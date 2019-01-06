Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Corendon-Circus) finished 4th at Koksijde World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Corendon-Circus) won her first senior cyclo-cross race at the DVV Verzekeringen Trofee - Brussels Universities Cyclocross on Sunday, celebrating with a show of natural happiness as she crossed the finish line alone.

The 20-year-old Dutch rider and Under 23 European champion beat Loes Sels (Pauwels Sauzen – Vastgoedservice) by 43 seconds, with Laura Verdonschot third at 59 seconds. The USA’s Katie Compton (KFC Racing-Trek) was fourth at 1:12.

World champion Sanne Cant (Iko-Beobank) was only seventh after a crash during the race. Britain’s Nikki Brammeier was fifth at 1:20.

Del Carmen Alvarado is the seventh different winner during the DVV race series as the women’s racing continues to be highly competitive.

