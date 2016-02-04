Viviani wins stage 2 of the Dubai Tour
Italian wins after crash-affected finish
Stage 2: Dubai - Palm Jameirah
Elia Viviani added to a very successful day for team Sky with victory on a crash-effected second stage of the Dubai Tour. Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) claimed second with Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) rounding out the podium. Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) were put out of contention after a crash in the final kilometre leaving it to a small group to duke it out.
Viviani looked untouchable in the reduced bunch sprint after a strong leadout from Ben Swift. It the Italian’s first victory of the season after being beaten by the smallest of margins on the final stage of the Tour de San Luis, by his own leadout man Jakub Mareczko. That defeat had elicited an unusually strong reaction from Viviani, who refused to attend the podium ceremony
“I would have preferred to win last week in San Luis but I finished second and third there a few times but it is perfect to start the season well here. It’s really the same as the last years because I won my first race here in La Palma last year. Maybe it is a lucky race for me here,” Viviani said after the stage.
“Today we did a perfect leadout, yesterday we had some faults and we went too early and I was alone in the last kilometre. I needed to do a long sprint and I’m not competitive enough to beat some of the best sprinters this year. If I do the first sprint for position, then I lose any chance of winning the sprint for victory. Today we perfected some movements and Andy Fenn and Swift did a perfect leadout for me. We came out of the tunnel really fast in the first positions. Andy and Swifty took me to 200 metres to go and I have to say thanks to the team for a perfect job. “
A crash at the mouth of a tunnel with a kilometre remaining all but ended the hopes of the pre-stage favourites, Cavendish and Kittel. The crash appeared to be sparked by a touch of wheels with a Trek-Segafredo rider going down. While Cavendish was able to fight back into the leading group, the efforts showed and he came home in 10th. Kittel didn’t have such luck and rolled in well down on the group.
Viviani’s victory made him the new race leader with Kittel keeping second place, due to the crash being inside the three-kilometre mark.
How it happened
The second stage of the Dubai Tour began in the surroundings of the Dubai International Marine Club. The day would be five kilometres shorter than had been billed in the roadbook with roadworks forcing the late change. Kittel looked relaxed in the blue of the leader’s jersey after taking an emphatic victory on the opening day of the race.
Polish rider Marcin Bialoblocki kicked off the action with an attack after just five kilometres of racing. He was soon joined by Silvan Dillier (BMC), Koen de Kort (Giant-Alpecin) and Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai) to form the four-man group that would spend most of the day out front. The quartet was allowed to hang out front, but was never given much rope and their maximum advantage extended to just over two minutes.
Bialoblocki made the most of his time out ahead of the bunch by taking the intermediate sprints ensuring his place in a classification jersey for stage 3.
Behind the four leaders, the peloton took a slightly more relaxed approach to the day riding a marginally slower average speed of 44kph compared to stage one. The team of race leader Kittel, Etixx-QuickStep was ever-present on the front of the bunch assuming full control of proceedings. Cavendish’s Dimension Data team were happy to let the Belgian squad do most of the work but sent Songezo Jim up to ensure some sort of presence at the front.
With just over 20 kilometres to go, the strain began to show on the escapees and Bialoblocki put in a small dig to test his companions. After an attempt to get away much earlier in the day, Mancebo attacked with 15 kilometres to go to make him the last man in the break standing as his fellow escapees were brought back in by the peloton. Mancebo would finally have to accept defeat with just over 10 kilometres to go.
Going into the final 10 kilometres, Bialoblocki didn’t renege on his team duties despite having spent the day in the break and helped pull along a One Pro Cycling train at the head of the peloton. As the group sped along the seafront, all of the key teams had riders at the front preparing themselves for the inevitable bunch sprint on the Palm Jumeirah. Bradley Wiggins doesn’t have any personal ambitions but he made a brief appearance on the front with two kilometres to go before pulling off and rolling home.
A crash near the exit of the tunnel with just over a kilometre to go disrupted the sprint and appeared to effect Kittel and Cavendish. Team Sky managed to avoid the incident and delivered Viviani to the line perfectly, with Modolo chasing in his wheel for second place.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|4:07:39
|2
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
|6
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|8
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|9
|Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|10
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|11
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|12
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|13
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|16
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins
|17
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
|21
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|23
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|24
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|29
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|30
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|31
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|32
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|33
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|34
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|35
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|36
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|37
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|38
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|39
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|40
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|42
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|43
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|44
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|46
|Jesus Alberto Rubio (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
|47
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|48
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|49
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|50
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|51
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|52
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|53
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|54
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|55
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|57
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|58
|Yousif Mirza (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
|59
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|61
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|62
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|63
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|64
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|65
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|66
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|67
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|68
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|70
|Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins
|71
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|72
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|73
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|75
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|76
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|77
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|78
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|79
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|80
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|81
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|82
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|83
|Ibrahim Al Ali (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|84
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|85
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
|86
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|87
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|88
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team Wiggins
|89
|Ivan Santaromita (Swi) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|90
|Kamberaj Xhuliano (Alb) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|91
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo
|93
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|0:01:12
|94
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|95
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|97
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|98
|Ahmed Almansouri (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
|99
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:45
|100
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|101
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|102
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|103
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|104
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Wiggins
|105
|Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|106
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|107
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|108
|Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
|109
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:02:12
|110
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|111
|Essaid Abelouache (Mar) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
|112
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|113
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|0:02:30
|114
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Wiggins
|115
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:32
|116
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|117
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|118
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:02:54
|119
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|0:03:45
|120
|Tariq Obaid (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|0:03:47
|121
|Majid Albalushi (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
|122
|Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:57
|123
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:59
|124
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|25
|pts
|2
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|16
|3
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|15
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|5
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|6
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|7
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|8
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
|6
|9
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|10
|Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|4
|11
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|12
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|3
|13
|Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|2
|14
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|4
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|4
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|3
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|4
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|12:22:57
|2
|Astana
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|Tinkoff Team
|5
|Lampre-Merida
|6
|Aln Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
|7
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|Movistar Team
|9
|Etixx-QuickStep
|10
|Team Novo Nordisk
|11
|One Pro Cycling
|12
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|Dimension Data
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Team WIGGINS
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|7:42:50
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:02
|4
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:04
|5
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|6
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|0:00:09
|7
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:10
|8
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
|9
|Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|10
|Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|11
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|12
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|13
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|14
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|18
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|19
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:11
|20
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:13
|21
|Jesus Alberto Rubio (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
|22
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:00:15
|23
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|26
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|27
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
|28
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|30
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|31
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|32
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|34
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|35
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|36
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|37
|Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|38
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|39
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|41
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|42
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|43
|Yousif Mirza (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
|44
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|47
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|48
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|50
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|51
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|52
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|53
|Kamberaj Xhuliano (Alb) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|54
|Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|55
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|56
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|57
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|58
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|59
|Essaid Abelouache (Mar) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
|60
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|61
|Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
|62
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|64
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|65
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|66
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:17
|67
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|68
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:26
|69
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|70
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|71
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|72
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|73
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|74
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|75
|Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins
|76
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|77
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|79
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|81
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|82
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|83
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|85
|Ivan Santaromita (Swi) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|86
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|87
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|88
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|89
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|90
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|91
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|92
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|93
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:34
|94
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|95
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:36
|96
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:44
|97
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|98
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:55
|99
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:57
|100
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:59
|101
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|102
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:10
|103
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:12
|104
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|0:01:27
|105
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:32
|106
|Ibrahim Al Ali (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|0:01:54
|107
|Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:02:23
|108
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:02:27
|109
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:02:45
|110
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:49
|111
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:03:20
|112
|Ahmed Almansouri (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
|0:03:33
|113
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:03:38
|114
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Wiggins
|115
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|116
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|0:04:00
|117
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:04:13
|118
|Majid Albalushi (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
|119
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:25
|120
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|0:05:17
|121
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:05:19
|122
|Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:32
|123
|Tariq Obaid (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|0:05:54
|124
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|28
|pts
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|3
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|24
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|5
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|17
|6
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|15
|7
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|8
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|10
|9
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|10
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
|7
|11
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|12
|Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|6
|13
|Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|6
|14
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|6
|15
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|16
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|17
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|18
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|19
|Jesus Alberto Rubio (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
|3
|20
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|3
|21
|Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|10
|3
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|4
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|5
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|6
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|7
|Jesus Alberto Rubio (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
|3
|8
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|3
|9
|Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|7:42:59
|2
|Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|4
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:04
|5
|Jesus Alberto Rubio (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
|6
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:00:06
|7
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
|8
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|9
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|10
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|Kamberaj Xhuliano (Alb) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|14
|Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|15
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|16
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|17
|Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
|18
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:15
|19
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:17
|20
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|21
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|22
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|23
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|24
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|26
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|27
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:25
|28
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:03
|29
|Ibrahim Al Ali (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|0:01:45
|30
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:02:36
|31
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:29
|32
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:04:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tinkoff Team
|23:09:05
|2
|Movistar Team
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:05
|4
|Astana
|5
|Etixx-QuickStep
|6
|Aln Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
|7
|Lampre Merida
|8
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|One Pro Cycling
|12
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:10
|14
|Team WIGGINS
|15
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:16
|16
|Dimension Data
|0:00:27
