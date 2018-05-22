Trending

Spratt wins Emakumeen Bira

Mitchelton-Scott rider solos to finale stage 4 victory in Iurreta

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott)  won the final stage of the Emakumeen Bira, riding solo for more than 50 kilometres and taking the white leader's jersey off the shoulders of her teammate Annemiek van Vleuten, who finished second overall.

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) won the points classification in addition to her third place overall which means that she defended her lead in the UCI Women's WorldTour classification. Asja Paladin (Valcar PBM) took home the mountain jersey, Katarzyna Pawlowska (Team Virtu Cycling) won the jersey for intermediate sprints. Aafke Soet (WNT Rotor) was the best U23 rider, and Ane Santesteban (Alé Cipollini) was the best Basque.

How it happened

Containing three classified climbs, the 120-kilometre stage around Iurreta had the most challenging parcours of the four-day race. The ascent to Urkiola was the key point of the race. Although there remained almost 50km from its top to the finish, six kilometres at an average 9.1 per cent were certain to leave their mark on the peloton.

The sun was out again after a rainy stage 3, and the peloton was whittled down to some 50 riders on the first climb of the day. Alicia González (Movistar Team), Alice Maria Arzuffi (Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias), and Rachel Neylan (Movistar Team) made moves on the flat stretch leading to the Urkiola climb but didn't stay out front for long, and a group of 24 riders started the hardest climb of the race together.

Spratt quickly took up a position at the front and stretched out the group. Soon Spratt was up and away, increasing her lead to 40 seconds with two kilometres left to climb. The three top favourites; van der Breggen, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervélo Bigla), and overnight leader van Vleuten, watched each other's every move. Together, they passed the riders in front of them, cresting the top of the climb 35 seconds behind Spratt, who was still ahead.

The trio did not press on with the same urgency, giving some riders the opportunity to get back up and allowing Spratt to increase her gap. At the bonus sprint with 27km to go, she had built an advantage of over three minutes. Having started the day 1:37 minutes down overall, Spratt was now facing a possible overall victory.

At the 20-kilometre mark, Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) and Olga Zabelinskaya (Cogeas-Mettler) had attacked from the chase group. They took back some time as the solo effort made itself felt for Spratt.

The last climb of the race was the shorter, less demanding side of the Urkiola followed by a descent of the steep side and a six-kilometre run-in to the finish. Spratt held strong on the climb and went into the downhill 1:37 minutes ahead of Longo Borghini and Zabelinskaya, a six-rider group with van Vleuten, van der Breggen, and Moolman-Pasio was 28 seconds further back.

With this comfortable lead, Spratt raced safely down the descent and through the final kilometres to take an impressive victory after a solo of over 50 kilometres. At 1:16 minutes later, Longo Borghini beat Zabelinskaya in the sprint for second place on the stage. When Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar Team) led home the next group 2:12 minutes behind Spratt, it was clear that the Australian had also won the race overall in addition to her stage victory.

"We had three riders in the top-10 going into today, and we really used our numbers, isolating Ashleigh and Anna in particular," Spratt said in a TV interview at the finish. "I was in a good situation and just kept going. It wasn't exactly the plan, and I didn't expect to get such a big gap, but I did. It's a great victory for the whole team."

The UCI Women's WorldTour will continue with the Ovo Energy Women's Tour from June 13-17.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women3:19:25
2Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:01:16
3Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas
4Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women0:02:12
5Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
6Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
7Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
8Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
9Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
10Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:02:40
11Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
12Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
13Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:02:42
14Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women
15Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:02:49
16Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas0:03:30
17Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
18Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
19Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
20Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
21Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
22Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
23Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High50:07:41
24Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
25Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
26Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
27Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
28Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
29Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
30Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
31Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
32Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink
33Elise Chabbey (Swi) Cogeas
34Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
35Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
36Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
37Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
38Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
39Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
40Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
41Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
42Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
43Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
44Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
45Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
46Lorena Llamas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
47Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
48Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
49Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High50:08:14
50Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
51Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:08:24
52Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:08:26
53Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
54Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
55Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
56Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
57Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
58Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
59Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:09:04
60Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:09:14
61Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women
62Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas0:14:12
63Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
64Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
65Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
66Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
67Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
68Enara Lopez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
69Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
70Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
71Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
72Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
73Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
74Doris Schweizer (Swi) Team Virtu Cycling
75Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
76Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
77Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
78Elizaveta Oshurkova (Rus) Cogeas
79Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano
80Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
81Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
82Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
83Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
84Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
85Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
86Elinor Barker (GBr) Wiggle High50:15:05
87Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:20:17
88Ariadna Trias (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
89Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
90Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
91Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
92Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
93Lierni Lekuona (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
94Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
95Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
96Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
97Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
98Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
99Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
100Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
101Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
102Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas0:28:04
103Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:28:06
104Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
105Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
106Francesca Pisciali (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
107Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women25pts
2Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High520
3Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas16
4Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women14
5Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini12
6Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team10
7Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team9
8Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam8
9Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women7
10Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team6
11Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women5
12Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope4
13Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team3
14Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women2
15Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Alto De Duña, km. 70.50
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM6pts
2Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team4
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High52
4Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High51

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Alto De Urkiola, km. 49.30
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women10pts
2Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam8
3Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team6
4Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women4
5Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini2

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Alto De Urkiola, km. 107.90
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women3pts
2Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High52
3Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas1

Sprint 1 - Elorrio, km. 10.30
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling5pts
2Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling3
3Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling1

Sprint 2 - Amorebieta, km. 86.00
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling5pts
2Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team3
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High51

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchelton Scott Women10:03:07
2Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:02:42
3Cogeas0:07:35
4Movistar Team Women0:07:43
5FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:08:59
6Ale Cipollini0:09:54
7Wiggle High50:11:46
8Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:12:42
9Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias0:14:00
10WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:14:37
11BTC City Ljubljana0:14:45
12Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:15:02
13Cylance Pro Cycling0:18:11
14Canyon-SRAM Racing0:24:42
15Lotto Soudal Ladies
16Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:25:27
17Parkhotel Valkenburg0:31:56
18Team Virtu Cycling0:37:18
19Valcar PBM0:39:12
20Sopela Women's Team0:49:54

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women9:50:26
2Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women0:00:48
3Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:59
4Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women0:01:20
5Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:01:27
6Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:42
7Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas0:01:52
8Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:02:07
9Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:02:34
10Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women0:03:13
11Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini0:03:23
12Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:04:19
13Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:04:25
14Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas0:04:37
15Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:05:17
16Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:05:25
17Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:05:45
18Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:06:03
19Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias0:06:41
20Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:07:00
21Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
22Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:07:22
23Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:07:50
24Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:08:24
25Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High50:08:30
26Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:08:35
27Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:08:38
28Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:09:04
29Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High50:09:14
30Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:09:18
31Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:09:24
32Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling0:09:28
33Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:09:45
34Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana0:09:52
35Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM0:10:24
36Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:10:26
37Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:10:47
38Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:11:23
39Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:11:54
40Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:12:12
41Lorena Llamas (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:12:13
42Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:12:17
43Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women0:12:28
44Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:13:17
45Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:13:27
46Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias0:13:50
47Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:13:57
48Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:14:07
49Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano0:14:12
50Elise Chabbey (Swi) Cogeas0:14:46
51Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling0:15:02
52Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling0:15:23
53Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
54Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias0:15:32
55Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:16:09
56Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:17:01
57Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:17:29
58Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:17:35
59Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:18:06
60Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:18:54
61Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias0:18:55
62Elizaveta Oshurkova (Rus) Cogeas0:19:58
63Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:20:38
64Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink0:20:59
65Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:21:23
66Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:21:27
67Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:21:51
68Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:23:00
69Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:23:16
70Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High50:23:41
71Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:24:23
72Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:24:44
73Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:24:56
74Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:26:14
75Doris Schweizer (Swi) Team Virtu Cycling0:26:26
76Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:26:29
77Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:27:03
78Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini0:27:35
79Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:28:26
80Elinor Barker (GBr) Wiggle High50:28:54
81Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:30:55
82Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:30:59
83Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas0:31:17
84Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:31:18
85Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:31:22
86Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:32:30
87Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM0:33:26
88Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling0:33:39
89Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:36:31
90Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:36:32
91Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:37:47
92Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano0:38:32
93Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana0:39:45
94Ariadna Trias (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:39:57
95Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:40:58
96Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM0:41:27
97Enara Lopez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:41:32
98Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:42:04
99Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:43:39
100Lierni Lekuona (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias0:45:51
101Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:49:06

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam48pts
2Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women44
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High541
4Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team35
5Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team33
6Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women31
7Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini28
8Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling27
9Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas27
10Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam25
11Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women24
12Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High521
13Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High520
14Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling19
15Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team16
16Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women16
17Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team15
18Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing15
19Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas12
20Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team11
21Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women10
22Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team10
23Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam9
24Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies9
25Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team8
26Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team8
27Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling8
28Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team7
29Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women7
30Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana6
31Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam5
32Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini5
33Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing5
34Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope4
35Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias3
36Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women2
37Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team1
38Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas1
39Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM19pts
2Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women18
3Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam15
4Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team11
5Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team6
6Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women6
7Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women5
8Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women5
9Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High55
10Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team4
11Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini2
12Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas1
13Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1
14Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High51

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling23pts
2Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling6
3Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women5
4Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam5
5Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3
6Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team3
7Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling3
8Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High51
9Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team1
10Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women1
11Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas1
12Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling1

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team9:54:45
2Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas0:00:18
3Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:04:59
4Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:05:05
5Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:07:35
6Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias0:09:31
7Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:09:38
8Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:12:42
9Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:13:16
10Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:14:35
11Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink0:16:40
12Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:22:10
13Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:24:07
14Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:26:40
15Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:27:03
16Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM0:29:07
17Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:32:12
18Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:32:13
19Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:33:28
20Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:36:39
21Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM0:37:08
22Enara Lopez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:37:13

Regional riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini9:53:49
2Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:02:02
3Enara Lopez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:38:09
4Lierni Lekuona (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias0:42:28

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team21:04:11
2Mitchelton Scott Women8:29:22
3Wiggle High58:41:42
4Movistar Team Women8:43:29
5Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam8:43:50
6Cogeas8:44:10
7Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team8:45:28
8Ale Cipollini8:49:57
9WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team8:54:08
10BTC City Ljubljana8:55:22
11FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope8:55:29
12Canyon-SRAM Racing8:58:58
13Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias8:58:59
14Cylance Pro Cycling8:59:59
15Lotto Soudal Ladies9:07:54
16Team Virtu Cycling9:24:48
17Parkhotel Valkenburg9:41:10
18Valcar PBM9:41:25
19Top Girls Fassa Bortolo9:47:00
20Sopela Women's Team10:27:33

