Kristoff wins Driedaagse De Panne opener in Zottegem
Katusha man beats Belgian champion Debusschere in a breakaway sprint
Stage 1: De Panne - Zottegem
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) got back to his winning ways on the opening stage of the Driedaagse De Panne. The Norwegian powered home to his sixth victory of the season after a perfect delivery from his compatriot and teammate Sven Erik Bystrom. Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Soudal) faded after launching his sprint early but held on for second while Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing) took third.
Kristoff was one of a group of six men that had broken free and held a slim advantage over the peloton. Katusha had numbers, with Bystrom also in the group, while Lotto-Soudal had three in the form of fastman Debusschere, Sean De Bie and Lars Bak. Stijn Devolder was the lone ranger of the group, hoping to upset the sprinters.
The group shared the work as they pulled out a gap of almost a minute on the larger Team Sky and Orica-GreenEdge-led peloton in the final 20 kilometres. However, it became evident that the onus would be on Katusha in the closing five kilometres. First year professional, Bystrom, did a valiant job dragging the whole group along, while Kristoff sat four riders back and saved his energy.
Bystrom finally peeled off under the flamme rouge, leaving De Bie to lead them into the sprint. Debusschere, who had been firmly sat at the tail end of the group, then made the first move. Kristoff jumped at the same time and soon passed the Belgian into the final, major, turn. Debusschere held onto Kristoff’s wheel but there was nothing to stop the Norwegian from taking victory.
“I saw that we had Sven in front, but I know that he doesn’t really have the best sprint so it was not perfect but he did a very good race,” Kristoff said. “Then I told the other guys to keep it close and I could bridge up on Berendries and I made it back to the first group and then we worked full gas all the way to the finish to keep the gap.
“I was not really sure because the Belgian champion is a fast guy and he was not pulling so I didn’t know how fresh he was so in the end I could take it quite clear… He went just as I wanted to go so we went at the same time, but I had a little bit more speed in the legs in the end so I could take him.”
Kristoff now holds a two-second lead over Debusschere in the overall classification. He has finished on the final podium before but remained coy on his chances this year. “It was not the plan this morning but we will see how it is after tomorrow and after the last day.”
How it happened
The day began with controversy about the wind for the second race running. While the gusts were not as strong as they had been two days prior at Gent-Wevelgem, the riders were cautious about a repeat performance. In the end, the organisers acquiesced and neutralised the opening 14.5 kilometres due to the narrow roads.
Unfortunately for Geert Steegmans (Trek Factory Racing) there was a repeat performance. The Belgian crashed in the early part of the stage, which resulted in a trip to the hospital. Fortunately for Steegmans, x-rays confirmed that he had not broken anything in the fall but had sustained a knee injury.
The tailwind at the start meant the peloton set off at a fair pace and it took some time for a breakaway to form. Seven men had a go but after 56 kilometres it was still gruppo compatto. It wasn’t until the peloton had tipped over the 100-kilometre mark that four men pulled out a gap on the group. Jen Debusschere (Lotto-Soudal), Jarl Salomein (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Michael Reihs (Cult Energy Pro Cycling) and Nelson Oliviera (Lampre-Merida) were the lucky riders.
The four men were unable to build a substantial lead and were kept at close quarters to the peloton. Lars Bak (Lotto-Soudal) soon joined them and pulled clear of the other escapees with his teammate Debusschere. With just over 20 kilometres remaining, a group containing Kristoff jumped the gap and were able to make the definitive break from the peloton. The advantage rose to a maximum 44 seconds with Kristoff eventually crossing the line 32 seconds over the main group.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|3:59:31
|2
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:06
|7
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:32
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:34
|9
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|12
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|13
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast
|14
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|15
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|19
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|20
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|21
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|22
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|23
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|24
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast
|25
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|26
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|27
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|28
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|29
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|34
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|35
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|37
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|38
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|39
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|40
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|41
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|42
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|44
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|46
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|47
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|48
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:01
|49
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|50
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:29
|51
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|52
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:03:31
|53
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast
|54
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:37
|55
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:05:16
|56
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|57
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|58
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|59
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|60
|Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|61
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|62
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|63
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast
|64
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|65
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|66
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|68
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|69
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|70
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|71
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|72
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|73
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|74
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|75
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|76
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|77
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|78
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|79
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|81
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|82
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|83
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|84
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|85
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|86
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|87
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|88
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|89
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|90
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|91
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|92
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|93
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|94
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|95
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|96
|Matt BRAMMEIER MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:39
|97
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:10
|98
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|99
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|100
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|101
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|102
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|103
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|104
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|105
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|106
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast
|107
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|108
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
|109
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|110
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|111
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|112
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|113
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|114
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|115
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|116
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|117
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|118
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|119
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|120
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|121
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|122
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|123
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|124
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|125
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|126
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|127
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|128
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|129
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:26
|130
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:31
|131
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:15:48
|132
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|133
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|134
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|135
|Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
|136
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:17:52
|137
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|138
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|139
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|140
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|141
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|142
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|143
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
|144
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|145
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|146
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|147
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|148
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|149
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|150
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:24:15
|151
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|152
|Melvin Van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M
|153
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|154
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|155
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|156
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|157
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|158
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|159
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast
|160
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|161
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|162
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|163
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|164
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|165
|Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Team 3M
|166
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|167
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|168
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|169
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|170
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
|171
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|172
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|173
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|174
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast
|175
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast
|176
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|177
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
|178
|Fabrice Mels (Bel) Team 3M
|179
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:24:46
|DNF
|Christophe Sleurs (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|DNF
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNS
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|3
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|2
|3
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|20
|pts
|2
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|3
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|4
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|5
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|12
|6
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|10
|7
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|9
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|10
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|11
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|5
|12
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|13
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast
|3
|14
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|15
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|pts
|2
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|pts
|2
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|pts
|2
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|3
|3
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|pts
|2
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|3
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|pts
|2
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|pts
|2
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|pts
|2
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|pts
|2
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|3
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|3
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|3
|3
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|5
|pts
|2
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|5
|pts
|2
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|3
|3
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|11:58:33
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:00:40
|3
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:08
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:40
|5
|Lampre-Merida
|0:01:42
|6
|Team Europcar
|7
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|Team Sky
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:04:39
|11
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:45
|12
|FDJ.fr
|0:06:24
|13
|Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|14
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:47
|15
|Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:09:21
|16
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:11:06
|17
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:14:01
|18
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|19
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:15:48
|20
|Bardiani CSF
|0:18:54
|21
|Movistar Team
|0:19:42
|22
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:23:36
|23
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:30:05
|24
|Team 3M
|0:30:14
|25
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:41:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|3:59:21
|2
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:02
|3
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:06
|4
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:07
|5
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:10
|6
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:16
|7
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:42
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:44
|9
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|12
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|13
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast
|14
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|15
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|19
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|20
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|21
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|22
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|23
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|24
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast
|25
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|26
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|27
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|28
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|29
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|34
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|35
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|37
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|38
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|39
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|40
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|41
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|42
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|44
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|46
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|47
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|48
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:11
|49
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|50
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:39
|51
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|52
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:03:41
|53
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast
|54
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:47
|55
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:24
|56
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:05:25
|57
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:05:26
|58
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|59
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|60
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|61
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|62
|Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|63
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|64
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|65
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast
|66
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|67
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|68
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|70
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|71
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|72
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|73
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|74
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|75
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|76
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|77
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|78
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|79
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|81
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|82
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|83
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|84
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|85
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|86
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|87
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|88
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|89
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|90
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|91
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|92
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|93
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|94
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|95
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|96
|Matt BRAMMEIER MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:49
|97
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:17
|98
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|99
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:18
|100
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:19
|101
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|102
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:20
|103
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|105
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|106
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|107
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|108
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|109
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|110
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast
|111
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
|112
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|113
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|114
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|115
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|116
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|117
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|118
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|119
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|120
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|121
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|122
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|123
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|124
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|125
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|126
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|127
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|128
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|129
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:41
|130
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:46
|131
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:15:58
|132
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|133
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|134
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|135
|Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
|136
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:18:02
|137
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|138
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|139
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|140
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|141
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|142
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|143
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
|144
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|145
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|146
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|147
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|148
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|149
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|150
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:24:25
|151
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|152
|Melvin Van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M
|153
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|154
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|155
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|156
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|157
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|158
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|159
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast
|160
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|161
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|162
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|163
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|164
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|165
|Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Team 3M
|166
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|167
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|168
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|169
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|170
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
|171
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|172
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|173
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|174
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast
|175
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast
|176
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|177
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
|178
|Fabrice Mels (Bel) Team 3M
|179
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:24:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|20
|pts
|2
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|3
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|4
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|5
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|12
|6
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|10
|7
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|9
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|10
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|11
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|5
|12
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|13
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast
|3
|14
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|15
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|16
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|3
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|4
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|5
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|2
|6
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|7
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|1
|8
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|9
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|40
|pts
|2
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|20
|3
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|13
|4
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|9
|6
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|7
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|7
|8
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|7
|9
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|11:58:33
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:00:40
|3
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:08
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:40
|5
|Lampre-Merida
|0:01:42
|6
|Team Europcar
|7
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|Team Sky
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:04:39
|11
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:45
|12
|FDJ.fr
|0:06:24
|13
|Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|14
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:47
|15
|Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:09:21
|16
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:11:06
|17
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:14:01
|18
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|19
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:15:48
|20
|Bardiani CSF
|0:18:54
|21
|Movistar Team
|0:19:42
|22
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:23:36
|23
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:30:05
|24
|Team 3M
|0:30:14
|25
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:41:00
