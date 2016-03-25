Trending

Kwiatkowski wins E3 Harelbeke over Sagan

Stannard third in banner day for Team Sky

Image 1 of 102

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) wins the 2016 E3 Harelbeke

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) wins the 2016 E3 Harelbeke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 102

Peter Sagan, Michal Kwiatkowski and Ian Stannard on the E3 Harelbeke podium

Peter Sagan, Michal Kwiatkowski and Ian Stannard on the E3 Harelbeke podium
Image 3 of 102

Ian Stannard wins the sprint for third at E3 Harelbeke

Ian Stannard wins the sprint for third at E3 Harelbeke
Image 4 of 102

The two most recent world champions: Peter Sagan, and Michal Kwiatkowski

The two most recent world champions: Peter Sagan, and Michal Kwiatkowski
Image 5 of 102

Peter Sagan, Michal Kwiatkowski and Ian Stannard on the E3 Harelbeke podium

Peter Sagan, Michal Kwiatkowski and Ian Stannard on the E3 Harelbeke podium
Image 6 of 102

team Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski win E3 Harelbeke

team Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski win E3 Harelbeke
Image 7 of 102

Peter Sagan and Ian Stannard greet each other on the E3 Harelbeke podium.

Peter Sagan and Ian Stannard greet each other on the E3 Harelbeke podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 102

Peter Sagan and Michal Kwiatkowski exchange glances on the E3 Harelbeke podium

Peter Sagan and Michal Kwiatkowski exchange glances on the E3 Harelbeke podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 102

Kwiatkowski and Stannard on the E3 Harelbeke podium

Kwiatkowski and Stannard on the E3 Harelbeke podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 102

Sagan, Kwiatkowski and Stannard on the E3 Harelbeke podium

Sagan, Kwiatkowski and Stannard on the E3 Harelbeke podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 102

Sagan, Kwiatkowski and Stannard on the E3 Harelbeke podium

Sagan, Kwiatkowski and Stannard on the E3 Harelbeke podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 102

Michal Kwiatkowski and Ian Stannard on the E3 Harelbeke podium

Michal Kwiatkowski and Ian Stannard on the E3 Harelbeke podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 102

Peter Sagan and Michal Kwiatkowski on the E3 Harelbeke podium

Peter Sagan and Michal Kwiatkowski on the E3 Harelbeke podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 102

Michal Kwiatkowski on the E3 Harelbeke podium

Michal Kwiatkowski on the E3 Harelbeke podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 102

Michal Kwiatkowski checks out the hardware on the E3 Harelbeke podium

Michal Kwiatkowski checks out the hardware on the E3 Harelbeke podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 102

Michal Kwiatkowski leads Peter Sagan in the closing stages

Michal Kwiatkowski leads Peter Sagan in the closing stages
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 102

Lars Boom (Astana)

Lars Boom (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 102

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto-Soudal) checks his lead

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto-Soudal) checks his lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 102

Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) finds the smooth way up the climb

Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) finds the smooth way up the climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 102

Peter Sagan getting very aero

Peter Sagan getting very aero
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 102

Peter Sagan and Michal Kwiatkowski power on to the finish line

Peter Sagan and Michal Kwiatkowski power on to the finish line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 102

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto-Soudal)

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto-Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 102

Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal)

Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 102

Pim Ligthart (Lotto Soudal)

Pim Ligthart (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 102

Southeast drop back for Filippo Pozzato

Southeast drop back for Filippo Pozzato
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 102

The E3 trophy

The E3 trophy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 102

Fabian Cancellara waits for the team car after a mechanical as his rivals watch on

Fabian Cancellara waits for the team car after a mechanical as his rivals watch on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 102

Sal Puccio (Team Sky)

Sal Puccio (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 102

Boy van Poppel (Trek-Segafredo)

Boy van Poppel (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 102

Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx - Quick-Step)

Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx - Quick-Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 102

Michal Kwiatkowski gets aero

Michal Kwiatkowski gets aero
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 102

The Alexander Kristoff fan club out in full force

The Alexander Kristoff fan club out in full force
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 102

Timo Roosen leaving behind the Paterberg

Timo Roosen leaving behind the Paterberg
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 102

Filippo Pozzato rides over the top of the Paterberg

Filippo Pozzato rides over the top of the Paterberg
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 102

Bram Tankink on the Paterberg

Bram Tankink on the Paterberg
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 102

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step) over the top of the Paterberg

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step) over the top of the Paterberg
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 102

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) leaves the Paterberg

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) leaves the Paterberg
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 102

Michal Kwiatkowski is congratulated by his Sky teammate after the E3 Harelbeke win

Michal Kwiatkowski is congratulated by his Sky teammate after the E3 Harelbeke win
Image 39 of 102

Peter Sagan, Michal Kwiatkowski and Ian Stannard on the E3 Harelbeke podium.

Peter Sagan, Michal Kwiatkowski and Ian Stannard on the E3 Harelbeke podium.
Image 40 of 102

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) power toward the finish of E3 Harelbeke

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) power toward the finish of E3 Harelbeke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 102

Peter Sagan and Michal Kwiatkowski escaped the lead group with about 30km to go at E3 Harelbeke.

Peter Sagan and Michal Kwiatkowski escaped the lead group with about 30km to go at E3 Harelbeke.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 102

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) ride toward the finish of E3 Harelbeke

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) ride toward the finish of E3 Harelbeke
Image 43 of 102

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) wins the 2016 E3 Harelbeke

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) wins the 2016 E3 Harelbeke
Image 44 of 102

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) wins the 2016 E3 Harelbeke

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) wins the 2016 E3 Harelbeke
Image 45 of 102

Escapees Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) ride toward the finish of E3 Harelbeke

Escapees Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) ride toward the finish of E3 Harelbeke
Image 46 of 102

Peter Sagan hangs his head at the finish of E3 Harelbeke after being beaten by Michal Kwiatkowski

Peter Sagan hangs his head at the finish of E3 Harelbeke after being beaten by Michal Kwiatkowski
Image 47 of 102

The Etixx-Quickstep team drives the pace in the lead split

The Etixx-Quickstep team drives the pace in the lead split
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 102

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) power toward the finish of E3 Harelbeke

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) power toward the finish of E3 Harelbeke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 102

Michal Kwiatkowski and Peter Sagan escaped the lead group with about 30km to go at E3 Harelbeke.

Michal Kwiatkowski and Peter Sagan escaped the lead group with about 30km to go at E3 Harelbeke.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 102

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) wins the 2016 E3 Harelbeke

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) wins the 2016 E3 Harelbeke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 102

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) wins the 2016 E3 Harelbeke

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) wins the 2016 E3 Harelbeke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 102

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) wins the 2016 E3 Harelbeke

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) wins the 2016 E3 Harelbeke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 102

Peter Sagan finished second behind Michal Kwiatkowski in E3 Harelbeke

Peter Sagan finished second behind Michal Kwiatkowski in E3 Harelbeke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 102

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Segafredo) at the finish of E3 Harelbeke

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Segafredo) at the finish of E3 Harelbeke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 102

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) at the finish of E3 Harelbeke

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) at the finish of E3 Harelbeke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 102

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) wins the 2016 E3 Harelbeke

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) wins the 2016 E3 Harelbeke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 102

Peter Sagan and Michal Kwiatkowski escaped the lead group with about 30km to go at E3 Harelbeke.

Peter Sagan and Michal Kwiatkowski escaped the lead group with about 30km to go at E3 Harelbeke.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 102

Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep) in the lead group

Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep) in the lead group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 102

2016 E3 Harelbeke split up with 70km to go

2016 E3 Harelbeke split up with 70km to go
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 102

Niki Terpstra remembered Johan Cruyff

Niki Terpstra remembered Johan Cruyff
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 102

2016 E3 Harelbeke

2016 E3 Harelbeke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 102

2016 E3 Harelbeke

2016 E3 Harelbeke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 102

Fabian Cancellara overcame a mechanical to make it back to the lead group.

Fabian Cancellara overcame a mechanical to make it back to the lead group.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 102

The lead group in E3 Harelbeke.

The lead group in E3 Harelbeke.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 102

The early breakaway at E3 Harelbeke.

The early breakaway at E3 Harelbeke.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 102

Wouter Wippert leads the early breakaway at E3 Harelbeke.

Wouter Wippert leads the early breakaway at E3 Harelbeke.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 102

2016 E3 Harelbeke

2016 E3 Harelbeke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 102

2016 E3 Harelbeke

2016 E3 Harelbeke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 102

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 102

Fabian Cancellara made the elite split before his mechanical

Fabian Cancellara made the elite split before his mechanical
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 102

Lars Boom (Astana) in the split

Lars Boom (Astana) in the split
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 102

Daniel Oss (BMC) made the move

Daniel Oss (BMC) made the move
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 102

The split with Daniel Oss and Niki Terpstra

The split with Daniel Oss and Niki Terpstra
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 102

Etixx-Quickstep leads the chase

Etixx-Quickstep leads the chase
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 102

Dries Devenyns (IAM Cycling)

Dries Devenyns (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 102

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) with an ill-timed mechanical in E3 Harelbeke

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) with an ill-timed mechanical in E3 Harelbeke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 102

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) with an ill-timed mechanical in E3 Harelbeke

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) with an ill-timed mechanical in E3 Harelbeke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 102

Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL Jumbo)

Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 102

Tony Hurel leads the early breakaway at E3 Harelbeke.

Tony Hurel leads the early breakaway at E3 Harelbeke.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 80 of 102

The early breakaway at E3 Harelbeke.

The early breakaway at E3 Harelbeke.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 81 of 102

Carlos Betancur (Movistar)

Carlos Betancur (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 82 of 102

Carlos Betancur (Movistar)

Carlos Betancur (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 83 of 102

The 2016 E3 Harelbeke

The 2016 E3 Harelbeke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 84 of 102

The 2016 E3 Harelbeke

The 2016 E3 Harelbeke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 85 of 102

The 2016 E3 Harelbeke

The 2016 E3 Harelbeke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 86 of 102

The 2016 E3 Harelbeke

The 2016 E3 Harelbeke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 87 of 102

The 2016 E3 Harelbeke

The 2016 E3 Harelbeke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 88 of 102

The 2016 E3 Harelbeke

The 2016 E3 Harelbeke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 89 of 102

The 2016 E3 Harelbeke

The 2016 E3 Harelbeke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 90 of 102

Hugo Houle (AG2R La Mondiale)

Hugo Houle (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 91 of 102

Direct Energie's Bryan Coquard

Direct Energie's Bryan Coquard
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 92 of 102

Katusha's Alexander Kristoff

Katusha's Alexander Kristoff
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 93 of 102

Nico Denz leads the breakaway at E3 Harelbeke

Nico Denz leads the breakaway at E3 Harelbeke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 94 of 102

Bert De Backer leads the breakaway at E3 Harelbeke

Bert De Backer leads the breakaway at E3 Harelbeke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 95 of 102

The breakaway at E3 Harelbeke

The breakaway at E3 Harelbeke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 96 of 102

Jay Robert Thomson in the breakaway at E3 Harelbeke

Jay Robert Thomson in the breakaway at E3 Harelbeke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 97 of 102

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 98 of 102

Trek Segafredo's Fabian Cancellara

Trek Segafredo's Fabian Cancellara
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 99 of 102

BMC's Stefan Kung

BMC's Stefan Kung
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 100 of 102

Iljo Keisse

Iljo Keisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 101 of 102

Lukasz Wisniowski

Lukasz Wisniowski
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 102 of 102

The 2016 E3 Harelbeke

The 2016 E3 Harelbeke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) denied Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) his first win in the rainbow jersey at the E3 Harelbeke on Friday by out-sprinting the world champion after the duo escaped a select lead group of favourites with 30km remaining.

With Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) and Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) chasing furiously behind, Kwiatkowski powered away from Sagan in the final 200 metres to take the victory. Ian Stannard rounded out the podium with third place for Team Sky.

Cancellara was slowed by a mechanical but made his way back to the lead group of about 13 riders with just over 30km to go after a lengthy chase. Moments after he regained contact, the winning move came with Kwiatkowski first to accelerate on the Karnemelkbeekstraat. Sagan made it up to the Team Sky rider with Matteo Trentin furiously chasing in order to make sure Etixx-Quickstep were represented. However the Italian wilted, allowing the last two world champions to establish a lead that peaked at just under 40 seconds.

Etixx-QuickStep, who had numbers throughout the race, set upon chasing the leaders but their efforts proved in vain. A late charge from Tom Boonen almost saw the leading pair caught in the closing kilometre but as Sagan led the duo toward the line, Kwiatkowski launched his attack and quickly opened an insurmountable gap.

Sagan, weary from his earlier efforts in the break, simply had no answer and barely lifted himself out of the saddle as the Pole made sure of his escape.

“I did my best, I was perfectly protected by my teammates," Kwiatkowski said at the finish. "Ian Stannard was in the front and we could play very well. Actually, we worked well with Peter - as we did three years ago in Strade Bianche. Honestly, I knew I had really good legs today. I had to go for the win - there was no other option.

“I know how Peter feels, to have the world champion's jersey, it's very difficult. But we both did a very good race.”

For Sagan the wait for his first win in the rainbow jersey continues with half a dozen second places already amassed this season. Up until the sprint the Slovak had ridden the perfect race, and even when he became isolated from his team, he remained calm, picking his moment to attack with the same precision that had seem him win the World title. However, when it came to the sprint the Tinkoff leader had nothing left.

“We were working together, but in the finish I was - yeah - I had no more energy. He was better," Sagan said of Kwiatkowski. When asked if it was that simple, he replied, "Cycling is simple, I think. At the end of a race like this it's all different. I did the attack and then I worked a lot. The last two kilometres in the radio they said 'you have to pull, you have to pull, everybody is coming'. I pulled a lot, and for the final I was without legs."

How it unfolded

The morning news surrounded Greg Van Avermaet’s decision not to start the race after the Belgian came down with a stomach bug. The rest of the peloton, however, headed out from Harelbeke with the breakaway forming around Antoine Demoitie (Wanty - Groupe Gobert), Wouter Wippert (Cannondale Pro Cycling), Bert De Backer (Team Giant-Alpecin), Nico Denz (AG2R La Mondiale), Sjoerd van Ginneken (Roompot - Oranje Peloton), Tony Hurel (Direct Energie) and Reto Hollenstein (IAM Cycling).

Jay Robert Thomson (Dimension Data) bridged up solo much later and the eight leaders collected a maximum lead of 6 minutes but Trek-Segafredo team took the initiative for their leader Fabian Cancellara. When approaching the first bergs the gap quickly dropped, especially in the sprint towards the seventh climb of the day, the always-important Taaienberg at 74 kilometres from the finish in Harelbeke.

Cancellara’s resurrection

On the Taaienberg Roelandts’ acceleration created an elite group of 10 riders with Tiesj Benoot (Lotto-Soudal), Boonen, Zdenek Stybar, Matteo Trentin and Nikki Terpstra for Etixx-QuickStep, Cancellara, Daniel Oss (BMC), Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Lars Boom (Astana). At the foot of the following Boigneberg a cranky rear derailleur halted Cancellara.

The Swiss rider tossed his bike to the side of the road and waited more than a minute with folded arms for a new machine. It looked as though his race was over.

As the race continued towards climb 12, the steep cobbled Paterberg, the situation kept changing. Stybar punctured from the front as about twenty riders came together. Half a minute further back Trek-Segafredo and Katusha (for Kristoff) combined forces in the peloton to try and get back to the lead group where Tony Martin worked hard for Etixx-QuickStep.

Cancellara and Stybar surged away from the peloton on the tough combination of the Paterberg and Oude Kwaremont. In front Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky), Peter Sagan (Tinkoff), Ian Stannard (Sky), Boonen, Trentin, Terpstra, Boom, Oss, Vanmarcke and Benoot pushed on. Five kilometres after cresting the long Oude Kwaremont climb Cancellara and Stybar bridged up to the leaders with Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC) and Dries Devenyns (IAM).

Winning move on the Karnemelkbeekstraat

At 30 kilometres from the finish Kwiatkowski and Sagan accelerated away on the penultimate climb of the day, the Karnemelkbeekstraat. The duo built up a lead of nearly forty seconds on the 13 chasers at 15 kilometres from the finish, with no obstacles left to cover.

Etixx, despite their numerical advantage, were unable to bring the pair back and despite a last-ditch effort from Boonen and Cancellara, the team Sky – Tinkoff tandem had just enough room to manoeuvre as they raced under the 1000m to go banner. Sagan brought them to the barriers in an attempt to force Kwiatkowski’s hand but even the predictability of a telegraphed attack could not save the world champion, who was powerless to respond.

“After 30, 40km, going both together, I knew I had to go for a long sprint, because Peter seems to have this kick, this punch, bigger than me,” the winner said.

“I tried to go more than 300m before the finish and that worked out. I didn't look back, I just went full gas to the finish.”

“I've done a few times Tour of Flanders and never did very well. I feel really good in Team Sky, being one of the leaders for the cobbled Classics is an amazing feeling, to be so protected, and to finish like that even after not doing any Classics before. It's more than I dreamed about.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky4:49:34
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:00:04
3Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:00:11
4Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
5Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
6Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
7Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
9Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
10Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
11Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
12Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
13Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:15
14Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
15Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:32
16Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:04:48
17Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
18Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
19Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
20Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
21Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
22Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
23Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
24Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
25Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
26Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
28Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
29Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
30Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
31Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
32Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
33Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
34Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
35Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
36Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
37Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
38Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
39Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
40Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
41Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:04:52
42Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:18
43Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:06:54
44Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
45Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
46Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
47Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
48Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
49Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
50Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
51Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
52Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
53Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
54Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
55Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
56Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
57Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
58Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
59Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
60Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
62Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
63Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
64Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
65Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:08:59
66Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
67Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
68Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
69Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
70Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
71Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
72Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
73Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:35
74Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
75Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
76Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
77Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
78Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
79Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
80Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
81Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
82Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
83Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
84Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
85Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
86Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
87Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
88Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
89Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
90Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
91Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
92Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
93Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
94Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
95Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
96Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
97Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
98Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
99Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
100Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
101Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
102Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
103Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
104Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
105Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
106Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
DNFMekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
DNFMagnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFMitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFSam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFRoberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNFJasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
DNFJohan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
DNFGediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFAntonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFMark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
DNFVladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFSergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFCarlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
DNFViacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFXu Gang (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
DNFFederico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNFLuka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
DNFJorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFIvar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFFrederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFBoris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFOlivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
DNFYauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFDaniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFMaxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFFranck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFJesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFKai Reus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFTim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFAngelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFHugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFArman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFAlexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFBrian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFNico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFAndrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
DNFMatteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
DNFGiuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
DNFLiam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
DNFMirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
DNFMirko Trosino (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
DNFEugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
DNFQuentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFAlan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFShane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
DNFZakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
DNFSebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFMichael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
DNFMark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFGatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
DNFRyan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFAlexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFKristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFManuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFAlberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFWouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFLukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
DNFRobin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFDimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFYaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo
DNFPieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFChun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
DNFTony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFMattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNFFrederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFChristian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
DNFVicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
DNFSondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
DNFAndrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
DNFTwan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFLeigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
DNFSacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNFMarc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
DNFMarkel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
DNFMarco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFPreben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFMoreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFLuka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFNikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
DNFRoy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFJef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFMurilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
DNFElia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
DNFAlbert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFMatt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
DNFNick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
DNFSean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFSvein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFJurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFYohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFTony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
DNSGreg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team

 

