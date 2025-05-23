Recommended reading

'People will say I'm back, but I was never gone' – Wout van Aert narrowly misses on second Giro d'Italia stage win

Belgian beaten by Mads Pedersen for a second time in this race after 'wasting energy' during tough stage

VICENZA ITALY MAY 23 LR Second place winner Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Visma Lease a Bike and the third place winner Isaac Del Toro of Mexico and Team UAE Team Emirates XRG Pink Leader Jersey react after the 108th Giro dItalia 2025 Stage 13 a 180km stage from Rovigo to Vicenza UCIWT on May 23 2025 in Vicenza Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Second-placed Wout van Aert of Visma-Lease a Bike gets recognition for tough climb to end stage 13 by third-placed rider and race leader Isaac del Toro of UAE Team Emirates-XRG (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a Bike's Wout van Aert narrowly missed on taking a second Giro d'Italia victory on stage 13, being beaten to the line by Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) on the uphill finish in Vicenza.

Van Aert started the day as a key contender for the expected tough finale up the Monte Berico, but there was always a sense that if both he and Pedersen made it to the top, the Dane would have the better kick, and that's exactly what happened in the end.

