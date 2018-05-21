Image 1 of 26 Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 26 Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) wins the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 26 Katarzyna Pawlowska and Lisa Brennauer lead the chasing group to the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 26 Georgia Williams (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 26 Olga Zabelinskaya (Cogeas) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 26 Ane Santesteban (Ale Cipollini) is best Basque rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 26 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Team Virtu Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 26 Lisa Brennauer (Wiggle-High5) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 26 Race leader Annemiek van Vleuten (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 26 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Waowdeals) was most aggressive rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 26 Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 26 The podium after stage 3 of the Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 26 Georgia Williams (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 26 Riders head through a tunnel on stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 26 It was a rainy day in the Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 26 Amanda Spratt leads on the climb during the Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 26 Eri Yonamine (Wiggle High5) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 26 Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) wins the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 26 Stage 3 of the Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 26 Stage 3 of the Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 26 Pauliena Rooijakkers (WaowDeals) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 26 Stage 3 of the Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 26 Stage 3 of the Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 26 Stage 3 of the Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 26 Stage 3 of the Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 26 Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) won stage 3 of the Emakumeen Bira, outsprinting Emilia Fahlin (Wiggle High5) and Clara Koppenburg (Cervélo Bigla) as a breakaway of ten riders held off the peloton by two minutes. Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton Scott) narrowly held onto the race lead.

With three classified climbs on its 114.5 kilometres, stage 3 contained a decent amount of climbing. Additionally, there were two short, steep, but unclassified climbs in the last 25km before a descent to the stage finish in Aretxabaleta. Grey skies loomed over the Basque Country during the day, and it rained for much of the stage.

Like the first day, there was no breakaway for a good part of the stage. Eri Yonamine (Wiggle High5) and Anna Trevisi (Alé Cipollini) got away after 30km, but were caught very soon. The peloton started the first classified climb together as the rain started to come down.

The five kilometres at six percent took their toll, and only 30-40 riders were still in the first group at the top. This group was reduced even further to some 20 riders on the descent and the next climb that immediately followed. Passing the finish line with 70km done and 44.5km still to go, the first group had grown to 41 riders again.

Ten riders got away from this peloton in the run-in to the third classified climb. With Pauliena Rooijakkers, Anouska Koster (both WaowDeals), Ane Santesteban (Alé Cipollini), Alicia González (Movistar Team), Georgia Williams (Mitchelton Scott), Demi De Jong (Lotto Soudal Ladies), Maria Novolodskaya (Cogeas-Mettler), Fahlin, Pieters, and Koppenburg, this breakaway contained riders from most of the big teams in the race.

Combined with the persistent rain, this made the peloton take it easy for a while, and the break's advantage quickly grew to four minutes which made Williams the virtual leader on the road. Rooijakkers attacked near the top of the eight-kilometre climb and went solo. Although the classified climbs were behind her, the two unclassified ascents still lay in Rooijakkers' way. She stretched her advantage to 1:10 minutes on the first of those climbs with 23 km to go.

Pieters organised the chase in the group behind, and in the flat part to the final climb, they reduced their deficit to half a minute. Rooijakkers held on to a 25-second lead over the last uphill of the day and into the descent, but at the 10-kilometre mark, this was down to only ten seconds. Rooijakkers was caught with four kilometres to go, and the furious chase had made her teammate Koster lose contact with the others.

In the streets of Aretxabaleta, Pieters easily outsprinted Fahlin and Koppenburg to win the stage. The peloton had made up a substantial portion of its deficit and was led home by Lisa Brennauer (Wiggle High5) 2:01 minutes behind.

As Williams and Rooijakkers were registered with a four-second deficit at the finish, this was just enough for van Vleuten to hold onto the overall lead, a mere three seconds ahead of Williams. There are now seven riders within a minute of the leader ahead of tomorrow's final stage, promising an entertaining fight for the overall victory.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3:02:00 2 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 3 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 4 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini 5 Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas 6 Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 7 Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 8 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:00:04 9 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women 10 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:01:01 11 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 0:02:01 12 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling 13 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 14 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 15 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas 16 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team 17 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 18 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 19 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 20 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 21 Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 22 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano 23 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 24 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 25 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 26 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 27 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 28 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 29 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 30 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 31 Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5 32 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 33 Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 34 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 35 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 36 Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 0:02:18 37 Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas 38 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 39 Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 40 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 41 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 42 Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women 43 Lorena Llamas (Spa) Movistar Team Women 44 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 45 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 46 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 47 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 48 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 49 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:48 50 Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:03:04 51 Elizaveta Oshurkova (Rus) Cogeas 52 Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 53 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 54 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 55 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 56 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 57 Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 58 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Cogeas 59 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 60 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 61 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 62 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 63 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 64 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM 65 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM 66 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 67 Ariadna Trias (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 68 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 69 Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 70 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 71 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink 72 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 73 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling 74 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini 75 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:03:12 76 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 77 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women 78 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM 79 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 80 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 81 Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:03:17 82 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:03:19 83 Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:04:54 84 Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team 85 Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:05:18 86 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5 87 Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 88 Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 89 Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas 0:06:06 90 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Team Virtu Cycling 0:08:20 91 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:12:19 92 Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana 93 Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 94 Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 95 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 96 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team 97 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 98 Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team 99 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 100 Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 101 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 102 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM 103 Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 104 Elinor Barker (GBr) Wiggle High5 105 Lierni Lekuona (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 106 Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 107 Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 108 Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:13:07 109 Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies 110 Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:14:12 111 Francesca Pisciali (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 112 Enara Lopez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:14:15 113 Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano 0:20:58 114 Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 115 Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 25 pts 2 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 20 3 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 16 4 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini 14 5 Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas 12 6 Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 10 7 Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 9 8 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 8 9 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women 7 10 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 6 11 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 5 12 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling 4 13 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 14 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 2 15 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas 1

Sprint 1 - Aretxabaleta, km. 11.50 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling 5 pts 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 3 3 Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas 1

Sprint 2 - Aretxabaleta, km. 70.10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas 5 pts 2 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 3 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Alto De Etxaguen, km. 55.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM 6 pts 2 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 4 3 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Alto De Untzilla, km. 64.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM 3 pts 2 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) Alto Arlaban Mendatea, km. 81.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women 4 3 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2 4 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 9:09:06 2 Wiggle High5 0:00:56 3 Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 4 Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 5 Mitchelton Scott Women 0:01:00 6 Cogeas 0:01:13 7 Movistar Team Women 8 Ale Cipollini 0:03:10 9 Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 0:03:14 10 Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:03:31 11 Team Virtu Cycling 0:04:00 12 BTC City Ljubljana 13 FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:04:18 14 Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:04:52 15 Cylance Pro Cycling 0:05:11 16 WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:05:20 17 Valcar PBM 0:06:06 18 Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:15:21 19 Astana Women's Team 0:16:08 20 Sopela Women's Team 0:19:31 21 Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:23:33

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 6:29:38 2 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:00:03 3 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:12 4 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:27 5 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:42 6 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 7 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:00:48 8 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:53 9 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:32 10 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:01:37 11 Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5 0:01:39 12 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:01:40 13 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas 0:02:03 14 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:02:06 15 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:02:17 16 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:02:20 17 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 0:02:24 18 Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas 0:02:30 19 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:02:33 20 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini 0:02:34 21 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 22 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:02:46 23 Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:02:53 24 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 0:02:56 25 Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:02:57 26 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:03:00 27 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:03:06 28 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling 0:03:13 29 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:03:20 30 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:03:27 31 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:03:32 32 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 0:03:34 33 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:03:36 34 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:03:56 35 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:04:00 36 Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:04:06 37 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:04:08 38 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:04:28 39 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:04:29 40 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:04:31 41 Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 0:04:34 42 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women 0:04:37 43 Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:04:40 44 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:05:15 45 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:05:26 46 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:05:36 47 Lorena Llamas (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:05:55 48 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:06:05 49 Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 0:06:06 50 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:06:24 51 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:06:59 52 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:07:04 53 Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas 0:07:09 54 Elizaveta Oshurkova (Rus) Cogeas 55 Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 0:07:32 56 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:07:39 57 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano 0:07:54 58 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling 0:07:59 59 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:08:17 60 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Cogeas 0:08:28 61 Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:08:34 62 Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:09:05 63 Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 0:09:14 64 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:09:58 65 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:10:02 66 Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:10:11 67 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5 0:10:52 68 Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:11:05 69 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:11:34 70 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:12:01 71 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:12:05 72 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:12:07 73 Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:12:24 74 Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:13:25 75 Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:13:35 76 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:13:36 77 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Team Virtu Cycling 0:13:37 78 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:13:40 79 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:13:54 80 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:14:14 81 Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:14:15 82 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:14:32 83 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink 0:14:41 84 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 0:14:46 85 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 0:14:47 86 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:15:04 87 Elinor Barker (GBr) Wiggle High5 0:15:12 88 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:15:28 89 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:15:37 90 Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team 0:16:25 91 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:16:36 92 Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:16:58 93 Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:17:14 94 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:17:37 95 Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:17:41 96 Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas 0:18:28 97 Ariadna Trias (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:21:03 98 Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:22:04 99 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:22:33 100 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:23:05 101 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:23:43 102 Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:24:19 103 Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:24:45 104 Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:24:58 105 Francesca Pisciali (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:25:41 106 Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano 0:25:43 107 Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana 0:26:56 108 Lierni Lekuona (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 0:26:57 109 Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:27:23 110 Enara Lopez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:28:43 111 Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:28:44 112 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:29:15 113 Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:30:12 114 Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team 0:31:43 115 Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:43:10

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 41 pts 2 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 40 3 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 37 4 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 25 5 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 25 6 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 24 7 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 20 8 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women 19 9 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 19 10 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling 17 11 Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas 17 12 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 16 13 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini 16 14 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 15 15 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas 11 16 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 10 17 Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 10 18 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 9 19 Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 9 20 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 8 21 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 8 22 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 8 23 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 7 24 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team 7 25 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 6 26 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 6 27 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 28 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 5 29 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 5 30 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 5 31 Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 3 32 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 2 33 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 1 34 Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas 1 35 Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM 13 pts 2 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 7 3 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 6 4 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 6 5 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 5 6 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women 5 7 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 5 8 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 1 9 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1 10 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 1

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling 13 pts 2 Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas 5 3 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 4 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 5 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 3 6 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 3 7 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 1 8 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 1 9 Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas 1 10 Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas 6:32:08 2 Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:00:23 3 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:00:30 4 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:36 5 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:03:06 6 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:03:35 7 Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 0:05:02 8 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:05:09 9 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:07:28 10 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:09:35 11 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:11:10 12 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:11:24 13 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:12:02 14 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink 0:12:11 15 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:12:34 16 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:12:58 17 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:13:07 18 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:15:07 19 Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:19:34 20 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:20:03 21 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:21:13 22 Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:21:49 23 Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:22:28 24 Francesca Pisciali (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:23:11 25 Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:24:53 26 Enara Lopez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:26:13 27 Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:26:14 28 Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:40:40

Regional riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini 6:32:12 2 Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:01:32 3 Lierni Lekuona (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 0:24:23 4 Enara Lopez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:26:09