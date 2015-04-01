Kristoff wins second stage of Driedaagse de Panne
Katusha rider extends race lead
Stage 2: Zottegem - Koksijde
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won stage two of the Driedaagse De Panne after a high-speed sprint in Koksijde. The Norwegian extended his overall race lead after also winning stage one.
The final kilometres of the 217km stage was a battle between the sprinters’ lead out trains, with Team Sky, Lampre-Merida and Katusha fighting for position in the narrow roads and final turns. Bradley Wiggins did a massive turn for Elia Viviani and other teams pushed and jostled for position in a thrilling finale.
Kristoff launched his sprint early in the long finishing straight but had the speed and power to hold off his rivals. Viviani was second after coming up near the barriers, with Shane Archbold (Bora-Argon 18) third.
Kristoff’s excellent spring form means he makes sprinting look easy. He assured it is never easy to win.
“It wasn’t an easy stage. It was long and we had to work because we had the race lead. We had to work at the start to keep the break under control and then at the end to get me in position for the sprint. I have to thank the team. I didn’t feel so strong but in the end they delivered me perfectly and I could take it home,” Kristoff said.
“It was a bit of a hectic sprint. I lost Jacopo (Guarnieri) so went on Sacha (Modolo). It was a long sprint, about 200 metres. I saw that Sacha didn’t want to open it up, so I started and then he started. I thought I could take him but you never know if someone is coming up fast at the end.”
Thursday’s final day of racing includes two stages: an 111km morning road race stage around De Panne and then a 14.2km individual time trial. Kristoff now leads Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing) by 16 seconds, with Lars Bak (Lotto Soudal) third overall at 17 seconds. He is keen to win overall but is also focused on the Tour of Flanders.
“The goal is Sunday,” he pointed out. “I’ll try to keep it of course but I know there are some good time trialists just behind me, so we’ll see if I can keep them away or not.”
How it happened
After the strong winds, crashes and chaos of recent racing in Belgium, the stage was a relative straightforward affair. The 217km stage headed west from Zottegem to Koksijde on the coast, with three 13km finishing circuits and a twisting run in to the finish.
The break of the day formed quickly, with 12 riders in the move and the peloton happy to give them their freedom, knowing they would have to ride into a stiff headwind. In the break were Jasha Sütterlin (Movistar), Jimmy Engoulvent (Europcar), Nick Dougall (MTN-Qhubeka), Martin Mortensen (Cult Energy), Amaury Capiot (Top Sport), Christoph Pfingsten (Bora-Argon 18), Tim De Troyer (Wanty Groupe Gobert), Mattia Pozzo (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Mirko Tedeschi (SouthEast), Gerry Druyts (Real Estate Services), Michael Vingerling (Team3M) and Jonathan Dufrasne (Wallonie).
The 12 opened a significant gap and had over seven minutes on the peloton with 100km to go. However the middle section of the stage included the Monteberg, Kemmelberg, the Rodeberg and the Vidaigneberg and the climbs tired the break, as the peloton saved their legs for the finale.
Wiggins did some spells on the front leading the chase and training for the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. Trek Factory Racing also rode to protect Stijn Devolder’s chances of overall victory. The 12 became just eight as the kilometres ticked down as the finishing circuits approached and then the race came back together with 20km to go. Sütterlin was the last to be caught after spending close to 200km out front.
Other attacks came, with Mortensen going again, along with with Dennis Coenen (Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace) and Alessandro Malaguti (Nippo-Vini Fantini). They hung off the front for much of the final two laps but were almost always in sight of the peloton on the long straight sections.
Team Sky hit the front with six kilometres to go, lining up the black and blue jersey to lead out Viviani and bring back the break. However other teams also formed lead out trains as the peloton was squeezed into a single lane. Amazingly nobody crashed or hit the traffic furniture.
The final right and then left turns lined out the peloton but Kristoff did not panic. Luca Paolini helped set up the sprint yet again and then Kristoff finished it off from the front using his power and speed.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|5:33:32
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|3
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|4
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|5
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|8
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast
|11
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|13
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|16
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|18
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|20
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|21
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|23
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|27
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|29
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|30
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|31
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|32
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|33
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|34
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|35
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|36
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|37
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|38
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|39
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|40
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|41
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|43
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|44
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|45
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
|46
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast
|47
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|49
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|51
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|52
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|53
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|54
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|55
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast
|56
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|57
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|58
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|59
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|60
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|61
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|62
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|63
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|64
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
|65
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|66
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast
|67
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|68
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|69
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|70
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|71
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|73
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|74
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|75
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|77
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|78
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast
|79
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|80
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|81
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|82
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|83
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|84
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:00:14
|86
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:15
|87
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:19
|88
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:22
|89
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|90
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:24
|91
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|92
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:26
|93
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|94
|Matt BRAMMEIER MTN - Qhubeka
|95
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|96
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|97
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|98
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|99
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:30
|100
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|101
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|102
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|103
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|104
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:36
|105
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:43
|106
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:50
|107
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:10
|108
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|109
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:18
|110
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast
|111
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:43
|112
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|113
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:05:00
|114
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:05:09
|115
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:24
|116
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:12:09
|117
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:13:35
|118
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:17:57
|119
|Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Team 3M
|120
|Melvin Van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M
|121
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|122
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|123
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|124
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|125
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|126
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|127
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|128
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|129
|Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|130
|Fabrice Mels (Bel) Team 3M
|131
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|132
|Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
|133
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|134
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|135
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
|136
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|137
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|138
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|139
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|140
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|141
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|142
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|143
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|144
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|145
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|146
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|147
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|148
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|149
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|150
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
|151
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|152
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
|153
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|154
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|155
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|156
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|157
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|158
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|159
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|160
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|161
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|162
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|163
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|164
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast
|165
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|166
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|167
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|168
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|DNF
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast
|DNF
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|DNS
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|3
|pts
|2
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|2
|3
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|3
|pts
|2
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|3
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|3
|pts
|2
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|2
|3
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|20
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|18
|3
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|16
|4
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|14
|5
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|6
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|10
|7
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|9
|8
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|9
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|10
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast
|6
|11
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|12
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|4
|13
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|14
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|15
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|pts
|2
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|3
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|pts
|2
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|3
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|3
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|pts
|2
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|3
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|pts
|2
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|3
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|FDJ.fr
|16:40:36
|2
|Team Sky
|3
|Team Katusha
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|Bora-Argon 18
|6
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|8
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|Orica GreenEdge
|10
|Team Europcar
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|14
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|15
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|16
|Trek Factory Racing
|17
|Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|18
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:26
|19
|Movistar Team
|20
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:43
|21
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:13
|22
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:24
|23
|Bardiani CSF
|0:17:57
|24
|Team 3M
|0:18:27
|25
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:37:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|9:32:43
|2
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:16
|3
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:17
|4
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:20
|5
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:26
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:48
|7
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:00:50
|8
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:52
|9
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:54
|10
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|12
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast
|14
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|16
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|17
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|19
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|20
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|22
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|23
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|27
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast
|28
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|29
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|32
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|33
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|34
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|35
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|37
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|38
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|39
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|40
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|41
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|43
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:13
|44
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:20
|45
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:30
|46
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:21
|47
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|48
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:47
|49
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:49
|50
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:03:51
|51
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast
|52
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:12
|53
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:05:32
|54
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:05:35
|55
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:36
|56
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|57
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|58
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|59
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|61
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|62
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|63
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|64
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|65
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|66
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|67
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast
|68
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|69
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|70
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|71
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:05:50
|72
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:58
|73
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|74
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:00
|75
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:06:02
|76
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|77
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:06:06
|78
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|79
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:06:46
|80
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:19
|81
|Matt BRAMMEIER MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:25
|82
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:27
|83
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|84
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:29
|85
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:30
|86
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|87
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|88
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|89
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|90
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast
|91
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|92
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|93
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|94
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|0:09:51
|95
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:09:56
|96
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:10:00
|97
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:20
|98
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:00
|99
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:14:38
|100
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:16:08
|101
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:16:38
|102
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:17:16
|103
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:18:12
|104
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:18:34
|105
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:18:38
|106
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|107
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:18:51
|108
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:18:55
|109
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:19:30
|110
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:21:39
|111
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:23:05
|112
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:23:33
|113
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|114
|Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|115
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|116
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|117
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|118
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|119
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|120
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|121
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:24:35
|122
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|123
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
|124
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|125
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast
|0:25:52
|126
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:26:18
|127
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:27:25
|128
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:27:27
|129
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|130
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|131
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|132
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
|133
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|134
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|135
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|136
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|137
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|138
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|139
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:29:35
|140
|Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
|0:34:05
|141
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|142
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:36:09
|143
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|144
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|145
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
|146
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|147
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|148
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|149
|Melvin Van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M
|0:42:32
|150
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|151
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|152
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|153
|Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Team 3M
|154
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|155
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|156
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
|157
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|158
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|159
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|160
|Fabrice Mels (Bel) Team 3M
|161
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|162
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|163
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|164
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|165
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|166
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|167
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast
|168
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:43:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|40
|pts
|2
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|19
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|18
|4
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|5
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|6
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|16
|7
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|8
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|14
|9
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|14
|10
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|11
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|12
|12
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|10
|13
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|14
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast
|9
|15
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|16
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|17
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|18
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|4
|19
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|20
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|21
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|22
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|23
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|9
|pts
|2
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|4
|3
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|3
|4
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|5
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|6
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|7
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|2
|8
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|9
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|10
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|1
|11
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|12
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|13
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|40
|pts
|2
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|20
|3
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|19
|4
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|13
|5
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|12
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|9
|7
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|8
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|7
|9
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|7
|10
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|5
|11
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|12
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|2
|13
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|14
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|1
|15
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|28:39:09
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:00:40
|3
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:08
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:40
|5
|Team Sky
|0:01:42
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|Team Europcar
|9
|Lampre-Merida
|0:02:25
|10
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:04:39
|11
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:45
|12
|FDJ.fr
|0:06:24
|13
|Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|14
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:13
|15
|Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:09:21
|16
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:14:01
|17
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|18
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:15:48
|19
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:18:30
|20
|Movistar Team
|0:20:08
|21
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:24:49
|22
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:30:05
|23
|Bardiani CSF
|0:36:51
|24
|Team 3M
|0:48:41
|25
|Androni Giocattoli
|1:18:12
