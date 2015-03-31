Trending

Kristoff wins Driedaagse De Panne opener in Zottegem

Katusha man beats Belgian champion Debusschere in a breakaway sprint

Image 1 of 128

Iljo Keisse (Etixx-Quick Step)

Iljo Keisse (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 128

Vincent Jérôme (Europcar)

Vincent Jérôme (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 128

Jens Debusschere and Lars Bak (Lotto Soudal)

Jens Debusschere and Lars Bak (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 128

Lars Bak and Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal)

Lars Bak and Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 128

Campbell Flakemore (BMC)

Campbell Flakemore (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 128

Jarl Salomein (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise)

Jarl Salomein (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 128

The peloton strung out

The peloton strung out
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 128

Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal)

Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 128

Katusha successfully delivered Alexander Kristoff to stage one victory

Katusha successfully delivered Alexander Kristoff to stage one victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 128

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins the opening stage in De Panne

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins the opening stage in De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 128

The town of Strijpen

The town of Strijpen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 128

Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Soudal)

Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 128

Jens Debusschere and Lars Bak (Lotto-Soudal) during their attack

Jens Debusschere and Lars Bak (Lotto-Soudal) during their attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 128

Manuel Quinziato (BMC)

Manuel Quinziato (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 128

Gert Steegmans (Trek) crashed

Gert Steegmans (Trek) crashed
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 128

Gert Steegmans (Trek) crashed heavily on stage 1

Gert Steegmans (Trek) crashed heavily on stage 1
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 128

Gert Steegmans (Trek) about to be helped off the course

Gert Steegmans (Trek) about to be helped off the course
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 128

Stage 1 of the Driedaagse De Panne

Stage 1 of the Driedaagse De Panne
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 128

Stage 1 of the Driedaagse De Panne

Stage 1 of the Driedaagse De Panne
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 128

Sir Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the pavé

Sir Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the pavé
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 128

Joey Rosskopf (BMC)

Joey Rosskopf (BMC)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 128

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 128

Francesco Chicchi in his new Androni colors

Francesco Chicchi in his new Androni colors
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 128

Two national champions: Jens Debusschere and André Greipel

Two national champions: Jens Debusschere and André Greipel
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 128

Lars Boom (Astana) over the pavé

Lars Boom (Astana) over the pavé
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 128

Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quickstep) leads over the climb

Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quickstep) leads over the climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 128

Giovanni Bernaudeau (Europcar)

Giovanni Bernaudeau (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 128

Getting aero

Getting aero
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 128

Post-race scrum for Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Post-race scrum for Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 128

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) on the podium

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 128

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 128

Iljo Keisse (Etixx-Quick Step)

Iljo Keisse (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 128

Jens Debusschere and Lars Bak (Lotto-Soudal)

Jens Debusschere and Lars Bak (Lotto-Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 128

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 128

The crowds came out for stage one

The crowds came out for stage one
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 128

Win number six in 2015 for Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Win number six in 2015 for Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 128

Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal) gets second

Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal) gets second
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 128

Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing) finishes third

Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing) finishes third
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 128

Tony Hurel (Europcar)

Tony Hurel (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 128

Danilo Wyss (BMC) leading the bunch

Danilo Wyss (BMC) leading the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 128

Danilo Wyss (BMC) on the front

Danilo Wyss (BMC) on the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 128

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) sprints for the line

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) sprints for the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 128

Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quick Step) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek) on the attack

Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quick Step) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 128

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) kissed on the podium

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) kissed on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 128

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in white

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in white
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 128

The peloton passes the Ijzertoren WWI memorial

The peloton passes the Ijzertoren WWI memorial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 128

The Ijzertoren WWI memorial

The Ijzertoren WWI memorial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 128

Lotto Soudal driving the pace

Lotto Soudal driving the pace
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 128

Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing) wipes his face

Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing) wipes his face
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 128

The leading group of five

The leading group of five
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 128

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) checks on his rivals

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) checks on his rivals
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 128

The select front group

The select front group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 128

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins the opening stage

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins the opening stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 128

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) with his prize

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) with his prize
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 128

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) pulls on the leader's jersey

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) pulls on the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 128

Race leader Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Race leader Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 128

Race leader Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) passes the trophy

Race leader Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) passes the trophy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 128

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) leading the bunch

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) leading the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 128

Team Sky lead through the corner

Team Sky lead through the corner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 128

The 3 Days De Panne trophy

The 3 Days De Panne trophy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 128

The peloton during stage one

The peloton during stage one
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 128

The peloton during stage one

The peloton during stage one
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 128

Jens Debusschere goes over the cobbles

Jens Debusschere goes over the cobbles
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 128

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) on the front

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) on the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 128

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 128

Sven Erik Bystrøm (Katusha) on the front

Sven Erik Bystrøm (Katusha) on the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 128

Jacopo Guarnieri (Katusha)

Jacopo Guarnieri (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 128

Gatis Smukulis (Katusha) on the cobbles

Gatis Smukulis (Katusha) on the cobbles
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 128

Sven Erik Bystrøm (Katusha) stretches his legs

Sven Erik Bystrøm (Katusha) stretches his legs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 128

Sven Erik Bystrøm (Katusha)

Sven Erik Bystrøm (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 128

Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quick Step)

Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 128

Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quick Step) leading the break

Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quick Step) leading the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 128

Lars Bak and Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal)

Lars Bak and Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 128

Lars Bak and Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal)

Lars Bak and Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 128

Sven Erik Bystrøm (Katusha)

Sven Erik Bystrøm (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 128

Stijn Devolder (Trek) leads the bunch

Stijn Devolder (Trek) leads the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 128

The front group

The front group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 128

Sven Erik Bystrøm (Katusha) getting aero

Sven Erik Bystrøm (Katusha) getting aero
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 128

Sven Erik Bystrøm (Katusha)

Sven Erik Bystrøm (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 80 of 128

Kevin Hulsmans (Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace)

Kevin Hulsmans (Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 81 of 128

Matt Brammeier (MTN-Qhubeka) goes solo

Matt Brammeier (MTN-Qhubeka) goes solo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 82 of 128

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) on the drops

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) on the drops
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 83 of 128

Gregory Rast (Trek)

Gregory Rast (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 84 of 128

The peloton goes over the cobbles

The peloton goes over the cobbles
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 85 of 128

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 86 of 128

Sacha Modolo (Lampre Merida) leads the bunch

Sacha Modolo (Lampre Merida) leads the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 87 of 128

Sven Erik Bystrøm and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) get aero

Sven Erik Bystrøm and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) get aero
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 88 of 128

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) pulls on the green jersey

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) pulls on the green jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 89 of 128

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 90 of 128

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in the green jersey

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in the green jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 91 of 128

Jarl Salomein (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise)

Jarl Salomein (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 92 of 128

Lars Bak (Lotto Soudal)

Lars Bak (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 93 of 128

Jasper Stuyven (Trek)

Jasper Stuyven (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 94 of 128

Defending champion of De Panne Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Etixx-Quick Step)

Defending champion of De Panne Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 95 of 128

Jasper Stuyven (Trek)

Jasper Stuyven (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 96 of 128

Stijn Steels (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise)

Stijn Steels (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 97 of 128

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 98 of 128

Danilo Wyss (BMC)

Danilo Wyss (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 99 of 128

Sporza journalist Renaat Schotte

Sporza journalist Renaat Schotte
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 100 of 128

Some trees provide protection from the wind

Some trees provide protection from the wind
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 101 of 128

A long strung out peloton

A long strung out peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 102 of 128

A long strung out peloton

A long strung out peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 103 of 128

Some farming equipment on the roadside

Some farming equipment on the roadside
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 104 of 128

The peloton on a narrow section of road

The peloton on a narrow section of road
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 105 of 128

Not many fans on this stretch of road

Not many fans on this stretch of road
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 106 of 128

The Belgian countryside

The Belgian countryside
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 107 of 128

Fans pack the roadside

Fans pack the roadside
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 108 of 128

The peloton under blue skies

The peloton under blue skies
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 109 of 128

The peloton climbs up a berg

The peloton climbs up a berg
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 110 of 128

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) celebrates winning the first stage of De Panne

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) celebrates winning the first stage of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 111 of 128

Jarl Salomein (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) in the red jersey

Jarl Salomein (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) in the red jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 112 of 128

Kevin Hulsmans (Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace)

Kevin Hulsmans (Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 113 of 128

Jarl Salomein (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) gets out of the saddle

Jarl Salomein (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) gets out of the saddle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 114 of 128

Bernhard Eisel (Team Sky)

Bernhard Eisel (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 115 of 128

Jarl Salomein (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) leading the break

Jarl Salomein (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) leading the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 116 of 128

Yannick Martinez (Europcar)

Yannick Martinez (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 117 of 128

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 118 of 128

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 119 of 128

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 120 of 128

The breakaway on stage 1 of De Panne

The breakaway on stage 1 of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 121 of 128

The breakaway on stage 1 of De Panne

The breakaway on stage 1 of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 122 of 128

The breakaway on stage 1 of De Panne

The breakaway on stage 1 of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 123 of 128

Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal) went clear with teammate Lars Bak

Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal) went clear with teammate Lars Bak
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 124 of 128

Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal) went clear with teammate Lars Bak

Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal) went clear with teammate Lars Bak
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 125 of 128

The breakaway on stage 1

The breakaway on stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 126 of 128

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 127 of 128

One of 13 climbs on the first stage of Driedaagse De Panne

One of 13 climbs on the first stage of Driedaagse De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 128 of 128

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) got back to his winning ways on the opening stage of the Driedaagse De Panne. The Norwegian powered home to his sixth victory of the season after a perfect delivery from his compatriot and teammate Sven Erik Bystrom. Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Soudal) faded after launching his sprint early but held on for second while Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing) took third.

Kristoff was one of a group of six men that had broken free and held a slim advantage over the peloton. Katusha had numbers, with Bystrom also in the group, while Lotto-Soudal had three in the form of fastman Debusschere, Sean De Bie and Lars Bak. Stijn Devolder was the lone ranger of the group, hoping to upset the sprinters.

The group shared the work as they pulled out a gap of almost a minute on the larger Team Sky and Orica-GreenEdge-led peloton in the final 20 kilometres. However, it became evident that the onus would be on Katusha in the closing five kilometres. First year professional, Bystrom, did a valiant job dragging the whole group along, while Kristoff sat four riders back and saved his energy.

Bystrom finally peeled off under the flamme rouge, leaving De Bie to lead them into the sprint. Debusschere, who had been firmly sat at the tail end of the group, then made the first move. Kristoff jumped at the same time and soon passed the Belgian into the final, major, turn. Debusschere held onto Kristoff’s wheel but there was nothing to stop the Norwegian from taking victory.

“I saw that we had Sven in front, but I know that he doesn’t really have the best sprint so it was not perfect but he did a very good race,” Kristoff said. “Then I told the other guys to keep it close and I could bridge up on Berendries and I made it back to the first group and then we worked full gas all the way to the finish to keep the gap.

“I was not really sure because the Belgian champion is a fast guy and he was not pulling so I didn’t know how fresh he was so in the end I could take it quite clear… He went just as I wanted to go so we went at the same time, but I had a little bit more speed in the legs in the end so I could take him.”

Kristoff now holds a two-second lead over Debusschere in the overall classification. He has finished on the final podium before but remained coy on his chances this year. “It was not the plan this morning but we will see how it is after tomorrow and after the last day.”

How it happened

The day began with controversy about the wind for the second race running. While the gusts were not as strong as they had been two days prior at Gent-Wevelgem, the riders were cautious about a repeat performance. In the end, the organisers acquiesced and neutralised the opening 14.5 kilometres due to the narrow roads.

Unfortunately for Geert Steegmans (Trek Factory Racing) there was a repeat performance. The Belgian crashed in the early part of the stage, which resulted in a trip to the hospital. Fortunately for Steegmans, x-rays confirmed that he had not broken anything in the fall but had sustained a knee injury.

The tailwind at the start meant the peloton set off at a fair pace and it took some time for a breakaway to form. Seven men had a go but after 56 kilometres it was still gruppo compatto. It wasn’t until the peloton had tipped over the 100-kilometre mark that four men pulled out a gap on the group. Jen Debusschere (Lotto-Soudal), Jarl Salomein (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Michael Reihs (Cult Energy Pro Cycling) and Nelson Oliviera (Lampre-Merida) were the lucky riders.

The four men were unable to build a substantial lead and were kept at close quarters to the peloton. Lars Bak (Lotto-Soudal) soon joined them and pulled clear of the other escapees with his teammate Debusschere. With just over 20 kilometres remaining, a group containing Kristoff jumped the gap and were able to make the definitive break from the peloton. The advantage rose to a maximum 44 seconds with Kristoff eventually crossing the line 32 seconds over the main group.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha3:59:31
2Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
3Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
4Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
6Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:06
7Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:32
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:34
9Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
10Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
11Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
12Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
13Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast
14Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
15Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
16Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
17Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
18Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
19André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
20Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
21Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
22Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
23Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
24Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast
25Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
26Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
27Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
28Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
29Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
30Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
31Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
32Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
33Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
34Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
35Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
36Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
37Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
38Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
39Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
40Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
41Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
42Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
43Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
44Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
45Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
46Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
47Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
48Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:01
49Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
50Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:29
51Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
52Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot0:03:31
53Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast
54Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:03:37
55Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M0:05:16
56Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
57Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
58Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
59Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
60Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
61Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
62Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
63Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast
64Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
65Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
66Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
67Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
68Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
69Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
70Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
71Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
72Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
73Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
74Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
75Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
76Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
77Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
78Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
79Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
80Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
81Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
82Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
83Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
84Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
85Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
86Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
87Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
88Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
89Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
90Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
91Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
92Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
93Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
94William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
95Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
96Matt BRAMMEIER MTN - Qhubeka0:06:39
97Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:09:10
98Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
99Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
100Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
101Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
102Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
103Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
104Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
105Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
106Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast
107Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
108Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
109Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
110Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
111Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
112Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
113Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
114Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
115Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
116Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
117James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
118Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
119Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
120Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
121Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
122Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
123Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
124Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
125Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
126Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
127Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
128Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
129Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:15:26
130Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:31
131Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:15:48
132Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
133Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
134Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
135Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
136Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:17:52
137David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
138Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
139Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
140Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
141Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
142Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
143Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
144Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
145Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
146Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
147Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
148Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
149Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
150Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot0:24:15
151Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
152Melvin Van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M
153Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
154Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
155Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
156Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
157Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
158Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
159Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast
160Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
161Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
162Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
163Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
164Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
165Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Team 3M
166Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
167Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
168Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
169Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
170Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
171Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
172Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
173Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
174Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast
175Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast
176Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
177Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
178Fabrice Mels (Bel) Team 3M
179Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:24:46
DNFChristophe Sleurs (Bel) Team 3M
DNFRob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
DNFFabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFNicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFRoy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFJuan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJohn Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
DNFGert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
DNFEduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNSSam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3pts
2Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka2
3Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3pts
2Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida2
3Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
3Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 181

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha20pts
2Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal18
3Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing16
4Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
5Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal12
6Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha10
7Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr8
9Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida7
10Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka6
11Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot5
12Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka4
13Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast3
14Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing2
15Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 1 - Edelare
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5pts
2Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling3
3Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida1

Mountain 2 - Leberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5pts
2Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling3
3Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida1

Mountain 3 - Berendries
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5pts
2Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida3
3Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling1

Mountain 4 - Leberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5pts
2Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
3Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling1

Mountain 5 - Berendries
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5pts
2Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling3
3Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida1

Mountain 6 - Valkenberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5pts
2Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling3
3Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 7 - Eikenmolen
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5pts
2Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling3
3Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 8 - Klemhoustraat
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5pts
2Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling3
3Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida1

Mountain 9 - Leberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
3Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha1

Mountain 10 - Berendries
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
3Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha1

Mountain 11 - Valkenberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing5pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha3
3Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 12 - Eikenmolen
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha5pts
2Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing3
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha1

Mountain 13 - Klemhoustraat
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha5pts
2Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal3
3Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal11:58:33
2Team Katusha0:00:40
3Trek Factory Racing0:01:08
4BMC Racing Team0:01:40
5Lampre-Merida0:01:42
6Team Europcar
7Etixx - Quick-Step
8Team Sky
9Astana Pro Team
10Southeast Pro Cycling0:04:39
11Orica GreenEdge0:04:45
12FDJ.fr0:06:24
13Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
14MTN - Qhubeka0:07:47
15Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:09:21
16Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:11:06
17Bora-Argon 180:14:01
18Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
19Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:15:48
20Bardiani CSF0:18:54
21Movistar Team0:19:42
22Wallonie - Bruxelles0:23:36
23Nippo - Vini Fantini0:30:05
24Team 3M0:30:14
25Androni Giocattoli0:41:00

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha3:59:21
2Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:02
3Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:06
4Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:00:07
5Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:10
6Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:16
7Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:42
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:44
9Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
10Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
11Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
12Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
13Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast
14Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
15Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
16Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
17Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
18Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
19André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
20Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
21Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
22Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
23Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
24Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast
25Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
26Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
27Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
28Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
29Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
30Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
31Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
32Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
33Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
34Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
35Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
36Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
37Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
38Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
39Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
40Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
41Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
42Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
43Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
44Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
45Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
46Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
47Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
48Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:11
49Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
50Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:39
51Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
52Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot0:03:41
53Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast
54Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:03:47
55Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:05:24
56Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:05:25
57Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M0:05:26
58Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
59Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
60Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
61Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
62Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
63Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
64Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
65Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast
66Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
67Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
68Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
69Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
70Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
71Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
72Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
73Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
74Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
75Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
76Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
77Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
78Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
79Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
80Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
81Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
82Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
83Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
84Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
85Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
86Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
87Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
88Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
89Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
90Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
91Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
92Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
93Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
94William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
95Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
96Matt BRAMMEIER MTN - Qhubeka0:06:49
97Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:17
98Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
99Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:09:18
100Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:19
101Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
102Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:09:20
103Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
104Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
105Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
106Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
107Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
108Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
109Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
110Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast
111Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
112Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
113Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
114Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
115Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
116Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
117Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
118Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
119James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
120Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
121Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
122Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
123Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
124Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
125Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
126Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
127Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
128Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
129Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:41
130Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:15:46
131Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:15:58
132Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
133Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
134Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
135Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
136Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:18:02
137David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
138Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
139Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
140Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
141Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
142Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
143Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
144Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
145Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
146Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
147Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
148Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
149Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
150Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot0:24:25
151Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
152Melvin Van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M
153Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
154Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
155Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
156Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
157Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
158Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
159Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast
160Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
161Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
162Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
163Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
164Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
165Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Team 3M
166Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
167Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
168Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
169Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
170Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
171Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
172Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
173Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
174Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast
175Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast
176Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
177Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
178Fabrice Mels (Bel) Team 3M
179Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:24:56

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha20pts
2Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal18
3Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing16
4Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
5Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal12
6Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha10
7Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr8
9Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida7
10Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka6
11Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot5
12Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka4
13Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast3
14Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing2
15Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar1
16Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing-5

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
3Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
4Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
5Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida2
6Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka2
7Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling1
8Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
9Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 181

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise40pts
2Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling20
3Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal13
4Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal11
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha9
6Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing9
7Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha7
8Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida7
9Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal11:58:33
2Team Katusha0:00:40
3Trek Factory Racing0:01:08
4BMC Racing Team0:01:40
5Lampre-Merida0:01:42
6Team Europcar
7Etixx - Quick-Step
8Team Sky
9Astana Pro Team
10Southeast Pro Cycling0:04:39
11Orica GreenEdge0:04:45
12FDJ.fr0:06:24
13Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
14MTN - Qhubeka0:07:47
15Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:09:21
16Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:11:06
17Bora-Argon 180:14:01
18Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
19Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:15:48
20Bardiani CSF0:18:54
21Movistar Team0:19:42
22Wallonie - Bruxelles0:23:36
23Nippo - Vini Fantini0:30:05
24Team 3M0:30:14
25Androni Giocattoli0:41:00

Latest on Cyclingnews