Mathieu van der Poel dominates Azencross
Van Aert second and Aerts third
Elite Men: Leonhout -
Mathieu van der Poel continued his domination of elite men's cyclo-cross racing this year with a victory at the DVV trophy series' Azencross in Loenhout on Friday. World champion Wout Van Aert was second and Toon Aerts was third.
Van der Poel jumped ahead of his rivals early during the opening lap and quickly gained several metres that turned into a sizeable lead by the start of the second lap. His lead grew to 17 seconds at the halfway point. He then continued on alone, out front, for the elite men's 60-minute race. He built his lead out to 40 seconds when he crossed the line for the victory.
Aerts put forth a strong chase with a group that included Van Aert, Michael Vanthourenhout, Laurens Sweeck, Tim Merlier and Tom Meeusen. Van Aert crossed the line in second place, 40 seconds behind van der Poel and one second ahead of third-placed Aerts. Aerts remains the leader of the series.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Corendon - Circus
|1:00:51
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel)
|0:00:40
|3
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:41
|4
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal
|0:00:49
|5
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|0:00:52
|6
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:00
|7
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned)
|8
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan - Charles
|0:01:07
|9
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal
|0:01:17
|10
|Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:01:22
|11
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal
|0:01:25
|12
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:01:51
|13
|Zdeněk Štybar (Cze)
|0:01:57
|14
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal
|0:01:58
|15
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:59
|16
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:02:03
|17
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:02:49
|18
|Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Delikia - Ginestar
|0:03:10
|19
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Crelan - Charles
|0:03:22
|20
|Stephen Hyde (USA)
|0:03:43
|21
|Michael Boroš (Cze) Creafin Tüv Sud
|0:04:11
|22
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel)
|0:04:49
|23
|Curtis White (USA)
|0:04:53
|24
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Garneau-Easton P/B Transitions Lifecare
|0:04:54
|25
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|26
|Severin Sägesser (Swi)
|0:04:55
|27
|Robin Alderweireld (Bel)
|0:05:02
|28
|Ismael Esteban Aguero (Spa) Delikia - Ginestar
|0:05:15
|29
|Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa) Nesta Cx Team
|0:05:35
|30
|Sieben Wouters (Ned) Creafin Tüv Sud
|0:05:40
|31
|Dario Tielen (Bel)
|0:05:44
|32
|Senne De Meyer (Bel)
|0:06:25
|33
|Tomas Misser Vilaseca (Spa)
|0:06:30
|34
|Kenneth Hansen (Den)
|0:06:32
|35
|David Eriksson (Swe)
|0:06:33
|36
|Kelvin Bakx (Ned)
|0:06:44
|37
|Yelle Leaerts (Bel)
|38
|Frederik Hähnel (Ger)
|39
|Max Judelson (USA)
|40
|Cameron Jette (Can)
|41
|Henrik Jansson (Swe)
|42
|Daniel Ania Gonzalez (Spa) Nesta Cx Team
|43
|Tyler Cloutier (USA)
|44
|Philipp Heigl (Aut)
|45
|Niels Koyen (Bel)
|46
|Pieter Meelberghs (Bel)
|47
|James Edmond (GBr)
|48
|Luis Junquera San Millan (Spa)
|49
|Loris Tursi (Ita)
|DNF
|Edwin De Wit (Bel)
