Image 1 of 4 The Quick-Step team has a bit of fun as they wait for the news of the cancellation of the stage (Image credit: Quick-Step Floors) Image 2 of 4 Julian Alaphilippe catches an alternative ride back to the hotel (Image credit: Quick-Step Floors) Image 3 of 4 Sand is blown across the road en-route to the start (Image credit: Team Aqua Blue Sport) Image 4 of 4 Riders discuss the conditions (Image credit: Team Aqua Blue Sport)

The fourth stage of the Dubai Tour was cancelled after strong winds hit the course. Upon arriving at the start in Hatta, riders raised questions about safety conditions and following a lengthy meeting with the top riders and the commissaires, the call was made not to run the stage.

Stage 4 had already been altered due to concerns about the winds and the start was moved to Hatta, in order to avoid the exposed run through the desert.

The race will resume on Saturday with Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) leading the overall classification eight seconds ahead of Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo).

General Classification after stage 4