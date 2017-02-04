Dubai Tour: Mark Cavendish left empty-handed after more bad luck
Kittel wins final stage as Dimension Data rider suffers mechanical
Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) hit his handlebars in frustration after his gears jumped in the final metres of the sprint during the final stage at the Dubai Tour.
Related Articles
Cavendish: I'll always get angry when I lose
Cavendish satisfied with third place in Dubai Tour sprint after late flat
Dubai Tour: Cavendish stuck in the chaos as Kittel wins the sprint
Dubai Tour: Marcel Kittel wins final stage as Cavendish suffers mechanical
Kittel and Quick-Step put their sprinting chops on display at the Dubai Tour
He had just launched his sprint, coming from Marcel Kittel's rear wheel at the right moment, when his gears jumped. He was convinced he could have won but ended up fourth with the German taking his third stage of the race and the overall.
"My gears wouldn't stay into the 11 (sprocket) going from the 12. I thought I had it perfect but when I went to kick, it flicked my back wheel up. It seems that there's something ever day," he told the journalists just past the finish line.
"I felt brilliant today. The team were brilliant today too. It looks like all the guys are good too. I'm better than I thought I was, so that's alright. That's a positive I can take."
Cavendish replayed the sprint in his mind and in his own words.
"For us the finish line was at 1.5km to go. If we had anybody there for us it was an extra and Rensburg and Mark Renshaw were there.
"We knew that Quick-Step would come late, so we knew that if we didn't get swamped in the last corner… I was nervous that Trentin was coning inside. I backed off and let him and Mark and Kittel go. I thought I could play a bit and use Kittel to close the gap. It worked out sweet. I knew he'd have to launch earlier than 200m to go and I could come back. But it didn't quite work out."
Despite failing to win a stage, Cavendish was happy with his season debut in the Dubai Tour. He is now considering riding the Volta ao Algarve before returning the UAE for the Abu Dhabi Tour.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy