Dubai Tour: Lobato wins on Hatta Dam

Kittel puts in strong performance to stay in contention

Image 1 of 76

Juan José Lobato (Movistar)

Juan José Lobato (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 76

The peloton during stage 3

The peloton during stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 76

Giacomo Nizzolo takes over the race lead

Giacomo Nizzolo takes over the race lead
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 76

Marcel Kittel with Julian Vermote after the stage

Marcel Kittel with Julian Vermote after the stage
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 76

Daniele Benatti finishes stage 3

Daniele Benatti finishes stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 76

Andy Tennant got Team WIGGINS into the break

Andy Tennant got Team WIGGINS into the break
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 7 of 76

Blue skies for the peloton

Blue skies for the peloton
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 8 of 76

Fabian Cancellara sits in the peloton

Fabian Cancellara sits in the peloton
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 9 of 76

A tired Koen de Kort at the finish

A tired Koen de Kort at the finish
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 10 of 76

Juan Jose Lobato celebrates his victory on stage 3 of the Dubai Tour

Juan Jose Lobato celebrates his victory on stage 3 of the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: ANSA - PERI / DAL ZENNARO)
Image 11 of 76

Fabian Cancellara leads Philippe Gilbert over the line

Fabian Cancellara leads Philippe Gilbert over the line
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 12 of 76

Philippe Gilbert was a pre-race favourite

Philippe Gilbert was a pre-race favourite
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 13 of 76

Matt Brammeier puts something in his pocket

Matt Brammeier puts something in his pocket
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 14 of 76

Dimitriy Gruzdev goes on the attack

Dimitriy Gruzdev goes on the attack
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 15 of 76

Natnael Berhane has a go off the front

Natnael Berhane has a go off the front
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 16 of 76

Bernhard Eisel crashed out with a fractured collarbone

Bernhard Eisel crashed out with a fractured collarbone
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 17 of 76

Juan José Lobato (Movistar) powers to victory on Hatta Dam

Juan José Lobato (Movistar) powers to victory on Hatta Dam
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 76

Juan José Lobato (Movistar)

Juan José Lobato (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 76

Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida)

Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 20 of 76

Juan José Lobato (Movistar)

Juan José Lobato (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 76

Juan José Lobato (Movistar) takes the stage win in Dubai

Juan José Lobato (Movistar) takes the stage win in Dubai
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 76

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek) comes in second on Hatta Dam

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek) comes in second on Hatta Dam
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 76

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek) comes in second on Hatta Dam

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek) comes in second on Hatta Dam
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Silvan Dillier (BMC)

Silvan Dillier (BMC)

Silvan Dillier (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Silvan Dillier (BMC)

Silvan Dillier (BMC)

Silvan Dillier (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 76

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) crests the climb

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) crests the climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 76

Kittel came in just behind Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Kittel came in just behind Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 76

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep) lost the lead but salvaged his overall chances

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep) lost the lead but salvaged his overall chances
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 76

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep)

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 76

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep) kept himself in contention

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep) kept himself in contention
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 76

Stage 3 of the Dubai Tour

Stage 3 of the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 76

Stage 3 of the Dubai Tour

Stage 3 of the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 76

Stage 3 of the Dubai Tour

Stage 3 of the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 76

Lieuwe Westra, Laurens De Vreese and Ben Swift on the attack in Dubai

Lieuwe Westra, Laurens De Vreese and Ben Swift on the attack in Dubai
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 76

Stage 3 of the Dubai Tour

Stage 3 of the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 76

Marcel Kittel shattered after a huge effort on Hatta Dam

Marcel Kittel shattered after a huge effort on Hatta Dam
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 76

Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar)

Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 38 of 76

Juraj Sagan was one of those who tried an attack

Juraj Sagan was one of those who tried an attack
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 39 of 76

Fabian Cancellara and Marcel Kittel

Fabian Cancellara and Marcel Kittel
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 40 of 76

Giacomo Nizzolo ont he podium

Giacomo Nizzolo ont he podium
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 41 of 76

A six-man break got away

A six-man break got away
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 42 of 76

Etixx-QuickStep and Sky near the front of the peloton

Etixx-QuickStep and Sky near the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 43 of 76

The breakaway passes through

The breakaway passes through
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 44 of 76

Juan Jose Lobato wins stage 3

Juan Jose Lobato wins stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 45 of 76

The peloton begins to climb

The peloton begins to climb
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 46 of 76

Some fans watch the race go by

Some fans watch the race go by
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 47 of 76

Lieuwe Westra went on the attack

Lieuwe Westra went on the attack
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 48 of 76

Francisco Mancebo finishes the stage

Francisco Mancebo finishes the stage
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 49 of 76

Simone Pettili (Lampre-Merida)

Simone Pettili (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 50 of 76

Giacomo Nizzolo takes the red jersey

Giacomo Nizzolo takes the red jersey
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 51 of 76

The peloton passes through the desert

The peloton passes through the desert
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 52 of 76

Giacomo Nizzolo finishes second

Giacomo Nizzolo finishes second
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 53 of 76

Juan Jose Lobato is crongraulated by Jasha Sütterlin

Juan Jose Lobato is crongraulated by Jasha Sütterlin
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 54 of 76

Francisco Mancebo gets caught by the peloton

Francisco Mancebo gets caught by the peloton
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 55 of 76

Matteo Trentin finished top 10

Matteo Trentin finished top 10
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 56 of 76

The peloton are given some roadside instruction

The peloton are given some roadside instruction
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 57 of 76

Daniele Bennati hitches a ride before the stage

Daniele Bennati hitches a ride before the stage
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 58 of 76

Dimension Data work for Mark Cavendish

Dimension Data work for Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 59 of 76

Ben Swift on the attack

Ben Swift on the attack
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 60 of 76

The attacks started to fly at the bottom of the climb

The attacks started to fly at the bottom of the climb
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 61 of 76

Team Sky control the front

Team Sky control the front
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 62 of 76

Giovanni Visconti congratulates Juan Jose Lobato on his victory

Giovanni Visconti congratulates Juan Jose Lobato on his victory
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 63 of 76

Giacomo Nizzolo rolls in for second place to take the overall lead

Giacomo Nizzolo rolls in for second place to take the overall lead
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 64 of 76

Juan Jose Lobato waves to the crowd

Juan Jose Lobato waves to the crowd
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 65 of 76

Juan Jose Lobato is given his prize

Juan Jose Lobato is given his prize
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 66 of 76

Juan Jose Lobato's victory salute was in honour of his baby and his team

Juan Jose Lobato's victory salute was in honour of his baby and his team
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 67 of 76

Astana go on the attack

Astana go on the attack
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 68 of 76

Gorka Izagirre takes the indirect route to the top

Gorka Izagirre takes the indirect route to the top
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 69 of 76

The view from the top of Hatta Dam

The view from the top of Hatta Dam
(Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate)
Image 70 of 76

The road up to the finis

The road up to the finis
(Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate)
Image 71 of 76

Spectators await the riders at the finish

Spectators await the riders at the finish
(Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate)
Image 72 of 76

Juan Jose Lobato still celebrating after the line

Juan Jose Lobato still celebrating after the line
(Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate)
Image 73 of 76

Marcel Kittel takes a quick sit down after the stage

Marcel Kittel takes a quick sit down after the stage
(Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate)
Image 74 of 76

Marcel Kittel had to dig deep to keep in touch with the leaders

Marcel Kittel had to dig deep to keep in touch with the leaders
(Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate)
Image 75 of 76

Alex Dowsett happy to have finished

Alex Dowsett happy to have finished
(Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate)
Image 76 of 76

Juan Jose Lobato ont he podium

Juan Jose Lobato ont he podium
(Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate)

Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) claimed victory on stage 3 of the Dubai Tour to Hatta Dam after a stinging attack. Lobato has a good record on this climb, finishing third here in 2015 behind John Degenkolb and his teammate Alejandro Valverde.

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafrado) was the only rider to get near the Spaniard to finish second with Silvan Dillier taking third. Nizzolo’s performance was enough to put him into the leader’s jersey just ahead of Lobato.

It was BMC that took control of the bunch inside the final kilometre, with Samuel Sanchez pacing Gilbert up the climb. Sanchez peeled off as they went around the final corner, leaving Gilbert to deliver but the Belgian faded quickly. Lobato was quick to take advantage and sailed up the right-hand side of the road, gaining a substantial advantage early on. Nizzolo stuck to his wheel for a few metres but had to relent and let him go.

Behind him, there was a battle for the bonus seconds with Dillier leading home a group including Gilbert and Fabian Cancellara that finished four seconds back. Marcel Kittel, who had given up the lead the day before, put in a monumental effort to gain places, even on the climb’s toughest gradients. He held onto the coattails of Cancellara to keep himself in contention for the overall classification at six seconds down in the GC.

How it happened

Stage 3 of the Dubai Tour was set to be a crucial one for the overall fight, and the sprinters would have to ensure a strong finish on the Hatta Dam to keep themselves in contention. Viviani began the day as the new race leader after moving past Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) in the general classification following his victory on stage 2.

One man that wouldn’t be in action was Michael Rogers (Tinkoff) who failed to make the start on medical advice. The Dubai Tour was the first race for Rogers since he was discovered to have a heart defect. Rogers was the only DNS and the remainder of the peloton took to the start for the 172-kilometre stage. However, Bernhard Eisel (Dimension Data) would join him as a retiree when he climbed off in the feed zone.

As has become an unspoken tradition at the Dubai Tour, Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai) booked his place in the breakaway. Chun Kai Feng (Lampre-Merida), Andy Tennant (WIGGINS), Hayden McCormick (One Pro Cycling) and David Lozano Riba (Novo Nordisk) would keep him company in his endeavours.

With Viviani to look after Team Sky assumed the front of the peloton, where they would stay until the closing kilometres of the stage. The British outfit kept the escapees at close quarters allowing them a maximum advantage of 2:15. Saving themselves for the tough finish, the other teams were happy to let Sky take the pain on the front.

It wasn’t until the road started to climb towards Hatta Dam at just under 15 kilometres remaining that the real action began. As the escapees began dropping back into the peloton the attacks came. First off was Dimitry Gruzdev (Astana), sailing past the flagging escape group, igniting a furious battle to get off the front.

It appeared that Gruzdev’s move was nothing more than a softening up of the peloton as Lieuwe Westra then took leave of the front group, followed by another attack from Laurens de Vreese inside the final 10 kilometres. De Vreese’s move brought Ben Swift to the front, a serious threat to the victory for Astana. The pair took turns to try and shake Swift, who was forced to react to each upping of the pace.

As this was playing out front, Mark Cavendish’s continued to suffer, with late puncture resulting in him losing a hatful of time. There appeared to be an attempt to take a wheel from a teammate but the Manxman was eventually forced to wait for the team car to arrive by which time his hopes of the overall had all but ended.

The Westra, Gruzdev and Swift move would eventually be mopped up inside the final five kilometres by a peloton led by Movistar and Trek-Segafredo. Impressively, as many of the other sprinters had lost touch, Kittel still found himself inside the ever-reducing bunch.

Tony Martin led the group under the flame rouge, as the road towards the Hatta Dam began to really ramp up. He peeled off soon after to allow BMC take control in the form of Samuel Sanchez. He had Gilbert in his wheel but behind him was Cancellara, who had already shown this season that he was in strong form.

Gilbert was unable to utilise the punch that has won him several major races and he was resigned to watching Lobato power past him towards the line. Nizzolo would be the closest to him with Dillier taking third.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team4:13:23
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:02
3Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:04
4Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
6Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
7Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:07
8Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
9Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
10Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:11
11Luca Wackermann (Ita) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai0:00:14
12Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
13Jesus Alberto Rubio (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
14Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:00:17
15Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:00:20
16Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:00:25
17Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:00:27
18Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
19Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
20Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
21Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:32
22Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
23Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
24Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
25Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
26Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
27Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
28Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:37
29Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
30Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins0:00:40
31Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
32Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
33Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
34Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:00:44
35Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
36Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
37Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
38Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
39Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
40Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
41Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:01:09
42Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:01:15
43Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
44Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:22
45Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
46Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:25
47Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
48Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
49Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
50Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
51Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
52Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
53Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Wiggins0:01:33
54Ivan Santaromita (Swi) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
55Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:48
56Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:01:52
57Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:57
58Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:02:00
59Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:05
60Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:13
61Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
62Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:15
63Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:18
64Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Wiggins
65Yousif Mirza (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
66Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
67Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
68Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins0:02:24
69Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
70Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
71Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
72Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
73Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:29
74Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
75Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
76Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
77Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
78Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:02:36
79Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:02:40
80Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:03:05
81Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
82Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:24
83Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
84Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
85Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai0:03:30
86Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:03:35
87Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:03:39
88Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo0:03:47
89Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
90Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:58
91Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
92Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins0:04:05
93Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:05:15
94Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:20
95Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
96Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
97Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
98Majid Albalushi (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai0:05:23
99David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
100Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
101Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:32
102Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
103Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
104Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Wiggins0:05:35
105Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
106Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
107Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling0:05:41
108Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:05:46
109Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:06:09
110Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai0:06:15
111Ahmed Almansouri (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai0:06:29
112Ibrahim Al Ali (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:07:16
113Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:07:48
114Kamberaj Xhuliano (Alb) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:07:53
115Essaid Abelouache (Mar) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
116Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
117Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
118Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida0:08:56
119Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:10:56
120Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:11:09
121Tariq Obaid (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:11:36
122Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team Wiggins0:12:34

Al Madam - 87.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Essaid Abelouache (Mar) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai5pts
2Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling3
3Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida2
4David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk1

Al Malaiha - 109.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Essaid Abelouache (Mar) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai5pts
2Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling3
3Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida2
4David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk1

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team25pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo16
3Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team11
4Essaid Abelouache (Mar) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai10
5Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo8
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
7Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step5
8Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling5
9Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida5
10Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team4
11Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team3
12Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
13David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk2
14Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1
Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step-5

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team12:40:43
2BMC Racing Team0:00:11
3Tinkoff Team0:00:44
4Skydive Dubai0:00:45
5Astana0:00:47
6Lampre-Merida0:00:58
7Etixx-QuickStep0:01:06
8Team Sky0:01:09
9Trek-Segafredo0:01:24
10CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:42
11Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai0:02:12
12Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:46
13Team WIGGINS0:03:57
14One Pro Cycling0:03:59
15Team Novo Nordisk0:06:09
16Dimension Data0:07:36

General Classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo11:56:11
2Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:02
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:06
4Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:12
5Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:19
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
7Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
8Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:00:24
9Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
10Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:00:25
11Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:28
12Jesus Alberto Rubio (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai0:00:29
13Luca Wackermann (Ita) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai0:00:31
14Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:00:34
15Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:00:37
16Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
17Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team0:00:39
18Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:40
19Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:00:44
20Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:00:49
21Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
22Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
23Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:54
24Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:55
25Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
26Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:56
27Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:57
28Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:58
29Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:00
30Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:01
31Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
32Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:05
33Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:08
34Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:12
35Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
36Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
37Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
38Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:01:27
39Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:01:32
40Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:37
41Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
42Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:39
43Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:01:42
44Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
45Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
46Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
47Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
48Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:53
49Ivan Santaromita (Swi) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:02:01
50Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:02:09
51Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
52Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:14
53Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:02:16
54Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:30
55Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
56Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:32
57Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:35
58Yousif Mirza (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
59Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins0:02:41
60Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
61Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling0:02:43
62Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:02:46
63Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
64Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:51
65Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:52
66Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
67Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:02:53
68Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:03:01
69Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:03:16
70Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:03:17
71Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:03:22
72Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:32
73Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:03:33
74Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:03:41
75Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
76Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
77Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai0:03:42
78Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:52
79Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins0:04:02
80Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:04:07
81Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:10
82Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:15
83Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
84Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Wiggins0:04:20
85Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins0:04:33
86Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Wiggins0:04:47
87Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling0:04:54
88Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo0:04:59
89Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:15
90Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:05:21
91Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:32
92Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:37
93Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:44
94Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:48
95Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:05:49
96Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
97David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:51
98Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:52
99Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:56
100Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:06:03
101Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:06
102Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling0:06:09
103Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
104Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai0:06:32
105Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:06:37
106Essaid Abelouache (Mar) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai0:08:04
107Kamberaj Xhuliano (Alb) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:08:10
108Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:08:45
109Ibrahim Al Ali (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:09:12
110Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Wiggins0:09:15
111Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:09:34
112Majid Albalushi (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai0:09:38
113Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida0:09:39
114Ahmed Almansouri (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai0:10:04
115Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data0:10:54
116Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:11:24
117Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:57
118Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:12:08
119Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:12:43
120Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data0:13:14
121Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team Wiggins0:16:14
122Tariq Obaid (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:17:32

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling15pts
2Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club10
3Essaid Abelouache (Mar) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai10
4Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
5Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin7
6Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling5
7Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida5
8Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team4
9Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
10Jesus Alberto Rubio (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai3
11Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club3
12David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk2
13Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling1

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo38pts
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step30
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky28
4Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team25
5Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida24
6Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team19
7Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data17
8Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling15
9Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team13
10Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club10
11Essaid Abelouache (Mar) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai10
12Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo8
13Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin7
14Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai7
15Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
16Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club6
17Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling6
18Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff Team6
19Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky5
20Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling5
21Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida5
22Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team4
23Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team4
24Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
25Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team3
26Jesus Alberto Rubio (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai3
27Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
28Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club3
29Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
30David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk2
31Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1
32Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling1
Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step-5

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club11:56:36
2Jesus Alberto Rubio (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai0:00:04
3Luca Wackermann (Ita) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai0:00:06
4Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team0:00:14
5Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:00:24
6Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:29
7Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:30
8Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:33
9Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:40
10Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:43
11Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:47
12Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:01:02
13Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:12
14Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:14
15Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:17
16Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins0:02:16
17Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling0:02:21
18Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:27
19Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
20Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:02:28
21Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:07
22Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Wiggins0:03:55
23Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:23
24Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:05:24
25Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
26Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:31
27Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:05:44
28Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai0:06:07
29Kamberaj Xhuliano (Alb) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:07:45
30Ibrahim Al Ali (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:08:47
31Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:10:59
32Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:11:43

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team35:49:48
2BMC Racing Team0:00:21
3Tinkoff Team0:00:44
4Sydive Dubai0:00:50
5Astana0:00:52
6Lampre-Merida0:01:03
7Etixx-QuickStep0:01:11
8Team Sky0:01:14
9Trek-Segafredo0:01:29
10CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:47
11Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai0:02:17
12Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:51
13One Pro Cycling0:04:04
14Team WIGGINS0:04:07
15Team Novo Nordisk0:06:25
16Dimension Data0:08:03

