Van der Poel makes it 12 wins this season in Koppenbergcross
Dutch champion tops Aerts, Van der Haar in Oudenaarde
Elite Men: Oudenaarde -
Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) continued his domination of the European 'cross circuit, taking out his 12th victory of the season in the Koppenbergcross. While his previous wins have been near start-to-finish solo attacks, this time the Dutchman was pushed to his limits by runner-up Toon Aerts (Telenet-Fidea) and third-placed Lars van der Haar.
Van der Poel attacked early in the race, but had repeated issues with his pedals, and was caught by Aerts, Van der Haar and world champion Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Charles). The quartet had a stalemate until Van der Haar made a move mid-race.
Van Aert buried himself to bring the Telenet-Fidea rider back, but then struggled on the cobbled ascent of the Koppenberg and was distanced from the others.
Van der Poel bided his time, only making his move in the last half lap, distancing the scrappy European champion, but the effort cost him and the Dutch champion collapsed after the finish line and still struggled to catch his breath in the post-race interview.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Beobank-Corendon
|1:07:49
|2
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:12
|3
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:24
|4
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan - Charles
|0:01:14
|5
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|6
|Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
|0:01:30
|7
|Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:36
|8
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|9
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|10
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Era Real Estate - Circus
|0:01:50
|11
|Michael Boros (Cze) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|12
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:54
|13
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Beobank-Corendon
|0:02:38
|14
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan - Charles
|0:03:27
|15
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles Race Team
|0:03:37
|16
|Jonas Degroote (Bel) Team Mahieu - Kona - Vandermeeren
|0:03:57
|17
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Kalas - H.Essers Cycling Team
|0:04:03
|18
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Steylaerts-Betfirst
|0:04:17
|19
|Gosse van der Meer (Ned) Tarteletto Isorex
|0:04:42
|20
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Era Real Estate - Circus
|0:05:14
|21
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank Coredon
|0:05:50
|22
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:06:06
|23
|Nicolas Pruvost (Fra) Eseg Douai
|0:06:43
|24
|Julien Kaise (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|25
|Andrew Juiliano (USA) Grit World Racing p/b Shimano
|26
|Jelle De Bock (Bel) Arrow Cycling Team
|27
|Pascal Colaert (Bel) Dovy Keukens - FCC
|28
|Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) Toyoframe
|29
|Michael Butler (GBr) Hargroves Cycles Ridley RT
|30
|Alexander Forrester (GBr) Www.Zepnat.com - Lazer Helmets
|31
|Felix Fuentes Sanchez (Spa) Stecchino MTB Club
|32
|Manuel Martin Jimenez (Spa) Stecchino MTB Club
|DNF
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) VZW Koninklijke Stoempersclub
|DNF
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
|DNF
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Era Real Estate - Circus
|DNF
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Kalas - H.Essers Cycling Team
|DNF
|Dario Tielen (Bel)
