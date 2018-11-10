Trending

Cant gets her first win of the season in Niel

World champion tops Sels, Van Loy

World champion Sanne Cant wins Belgian cyclo-cross tittle

World champion Sanne Cant wins Belgian cyclo-cross tittle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)

World Champion Sanne Cant (Enetherm- BKCP) won her first race of the season, taking the win at the Jaarmarkt Cross in Niel, just ahead of her cousin Lois Sels (De Sprinters Malderen). Third went to Ellen Van Loy (Telenet Fidea).

Kim Van de Steene (Tartelleto-Isorex) finished a close fourth to retain her overall lead in the DVV Trofee.

Cant, Sels and Van Loy got away from the pack early on a rainy day. Katie Compton (ISCorp-Smart Choice MRI) caught them briefly. After Van Loy crashed, Sels turned up the speed and she and Cant got away alone, halfway through the race.

Compton faded back to a group with Nikki Brammeier, before finally catching her foot in the fence and crashing.

Up ahead, Cant and Sels slowly built up their lead lap by lap, taking a 14-second advantage over Van Loy into the finale. They fought it out at high speed in the final lap. Sels put down a blistering pace, forcing Cant to go deep. The World Champion caught and passed her rival, taking the win by four seconds in the sprint.

Van Loy finished 22 seconds down, with Van de Steene at 24 seconds. Laura Verdonschot rounded out the all-Belgian top five, at 55 seconds.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sanne Cant (Bel) Corendon - Circus0:43:32
2Loes Sels (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:00:04
3Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:22
4Kim Van De Steene (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:00:24
5Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal0:00:53
6Nikki Brammeier (GBr)0:00:56
7Elle Anderson (USA)0:01:18
8Helen Wyman (GBr)0:01:31
9Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra)0:01:36
10Eva Lechner (Ita) Creafin Tüv Sud0:01:52
11Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Crelan - Charles0:01:53
12Sophie De Boer (Ned)0:02:03
13Anna Kay (GBr)0:02:04
14Bethany Crumpton (GBr)0:02:08
15Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Steylaerts - 7770:02:15
16Pauline Delhaye (Fra)0:02:57
17Aniek Van Alphen (Ned)0:03:39
18Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)0:03:48
19Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)0:03:58
20Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Tp Racing0:04:56
21Katherine Compton (USA)0:05:32
22Mascha Mulder (Ned)0:06:04
23Meg De Bruyne (Bel)0:06:35
24Caren Commissaris (Bel)0:06:56
25Elodie Kuijper (Ned)0:07:06
26Tess Van Loy (Bel)0:07:29
27Julie Brouwers (Bel)
28Nele De Vos (Bel)
29Océane Allart (Fra)
30Tinne Vermeiren (Bel)
31Didi De Vries (Ned)
32Tine Rombouts (Bel)
33Sara Beeckmans (Bel)
34Hazel Magill (Irl)
35Naomi De Roeck (Bel)
36Imke Storms (Bel)
DNFJinse Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
DNFShana Maes (Bel)

Latest on Cyclingnews