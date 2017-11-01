Trending

Wyman makes it a British triple in Koppenbergcross

Compton fades to second, Verscheuren third

Helen Wyman

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Helen Wyman followed in the footsteps of junior Ben Tulett and U23 racer Tom Pidcock, making it three British winners in Wednesday's Koppenbergcross.

Wyman used her climbing strengths to chase back to mid-race attacker Katie Compton (Trek) and then left her behind on the penultimate cobbled ascent.

Although Compton briefly rejoined Wyman, when the road tilted uphill again before the finish, the American faded back. Wyman claimed the victory 16 seconds ahead of Compton, with last year's winner Jolien Verschueren in third.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team0:45:23
2Katherine Compton (USA) KFC Racing p/b Trek/Panache0:00:15
3Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice0:00:26
4Nikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:13
5Kim Van De Steene (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:01:20
6Geerte Hoeke (Ned) WV Breda0:01:43
7Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:55
8Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Crelan-Charles0:02:41
9Elle Anderson (USA) Cycling.be - Alphamotorhomes CT0:02:52
10Loes Sels (Bel) Crelan - Charles0:03:08
11Pasquine Vandermouten (Fra) Club Cycliste Boulou0:03:30
12Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Team Mahieu - Kona - Vandermeeren0:03:46
13Maïna Galand (Fra) EC Landerneau0:04:00
14Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Donen/Vondelmolen CX-Team0:04:08
15Kim Van De Putte (Bel) Bike Advice CT0:04:16
16Githa Michiels (Bel) Lingier Versluys Beachbikers Vzw
17Pauline Delhaye (Fra) Quick MTB Racing Team0:05:36
18Laura Porhel (Fra) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team0:05:57
19Jinse Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice0:06:23
20Lizzy Witlox (Ned) Sbj Bike Team0:06:36
21Natalie Redmond (Aus) Ozriders Cannondale Sram0:06:44
22Shana Maes (Bel) Donen/Vondelmolen CX-Team0:06:55
23Aniek Van Alphen (Ned) WV Breda0:07:24
24Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned) WV Avanti0:07:28
25Pien Limpens (Ned) WCL Bergklimmers0:08:47
26Elodie Kuijper (Ned) Cycling.be - Alphamotorhomes CT0:09:24
27Tine Rombouts (Bel) Acrog - Balen BC
28Nele De Vos (Bel)
29Mara Schwager (Ger) LPM Luxemburg
30Jo Blanchaert (Bel) Individueel
DNFJana Dobbelaere (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Bns Technics

