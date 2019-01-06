Trending

Cortjens takes juniors men's crown at DVV verzekeringen trofee - Brussels

Meeussen is second, Verpoort third

Ryan Cortjens during the 2018 Cyclo-cross World Championships

Ryan Cortjens during the 2018 Cyclo-cross World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Cortjens (Bel)0:37:31
2Witse Meeussen (Bel)0:00:08
3Wout Vervoort (Bel)0:00:54
4William Junior Lecerf (Bel)0:01:19
5Salvador Alvarado (Ned)0:01:28
6Jetze Van Campenhout (Bel)0:01:33
7Alex Morton (USA)0:01:35
8Lennert Belmans (Bel)0:01:38
9Yorben Lauryssen (Bel)0:01:44
10Dante Coremans (Bel)0:02:31
11Floris Van Tricht (Bel)0:02:45
12Lukas Van Der Vleuten (Ned)0:02:52
13Aitzol Sasieta Antxia (Spa)0:03:16
14Nando De Rijck (Bel)0:03:17
15Elio Clarysse (Bel)0:03:24
16Owen Geleijn (Ned)0:03:36
17Jado Bleyenberg (Bel)0:03:49
18Guillaume Leonardi (Fra)0:03:56
19Jasper Levi Pahlke (Ger)0:03:58
20Robbe Willems (Bel)0:04:07
21Stef Janse (Bel)0:04:41
22Sergio Diego Carrasco (Spa)0:06:23
23Justin Laevens (Bel)0:07:38
24Noah Brits (Bel)0:08:43
25Lukas Van Noyen (Bel)-2 laps

Latest on Cyclingnews