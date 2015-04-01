Trending

Kristoff wins second stage of Driedaagse de Panne

Katusha rider extends race lead

Image 1 of 44

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 44

Mark Renshaw (Etixx-QuickStep)

Mark Renshaw (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 44

Yannick Martinez (Europcar)

Yannick Martinez (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 44

Campbell Flakemore (BMC)

Campbell Flakemore (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 44

Giovanni Bernaudeau (Europcar)

Giovanni Bernaudeau (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 44

Riders finish stage 2.

Riders finish stage 2.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 44

Manuel Quinziato (BMC)

Manuel Quinziato (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 44

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 44

Julien Vermote and Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quick Step)

Julien Vermote and Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 44

Bradley Wiggins talks with the media

Bradley Wiggins talks with the media
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 44

Manuel Quinziato (BMC)

Manuel Quinziato (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 44

Trek Factory Racing riders compete during stage 2.

Trek Factory Racing riders compete during stage 2.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 44

Alexander Kristoff beats Elia Viviani (Sky) and Shane Archbold (Bora-Argon 18).

Alexander Kristoff beats Elia Viviani (Sky) and Shane Archbold (Bora-Argon 18).
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 14 of 44

Alaxander Kristoff earned more podium time.

Alaxander Kristoff earned more podium time.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 44

Tim de Troyer (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Tim de Troyer (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 44

Arnaud Demare (FDJ)

Arnaud Demare (FDJ)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 44

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 44

Stefan Kueng (BMC Racing)

Stefan Kueng (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 44

Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge)

Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 44

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 44

Gent-Wevelgem winner Luca Paolini (Katusha).

Gent-Wevelgem winner Luca Paolini (Katusha).
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 22 of 44

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 23 of 44

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal).

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal).
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 24 of 44

Andreas Schillinger (Bora - Argon 18)

Andreas Schillinger (Bora - Argon 18)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 25 of 44

Sean De Bie (Lotto Soudal)

Sean De Bie (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 26 of 44

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 27 of 44

Alexander Kristoff puts on the leader's jersey.

Alexander Kristoff puts on the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 44

Alexander Kristoff celebrates his win.

Alexander Kristoff celebrates his win.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 44

Alexander Kristoff celebrates his win.

Alexander Kristoff celebrates his win.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 44

Alexander Kristoff wins his second consecutive stage at Driedaagse De Panne.

Alexander Kristoff wins his second consecutive stage at Driedaagse De Panne.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 44

The pack rides during the second stage of the Driedaagse De Panne.

The pack rides during the second stage of the Driedaagse De Panne.
Image 32 of 44

Alexander Kristoff wins his second consecutive stage at Driedaagse De Panne.

Alexander Kristoff wins his second consecutive stage at Driedaagse De Panne.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 44

Alexander Kristoff wins his second consecutive stage at Driedaagse De Panne.

Alexander Kristoff wins his second consecutive stage at Driedaagse De Panne.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 44

Alexander Kristoff wins his second consecutive stage at Driedaagse De Panne.

Alexander Kristoff wins his second consecutive stage at Driedaagse De Panne.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 44

Alexander Kristoff wins his second consecutive stage at Driedaagse De Panne.

Alexander Kristoff wins his second consecutive stage at Driedaagse De Panne.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 44

Luca Paolini and Alexander Kristoff celebrate

Luca Paolini and Alexander Kristoff celebrate
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 44

Kristoff celebrates after winning stage 2

Kristoff celebrates after winning stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 44

BMC leads the peloton

BMC leads the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 44

Gerry Druyts (Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace) leads the breakaway

Gerry Druyts (Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 44

Mountains leader Jarl Salomein (Topspor Vlaanderen)

Mountains leader Jarl Salomein (Topspor Vlaanderen)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 44

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Etixx-Quick Step) bridges with Sven Erik Bystron (Katusha)

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Etixx-Quick Step) bridges with Sven Erik Bystron (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 44

Stage 2 of the Driedaagse De Panne

Stage 2 of the Driedaagse De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 44

Stage 2 of the Driedaagse De Panne

Stage 2 of the Driedaagse De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 44

Stage 2 of the Driedaagse De Panne

Stage 2 of the Driedaagse De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won stage two of the Driedaagse De Panne after a high-speed sprint in Koksijde. The Norwegian extended his overall race lead after also winning stage one.

Related Articles

Kristoff: My shape is where it needs to be after E3 Harelbeke

Kristoff on track for Tour of Flanders challenge

The final kilometres of the 217km stage was a battle between the sprinters’ lead out trains, with Team Sky, Lampre-Merida and Katusha fighting for position in the narrow roads and final turns. Bradley Wiggins did a massive turn for Elia Viviani and other teams pushed and jostled for position in a thrilling finale.

Kristoff launched his sprint early in the long finishing straight but had the speed and power to hold off his rivals. Viviani was second after coming up near the barriers, with Shane Archbold (Bora-Argon 18) third.

Kristoff’s excellent spring form means he makes sprinting look easy. He assured it is never easy to win.

“It wasn’t an easy stage. It was long and we had to work because we had the race lead. We had to work at the start to keep the break under control and then at the end to get me in position for the sprint. I have to thank the team. I didn’t feel so strong but in the end they delivered me perfectly and I could take it home,” Kristoff said.

“It was a bit of a hectic sprint. I lost Jacopo (Guarnieri) so went on Sacha (Modolo). It was a long sprint, about 200 metres. I saw that Sacha didn’t want to open it up, so I started and then he started. I thought I could take him but you never know if someone is coming up fast at the end.”

Thursday’s final day of racing includes two stages: an 111km morning road race stage around De Panne and then a 14.2km individual time trial. Kristoff now leads Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing) by 16 seconds, with Lars Bak (Lotto Soudal) third overall at 17 seconds. He is keen to win overall but is also focused on the Tour of Flanders.

“The goal is Sunday,” he pointed out. “I’ll try to keep it of course but I know there are some good time trialists just behind me, so we’ll see if I can keep them away or not.”

How it happened

After the strong winds, crashes and chaos of recent racing in Belgium, the stage was a relative straightforward affair. The 217km stage headed west from Zottegem to Koksijde on the coast, with three 13km finishing circuits and a twisting run in to the finish.

The break of the day formed quickly, with 12 riders in the move and the peloton happy to give them their freedom, knowing they would have to ride into a stiff headwind. In the break were Jasha Sütterlin (Movistar), Jimmy Engoulvent (Europcar), Nick Dougall (MTN-Qhubeka), Martin Mortensen (Cult Energy), Amaury Capiot (Top Sport), Christoph Pfingsten (Bora-Argon 18), Tim De Troyer (Wanty Groupe Gobert), Mattia Pozzo (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Mirko Tedeschi (SouthEast), Gerry Druyts (Real Estate Services), Michael Vingerling (Team3M) and Jonathan Dufrasne (Wallonie).

The 12 opened a significant gap and had over seven minutes on the peloton with 100km to go. However the middle section of the stage included the Monteberg, Kemmelberg, the Rodeberg and the Vidaigneberg and the climbs tired the break, as the peloton saved their legs for the finale.

Wiggins did some spells on the front leading the chase and training for the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. Trek Factory Racing also rode to protect Stijn Devolder’s chances of overall victory. The 12 became just eight as the kilometres ticked down as the finishing circuits approached and then the race came back together with 20km to go. Sütterlin was the last to be caught after spending close to 200km out front.

Other attacks came, with Mortensen going again, along with with Dennis Coenen (Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace) and Alessandro Malaguti (Nippo-Vini Fantini). They hung off the front for much of the final two laps but were almost always in sight of the peloton on the long straight sections.

Team Sky hit the front with six kilometres to go, lining up the black and blue jersey to lead out Viviani and bring back the break. However other teams also formed lead out trains as the peloton was squeezed into a single lane. Amazingly nobody crashed or hit the traffic furniture.

The final right and then left turns lined out the peloton but Kristoff did not panic. Luca Paolini helped set up the sprint yet again and then Kristoff finished it off from the front using his power and speed.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha5:33:32
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
3Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
4Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
5Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
6Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
7Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
8Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
9Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
10Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast
11Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
12Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
13Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
14Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
15Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
16Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
17Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
18André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
19Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
20Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
21Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
22Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
23Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
24Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
26Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
27Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
28Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
29Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
30Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
31Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
32Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
33Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
34Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
35Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
36Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
37Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
38Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
39James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
40Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
41Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
42Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
43Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
44Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
45Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
46Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast
47Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
48Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
49Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
50Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
51Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
52Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
53Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
54Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
55Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast
56Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
57Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
58Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
59Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
60Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
61Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
62Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
63Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
64Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
65Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
66Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast
67Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
68Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
69Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
70Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
71Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
72Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
73Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
74Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
75Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
76Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
77Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
78Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast
79Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
80Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
81Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
82Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
83Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
84Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
85Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:14
86Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:00:15
87Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:19
88David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:22
89Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
90Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:24
91Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
92Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:00:26
93Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
94Matt BRAMMEIER MTN - Qhubeka
95Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
96Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
97Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
98Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
99Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:30
100Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
101Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
102Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
103Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
104Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:36
105Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:43
106Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:00:50
107Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:10
108Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
109Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:18
110Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast
111William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:43
112Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
113Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:05:00
114Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:05:09
115Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:24
116Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:12:09
117Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:13:35
118Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M0:17:57
119Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Team 3M
120Melvin Van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M
121Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
122Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
123Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
124Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
125Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
126Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
127Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
128Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
129Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
130Fabrice Mels (Bel) Team 3M
131Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
132Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
133Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
134Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
135Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
136Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
137Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
138Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
139Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
140Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
141Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
142Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
143Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
144Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
145Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
146Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
147Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
148Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
149Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
150Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
151Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
152Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
153Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
154Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
155Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
156Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
157Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
158Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
159Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
160Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
161Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
162Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
163Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
164Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast
165Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
166Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
167Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
168Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
DNFJohan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFTiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFKris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFKarel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNFJens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFOscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFAndrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast
DNFGatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
DNFRudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
DNFScott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
DNSBoy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M3pts
2Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team2
3Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M3pts
2Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 182
3Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M3pts
2Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team2
3Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha20pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky18
3Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 1816
4Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles14
5Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
6Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka10
7Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot9
8Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step8
9Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge7
10Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast6
11Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr5
12Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 184
13Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
14Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr2
15Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling1

Mountain 1 - Mesenberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5pts
2Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
3Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team1

Mountain 2 - Monteberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5pts
2Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
3Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M1

Mountain 3 - Kemmelberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling5pts
2Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
3Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Mountain 4 - Rodeberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5pts
2Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
3Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M1

Mountain 5 - Vidaigneberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5pts
2Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
3Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1FDJ.fr16:40:36
2Team Sky
3Team Katusha
4Astana Pro Team
5Bora-Argon 18
6Etixx - Quick-Step
7Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
8Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Orica GreenEdge
10Team Europcar
11Lotto Soudal
12Southeast Pro Cycling
13BMC Racing Team
14Nippo - Vini Fantini
15Cult Energy Pro Cycling
16Trek Factory Racing
17Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
18MTN - Qhubeka0:00:26
19Movistar Team
20Lampre-Merida0:00:43
21Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:13
22Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:24
23Bardiani CSF0:17:57
24Team 3M0:18:27
25Androni Giocattoli0:37:12

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha9:32:43
2Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:16
3Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:00:17
4Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:20
5Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:26
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:00:48
7Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:50
8Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:52
9Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:54
10Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
11Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
12Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
13Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast
14Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
15André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
16Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
17Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
18Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
19Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
20Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
21Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
22Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
23Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
24Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
25Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
26Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
27Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast
28Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
29Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
30Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
31Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
32Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
33Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
34Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
35Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
36Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
37Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
38Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
39Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
40Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
41Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
42Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
43Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:13
44Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:01:20
45Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:30
46Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:21
47Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
48Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:03:47
49Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:49
50Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot0:03:51
51Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast
52Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:04:12
53Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:05:32
54Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:05:35
55Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:05:36
56Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
57Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
58Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
59Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
60Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
61Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
62Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
63Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
64Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
65Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
66Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
67Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast
68Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
69Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
70Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
71Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:05:50
72Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:05:58
73Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
74Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:06:00
75Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:06:02
76Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
77Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:06:06
78Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
79Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:06:46
80William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:19
81Matt BRAMMEIER MTN - Qhubeka0:07:25
82Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:27
83Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
84Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:29
85Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:30
86Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
87Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
88Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
89James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
90Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast
91Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
92Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
93Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
94Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M0:09:51
95Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:09:56
96Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:10:00
97Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:10:20
98Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:00
99Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:14:38
100Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:16:08
101Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:16:38
102Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:17:16
103Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:18:12
104David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr0:18:34
105Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:18:38
106Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
107Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:18:51
108Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:18:55
109Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:19:30
110Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:21:39
111Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:23:05
112Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M0:23:33
113Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
114Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
115Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
116Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
117Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
118Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
119Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
120Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
121Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot0:24:35
122Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
123Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
124Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
125Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast0:25:52
126Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:26:18
127Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:27:25
128Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:27:27
129Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
130Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
131Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
132Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
133Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
134Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
135Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
136Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
137Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
138Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
139Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:29:35
140Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M0:34:05
141Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
142Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:36:09
143Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
144Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
145Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
146Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
147Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
148Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
149Melvin Van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M0:42:32
150Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
151Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
152Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
153Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Team 3M
154Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
155Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
156Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
157Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
158Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
159Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
160Fabrice Mels (Bel) Team 3M
161Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
162Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
163Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
164Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
165Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
166Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
167Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast
168Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:43:03

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha40pts
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida19
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky18
4Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing16
5Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka16
6Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 1816
7Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
8Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot14
9Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles14
10Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr13
11Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal12
12Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha10
13Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
14Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast9
15Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step8
16Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge7
17Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka4
18Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 184
19Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
20Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing2
21Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr2
22Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar1
23Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M9pts
2Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team4
3Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal3
4Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
5Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
6Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 182
7Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida2
8Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar2
9Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka2
10Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling1
11Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
12Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 181
13Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise40pts
2Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling20
3Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert19
4Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal13
5Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini12
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha9
7Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing9
8Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha7
9Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida7
10Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling5
11Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5
12Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M2
13Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
14Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team1
15Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal28:39:09
2Team Katusha0:00:40
3Trek Factory Racing0:01:08
4BMC Racing Team0:01:40
5Team Sky0:01:42
6Astana Pro Team
7Etixx - Quick-Step
8Team Europcar
9Lampre-Merida0:02:25
10Southeast Pro Cycling0:04:39
11Orica GreenEdge0:04:45
12FDJ.fr0:06:24
13Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
14MTN - Qhubeka0:08:13
15Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:09:21
16Bora-Argon 180:14:01
17Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
18Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:15:48
19Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:18:30
20Movistar Team0:20:08
21Wallonie - Bruxelles0:24:49
22Nippo - Vini Fantini0:30:05
23Bardiani CSF0:36:51
24Team 3M0:48:41
25Androni Giocattoli1:18:12

 

Latest on Cyclingnews