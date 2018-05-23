Trending

Van der Breggen's WorldTour lead cut as Spratt wins Emakumeen Bira

Mitchelton-Scott gain serious ground on Boels Dolmans in team competition

Image 1 of 5

Anna van der Breggen (Boels - Dolmans)

Anna van der Breggen (Boels - Dolmans)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 5

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) winner of Emakumeen Bira

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) winner of Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 5

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott), Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott), Anna van der Breggen (Boels - Dolmans)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott), Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott), Anna van der Breggen (Boels - Dolmans)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 5

Riders show off the 2018 Boels Dolmans team kit

Riders show off the 2018 Boels Dolmans team kit
(Image credit: Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)
Image 5 of 5

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 2 at Emakumeen Bira

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 2 at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Anna van der Breggen's lead in the WorldTour classification has been trimmed down by a few points but the Olympic champion remains firmly in control of the contest. After the 12th round of the series at Emakumeen Bira, the Boels Dolmans rider still holds a commanding lead of 232 points, down slightly from her previous margin 250.

The new challenger for the Dutchwoman is Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott), who climbed two places after a stunning win at the Basque race.

Spratt had started the final stage in 10th place and seemingly out of contention at 1:37 behind her teammate and leader Annemiek van Vleuten. However, with nothing to lose, she took a punt with 50 kilometres to go and, with her team out of the chase, was able to cross the line more than two minutes ahead of most of the general classification contenders.

Spratt has enjoyed a massive season so far, with overall success at the Tour Down Under and two podium finishes during the Ardennes Classics, plus fifth at La Flèche Wallonne. The stage and overall win in Spain is her first at WorldTour level.

Van Vleuten managed to hold on to second overall, with Van der Breggen in third, giving the time trial world champion a five-place bump in the WorldTour standings. Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo-Bigla) also rose up three positions thanks to her sixth place overall.

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) had previously been in second place after her podium finish at the recent Tour of California. She dropped down three places upon the conclusion of Emakumeen Bira, as did world champion Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans). Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5), who endured a difficult spring, moved to 11th with her fifth-place finish.

Unsurprisingly, Boels Dolmans continue to control the team competition, with victories in half of the 12 rounds so far. However, with other teams getting a share of the spoils in recent weeks and Mitchelton-Scott’s double podium, their advantage has been slashed. Heading into Emakumeen Bira, their lead had been a very healthy 748 points. Though it is still a pretty comfortable advantage, Mitchelton-Scott have cut their deficit to 424.

The top four in the team competition have not changed but Wiggle-High5 and Cervelo-Bigla have jumped up two spots thanks to Longo Borghini and Moolman-Pasio, with WoawDeals and Team Sunweb dropping down.

Women's WorldTour rankings as of 23/05

#Rider Name (Country) TeamPoints
1Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam977
2Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women745
3Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team571
4Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women563
5Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team558
6Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam538
7Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5487
8Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam485
9Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini370
10Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini338
11Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5320
12Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing279
13Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team273
14Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam251
15Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team245
16Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women238
17Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling230
18Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products230
19Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5206
20Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana199

Team Classification
#TeamPoints
1Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2504
2Mitchelton Scott Women2080
3Canyon-SRAM Racing1389
4Ale Cipollini963
5Wiggle High5816
6Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team812
7Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team803
8Team Sunweb Women742
9Astana Women's Team554
10Cylance Pro Cycling367
11FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope364
12Valcar PBM334
13Hitec Products-Birk Sport311
14Unitedhealthcare Women308
15BTC City Ljubljana304
16Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank276
17Movistar Team Women271
18Trek-Drops240
19Team Virtu Cycling188
20BePink160

 