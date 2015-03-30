Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde past winners
Race history 1977-2014
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2014
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (BEL) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2013
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2012
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2011
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|2010
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|2009
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas
|2008
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|2007
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) Lampre-Fondital
|2006
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Discovery Channel
|2005
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Discovery Channel
|2004
|George Hincapie (USA) US Postal Service presented by Berry Floor
|2003
|Raivis Belohvosciks (Lat) Marlux-Wincor Nixdorf
|2002
|Peter Van Petegem (Bel) Lotto-Adecco
|2001
|Nico Mattan (Bel)
|2000
|Vjatcheslav Ekimov (Rus)
|1999
|Peter Van Petegem (Bel)
|1998
|Michele Bartoli (Ita)
|1997
|Johan Museeuw (Bel)
|1996
|Vjatcheslav Ekimov (Rus)
|1995
|Michele Bartoli (Ita)
|1994
|Fabio Roscioli (Ita)
|1993
|Eric Vanderaerden (Bel)
|1992
|Frans Maassen (Ned)
|1991
|Jelle Nijdam (Ned)
|1990
|Erwin Nijboer (Ned)
|1989
|Eric Vanderaerden (Bel)
|1988
|Eric Vanderaerden (Bel)
|1987
|Eric Vanderaerden (Bel)
|1986
|Eric Vanderaerden (Bel)
|1985
|Jean-Luc Vandenbroucke (Bel)
|1984
|Bert Oosterbosch (Ned)
|1983
|Cees Priem (Ned)
|1982
|Gerrie Knetemann (Ned)
|1981
|Jan Bogaert (Bel)
|1980
|Sean Kelly (Ire)
|1979
|Gustave Van Roosbroeck (Bel)
|1978
|Guido Van Sweevelt (Bel)
|1977
|Roger Rosiers (Bel)
