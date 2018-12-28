Trending

Mathieu van der Poel dominates Azencross

Van Aert second and Aerts third

Image 1 of 19

Mathieu van der Poel wins 2018 Azencross

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 19

Mathieu van der Poel in the lead

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 19

Zdenek Stybar (Quick-Step Floors)

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 19

Joris Nieuwenhuis (Sunweb)

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 19

Wout van Aert on the pump track

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 19

Wout van Aert tops the flyover

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 19

Laurens Sweeck (Pauwels Sauzen)

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 19

Toon Aerts (Telenet Fidea)

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 19

Mathieu van der Poel in the lead

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 19

Wout van Aert hops the barriers

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 19

Another win for Mathieu van der Poel

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 12 of 19

Wout van Aert

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 19

Mathieu van der Poel in the lead

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 14 of 19

Tom Meeusen runs the stairs

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 19

Mathieu van der Poel wins 2018 Azencross

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 19

Mathieu van der Poel wins 2018 Azencross

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 19

Wout Van Aert finishes second at 2018 Azencross

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 19

Mathieu van der Poel leads the way at 2018 Azencross

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 19

Zdenek Stybar racing 2018 Azencross

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel continued his domination of elite men's cyclo-cross racing this year with a victory at the DVV trophy series' Azencross in Loenhout on Friday. World champion Wout Van Aert was second and Toon Aerts was third.

Van der Poel jumped ahead of his rivals early during the opening lap and quickly gained several metres that turned into a sizeable lead by the start of the second lap. His lead grew to 17 seconds at the halfway point. He then continued on alone, out front, for the elite men's 60-minute race. He built his lead out to 40 seconds when he crossed the line for the victory.

Aerts put forth a strong chase with a group that included Van Aert, Michael Vanthourenhout, Laurens Sweeck, Tim Merlier and Tom Meeusen. Van Aert crossed the line in second place, 40 seconds behind van der Poel and one second ahead of third-placed Aerts. Aerts remains the leader of the series.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Corendon - Circus1:00:51
2Wout Van Aert (Bel)0:00:40
3Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:41
4Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal0:00:49
5Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon - Circus0:00:52
6Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:00
7Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned)
8Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan - Charles0:01:07
9Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal0:01:17
10Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:01:22
11Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal0:01:25
12Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:01:51
13Zdeněk Štybar (Cze)0:01:57
14Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal0:01:58
15Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:59
16Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:02:03
17Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:02:49
18Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Delikia - Ginestar0:03:10
19Stan Godrie (Ned) Crelan - Charles0:03:22
20Stephen Hyde (USA)0:03:43
21Michael Boroš (Cze) Creafin Tüv Sud0:04:11
22Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel)0:04:49
23Curtis White (USA)0:04:53
24Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Garneau-Easton P/B Transitions Lifecare0:04:54
25Yannick Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
26Severin Sägesser (Swi)0:04:55
27Robin Alderweireld (Bel)0:05:02
28Ismael Esteban Aguero (Spa) Delikia - Ginestar0:05:15
29Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa) Nesta Cx Team0:05:35
30Sieben Wouters (Ned) Creafin Tüv Sud0:05:40
31Dario Tielen (Bel)0:05:44
32Senne De Meyer (Bel)0:06:25
33Tomas Misser Vilaseca (Spa)0:06:30
34Kenneth Hansen (Den)0:06:32
35David Eriksson (Swe)0:06:33
36Kelvin Bakx (Ned)0:06:44
37Yelle Leaerts (Bel)
38Frederik Hähnel (Ger)
39Max Judelson (USA)
40Cameron Jette (Can)
41Henrik Jansson (Swe)
42Daniel Ania Gonzalez (Spa) Nesta Cx Team
43Tyler Cloutier (USA)
44Philipp Heigl (Aut)
45Niels Koyen (Bel)
46Pieter Meelberghs (Bel)
47James Edmond (GBr)
48Luis Junquera San Millan (Spa)
49Loris Tursi (Ita)
DNFEdwin De Wit (Bel)

 

