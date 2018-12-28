Trending

Sofie van Rooijen wins first junior women's race in Leonhout

Harnden second, Vas third

Everyone in the elite races ran mud tires. Literally.

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sofie van Rooijen (Ned)
2Harriet Harnden (GBr)
3Kata Blanka Vas (Hun)

