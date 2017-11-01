Trending

Tulett wins Koppenbergcross junior race

Briton tops Vervoort, Bellens in Oudenaarde

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Tulett (GBr) Beeline Bicycles RT0:41:57
2Wout Vervoort (Bel) Iko-Beobank0:00:19
3Jarno Bellens (Bel) Young Cycling Talent D&D0:00:25
4Witse Meeussen (Bel) Lares-Doltcini0:00:31
5Xander Geysels (Bel) Wielerclub Steeds Vooraan V.Z.W.0:00:36
6Ryan Cortjens (Bel) Iko-Beobank0:00:39
7Len Dejonghe (Bel) Iko-Beobank0:01:03
8Theo Thomas (Fra) La Pédale D:Alsace0:01:13
9Jelle Vermoote (Bel) Team Mahieu - Kona - Vandermeeren0:01:26
10Lars Boven (Ned) Craft Ten Tusscher Offroad Team0:01:28
11Yente Peirens (Bel) Lares-Doltcini0:01:31
12Dolf Pemen (Bel) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes0:01:49
13Anton Ferdinande (Bel) Lares-Doltcini0:02:05
14Jarno Jordens (Bel) AA-Drink Jongerenteam0:02:14
15Joachim Van Looveren (Bel) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes0:02:22
16Sander De Vet (Bel) WAC Team0:02:30
17Jens Clynhens (Bel) AA-Drink Jongerenteam0:02:40
18Arthur Kluckers (Lux) VC Schengen0:02:54
19Michael Bervoets (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc0:03:02
20Jason Van Compernolle (Bel) Tomabel-Inofec Cyclingteam0:03:15
21Simon Yohann (Fra) Pole Espoir Cyclisme De Caen0:03:35
22Antoine Brel (Fra) VC Roubaix0:03:43
23Floris Van Tricht (Bel) Wim Ruelens Lotto Olympia Tienen0:03:46
24Valognes Thibault (Fra) Pole Espoir Cyclisme De Caen0:03:47
25Tieme Herrygers (Bel) Wac Team0:03:58
26Andres Verdonck (Bel) Vzw Wp De Molenspurters Meulebeke0:04:09
27Cyprien Gilles (Fra) UC Alencon Damigny0:04:14
28Bavo Houssin (Bel) VZW WP De Molenspurters Meulebeke0:04:21
29Joshua Vansteenkiste (Bel) VZW Wp De Molenspurters Meulebeke0:04:34
30Stijn Quets (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.0:04:59
31Maarten De Nijs (Ned) RSC De Zuidwesthoek0:05:34
32Witse Van Rillaer (Bel) Royal Cureghem Sportief VZW0:05:42
33Tomas De Laet (Bel) Wielerclub Steeds Vooraan V.Z.W.0:06:08
34Leander Verheyde (Bel) Cycling Vlijtingen0:06:19
35Senna Van Cutsem (Bel) KTC-Cycling Team0:06:29
36Justin Laevens (Bel) Meubelen Gaverzicht-Glascentra0:07:01
37Cian May (Irl) Lucan Cycling Club0:07:33
38Toby Perry (GBr) Thanet Road Club0:07:40
39Guilbert Clement (Fra) Pole Espoir Cyclisme De Caen0:07:56
40Guillian Demeyer (Bel) Cycling Team Houtland-Westkust0:08:00
41Wannes Buyze (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team0:08:08
42Jasper Bert (Bel) Meubelen Gaverzicht-Glascentra0:08:18
43Ruben Gunst (Bel) Team Mahieu - Kona - Vandermeeren0:08:49
44Rémon Delnoije (Ned) TWC Maaslandster Zuid Limburg0:08:58
45Wannes De Vos (Bel) Van Moer Logistics Cycling Team0:09:24
46Paul Coignard (Fra) UC Alençon Damigny0:09:59
47Timo Desmet (Bel) Meubelen Gaverzicht-Glascentra
DNFVince Van Den Eynde (Bel) Acrog - Balen BC
DNFJoren Thys (Bel) AA-Drink Jongerenteam
DNFArno Brouwers (Bel) Acrog - Balen BC
DNFBart Hazekamp (Ned) Westland Wil Vooruit

