Trending

Brand out-sprints Cant to win Azencross

Betsema third in sprint to the line

Image 1 of 15

Lucinda Brand wins 2018 Azencross part of the DVV trophy series

Lucinda Brand wins 2018 Azencross part of the DVV trophy series
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 15

Denise Betsema (Marlux-Bingoal)

Denise Betsema (Marlux-Bingoal)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 15

Sanne Cant (IKO-Beobank)

Sanne Cant (IKO-Beobank)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 15

Katie Compton (Trek)

Katie Compton (Trek)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 15

Maghalie Rochette (Clif Pro Team)

Maghalie Rochette (Clif Pro Team)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 15

Sanne Cant, Lucinda Brand and Denise Betsema on the podium

Sanne Cant, Lucinda Brand and Denise Betsema on the podium
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 15

Denise Betsema follows Sanne Cant on the flyover

Denise Betsema follows Sanne Cant on the flyover
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 15

Lucinda Brand (Sunweb)

Lucinda Brand (Sunweb)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 15

Loes Sels (Pauwels Sauzen)

Loes Sels (Pauwels Sauzen)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 15

The women's 2018 Azencross part of the DVV trophy series

The women's 2018 Azencross part of the DVV trophy series
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 15

Lucinda Brand wins the four-up sprint at 2018 Azencross part of the DVV trophy series

Lucinda Brand wins the four-up sprint at 2018 Azencross part of the DVV trophy series
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 15

Lucinda Brand on her way to winning 2018 Azencross part of the DVV trophy series

Lucinda Brand on her way to winning 2018 Azencross part of the DVV trophy series
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 15

Katie Compton racing 2018 Azencross part of the DVV trophy series

Katie Compton racing 2018 Azencross part of the DVV trophy series
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 15

Loes Sels

Loes Sels
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 15

Denis Betsema racing 2018 Azencross part of the DVV trophy series

Denis Betsema racing 2018 Azencross part of the DVV trophy series
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lucinda Brand (Sunweb) powered her way to another cyclo-cross victory this season, this time winning a four-up sprint ahead of world champion Sanne Cant and Denise Betsema at the DVV trophy series' Azencross in Leonhout on Friday. Laura Verdonschot finished fourth.

Brand is the Dutch national champion and she has had a strong season after claiming two World Cup rounds in Namur and Tabor, while also securing a win at Vlaamse Druivencross.

In Leonhout, she had a slower start but eventually caught up to a lead group that eventually included Cant, Betsema and Verdonschot, along with Katie Compton, Ellen Van Loy, Loel Sels, Nikki Brammeier and Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado.

Brand kept the speeds high enough to cause some separations in the group, but could not completely rid Cant, Betsema and Verdonschot. The four riders raced to the finish line in a sprint with Brand claiming the victory.

"During the last laps I kept the pace high and it was important not to start too early for the sprint: 20 years after Van den Brand ... I can also win here, it's nice, I also started here for the first time in an international cyclo-cross [race], now I'm on that honors list," said Brand, referring to Dutch rider Daphny Van den Brand, who won the race in 1998.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucinda Brand (Ned)0:40:02
2Sanne Cant (Bel) Corendon - Circus0:00:01
3Denise Betsema (Ned) Marlux - Bingoal
4Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal
5Loes Sels (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:00:12
6Nikki Brammeier (GBr)0:00:22
7Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Corendon - Circus0:00:38
8Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Crelan - Charles0:00:45
9Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:47
10Katherine Compton (USA)0:01:16
11Jolanda Neff (Swi) Trek Factory Racing Cx0:01:22
12Helen Wyman (GBr)
13Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Nesta Cx Team
14Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra)0:01:43
15Rebecca Fahringer (USA)0:01:58
16Lizzy Witlox (Ned)0:02:03
17Sunny Gilbert (USA)0:02:12
18Courtenay Mcfadden (USA)
19Monique Van De Ree (Ned)0:02:24
20Maghalie Rochette (Can)0:02:25
21Ruby West (Can)0:02:31
22Juliette Labous (Fra)0:02:33
23Bethany Crumpton (GBr)0:02:43
24Anne Terpstra (Ned)0:02:44
25Jinse Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:02:59
26Geerte Hoeke (Ned) Creafin Tüv Sud0:03:03
27Mari-Liis Mõttus (Est)0:03:06
28Jennifer Jackson (Can)0:03:14
29Luisa Ibarrola Albizua (Spa) Delikia - Ginestar0:03:22
30Veerle Goossens (Ned)
31Kaat Hannes (Bel)
32Karla Štěpánová (Cze)0:03:25
33Meg De Bruyne (Bel)0:03:52
34Ida Erngren (Swe)0:03:57
35Sophie Thackray (GBr)0:03:58
36Sandra Trevilla Samperio (Spa)0:03:59
37Paula Diaz Lopez (Spa)0:04:13
38Tinne Vermeiren (Bel)0:04:37
39Irene Gerritsen (Ned)0:04:42
40Jennifer Malik (USA)0:04:46
41Dana Gilligan (Can)0:04:50
42Caren Commissaris (Bel)0:05:06
43Barbara Borowiecka (Pol)
44Emily Werner (USA)0:05:11
45Kristien Nelen (Bel)0:05:12
46Irene Trabazo Bragado (Spa)0:05:18
47Rebecca Gross (USA)0:05:30
48Tine Rombouts (Bel)0:05:34
49Louise Heywood-Mahe (GBr)0:05:36
50Sara Cueto Vega (Spa)0:05:45
51Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)0:06:13
52Sidney Mcgill (Can)0:06:19
53Marie Lynn (GBr)0:06:50
54Julia Nikolopoulos (Ger)0:07:24
55Helen Pattinson (GBr)0:08:09
56Lisette Schoon (Ned)0:08:10
57Sandra Damjanovic (Aut)0:08:14
58Madeleine Gammons (GBr)0:10:05
59Charlotte Heywood-Mahe (GBr)
DNFIda Jansson (Swe)
DNSJana Czeczinkarová (Cze)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews