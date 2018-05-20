Trending

Emakumeen Bira: Van Vleuten wins stage 2 time trial

Time trial world champion storms to victory in Spain, takes overall lead

Image 1 of 27

WOrld champion Annemiek van Vleuten of The Netherlands and Team Mitchelton-Scott

WOrld champion Annemiek van Vleuten of The Netherlands and Team Mitchelton-Scott
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 27

Giorgia Bronzini of Italy and Team Cylance Pro Cycling

Giorgia Bronzini of Italy and Team Cylance Pro Cycling
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 27

Gracie Elvin of Australia and Team Mitchelton-Scott

Gracie Elvin of Australia and Team Mitchelton-Scott
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 27

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 27

Olga Zabelinskaya of Rusia and Team Cogeas- Mettler

Olga Zabelinskaya of Rusia and Team Cogeas- Mettler
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 27

Georgia Williams of New Zealand and Team Mitchelton-Scott

Georgia Williams of New Zealand and Team Mitchelton-Scott
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 27

Jenelle Crooks of Australia and Team Mitchelton-Scott

Jenelle Crooks of Australia and Team Mitchelton-Scott
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 27

Elinor Barker of The Great Britain and Team Wiggle High5

Elinor Barker of The Great Britain and Team Wiggle High5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 27

Emilia Fahlin of Sweden and Team Wiggle High5

Emilia Fahlin of Sweden and Team Wiggle High5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 27

Yara Kastelijn of The Netherlands and Team WaowDeals Pro Cycling

Yara Kastelijn of The Netherlands and Team WaowDeals Pro Cycling
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 27

Anna Trevisi of Italy and Team Ale Cipollini

Anna Trevisi of Italy and Team Ale Cipollini
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 27

Katia Ragusa of Italy and Team Bepink

Katia Ragusa of Italy and Team Bepink
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 27

Elise Maes of Luxembourg and WNT Rotor Procycling Team

Elise Maes of Luxembourg and WNT Rotor Procycling Team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 27

Hannah Barnes of Great Britain and Team Canyon SRAM

Hannah Barnes of Great Britain and Team Canyon SRAM
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 27

Lauren Stephens of The United States and Team Cylance Pro Cycling

Lauren Stephens of The United States and Team Cylance Pro Cycling
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 27

Nathalie Grinczer of Great Britain and WNT Rotor Procycling Team

Nathalie Grinczer of Great Britain and WNT Rotor Procycling Team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 27

Ashleigh Moolman Pasio of South Africa and Cervelo-Bigla Pro Cycling Team

Ashleigh Moolman Pasio of South Africa and Cervelo-Bigla Pro Cycling Team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 27

Sabrina Stultiens of The Netherlands and Team WaowDeals

Sabrina Stultiens of The Netherlands and Team WaowDeals
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 27

Lisa Brennauer of Germany and Team Wiggle High5

Lisa Brennauer of Germany and Team Wiggle High5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 27

Eider Merino of Spain and Movistar Team

Eider Merino of Spain and Movistar Team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 27

Amanda Spratt of Australia and Team Mitchelton-Scott

Amanda Spratt of Australia and Team Mitchelton-Scott
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 27

Alice Maria Arzuffi of Italy and Team Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias

Alice Maria Arzuffi of Italy and Team Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 27

Janneke Ensing of Australia and Team Ale Cipollini

Janneke Ensing of Australia and Team Ale Cipollini
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 27

Danielle Rowe of Great Britain and Team WaowDeals Pro Cycling

Danielle Rowe of Great Britain and Team WaowDeals Pro Cycling
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 27

Elena Cecchini of Italy and Team Canyon SRAM Racing

Elena Cecchini of Italy and Team Canyon SRAM Racing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 27

Anna van der Breggen of The Netherlands and Boels - Dolmans

Anna van der Breggen of The Netherlands and Boels - Dolmans
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 27

Mayuko Hagiwara of Japan and Team Ale Cipollini

Mayuko Hagiwara of Japan and Team Ale Cipollini
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) put her mark on the stage 2 individual time trial at the Emakumeen Bira. The time trial world champion gained time on the rest of the field and took over the race lead. Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) was 14 seconds slower in second place, Lisa Brennauer (Wiggle High5) finished third 44 seconds slower.

The 26.6-kilometre course was not completely flat; it featured two short climbs on the first half. On the second half, crosswinds on the open, exposed road could play a role. Mieke Kröger (Team Virtu Cycling) was the fifth rider to start and set the first benchmark when she finished in a time of 35 minutes and 32 seconds. Lotta Lepistö (Cervélo Bigla) could not reach this, finishing in 35:50 minutes.

In 18:45 minutes, Hayley Simmonds (WNT Rotor) was 15 seconds slower than Lepistö at the time check halfway through the course. But at the finish she beat the times of both the Finn and Kröger, taking the lead with 35:28 minutes. Simmonds stayed in the hotseat for some time until New Zealand's ITT champion Georgia Williams (Mitchelton-Scott) finished, setting a time of 35:10 minutes.

Olga Zabelinskaya (Cogeas-Mettler) and Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels Dolmans) were both two seconds faster than Williams at the time check, but were slower on the second half of the course and failed to beat the New Zealander's time at the finish.

Now it was time for the favourites to start. Van Vleuten set a phenomenal split time of 17:34 minutes halfway through the course. Last year's overall winner Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervélo Bigla) was not far behind at the with 17:58 minutes, van der Breggen beat van Vleuten's split time by nine seconds.

Former time trial world champion Lisa Brennauer passed the time check after 17:53 minutes. Yesterday's stage winner Sabrina Stultiens (WaowDeals) was the last rider on the course. Her split time of 19:03 minutes confirmed that time trials aren't her speciality; Stultiens would eventually finish in 36:57 minutes and lose the race lead.

Van Vleuten was the fastest in the second half of the course and finished in exactly 34 minutes, cutting 1:10 minutes off the previous best time. Van der Breggen fell short of this time, finishing in 34:14 minutes for second place. Moolman-Pasio set a time of 34:53 minutes; this eventually put her in fourth place as Brennauer finished nine seconds faster.

"It was really nice to win in the world champion's jersey for my team in a European race," van Vleuten said after the finish. "Now we will take it day by day. I don't have a massive advantage on Anna, but she will have to attack me."

With two difficult, hilly stages to come, van Vleuten has a 14-second lead over van der Breggen. Moolman-Pasio in fourth place is 52 seconds behind; the South African now has her work cut out for her if she wants to defend last year's overall win.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women0:34:00
2Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:14
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High50:00:44
4Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
5Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women0:01:10
6Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas0:01:12
7Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:15
8Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:19
9Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:01:20
10Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:26
11Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
12Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:01:28
13Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
14Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling0:01:32
15Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:01:33
16Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High50:01:35
17Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:01:36
18Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:41
19Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:01:45
20Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:01:50
21Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
22Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:01:59
23Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:02:04
24Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:02:06
25Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:02:09
26Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:02:13
27Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:02:15
28Elinor Barker (GBr) Wiggle High50:02:17
29Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:02:19
30Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women0:02:21
31Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling0:02:22
32Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:02:24
33Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High50:02:26
34Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:02:35
35Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:02:37
36Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:02:40
37Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:02:42
38Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:02:44
39Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
40Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:02:46
41Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:02:51
42Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:02:57
43Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:03:03
44Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:03:05
45Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:03:06
46Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:03:09
47Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas0:03:11
48Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:03:15
49Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:03:18
50Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women0:03:22
51Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana0:03:23
52Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana0:03:30
53Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:03:32
54Elizaveta Oshurkova (Rus) Cogeas0:03:33
55Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:03:36
56Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas0:03:40
57Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:03:45
58Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:03:50
59Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:03:52
60Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:03:53
61Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:03:57
62Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM0:04:03
63Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:04:04
64Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
65Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:04:07
66Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano0:04:09
67Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:04:11
68Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:04:20
69Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:04:23
70Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:04:25
71Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
72Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias0:04:30
73Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini0:04:31
74Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:04:35
75Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:04:37
76Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM0:04:39
77Doris Schweizer (Swi) Team Virtu Cycling0:04:41
78Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
79Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:04:44
80Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:04:45
81Lorena Llamas (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:04:47
82Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling0:04:51
83Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling0:04:57
84Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High50:04:58
85Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
86Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:05:05
87Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:05:10
88Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:05:13
89Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
90Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM0:05:17
91Francesca Pisciali (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:05:18
92Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team0:05:20
93Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini0:05:23
94Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink0:05:26
95Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:05:27
96Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
97Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:05:32
98Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias0:05:38
99Nikola Nosková (Cze) BePink0:05:39
100Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:05:42
101Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:05:45
102Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM0:05:49
103Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
104Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas0:06:11
105Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:06:13
106Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM0:06:15
107Ziortza Isasi (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:06:16
108Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:06:22
109Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling0:06:24
110Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:06:28
111Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
112Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:06:31
113Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:06:32
114Elise Chabbey (Swi) Cogeas0:06:34
115Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias0:06:37
116Ariadna Trias (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:06:45
117Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink0:06:57
118Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano0:07:03
119Enara Lopez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:08:17
120Lierni Lekuona (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias0:08:27
121Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team0:08:35
122Rosalia Ortiz (Spa) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling0:08:37
123Chiara Perini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:09:24
124Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano0:09:56
125Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano0:10:57
DNSNina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNSChiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM

Point
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women25pts
2Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam20
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High516
4Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team14
5Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women12
6Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas10
7Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam9
8Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team8
9Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women7
10Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team6
11Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing5
12Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team4
13Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing3
14Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling2
15Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women1

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women3:25:38
2Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:14
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High50:00:41
4Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:52
5Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:29
6Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:01:31
7Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:01:36
8Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High50:01:38
9Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:01:39
10Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women0:02:00
11Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas0:02:02
12Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
13Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:02:05
14Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:02:10
15Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:02:16
16Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
17Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women0:02:23
18Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:02:31
19Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:02:32
20Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:02:35
21Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:02:45
22Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:02:47
23Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:02:54
24Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:02:56
25Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:02:59
26Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:03:05
27Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:03:09
28Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling0:03:12
29Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:03:14
30Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women0:03:25
31Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
32Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:03:27
33Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana0:03:33
34Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:03:48
35Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:03:55
36Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
37Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:03:56
38Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
39Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:04:07
40Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:04:22
41Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas0:04:30
42Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias0:04:33
43Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini0:04:34
44Elinor Barker (GBr) Wiggle High50:04:53
45Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:04:57
46Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:05:01
47Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High50:05:02
48Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:05:12
49Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:05:16
50Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:05:27
51Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:05:35
52Lorena Llamas (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:05:37
53Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling0:05:47
54Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias0:05:48
55Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:05:51
56Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:05:55
57Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:06:00
58Elizaveta Oshurkova (Rus) Cogeas0:06:05
59Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:06:17
60Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias0:06:28
61Nikola Nosková (Cze) BePink0:06:29
62Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:06:40
63Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano0:06:45
64Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas0:06:51
65Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:06:55
66Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
67Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM0:07:05
68Doris Schweizer (Swi) Team Virtu Cycling0:07:17
69Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
70Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:07:18
71Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:07:21
72Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:07:22
73Elise Chabbey (Swi) Cogeas0:07:24
74Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High50:07:34
75Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano0:07:53
76Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias0:09:13
77Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:09:39
78Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:09:40
79Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:10:01
80Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
81Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:10:55
82Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:10:57
83Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:11:14
84Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:11:16
85Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:11:20
86Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:11:47
87Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:12:08
88Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM0:12:14
89Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:12:31
90Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:12:36
91Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:12:46
92Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:12:48
93Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM0:12:50
94Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:13:24
95Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM0:13:28
96Francesca Pisciali (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:13:29
97Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team0:13:31
98Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini0:13:34
99Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink0:13:37
100Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:13:38
101Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM0:14:00
102Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
103Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas0:14:22
104Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:14:24
105Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:14:33
106Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:14:39
107Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling0:14:46
108Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink0:15:08
109Enara Lopez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:16:28
110Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:16:32
111Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana0:16:37
112Lierni Lekuona (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias0:16:38
113Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:17:04
114Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling0:18:05
115Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:18:46
116Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:18:56
117Ariadna Trias (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:19:59
118Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team0:21:24
119Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:24:12
120Ziortza Isasi (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:24:43
121Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling0:24:51
122Rosalia Ortiz (Spa) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling0:27:04

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High536pts
2Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women35
3Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam34
4Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team25
5Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team23
6Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling16
7Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing15
8Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women12
9Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team10
10Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas10
11Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam9
12Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling8
13Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team8
14Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team8
15Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women7
16Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team7
17Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana6
18Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam5
19Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing5
20Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini5
21Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling5
22Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team4
23Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias3
24Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women2
25Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini2
26Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women1
27Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women6pts
2Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM4
3Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team3
4Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
5Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women1
6Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women1
7Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women1

