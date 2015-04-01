Image 1 of 44 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 44 Mark Renshaw (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 44 Yannick Martinez (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 44 Campbell Flakemore (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 44 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 44 Riders finish stage 2. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 44 Manuel Quinziato (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 44 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 44 Julien Vermote and Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 44 Bradley Wiggins talks with the media (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 44 Manuel Quinziato (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 44 Trek Factory Racing riders compete during stage 2. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 44 Alexander Kristoff beats Elia Viviani (Sky) and Shane Archbold (Bora-Argon 18). (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 14 of 44 Alaxander Kristoff earned more podium time. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 44 Tim de Troyer (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 44 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 44 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 44 Stefan Kueng (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 44 Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 44 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 44 Gent-Wevelgem winner Luca Paolini (Katusha). (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 22 of 44 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 23 of 44 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal). (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 24 of 44 Andreas Schillinger (Bora - Argon 18) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 25 of 44 Sean De Bie (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 26 of 44 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 27 of 44 Alexander Kristoff puts on the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 44 Alexander Kristoff celebrates his win. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 44 Alexander Kristoff celebrates his win. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 30 of 44 Alexander Kristoff wins his second consecutive stage at Driedaagse De Panne. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 44 The pack rides during the second stage of the Driedaagse De Panne. Image 32 of 44 Alexander Kristoff wins his second consecutive stage at Driedaagse De Panne. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 33 of 44 Alexander Kristoff wins his second consecutive stage at Driedaagse De Panne. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 34 of 44 Alexander Kristoff wins his second consecutive stage at Driedaagse De Panne. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 35 of 44 Alexander Kristoff wins his second consecutive stage at Driedaagse De Panne. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 36 of 44 Luca Paolini and Alexander Kristoff celebrate (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 44 Kristoff celebrates after winning stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 44 BMC leads the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 44 Gerry Druyts (Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 44 Mountains leader Jarl Salomein (Topspor Vlaanderen) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 44 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Etixx-Quick Step) bridges with Sven Erik Bystron (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 44 Stage 2 of the Driedaagse De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 44 Stage 2 of the Driedaagse De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 44 Stage 2 of the Driedaagse De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won stage two of the Driedaagse De Panne after a high-speed sprint in Koksijde. The Norwegian extended his overall race lead after also winning stage one.

The final kilometres of the 217km stage was a battle between the sprinters’ lead out trains, with Team Sky, Lampre-Merida and Katusha fighting for position in the narrow roads and final turns. Bradley Wiggins did a massive turn for Elia Viviani and other teams pushed and jostled for position in a thrilling finale.

Kristoff launched his sprint early in the long finishing straight but had the speed and power to hold off his rivals. Viviani was second after coming up near the barriers, with Shane Archbold (Bora-Argon 18) third.

Kristoff’s excellent spring form means he makes sprinting look easy. He assured it is never easy to win.

“It wasn’t an easy stage. It was long and we had to work because we had the race lead. We had to work at the start to keep the break under control and then at the end to get me in position for the sprint. I have to thank the team. I didn’t feel so strong but in the end they delivered me perfectly and I could take it home,” Kristoff said.

“It was a bit of a hectic sprint. I lost Jacopo (Guarnieri) so went on Sacha (Modolo). It was a long sprint, about 200 metres. I saw that Sacha didn’t want to open it up, so I started and then he started. I thought I could take him but you never know if someone is coming up fast at the end.”

Thursday’s final day of racing includes two stages: an 111km morning road race stage around De Panne and then a 14.2km individual time trial. Kristoff now leads Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing) by 16 seconds, with Lars Bak (Lotto Soudal) third overall at 17 seconds. He is keen to win overall but is also focused on the Tour of Flanders.

“The goal is Sunday,” he pointed out. “I’ll try to keep it of course but I know there are some good time trialists just behind me, so we’ll see if I can keep them away or not.”

How it happened

After the strong winds, crashes and chaos of recent racing in Belgium, the stage was a relative straightforward affair. The 217km stage headed west from Zottegem to Koksijde on the coast, with three 13km finishing circuits and a twisting run in to the finish.

The break of the day formed quickly, with 12 riders in the move and the peloton happy to give them their freedom, knowing they would have to ride into a stiff headwind. In the break were Jasha Sütterlin (Movistar), Jimmy Engoulvent (Europcar), Nick Dougall (MTN-Qhubeka), Martin Mortensen (Cult Energy), Amaury Capiot (Top Sport), Christoph Pfingsten (Bora-Argon 18), Tim De Troyer (Wanty Groupe Gobert), Mattia Pozzo (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Mirko Tedeschi (SouthEast), Gerry Druyts (Real Estate Services), Michael Vingerling (Team3M) and Jonathan Dufrasne (Wallonie).

The 12 opened a significant gap and had over seven minutes on the peloton with 100km to go. However the middle section of the stage included the Monteberg, Kemmelberg, the Rodeberg and the Vidaigneberg and the climbs tired the break, as the peloton saved their legs for the finale.

Wiggins did some spells on the front leading the chase and training for the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. Trek Factory Racing also rode to protect Stijn Devolder’s chances of overall victory. The 12 became just eight as the kilometres ticked down as the finishing circuits approached and then the race came back together with 20km to go. Sütterlin was the last to be caught after spending close to 200km out front.

Other attacks came, with Mortensen going again, along with with Dennis Coenen (Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace) and Alessandro Malaguti (Nippo-Vini Fantini). They hung off the front for much of the final two laps but were almost always in sight of the peloton on the long straight sections.

Team Sky hit the front with six kilometres to go, lining up the black and blue jersey to lead out Viviani and bring back the break. However other teams also formed lead out trains as the peloton was squeezed into a single lane. Amazingly nobody crashed or hit the traffic furniture.

The final right and then left turns lined out the peloton but Kristoff did not panic. Luca Paolini helped set up the sprint yet again and then Kristoff finished it off from the front using his power and speed.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 5:33:32 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 3 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 4 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 5 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 7 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 8 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 10 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast 11 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 13 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 15 Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 16 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 18 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 19 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 20 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 21 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 22 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 23 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 24 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 25 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 26 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 27 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 28 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 29 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 30 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 31 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 32 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 33 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 34 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 35 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 36 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 37 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 38 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 39 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 40 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 41 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 42 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 43 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 44 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 45 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M 46 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast 47 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 48 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 49 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 50 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 51 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 52 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 53 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 54 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 55 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast 56 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 57 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 58 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 59 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 60 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 61 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 62 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 63 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 64 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot 65 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 66 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast 67 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 68 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 69 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 70 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 71 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 72 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 73 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 74 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 75 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 76 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 77 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 78 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast 79 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot 80 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 81 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 82 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 83 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 84 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 85 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:00:14 86 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:15 87 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:19 88 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:22 89 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 90 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:24 91 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 92 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:00:26 93 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 94 Matt BRAMMEIER MTN - Qhubeka 95 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 96 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 97 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 98 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 99 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:30 100 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 101 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 102 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 103 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 104 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:36 105 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:43 106 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:50 107 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:10 108 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 109 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:18 110 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast 111 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:43 112 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 113 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:05:00 114 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:05:09 115 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:24 116 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:12:09 117 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:13:35 118 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M 0:17:57 119 Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Team 3M 120 Melvin Van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M 121 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 122 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 123 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 124 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 125 Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 126 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 127 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 128 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 129 Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 130 Fabrice Mels (Bel) Team 3M 131 Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 132 Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M 133 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 134 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 135 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli 136 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 137 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 138 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 139 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 140 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 141 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 142 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 143 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 144 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 145 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 146 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 147 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 148 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 149 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 150 Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot 151 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 152 Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot 153 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 154 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 155 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 156 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 157 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 158 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 159 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka 160 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 161 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 162 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 163 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 164 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast 165 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 166 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 167 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 168 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team DNF Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli DNF Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling DNF Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli DNF Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast DNF Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha DNF Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha DNF Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 DNS Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 3 pts 2 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 2 3 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 3 pts 2 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2 3 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 3 pts 2 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 2 3 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 20 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 18 3 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 16 4 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 14 5 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 6 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 10 7 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 9 8 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 9 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 7 10 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast 6 11 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 12 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 4 13 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 14 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 15 Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 1 - Mesenberg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 pts 2 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 3 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 1

Mountain 2 - Monteberg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 pts 2 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 3 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 1

Mountain 3 - Kemmelberg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 3 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Mountain 4 - Rodeberg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 pts 2 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 3 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 1

Mountain 5 - Vidaigneberg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 pts 2 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 3 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 FDJ.fr 16:40:36 2 Team Sky 3 Team Katusha 4 Astana Pro Team 5 Bora-Argon 18 6 Etixx - Quick-Step 7 Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 8 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 9 Orica GreenEdge 10 Team Europcar 11 Lotto Soudal 12 Southeast Pro Cycling 13 BMC Racing Team 14 Nippo - Vini Fantini 15 Cult Energy Pro Cycling 16 Trek Factory Racing 17 Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 18 MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:26 19 Movistar Team 20 Lampre-Merida 0:00:43 21 Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:13 22 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:24 23 Bardiani CSF 0:17:57 24 Team 3M 0:18:27 25 Androni Giocattoli 0:37:12

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 9:32:43 2 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:16 3 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:00:17 4 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:20 5 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:26 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:48 7 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:00:50 8 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:52 9 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:54 10 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 11 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 12 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast 14 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 15 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 16 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 17 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 18 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 19 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 20 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 21 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 22 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 23 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 24 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 25 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 26 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 27 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast 28 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 29 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 30 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 31 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 32 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 33 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 34 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 35 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 36 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 37 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 38 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 39 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 40 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 41 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 42 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 43 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:13 44 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:01:20 45 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:30 46 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:21 47 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 48 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:47 49 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:49 50 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot 0:03:51 51 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast 52 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:12 53 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:05:32 54 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:05:35 55 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:36 56 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 57 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 58 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 59 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 60 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 61 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 62 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 63 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot 64 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 65 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 66 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 67 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast 68 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 69 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 70 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 71 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:05:50 72 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:05:58 73 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 74 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:06:00 75 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:06:02 76 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 77 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:06:06 78 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 79 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:06:46 80 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:19 81 Matt BRAMMEIER MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:25 82 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:27 83 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 84 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:29 85 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:30 86 Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 87 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 88 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 89 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 90 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast 91 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 92 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 93 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 94 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 0:09:51 95 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:09:56 96 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:10:00 97 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:20 98 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:13:00 99 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:14:38 100 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:16:08 101 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:16:38 102 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:17:16 103 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:18:12 104 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:18:34 105 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:18:38 106 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 107 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:18:51 108 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:18:55 109 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:19:30 110 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:21:39 111 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:23:05 112 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M 0:23:33 113 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 114 Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 115 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 116 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 117 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 118 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 119 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 120 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 121 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 0:24:35 122 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 123 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M 124 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 125 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast 0:25:52 126 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:26:18 127 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:27:25 128 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:27:27 129 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 130 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 131 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 132 Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot 133 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 134 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 135 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 136 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 137 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 138 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 139 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:29:35 140 Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M 0:34:05 141 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka 142 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:36:09 143 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 144 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 145 Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot 146 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 147 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 148 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 149 Melvin Van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M 0:42:32 150 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 151 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 152 Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 153 Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Team 3M 154 Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 155 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 156 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli 157 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 158 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 159 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 160 Fabrice Mels (Bel) Team 3M 161 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 162 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 163 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 164 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 165 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 166 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 167 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast 168 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:43:03

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 40 pts 2 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 19 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 18 4 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 16 5 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 16 6 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 16 7 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 8 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 14 9 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 14 10 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 11 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 12 12 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 10 13 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 14 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast 9 15 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 16 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 7 17 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 4 18 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 4 19 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 20 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 2 21 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 22 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 1 23 Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 9 pts 2 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 4 3 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 3 4 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 5 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 6 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2 7 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 2 8 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 2 9 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 2 10 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 1 11 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 12 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1 13 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 40 pts 2 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 20 3 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 19 4 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 13 5 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 12 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 9 7 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 9 8 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 7 9 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 7 10 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 5 11 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 12 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 2 13 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 14 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 1 15 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 1