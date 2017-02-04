Trending

Dubai Tour: Marcel Kittel wins final stage as Cavendish suffers mechanical

German defends overall title, Groenewegen takes second

Marcel Kittel (QuickStep Floors) stamped his authority on the Dubai Tour by winning the final stage, his third of the race, and the overall title, on Saturday.

The German edged out Elia Viviani (Team Sky) and Riccardo Minali (Astana Pro Team) in the finale, with Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) suffering a mechanical in the sprint and fading to fourth. The British rider told reporters at the finish that his gears jumped just as he was launching his sprint.

Kittel’s early form has seen him win all but one stage of this year’s race and seal his second consecutive title in Dubai. Despite not featuring in the sprint finish, Dylan Groenewegen (Team LottoNl-Jumbo) did enough to secure second overall in the race.

"I'm extremely proud of what I achieved today: my second Dubai Tour overall in a row, my 75th career victory," Kittel said at the finish. 

"When I came back to Dubai, I thought this is a nice race, it's a goal for me, but I didn't think it would go so well. The team did a really god job. It's a very nice way to start the season. It was a short stage after the cancellation of stage 4 and we tried to control the race from the very beginning. The breakaway wasn't too big so it went very well for us. At the end, it didn't go exactly according to the plan because Fabio Sabatini's chain fell off. He was supposed to be my last lead out man, so I had to go by myself but at the end I was well positioned, so I could do my sprint as I wanted to."

Kittel was always the favourite to win the GC battle heading into the final flat stage of the race. Once again his QuickStep patrolled the front of the peloton after an early break of Floris Gerts (BMC), Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain-Merida), Dimitry Gruzdev (Astana), and Matteo Bono (UAE -Abu Dhabi) moved clear.

The four riders built up a sizable lead but on the flat course, and with so many strong sprinters in the race, the break’s chances were always limited. Heading into the final 20 kilometres their advantages was culled to just over a minute with Dimension Data, Trek Segafredo and QuickStep Floors in control of the race.  

When the catch was finally made with 9.9km to go it looked as though Dimension Data had control of affairs. Cavendish was neatly tucked into the tail of his leadout with Adam Blythe once again winning the battle for the British rider’s rear wheel.

Kittel’s train took a different approach. They posted two men on the front of the bunch to ensure the pace remained high but then brought Kittel into the frame with only 5 kilometres to go as Trek and LottoNL-Jumbo desperately looked to get back on terms.

The finish was peppered with two swinging right-hand turns and when Kittel lost leadout man Fabio Sabatini to a dropped chain it looked as though Cavendish had the advantage. However the Dimension Data train were a spent force as they headed into the final 500 meters, and although Mark Renshaw kept the pace high, Cavendish was forced to ease back and look for Kittel’s wheel.

He was successful but losing speed and then searching for it again proved somewhat costly. It briefly looked as though he would come around the German’s broad frame but when he sat down again with the line in sight Kittel could afford to raise his arms in victory. Viviani and the impressive Minali rounded out the top three but this was Kittel’s race almost from start to finish.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors2:34:12
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
3Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
5John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
6Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
7Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
8Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
9Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
10Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
11Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
12Jan Polanc (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
13Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
14Thomas Stewart (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
15Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:00:03
16Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
17Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
18Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
19Matej Mohoric (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
20Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
21Yousef Mirza (UAE) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
22Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
23Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
24Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
25Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:06
26Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
27Badr Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed Alhammadi (UAE) UAE
28Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
29Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
30Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
31Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
32Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
33Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
34Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
35Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
36Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
37Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
38Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
39Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
40Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
41Joshua Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
42Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
43Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
44Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
45Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
46Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
47Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
48Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
49Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
50Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
51Yousef Almansoori (UAE) UAE
52Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
53Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
54David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
55Nasser Almemari (UAE) UAE
56Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
57Jaber Almansoori (UAE) UAE
58Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
59Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
60Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:14
61Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
62Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
63Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
64Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
65Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
66Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
67Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
68Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
69Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
70Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
71Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:00:17
72Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
73Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:00:19
74Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:21
75Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:00:29
76Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
77Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
78Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:00:31
79Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
80Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:36
81Majid Albalushi (UAE) UAE0:00:38
82Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
83Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina
84Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:41
85Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
86Ahmed Almansory (UAE) UAE
87Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:00:46
88Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
89Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:47
90Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:00:50
91Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:53
92Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
93Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
94Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
95Matteo Bono (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:01:04
96Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:07
97Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
98Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
99Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:01:22
100Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:01:27
101Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:01:41
102Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
103Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
104Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
105Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:48
106Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:02:04
107Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
108Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:02:07
109Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
110Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:02:09
111Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina
112Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:16
113Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:46
114Saif Mayoof Al Kaabi (UAE) UAE0:03:08
115David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
116Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
117Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
118Mohammed Almurawwi Alblooshi (UAE) UAE
119Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
120Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
121Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:03:47
122Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina

 

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors15:08:56
2Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:18
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:00:20
4Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:00:24
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
6Thomas Stewart (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
7Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:26
8Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
9Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:27
10Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
11Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:00:29
12Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
13Yousef Mirza Banihammad (UAE) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
14Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
15Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:00:30
16Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
17Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
18Jan Polanc (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
19Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
20Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:32
21Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
22Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
23Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:33
24Matej Mohoric (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
25Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
26Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
27Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:35
28Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:36
29Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
30Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
31Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
32Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
33Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
34Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
35Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
36Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
37Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
38Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
39Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
40Joshua Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
41Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
42Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
43Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
44Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
45Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
46Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:44
47Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
48Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
49Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:00:47
50Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:00:49
51David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
52Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:50
53Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:00:53
54Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:00:57
55Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:00:59
56Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
57Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:01
58Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
59Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:01:08
60Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:11
61Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
62Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
63Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:01:23
64Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:01:24
65Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:25
66Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:01:33
67Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:43
68Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:44
69Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:01
70Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
71Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:02:04
72Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:05
73Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:02:06
74Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
75Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:02:07
76Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:02:11
77Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:34
78Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
79Jaber Almansoori (UAE) UAE0:02:36
80Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina0:02:39
81Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:50
82Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:27
83Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:34
84Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:03:37
85Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:03:42
86Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:45
87Majid Albalushi (UAE) UAE0:03:46
88Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:03:48
89Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:03:59
90Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:04:04
91Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:04:10
92Yousef Almansoori (UAE) UAE0:04:23
93Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:04:26
94Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:04:33
95David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:04:57
96Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:58
97Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:07
98Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:20
99Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:05:35
100Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:41
101Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:05:58
102Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:06:05
103Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida0:06:06
104Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:06:24
105Matteo Bono (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:06:29
106Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:06:43
107Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:06:52
108Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:07:31
109Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:07:40
110Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:07:57
111Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:07:59
112Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:08:41
113Badr Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed Alhammadi (UAE) UAE0:08:46
114Nasser Almemari (UAE) UAE0:09:25
115Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:09:41
116Ahmed Almansory (UAE) UAE0:09:51
117Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:10:08
118Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:10:20
119Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:12:19
120Saif Mayoof Al Kaabi (UAE) UAE0:13:11
121Mohammed Almurawwi Alblooshi (UAE) UAE0:14:09
122Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:14:33

