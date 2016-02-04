Image 1 of 76 Carter Jones (Giant-Alpecin) bringing up the rear (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 76 The Dubai Tour stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 76 The Dubai Tour stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 76 Silvan Dillier (BMC), Koen De Kort (Giant-Alpecin) and Marcin Bialoblocki (One) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 76 Francesco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 76 Stage 2 of the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 76 Mesh shirts are handy in the heat (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 76 Silvan Dillier (BMC) takes a peek above his glasses (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 76 Silvan Dillier, Koen De Kort, Marcin Bialoblocki and Francesco Mancebo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 76 Movistar in the peloton the Dubai Tour stage 2 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 11 of 76 Bradley WIggins (Team Wiggins) at the Dubai Tour stage 2 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 12 of 76 Team Sky rider Dubai Tour stage 2 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 13 of 76 Vino with his new gold bike at the Dubai Tour stage 2 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 14 of 76 Bradley Wiggins at the Dubai Tour stage 2 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 15 of 76 The peloton during Dubai Tour stage 2 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 16 of 76 Dubai Tour stage 2 - Elia Viviani added to a very successful day for team Sky with victory on a crash-effected second stage of the Dubai Tour. Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) claimed second with Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) rounding out the podium. Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) were put out of contention after a crash in the final kilometre leaving it to a small group to duke it out.

Viviani looked untouchable in the reduced bunch sprint after a strong leadout from Ben Swift. It the Italian’s first victory of the season after being beaten by the smallest of margins on the final stage of the Tour de San Luis, by his own leadout man Jakub Mareczko. That defeat had elicited an unusually strong reaction from Viviani, who refused to attend the podium ceremony

“I would have preferred to win last week in San Luis but I finished second and third there a few times but it is perfect to start the season well here. It’s really the same as the last years because I won my first race here in La Palma last year. Maybe it is a lucky race for me here,” Viviani said after the stage.

“Today we did a perfect leadout, yesterday we had some faults and we went too early and I was alone in the last kilometre. I needed to do a long sprint and I’m not competitive enough to beat some of the best sprinters this year. If I do the first sprint for position, then I lose any chance of winning the sprint for victory. Today we perfected some movements and Andy Fenn and Swift did a perfect leadout for me. We came out of the tunnel really fast in the first positions. Andy and Swifty took me to 200 metres to go and I have to say thanks to the team for a perfect job. “

A crash at the mouth of a tunnel with a kilometre remaining all but ended the hopes of the pre-stage favourites, Cavendish and Kittel. The crash appeared to be sparked by a touch of wheels with a Trek-Segafredo rider going down. While Cavendish was able to fight back into the leading group, the efforts showed and he came home in 10th. Kittel didn’t have such luck and rolled in well down on the group.

Viviani’s victory made him the new race leader with Kittel keeping second place, due to the crash being inside the three-kilometre mark.

How it happened

The second stage of the Dubai Tour began in the surroundings of the Dubai International Marine Club. The day would be five kilometres shorter than had been billed in the roadbook with roadworks forcing the late change. Kittel looked relaxed in the blue of the leader’s jersey after taking an emphatic victory on the opening day of the race.

Polish rider Marcin Bialoblocki kicked off the action with an attack after just five kilometres of racing. He was soon joined by Silvan Dillier (BMC), Koen de Kort (Giant-Alpecin) and Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai) to form the four-man group that would spend most of the day out front. The quartet was allowed to hang out front, but was never given much rope and their maximum advantage extended to just over two minutes.

Bialoblocki made the most of his time out ahead of the bunch by taking the intermediate sprints ensuring his place in a classification jersey for stage 3.

Behind the four leaders, the peloton took a slightly more relaxed approach to the day riding a marginally slower average speed of 44kph compared to stage one. The team of race leader Kittel, Etixx-QuickStep was ever-present on the front of the bunch assuming full control of proceedings. Cavendish’s Dimension Data team were happy to let the Belgian squad do most of the work but sent Songezo Jim up to ensure some sort of presence at the front.

With just over 20 kilometres to go, the strain began to show on the escapees and Bialoblocki put in a small dig to test his companions. After an attempt to get away much earlier in the day, Mancebo attacked with 15 kilometres to go to make him the last man in the break standing as his fellow escapees were brought back in by the peloton. Mancebo would finally have to accept defeat with just over 10 kilometres to go.

Going into the final 10 kilometres, Bialoblocki didn’t renege on his team duties despite having spent the day in the break and helped pull along a One Pro Cycling train at the head of the peloton. As the group sped along the seafront, all of the key teams had riders at the front preparing themselves for the inevitable bunch sprint on the Palm Jumeirah. Bradley Wiggins doesn’t have any personal ambitions but he made a brief appearance on the front with two kilometres to go before pulling off and rolling home.

A crash near the exit of the tunnel with just over a kilometre to go disrupted the sprint and appeared to effect Kittel and Cavendish. Team Sky managed to avoid the incident and delivered Viviani to the line perfectly, with Modolo chasing in his wheel for second place.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 4:07:39 2 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 6 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 7 Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff Team 8 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 9 Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 10 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 11 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 12 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 13 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 16 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins 17 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 18 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 20 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 21 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 22 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 23 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 24 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 26 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 27 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 28 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 29 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 30 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 31 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 32 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 33 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 34 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 35 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 36 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 37 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 38 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 39 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 40 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 41 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 42 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 43 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 44 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 45 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 46 Jesus Alberto Rubio (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 47 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 48 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 49 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 50 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 51 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 52 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 53 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 54 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 55 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 56 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 57 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 58 Yousif Mirza (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 59 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 60 Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 61 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 62 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 63 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 64 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 65 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 66 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 67 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 68 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 69 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 70 Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins 71 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 72 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 73 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 74 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 75 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 76 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 77 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 78 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 79 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 80 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 81 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 82 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 83 Ibrahim Al Ali (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 84 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 85 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida 86 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 87 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 88 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team Wiggins 89 Ivan Santaromita (Swi) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 90 Kamberaj Xhuliano (Alb) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 91 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 92 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo 93 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 0:01:12 94 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 95 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 96 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 97 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 98 Ahmed Almansouri (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 99 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:45 100 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 101 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 102 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff Team 103 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 104 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Wiggins 105 Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 106 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 107 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 108 Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 109 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Wiggins 0:02:12 110 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 111 Essaid Abelouache (Mar) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 112 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 113 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 0:02:30 114 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Wiggins 115 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:32 116 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 117 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 118 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins 0:02:54 119 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 0:03:45 120 Tariq Obaid (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 0:03:47 121 Majid Albalushi (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 122 Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:57 123 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:59 124 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 25 pts 2 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 16 3 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 15 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 11 5 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 6 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 7 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 8 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 6 9 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 5 10 Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff Team 4 11 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 12 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 3 13 Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 2 14 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 1

Al Quadra Cycle Trak - 77.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 4 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 1

Hamadan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Sport Complex - 105.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 4 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 1

Jumeirah Golf Estates - 137.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 3 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 4 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 1

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 12:22:57 2 Astana 3 BMC Racing Team 4 Tinkoff Team 5 Lampre-Merida 6 Aln Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 7 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 Movistar Team 9 Etixx-QuickStep 10 Team Novo Nordisk 11 One Pro Cycling 12 Team Giant-Alpecin 13 Dimension Data 14 Trek-Segafredo 15 Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 16 Team WIGGINS

General Classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 7:42:50 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:02 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:04 5 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 6 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 0:00:09 7 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:10 8 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 9 Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff Team 10 Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 11 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 12 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 13 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 14 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 18 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 19 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:11 20 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:13 21 Jesus Alberto Rubio (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 22 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins 0:00:15 23 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 24 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 25 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 26 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 27 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 28 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 29 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 30 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 31 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 32 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 33 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 34 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 35 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 36 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 37 Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 38 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 39 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 40 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 41 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 42 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 43 Yousif Mirza (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 44 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 45 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 46 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 47 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 48 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 49 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 50 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 51 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 52 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 53 Kamberaj Xhuliano (Alb) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 54 Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 55 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 56 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 57 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 58 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 59 Essaid Abelouache (Mar) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 60 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 61 Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 62 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 63 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 64 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 65 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 66 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:17 67 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:24 68 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:26 69 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 70 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 71 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 72 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 73 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 74 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 75 Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins 76 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 77 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 78 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 79 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 80 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 81 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 82 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 83 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 84 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 85 Ivan Santaromita (Swi) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 86 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 87 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 88 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 89 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 90 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff Team 91 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 92 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 93 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:34 94 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 95 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:00:36 96 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida 0:00:44 97 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 98 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:55 99 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:57 100 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:00:59 101 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 102 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:10 103 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:12 104 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 0:01:27 105 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:32 106 Ibrahim Al Ali (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 0:01:54 107 Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 0:02:23 108 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Wiggins 0:02:27 109 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Wiggins 0:02:45 110 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:49 111 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins 0:03:20 112 Ahmed Almansouri (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 0:03:33 113 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team Wiggins 0:03:38 114 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Wiggins 115 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 116 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 0:04:00 117 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:04:13 118 Majid Albalushi (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 119 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:25 120 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 0:05:17 121 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 0:05:19 122 Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:32 123 Tariq Obaid (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 0:05:54 124 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:22

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 28 pts 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 3 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 24 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 22 5 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 17 6 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 15 7 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 8 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 10 9 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 10 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 7 11 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 12 Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff Team 6 13 Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 6 14 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 6 15 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 5 16 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 17 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 4 18 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 19 Jesus Alberto Rubio (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 3 20 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 3 21 Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 1

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 15 pts 2 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 10 3 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 4 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 5 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 6 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 4 7 Jesus Alberto Rubio (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 3 8 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 3 9 Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 1

Youth Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 7:42:59 2 Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:00:01 3 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 4 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:04 5 Jesus Alberto Rubio (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 6 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins 0:00:06 7 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 8 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 9 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 10 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 12 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 13 Kamberaj Xhuliano (Alb) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 14 Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 15 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 16 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 17 Jaber Almansoori (UAE) Al Nasr Pro Cycling Team-Dubai 18 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:15 19 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:17 20 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 21 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 22 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 23 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 24 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 25 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 26 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 27 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:25 28 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:03 29 Ibrahim Al Ali (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 0:01:45 30 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Wiggins 0:02:36 31 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:29 32 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:04:04