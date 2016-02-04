Trending

Viviani wins stage 2 of the Dubai Tour

Italian wins after crash-affected finish

Image 1 of 76

Carter Jones (Giant-Alpecin) bringing up the rear

Carter Jones (Giant-Alpecin) bringing up the rear
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 76

The Dubai Tour stage 2

The Dubai Tour stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 76

The Dubai Tour stage 2

The Dubai Tour stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 76

Silvan Dillier (BMC), Koen De Kort (Giant-Alpecin) and Marcin Bialoblocki (One)

Silvan Dillier (BMC), Koen De Kort (Giant-Alpecin) and Marcin Bialoblocki (One)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 76

Francesco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai)

Francesco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 76

Stage 2 of the Dubai Tour

Stage 2 of the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 76

Mesh shirts are handy in the heat

Mesh shirts are handy in the heat
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 76

Silvan Dillier (BMC) takes a peek above his glasses

Silvan Dillier (BMC) takes a peek above his glasses
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 76

Silvan Dillier, Koen De Kort, Marcin Bialoblocki and Francesco Mancebo

Silvan Dillier, Koen De Kort, Marcin Bialoblocki and Francesco Mancebo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 76

Movistar in the peloton the Dubai Tour stage 2

Movistar in the peloton the Dubai Tour stage 2
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 11 of 76

Bradley WIggins (Team Wiggins) at the Dubai Tour stage 2

Bradley WIggins (Team Wiggins) at the Dubai Tour stage 2
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 12 of 76

Team Sky rider Dubai Tour stage 2

Team Sky rider Dubai Tour stage 2
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 13 of 76

Vino with his new gold bike at the Dubai Tour stage 2

Vino with his new gold bike at the Dubai Tour stage 2
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 14 of 76

Bradley Wiggins at the Dubai Tour stage 2

Bradley Wiggins at the Dubai Tour stage 2
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 15 of 76

The peloton during Dubai Tour stage 2

The peloton during Dubai Tour stage 2
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 16 of 76

Dubai Tour stage 2 - peloton passes the many skyscrapers in Dubai

Dubai Tour stage 2 - peloton passes the many skyscrapers in Dubai
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 17 of 76

Tinkoff in the field at Dubai Tour

Tinkoff in the field at Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 18 of 76

Lampre-Merida on the sign-in stage at the Dubai Tour

Lampre-Merida on the sign-in stage at the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 19 of 76

Astana line up at the start of Dubai Tour stage 2

Astana line up at the start of Dubai Tour stage 2
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 20 of 76

Mark Cavendish stands next to his Dimension Data team wearing the red jersey at the Dubai Tour

Mark Cavendish stands next to his Dimension Data team wearing the red jersey at the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 21 of 76

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) takes his first win of the season at Dubai Tour stage 2

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) takes his first win of the season at Dubai Tour stage 2
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 22 of 76

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) wins the bunch sprint at the Dubai Tour stage 2

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) wins the bunch sprint at the Dubai Tour stage 2
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 23 of 76

Dubai Tour stage 2 podium

Dubai Tour stage 2 podium
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 24 of 76

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) give thumbs up after winning stage 2 at the Dubai Tour

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) give thumbs up after winning stage 2 at the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 25 of 76

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) pleased with his first victory of the season at the Dubai Tour

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) pleased with his first victory of the season at the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 26 of 76

Elia Viviani wins stage 2 of the Dubai Tour

Elia Viviani wins stage 2 of the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: ANSA - PERI / DAL ZENNARO)
Image 27 of 76

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) wins the stage 2 bunch sprint

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) wins the stage 2 bunch sprint
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 28 of 76

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wears the red jersey at the Dubai Tour

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wears the red jersey at the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 29 of 76

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep)

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 30 of 76

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) at the Dubai Tour

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) at the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 31 of 76

Rui Costa after the finish of stage 2

Rui Costa after the finish of stage 2
(Image credit: Immediate Media)
Image 32 of 76

Mark Cavendish tells Cyclingnews what went on at the finish

Mark Cavendish tells Cyclingnews what went on at the finish
(Image credit: Immediate Media)
Image 33 of 76

The WIGGINS team relaxes at the finish

The WIGGINS team relaxes at the finish
(Image credit: Immediate Media)
Image 34 of 76

BMC sign on ahead of the stage

BMC sign on ahead of the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 76

Mark Cavendish and Marcel Kittel shake hands ahead of stage 2

Mark Cavendish and Marcel Kittel shake hands ahead of stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 76

Marcel Kittel happy in blue

Marcel Kittel happy in blue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 76

Marcel Kittel checks out his bike

Marcel Kittel checks out his bike
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 76

The four-man breakaway

The four-man breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 76

Philippe Gilbert after stage 2 of the Dubai Tour

Philippe Gilbert after stage 2 of the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 76

Fabian Cancellara has a bit of fun after the stage

Fabian Cancellara has a bit of fun after the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 76

A Novo Nordisk rider negotiates one of the police cars

A Novo Nordisk rider negotiates one of the police cars
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 76

Marcel Kittel looks worse for wear after stage 2

Marcel Kittel looks worse for wear after stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 76

Elia Viviani wins stage 2 of the Dubai Tour

Elia Viviani wins stage 2 of the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 44 of 76

A very happy Elia Viviani after stage 2 of the Dubai Tour

A very happy Elia Viviani after stage 2 of the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 45 of 76

Elia Viviani accepts his winner's trophy

Elia Viviani accepts his winner's trophy
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 46 of 76

Elia Viviani celebrating his victory on stage 2 of the Dubai Tour

Elia Viviani celebrating his victory on stage 2 of the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 76

It was a reduced bunch sprint after a crash near the finish

It was a reduced bunch sprint after a crash near the finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 76

Elia Viviani came out the victory on day 2

Elia Viviani came out the victory on day 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 76

Team Novo Nordisk ready for action

Team Novo Nordisk ready for action
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 76

The day's four-man breakaway

The day's four-man breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 76

The peloton passes through the desert

The peloton passes through the desert
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 76

The police have some pretty flashy cars in Dubai

The police have some pretty flashy cars in Dubai
(Image credit: Immediate Media)
Image 53 of 76

Philippe Gilbert calm before the start

Philippe Gilbert calm before the start
(Image credit: Immediate Media)
Image 54 of 76

Cyclingnews talks to Brian Holm before the start

Cyclingnews talks to Brian Holm before the start
(Image credit: Immediate Media)
Image 55 of 76

Fabian Cancellara prepares himself for the stage

Fabian Cancellara prepares himself for the stage
(Image credit: Immediate Media)
Image 56 of 76

Samuel Sanchez rides to the start

Samuel Sanchez rides to the start
(Image credit: Immediate Media)
Image 57 of 76

BMC relax before the start of stage 2

BMC relax before the start of stage 2
(Image credit: Immediate Media)
Image 58 of 76

The peloton prepares for the start of stage 2 of the Dubai Tour

The peloton prepares for the start of stage 2 of the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Immediate Media)
Image 59 of 76

The riders head off for the day's racing

The riders head off for the day's racing
(Image credit: Immediate Media)
Image 60 of 76

The riders leave the start

The riders leave the start
(Image credit: Immediate Media)
Image 61 of 76

Bradley Wiggins with Vittorio Brumotti

Bradley Wiggins with Vittorio Brumotti
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 62 of 76

Marcel Kittel waves to the crowd at sign on

Marcel Kittel waves to the crowd at sign on
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 63 of 76

Elia Viviani getting ready before stage 2

Elia Viviani getting ready before stage 2
(Image credit: Immediate Media)
Image 64 of 76

Mark Cavendish arrives for stage two in the red jersey

Mark Cavendish arrives for stage two in the red jersey
(Image credit: Immediate Media)
Image 65 of 76

Mark Renshaw walks to the start

Mark Renshaw walks to the start
(Image credit: Immediate Media)
Image 66 of 76

What can Owain Doull do in Dubai?

What can Owain Doull do in Dubai?
(Image credit: Immediate Media)
Image 67 of 76

The WIGGINS team

The WIGGINS team
(Image credit: Immediate Media)
Image 68 of 76

Bradley Wiggins arrives for stage 2

Bradley Wiggins arrives for stage 2
(Image credit: Immediate Media)
Image 69 of 76

A quick smile from Alex Dowsett (Movistar)

A quick smile from Alex Dowsett (Movistar)
(Image credit: Immediate Media)
Image 70 of 76

Andy Tennant (Team WIGGINS)

Andy Tennant (Team WIGGINS)
(Image credit: Immediate Media)
Image 71 of 76

Lampre-Merida arrive for the start

Lampre-Merida arrive for the start
(Image credit: Immediate Media)
Image 72 of 76

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Immediate Media)
Image 73 of 76

Elia Viviani (Team Sky)

Elia Viviani (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Immediate Media)
Image 74 of 76

Samuel Sanchez arrives for stage 2

Samuel Sanchez arrives for stage 2
(Image credit: Immediate Media)
Image 75 of 76

Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data)

Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Immediate Media)
Image 76 of 76

Marcel Kittel in the leader's blue jersey

Marcel Kittel in the leader's blue jersey
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Elia Viviani added to a very successful day for team Sky with victory on a crash-effected second stage of the Dubai Tour. Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) claimed second with Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) rounding out the podium. Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) were put out of contention after a crash in the final kilometre leaving it to a small group to duke it out.

Viviani looked untouchable in the reduced bunch sprint after a strong leadout from Ben Swift. It the Italian’s first victory of the season after being beaten by the smallest of margins on the final stage of the Tour de San Luis, by his own leadout man Jakub Mareczko. That defeat had elicited an unusually strong reaction from Viviani, who refused to attend the podium ceremony

“I would have preferred to win last week in San Luis but I finished second and third there a few times but it is perfect to start the season well here. It’s really the same as the last years because I won my first race here in La Palma last year. Maybe it is a lucky race for me here,” Viviani said after the stage.

“Today we did a perfect leadout, yesterday we had some faults and we went too early and I was alone in the last kilometre. I needed to do a long sprint and I’m not competitive enough to beat some of the best sprinters this year. If I do the first sprint for position, then I lose any chance of winning the sprint for victory. Today we perfected some movements and Andy Fenn and Swift did a perfect leadout for me. We came out of the tunnel really fast in the first positions. Andy and Swifty took me to 200 metres to go and I have to say thanks to the team for a perfect job. “

A crash at the mouth of a tunnel with a kilometre remaining all but ended the hopes of the pre-stage favourites, Cavendish and Kittel. The crash appeared to be sparked by a touch of wheels with a Trek-Segafredo rider going down. While Cavendish was able to fight back into the leading group, the efforts showed and he came home in 10th. Kittel didn’t have such luck and rolled in well down on the group.

Viviani’s victory made him the new race leader with Kittel keeping second place, due to the crash being inside the three-kilometre mark.

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.

How it happened

The second stage of the Dubai Tour began in the surroundings of the Dubai International Marine Club. The day would be five kilometres shorter than had been billed in the roadbook with roadworks forcing the late change. Kittel looked relaxed in the blue of the leader’s jersey after taking an emphatic victory on the opening day of the race.

Polish rider Marcin Bialoblocki kicked off the action with an attack after just five kilometres of racing. He was soon joined by Silvan Dillier (BMC), Koen de Kort (Giant-Alpecin) and Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai) to form the four-man group that would spend most of the day out front. The quartet was allowed to hang out front, but was never given much rope and their maximum advantage extended to just over two minutes.

Bialoblocki made the most of his time out ahead of the bunch by taking the intermediate sprints ensuring his place in a classification jersey for stage 3.

Behind the four leaders, the peloton took a slightly more relaxed approach to the day riding a marginally slower average speed of 44kph compared to stage one. The team of race leader Kittel, Etixx-QuickStep was ever-present on the front of the bunch assuming full control of proceedings. Cavendish’s Dimension Data team were happy to let the Belgian squad do most of the work but sent Songezo Jim up to ensure some sort of presence at the front.

With just over 20 kilometres to go, the strain began to show on the escapees and Bialoblocki put in a small dig to test his companions. After an attempt to get away much earlier in the day, Mancebo attacked with 15 kilometres to go to make him the last man in the break standing as his fellow escapees were brought back in by the peloton. Mancebo would finally have to accept defeat with just over 10 kilometres to go.

Going into the final 10 kilometres, Bialoblocki didn’t renege on his team duties despite having spent the day in the break and helped pull along a One Pro Cycling train at the head of the peloton. As the group sped along the seafront, all of the key teams had riders at the front preparing themselves for the inevitable bunch sprint on the Palm Jumeirah. Bradley Wiggins doesn’t have any personal ambitions but he made a brief appearance on the front with two kilometres to go before pulling off and rolling home.

A crash near the exit of the tunnel with just over a kilometre to go disrupted the sprint and appeared to effect Kittel and Cavendish. Team Sky managed to avoid the incident and delivered Viviani to the line perfectly, with Modolo chasing in his wheel for second place.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky4:07:39
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
4Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
5Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
6Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
7Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff Team
8Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
9Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
10Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
11Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
12Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
13Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
15Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
16Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins
17Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
18Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
19Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
20Luca Wackermann (Ita) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
21Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
22Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
23Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
24Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
25Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
26Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
27Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
28Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
29Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
30Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
31Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
32Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
33Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
34Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
35Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
36Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
37Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
38Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
39Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
40Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
41Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
42Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
43David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
44Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
45Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
46Jesus Alberto Rubio (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
47Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
48Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
49Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
50Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
51Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
52Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
53Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
54Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
55Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
56Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
57Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
58Yousif Mirza (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
59Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
60Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
61Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
62Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
63Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
64Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
65Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
66Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
67Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
68Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
69Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
70Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins
71Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
72Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
73Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
74Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
75Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
76Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
77Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
78Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
79Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
80Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
81Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
82Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
83Ibrahim Al Ali (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
84Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
85Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
86Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
87Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
88Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team Wiggins
89Ivan Santaromita (Swi) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
90Kamberaj Xhuliano (Alb) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
91Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
92Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo
93Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:01:12
94Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
95Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
96Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
97Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
98Ahmed Almansouri (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
99Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:45
100Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
101Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
102Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff Team
103Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
104Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Wiggins
105Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
106Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
107Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
108Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
109Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Wiggins0:02:12
110Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
111Essaid Abelouache (Mar) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
112Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
113Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data0:02:30
114Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Wiggins
115Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:32
116Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
117Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
118Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins0:02:54
119Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:03:45
120Tariq Obaid (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:03:47
121Majid Albalushi (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
122Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:57
123Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:59
124Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky25pts
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida16
3Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling15
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo11
5Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
6Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
7Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin7
8Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai6
9Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky5
10Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff Team4
11Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
12Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club3
13Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling2
14Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data1

Al Quadra Cycle Trak - 77.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling5pts
2Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
3Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
4Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club1

Hamadan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Sport Complex - 105.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling5pts
2Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
3Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
4Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club1

Jumeirah Golf Estates - 137.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling5pts
2Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3
3Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
4Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club1

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky12:22:57
2Astana
3BMC Racing Team
4Tinkoff Team
5Lampre-Merida
6Aln Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
7CCC Sprandi Polkowice
8Movistar Team
9Etixx-QuickStep
10Team Novo Nordisk
11One Pro Cycling
12Team Giant-Alpecin
13Dimension Data
14Trek-Segafredo
15Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
16Team WIGGINS

General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky7:42:50
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:02
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:04
5Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
6Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:00:09
7Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:10
8Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
9Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff Team
10Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
11Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
12Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
13Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
14Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
15Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
16Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
17Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
18Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
19Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:11
20Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:13
21Jesus Alberto Rubio (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
22Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins0:00:15
23Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
24Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
25Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
26Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
27Luca Wackermann (Ita) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
28Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
29Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
30Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
31Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
32Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
33Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
34Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
35Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
36Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
37Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
38Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
39Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
40Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
41Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
42Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
43Yousif Mirza (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
44Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
45Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
46Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
47Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
48Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
49Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
50Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
51Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
52Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
53Kamberaj Xhuliano (Alb) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
54Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
55Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
56Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
57Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
58Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
59Essaid Abelouache (Mar) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
60Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
61Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
62Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
63Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
64Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
65Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
66Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:17
67Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:24
68Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:26
69David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
70Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
71Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
72Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
73Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
74Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
75Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins
76Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
77Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
78Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
79Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
80Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
81Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
82Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
83Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
84Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
85Ivan Santaromita (Swi) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
86Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
87Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
88Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
89Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
90Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff Team
91Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
92Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
93Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:34
94Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
95Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:00:36
96Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida0:00:44
97Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
98Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:55
99Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:57
100Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:00:59
101Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
102Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo0:01:10
103Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:12
104Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:01:27
105Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:01:32
106Ibrahim Al Ali (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:01:54
107Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling0:02:23
108Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Wiggins0:02:27
109Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Wiggins0:02:45
110Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:49
111Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins0:03:20
112Ahmed Almansouri (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai0:03:33
113Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team Wiggins0:03:38
114Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Wiggins
115Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
116Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:04:00
117Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:04:13
118Majid Albalushi (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
119Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:25
120Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data0:05:17
121Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data0:05:19
122Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:32
123Tariq Obaid (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:05:54
124Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:22

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky28pts
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step25
3Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida24
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo22
5Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data17
6Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling15
7Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team13
8Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club10
9Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
10Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai7
11Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin7
12Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff Team6
13Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling6
14Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club6
15Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky5
16Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
17Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team4
18Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
19Jesus Alberto Rubio (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai3
20Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club3
21Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling1

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling15pts
2Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club10
3Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
4Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin7
5Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
6Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team4
7Jesus Alberto Rubio (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai3
8Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club3
9Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling1

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club7:42:59
2Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:00:01
3Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
4Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:04
5Jesus Alberto Rubio (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
6Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins0:00:06
7Luca Wackermann (Ita) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
8Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
9Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
10Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
11Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
12Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
13Kamberaj Xhuliano (Alb) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
14Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
15Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
16Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
17Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
18Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:15
19Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:17
20Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
21Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
22Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
23Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
24Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
25Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
26Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
27Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:25
28Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:03
29Ibrahim Al Ali (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:01:45
30Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Wiggins0:02:36
31Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:29
32Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:04:04

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tinkoff Team23:09:05
2Movistar Team
3Team Sky0:00:05
4Astana
5Etixx-QuickStep
6Aln Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai
7Lampre Merida
8CCC Sprandi Polkowice
9Trek-Segafredo
10Team Giant-Alpecin
11One Pro Cycling
12Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
13BMC Racing Team0:00:10
14Team WIGGINS
15Team Novo Nordisk0:00:16
16Dimension Data0:00:27

