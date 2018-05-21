Emakumeen Bira: Pieters wins stage 3
Van Vleuten holds onto race lead
Stage 3: Aretxabaleta - Aretxabaleta
Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) won stage 3 of the Emakumeen Bira, outsprinting Emilia Fahlin (Wiggle High5) and Clara Koppenburg (Cervélo Bigla) as a breakaway of ten riders held off the peloton by two minutes. Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton Scott) narrowly held onto the race lead.
Related Articles
With three classified climbs on its 114.5 kilometres, stage 3 contained a decent amount of climbing. Additionally, there were two short, steep, but unclassified climbs in the last 25km before a descent to the stage finish in Aretxabaleta. Grey skies loomed over the Basque Country during the day, and it rained for much of the stage.
Like the first day, there was no breakaway for a good part of the stage. Eri Yonamine (Wiggle High5) and Anna Trevisi (Alé Cipollini) got away after 30km, but were caught very soon. The peloton started the first classified climb together as the rain started to come down.
The five kilometres at six percent took their toll, and only 30-40 riders were still in the first group at the top. This group was reduced even further to some 20 riders on the descent and the next climb that immediately followed. Passing the finish line with 70km done and 44.5km still to go, the first group had grown to 41 riders again.
Ten riders got away from this peloton in the run-in to the third classified climb. With Pauliena Rooijakkers, Anouska Koster (both WaowDeals), Ane Santesteban (Alé Cipollini), Alicia González (Movistar Team), Georgia Williams (Mitchelton Scott), Demi De Jong (Lotto Soudal Ladies), Maria Novolodskaya (Cogeas-Mettler), Fahlin, Pieters, and Koppenburg, this breakaway contained riders from most of the big teams in the race.
Combined with the persistent rain, this made the peloton take it easy for a while, and the break's advantage quickly grew to four minutes which made Williams the virtual leader on the road. Rooijakkers attacked near the top of the eight-kilometre climb and went solo. Although the classified climbs were behind her, the two unclassified ascents still lay in Rooijakkers' way. She stretched her advantage to 1:10 minutes on the first of those climbs with 23 km to go.
Pieters organised the chase in the group behind, and in the flat part to the final climb, they reduced their deficit to half a minute. Rooijakkers held on to a 25-second lead over the last uphill of the day and into the descent, but at the 10-kilometre mark, this was down to only ten seconds. Rooijakkers was caught with four kilometres to go, and the furious chase had made her teammate Koster lose contact with the others.
In the streets of Aretxabaleta, Pieters easily outsprinted Fahlin and Koppenburg to win the stage. The peloton had made up a substantial portion of its deficit and was led home by Lisa Brennauer (Wiggle High5) 2:01 minutes behind.
As Williams and Rooijakkers were registered with a four-second deficit at the finish, this was just enough for van Vleuten to hold onto the overall lead, a mere three seconds ahead of Williams. There are now seven riders within a minute of the leader ahead of tomorrow's final stage, promising an entertaining fight for the overall victory.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3:02:00
|2
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|3
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|5
|Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|6
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|7
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|8
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|9
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
|10
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|11
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|0:02:01
|12
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|13
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|14
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|15
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|16
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|17
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|18
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|19
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|20
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|21
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|22
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
|23
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|24
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|28
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|29
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|30
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|31
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5
|32
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|33
|Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|34
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|35
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|36
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:02:18
|37
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas
|38
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|41
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|42
|Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|43
|Lorena Llamas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|44
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|45
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|46
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|47
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|48
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|49
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:02:48
|50
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:03:04
|51
|Elizaveta Oshurkova (Rus) Cogeas
|52
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|53
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|54
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|55
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|57
|Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Cogeas
|59
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|61
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|62
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|63
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|64
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM
|65
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|66
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|67
|Ariadna Trias (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|68
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|70
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|71
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink
|72
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|74
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|75
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:03:12
|76
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|77
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women
|78
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|79
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|81
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:03:17
|82
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:03:19
|83
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:04:54
|84
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|85
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:05:18
|86
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|87
|Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|88
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|89
|Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas
|0:06:06
|90
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:08:20
|91
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:12:19
|92
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
|93
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|94
|Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|95
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|96
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|97
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|98
|Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|99
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|101
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|103
|Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|104
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Wiggle High5
|105
|Lierni Lekuona (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|106
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|107
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|108
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:13:07
|109
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|110
|Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:14:12
|111
|Francesca Pisciali (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|112
|Enara Lopez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:14:15
|113
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:20:58
|114
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|25
|pts
|2
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|20
|3
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|14
|5
|Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|12
|6
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|10
|7
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|9
|8
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
|7
|10
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|5
|12
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|4
|13
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|14
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|2
|15
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|5
|pts
|2
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|3
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|6
|pts
|2
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|4
|3
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|3
|pts
|2
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|3
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
|4
|3
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|4
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|9:09:06
|2
|Wiggle High5
|0:00:56
|3
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|4
|Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:01:00
|6
|Cogeas
|0:01:13
|7
|Movistar Team Women
|8
|Ale Cipollini
|0:03:10
|9
|Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:03:14
|10
|Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:03:31
|11
|Team Virtu Cycling
|0:04:00
|12
|BTC City Ljubljana
|13
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:04:18
|14
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:04:52
|15
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:05:11
|16
|WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:20
|17
|Valcar PBM
|0:06:06
|18
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:15:21
|19
|Astana Women's Team
|0:16:08
|20
|Sopela Women's Team
|0:19:31
|21
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:23:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|6:29:38
|2
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:00:03
|3
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:12
|4
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|5
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:42
|6
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|7
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|8
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|9
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:01:32
|10
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:01:37
|11
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5
|0:01:39
|12
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:01:40
|13
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|0:02:03
|14
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:02:06
|15
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|16
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:02:20
|17
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|0:02:24
|18
|Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|0:02:30
|19
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|20
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|0:02:34
|21
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|22
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:02:46
|23
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|24
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:02:56
|25
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:02:57
|26
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:03:00
|27
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:03:06
|28
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:03:13
|29
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:03:20
|30
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:27
|31
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:03:32
|32
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:03:34
|33
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:36
|34
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:03:56
|35
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:04:00
|36
|Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:04:06
|37
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:04:08
|38
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:28
|39
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:04:29
|40
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:04:31
|41
|Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:04:34
|42
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women
|0:04:37
|43
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:04:40
|44
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:05:15
|45
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:26
|46
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:05:36
|47
|Lorena Llamas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:05:55
|48
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:06:05
|49
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:06:06
|50
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:06:24
|51
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:06:59
|52
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:07:04
|53
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas
|0:07:09
|54
|Elizaveta Oshurkova (Rus) Cogeas
|55
|Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:07:32
|56
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:07:39
|57
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:07:54
|58
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|0:07:59
|59
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:08:17
|60
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Cogeas
|0:08:28
|61
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:08:34
|62
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:09:05
|63
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:09:14
|64
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:09:58
|65
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:02
|66
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:10:11
|67
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|0:10:52
|68
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:11:05
|69
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:11:34
|70
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:12:01
|71
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:12:05
|72
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:07
|73
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:12:24
|74
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:13:25
|75
|Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:35
|76
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:13:36
|77
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:13:37
|78
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:13:40
|79
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:13:54
|80
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:14
|81
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:14:15
|82
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:14:32
|83
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink
|0:14:41
|84
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|0:14:46
|85
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:14:47
|86
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:15:04
|87
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:15:12
|88
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:15:28
|89
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:37
|90
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|0:16:25
|91
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:36
|92
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:16:58
|93
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:17:14
|94
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:17:37
|95
|Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:17:41
|96
|Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas
|0:18:28
|97
|Ariadna Trias (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:21:03
|98
|Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:22:04
|99
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:22:33
|100
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:23:05
|101
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:23:43
|102
|Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:24:19
|103
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:24:45
|104
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:24:58
|105
|Francesca Pisciali (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:25:41
|106
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:25:43
|107
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:26:56
|108
|Lierni Lekuona (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:26:57
|109
|Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:27:23
|110
|Enara Lopez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:28:43
|111
|Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:28:44
|112
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:29:15
|113
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:30:12
|114
|Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|0:31:43
|115
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|41
|pts
|2
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|40
|3
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|37
|4
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|25
|5
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|25
|6
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|24
|7
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|20
|8
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
|19
|9
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|19
|10
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|17
|11
|Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|17
|12
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|16
|13
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|16
|14
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|15
|15
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|11
|16
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|10
|17
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|10
|18
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|9
|19
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|9
|20
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|8
|21
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|8
|22
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|8
|23
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|7
|24
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|7
|25
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|6
|26
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|6
|27
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|28
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|5
|29
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|5
|30
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|5
|31
|Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|3
|32
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|2
|33
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|1
|34
|Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas
|1
|35
|Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|13
|pts
|2
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|7
|3
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|6
|5
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|5
|6
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
|5
|7
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|5
|8
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|1
|9
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|10
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|13
|pts
|2
|Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|5
|3
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|4
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|5
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|3
|6
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|3
|7
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|1
|8
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|1
|9
|Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas
|1
|10
|Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|6:32:08
|2
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|3
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:00:30
|4
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:36
|5
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:03:06
|6
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:03:35
|7
|Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:05:02
|8
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:05:09
|9
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:07:28
|10
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:09:35
|11
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:11:10
|12
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:11:24
|13
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:12:02
|14
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink
|0:12:11
|15
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:12:34
|16
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:12:58
|17
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:07
|18
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:15:07
|19
|Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:19:34
|20
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:20:03
|21
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:21:13
|22
|Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:21:49
|23
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:22:28
|24
|Francesca Pisciali (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:23:11
|25
|Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:24:53
|26
|Enara Lopez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:26:13
|27
|Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:26:14
|28
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|6:32:12
|2
|Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:01:32
|3
|Lierni Lekuona (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:24:23
|4
|Enara Lopez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:26:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchelton Scott Women
|19:30:26
|2
|Wiggle High5
|0:00:34
|3
|Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|4
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:46
|5
|Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:42
|6
|Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:04:54
|7
|Movistar Team Women
|0:06:24
|8
|Cogeas
|0:07:13
|9
|WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:09
|10
|Ale Cipollini
|0:10:41
|11
|BTC City Ljubljana
|0:11:15
|12
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:12:26
|13
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:13:50
|14
|Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:15:37
|15
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:17:08
|16
|Team Virtu Cycling
|0:18:08
|17
|Valcar PBM
|0:32:51
|18
|Astana Women's Team
|0:36:38
|19
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:39:52
|20
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:52:11
|21
|Sopela Women's Team
|1:08:17
