Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) won the opening stage of the Dubai Tour in Fujairah, beating Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) after producing his trademark long, powerful sprint after a near perfect lead out from his new teammates.

Cavendish managed to come from behind and fight through the other riders to take Kittel’s wheel but was unable to come past him before the line. Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) was fourth, Andrea Palini (Dubai SkyDive) was fifth and Andrea Guardini (Astana) sixth. Britain’s Chris Opie (One Pro Cycling) was also in the mix, finishing seventh, ahead of Elia Viviani (Team Sky).

Thanks to the time bonuses of 10, 6 and 4 seconds awarded at the finish, Kittel is the first overall leader of this year’s race and pulled on the race leader’s blue jersey.

The German held up his fist in celebration and hugged his new Etixx-QuickStep teammates. Winning on his season debut and on his debut with his new team confirmed he is on form and has worked hard during the winter after quitting Giant-Alpecin.

"Especially after a hard season last year I’m incredibly happy that I could win, but even more that it worked so well with the new team," said Kittel after crossing the line. "The boys did a really, really good job and everyone saw we were the strongest in the lead out. We talked a lot about it before so the fact it has gone so well on the first stage is incredible.

”This year for me everything starts again at zero. I was really focused on training, working with the guys, making plans for 2016. I’m feeling really good already so I’m happy it’s working well already."

How it happened





Much of the stage took place on the wide highways that bypass the centre of Dubai and then head across the UAE towards Fujairah. The early attacks came thick and fast during the opening 30km as riders tried time and time again to get into the break. Philippe Gilbert (BMC) had two goes, perhaps in pursuit of the bonus seconds at the first intermediate sprint, but he was pulled back.

As the peloton tired of the early skirmishes, a small group of riders got away and they were later joined by two more to form the break of the day. Loic Vliegen (BMC), Martin Mortensen (One Pro Cycling), Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk), Marc Soler (Movistar), Soufiane Haddi (Skydive Dubai) and Jesus Alberto Rubio (Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team Dubai) were up there and shared the work on the long straight road going east.

Haddi won the first intermediate sprint and later swept up the second sprint to take the lead in the points competition.

Back in the peloton, the Etixx-QuickStep and Dimension Data teams accepted responsibility for the chase and took turns on the front, with Daniel Teklehaimanot doing a lot of the work for Dimension Data. The gap never grew much more than three minutes and fell as the riders rode the gradual climb with 40km to go. The gradient was gradual but hurt the legs a little, despite a tail wind.





The break was caught with 10km to go after fighting for the last intermediate sprint, as Team Wiggins moved to the front of the peloton. Bradley Wiggins lead his young teammates after spending much of the race out of danger at the back of the peloton. The other teams were happy to let the Wiggins take up the strain and they stayed on the front until a late attack by Philippe Gilbert (BMC) with three kilometres to go. He was quickly back and the sprint trains again took charge, with the white Trek-Segafredo jerseys hitting the front.

However, Etixx-QuickStep wanted to control the sprint and went shoulder to shoulder with Trek with a kilometre to go. The other sprinters had to fight for the best wheels behind them.

Matteo Trentin was Kittel’s last man. Kittel hit the front a little early but had the power to get a jump on his rivals and the speed to make it all the way to the line. Cavendish was equally fast - if not faster - but could not get up to Kittel before the finish line appeared. In the clash between Kittel and Cavendish, it is 1-0 for the German but the Brit must be happy to go so close after training on the track during the winter.

Thursday’s 183km second stage should end in another sprint, and another clash between Kittel and Cavendish, with the flat route finishing on the edge of the Jumeirah Palm. Winds are forecast, adding an extra factor to the thrill of the finish.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:35:21 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 5 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 6 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 8 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 9 Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff Team 10 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 11 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 14 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 15 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 16 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:00:05 18 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 19 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 20 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 21 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins 22 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 23 Kamberaj Xhuliano (Alb) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 24 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 25 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 26 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 27 Essaid Abelouache (Mar) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 28 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 29 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 30 Yousif Mirza (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 31 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 32 Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 33 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 34 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 35 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 36 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 37 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 38 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 39 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 40 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 41 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 42 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 43 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 44 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 45 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 46 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 47 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 48 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 49 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 50 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 51 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 52 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 53 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 54 Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 55 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 56 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 57 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 58 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 59 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 60 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 61 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 62 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 63 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Wiggins 64 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 65 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 66 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 67 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Wiggins 68 Jesus Alberto Rubio (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 69 Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 70 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:16 71 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 72 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 73 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 74 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 75 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 76 Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins 77 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 78 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 79 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 80 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 81 Ivan Santaromita (Swi) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 82 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 83 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 84 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 85 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 86 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 87 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 88 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 89 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins 90 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 91 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 92 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 93 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 94 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 95 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 96 Majid Albalushi (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 97 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff Team 98 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 99 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 100 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:24 101 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 102 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:00:26 103 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:34 104 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida 105 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:45 106 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:47 107 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:00:49 108 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 109 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:54 110 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:00 111 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:02 112 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:22 113 Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:25 114 Ibrahim Al Ali (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 0:01:44 115 Tariq Obaid (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 0:01:57 116 Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 0:02:13 117 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 118 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 0:02:37 119 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 120 Ahmed Almansouri (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 0:03:23 121 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Wiggins 0:03:28 122 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 123 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team Wiggins 124 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:04:03

Intermediate sprint 1 - Dubai Silicon Oasis, 38.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 5 pts 2 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 2 4 Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 1

Intermediate sprint 2 - Fujairah, 162km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 5 pts 2 Jesus Alberto Rubio (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 3 3 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 2 4 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 16 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 11 4 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 10 5 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 8 6 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 6 7 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 8 Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 4 9 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 10 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 4 11 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 3 12 Jesus Alberto Rubio (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 3 13 Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff Team 2 14 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 1 15 Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tinkoff 10:46:08 2 Movistar Team 3 Astana Pro Team 0:00:05 4 Etixx - Quick-Step 5 Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 6 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 7 Trek - Segafredo 8 Lampre - Merida 9 Team Sky 10 Team Giant - Alpecin 11 Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 12 One Pro Cycling 13 BMC Racing Team 0:00:10 14 Team Wiggins 15 Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:16 16 Dimension Data 0:00:27

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:35:11 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:00:04 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:06 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:09 5 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 0:00:10 6 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 8 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 9 Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff Team 10 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 11 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 14 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 15 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 16 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 18 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:13 19 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 20 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:00:15 21 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins 22 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 23 Kamberaj Xhuliano (Alb) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 24 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 25 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 26 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 27 Essaid Abelouache (Mar) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 28 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 29 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 30 Yousif Mirza (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 31 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 32 Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 33 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 34 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 35 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 36 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 37 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 38 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 39 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 40 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 41 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 42 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 43 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 44 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 45 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 46 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 47 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 48 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 49 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 50 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 51 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 52 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 53 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 54 Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 55 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 56 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 57 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 58 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 59 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 60 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 61 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 62 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 63 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Wiggins 64 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 65 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 66 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 67 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Wiggins 68 Jesus Alberto Rubio (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 69 Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 70 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:24 71 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:26 72 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 73 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 74 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 75 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 76 Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins 77 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 78 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 79 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 80 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 81 Ivan Santaromita (Swi) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 82 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 83 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 84 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 85 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 86 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 87 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 88 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 89 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins 90 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 91 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 92 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 93 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 94 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 95 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 96 Majid Albalushi (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 97 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff Team 98 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 99 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 100 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:34 101 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 102 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:00:36 103 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:44 104 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida 105 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:55 106 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:57 107 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:00:59 108 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 109 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:04 110 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:10 111 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:12 112 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:32 113 Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:35 114 Ibrahim Al Ali (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 0:01:54 115 Tariq Obaid (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 0:02:07 116 Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 0:02:23 117 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 118 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 0:02:47 119 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 120 Ahmed Almansouri (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 0:03:33 121 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Wiggins 0:03:38 122 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 123 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team Wiggins 124 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:04:13

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 16 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 11 4 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 10 5 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 8 6 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 6 7 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 8 Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 4 9 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 10 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 4 11 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 3 12 Jesus Alberto Rubio (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 3 13 Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff Team 2 14 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 1 15 Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 1

Intermediate sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 10 pts 2 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 3 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 4 4 Jesus Alberto Rubio (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 3 5 Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 3:35:20 2 Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:00:01 3 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 4 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:04 5 Jesus Alberto Rubio (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 6 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:00:06 7 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins 8 Kamberaj Xhuliano (Alb) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 9 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 10 Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 11 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 12 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 13 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 14 Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 15 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 16 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 17 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 18 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Wiggins 19 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:15 20 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:17 21 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 22 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 23 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 24 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 25 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 26 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 27 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 28 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:25 29 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:03 30 Ibrahim Al Ali (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 0:01:45 31 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:29 32 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:04:04