31:56
|18
|Team Virtu Cycling
|0:37:18
|19
|Valcar PBM
|0:39:12
|20
|Sopela Women's Team
|0:49:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|9:50:26
|2
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:00:48
|3
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:59
|4
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:01:20
|5
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:01:27
|6
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|7
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|0:01:52
|8
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|9
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:34
|10
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|0:03:13
|11
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|0:03:23
|12
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:19
|13
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:25
|14
|Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|0:04:37
|15
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:05:17
|16
|Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:05:25
|17
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:45
|18
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:06:03
|19
|Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:06:41
|20
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:07:00
|21
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|22
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:07:22
|23
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:07:50
|24
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:08:24
|25
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5
|0:08:30
|26
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:35
|27
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:08:38
|28
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:09:04
|29
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:09:14
|30
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:09:18
|31
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:09:24
|32
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:09:28
|33
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:45
|34
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:09:52
|35
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:10:24
|36
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:10:26
|37
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:10:47
|38
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:11:23
|39
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:11:54
|40
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:12:12
|41
|Lorena Llamas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:12:13
|42
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:17
|43
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women
|0:12:28
|44
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:13:17
|45
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:13:27
|46
|Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:13:50
|47
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:13:57
|48
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:14:07
|49
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:14:12
|50
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Cogeas
|0:14:46
|51
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|0:15:02
|52
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:15:23
|53
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|54
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:15:32
|55
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:16:09
|56
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:17:01
|57
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:17:29
|58
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:17:35
|59
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:18:06
|60
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:18:54
|61
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:18:55
|62
|Elizaveta Oshurkova (Rus) Cogeas
|0:19:58
|63
|Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:38
|64
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink
|0:20:59
|65
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:21:23
|66
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:27
|67
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:21:51
|68
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:23:00
|69
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:23:16
|70
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|0:23:41
|71
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:24:23
|72
|Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:24:44
|73
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:56
|74
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:26:14
|75
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:26:26
|76
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:26:29
|77
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:03
|78
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|0:27:35
|79
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:26
|80
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:28:54
|81
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:30:55
|82
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:30:59
|83
|Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas
|0:31:17
|84
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:31:18
|85
|Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:31:22
|86
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:32:30
|87
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:33:26
|88
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:33:39
|89
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:36:31
|90
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:36:32
|91
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:37:47
|92
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:38:32
|93
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:39:45
|94
|Ariadna Trias (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:39:57
|95
|Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:40:58
|96
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:41:27
|97
|Enara Lopez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:41:32
|98
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:42:04
|99
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:43:39
|100
|Lierni Lekuona (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:45:51
|101
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:49:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|48
|pts
|2
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|44
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|41
|4
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|35
|5
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|33
|6
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|31
|7
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|28
|8
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|27
|9
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|27
|10
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|25
|11
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
|24
|12
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|21
|13
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|20
|14
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|19
|15
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|16
|16
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|16
|17
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|15
|18
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|15
|19
|Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|12
|20
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|11
|21
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|10
|22
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|10
|23
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|9
|24
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|9
|25
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|8
|26
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|8
|27
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|8
|28
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|7
|29
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|7
|30
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|6
|31
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|32
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|5
|33
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|5
|34
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|4
|35
|Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|3
|36
|Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|2
|37
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|1
|38
|Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas
|1
|39
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|19
|pts
|2
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|18
|3
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|15
|4
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|11
|5
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|6
|7
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|5
|8
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
|5
|9
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|5
|10
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|4
|11
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|2
|12
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|1
|13
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|14
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|23
|pts
|2
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|6
|3
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|5
|4
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|5
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|6
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|3
|7
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|3
|8
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|1
|9
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|1
|10
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|1
|11
|Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas
|1
|12
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|9:54:45
|2
|Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|0:00:18
|3
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:04:59
|4
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:05:05
|5
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:07:35
|6
|Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:09:31
|7
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:09:38
|8
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:12:42
|9
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:13:16
|10
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:14:35
|11
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink
|0:16:40
|12
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:22:10
|13
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:07
|14
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:26:40
|15
|Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:27:03
|16
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:29:07
|17
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:32:12
|18
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:32:13
|19
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:33:28
|20
|Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:36:39
|21
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:37:08
|22
|Enara Lopez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:37:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|9:53:49
|2
|Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:02:02
|3
|Enara Lopez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:38:09
|4
|Lierni Lekuona (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:42:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|21:04:11
|2
|Mitchelton Scott Women
|8:29:22
|3
|Wiggle High5
|8:41:42
|4
|Movistar Team Women
|8:43:29
|5
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|8:43:50
|6
|Cogeas
|8:44:10
|7
|Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|8:45:28
|8
|Ale Cipollini
|8:49:57
|9
|WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|8:54:08
|10
|BTC City Ljubljana
|8:55:22
|11
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|8:55:29
|12
|Canyon-SRAM Racing
|8:58:58
|13
|Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|8:58:59
|14
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|8:59:59
|15
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|9:07:54
|16
|Team Virtu Cycling
|9:24:48
|17
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|9:41:10
|18
|Valcar PBM
|9:41:25
|19
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|9:47:00
|20
|Sopela Women's Team
|10:27:33
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel predicts a challenging day at European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsDutchman going for third straight title in Italy on Sunday
-
American Kim Geist retires from world-class track racingThe two-time world champion won 32 National Championships across her 23-year career
-
Trek-Segafredo announce complete 2020 men's rosterVincenzo Nibali headlines nine new arrivals on 27-man squad
-
Calmejane looks to new year after disappointing 2019Frenchman excited about riding 2020 WorldTour calendar with Total Direct Energie
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy