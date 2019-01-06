Trending

Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado takes first senior win

Under-23 European champion beats Sels, Verdonschot and Compton

Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Corendon-Circus) finished 4th at Koksijde World Cup
Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Corendon-Circus) won her first senior cyclo-cross race at the DVV Verzekeringen Trofee - Brussels Universities Cyclocross on Sunday, celebrating with a show of natural happiness as she crossed the finish line alone.

The 20-year-old Dutch rider and Under 23 European champion beat Loes Sels (Pauwels Sauzen – Vastgoedservice) by 43 seconds, with Laura Verdonschot third at 59 seconds. The USA’s Katie Compton (KFC Racing-Trek) was fourth at 1:12.

World champion Sanne Cant (Iko-Beobank) was only seventh after a crash during the race. Britain’s Nikki Brammeier was fifth at 1:20.

Del Carmen Alvarado is the seventh different winner during the DVV race series as the women’s racing continues to be highly competitive.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Corendon - Circus0:50:15
2Loes Sels (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:00:43
3Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal0:00:59
4Katherine Compton (USA)0:01:12
5Nikki Brammeier (GBr)0:01:20
6Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Steylaerts - 7770:01:50
7Sanne Cant (Bel) Corendon - Circus0:02:00
8Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Team Charles0:02:01
9Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:02:08
10Kaitlin Keough (USA)0:02:22
11Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned)0:02:41
12Marthe Truyen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:02:44
13Sophie De Boer (Ned)0:03:37
14Aniek Van Alphen (Ned)0:03:46
15Pauline Delhaye (Fra)0:03:56
16Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)0:04:04
17Rebecca Fahringer (USA)0:04:44
18Fleur Nagengast (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:05:05
19Mari-Liis Mõttus (Est)0:05:46
20Jennifer Malik (USA)0:07:33
21Larissa Hartog (Ned)0:07:44
22Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned)0:08:23
23Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)1 lap
24Monique Van De Ree (Ned)2 laps
25Rebecca Gross (USA)2 laps
26Irene Gerritsen (Ned)2 laps
27Emily Werner (USA)2 laps
28Didi De Vries (Ned)3 laps
29Maria Larkin (Irl)3 laps
30Tine Rombouts (Bel)3 laps
31Nerea Isusi Ranero (Spa)3 laps
32Maria Arbeloa Lopez (Spa)3 laps
33Jo Blanchaert (Bel)4 laps
34Naomi De Roeck (Bel)4 laps
DNFKim Van De Steene (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFManon Bakker (Ned)

