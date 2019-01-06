Cortjens takes juniors men's crown at DVV verzekeringen trofee - Brussels
Meeussen is second, Verpoort third
Junior Men: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Cortjens (Bel)
|0:37:31
|2
|Witse Meeussen (Bel)
|0:00:08
|3
|Wout Vervoort (Bel)
|0:00:54
|4
|William Junior Lecerf (Bel)
|0:01:19
|5
|Salvador Alvarado (Ned)
|0:01:28
|6
|Jetze Van Campenhout (Bel)
|0:01:33
|7
|Alex Morton (USA)
|0:01:35
|8
|Lennert Belmans (Bel)
|0:01:38
|9
|Yorben Lauryssen (Bel)
|0:01:44
|10
|Dante Coremans (Bel)
|0:02:31
|11
|Floris Van Tricht (Bel)
|0:02:45
|12
|Lukas Van Der Vleuten (Ned)
|0:02:52
|13
|Aitzol Sasieta Antxia (Spa)
|0:03:16
|14
|Nando De Rijck (Bel)
|0:03:17
|15
|Elio Clarysse (Bel)
|0:03:24
|16
|Owen Geleijn (Ned)
|0:03:36
|17
|Jado Bleyenberg (Bel)
|0:03:49
|18
|Guillaume Leonardi (Fra)
|0:03:56
|19
|Jasper Levi Pahlke (Ger)
|0:03:58
|20
|Robbe Willems (Bel)
|0:04:07
|21
|Stef Janse (Bel)
|0:04:41
|22
|Sergio Diego Carrasco (Spa)
|0:06:23
|23
|Justin Laevens (Bel)
|0:07:38
|24
|Noah Brits (Bel)
|0:08:43
|25
|Lukas Van Noyen (Bel)
|-2 laps
