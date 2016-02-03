Trending

Kittel wins Dubai Tour opening stage

German takes victory in first race of the year

Image 1 of 57

Marcel Kittel wins the opening stage of the Dubai Tour

Marcel Kittel wins the opening stage of the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: ANSA/Dal Zennaro-Zennaro-Peri)
Image 2 of 57

Etixx-Quickstep

Etixx-Quickstep
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 57

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Qiuckstep) in the race lead at the Dubai Tour

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Qiuckstep) in the race lead at the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 57

Soufiane Haddi (Skydive Dubai)

Soufiane Haddi (Skydive Dubai)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 57

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Qiuckstep)

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Qiuckstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 57

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Qiuckstep)

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Qiuckstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 57

Marcel Kittel delivers for Etixx-Quickstep

Marcel Kittel delivers for Etixx-Quickstep
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 57

Marcel Kittel gets his first win for Etixx-Quickstep

Marcel Kittel gets his first win for Etixx-Quickstep
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 57

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep)

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 57

Marcel Kittel thanks his Etixx-Quickstep teammates

Marcel Kittel thanks his Etixx-Quickstep teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 57

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 57

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep)

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 57

Etixx-Quickstep celebrates Marcel Kittel's win in Dubai

Etixx-Quickstep celebrates Marcel Kittel's win in Dubai
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 57

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Qiuckstep)

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Qiuckstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 57

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Qiuckstep)

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Qiuckstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 57

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) on the attack in Dubai

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) on the attack in Dubai
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 57

The Dubai Tour

The Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 57

Martin Mortensen (One Pro Cycling) leads the breakaway

Martin Mortensen (One Pro Cycling) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 57

The Dubai Tour

The Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 57

Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk)

Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 57

Loic Vliegen (BMC) throws up the devil horns

Loic Vliegen (BMC) throws up the devil horns
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 57

Loic Vliegen (BMC)

Loic Vliegen (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 57

Bradley Wiggins hanging out at the back

Bradley Wiggins hanging out at the back
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 57

Etixx-Quickstep pull for Kittel

Etixx-Quickstep pull for Kittel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 57

Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk) leads the break

Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk) leads the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 57

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 57

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) on the attack in Dubai

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) on the attack in Dubai
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 57

Tony Martin and Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep)

Tony Martin and Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 57

Tony Martin and Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep)

Tony Martin and Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 57

Marcel Kittel rides away with the win

Marcel Kittel rides away with the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 57

A fan cheers the riders on

A fan cheers the riders on
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 57

A six man breakaway marked the day

A six man breakaway marked the day
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 57

Marcel Kittel steps onto the podium

Marcel Kittel steps onto the podium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 57

Marcel Kittel with his stage-winner's award

Marcel Kittel with his stage-winner's award
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 57

Marcel Kittel will be the first race leader at the Dubai Tour

Marcel Kittel will be the first race leader at the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 57

Marcel Kittel celebrates his victory

Marcel Kittel celebrates his victory
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 37 of 57

Marcel Kittel beats Mark Cavendish on stage 1 of the Dubai Tour

Marcel Kittel beats Mark Cavendish on stage 1 of the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 38 of 57

The Dubai Tour

The Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 57

Etixx-QuickStep working for Marcel Kittel in the peloton

Etixx-QuickStep working for Marcel Kittel in the peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 40 of 57

The peloton look fairly relaxed early on

The peloton look fairly relaxed early on
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 41 of 57

The sprint on Stage 1 of the Dubai Tour

The sprint on Stage 1 of the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 57

Marcel Kittel speeds to the win

Marcel Kittel speeds to the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 57

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 44 of 57

The WIGGINS team make their debut in Dubai

The WIGGINS team make their debut in Dubai
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 45 of 57

A very happy Marcel Kittal

A very happy Marcel Kittal
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 46 of 57

Thumbs up from Marcel Kittel

Thumbs up from Marcel Kittel
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 47 of 57

Marcel Kittel also took the points classification lead

Marcel Kittel also took the points classification lead
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 48 of 57

BMC put on the pressure

BMC put on the pressure
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 49 of 57

Marcel Kittel after winning stage 1 of the Dubai Tour

Marcel Kittel after winning stage 1 of the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 50 of 57

Marcel Kittel and Tony Martin arrive at the stage start

Marcel Kittel and Tony Martin arrive at the stage start
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 51 of 57

Mark Cavendish ahead of the stage

Mark Cavendish ahead of the stage
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 52 of 57

Some of Team Sky's riders are taken by buggy

Some of Team Sky's riders are taken by buggy
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 53 of 57

The Team Wiggins riders relax ahead of the stage

The Team Wiggins riders relax ahead of the stage
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 54 of 57

Alex Dowsett makes his way to the start

Alex Dowsett makes his way to the start
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 55 of 57

Elia Viviani arrives at the stage start

Elia Viviani arrives at the stage start
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 56 of 57

The Dimension Data riders assemble for the stage start

The Dimension Data riders assemble for the stage start
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 57 of 57

Marcel Kittel in the blue leader's jersey

Marcel Kittel in the blue leader's jersey
(Image credit: ANSA/Dal Zennaro-Zennaro-Peri)

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) won the opening stage of the Dubai Tour in Fujairah, beating Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) after producing his trademark long, powerful sprint after a near perfect lead out from his new teammates.

Related Articles

2016 Dubai Tour: Kittel beats Cavendish on stage 1 - video highlights

Cavendish managed to come from behind and fight through the other riders to take Kittel’s wheel but was unable to come past him before the line. Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) was fourth, Andrea Palini (Dubai SkyDive) was fifth and Andrea Guardini (Astana) sixth. Britain’s Chris Opie (One Pro Cycling) was also in the mix, finishing seventh, ahead of Elia Viviani (Team Sky).

Thanks to the time bonuses of 10, 6 and 4 seconds awarded at the finish, Kittel is the first overall leader of this year’s race and pulled on the race leader’s blue jersey.

The German held up his fist in celebration and hugged his new Etixx-QuickStep teammates. Winning on his season debut and on his debut with his new team confirmed he is on form and has worked hard during the winter after quitting Giant-Alpecin.

"Especially after a hard season last year I’m incredibly happy that I could win, but even more that it worked so well with the new team," said Kittel after crossing the line. "The boys did a really, really good job and everyone saw we were the strongest in the lead out. We talked a lot about it before so the fact it has gone so well on the first stage is incredible.

”This year for me everything starts again at zero. I was really focused on training, working with the guys, making plans for 2016. I’m feeling really good already so I’m happy it’s working well already."

To Subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here

How it happened

Much of the stage took place on the wide highways that bypass the centre of Dubai and then head across the UAE towards Fujairah. The early attacks came thick and fast during the opening 30km as riders tried time and time again to get into the break. Philippe Gilbert (BMC) had two goes, perhaps in pursuit of the bonus seconds at the first intermediate sprint, but he was pulled back.

As the peloton tired of the early skirmishes, a small group of riders got away and they were later joined by two more to form the break of the day. Loic Vliegen (BMC), Martin Mortensen (One Pro Cycling), Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk), Marc Soler (Movistar), Soufiane Haddi (Skydive Dubai) and Jesus Alberto Rubio (Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team Dubai) were up there and shared the work on the long straight road going east.

Haddi won the first intermediate sprint and later swept up the second sprint to take the lead in the points competition.

Back in the peloton, the Etixx-QuickStep and Dimension Data teams accepted responsibility for the chase and took turns on the front, with Daniel Teklehaimanot doing a lot of the work for Dimension Data. The gap never grew much more than three minutes and fell as the riders rode the gradual climb with 40km to go. The gradient was gradual but hurt the legs a little, despite a tail wind.

The break was caught with 10km to go after fighting for the last intermediate sprint, as Team Wiggins moved to the front of the peloton. Bradley Wiggins lead his young teammates after spending much of the race out of danger at the back of the peloton. The other teams were happy to let the Wiggins take up the strain and they stayed on the front until a late attack by Philippe Gilbert (BMC) with three kilometres to go. He was quickly back and the sprint trains again took charge, with the white Trek-Segafredo jerseys hitting the front.

However, Etixx-QuickStep wanted to control the sprint and went shoulder to shoulder with Trek with a kilometre to go. The other sprinters had to fight for the best wheels behind them.

Matteo Trentin was Kittel’s last man. Kittel hit the front a little early but had the power to get a jump on his rivals and the speed to make it all the way to the line. Cavendish was equally fast - if not faster - but could not get up to Kittel before the finish line appeared. In the clash between Kittel and Cavendish, it is 1-0 for the German but the Brit must be happy to go so close after training on the track during the winter.

Thursday’s 183km second stage should end in another sprint, and another clash between Kittel and Cavendish, with the flat route finishing on the edge of the Jumeirah Palm. Winds are forecast, adding an extra factor to the thrill of the finish.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step3:35:21
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
5Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
6Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
7Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
8Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
9Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff Team
10Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
11Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
12Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
13Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
14Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
15Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
16Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
17Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:00:05
18Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
19Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
20Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
21Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins
22Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
23Kamberaj Xhuliano (Alb) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
24Luca Wackermann (Ita) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
25Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
26Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
27Essaid Abelouache (Mar) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
28Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
29Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
30Yousif Mirza (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
31Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
32Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
33Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
34Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
35Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
36Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
37Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
38Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
39Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
40Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
41Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
42Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
43Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
44Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
45Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
46Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
47Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
48Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
49Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
50Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
51Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
52Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
53Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
54Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
55Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
56Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
57Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
58Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
59Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
60Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
61Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
62Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
63Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Wiggins
64Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
65Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
66Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
67Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Wiggins
68Jesus Alberto Rubio (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
69Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
70Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:16
71Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
72Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
73David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
74Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
75Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
76Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins
77Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
78Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
79Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
80Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
81Ivan Santaromita (Swi) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
82Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
83Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
84Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
85Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
86Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
87Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
88Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
89Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins
90Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
91Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
92Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
93Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
94Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
95Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
96Majid Albalushi (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
97Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff Team
98Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
99Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
100Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:24
101Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
102Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:00:26
103Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:34
104Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
105Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:45
106Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:47
107Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:00:49
108Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
109Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:54
110Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo0:01:00
111Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:02
112Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:01:22
113Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:25
114Ibrahim Al Ali (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:01:44
115Tariq Obaid (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:01:57
116Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling0:02:13
117Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
118Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data0:02:37
119Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
120Ahmed Almansouri (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai0:03:23
121Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Wiggins0:03:28
122Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
123Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team Wiggins
124Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:04:03

Intermediate sprint 1 - Dubai Silicon Oasis, 38.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club5pts
2Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
3Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team2
4Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling1

Intermediate sprint 2 - Fujairah, 162km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club5pts
2Jesus Alberto Rubio (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai3
3Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team2
4Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step25pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data16
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo11
4Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club10
5Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida8
6Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club6
7Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
8Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling4
9Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
10Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team4
11Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky3
12Jesus Alberto Rubio (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai3
13Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff Team2
14Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai1
15Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tinkoff10:46:08
2Movistar Team
3Astana Pro Team0:00:05
4Etixx - Quick-Step
5Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
6CCC Sprandi Polkowice
7Trek - Segafredo
8Lampre - Merida
9Team Sky
10Team Giant - Alpecin
11Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
12One Pro Cycling
13BMC Racing Team0:00:10
14Team Wiggins
15Team Novo Nordisk0:00:16
16Dimension Data0:00:27

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step3:35:11
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:00:04
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:06
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:09
5Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:00:10
6Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
7Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
8Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
9Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff Team
10Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
11Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
12Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
13Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
14Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
15Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
16Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
17Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
18Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:13
19Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
20Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:00:15
21Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins
22Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
23Kamberaj Xhuliano (Alb) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
24Luca Wackermann (Ita) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
25Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
26Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
27Essaid Abelouache (Mar) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
28Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
29Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
30Yousif Mirza (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
31Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
32Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
33Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
34Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
35Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
36Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
37Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
38Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
39Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
40Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
41Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
42Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
43Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
44Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
45Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
46Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
47Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
48Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
49Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
50Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
51Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
52Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
53Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
54Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
55Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
56Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
57Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
58Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
59Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
60Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
61Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
62Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
63Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Wiggins
64Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
65Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
66Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
67Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Wiggins
68Jesus Alberto Rubio (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
69Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
70Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:24
71Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:26
72Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
73David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
74Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
75Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
76Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins
77Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
78Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
79Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
80Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
81Ivan Santaromita (Swi) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
82Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
83Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
84Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
85Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
86Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
87Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
88Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
89Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins
90Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
91Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
92Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
93Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
94Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
95Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
96Majid Albalushi (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
97Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff Team
98Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
99Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
100Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:34
101Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
102Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:00:36
103Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:44
104Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
105Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:55
106Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:57
107Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:00:59
108Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
109Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:04
110Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo0:01:10
111Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:12
112Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:01:32
113Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:35
114Ibrahim Al Ali (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:01:54
115Tariq Obaid (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:02:07
116Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling0:02:23
117Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
118Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data0:02:47
119Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
120Ahmed Almansouri (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai0:03:33
121Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Wiggins0:03:38
122Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
123Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team Wiggins
124Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:04:13

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step25pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data16
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo11
4Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club10
5Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida8
6Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club6
7Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
8Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling4
9Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
10Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team4
11Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky3
12Jesus Alberto Rubio (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai3
13Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff Team2
14Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai1
15Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling1

Intermediate sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club10pts
2Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
3Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team4
4Jesus Alberto Rubio (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai3
5Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club3:35:20
2Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:00:01
3Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
4Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:04
5Jesus Alberto Rubio (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
6Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:00:06
7Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins
8Kamberaj Xhuliano (Alb) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
9Luca Wackermann (Ita) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
10Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
11Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
12Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
13Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
14Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
15Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
16Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
17Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
18Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Wiggins
19Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:15
20Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:17
21Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
22Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
23Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
24Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
25Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
26Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
27Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
28Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:25
29Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:03
30Ibrahim Al Ali (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:01:45
31Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:29
32Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:04:04

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tinkoff10:46:08
2Movistar Team
3Astana Pro Team0:00:05
4Etixx - Quick-Step
5Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
6CCC Sprandi Polkowice
7Trek - Segafredo
8Lampre - Merida
9Team Sky
10Team Giant - Alpecin
11Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
12One Pro Cycling
13BMC Racing Team0:00:10
14Team Wiggins
15Team Novo Nordisk0:00:16
16Dimension Data0:00:27

Latest on Cyclingnews