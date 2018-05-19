Trending

Emakumeen Bira: Stultiens takes opening stage

Brennauer second, Bronzini third

Image 1 of 18

Sabrina Stultiens wins stage 1 of the Emakumeen Bira

Sabrina Stultiens wins stage 1 of the Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 18

Stage 1 of the Emakumeen Bira

Stage 1 of the Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 18

Stage 1 of the Emakumeen Bira

Stage 1 of the Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 18

Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM)

Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 18

Lisa Brennauer (Wiggle-High5)

Lisa Brennauer (Wiggle-High5)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 18

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Cervelo-Bigla)

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Cervelo-Bigla)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 18

Riejanne Markus (WaowDeals)

Riejanne Markus (WaowDeals)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 18

Janelle Crooks (Mitchelton-Scott)

Janelle Crooks (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 18

Stage 1 of the Emakumeen Bira

Stage 1 of the Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 18

Stage 1 of the Emakumeen Bira

Stage 1 of the Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 18

Stage 1 of the Emakumeen Bira

Stage 1 of the Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 18

Martina Ritter (Wiggle High 5)

Martina Ritter (Wiggle High 5)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 18

Anna van der Breggen in the WorldTour leader's jersey

Anna van der Breggen in the WorldTour leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 18

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 18

The WaowDeals riders celebrate the win

The WaowDeals riders celebrate the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 18

Sabrina Stultiens with the trophy on Stage 1 of the Emakumeen Bira

Sabrina Stultiens with the trophy on Stage 1 of the Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 18

Lisa Brennauer leads the chase to the line on Stage 1 of the Emakumeen Bira

Lisa Brennauer leads the chase to the line on Stage 1 of the Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 18

Boels Dolmans at the start with WorldTour leader Van der Breggen

Boels Dolmans at the start with WorldTour leader Van der Breggen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sabrina Stultiens (WaowDeals) took a solo victory in the streets of Legazpi on the opening stage of the Emakumeen Bira. Having escaped with three others on the steepest climb of the day with 21 km to go, Stultiens went solo in the final as the peloton was closing in. Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM) sprinted to second, Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance Pro Cycling) rounded out the podium.

The 108-kilometre stage consisted of three different loops around Legazpi and featured three classified climbs, but the route was almost continually up-and-down, especially in the second half of the stage. Two sprints offering bonus seconds were placed at the top of short, steep climbs, including the one-kilometre, 12 % ascent to Atagoiti (nicknamed Kirtenberg) cresting 21.1 km from the finish.

The race stayed together for a long time as no attacks got away on the first loop before passing the finish line in Legazpi for the first time after 52 km. The first classified climb after 56 km, and especially the long descent afterwards, split up the peloton a bit. Lorena Llamas (Movistar Team) and Gracie Elvin (Mitchelton Scott) tried to attack shortly after the descent, but were quickly brought back by a reduced peloton.

The pre-race favourites came to the fore on the Alto de Liernia climb that featured the first bonus sprint at the top. Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton Scott), Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervélo Bigla), and Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar Team) took the bonus seconds, but the climb didn't open any gaps.

Crossing the finish line with 23km to go, many riders were still in the peloton, but the Kirtenberg climb to Atagoiti would soon change this. Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) led Moolman-Pasio over the top with Stultiens a few seconds back and van Vleuten just behind.

Van Vleuten and Stultiens bridged to the front on the technical descent. Once the downhill section was over, van Vleuten attacked and got a small gap of no more than eight seconds on the others. The chasing peloton was 40 seconds down at this point. Van Vleuten held her advantage for a couple of kilometres, but eventually van der Breggen, Moolman-Pasio, and Stultiens caught her again with about seven kilometres to go.

The four riders extended their lead over the peloton to a whole minute at the four-kilometre mark, but then the tactical games started. Van Vleuten and van der Breggen in particular were looking at each other, and the peloton made up ground quickly.

On the final kilometre, Stultiens went all-out and made her move. While the three others were caught by the peloton, the WaowDeals rider kept a 17-second lead all the way to the finish and could celebrate a solo victory. Lisa Brennauer won the sprint for second ahead of Giorgia Bronzini and van der Breggen.

With bonus seconds, Stultiens now has a 22-second advantage over Brennauer going into tomorrow's important ITT, 26.6 km from Agurain to Vitoria-Gasteiz.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team2:51:24
2Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High50:00:17
3Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
4Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
5Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
6Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
7Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
8Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
9Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
10Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
11Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
12Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
13Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
14Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
15Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
16Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
17Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women
18Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
19Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
20Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women
21Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
22Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5
23Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
24Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
25Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:01:04
26Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
27Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
28Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
29Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
30Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
31Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
32Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
33Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
34Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
35Elise Chabbey (Swi) Cogeas
36Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
37Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
38Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
39Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
40Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
41Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas
42Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
43Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
44Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas
45Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
46Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
47Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
48Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
49Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
50Lorena Llamas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
51Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
52Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
53Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
54Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
55Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
56Nikola Nosková (Cze) BePink
57Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
58Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
59Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
60Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
61Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling0:02:44
62Elizaveta Oshurkova (Rus) Cogeas0:02:46
63Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
64Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano0:02:50
65Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
66Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
67Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
68Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
69Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
70Elinor Barker (GBr) Wiggle High5
71Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
72Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
73Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
74Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
75Doris Schweizer (Swi) Team Virtu Cycling
76Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas0:03:54
77Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:05:10
78Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas0:08:25
79Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
80Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
81Enara Lopez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
82Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
83Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg
84Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
85Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
86Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
87Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
88Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
89Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
90Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
91Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
92Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM
93Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
94Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
95Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
96Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
97Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
98Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
99Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
100Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
101Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
102Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
103Francesca Pisciali (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
104Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
105Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
106Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink
107Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
108Lierni Lekuona (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
109Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
110Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
111Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
112Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
113Chiara Perini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:10:08
114Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team0:13:03
115Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:13:28
116Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
117Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
118Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
119Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
120Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
121Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
122Ariadna Trias (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
123Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
124Rosalia Ortiz (Spa) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling0:18:41
125Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
126Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
127Ziortza Isasi (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
DNFAngelica Brogi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFGiulia Marchesini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFAne Iriarte (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
DNFLourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
DNFEyerusalem Kelil ETH BePink
DNFBeatriu Gomez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
DNFPaula Sanmartin (Spa) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
DNFElena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team25pts
2Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High520
3Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling16
4Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam14
5Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing12
6Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women10
7Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team9
8Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team8
9Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling8
10Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team7
11Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana6
12Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini5
13Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam5
14Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team4
15Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias3
16Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling3
17Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women2
18Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini2
19Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Alto De Aztiria, km. 55.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women3pts
2Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM2
3Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Alto De Eizaga, km. 79.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women3pts
2Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM2
3Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Alto De Eizaga, km. 102.90
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
3Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women1

Sprint 1 -Legazpi, km. 52
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling5pts
2Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling3
3Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies1

Sprint 2 - Legazpi, km. 84.80
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam5pts
2Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling3
3Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women1

Bonus sprint 1 - Cota De Liernia, km. 70.30
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women3pts
2Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team2
3Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women1

Bonus sprint 2 - Atagoiti, km. 86.90
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3pts
2Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team2
3Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team8:34:46
2Wiggle High50:00:17
3Movistar Team Women
4Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:04
5Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
6Mitchelton Scott Women
7Canyon-SRAM Racing
8BTC City Ljubljana
9Ale Cipollini
10Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias0:01:51
11Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
12Cogeas0:02:38
13WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
14Lotto Soudal Ladies0:04:24
15FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:06:44
16Astana Women's Team0:09:12
17Aromitalia Vaiano0:11:45
18Team Virtu Cycling
19Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:17:20
20Valcar PBM
21BePink
22Parkhotel Valkenburg0:19:02
23Sopela Women's Team0:34:47
24Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling0:39:32

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team2:51:13
2Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High50:00:22
3Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:24
4Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
5Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:25
6Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
7Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women0:00:27
8Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:00:28
9Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
10Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
11Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
12Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
13Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
14Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
15Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
16Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
17Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women
18Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
19Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
20Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women
21Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
22Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5
23Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
24Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
25Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:01:15
26Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
27Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
28Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
29Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
30Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
31Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
32Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
33Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
34Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
35Elise Chabbey (Swi) Cogeas
36Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
37Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
38Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
39Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
40Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
41Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas
42Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
43Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
44Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas
45Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
46Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
47Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
48Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
49Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
50Lorena Llamas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
51Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
52Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
53Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
54Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
55Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
56Nikola Nosková (Cze) BePink
57Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
58Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
59Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
60Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
61Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling0:02:55
62Elizaveta Oshurkova (Rus) Cogeas0:02:57
63Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
64Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano0:03:01
65Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
66Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
67Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
68Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
69Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
70Elinor Barker (GBr) Wiggle High5
71Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
72Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
73Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
74Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
75Doris Schweizer (Swi) Team Virtu Cycling
76Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas0:04:05
77Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:05:21
78Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas0:08:36
79Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
80Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
81Enara Lopez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
82Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
83Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg
84Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
85Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
86Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
87Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
88Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
89Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
90Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
91Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
92Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM
93Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
94Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
95Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
96Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
97Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
98Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
99Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
100Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
101Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
102Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
103Francesca Pisciali (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
104Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
105Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
106Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink
107Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
108Lierni Lekuona (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
109Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
110Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
111Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
112Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
113Chiara Perini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:10:19
114Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team0:13:14
115Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:13:39
116Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
117Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
118Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
119Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
120Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
121Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
122Ariadna Trias (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
123Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
124Rosalia Ortiz (Spa) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling0:18:52
125Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
126Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
127Ziortza Isasi (Spa) Sopela Women's Team

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team25pts
2Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High520
3Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling16
4Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam14
5Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing12
6Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women10
7Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team9
8Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team8
9Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team7
10Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana6
11Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling5
12Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini5
13Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team4
14Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3
15Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias3

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women6pts
2Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM4
3Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team3
4Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
5Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women1
6Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women1
7Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women1

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling8pts
2Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam5
3Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling3
4Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women1
5Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo2:52:28
2Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
3Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
4Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
5Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
6Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
7Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas
8Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women

Regional riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini2:51:41
2Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women
3Enara Lopez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:08:08
4Lierni Lekuona (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
5Ziortza Isasi (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:18:24

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team8:34:46
2Wiggle High50:00:17
3Movistar Team Women
4Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:04
5Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
6Mitchelton Scott Women
7Canyon-SRAM Racing
8BTC City Ljubljana
9Ale Cipollini
10Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias0:01:51
11Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
12Cogeas0:02:38
13WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
14Lotto Soudal Ladies0:04:24
15FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:06:44
16Astana Women's Team0:09:12
17Aromitalia Vaiano0:11:45
18Team Virtu Cycling
19Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:17:20
20Valcar PBM
21BePink
22Parkhotel Valkenburg0:19:02
23Sopela Women's Team0:34:47
24Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling0:39:32

 

