Kwiatkowski wins E3 Harelbeke over Sagan
Stannard third in banner day for Team Sky
Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) denied Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) his first win in the rainbow jersey at the E3 Harelbeke on Friday by out-sprinting the world champion after the duo escaped a select lead group of favourites with 30km remaining.
Related Articles
Sagan 'without legs' in the finale of E3 Harelbeke
Kwiatkowski lays down Tour of Flanders marker with E3 Harelbeke victory
Kristoff under the gun for Tour of Flanders after disappointing E3 Harelbeke
Strong Tiesj Benoot confident for Tour of Flanders
Debesay gets lost during his Flemish debut at E3 Harelbeke
Sagan: Gent-Wevelgem might prove more difficult for me than E3 Harelbeke
With Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) and Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) chasing furiously behind, Kwiatkowski powered away from Sagan in the final 200 metres to take the victory. Ian Stannard rounded out the podium with third place for Team Sky.
Cancellara was slowed by a mechanical but made his way back to the lead group of about 13 riders with just over 30km to go after a lengthy chase. Moments after he regained contact, the winning move came with Kwiatkowski first to accelerate on the Karnemelkbeekstraat. Sagan made it up to the Team Sky rider with Matteo Trentin furiously chasing in order to make sure Etixx-Quickstep were represented. However the Italian wilted, allowing the last two world champions to establish a lead that peaked at just under 40 seconds.
Etixx-QuickStep, who had numbers throughout the race, set upon chasing the leaders but their efforts proved in vain. A late charge from Tom Boonen almost saw the leading pair caught in the closing kilometre but as Sagan led the duo toward the line, Kwiatkowski launched his attack and quickly opened an insurmountable gap.
Sagan, weary from his earlier efforts in the break, simply had no answer and barely lifted himself out of the saddle as the Pole made sure of his escape.
“I did my best, I was perfectly protected by my teammates," Kwiatkowski said at the finish. "Ian Stannard was in the front and we could play very well. Actually, we worked well with Peter - as we did three years ago in Strade Bianche. Honestly, I knew I had really good legs today. I had to go for the win - there was no other option.
“I know how Peter feels, to have the world champion's jersey, it's very difficult. But we both did a very good race.”
For Sagan the wait for his first win in the rainbow jersey continues with half a dozen second places already amassed this season. Up until the sprint the Slovak had ridden the perfect race, and even when he became isolated from his team, he remained calm, picking his moment to attack with the same precision that had seem him win the World title. However, when it came to the sprint the Tinkoff leader had nothing left.
“We were working together, but in the finish I was - yeah - I had no more energy. He was better," Sagan said of Kwiatkowski. When asked if it was that simple, he replied, "Cycling is simple, I think. At the end of a race like this it's all different. I did the attack and then I worked a lot. The last two kilometres in the radio they said 'you have to pull, you have to pull, everybody is coming'. I pulled a lot, and for the final I was without legs."
How it unfolded
The morning news surrounded Greg Van Avermaet’s decision not to start the race after the Belgian came down with a stomach bug. The rest of the peloton, however, headed out from Harelbeke with the breakaway forming around Antoine Demoitie (Wanty - Groupe Gobert), Wouter Wippert (Cannondale Pro Cycling), Bert De Backer (Team Giant-Alpecin), Nico Denz (AG2R La Mondiale), Sjoerd van Ginneken (Roompot - Oranje Peloton), Tony Hurel (Direct Energie) and Reto Hollenstein (IAM Cycling).
Jay Robert Thomson (Dimension Data) bridged up solo much later and the eight leaders collected a maximum lead of 6 minutes but Trek-Segafredo team took the initiative for their leader Fabian Cancellara. When approaching the first bergs the gap quickly dropped, especially in the sprint towards the seventh climb of the day, the always-important Taaienberg at 74 kilometres from the finish in Harelbeke.
Cancellara’s resurrection
On the Taaienberg Roelandts’ acceleration created an elite group of 10 riders with Tiesj Benoot (Lotto-Soudal), Boonen, Zdenek Stybar, Matteo Trentin and Nikki Terpstra for Etixx-QuickStep, Cancellara, Daniel Oss (BMC), Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Lars Boom (Astana). At the foot of the following Boigneberg a cranky rear derailleur halted Cancellara.
The Swiss rider tossed his bike to the side of the road and waited more than a minute with folded arms for a new machine. It looked as though his race was over.
As the race continued towards climb 12, the steep cobbled Paterberg, the situation kept changing. Stybar punctured from the front as about twenty riders came together. Half a minute further back Trek-Segafredo and Katusha (for Kristoff) combined forces in the peloton to try and get back to the lead group where Tony Martin worked hard for Etixx-QuickStep.
Cancellara and Stybar surged away from the peloton on the tough combination of the Paterberg and Oude Kwaremont. In front Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky), Peter Sagan (Tinkoff), Ian Stannard (Sky), Boonen, Trentin, Terpstra, Boom, Oss, Vanmarcke and Benoot pushed on. Five kilometres after cresting the long Oude Kwaremont climb Cancellara and Stybar bridged up to the leaders with Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC) and Dries Devenyns (IAM).
Winning move on the Karnemelkbeekstraat
At 30 kilometres from the finish Kwiatkowski and Sagan accelerated away on the penultimate climb of the day, the Karnemelkbeekstraat. The duo built up a lead of nearly forty seconds on the 13 chasers at 15 kilometres from the finish, with no obstacles left to cover.
Etixx, despite their numerical advantage, were unable to bring the pair back and despite a last-ditch effort from Boonen and Cancellara, the team Sky – Tinkoff tandem had just enough room to manoeuvre as they raced under the 1000m to go banner. Sagan brought them to the barriers in an attempt to force Kwiatkowski’s hand but even the predictability of a telegraphed attack could not save the world champion, who was powerless to respond.
“After 30, 40km, going both together, I knew I had to go for a long sprint, because Peter seems to have this kick, this punch, bigger than me,” the winner said.
“I tried to go more than 300m before the finish and that worked out. I didn't look back, I just went full gas to the finish.”
“I've done a few times Tour of Flanders and never did very well. I feel really good in Team Sky, being one of the leaders for the cobbled Classics is an amazing feeling, to be so protected, and to finish like that even after not doing any Classics before. It's more than I dreamed about.”
Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|4:49:34
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:11
|4
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|12
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:15
|14
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:32
|16
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:04:48
|17
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|20
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|21
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|23
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|24
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|26
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|30
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|31
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|32
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|34
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|35
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|36
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|37
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|38
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|40
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|41
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:04:52
|42
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:18
|43
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:06:54
|44
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|45
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|46
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|47
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|48
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|49
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|50
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|51
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|53
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|54
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|55
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|56
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|57
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|58
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|59
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|60
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|62
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|63
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|64
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|65
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:59
|66
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|67
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|69
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|70
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|72
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|73
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:11:35
|74
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|75
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|76
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|77
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|78
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
|79
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|80
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|81
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|82
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|83
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|84
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|85
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|86
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|87
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|88
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|89
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|90
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|91
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|92
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|93
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|94
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|95
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|96
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|97
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|98
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|99
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|100
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|101
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|102
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|103
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|104
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|105
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|106
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Xu Gang (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Kai Reus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|DNF
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|DNF
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|DNF
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|DNF
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|DNF
|Mirko Trosino (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|DNF
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|DNF
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|DNF
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|DNF
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|DNF
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNS
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy