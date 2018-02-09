Dubai Tour: Stage 4 highlights - Video
Colbrelli ends McNulty's dream
It was a case of so close but so far for Brandon McNulty at the Dubai Tour on stage 4 with the 19-year-old going agonizingly close to taking a shock win. But for the steep ramps on Hatta Dam, the Rally Cycling rider would have put the WorldTour teams to shame after a day-long attack and spirited ride.
However, the WorldTour is nothing if not relentless, and on the final climb McNulty was caught and passed with Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Merida) taking the win, while Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) did just enough to hang onto the race lead with one stage to go.
