Tulett wins Koppenbergcross junior race
Briton tops Vervoort, Bellens in Oudenaarde
Junior Men: Oudenaarde -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Tulett (GBr) Beeline Bicycles RT
|0:41:57
|2
|Wout Vervoort (Bel) Iko-Beobank
|0:00:19
|3
|Jarno Bellens (Bel) Young Cycling Talent D&D
|0:00:25
|4
|Witse Meeussen (Bel) Lares-Doltcini
|0:00:31
|5
|Xander Geysels (Bel) Wielerclub Steeds Vooraan V.Z.W.
|0:00:36
|6
|Ryan Cortjens (Bel) Iko-Beobank
|0:00:39
|7
|Len Dejonghe (Bel) Iko-Beobank
|0:01:03
|8
|Theo Thomas (Fra) La Pédale D:Alsace
|0:01:13
|9
|Jelle Vermoote (Bel) Team Mahieu - Kona - Vandermeeren
|0:01:26
|10
|Lars Boven (Ned) Craft Ten Tusscher Offroad Team
|0:01:28
|11
|Yente Peirens (Bel) Lares-Doltcini
|0:01:31
|12
|Dolf Pemen (Bel) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes
|0:01:49
|13
|Anton Ferdinande (Bel) Lares-Doltcini
|0:02:05
|14
|Jarno Jordens (Bel) AA-Drink Jongerenteam
|0:02:14
|15
|Joachim Van Looveren (Bel) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes
|0:02:22
|16
|Sander De Vet (Bel) WAC Team
|0:02:30
|17
|Jens Clynhens (Bel) AA-Drink Jongerenteam
|0:02:40
|18
|Arthur Kluckers (Lux) VC Schengen
|0:02:54
|19
|Michael Bervoets (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc
|0:03:02
|20
|Jason Van Compernolle (Bel) Tomabel-Inofec Cyclingteam
|0:03:15
|21
|Simon Yohann (Fra) Pole Espoir Cyclisme De Caen
|0:03:35
|22
|Antoine Brel (Fra) VC Roubaix
|0:03:43
|23
|Floris Van Tricht (Bel) Wim Ruelens Lotto Olympia Tienen
|0:03:46
|24
|Valognes Thibault (Fra) Pole Espoir Cyclisme De Caen
|0:03:47
|25
|Tieme Herrygers (Bel) Wac Team
|0:03:58
|26
|Andres Verdonck (Bel) Vzw Wp De Molenspurters Meulebeke
|0:04:09
|27
|Cyprien Gilles (Fra) UC Alencon Damigny
|0:04:14
|28
|Bavo Houssin (Bel) VZW WP De Molenspurters Meulebeke
|0:04:21
|29
|Joshua Vansteenkiste (Bel) VZW Wp De Molenspurters Meulebeke
|0:04:34
|30
|Stijn Quets (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
|0:04:59
|31
|Maarten De Nijs (Ned) RSC De Zuidwesthoek
|0:05:34
|32
|Witse Van Rillaer (Bel) Royal Cureghem Sportief VZW
|0:05:42
|33
|Tomas De Laet (Bel) Wielerclub Steeds Vooraan V.Z.W.
|0:06:08
|34
|Leander Verheyde (Bel) Cycling Vlijtingen
|0:06:19
|35
|Senna Van Cutsem (Bel) KTC-Cycling Team
|0:06:29
|36
|Justin Laevens (Bel) Meubelen Gaverzicht-Glascentra
|0:07:01
|37
|Cian May (Irl) Lucan Cycling Club
|0:07:33
|38
|Toby Perry (GBr) Thanet Road Club
|0:07:40
|39
|Guilbert Clement (Fra) Pole Espoir Cyclisme De Caen
|0:07:56
|40
|Guillian Demeyer (Bel) Cycling Team Houtland-Westkust
|0:08:00
|41
|Wannes Buyze (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:08:08
|42
|Jasper Bert (Bel) Meubelen Gaverzicht-Glascentra
|0:08:18
|43
|Ruben Gunst (Bel) Team Mahieu - Kona - Vandermeeren
|0:08:49
|44
|Rémon Delnoije (Ned) TWC Maaslandster Zuid Limburg
|0:08:58
|45
|Wannes De Vos (Bel) Van Moer Logistics Cycling Team
|0:09:24
|46
|Paul Coignard (Fra) UC Alençon Damigny
|0:09:59
|47
|Timo Desmet (Bel) Meubelen Gaverzicht-Glascentra
|DNF
|Vince Van Den Eynde (Bel) Acrog - Balen BC
|DNF
|Joren Thys (Bel) AA-Drink Jongerenteam
|DNF
|Arno Brouwers (Bel) Acrog - Balen BC
|DNF
|Bart Hazekamp (Ned) Westland Wil Vooruit
