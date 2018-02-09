Sprinters' new tech on show at the Dubai Tour - Gallery

Elia Viviani and his Quick-Step Floors lead-out man Fabio Sabatini are using a Specialized Venge Disc that was the envy of many in the peloton because of its aerodynamics. The Italian sprinter preferred to take a risk with a long wheel change on stage 2 so that he could then sprint in the bike. It may have made a difference because he won the stage.
Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) was envious of Viviani's bike and his lead-out train but managed to beat him on stage 3 while riding his Cervelo S5 bike. It seems the Manxman will soon have a new Cervelo bike that will give him an aero edge on his rivals but he can count on the deep section Enve 7.8 rear wheel and the 71mm deep front wheel.
Alexander Kristoff made his racing debut with UAE Team Emirates and raced on a Colnago Concept aero bike. As European champion he has a special white bike. Team Novo Nordisk are also riding Colnago bikes, fitted with Shimano rather than Campagnolo.
Dylan Groenewegen won stage 1 on his Bianchi but then vented his anger after problems with his bottom bracket during stage 3. He and his LottoNL-Jumbo have aero one-piece Vision bar and stem in Bianchi celeste. The team explained that Groenewegen has a special gear hanger to ensure crisp changes. His problems during stage 3 that cost him a 20-second penalty were due to his bottom bracket.
Marcel Kittel often raced with disc brakes when on a Specialized at Quick-Step Floors but his red Katusha-Alpecin Canyon Aeroad CF SLX has caliper brakes.
Like Quick-Step Floors, the Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia team leaders are on disc brakes with Jakub Mareczko and Filippo Pozzato riding custom painted disc brake bikes.
The BMC bikes are fitted with a slick looking proprietary stem, while John Degenkolb has black aero bar and stem combo.
