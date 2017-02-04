Image 1 of 43 Marcel Kittel (Quick Step Floors) wins stage 5 of the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 43 Marcel Kittel (QuickStep Floors) enjoys his third win of the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 43 Marcel Kittel (QuickStep Floors) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 43 The sprint for the line on stage 5 of the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 43 Marcel Kittel (QuickStep Floors) wins stage 5 of the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 43 Marcel Kittel (QuickStep Floors) claimed the points jersey too (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 43 John Degenkolb (Trek Segafred) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 43 Marcel Kittel (QuickStep Floors) with his 2017 Dubai Tour trophy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 43 Marcel Kittel (QuickStep Floors) defended his Dubai Tour trophy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 43 John Degenkolb (Trek Segafredo) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 43 Marcel Kittel (QuickStep Floors) signs on (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 43 Matteo Trentin (Quick Step Floors) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 43 The peloton head for the final sprint on stage 5 of the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 43 Stage 5 of the 2017 Dubai Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 43 John Degenkolb (Trek Segafredo) won one stage of the 2017 Dubai Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 43 Marcel Kittel (QuickStep Floors) after his stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 43 Bardiani CSF string out the bunch at the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 43 Bahrain Merida riders sign on at the start of stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 43 Marcel Kittel (QuickStep Floors) and Julian Alaphilippe (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 43 Having a wheelie good time in Dubai (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 43 Marcel Kittel (QuickStep Floors) savours the moment after winning his second Dubai Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 43 Bardiani CSF lead the peloton on stage 5 of the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 43 Dylan Groenewegen (Team LottoNl-Jumbo) took second on GC at the 2017 Dubai Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 43 Marcel Kittel (QuickStep Floors) wins the final stage of the 2017 Dubai Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 43 Marcel Kittel (QuickStep Floors) wins the final stage of the 2017 Dubai Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 43 Marcel Kittel (Quick Step Floors) wins stage 5 of the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 43 Marcel Kittel (Quick Step Floors) opens up his sprint to win stage 5 of the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 43 The break on the final stage of the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 43 Stage 5 of the 2017 Dubai Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 43 Stage 5 of the 2017 Dubai Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 43 The peloton strung out on stage 5 of the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 43 Marcel Kittel (QuickStep Floors) wins the final stage of the 2017 Dubai Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 43 Marcel Kittel heads to the start of stage at the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 43 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 43 The start of stage 5 at the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 43 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 43 Team Sky waves to the fans at the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 43 Team LottoNl-Jumbo at the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 43 Samuel Sanchez (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 43 QuickStep Floors (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 43 Team Sky riders sign on at the start of stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 43 Mark Cavendish before the start of stage 5 of the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 43 Samuel Sanchez (BMC Racing) takes time out from the action (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Marcel Kittel (QuickStep Floors) stamped his authority on the Dubai Tour by winning the final stage, his third of the race, and the overall title, on Saturday.

The German edged out Elia Viviani (Team Sky) and Riccardo Minali (Astana Pro Team) in the finale, with Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) suffering a mechanical in the sprint and fading to fourth. The British rider told reporters at the finish that his gears jumped just as he was launching his sprint.

Kittel’s early form has seen him win all but one stage of this year’s race and seal his second consecutive title in Dubai. Despite not featuring in the sprint finish, Dylan Groenewegen (Team LottoNl-Jumbo) did enough to secure second overall in the race.

"I'm extremely proud of what I achieved today: my second Dubai Tour overall in a row, my 75th career victory," Kittel said at the finish.

"When I came back to Dubai, I thought this is a nice race, it's a goal for me, but I didn't think it would go so well. The team did a really god job. It's a very nice way to start the season. It was a short stage after the cancellation of stage 4 and we tried to control the race from the very beginning. The breakaway wasn't too big so it went very well for us. At the end, it didn't go exactly according to the plan because Fabio Sabatini's chain fell off. He was supposed to be my last lead out man, so I had to go by myself but at the end I was well positioned, so I could do my sprint as I wanted to."

Kittel was always the favourite to win the GC battle heading into the final flat stage of the race. Once again his QuickStep patrolled the front of the peloton after an early break of Floris Gerts (BMC), Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain-Merida), Dimitry Gruzdev (Astana), and Matteo Bono (UAE -Abu Dhabi) moved clear.

The four riders built up a sizable lead but on the flat course, and with so many strong sprinters in the race, the break’s chances were always limited. Heading into the final 20 kilometres their advantages was culled to just over a minute with Dimension Data, Trek Segafredo and QuickStep Floors in control of the race.

When the catch was finally made with 9.9km to go it looked as though Dimension Data had control of affairs. Cavendish was neatly tucked into the tail of his leadout with Adam Blythe once again winning the battle for the British rider’s rear wheel.

Kittel’s train took a different approach. They posted two men on the front of the bunch to ensure the pace remained high but then brought Kittel into the frame with only 5 kilometres to go as Trek and LottoNL-Jumbo desperately looked to get back on terms.

The finish was peppered with two swinging right-hand turns and when Kittel lost leadout man Fabio Sabatini to a dropped chain it looked as though Cavendish had the advantage. However the Dimension Data train were a spent force as they headed into the final 500 meters, and although Mark Renshaw kept the pace high, Cavendish was forced to ease back and look for Kittel’s wheel.

He was successful but losing speed and then searching for it again proved somewhat costly. It briefly looked as though he would come around the German’s broad frame but when he sat down again with the line in sight Kittel could afford to raise his arms in victory. Viviani and the impressive Minali rounded out the top three but this was Kittel’s race almost from start to finish.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 2:34:12 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 3 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 5 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 6 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 7 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 8 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 10 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team 12 Jan Polanc (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 13 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 14 Thomas Stewart (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 15 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:00:03 16 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 17 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 18 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 19 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 20 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 21 Yousef Mirza (UAE) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 22 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 23 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 25 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:06 26 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 27 Badr Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed Alhammadi (UAE) UAE 28 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 29 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 30 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 31 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 32 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 33 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 34 Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 35 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 36 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 37 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 38 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 39 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 40 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 41 Joshua Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 42 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 44 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 45 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 46 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 47 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 48 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 49 Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 50 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 51 Yousef Almansoori (UAE) UAE 52 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 53 Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 54 David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 55 Nasser Almemari (UAE) UAE 56 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 57 Jaber Almansoori (UAE) UAE 58 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina 59 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 60 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:14 61 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 62 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 63 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 64 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 65 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 66 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 67 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 68 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 69 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 70 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 71 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:17 72 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 73 Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:00:19 74 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:21 75 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:00:29 76 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 77 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 78 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:31 79 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 80 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:36 81 Majid Albalushi (UAE) UAE 0:00:38 82 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 83 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina 84 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:41 85 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 86 Ahmed Almansory (UAE) UAE 87 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:00:46 88 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 89 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:47 90 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:00:50 91 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:53 92 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 93 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 94 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 95 Matteo Bono (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:01:04 96 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:07 97 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 98 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida 99 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:22 100 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:01:27 101 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:41 102 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 103 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 104 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 105 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:48 106 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:04 107 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 108 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:07 109 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 110 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:02:09 111 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina 112 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:16 113 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:46 114 Saif Mayoof Al Kaabi (UAE) UAE 0:03:08 115 David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 116 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 117 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 118 Mohammed Almurawwi Alblooshi (UAE) UAE 119 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 120 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 121 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:47 122 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina