Image 1 of 39 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) wins De Panne closing time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 39 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) during the stage 3b time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 39 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 39 World time trial champion Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 39 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 39 Stefan Küng (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 39 Stefan Küng (BMC Racing Team) was second in the time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 39 Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing) fifth in the time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 39 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 39 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won the overall title (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 39 Overall winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) was third in the time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 39 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 39 Stage winner Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 39 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 15 of 39 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 39 Stefan Kung (BMC Racing). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 39 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 39 Bradley Wiggins in his rainbow jersey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 39 Trek Factory Racing. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 39 Stage runner-up Stefan Küng (BMC Racing). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 39 Julien Vermote (Etixx-quickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 39 Julien Vermote (Etixx-quickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 39 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 39 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 39 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 39 Stage winner Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 39 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 28 of 39 Bradley Wiggins takes off on his winning ride. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 29 of 39 Alexander Kristoff celebrates his overall win at De Panne. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 39 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) gives the thumbs up to his overall win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 39 Alexander Kristoff at Driedaagse De Panne. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 39 Kristoff puts on the final leader's jersey at Driedaagse De Panne. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 39 Bradley Wiggins on the final Driedaagse De Panne podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 39 Alexander Kristoff celebrates his overall win at De Panne. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 39 Lotto Soudal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 39 Trek Factory Racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 39 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 39 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 39 Trek Factory Racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Bradley Wiggins won his last ever time trial in Team Sky colours, with an aggressive, powerful ride during the 14.2km final stage at the Three Days of De Panne.

Triple stage winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won overall, after favourite Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing) failed to snatch victory from the Norwegian. Kristoff was 18 seconds slower than Wiggins but one second faster than the Belgian and so Devolder finished 23 seconds down in the final overall classification. Wiggins storming up the classification to take third place at 42 seconds.

Kristoff struggled to understand he had won overall immediately after finishing his time trial but was all smiles on the podium, knowing his form is excellent as Sunday’s Tour of Flanders approaches.

“I couldn’t win the time trial (to win all four stages) but I did a good time trial. I pushed all the way and got good feedback from the sports directeur. I’m happy, it was maybe my best time trial ever,” Kristoff said.

“I was one sec down on Devolder at half way but I think I did well in the corners and took time back. I was scared before the start but I rode well. I haven’t ridden a lot of time trials, you can perhaps see that but I’m happy with how it went.”

Wiggins was determined to win

Wiggins had played a domestiques role during the road stages at Driedaagse de Panne but was clearly determined to win the final time trial stage, while wearing the world champion’s rainbow stripes.

He charged down the ramp and quickly got up to speed. He then dived through the corners and stayed in his aerodynamic position on the bike during most of the 14.2km course around De Panne. Wiggins was fastest at the intermediate time split after 5.4km and held his speed for the rest of the course, stopping the clock in a time of 17:49. Wiggins blew away the earlier fast times set by Jesse Sergent (Trek Factory Racing) 18:17, Guillaume van Keirsbulck (Etixx-QuickStep) 18:07, and Stefan Kung (BMC) 17:59.

Wiggins seemed especially pleased to collect a huge bottle of Belgian beer on the podium, happy that he will have something to celebrate his time at Team Sky after Paris-Roubaix, his last race with the British WorldTour team.

"I think it was one of my first time trials as a professional back in 2002 and it's probably my last one on this level. So it's nice to win and it was certainly in my mind today and this week. I really wanted to win this one,” Wiggins said.

“I think I was eleventh the first time I came here and I've won here before in 2009. I've always liked this time trial, especially when the weather picks up. It felt horrible but I think it was the same for everyone. We raced this morning really early and it never feels like it's flowing and fresh. Everyone's trying really hard. I knew there was an opportunity to jump up onto the podium as well."

Wiggins, Kristoff, Deolvder and everyone else in Belgium will now turn their attention to Sunday's Tour of Flanders.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 0:17:50 2 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:10 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:18 4 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:19 6 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:28 7 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:31 8 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:34 9 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:35 10 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:41 11 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:42 12 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:44 13 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:45 14 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:46 15 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:47 17 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:49 18 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 19 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:50 20 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 21 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:51 22 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:52 23 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:00:54 24 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 25 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:58 26 Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 27 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:59 28 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 0:01:05 29 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:06 30 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:07 31 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:12 32 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:13 33 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 34 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:14 35 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 36 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:15 37 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 38 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:01:16 39 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:17 40 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 41 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot 0:01:18 42 Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot 0:01:21 43 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:22 44 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:01:23 45 Eugert Zhupa (Ita) Southeast 0:01:24 46 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:25 47 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:01:26 48 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:32 49 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast 0:01:35 50 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 51 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:36 52 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 53 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 54 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:37 55 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:40 56 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:41 57 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:44 58 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:01:45 59 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 60 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:01:47 61 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:49 62 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:01:50 63 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 64 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 65 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:53 66 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:55 67 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:58 68 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 69 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:01 70 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast 71 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:02:02 72 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 73 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:07 74 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 75 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M 0:02:08 76 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:09 77 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 78 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 79 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot 0:02:10 80 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:11 81 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast 0:02:12 82 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 83 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:14 84 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:16 85 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 86 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:02:18 87 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:22 88 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:02:23 89 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:28 90 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 91 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast 0:02:29 92 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:02:30 93 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 0:02:31 94 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:36 95 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:02:44 96 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:45 97 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:50 98 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 99 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:52 100 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M 0:03:06 101 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 102 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:28 103 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 0:03:33 104 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:34 105 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:41 106 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:58 DNS Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNS Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha DNS Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha DNS Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge DNS Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha DNS Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step DNS James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNS Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky DNS Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing DNS Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNS Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace DNS Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling DNS Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge DNS Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team

Point # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 10 pts 2 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 8 4 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 5 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 6 6 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 5 7 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 8 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 9 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 10 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Etixx - Quick Step 0:54:54 2 Team Sky 0:00:07 3 Trek Factory Racing 0:00:33 4 Lotto Soudal 0:00:56 5 Orica Greenedge 0:00:57 6 BMC Racing Team 0:01:05 7 Fdj 0:01:26 8 Astana Pro Team 0:01:30 9 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:59 10 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:31 11 Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:02:59 12 Team Europcar 0:03:00 13 Lampre - Merida 0:03:15 14 Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:03:18 15 Bora-Argon 18 0:03:33 16 Southeast 17 Movistar Team 0:03:34 18 MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:43 19 Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:03:47 20 Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:04:31 21 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:04:50 22 Team 3M 0:06:03

Final general classification after stage 3b # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 12:19:10 2 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:23 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:42 4 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:50 5 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:58 6 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:00:59 7 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:13 8 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:16 9 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:17 10 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:01:20 11 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:21 12 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:26 13 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:01:30 14 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:32 15 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:33 16 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:34 17 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:01:36 18 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:40 19 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:41 20 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 0:01:47 21 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:48 22 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:49 23 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:54 24 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:59 25 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:05 26 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:18 27 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:19 28 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:22 29 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:02:29 30 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 0:02:32 31 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:37 32 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:40 33 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast 0:02:43 34 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 0:02:45 35 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast 0:03:11 36 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:27 37 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:48 38 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:28 39 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:52 40 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:05:13 41 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:05:47 42 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot 0:05:49 43 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:06:13 44 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:06:29 45 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:06:35 46 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:06:36 47 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot 0:06:42 48 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:06:47 49 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:59 50 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:07:04 51 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:07:05 52 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 0:07:07 53 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:07:08 54 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:07:13 55 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:07:14 56 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:07:33 57 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 58 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:07:56 59 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:08:07 60 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:08:18 61 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:08:26 62 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:08:36 63 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast 0:08:43 64 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:08:50 65 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:08:52 66 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:40 67 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:10:01 68 Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:10:16 69 Eugert Zhupa (Ita) Southeast 0:10:42 70 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:10:51 71 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:19 72 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:11:20 73 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 0:11:27 74 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:11:29 75 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:54 76 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 0:11:55 77 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 0:13:14 78 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:16:23 79 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:17:28 80 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:18:19 81 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:19:09 82 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:20:11 83 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:22:00 84 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:22:08 85 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:22:39 86 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:22:43 87 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:23:47 88 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:23:49 89 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:24:34 90 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:24:36 91 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:25:28 92 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M 0:25:29 93 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:25:35 94 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:25:36 95 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:25:46 96 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:26:06 97 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 0:26:51 98 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:27:15 99 Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot 0:28:36 100 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:29:05 101 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:29:11 102 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 0:29:43 103 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M 0:29:49 104 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:30:07 105 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast 0:30:15 106 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:30:27

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 58 pts 2 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 27 3 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 22 4 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 19 5 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 18 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 18 7 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 16 8 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 16 9 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 15 10 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 11 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 12 12 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 10 13 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 10 14 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 15 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 9 16 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast 9 17 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 18 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 7 19 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 20 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 5 21 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 22 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 4 23 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 4 24 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 4 25 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 26 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 27 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 28 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 2 29 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 30 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 1 31 Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 1 32 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 9 pts 2 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 4 3 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 3 4 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 5 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 6 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 3 7 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2 8 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 2 9 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 2 10 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 2 11 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 1 12 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 1 13 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 40 pts 2 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 20 3 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 19 4 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 13 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 9 6 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 9 7 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 7 8 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 7 9 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 5 10 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 2 11 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 12 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 1 13 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 1