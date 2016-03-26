Image 1 of 24 World champion Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Tarmac (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 2 of 24 Prologo Scratch 2 on World champion Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Tarmac (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 3 of 24 Roval wheels with 28mm tires on World champion Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Tarmac (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 4 of 24 Water bottle cage on World champion Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Tarmac (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 5 of 24 Specialized logo on World champion Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Tarmac (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 6 of 24 28mm tires on World champion Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Tarmac (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 7 of 24 World champion Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Tarmac (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 8 of 24 Custom round shaped vision handle bars on World champion Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Tarmac (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 9 of 24 World champion Peter Sagan's 56 Specialized S-Works Tarmac (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 10 of 24 Dura Ace 11speed on World champion Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Tarmac (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 11 of 24 Roval wheels on World champion Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Tarmac (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 12 of 24 Custom pedals on World champion Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Tarmac (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 13 of 24 Roval wheels on World champion Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Tarmac (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 14 of 24 World champion Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Tarmac (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 15 of 24 World champion Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Tarmac (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 16 of 24 Prologo Scratch 2 on World champion Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Tarmac (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 17 of 24 World champion paint job for Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Tarmac (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 18 of 24 Rear derailleur on World champion Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Tarmac (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 19 of 24 World champion colours painted on Peter Sagan's seat post (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 20 of 24 World champion Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Tarmac (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 21 of 24 53*39 chainrings on World champion Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Tarmac (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 22 of 24 Custom world champion's paint job on World champion Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Tarmac (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 23 of 24 World champion Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Tarmac (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 24 of 24 World champion Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Tarmac (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) resumed is Classics campaign with second place to Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) at E3 Harelbeke. The world champion rode away with his rainbow jersey predecessor on the penultimate climb, staying away from the chasing group of favourites.

Sagan did it all on his Specialized S-Works Tarmac, which is custom painted in the colours of the world champion. As well as the black and rainbow paintjob, the names of all the world champions are listed in S-Works logo. His name and PS logo adorn the top tube, with the Slovakian flag on the bottom tube.

The Tarmac is Sagan’s bike of choice, using it in around 90 per cent of his races and at 6ft tall, or 182cm, Sagan rides a 56 frame.

Sagan also has a custom Prologo Scratch 2 saddle and Look blade pedals, which are both decorated in the same colours that his bike was decked with in 2015. The K-Force seatpost also has a little added colour, with Sagan’s PS logo and the rainbow stripes of the world champion.

Aside from the small custom elements, Sagan’s Tarmac is set up in the same way as the other riders. It is kitted out with FSA components, with the vision handlebars that measure 42 centimetres from centre to centre. It also uses a Shimano Dura Ace 11s groupset with a 53x39 set-up on the front chainring and 11x28 on the back.

Flick through the gallery above to take a closer look at the bike.