E3 Harelbeke past winners

Champions 1958-2015

 

Past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2015Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
2014Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
2013Fabian Cancellara (Sui) RadioShack–Leopard
2012Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
2011Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Leopard Trek
2010Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Team Saxo Bank
2009Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
2008Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Team CSC
2007Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step–Innergetic
2006Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step–Innergetic
2005Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step–Innergetic
2004Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step–Davitamon
2003Steven de Jongh (Ned) Rabobank
2002Dario Pieri (Ita) Alessio
2001Andrei Tchmil (Bel) Lotto–Adecco
2000Sergei Ivanov (Rus) Farm Frites
1999Peter Van Petegem (Bel) TVM-Farm Frites
1998Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei–Bricobi
1997Hendrik Van Dijck (Bel) TVM-Farm Frites
1996Carlo Bomans (Bel) Mapei–GB
1995Bart Leysen (Bel) Mapei–GB–Latexco
1994Andrei Tchmil (Mda) Lotto
1993Mario Cipollini (Ita) GB-MG Maglificio
1992Johan Museeuw (Bel) Lotto–Mavic–MBK
1991Olaf Ludwig (Ger) Panasonic–Sportlife
1990Soren Lilholt (Den) Histor-Sigma
1989Eddy Planckaert (Bel) ADR-Coors Light
1988Guido Bontempi (Ita) Carrera Jeans–Vagabond
1987Eddy Planckaert (Bel) Panasonic–Isostar
1986Eric Vanderaerden (Bel) Panasonic–Merckx–Agu
1985Phil Anderson (Aus) Panasonic–Raleigh
1984Bert Oosterbosch (Ned) Panasonic–Raleigh
1983William Tackaert (Bel) Splendor-Euroshop
1982Jan Bogaert (Bel) Europ Decor
1981Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh
1980Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh
1979Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh
1978Freddy Maertens (Bel) Flandria–Velda–Lano
1977Dietrich Thurau (Ger) TI-Raleigh
1976Walter Planckaert (Bel) Maes-Rokado
1975Frans Verbeeck (Bel) Maes-Watney
1974Herman Van Springel (Bel) MIC-Ludo-De Gribaldy
1973Willy In 't Ven (Bel) Molteni
1972Hubert Hutsebaut (Bel) Goldor-IJsboerke
1971Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) Flandria–Mars
1970Daniel Van Ryckeghem (Bel) Mann-Grundig
1969Rik Van Looy (Bel) Willem II-Gazelle
1968Jaak De Boever (Bel) Smiths
1967Willy Bocklant (Bel) Flandria–De Clerck
1966Rik Van Looy (Bel) Solo-Superia
1965Rik Van Looy (Bel) Solo-Superia
1964Rik Van Looy (Bel) Solo-Superia
1963Noël Foré (Bel) Faema-Flandria
1962André Messelis (Bel) Wiel's-Groene Leeuw
1961Arthur De Cabooter (Bel) Groene Leeuw-SAS-Sinalco
1960Daniel Doom (Bel) Wiel's–Flandria
1959Norbert Kerckhove (Bel) Faema-Guerra
1958Armand Desmet (Bel) Groene Leeuw-Leopold

