Mathieu van der Poel continued his domination of elite men's cyclo-cross racing this year with a victory at the DVV trophy series' Azencross in Loenhout on Friday. World champion Wout Van Aert was second and Toon Aerts was third.

Van der Poel jumped ahead of his rivals early during the opening lap and quickly gained several metres that turned into a sizeable lead by the start of the second lap. His lead grew to 17 seconds at the halfway point. He then continued on alone, out front, for the elite men's 60-minute race. He built his lead out to 40 seconds when he crossed the line for the victory.

Aerts put forth a strong chase with a group that included Van Aert, Michael Vanthourenhout, Laurens Sweeck, Tim Merlier and Tom Meeusen. Van Aert crossed the line in second place, 40 seconds behind van der Poel and one second ahead of third-placed Aerts. Aerts remains the leader of the series.

