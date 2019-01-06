Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado takes first senior win
Under-23 European champion beats Sels, Verdonschot and Compton
Elite Women: -
Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Corendon-Circus) won her first senior cyclo-cross race at the DVV Verzekeringen Trofee - Brussels Universities Cyclocross on Sunday, celebrating with a show of natural happiness as she crossed the finish line alone.
The 20-year-old Dutch rider and Under 23 European champion beat Loes Sels (Pauwels Sauzen – Vastgoedservice) by 43 seconds, with Laura Verdonschot third at 59 seconds. The USA’s Katie Compton (KFC Racing-Trek) was fourth at 1:12.
World champion Sanne Cant (Iko-Beobank) was only seventh after a crash during the race. Britain’s Nikki Brammeier was fifth at 1:20.
Del Carmen Alvarado is the seventh different winner during the DVV race series as the women’s racing continues to be highly competitive.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Corendon - Circus
|0:50:15
|2
|Loes Sels (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:00:43
|3
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal
|0:00:59
|4
|Katherine Compton (USA)
|0:01:12
|5
|Nikki Brammeier (GBr)
|0:01:20
|6
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Steylaerts - 777
|0:01:50
|7
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|0:02:00
|8
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Team Charles
|0:02:01
|9
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:02:08
|10
|Kaitlin Keough (USA)
|0:02:22
|11
|Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned)
|0:02:41
|12
|Marthe Truyen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:02:44
|13
|Sophie De Boer (Ned)
|0:03:37
|14
|Aniek Van Alphen (Ned)
|0:03:46
|15
|Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
|0:03:56
|16
|Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)
|0:04:04
|17
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA)
|0:04:44
|18
|Fleur Nagengast (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:05:05
|19
|Mari-Liis Mõttus (Est)
|0:05:46
|20
|Jennifer Malik (USA)
|0:07:33
|21
|Larissa Hartog (Ned)
|0:07:44
|22
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned)
|0:08:23
|23
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)
|1 lap
|24
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned)
|2 laps
|25
|Rebecca Gross (USA)
|2 laps
|26
|Irene Gerritsen (Ned)
|2 laps
|27
|Emily Werner (USA)
|2 laps
|28
|Didi De Vries (Ned)
|3 laps
|29
|Maria Larkin (Irl)
|3 laps
|30
|Tine Rombouts (Bel)
|3 laps
|31
|Nerea Isusi Ranero (Spa)
|3 laps
|32
|Maria Arbeloa Lopez (Spa)
|3 laps
|33
|Jo Blanchaert (Bel)
|4 laps
|34
|Naomi De Roeck (Bel)
|4 laps
|DNF
|Kim Van De Steene (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|Manon Bakker (Ned)
