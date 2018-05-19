Image 1 of 18 Sabrina Stultiens wins stage 1 of the Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 18 Stage 1 of the Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 18 Stage 1 of the Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 18 Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 18 Lisa Brennauer (Wiggle-High5) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 18 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Cervelo-Bigla) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 18 Riejanne Markus (WaowDeals) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 18 Janelle Crooks (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 18 Stage 1 of the Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 18 Stage 1 of the Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 18 Stage 1 of the Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 18 Martina Ritter (Wiggle High 5) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 18 Anna van der Breggen in the WorldTour leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 18 Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 18 The WaowDeals riders celebrate the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 18 Sabrina Stultiens with the trophy on Stage 1 of the Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 18 Lisa Brennauer leads the chase to the line on Stage 1 of the Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 18 Boels Dolmans at the start with WorldTour leader Van der Breggen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sabrina Stultiens (WaowDeals) took a solo victory in the streets of Legazpi on the opening stage of the Emakumeen Bira. Having escaped with three others on the steepest climb of the day with 21 km to go, Stultiens went solo in the final as the peloton was closing in. Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM) sprinted to second, Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance Pro Cycling) rounded out the podium.

The 108-kilometre stage consisted of three different loops around Legazpi and featured three classified climbs, but the route was almost continually up-and-down, especially in the second half of the stage. Two sprints offering bonus seconds were placed at the top of short, steep climbs, including the one-kilometre, 12 % ascent to Atagoiti (nicknamed Kirtenberg) cresting 21.1 km from the finish.

The race stayed together for a long time as no attacks got away on the first loop before passing the finish line in Legazpi for the first time after 52 km. The first classified climb after 56 km, and especially the long descent afterwards, split up the peloton a bit. Lorena Llamas (Movistar Team) and Gracie Elvin (Mitchelton Scott) tried to attack shortly after the descent, but were quickly brought back by a reduced peloton.

The pre-race favourites came to the fore on the Alto de Liernia climb that featured the first bonus sprint at the top. Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton Scott), Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervélo Bigla), and Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar Team) took the bonus seconds, but the climb didn't open any gaps.

Crossing the finish line with 23km to go, many riders were still in the peloton, but the Kirtenberg climb to Atagoiti would soon change this. Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) led Moolman-Pasio over the top with Stultiens a few seconds back and van Vleuten just behind.

Van Vleuten and Stultiens bridged to the front on the technical descent. Once the downhill section was over, van Vleuten attacked and got a small gap of no more than eight seconds on the others. The chasing peloton was 40 seconds down at this point. Van Vleuten held her advantage for a couple of kilometres, but eventually van der Breggen, Moolman-Pasio, and Stultiens caught her again with about seven kilometres to go.

The four riders extended their lead over the peloton to a whole minute at the four-kilometre mark, but then the tactical games started. Van Vleuten and van der Breggen in particular were looking at each other, and the peloton made up ground quickly.

On the final kilometre, Stultiens went all-out and made her move. While the three others were caught by the peloton, the WaowDeals rider kept a 17-second lead all the way to the finish and could celebrate a solo victory. Lisa Brennauer won the sprint for second ahead of Giorgia Bronzini and van der Breggen.

With bonus seconds, Stultiens now has a 22-second advantage over Brennauer going into tomorrow's important ITT, 26.6 km from Agurain to Vitoria-Gasteiz.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 2:51:24 2 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 0:00:17 3 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 4 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 6 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 7 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 8 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 9 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team 10 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 11 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 12 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 13 Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 14 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini 15 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 16 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 17 Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women 18 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 19 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 20 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women 21 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 22 Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5 23 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 24 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 25 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:01:04 26 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling 27 Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 28 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano 29 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 30 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 31 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 32 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 33 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team 34 Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 35 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Cogeas 36 Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 37 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 38 Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 39 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 40 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 41 Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas 42 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 43 Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling 44 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas 45 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 46 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 47 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 48 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 49 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 50 Lorena Llamas (Spa) Movistar Team Women 51 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 52 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 53 Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 54 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 55 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini 56 Nikola Nosková (Cze) BePink 57 Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 58 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women 59 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 60 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM 61 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling 0:02:44 62 Elizaveta Oshurkova (Rus) Cogeas 0:02:46 63 Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 64 Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano 0:02:50 65 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5 66 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 67 Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 68 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 69 Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies 70 Elinor Barker (GBr) Wiggle High5 71 Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 72 Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 73 Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 74 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 75 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Team Virtu Cycling 76 Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas 0:03:54 77 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:05:10 78 Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas 0:08:25 79 Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team 80 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 81 Enara Lopez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 82 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 83 Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg 84 Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 85 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 86 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 87 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM 88 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 89 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 90 Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 91 Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM 92 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM 93 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 94 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 95 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 96 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 97 Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 98 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM 99 Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 100 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 101 Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 102 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 103 Francesca Pisciali (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 104 Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano 105 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink 106 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink 107 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 108 Lierni Lekuona (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 109 Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 110 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 111 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 112 Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 113 Chiara Perini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:10:08 114 Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team 0:13:03 115 Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:13:28 116 Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana 117 Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 118 Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano 119 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 120 Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 121 Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 122 Ariadna Trias (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 123 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 124 Rosalia Ortiz (Spa) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling 0:18:41 125 Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 126 Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling 127 Ziortza Isasi (Spa) Sopela Women's Team DNF Angelica Brogi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano DNF Giulia Marchesini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano DNF Ane Iriarte (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias DNF Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women DNF Eyerusalem Kelil ETH BePink DNF Beatriu Gomez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team DNF Paula Sanmartin (Spa) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling DNF Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 25 pts 2 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 20 3 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 16 4 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 14 5 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 12 6 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 10 7 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 9 8 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 8 9 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling 8 10 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team 7 11 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 6 12 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 5 13 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 14 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 4 15 Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 3 16 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 3 17 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 2 18 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini 2 19 Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Alto De Aztiria, km. 55.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 3 pts 2 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM 2 3 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Alto De Eizaga, km. 79.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 3 pts 2 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM 2 3 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Alto De Eizaga, km. 102.90 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2 3 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 1

Sprint 1 -Legazpi, km. 52 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling 5 pts 2 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 3 3 Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 1

Sprint 2 - Legazpi, km. 84.80 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 pts 2 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling 3 3 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 1

Bonus sprint 1 - Cota De Liernia, km. 70.30 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 3 pts 2 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 1

Bonus sprint 2 - Atagoiti, km. 86.90 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 pts 2 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 8:34:46 2 Wiggle High5 0:00:17 3 Movistar Team Women 4 Cylance Pro Cycling 0:01:04 5 Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 6 Mitchelton Scott Women 7 Canyon-SRAM Racing 8 BTC City Ljubljana 9 Ale Cipollini 10 Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 0:01:51 11 Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 12 Cogeas 0:02:38 13 WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 14 Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:04:24 15 FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:06:44 16 Astana Women's Team 0:09:12 17 Aromitalia Vaiano 0:11:45 18 Team Virtu Cycling 19 Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:17:20 20 Valcar PBM 21 BePink 22 Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:19:02 23 Sopela Women's Team 0:34:47 24 Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling 0:39:32

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 2:51:13 2 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 0:00:22 3 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:24 4 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 5 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:25 6 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 7 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 0:00:27 8 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:28 9 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 10 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team 11 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 12 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 13 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 14 Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 15 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini 16 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 17 Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women 18 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 19 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 20 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women 21 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 22 Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5 23 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 24 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 25 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:01:15 26 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling 27 Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 28 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano 29 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 30 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 31 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 32 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 33 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team 34 Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 35 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Cogeas 36 Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 37 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 38 Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 39 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 40 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 41 Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas 42 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 43 Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling 44 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas 45 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 46 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 47 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 48 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 49 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 50 Lorena Llamas (Spa) Movistar Team Women 51 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 52 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 53 Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 54 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 55 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini 56 Nikola Nosková (Cze) BePink 57 Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 58 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women 59 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 60 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM 61 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling 0:02:55 62 Elizaveta Oshurkova (Rus) Cogeas 0:02:57 63 Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 64 Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano 0:03:01 65 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5 66 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 67 Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 68 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 69 Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies 70 Elinor Barker (GBr) Wiggle High5 71 Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 72 Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 73 Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 74 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 75 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Team Virtu Cycling 76 Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas 0:04:05 77 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:05:21 78 Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas 0:08:36 79 Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team 80 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 81 Enara Lopez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 82 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 83 Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg 84 Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 85 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 86 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 87 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM 88 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 89 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 90 Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 91 Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM 92 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM 93 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 94 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 95 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 96 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 97 Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 98 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM 99 Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 100 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 101 Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 102 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 103 Francesca Pisciali (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 104 Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano 105 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink 106 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink 107 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 108 Lierni Lekuona (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 109 Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 110 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 111 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 112 Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 113 Chiara Perini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:10:19 114 Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team 0:13:14 115 Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:13:39 116 Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana 117 Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 118 Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano 119 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 120 Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 121 Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 122 Ariadna Trias (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 123 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 124 Rosalia Ortiz (Spa) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling 0:18:52 125 Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 126 Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling 127 Ziortza Isasi (Spa) Sopela Women's Team

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 25 pts 2 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 20 3 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 16 4 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 14 5 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 12 6 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 10 7 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 9 8 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 8 9 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team 7 10 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 6 11 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling 5 12 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 5 13 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 4 14 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 15 Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 3

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 6 pts 2 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM 4 3 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 4 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2 5 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 1 6 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 1 7 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women 1

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling 8 pts 2 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 3 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 3 4 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 1 5 Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 2:52:28 2 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 4 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team 5 Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 6 Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 7 Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas 8 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women

Regional riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini 2:51:41 2 Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women 3 Enara Lopez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:08:08 4 Lierni Lekuona (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 5 Ziortza Isasi (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:18:24