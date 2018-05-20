Image 1 of 27 WOrld champion Annemiek van Vleuten of The Netherlands and Team Mitchelton-Scott (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 27 Giorgia Bronzini of Italy and Team Cylance Pro Cycling (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 27 Gracie Elvin of Australia and Team Mitchelton-Scott (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 27 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 27 Olga Zabelinskaya of Rusia and Team Cogeas- Mettler (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 27 Georgia Williams of New Zealand and Team Mitchelton-Scott (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 27 Jenelle Crooks of Australia and Team Mitchelton-Scott (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 27 Elinor Barker of The Great Britain and Team Wiggle High5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 27 Emilia Fahlin of Sweden and Team Wiggle High5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 27 Yara Kastelijn of The Netherlands and Team WaowDeals Pro Cycling (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 27 Anna Trevisi of Italy and Team Ale Cipollini (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 27 Katia Ragusa of Italy and Team Bepink (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 27 Elise Maes of Luxembourg and WNT Rotor Procycling Team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 27 Hannah Barnes of Great Britain and Team Canyon SRAM (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 27 Lauren Stephens of The United States and Team Cylance Pro Cycling (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 27 Nathalie Grinczer of Great Britain and WNT Rotor Procycling Team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 27 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio of South Africa and Cervelo-Bigla Pro Cycling Team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 27 Sabrina Stultiens of The Netherlands and Team WaowDeals (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 27 Lisa Brennauer of Germany and Team Wiggle High5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 27 Eider Merino of Spain and Movistar Team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 27 Amanda Spratt of Australia and Team Mitchelton-Scott (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 27 Alice Maria Arzuffi of Italy and Team Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 27 Janneke Ensing of Australia and Team Ale Cipollini (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 27 Danielle Rowe of Great Britain and Team WaowDeals Pro Cycling (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 27 Elena Cecchini of Italy and Team Canyon SRAM Racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 27 Anna van der Breggen of The Netherlands and Boels - Dolmans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 27 Mayuko Hagiwara of Japan and Team Ale Cipollini (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) put her mark on the stage 2 individual time trial at the Emakumeen Bira. The time trial world champion gained time on the rest of the field and took over the race lead. Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) was 14 seconds slower in second place, Lisa Brennauer (Wiggle High5) finished third 44 seconds slower.

The 26.6-kilometre course was not completely flat; it featured two short climbs on the first half. On the second half, crosswinds on the open, exposed road could play a role. Mieke Kröger (Team Virtu Cycling) was the fifth rider to start and set the first benchmark when she finished in a time of 35 minutes and 32 seconds. Lotta Lepistö (Cervélo Bigla) could not reach this, finishing in 35:50 minutes.

In 18:45 minutes, Hayley Simmonds (WNT Rotor) was 15 seconds slower than Lepistö at the time check halfway through the course. But at the finish she beat the times of both the Finn and Kröger, taking the lead with 35:28 minutes. Simmonds stayed in the hotseat for some time until New Zealand's ITT champion Georgia Williams (Mitchelton-Scott) finished, setting a time of 35:10 minutes.

Olga Zabelinskaya (Cogeas-Mettler) and Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels Dolmans) were both two seconds faster than Williams at the time check, but were slower on the second half of the course and failed to beat the New Zealander's time at the finish.

Now it was time for the favourites to start. Van Vleuten set a phenomenal split time of 17:34 minutes halfway through the course. Last year's overall winner Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervélo Bigla) was not far behind at the with 17:58 minutes, van der Breggen beat van Vleuten's split time by nine seconds.

Former time trial world champion Lisa Brennauer passed the time check after 17:53 minutes. Yesterday's stage winner Sabrina Stultiens (WaowDeals) was the last rider on the course. Her split time of 19:03 minutes confirmed that time trials aren't her speciality; Stultiens would eventually finish in 36:57 minutes and lose the race lead.

Van Vleuten was the fastest in the second half of the course and finished in exactly 34 minutes, cutting 1:10 minutes off the previous best time. Van der Breggen fell short of this time, finishing in 34:14 minutes for second place. Moolman-Pasio set a time of 34:53 minutes; this eventually put her in fourth place as Brennauer finished nine seconds faster.

"It was really nice to win in the world champion's jersey for my team in a European race," van Vleuten said after the finish. "Now we will take it day by day. I don't have a massive advantage on Anna, but she will have to attack me."

With two difficult, hilly stages to come, van Vleuten has a 14-second lead over van der Breggen. Moolman-Pasio in fourth place is 52 seconds behind; the South African now has her work cut out for her if she wants to defend last year's overall win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:34:00 2 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:14 3 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 0:00:44 4 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:53 5 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:01:10 6 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas 0:01:12 7 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:15 8 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:01:19 9 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:01:20 10 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:01:26 11 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 12 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:01:28 13 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 14 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 0:01:32 15 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:01:33 16 Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5 0:01:35 17 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:01:36 18 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:01:41 19 Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:01:45 20 Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:50 21 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 22 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:59 23 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:02:04 24 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:06 25 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:02:09 26 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:02:13 27 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:02:15 28 Elinor Barker (GBr) Wiggle High5 0:02:17 29 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:02:19 30 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 0:02:21 31 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling 0:02:22 32 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:02:24 33 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 0:02:26 34 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:02:35 35 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:02:37 36 Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:02:40 37 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:02:42 38 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:02:44 39 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 40 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:02:46 41 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:02:51 42 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:02:57 43 Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:03:03 44 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:03:05 45 Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:03:06 46 Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:03:09 47 Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas 0:03:11 48 Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:03:15 49 Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:03:18 50 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women 0:03:22 51 Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana 0:03:23 52 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 0:03:30 53 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:03:32 54 Elizaveta Oshurkova (Rus) Cogeas 0:03:33 55 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:03:36 56 Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas 0:03:40 57 Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:03:45 58 Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:03:50 59 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:03:52 60 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:03:53 61 Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:03:57 62 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:04:03 63 Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:04:04 64 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team 65 Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:04:07 66 Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano 0:04:09 67 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:04:11 68 Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:04:20 69 Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:04:23 70 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:04:25 71 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling 72 Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 0:04:30 73 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini 0:04:31 74 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:04:35 75 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:04:37 76 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:04:39 77 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Team Virtu Cycling 0:04:41 78 Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 79 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:04:44 80 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:04:45 81 Lorena Llamas (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:04:47 82 Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 0:04:51 83 Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:04:57 84 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5 0:04:58 85 Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 86 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:05:05 87 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:05:10 88 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:05:13 89 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 90 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:05:17 91 Francesca Pisciali (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:05:18 92 Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team 0:05:20 93 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 0:05:23 94 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink 0:05:26 95 Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:05:27 96 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 97 Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:05:32 98 Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 0:05:38 99 Nikola Nosková (Cze) BePink 0:05:39 100 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:05:42 101 Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:05:45 102 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:05:49 103 Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 104 Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas 0:06:11 105 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:06:13 106 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:06:15 107 Ziortza Isasi (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:06:16 108 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:06:22 109 Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling 0:06:24 110 Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:06:28 111 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team 112 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:06:31 113 Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:06:32 114 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Cogeas 0:06:34 115 Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 0:06:37 116 Ariadna Trias (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:06:45 117 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink 0:06:57 118 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano 0:07:03 119 Enara Lopez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:08:17 120 Lierni Lekuona (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 0:08:27 121 Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team 0:08:35 122 Rosalia Ortiz (Spa) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling 0:08:37 123 Chiara Perini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:09:24 124 Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano 0:09:56 125 Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano 0:10:57 DNS Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg DNS Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM

Point # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 25 pts 2 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 20 3 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 16 4 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 14 5 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women 12 6 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas 10 7 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 9 8 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 8 9 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 7 10 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 6 11 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 5 12 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 4 13 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 3 14 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 2 15 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 1

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 3:25:38 2 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:14 3 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 0:00:41 4 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:52 5 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:01:29 6 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:31 7 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:01:36 8 Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5 0:01:38 9 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:01:39 10 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:02:00 11 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas 0:02:02 12 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 13 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:02:05 14 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:02:10 15 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:02:16 16 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 17 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 0:02:23 18 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:02:31 19 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:02:32 20 Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:02:35 21 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:02:45 22 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:02:47 23 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:02:54 24 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:56 25 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:02:59 26 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:03:05 27 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:03:09 28 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling 0:03:12 29 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:03:14 30 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women 0:03:25 31 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 32 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:03:27 33 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 0:03:33 34 Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:03:48 35 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:03:55 36 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 37 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:03:56 38 Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 39 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:04:07 40 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:04:22 41 Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas 0:04:30 42 Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 0:04:33 43 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini 0:04:34 44 Elinor Barker (GBr) Wiggle High5 0:04:53 45 Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:04:57 46 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:05:01 47 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 0:05:02 48 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:05:12 49 Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:05:16 50 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:05:27 51 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:05:35 52 Lorena Llamas (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:05:37 53 Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:05:47 54 Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 0:05:48 55 Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:05:51 56 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:05:55 57 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:06:00 58 Elizaveta Oshurkova (Rus) Cogeas 0:06:05 59 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:06:17 60 Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 0:06:28 61 Nikola Nosková (Cze) BePink 0:06:29 62 Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:06:40 63 Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano 0:06:45 64 Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas 0:06:51 65 Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:06:55 66 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling 67 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:07:05 68 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Team Virtu Cycling 0:07:17 69 Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 70 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:07:18 71 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:07:21 72 Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:07:22 73 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Cogeas 0:07:24 74 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5 0:07:34 75 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano 0:07:53 76 Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 0:09:13 77 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:09:39 78 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:09:40 79 Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:10:01 80 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 81 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:10:55 82 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:10:57 83 Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:11:14 84 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:11:16 85 Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:11:20 86 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:11:47 87 Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:12:08 88 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:12:14 89 Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:12:31 90 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:12:36 91 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:12:46 92 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:12:48 93 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:12:50 94 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:13:24 95 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:13:28 96 Francesca Pisciali (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:13:29 97 Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team 0:13:31 98 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 0:13:34 99 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink 0:13:37 100 Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:13:38 101 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:14:00 102 Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 103 Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas 0:14:22 104 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:14:24 105 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:14:33 106 Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:14:39 107 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 0:14:46 108 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink 0:15:08 109 Enara Lopez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:16:28 110 Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:16:32 111 Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana 0:16:37 112 Lierni Lekuona (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 0:16:38 113 Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:17:04 114 Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 0:18:05 115 Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:18:46 116 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:18:56 117 Ariadna Trias (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:19:59 118 Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team 0:21:24 119 Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:24:12 120 Ziortza Isasi (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:24:43 121 Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling 0:24:51 122 Rosalia Ortiz (Spa) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling 0:27:04

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 36 pts 2 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 35 3 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 34 4 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 25 5 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 23 6 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 16 7 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 15 8 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women 12 9 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 10 10 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas 10 11 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 9 12 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling 8 13 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 8 14 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 8 15 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 7 16 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team 7 17 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 6 18 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 19 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 5 20 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 5 21 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 5 22 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 4 23 Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 3 24 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 2 25 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini 2 26 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 1 27 Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 1