Image 1 of 15 Lucinda Brand wins 2018 Azencross part of the DVV trophy series (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 15 Denise Betsema (Marlux-Bingoal) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 3 of 15 Sanne Cant (IKO-Beobank) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 4 of 15 Katie Compton (Trek) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 5 of 15 Maghalie Rochette (Clif Pro Team) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 6 of 15 Sanne Cant, Lucinda Brand and Denise Betsema on the podium (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 7 of 15 Denise Betsema follows Sanne Cant on the flyover (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 8 of 15 Lucinda Brand (Sunweb) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 9 of 15 Loes Sels (Pauwels Sauzen) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 10 of 15 The women's 2018 Azencross part of the DVV trophy series (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 15 Lucinda Brand wins the four-up sprint at 2018 Azencross part of the DVV trophy series (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 15 Lucinda Brand on her way to winning 2018 Azencross part of the DVV trophy series (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 15 Katie Compton racing 2018 Azencross part of the DVV trophy series (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 15 Loes Sels (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 15 Denis Betsema racing 2018 Azencross part of the DVV trophy series (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lucinda Brand (Sunweb) powered her way to another cyclo-cross victory this season, this time winning a four-up sprint ahead of world champion Sanne Cant and Denise Betsema at the DVV trophy series' Azencross in Leonhout on Friday. Laura Verdonschot finished fourth.

Brand is the Dutch national champion and she has had a strong season after claiming two World Cup rounds in Namur and Tabor, while also securing a win at Vlaamse Druivencross.

In Leonhout, she had a slower start but eventually caught up to a lead group that eventually included Cant, Betsema and Verdonschot, along with Katie Compton, Ellen Van Loy, Loel Sels, Nikki Brammeier and Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado.

Brand kept the speeds high enough to cause some separations in the group, but could not completely rid Cant, Betsema and Verdonschot. The four riders raced to the finish line in a sprint with Brand claiming the victory.

"During the last laps I kept the pace high and it was important not to start too early for the sprint: 20 years after Van den Brand ... I can also win here, it's nice, I also started here for the first time in an international cyclo-cross [race], now I'm on that honors list," said Brand, referring to Dutch rider Daphny Van den Brand, who won the race in 1998.

Full Results