Emakumeen Bira: Van Vleuten wins stage 2 time trial
Time trial world champion storms to victory in Spain, takes overall lead
Stage 2: Gazteiz-Vitoria - Gazteiz-Vitoria
Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) put her mark on the stage 2 individual time trial at the Emakumeen Bira. The time trial world champion gained time on the rest of the field and took over the race lead. Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) was 14 seconds slower in second place, Lisa Brennauer (Wiggle High5) finished third 44 seconds slower.
The 26.6-kilometre course was not completely flat; it featured two short climbs on the first half. On the second half, crosswinds on the open, exposed road could play a role. Mieke Kröger (Team Virtu Cycling) was the fifth rider to start and set the first benchmark when she finished in a time of 35 minutes and 32 seconds. Lotta Lepistö (Cervélo Bigla) could not reach this, finishing in 35:50 minutes.
In 18:45 minutes, Hayley Simmonds (WNT Rotor) was 15 seconds slower than Lepistö at the time check halfway through the course. But at the finish she beat the times of both the Finn and Kröger, taking the lead with 35:28 minutes. Simmonds stayed in the hotseat for some time until New Zealand's ITT champion Georgia Williams (Mitchelton-Scott) finished, setting a time of 35:10 minutes.
Olga Zabelinskaya (Cogeas-Mettler) and Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels Dolmans) were both two seconds faster than Williams at the time check, but were slower on the second half of the course and failed to beat the New Zealander's time at the finish.
Now it was time for the favourites to start. Van Vleuten set a phenomenal split time of 17:34 minutes halfway through the course. Last year's overall winner Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervélo Bigla) was not far behind at the with 17:58 minutes, van der Breggen beat van Vleuten's split time by nine seconds.
Former time trial world champion Lisa Brennauer passed the time check after 17:53 minutes. Yesterday's stage winner Sabrina Stultiens (WaowDeals) was the last rider on the course. Her split time of 19:03 minutes confirmed that time trials aren't her speciality; Stultiens would eventually finish in 36:57 minutes and lose the race lead.
Van Vleuten was the fastest in the second half of the course and finished in exactly 34 minutes, cutting 1:10 minutes off the previous best time. Van der Breggen fell short of this time, finishing in 34:14 minutes for second place. Moolman-Pasio set a time of 34:53 minutes; this eventually put her in fourth place as Brennauer finished nine seconds faster.
"It was really nice to win in the world champion's jersey for my team in a European race," van Vleuten said after the finish. "Now we will take it day by day. I don't have a massive advantage on Anna, but she will have to attack me."
With two difficult, hilly stages to come, van Vleuten has a 14-second lead over van der Breggen. Moolman-Pasio in fourth place is 52 seconds behind; the South African now has her work cut out for her if she wants to defend last year's overall win.
CRESCENDO from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo. Pre-order now ahead of June 1 release.
Debut production THE HOLY WEEK still available to buy or rent.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:34:00
|2
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:14
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|0:00:44
|4
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|5
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:01:10
|6
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|0:01:12
|7
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:15
|8
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|9
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:01:20
|10
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|11
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|12
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|13
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|14
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:01:32
|15
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:01:33
|16
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5
|0:01:35
|17
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:01:36
|18
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|19
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|20
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:50
|21
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:01:59
|23
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:02:04
|24
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:02:06
|25
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:02:09
|26
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:13
|27
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:02:15
|28
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:02:17
|29
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|30
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|0:02:21
|31
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:02:22
|32
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:02:24
|33
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:02:26
|34
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:02:35
|35
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:02:37
|36
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:02:40
|37
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:02:42
|38
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:44
|39
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:02:46
|41
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:51
|42
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:57
|43
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:03:03
|44
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:03:05
|45
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:03:06
|46
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:03:09
|47
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas
|0:03:11
|48
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:03:15
|49
|Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:03:18
|50
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women
|0:03:22
|51
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:03:23
|52
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:03:30
|53
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:32
|54
|Elizaveta Oshurkova (Rus) Cogeas
|0:03:33
|55
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:03:36
|56
|Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|0:03:40
|57
|Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:03:45
|58
|Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:03:50
|59
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:03:52
|60
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:03:53
|61
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:03:57
|62
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:04:03
|63
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:04:04
|64
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|65
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:04:07
|66
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:04:09
|67
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:04:11
|68
|Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:20
|69
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:04:23
|70
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:04:25
|71
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|72
|Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:04:30
|73
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|0:04:31
|74
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:04:35
|75
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:04:37
|76
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:04:39
|77
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:04:41
|78
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|79
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:04:44
|80
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:04:45
|81
|Lorena Llamas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:04:47
|82
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:04:51
|83
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:04:57
|84
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|0:04:58
|85
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|86
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:05:05
|87
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:05:10
|88
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:05:13
|89
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|90
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:05:17
|91
|Francesca Pisciali (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:05:18
|92
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|0:05:20
|93
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|0:05:23
|94
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink
|0:05:26
|95
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:05:27
|96
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:05:32
|98
|Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:05:38
|99
|Nikola Nosková (Cze) BePink
|0:05:39
|100
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:05:42
|101
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:45
|102
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:05:49
|103
|Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|104
|Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas
|0:06:11
|105
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:06:13
|106
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:06:15
|107
|Ziortza Isasi (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:06:16
|108
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:22
|109
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|0:06:24
|110
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:06:28
|111
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|112
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:06:31
|113
|Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:06:32
|114
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Cogeas
|0:06:34
|115
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:06:37
|116
|Ariadna Trias (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:06:45
|117
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|0:06:57
|118
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:07:03
|119
|Enara Lopez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:08:17
|120
|Lierni Lekuona (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:08:27
|121
|Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|0:08:35
|122
|Rosalia Ortiz (Spa) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|0:08:37
|123
|Chiara Perini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:09:24
|124
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:09:56
|125
|Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:10:57
|DNS
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNS
|Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|25
|pts
|2
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|20
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|16
|4
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|14
|5
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
|12
|6
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|10
|7
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|9
|8
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|7
|10
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|5
|12
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|3
|14
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|2
|15
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|3:25:38
|2
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:14
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|0:00:41
|4
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|5
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|6
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:01:31
|7
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:01:36
|8
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5
|0:01:38
|9
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:01:39
|10
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:02:00
|11
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|0:02:02
|12
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|13
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:02:05
|14
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:02:10
|15
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|16
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|17
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|0:02:23
|18
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:31
|19
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:32
|20
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:35
|21
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:02:45
|22
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:47
|23
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:02:54
|24
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:02:56
|25
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:02:59
|26
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:03:05
|27
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:09
|28
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:03:12
|29
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:03:14
|30
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women
|0:03:25
|31
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|32
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:03:27
|33
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:03:33
|34
|Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:03:48
|35
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:03:55
|36
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:03:56
|38
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|39
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:04:07
|40
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:22
|41
|Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|0:04:30
|42
|Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:04:33
|43
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|0:04:34
|44
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:04:53
|45
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:04:57
|46
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:05:01
|47
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:05:02
|48
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:05:12
|49
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:05:16
|50
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:27
|51
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:05:35
|52
|Lorena Llamas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:05:37
|53
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:05:47
|54
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:05:48
|55
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:05:51
|56
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:05:55
|57
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:06:00
|58
|Elizaveta Oshurkova (Rus) Cogeas
|0:06:05
|59
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:17
|60
|Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:06:28
|61
|Nikola Nosková (Cze) BePink
|0:06:29
|62
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:06:40
|63
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:06:45
|64
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas
|0:06:51
|65
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:06:55
|66
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|67
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:07:05
|68
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:07:17
|69
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|70
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:07:18
|71
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:07:21
|72
|Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:07:22
|73
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Cogeas
|0:07:24
|74
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|0:07:34
|75
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:07:53
|76
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:09:13
|77
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:39
|78
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:09:40
|79
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:10:01
|80
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:55
|82
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:10:57
|83
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:11:14
|84
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:11:16
|85
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:11:20
|86
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:11:47
|87
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:12:08
|88
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:12:14
|89
|Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:31
|90
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:12:36
|91
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:12:46
|92
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:12:48
|93
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:12:50
|94
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:13:24
|95
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:13:28
|96
|Francesca Pisciali (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:13:29
|97
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|0:13:31
|98
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|0:13:34
|99
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink
|0:13:37
|100
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:13:38
|101
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:14:00
|102
|Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|103
|Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas
|0:14:22
|104
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:14:24
|105
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:33
|106
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:14:39
|107
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:14:46
|108
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|0:15:08
|109
|Enara Lopez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:16:28
|110
|Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:16:32
|111
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:16:37
|112
|Lierni Lekuona (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:16:38
|113
|Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:17:04
|114
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:18:05
|115
|Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:18:46
|116
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:18:56
|117
|Ariadna Trias (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:19:59
|118
|Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|0:21:24
|119
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:12
|120
|Ziortza Isasi (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:24:43
|121
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|0:24:51
|122
|Rosalia Ortiz (Spa) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|0:27:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|36
|pts
|2
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|35
|3
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|34
|4
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|25
|5
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|23
|6
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|16
|7
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|15
|8
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
|12
|9
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|10
|10
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|10
|11
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|9
|12
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|8
|13
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|8
|14
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|8
|15
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|7
|16
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|7
|17
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|6
|18
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|19
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|5
|20
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|5
|21
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|5
|22
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|4
|23
|Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|3
|24
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|2
|25
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|2
|26
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|1
|27
|Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|6
|pts
|2
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|4
|3
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|5
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|1
|6
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|1
|7
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Wahoo Fitness range overview: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about the latest range of Wahoo Fitness computers, trainers and accessories
-
Transfer Mechanics: Analysing teams 2020 - Part 1How AG2R, Astana, Bahrain, Bora played the market
-
Munro wins junior women's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsGunsalas and Zoerner complete US 1-2-3
-
Strohmeyer takes junior men's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsCarter takes second, Leliveld third
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy