Kwiatkowski lays down Tour of Flanders marker with E3 Harelbeke victory
'I don’t know what to expect from myself in Flanders this year'
Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) was quicker than Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) in the two-up sprint at the end of E3 Harelbeke, but in truth, it was the nimbleness of his thinking more than the speed of his legs that proved the difference in the final reckoning.
Related Articles
Kwiatkowski out of Volta ao Algarve due to illness
Kwiatkowski wins E3 Harelbeke over Sagan
Cancellara proud of team effort after mechanical at E3 Harelbeke
Sagan 'without legs' in the finale of E3 Harelbeke
Kristoff under the gun for Tour of Flanders after disappointing E3 Harelbeke
Having carefully marshalled Sagan onto the front in the final kilometre as an elite chasing group bore down upon them, Kwiatkowski proceeded to outmanoeuvre the Slovak in the finishing straight by opening his sprint from distance.
“I surprised him: he didn't expect such a long attack and that I could hold it,” Kwiatkowski said. “When I launched at 300 metres to go, I think that he had expected I'd wait for his move, but I did it on purpose.”
“I know the feeling of Peter, I know how it is to wear the world champion jersey as well. It’s very difficult,” he said generously. “I think both of us did a really good race.”
Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy