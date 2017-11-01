Helen Wyman (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Helen Wyman followed in the footsteps of junior Ben Tulett and U23 racer Tom Pidcock, making it three British winners in Wednesday's Koppenbergcross.

Wyman used her climbing strengths to chase back to mid-race attacker Katie Compton (Trek) and then left her behind on the penultimate cobbled ascent.

Although Compton briefly rejoined Wyman, when the road tilted uphill again before the finish, the American faded back. Wyman claimed the victory 16 seconds ahead of Compton, with last year's winner Jolien Verschueren in third.

