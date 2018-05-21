Trending

Emakumeen Bira: Pieters wins stage 3

Van Vleuten holds onto race lead

Image 1 of 26

Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans)

Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 26

Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) wins the stage

Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) wins the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 26

Katarzyna Pawlowska and Lisa Brennauer lead the chasing group to the line

Katarzyna Pawlowska and Lisa Brennauer lead the chasing group to the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 26

Georgia Williams (Mitchelton-Scott)

Georgia Williams (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 26

Olga Zabelinskaya (Cogeas)

Olga Zabelinskaya (Cogeas)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 26

Ane Santesteban (Ale Cipollini) is best Basque rider

Ane Santesteban (Ale Cipollini) is best Basque rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 26

Katarzyna Pawlowska (Team Virtu Cycling)

Katarzyna Pawlowska (Team Virtu Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 26

Lisa Brennauer (Wiggle-High5)

Lisa Brennauer (Wiggle-High5)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 26

Race leader Annemiek van Vleuten

Race leader Annemiek van Vleuten
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 26

Pauliena Rooijakkers (Waowdeals) was most aggressive rider

Pauliena Rooijakkers (Waowdeals) was most aggressive rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 26

Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans)

Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 26

The podium after stage 3 of the Emakumeen Bira

The podium after stage 3 of the Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 26

Georgia Williams (Mitchelton-Scott)

Georgia Williams (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 26

Riders head through a tunnel on stage 3

Riders head through a tunnel on stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 26

It was a rainy day in the Emakumeen Bira

It was a rainy day in the Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 26

Amanda Spratt leads on the climb during the Emakumeen Bira

Amanda Spratt leads on the climb during the Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 26

Eri Yonamine (Wiggle High5)

Eri Yonamine (Wiggle High5)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 26

Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) wins the stage

Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) wins the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 26

Stage 3 of the Emakumeen Bira

Stage 3 of the Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 26

Stage 3 of the Emakumeen Bira

Stage 3 of the Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 26

Pauliena Rooijakkers (WaowDeals) on the attack

Pauliena Rooijakkers (WaowDeals) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 26

Stage 3 of the Emakumeen Bira

Stage 3 of the Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 26

Stage 3 of the Emakumeen Bira

Stage 3 of the Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 26

Stage 3 of the Emakumeen Bira

Stage 3 of the Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 26

Stage 3 of the Emakumeen Bira

Stage 3 of the Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 26

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) won stage 3 of the Emakumeen Bira, outsprinting Emilia Fahlin (Wiggle High5) and Clara Koppenburg (Cervélo Bigla) as a breakaway of ten riders held off the peloton by two minutes. Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton Scott) narrowly held onto the race lead.

With three classified climbs on its 114.5 kilometres, stage 3 contained a decent amount of climbing. Additionally, there were two short, steep, but unclassified climbs in the last 25km before a descent to the stage finish in Aretxabaleta. Grey skies loomed over the Basque Country during the day, and it rained for much of the stage.

Like the first day, there was no breakaway for a good part of the stage. Eri Yonamine (Wiggle High5) and Anna Trevisi (Alé Cipollini) got away after 30km, but were caught very soon. The peloton started the first classified climb together as the rain started to come down.

The five kilometres at six percent took their toll, and only 30-40 riders were still in the first group at the top. This group was reduced even further to some 20 riders on the descent and the next climb that immediately followed. Passing the finish line with 70km done and 44.5km still to go, the first group had grown to 41 riders again.

Ten riders got away from this peloton in the run-in to the third classified climb. With Pauliena Rooijakkers, Anouska Koster (both WaowDeals), Ane Santesteban (Alé Cipollini), Alicia González (Movistar Team), Georgia Williams (Mitchelton Scott), Demi De Jong (Lotto Soudal Ladies), Maria Novolodskaya (Cogeas-Mettler), Fahlin, Pieters, and Koppenburg, this breakaway contained riders from most of the big teams in the race.

Combined with the persistent rain, this made the peloton take it easy for a while, and the break's advantage quickly grew to four minutes which made Williams the virtual leader on the road. Rooijakkers attacked near the top of the eight-kilometre climb and went solo. Although the classified climbs were behind her, the two unclassified ascents still lay in Rooijakkers' way. She stretched her advantage to 1:10 minutes on the first of those climbs with 23 km to go.

Pieters organised the chase in the group behind, and in the flat part to the final climb, they reduced their deficit to half a minute. Rooijakkers held on to a 25-second lead over the last uphill of the day and into the descent, but at the 10-kilometre mark, this was down to only ten seconds. Rooijakkers was caught with four kilometres to go, and the furious chase had made her teammate Koster lose contact with the others.

In the streets of Aretxabaleta, Pieters easily outsprinted Fahlin and Koppenburg to win the stage. The peloton had made up a substantial portion of its deficit and was led home by Lisa Brennauer (Wiggle High5) 2:01 minutes behind.

As Williams and Rooijakkers were registered with a four-second deficit at the finish, this was just enough for van Vleuten to hold onto the overall lead, a mere three seconds ahead of Williams. There are now seven riders within a minute of the leader ahead of tomorrow's final stage, promising an entertaining fight for the overall victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3:02:00
2Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
3Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
4Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
5Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas
6Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
7Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
8Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
9Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
10Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:01:01
11Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High50:02:01
12Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
13Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
14Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
15Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas
16Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
17Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
18Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
19Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
20Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
21Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
22Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
23Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
24Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
25Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
26Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
27Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
28Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
29Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
30Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
31Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5
32Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
33Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
34Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
35Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
36Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias0:02:18
37Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas
38Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
39Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
40Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
41Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
42Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women
43Lorena Llamas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
44Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
45Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
46Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
47Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
48Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
49Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:02:48
50Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:03:04
51Elizaveta Oshurkova (Rus) Cogeas
52Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
53Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
54Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
55Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
56Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
57Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
58Elise Chabbey (Swi) Cogeas
59Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
60Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
61Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
62Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
63Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
64Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM
65Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
66Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
67Ariadna Trias (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
68Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
69Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
70Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
71Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink
72Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
73Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
74Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
75Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:03:12
76Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
77Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women
78Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
79Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
80Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
81Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:03:17
82Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:03:19
83Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:04:54
84Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
85Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling0:05:18
86Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
87Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
88Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
89Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas0:06:06
90Doris Schweizer (Swi) Team Virtu Cycling0:08:20
91Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:12:19
92Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
93Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
94Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
95Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
96Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
97Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
98Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
99Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
100Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
101Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
102Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
103Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
104Elinor Barker (GBr) Wiggle High5
105Lierni Lekuona (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
106Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
107Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
108Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:13:07
109Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
110Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:14:12
111Francesca Pisciali (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
112Enara Lopez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:14:15
113Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano0:20:58
114Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
115Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam25pts
2Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High520
3Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team16
4Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini14
5Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas12
6Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women10
7Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies9
8Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team8
9Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women7
10Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team6
11Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High55
12Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling4
13Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3
14Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women2
15Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas1

Sprint 1 - Aretxabaleta, km. 11.50
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling5pts
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling3
3Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas1

Sprint 2 - Aretxabaleta, km. 70.10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas5pts
2Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3
3Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Alto De Etxaguen, km. 55.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM6pts
2Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women4
3Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team2
4Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Alto De Untzilla, km. 64.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM3pts
2Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High51

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) Alto Arlaban Mendatea, km. 81.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team6pts
2Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women4
3Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team9:09:06
2Wiggle High50:00:56
3Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
4Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
5Mitchelton Scott Women0:01:00
6Cogeas0:01:13
7Movistar Team Women
8Ale Cipollini0:03:10
9Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias0:03:14
10Canyon-SRAM Racing0:03:31
11Team Virtu Cycling0:04:00
12BTC City Ljubljana
13FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:04:18
14Lotto Soudal Ladies0:04:52
15Cylance Pro Cycling0:05:11
16WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:05:20
17Valcar PBM0:06:06
18Parkhotel Valkenburg0:15:21
19Astana Women's Team0:16:08
20Sopela Women's Team0:19:31
21Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:23:33

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women6:29:38
2Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women0:00:03
3Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:12
4Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
5Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:42
6Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
7Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:48
8Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
9Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:01:32
10Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:01:37
11Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High50:01:39
12Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:01:40
13Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas0:02:03
14Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:02:06
15Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:02:17
16Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:02:20
17Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women0:02:24
18Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas0:02:30
19Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:02:33
20Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini0:02:34
21Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
22Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:02:46
23Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:02:53
24Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High50:02:56
25Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:02:57
26Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:03:00
27Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:03:06
28Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling0:03:13
29Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:03:20
30Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:03:27
31Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:03:32
32Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana0:03:34
33Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:03:36
34Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:03:56
35Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:04:00
36Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:04:06
37Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:04:08
38Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:04:28
39Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:04:29
40Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:04:31
41Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias0:04:34
42Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women0:04:37
43Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:04:40
44Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:05:15
45Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:05:26
46Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:05:36
47Lorena Llamas (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:05:55
48Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:06:05
49Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias0:06:06
50Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:06:24
51Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:06:59
52Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:07:04
53Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas0:07:09
54Elizaveta Oshurkova (Rus) Cogeas
55Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias0:07:32
56Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:07:39
57Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano0:07:54
58Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling0:07:59
59Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM0:08:17
60Elise Chabbey (Swi) Cogeas0:08:28
61Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:08:34
62Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling0:09:05
63Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias0:09:14
64Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:09:58
65Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:10:02
66Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:10:11
67Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High50:10:52
68Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:11:05
69Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:11:34
70Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:12:01
71Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:12:05
72Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:12:07
73Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:12:24
74Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:13:25
75Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:13:35
76Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:13:36
77Doris Schweizer (Swi) Team Virtu Cycling0:13:37
78Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:13:40
79Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM0:13:54
80Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:14:14
81Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:14:15
82Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM0:14:32
83Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink0:14:41
84Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini0:14:46
85Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling0:14:47
86Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM0:15:04
87Elinor Barker (GBr) Wiggle High50:15:12
88Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:15:28
89Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:15:37
90Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team0:16:25
91Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:16:36
92Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:16:58
93Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:17:14
94Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:17:37
95Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:17:41
96Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas0:18:28
97Ariadna Trias (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:21:03
98Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:22:04
99Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM0:22:33
100Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:23:05
101Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:23:43
102Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:24:19
103Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:24:45
104Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:24:58
105Francesca Pisciali (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:25:41
106Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano0:25:43
107Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana0:26:56
108Lierni Lekuona (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias0:26:57
109Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:27:23
110Enara Lopez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:28:43
111Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:28:44
112Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:29:15
113Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:30:12
114Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team0:31:43
115Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:43:10

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High541pts
2Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam40
3Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women37
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam25
5Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team25
6Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team24
7Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High520
8Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women19
9Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling19
10Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling17
11Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas17
12Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team16
13Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini16
14Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing15
15Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas11
16Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team10
17Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women10
18Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam9
19Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies9
20Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team8
21Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team8
22Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team8
23Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women7
24Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team7
25Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana6
26Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team6
27Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam5
28Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing5
29Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini5
30Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling5
31Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias3
32Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women2
33Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women1
34Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas1
35Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM13pts
2Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam7
3Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team6
4Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women6
5Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team5
6Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women5
7Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women5
8Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women1
9Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1
10Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High51

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling13pts
2Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas5
3Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam5
4Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3
5Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling3
6Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling3
7Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team1
8Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women1
9Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas1
10Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas6:32:08
2Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:00:23
3Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:00:30
4Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:36
5Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:03:06
6Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:03:35
7Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias0:05:02
8Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:05:09
9Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:07:28
10Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:09:35
11Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:11:10
12Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM0:11:24
13Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM0:12:02
14Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink0:12:11
15Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM0:12:34
16Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:12:58
17Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:13:07
18Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:15:07
19Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:19:34
20Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM0:20:03
21Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:21:13
22Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:21:49
23Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:22:28
24Francesca Pisciali (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:23:11
25Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:24:53
26Enara Lopez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:26:13
27Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:26:14
28Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:40:40

Regional riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini6:32:12
2Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:01:32
3Lierni Lekuona (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias0:24:23
4Enara Lopez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:26:09

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchelton Scott Women19:30:26
2Wiggle High50:00:34
3Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:04
4Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:46
5Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:02:42
6Canyon-SRAM Racing0:04:54
7Movistar Team Women0:06:24
8Cogeas0:07:13
9WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:10:09
10Ale Cipollini0:10:41
11BTC City Ljubljana0:11:15
12Cylance Pro Cycling0:12:26
13Lotto Soudal Ladies0:13:50
14Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias0:15:37
15FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:17:08
16Team Virtu Cycling0:18:08
17Valcar PBM0:32:51
18Astana Women's Team0:36:38
19Parkhotel Valkenburg0:39:52
20Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:52:11
21Sopela Women's Team1:08:17

 

