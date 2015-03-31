Image 1 of 128 Iljo Keisse (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 128 Vincent Jérôme (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 128 Jens Debusschere and Lars Bak (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 128 Lars Bak and Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 128 Campbell Flakemore (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 128 Jarl Salomein (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 128 The peloton strung out (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 128 Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 128 Katusha successfully delivered Alexander Kristoff to stage one victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 128 Alexander Kristoff Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) got back to his winning ways on the opening stage of the Driedaagse De Panne. The Norwegian powered home to his sixth victory of the season after a perfect delivery from his compatriot and teammate Sven Erik Bystrom. Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Soudal) faded after launching his sprint early but held on for second while Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing) took third.

Kristoff was one of a group of six men that had broken free and held a slim advantage over the peloton. Katusha had numbers, with Bystrom also in the group, while Lotto-Soudal had three in the form of fastman Debusschere, Sean De Bie and Lars Bak. Stijn Devolder was the lone ranger of the group, hoping to upset the sprinters.

The group shared the work as they pulled out a gap of almost a minute on the larger Team Sky and Orica-GreenEdge-led peloton in the final 20 kilometres. However, it became evident that the onus would be on Katusha in the closing five kilometres. First year professional, Bystrom, did a valiant job dragging the whole group along, while Kristoff sat four riders back and saved his energy.

Bystrom finally peeled off under the flamme rouge, leaving De Bie to lead them into the sprint. Debusschere, who had been firmly sat at the tail end of the group, then made the first move. Kristoff jumped at the same time and soon passed the Belgian into the final, major, turn. Debusschere held onto Kristoff’s wheel but there was nothing to stop the Norwegian from taking victory.

“I saw that we had Sven in front, but I know that he doesn’t really have the best sprint so it was not perfect but he did a very good race,” Kristoff said. “Then I told the other guys to keep it close and I could bridge up on Berendries and I made it back to the first group and then we worked full gas all the way to the finish to keep the gap.

“I was not really sure because the Belgian champion is a fast guy and he was not pulling so I didn’t know how fresh he was so in the end I could take it quite clear… He went just as I wanted to go so we went at the same time, but I had a little bit more speed in the legs in the end so I could take him.”

Kristoff now holds a two-second lead over Debusschere in the overall classification. He has finished on the final podium before but remained coy on his chances this year. “It was not the plan this morning but we will see how it is after tomorrow and after the last day.”

How it happened

The day began with controversy about the wind for the second race running. While the gusts were not as strong as they had been two days prior at Gent-Wevelgem, the riders were cautious about a repeat performance. In the end, the organisers acquiesced and neutralised the opening 14.5 kilometres due to the narrow roads.

Unfortunately for Geert Steegmans (Trek Factory Racing) there was a repeat performance. The Belgian crashed in the early part of the stage, which resulted in a trip to the hospital. Fortunately for Steegmans, x-rays confirmed that he had not broken anything in the fall but had sustained a knee injury.

The tailwind at the start meant the peloton set off at a fair pace and it took some time for a breakaway to form. Seven men had a go but after 56 kilometres it was still gruppo compatto. It wasn’t until the peloton had tipped over the 100-kilometre mark that four men pulled out a gap on the group. Jen Debusschere (Lotto-Soudal), Jarl Salomein (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Michael Reihs (Cult Energy Pro Cycling) and Nelson Oliviera (Lampre-Merida) were the lucky riders.

The four men were unable to build a substantial lead and were kept at close quarters to the peloton. Lars Bak (Lotto-Soudal) soon joined them and pulled clear of the other escapees with his teammate Debusschere. With just over 20 kilometres remaining, a group containing Kristoff jumped the gap and were able to make the definitive break from the peloton. The advantage rose to a maximum 44 seconds with Kristoff eventually crossing the line 32 seconds over the main group.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 3:59:31 2 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 4 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 6 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:06 7 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:32 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:34 9 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 11 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 12 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 13 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast 14 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 15 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 16 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 17 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 18 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 19 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 20 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 21 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 22 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 23 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 24 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast 25 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 26 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 27 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 28 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 29 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 30 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 31 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 32 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 33 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 34 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 35 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 36 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 37 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 38 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 39 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 40 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 41 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 42 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 43 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 44 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 45 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 46 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 47 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 48 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:01 49 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 50 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:29 51 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 52 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot 0:03:31 53 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast 54 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:37 55 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M 0:05:16 56 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot 57 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 58 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 59 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 60 Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 61 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 62 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 63 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast 64 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 65 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 66 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 67 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 68 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 69 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 70 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 71 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 72 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 73 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 74 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 75 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 76 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 77 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 78 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 79 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 80 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 81 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 82 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 83 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 84 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 85 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 86 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 87 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 88 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 89 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 90 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 91 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 92 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 93 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 94 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 95 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 96 Matt BRAMMEIER MTN - Qhubeka 0:06:39 97 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:09:10 98 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 99 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 100 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 101 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 102 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 103 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 104 Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 105 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 106 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast 107 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 108 Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot 109 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 110 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 111 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 112 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 113 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 114 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 115 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 116 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 117 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 118 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 119 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 120 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 121 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 122 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 123 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 124 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 125 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 126 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 127 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 128 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 129 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:15:26 130 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:31 131 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:15:48 132 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka 133 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 134 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 135 Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M 136 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:17:52 137 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr 138 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 139 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 140 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 141 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 142 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 143 Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot 144 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 145 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 146 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 147 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 148 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 149 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 150 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 0:24:15 151 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 152 Melvin Van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M 153 Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 154 Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 155 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 156 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 157 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 158 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 159 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast 160 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 161 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 162 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 163 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 164 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 165 Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Team 3M 166 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 167 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 168 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 169 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 170 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli 171 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 172 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 173 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 174 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast 175 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast 176 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 177 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M 178 Fabrice Mels (Bel) Team 3M 179 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:24:46 DNF Christophe Sleurs (Bel) Team 3M DNF Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team DNF Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli DNF Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNF Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team DNF John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team DNF Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing DNF Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini DNS Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 pts 2 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 2 3 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 pts 2 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 2 3 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 20 pts 2 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 3 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 16 4 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 5 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 12 6 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 10 7 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 9 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 10 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 6 11 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 5 12 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 4 13 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast 3 14 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 2 15 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 1 - Edelare # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 pts 2 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 3 3 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountain 2 - Leberg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 pts 2 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 3 3 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountain 3 - Berendries # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 pts 2 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 3 3 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 4 - Leberg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 pts 2 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 3 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 5 - Berendries # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 pts 2 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 3 3 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountain 6 - Valkenberg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 pts 2 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 3 3 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 7 - Eikenmolen # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 pts 2 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 3 3 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 8 - Klemhoustraat # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 pts 2 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 3 3 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountain 9 - Leberg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 3 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 1

Mountain 10 - Berendries # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 3 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 1

Mountain 11 - Valkenberg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 5 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 3 3 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 12 - Eikenmolen # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 5 pts 2 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 3 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 1

Mountain 13 - Klemhoustraat # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 5 pts 2 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 3 3 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotto Soudal 11:58:33 2 Team Katusha 0:00:40 3 Trek Factory Racing 0:01:08 4 BMC Racing Team 0:01:40 5 Lampre-Merida 0:01:42 6 Team Europcar 7 Etixx - Quick-Step 8 Team Sky 9 Astana Pro Team 10 Southeast Pro Cycling 0:04:39 11 Orica GreenEdge 0:04:45 12 FDJ.fr 0:06:24 13 Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 14 MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:47 15 Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:09:21 16 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:11:06 17 Bora-Argon 18 0:14:01 18 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 19 Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:15:48 20 Bardiani CSF 0:18:54 21 Movistar Team 0:19:42 22 Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:23:36 23 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:30:05 24 Team 3M 0:30:14 25 Androni Giocattoli 0:41:00

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 3:59:21 2 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:02 3 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:06 4 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:00:07 5 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:10 6 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:16 7 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:42 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:44 9 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 11 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 12 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 13 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast 14 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 15 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 16 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 17 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 18 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 19 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 20 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 21 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 22 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 23 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 24 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast 25 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 26 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 27 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 28 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 29 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 30 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 31 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 32 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 33 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 34 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 35 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 36 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 37 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 38 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 39 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 40 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 41 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 42 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 43 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 44 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 45 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 46 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 47 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 48 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:11 49 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 50 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:39 51 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 52 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot 0:03:41 53 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast 54 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:47 55 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:05:24 56 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:05:25 57 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M 0:05:26 58 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot 59 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 60 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 61 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 62 Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 63 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 64 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 65 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast 66 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 67 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 68 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 69 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 70 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 71 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 72 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 73 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 74 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 75 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 76 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 77 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 78 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 79 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 80 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 81 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 82 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 83 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 84 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 85 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 86 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 87 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 88 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 89 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 90 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 91 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 92 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 93 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 94 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 95 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 96 Matt BRAMMEIER MTN - Qhubeka 0:06:49 97 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:17 98 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 99 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:09:18 100 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:19 101 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 102 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:09:20 103 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 104 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 105 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 106 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 107 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 108 Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 109 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 110 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast 111 Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot 112 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 113 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 114 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 115 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 116 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 117 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 118 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 119 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 120 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 121 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 122 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 123 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 124 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 125 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 126 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 127 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 128 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 129 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:41 130 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:15:46 131 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:15:58 132 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka 133 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 134 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 135 Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M 136 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:18:02 137 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr 138 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 139 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 140 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 141 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 142 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 143 Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot 144 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 145 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 146 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 147 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 148 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 149 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 150 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 0:24:25 151 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 152 Melvin Van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M 153 Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 154 Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 155 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 156 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 157 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 158 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 159 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast 160 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 161 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 162 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 163 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 164 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 165 Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Team 3M 166 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 167 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 168 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 169 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 170 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli 171 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 172 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 173 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 174 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast 175 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast 176 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 177 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M 178 Fabrice Mels (Bel) Team 3M 179 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:24:56

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 20 pts 2 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 3 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 16 4 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 5 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 12 6 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 10 7 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 9 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 10 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 6 11 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 5 12 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 4 13 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast 3 14 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 2 15 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 1 16 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing -5

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 3 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 4 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 5 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 2 6 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 2 7 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 1 8 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 9 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 40 pts 2 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 20 3 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 13 4 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 9 6 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 9 7 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 7 8 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 7 9 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1