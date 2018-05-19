Emakumeen Bira: Stultiens takes opening stage
Brennauer second, Bronzini third
Stage 1: Legazpi - Legazpi
Sabrina Stultiens (WaowDeals) took a solo victory in the streets of Legazpi on the opening stage of the Emakumeen Bira. Having escaped with three others on the steepest climb of the day with 21 km to go, Stultiens went solo in the final as the peloton was closing in. Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM) sprinted to second, Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance Pro Cycling) rounded out the podium.
The 108-kilometre stage consisted of three different loops around Legazpi and featured three classified climbs, but the route was almost continually up-and-down, especially in the second half of the stage. Two sprints offering bonus seconds were placed at the top of short, steep climbs, including the one-kilometre, 12 % ascent to Atagoiti (nicknamed Kirtenberg) cresting 21.1 km from the finish.
The race stayed together for a long time as no attacks got away on the first loop before passing the finish line in Legazpi for the first time after 52 km. The first classified climb after 56 km, and especially the long descent afterwards, split up the peloton a bit. Lorena Llamas (Movistar Team) and Gracie Elvin (Mitchelton Scott) tried to attack shortly after the descent, but were quickly brought back by a reduced peloton.
The pre-race favourites came to the fore on the Alto de Liernia climb that featured the first bonus sprint at the top. Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton Scott), Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervélo Bigla), and Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar Team) took the bonus seconds, but the climb didn't open any gaps.
Crossing the finish line with 23km to go, many riders were still in the peloton, but the Kirtenberg climb to Atagoiti would soon change this. Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) led Moolman-Pasio over the top with Stultiens a few seconds back and van Vleuten just behind.
Van Vleuten and Stultiens bridged to the front on the technical descent. Once the downhill section was over, van Vleuten attacked and got a small gap of no more than eight seconds on the others. The chasing peloton was 40 seconds down at this point. Van Vleuten held her advantage for a couple of kilometres, but eventually van der Breggen, Moolman-Pasio, and Stultiens caught her again with about seven kilometres to go.
The four riders extended their lead over the peloton to a whole minute at the four-kilometre mark, but then the tactical games started. Van Vleuten and van der Breggen in particular were looking at each other, and the peloton made up ground quickly.
On the final kilometre, Stultiens went all-out and made her move. While the three others were caught by the peloton, the WaowDeals rider kept a 17-second lead all the way to the finish and could celebrate a solo victory. Lisa Brennauer won the sprint for second ahead of Giorgia Bronzini and van der Breggen.
With bonus seconds, Stultiens now has a 22-second advantage over Brennauer going into tomorrow's important ITT, 26.6 km from Agurain to Vitoria-Gasteiz.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|2:51:24
|2
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|0:00:17
|3
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|4
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|6
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|7
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|10
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|11
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|12
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|14
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|15
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|16
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|17
|Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|18
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|19
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|20
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women
|21
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5
|23
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|24
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|25
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:01:04
|26
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|27
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|28
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
|29
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|30
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|31
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|32
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|33
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|34
|Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|35
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Cogeas
|36
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|37
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|38
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|42
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|43
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|44
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|45
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|47
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|48
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|49
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Lorena Llamas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|51
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|52
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|53
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|54
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|55
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|56
|Nikola Nosková (Cze) BePink
|57
|Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|58
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
|59
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|60
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|61
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|0:02:44
|62
|Elizaveta Oshurkova (Rus) Cogeas
|0:02:46
|63
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|64
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:02:50
|65
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|66
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|68
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|70
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Wiggle High5
|71
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|72
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|73
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|74
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|75
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Team Virtu Cycling
|76
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas
|0:03:54
|77
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:05:10
|78
|Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas
|0:08:25
|79
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|80
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Enara Lopez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|82
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|83
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|84
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|85
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|86
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|87
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|88
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|90
|Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|92
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM
|93
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|96
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|97
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|98
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|99
|Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|100
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|101
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|102
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|103
|Francesca Pisciali (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|104
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|105
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|106
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink
|107
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|108
|Lierni Lekuona (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|109
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|110
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|111
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|112
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|113
|Chiara Perini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:10:08
|114
|Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|0:13:03
|115
|Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:13:28
|116
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
|117
|Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|118
|Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|119
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|120
|Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|121
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|122
|Ariadna Trias (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|123
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|124
|Rosalia Ortiz (Spa) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|0:18:41
|125
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|126
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|127
|Ziortza Isasi (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|DNF
|Angelica Brogi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Giulia Marchesini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Ane Iriarte (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|DNF
|Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|DNF
|Eyerusalem Kelil ETH BePink
|DNF
|Beatriu Gomez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|DNF
|Paula Sanmartin (Spa) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|DNF
|Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|20
|3
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|16
|4
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|14
|5
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|12
|6
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|10
|7
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|8
|10
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|7
|11
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|6
|12
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|5
|13
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|14
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|4
|15
|Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|3
|16
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|3
|17
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|2
|18
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|2
|19
|Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|3
|pts
|2
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|2
|3
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|3
|pts
|2
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|2
|3
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|3
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|3
|3
|Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|pts
|2
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|3
|3
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|3
|pts
|2
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|pts
|2
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|8:34:46
|2
|Wiggle High5
|0:00:17
|3
|Movistar Team Women
|4
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:04
|5
|Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Mitchelton Scott Women
|7
|Canyon-SRAM Racing
|8
|BTC City Ljubljana
|9
|Ale Cipollini
|10
|Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:01:51
|11
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|12
|Cogeas
|0:02:38
|13
|WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:04:24
|15
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:06:44
|16
|Astana Women's Team
|0:09:12
|17
|Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:11:45
|18
|Team Virtu Cycling
|19
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:17:20
|20
|Valcar PBM
|21
|BePink
|22
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:19:02
|23
|Sopela Women's Team
|0:34:47
|24
|Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|0:39:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|2:51:13
|2
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|0:00:22
|3
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:24
|4
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:25
|6
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|7
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:27
|8
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:28
|9
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|11
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|12
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|13
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|15
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|16
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|17
|Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|18
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|19
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|20
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women
|21
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5
|23
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|24
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|25
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:01:15
|26
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|27
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|28
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
|29
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|30
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|31
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|32
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|33
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|34
|Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|35
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Cogeas
|36
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|37
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|38
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|42
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|43
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|44
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|45
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|47
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|48
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|49
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Lorena Llamas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|51
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|52
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|53
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|54
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|55
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|56
|Nikola Nosková (Cze) BePink
|57
|Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|58
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
|59
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|60
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|61
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|0:02:55
|62
|Elizaveta Oshurkova (Rus) Cogeas
|0:02:57
|63
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|64
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:03:01
|65
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|66
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|68
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|70
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Wiggle High5
|71
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|72
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|73
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|74
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|75
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Team Virtu Cycling
|76
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas
|0:04:05
|77
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:05:21
|78
|Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas
|0:08:36
|79
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|80
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Enara Lopez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|82
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|83
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|84
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|85
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|86
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|87
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|88
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|90
|Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|92
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM
|93
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|96
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|97
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|98
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|99
|Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|100
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|101
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|102
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|103
|Francesca Pisciali (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|104
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|105
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|106
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink
|107
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|108
|Lierni Lekuona (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|109
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|110
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|111
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|112
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|113
|Chiara Perini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:10:19
|114
|Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|0:13:14
|115
|Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:13:39
|116
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
|117
|Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|118
|Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|119
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|120
|Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|121
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|122
|Ariadna Trias (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|123
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|124
|Rosalia Ortiz (Spa) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|0:18:52
|125
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|126
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|127
|Ziortza Isasi (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|20
|3
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|16
|4
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|14
|5
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|12
|6
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|10
|7
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|7
|10
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|6
|11
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|5
|12
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|5
|13
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|4
|14
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|15
|Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|6
|pts
|2
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|4
|3
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|5
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|1
|6
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|1
|7
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|8
|pts
|2
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|3
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|3
|4
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|1
|5
|Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|2:52:28
|2
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|4
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|5
|Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|6
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|8
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|2:51:41
|2
|Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|3
|Enara Lopez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:08:08
|4
|Lierni Lekuona (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|5
|Ziortza Isasi (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:18:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|8:34:46
|2
|Wiggle High5
|0:00:17
|3
|Movistar Team Women
|4
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:04
|5
|Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Mitchelton Scott Women
|7
|Canyon-SRAM Racing
|8
|BTC City Ljubljana
|9
|Ale Cipollini
|10
|Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:01:51
|11
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|12
|Cogeas
|0:02:38
|13
|WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:04:24
|15
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:06:44
|16
|Astana Women's Team
|0:09:12
|17
|Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:11:45
|18
|Team Virtu Cycling
|19
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:17:20
|20
|Valcar PBM
|21
|BePink
|22
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:19:02
|23
|Sopela Women's Team
|0:34:47
|24
|Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|0:39:32
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Munro wins junior women's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsGunsalas and Zoerner complete US 1-2-3
-
Strohmeyer takes junior men's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsCarter takes second, Leliveld third
-
Gold for West on home soil at under-23 women's Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsAll-Canadian podium completed by Gilligan and McGill
-
Hecht takes under-23 men's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsAmerican beats compatriots Maher and Brunner
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy