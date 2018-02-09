Sprinters' new tech on show at the Dubai Tour - Gallery

Image 1 of 31 All the Trek-Segafredo riders are using the Trek Madone (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 31 The Dimension Data Cervelo bikes await their riders (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 31 This Astana Argon 18 bikes even has an aero head tube spacer (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 31 Tape is still used for simple race notes at Katusha-Alpecin (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 5 of 31 The front disc brake and thru-axel on Pozzato’s Wilier Triestina (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 6 of 31 Jakub Mareczko and Filippo Pozzato are using disc brake equipped Wilier Triestina bikes (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 7 of 31 Pozzato’s bike is decorated with his Maestro hashtag (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 8 of 31 Rally use Diamondback bikes with SRAM components and HED wheels (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 9 of 31 Team UAE Emirates use Campagnolo-equipped Colnago bikes. These belong to Novo Nordisk (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 10 of 31 The LottoNL-Jumbo riders use the new Shimano Dura-Ace cranks with the Pioneer power metre (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 11 of 31 ylan Groenewegen and many of his LottoNL-Jumbo teammates use the Vision carbon fibre aero bar (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 12 of 31 Elia Viviani’s S-Works stem has a neat computer holder fixed on the front (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 13 of 31 Quick-Step Floors lead out man Fabio Sabatini uses this chunky Pro carbon fibre stem on his bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 14 of 31 Alexander Kristoff has a special European champion version of the Colnago Concept aero bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 15 of 31 The front end of the Katusha-Alpecin Canyon Aeroad CF SLX (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 16 of 31 The cassette on the Aqua Blue Sport 3T Strada bikes are almost as big as the disc brakes (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 17 of 31 Mark Cavendish has some new Nike shoes (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 18 of 31 Most riders at Dimension Data are racing on these extra deep rims from Enve (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 19 of 31 Elia Viviani has this special S-Works stem on his Specialized Venge disc bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 20 of 31 Nacer Bouhanni’s new red and black Kuota has a huge bottom bracket area (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 21 of 31 BMC use a proprietary stem (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 22 of 31 John Degenkolb’s aero bar and stem combo (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 23 of 31 The new Specialized power metre on a Quick-Step Floors bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 24 of 31 Dylan Groenewegen has this new, more rigid gear hanger to ensure crisp changes under effort (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 25 of 31 The lightweight SRM Power crankset used by Bahrain-Merida (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 26 of 31 The Quick-Step floors riders call their successful collective the Wolf Pack (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 27 of 31 Cavendish’s stage notes are neat and colour-coded (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 28 of 31 Cavendish has sprinter changes pushing out from his bar tape (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 29 of 31 Cavendish again has his standout pain scheme for 2018 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 30 of 31 Alexander Kristoff has white shoes to match his white bike and white skinsuit (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 31 of 31 Pozzato and Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia use Force helmets and glasses (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

The Dubai Tour is a race for the sprinters and so there are lots of aero bikes, deep section wheels, chunky stems and sprint shifters on show in the peloton.

Elia Viviani and his Quick-Step Floors lead-out man Fabio Sabatini are using a Specialized Venge Disc that was the envy of many in the peloton because of its aerodynamics. The Italian sprinter preferred to take a risk with a long wheel change on stage 2 so that he could then sprint in the bike. It may have made a difference because he won the stage.

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) was envious of Viviani's bike and his lead-out train but managed to beat him on stage 3 while riding his Cervelo S5 bike. It seems the Manxman will soon have a new Cervelo bike that will give him an aero edge on his rivals but he can count on the deep section Enve 7.8 rear wheel and the 71mm deep front wheel.

Alexander Kristoff made his racing debut with UAE Team Emirates and raced on a Colnago Concept aero bike. As European champion he has a special white bike. Team Novo Nordisk are also riding Colnago bikes, fitted with Shimano rather than Campagnolo.

Dylan Groenewegen won stage 1 on his Bianchi but then vented his anger after problems with his bottom bracket during stage 3. He and his LottoNL-Jumbo have aero one-piece Vision bar and stem in Bianchi celeste. The team explained that Groenewegen has a special gear hanger to ensure crisp changes. His problems during stage 3 that cost him a 20-second penalty were due to his bottom bracket.

Marcel Kittel often raced with disc brakes when on a Specialized at Quick-Step Floors but his red Katusha-Alpecin Canyon Aeroad CF SLX has caliper brakes.

Like Quick-Step Floors, the Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia team leaders are on disc brakes with Jakub Mareczko and Filippo Pozzato riding custom painted disc brake bikes.

The BMC bikes are fitted with a slick looking proprietary stem, while John Degenkolb has black aero bar and stem combo.