Wyman makes it a British triple in Koppenbergcross
Compton fades to second, Verscheuren third
Elite Women: Oudenaarde -
Helen Wyman followed in the footsteps of junior Ben Tulett and U23 racer Tom Pidcock, making it three British winners in Wednesday's Koppenbergcross.
Related Articles
Wyman used her climbing strengths to chase back to mid-race attacker Katie Compton (Trek) and then left her behind on the penultimate cobbled ascent.
Although Compton briefly rejoined Wyman, when the road tilted uphill again before the finish, the American faded back. Wyman claimed the victory 16 seconds ahead of Compton, with last year's winner Jolien Verschueren in third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team
|0:45:23
|2
|Katherine Compton (USA) KFC Racing p/b Trek/Panache
|0:00:15
|3
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
|0:00:26
|4
|Nikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:13
|5
|Kim Van De Steene (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:01:20
|6
|Geerte Hoeke (Ned) WV Breda
|0:01:43
|7
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:55
|8
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Crelan-Charles
|0:02:41
|9
|Elle Anderson (USA) Cycling.be - Alphamotorhomes CT
|0:02:52
|10
|Loes Sels (Bel) Crelan - Charles
|0:03:08
|11
|Pasquine Vandermouten (Fra) Club Cycliste Boulou
|0:03:30
|12
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Team Mahieu - Kona - Vandermeeren
|0:03:46
|13
|Maïna Galand (Fra) EC Landerneau
|0:04:00
|14
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Donen/Vondelmolen CX-Team
|0:04:08
|15
|Kim Van De Putte (Bel) Bike Advice CT
|0:04:16
|16
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Lingier Versluys Beachbikers Vzw
|17
|Pauline Delhaye (Fra) Quick MTB Racing Team
|0:05:36
|18
|Laura Porhel (Fra) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team
|0:05:57
|19
|Jinse Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
|0:06:23
|20
|Lizzy Witlox (Ned) Sbj Bike Team
|0:06:36
|21
|Natalie Redmond (Aus) Ozriders Cannondale Sram
|0:06:44
|22
|Shana Maes (Bel) Donen/Vondelmolen CX-Team
|0:06:55
|23
|Aniek Van Alphen (Ned) WV Breda
|0:07:24
|24
|Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned) WV Avanti
|0:07:28
|25
|Pien Limpens (Ned) WCL Bergklimmers
|0:08:47
|26
|Elodie Kuijper (Ned) Cycling.be - Alphamotorhomes CT
|0:09:24
|27
|Tine Rombouts (Bel) Acrog - Balen BC
|28
|Nele De Vos (Bel)
|29
|Mara Schwager (Ger) LPM Luxemburg
|30
|Jo Blanchaert (Bel) Individueel
|DNF
|Jana Dobbelaere (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Bns Technics
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel predicts a challenging day at European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsDutchman going for third straight title in Italy on Sunday
-
American Kim Geist retires from world-class track racingThe two-time world champion won 32 National Championships across her 23-year career
-
Trek-Segafredo announce complete 2020 men's rosterVincenzo Nibali headlines nine new arrivals on 27-man squad
-
Calmejane looks to new year after disappointing 2019Frenchman excited about riding 2020 WorldTour calendar with Total Direct Energie
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy