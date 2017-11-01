Image 1 of 45 Mathieu van der Poel collapses after winning Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 45 Jens Adams climbs the Koppenberg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 45 Michael Vanthourenhout (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 45 Dieter Sweeck (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 45 Tom Meeusen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 45 Michael Boros and Kevin Pauwels climb the Koppenberg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 45 Mathieu van der Poel on the ground after winning Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 45 Mathieu van der Poel on the ground after winning Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 45 Mathieu van der Poel and Jens Adams show the pain of Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 45 Daan Soete after the finish of Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 45 Mathieu van der Poel on the ground after winning Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 45 Vincent Baestaens (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 45 The elite men's podium at Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 45 Toon Aerts at Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 45 Lars van der Haar and Mathieu van der Poel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 45 Yu Takenuchi at Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 45 Michael Vanthourenhout at Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 45 Tim Merlier (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 45 Daan Soete at Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 45 Michael Boros at Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 45 Rob Peeters climbs the Koppenberg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 45 The elite men climb the Koppenberg at Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 45 The elite men climb the Koppenberg at Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 45 Koppenbergcross runner-up Toon Aerts (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 45 An exhausted Mathieu van der Poel wins Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 45 Koppenbergcross runner-up Toon Aerts (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 45 Mathieu van der Poel en route to winning Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 45 Mathieu van der Poel en route to winning Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 45 Mathieu van der Poel en route to winning Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 45 The Koppenbergcross podium: Toon Aerts, Mathieu van der Poel and Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet-Fidea (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 45 The Koppenbergcross podium: Toon Aerts, Mathieu van der Poel and Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet-Fidea (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 45 Toon Aerts, Mathieu van der Poel and Kevin Pauwels (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 45 World champion Wout Van Aert at Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 45 Mathieu van der Poel in the lead at Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 45 The men get underway at Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 45 World champion Wout Van Aert at Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 45 Laurens Sweeck (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 45 Mathieu van der Poel en route to winning Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 45 Mathieu van der Poel en route to winning Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 45 Michael Vanthourenhout (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 45 Toon Aerts leads Mathieu van der Peol (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 45 Lars van der Haar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 45 Michael Vanthourenhout (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 45 World champion Wout Van Aert at Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 45 Mathieu van der Poel on the Koppenbergcross podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) continued his domination of the European 'cross circuit, taking out his 12th victory of the season in the Koppenbergcross. While his previous wins have been near start-to-finish solo attacks, this time the Dutchman was pushed to his limits by runner-up Toon Aerts (Telenet-Fidea) and third-placed Lars van der Haar.

Van der Poel attacked early in the race, but had repeated issues with his pedals, and was caught by Aerts, Van der Haar and world champion Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Charles). The quartet had a stalemate until Van der Haar made a move mid-race.

Van Aert buried himself to bring the Telenet-Fidea rider back, but then struggled on the cobbled ascent of the Koppenberg and was distanced from the others.

Van der Poel bided his time, only making his move in the last half lap, distancing the scrappy European champion, but the effort cost him and the Dutch champion collapsed after the finish line and still struggled to catch his breath in the post-race interview.

