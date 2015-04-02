Trending

Wiggins dominates De Panne time trial as Kristoff wins overall title

Devolder settles for second overall

Image 1 of 39

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) wins De Panne closing time trial

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) wins De Panne closing time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 39

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) during the stage 3b time trial

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) during the stage 3b time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 39

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 39

World time trial champion Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

World time trial champion Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 39

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 39

Stefan Küng (BMC Racing Team)

Stefan Küng (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 39

Stefan Küng (BMC Racing Team) was second in the time trial

Stefan Küng (BMC Racing Team) was second in the time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 39

Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing) fifth in the time trial

Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing) fifth in the time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 39

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 39

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won the overall title

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won the overall title
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 39

Overall winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) was third in the time trial

Overall winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) was third in the time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 39

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 39

Stage winner Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Stage winner Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 39

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 15 of 39

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in the leader's jersey.

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 39

Stefan Kung (BMC Racing).

Stefan Kung (BMC Racing).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 39

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 39

Bradley Wiggins in his rainbow jersey.

Bradley Wiggins in his rainbow jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 39

Trek Factory Racing.

Trek Factory Racing.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 39

Stage runner-up Stefan Küng (BMC Racing).

Stage runner-up Stefan Küng (BMC Racing).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 39

Julien Vermote (Etixx-quickStep)

Julien Vermote (Etixx-quickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 39

Julien Vermote (Etixx-quickStep)

Julien Vermote (Etixx-quickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 39

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 39

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 39

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 39

Stage winner Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky).

Stage winner Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 39

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 28 of 39

Bradley Wiggins takes off on his winning ride.

Bradley Wiggins takes off on his winning ride.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 29 of 39

Alexander Kristoff celebrates his overall win at De Panne.

Alexander Kristoff celebrates his overall win at De Panne.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 39

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) gives the thumbs up to his overall win.

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) gives the thumbs up to his overall win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 39

Alexander Kristoff at Driedaagse De Panne.

Alexander Kristoff at Driedaagse De Panne.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 39

Kristoff puts on the final leader's jersey at Driedaagse De Panne.

Kristoff puts on the final leader's jersey at Driedaagse De Panne.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 39

Bradley Wiggins on the final Driedaagse De Panne podium.

Bradley Wiggins on the final Driedaagse De Panne podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 39

Alexander Kristoff celebrates his overall win at De Panne.

Alexander Kristoff celebrates his overall win at De Panne.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 39

Lotto Soudal

Lotto Soudal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 39

Trek Factory Racing

Trek Factory Racing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 39

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in the leader's jersey.

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 39

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in the leader's jersey.

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 39

Trek Factory Racing

Trek Factory Racing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Bradley Wiggins won his last ever time trial in Team Sky colours, with an aggressive, powerful ride during the 14.2km final stage at the Three Days of De Panne. 

Triple stage winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won overall, after favourite Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing) failed to snatch victory from the Norwegian. Kristoff was 18 seconds slower than Wiggins but one second faster than the Belgian and so Devolder finished 23 seconds down in the final overall classification. Wiggins storming up the classification to take third place at 42 seconds.

Kristoff struggled to understand he had won overall immediately after finishing his time trial but was all smiles on the podium, knowing his form is excellent as Sunday’s Tour of Flanders approaches.

“I couldn’t win the time trial (to win all four stages) but I did a good time trial. I pushed all the way and got good feedback from the sports directeur. I’m happy, it was maybe my best time trial ever,” Kristoff said.

“I was one sec down on Devolder at half way but I think I did well in the corners and took time back. I was scared before the start but I rode well. I haven’t ridden a lot of time trials, you can perhaps see that but I’m happy with how it went.”

Wiggins was determined to win

Wiggins had played a domestiques role during the road stages at Driedaagse de Panne but was clearly determined to win the final time trial stage, while wearing the world champion’s rainbow stripes.

He charged down the ramp and quickly got up to speed. He then dived through the corners and stayed in his aerodynamic position on the bike during most of the 14.2km course around De Panne. Wiggins was fastest at the intermediate time split after 5.4km and held his speed for the rest of the course, stopping the clock in a time of 17:49. Wiggins blew  away the earlier fast times set by Jesse Sergent (Trek Factory Racing) 18:17, Guillaume van Keirsbulck (Etixx-QuickStep) 18:07, and Stefan Kung (BMC) 17:59.

Wiggins seemed especially pleased to collect a huge bottle of Belgian beer on the podium, happy that he will have something to celebrate his time at Team Sky after Paris-Roubaix, his last race with the British WorldTour team.

"I think it was one of my first time trials as a professional back in 2002 and it's probably my last one on this level. So it's nice to win and it was certainly in my mind today and this week. I really wanted to win this one,” Wiggins said.

“I think I was eleventh the first time I came here and I've won here before in 2009. I've always liked this time trial, especially when the weather picks up. It felt horrible but I think it was the same for everyone. We raced this morning really early and it never feels like it's flowing and fresh. Everyone's trying really hard. I knew there was an opportunity to jump up onto the podium as well."

Wiggins, Kristoff, Deolvder and everyone else in Belgium will now turn their attention to Sunday's Tour of Flanders.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky0:17:50
2Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:10
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:18
4Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
5Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:19
6Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:00:28
7Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:31
8Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:34
9Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:35
10Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:00:41
11André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:42
12Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:44
13Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:00:45
14Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:46
15Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:47
17Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:49
18Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
19Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:50
20Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
21Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:51
22Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:52
23Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:00:54
24Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
25Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:58
26Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
27Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:59
28Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:01:05
29Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:06
30Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:07
31Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge0:01:12
32Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:01:13
33Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
34Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:14
35William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
36Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:15
37Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
38Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:01:16
39Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:17
40Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
41Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:18
42Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:21
43Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:22
44Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:01:23
45Eugert Zhupa (Ita) Southeast0:01:24
46Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:25
47Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:01:26
48Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:32
49Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast0:01:35
50Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
51Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:36
52Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
53Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
54Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:37
55Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:40
56Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:41
57Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:01:44
58Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:01:45
59Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
60Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:47
61Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:49
62Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:01:50
63Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
64Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
65Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:53
66Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:01:55
67Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:58
68Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
69Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:01
70Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast
71Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:02:02
72Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
73Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:07
74Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
75Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M0:02:08
76Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:09
77Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
78Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
79Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot0:02:10
80Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:11
81Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast0:02:12
82Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
83Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:14
84Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:16
85Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
86Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:02:18
87Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:22
88Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:02:23
89Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:28
90Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
91Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast0:02:29
92Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:02:30
93Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace0:02:31
94Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:36
95Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:02:44
96Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:45
97Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:50
98Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
99Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:52
100Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M0:03:06
101Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
102Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:03:28
103Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot0:03:33
104Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:34
105Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:41
106Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:58
DNSEnrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNSJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
DNSMarco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
DNSAdam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
DNSAlexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
DNSIljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNSJames Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNSBernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
DNSHayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
DNSEnrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNSKevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
DNSRussell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNSLeigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNSKlaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team

Point
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky10pts
2Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha8
4Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step7
5Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing6
6Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing5
7Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
8Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3
9Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
10Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick Step0:54:54
2Team Sky0:00:07
3Trek Factory Racing0:00:33
4Lotto Soudal0:00:56
5Orica Greenedge0:00:57
6BMC Racing Team0:01:05
7Fdj0:01:26
8Astana Pro Team0:01:30
9Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:59
10Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:31
11Roompot Oranje Peloton0:02:59
12Team Europcar0:03:00
13Lampre - Merida0:03:15
14Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:03:18
15Bora-Argon 180:03:33
16Southeast
17Movistar Team0:03:34
18MTN - Qhubeka0:03:43
19Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:03:47
20Wallonie - Bruxelles0:04:31
21Nippo - Vini Fantini0:04:50
22Team 3M0:06:03

Final general classification after stage 3b
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha12:19:10
2Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:23
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky0:00:42
4Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:50
5Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:58
6Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:00:59
7Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:13
8Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:16
9Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:17
10André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:01:20
11Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:01:21
12Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:26
13Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:01:30
14Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:32
15Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:33
16Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:34
17Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:01:36
18Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:40
19Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:41
20Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:01:47
21Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:48
22Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:49
23Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge0:01:54
24Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:59
25Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:05
26Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:18
27Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:19
28Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:22
29Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:02:29
30Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace0:02:32
31Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:02:37
32Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:40
33Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast0:02:43
34Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace0:02:45
35Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast0:03:11
36Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:27
37Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:48
38Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:28
39Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:52
40Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:13
41Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:05:47
42Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot0:05:49
43Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:06:13
44Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:06:29
45Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:06:35
46Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:06:36
47Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot0:06:42
48Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:06:47
49Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:59
50Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:07:04
51Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:05
52Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace0:07:07
53Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:07:08
54Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:07:13
55Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:07:14
56Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:33
57Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
58Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:07:56
59Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:08:07
60Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:08:18
61Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:08:26
62Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:08:36
63Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast0:08:43
64William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:08:50
65Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:08:52
66Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:40
67Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:10:01
68Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:10:16
69Eugert Zhupa (Ita) Southeast0:10:42
70Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:10:51
71Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:19
72Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:11:20
73Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace0:11:27
74Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:11:29
75Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:54
76Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M0:11:55
77Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot0:13:14
78Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:16:23
79Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:17:28
80Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:18:19
81David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr0:19:09
82Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:20:11
83Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:22:00
84Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:22:08
85Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:22:39
86Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:22:43
87Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:23:47
88Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:23:49
89Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:24:34
90Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:24:36
91Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:25:28
92Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M0:25:29
93Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:25:35
94Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:25:36
95Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:25:46
96Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:26:06
97Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot0:26:51
98Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:27:15
99Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot0:28:36
100Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:29:05
101Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:29:11
102Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace0:29:43
103Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M0:29:49
104Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:30:07
105Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast0:30:15
106Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:30:27

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha58pts
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida27
3Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing22
4Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot19
5Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team18
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky18
7Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka16
8Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 1816
9Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles15
10Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
11Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal12
12Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky10
13Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha10
14Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
15André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal9
16Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast9
17Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step8
18Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge7
19Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step7
20Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing5
21Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
22Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka4
23Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 184
24Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot4
25Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3
26Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr3
27Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
28Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team2
29Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr2
30Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar1
31Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling1
32Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M9pts
2Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace4
3Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal3
4Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
5Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
6Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace3
7Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 182
8Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida2
9Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar2
10Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka2
11Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling1
12Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot1
13Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise40pts
2Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling20
3Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert19
4Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal13
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha9
6Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing9
7Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha7
8Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida7
9Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling5
10Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M2
11Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
12Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace1
13Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal37:00:17
2Trek Factory Racing0:00:45
3Etixx - Quick Step0:00:46
4Team Sky0:00:53
5BMC Racing Team0:01:49
6Astana Pro Team0:02:16
7Team Europcar0:03:46
8Lampre - Merida0:04:44
9Orica Greenedge0:04:46
10Fdj0:06:54
11Southeast0:07:16
12Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:09:15
13MTN - Qhubeka0:11:00
14Roompot Oranje Peloton0:11:24
15Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:15:36
16Bora-Argon 180:16:38
17Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:18:10
18Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:19:33
19Movistar Team0:22:46
20Wallonie - Bruxelles0:28:48
21Nippo - Vini Fantini0:33:59
22Team 3M0:53:48

