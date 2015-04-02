Wiggins dominates De Panne time trial as Kristoff wins overall title
Devolder settles for second overall
Stage 3b: De Panne (ITT) - De Panne (ITT)
Bradley Wiggins won his last ever time trial in Team Sky colours, with an aggressive, powerful ride during the 14.2km final stage at the Three Days of De Panne.
Triple stage winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won overall, after favourite Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing) failed to snatch victory from the Norwegian. Kristoff was 18 seconds slower than Wiggins but one second faster than the Belgian and so Devolder finished 23 seconds down in the final overall classification. Wiggins storming up the classification to take third place at 42 seconds.
Kristoff struggled to understand he had won overall immediately after finishing his time trial but was all smiles on the podium, knowing his form is excellent as Sunday’s Tour of Flanders approaches.
“I couldn’t win the time trial (to win all four stages) but I did a good time trial. I pushed all the way and got good feedback from the sports directeur. I’m happy, it was maybe my best time trial ever,” Kristoff said.
“I was one sec down on Devolder at half way but I think I did well in the corners and took time back. I was scared before the start but I rode well. I haven’t ridden a lot of time trials, you can perhaps see that but I’m happy with how it went.”
Wiggins was determined to win
Wiggins had played a domestiques role during the road stages at Driedaagse de Panne but was clearly determined to win the final time trial stage, while wearing the world champion’s rainbow stripes.
He charged down the ramp and quickly got up to speed. He then dived through the corners and stayed in his aerodynamic position on the bike during most of the 14.2km course around De Panne. Wiggins was fastest at the intermediate time split after 5.4km and held his speed for the rest of the course, stopping the clock in a time of 17:49. Wiggins blew away the earlier fast times set by Jesse Sergent (Trek Factory Racing) 18:17, Guillaume van Keirsbulck (Etixx-QuickStep) 18:07, and Stefan Kung (BMC) 17:59.
Wiggins seemed especially pleased to collect a huge bottle of Belgian beer on the podium, happy that he will have something to celebrate his time at Team Sky after Paris-Roubaix, his last race with the British WorldTour team.
"I think it was one of my first time trials as a professional back in 2002 and it's probably my last one on this level. So it's nice to win and it was certainly in my mind today and this week. I really wanted to win this one,” Wiggins said.
“I think I was eleventh the first time I came here and I've won here before in 2009. I've always liked this time trial, especially when the weather picks up. It felt horrible but I think it was the same for everyone. We raced this morning really early and it never feels like it's flowing and fresh. Everyone's trying really hard. I knew there was an opportunity to jump up onto the podium as well."
Wiggins, Kristoff, Deolvder and everyone else in Belgium will now turn their attention to Sunday's Tour of Flanders.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|0:17:50
|2
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:10
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:18
|4
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:19
|6
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:28
|7
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:31
|8
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:34
|9
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:35
|10
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:41
|11
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:42
|12
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:44
|13
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:45
|14
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:46
|15
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:47
|17
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:49
|18
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|19
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:50
|20
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:51
|22
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:52
|23
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:00:54
|24
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:58
|26
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|27
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:59
|28
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:01:05
|29
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:06
|30
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:07
|31
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:12
|32
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:13
|33
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|34
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:14
|35
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|36
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:15
|37
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:01:16
|39
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:17
|40
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|41
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:18
|42
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:21
|43
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:22
|44
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:23
|45
|Eugert Zhupa (Ita) Southeast
|0:01:24
|46
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:25
|47
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:26
|48
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:32
|49
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast
|0:01:35
|50
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|51
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:36
|52
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|53
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|54
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:37
|55
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:40
|56
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:41
|57
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:44
|58
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:01:45
|59
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|60
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:47
|61
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:49
|62
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:01:50
|63
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|64
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|65
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:53
|66
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:55
|67
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:58
|68
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|69
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:01
|70
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast
|71
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:02:02
|72
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|73
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:07
|74
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|75
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:02:08
|76
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:09
|77
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|78
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|79
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:02:10
|80
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:11
|81
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast
|0:02:12
|82
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|83
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:14
|84
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:16
|85
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|86
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:02:18
|87
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:22
|88
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:02:23
|89
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:28
|90
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|91
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast
|0:02:29
|92
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:30
|93
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|0:02:31
|94
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:36
|95
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:02:44
|96
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:45
|97
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:50
|98
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|99
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:52
|100
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
|0:03:06
|101
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|102
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:28
|103
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:03:33
|104
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:34
|105
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:41
|106
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:58
|DNS
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNS
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|DNS
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|DNS
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|DNS
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNS
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNS
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNS
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|DNS
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|DNS
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNS
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|DNS
|Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|DNS
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|pts
|2
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|8
|4
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|5
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|6
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|7
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|8
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|9
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|10
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:54:54
|2
|Team Sky
|0:00:07
|3
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:33
|4
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:56
|5
|Orica Greenedge
|0:00:57
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:05
|7
|Fdj
|0:01:26
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:30
|9
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:59
|10
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:31
|11
|Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:02:59
|12
|Team Europcar
|0:03:00
|13
|Lampre - Merida
|0:03:15
|14
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:03:18
|15
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:33
|16
|Southeast
|17
|Movistar Team
|0:03:34
|18
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:43
|19
|Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:03:47
|20
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:04:31
|21
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:04:50
|22
|Team 3M
|0:06:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|12:19:10
|2
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:23
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:42
|4
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:50
|5
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:58
|6
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:59
|7
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:13
|8
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:16
|9
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:17
|10
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:20
|11
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:21
|12
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:26
|13
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:01:30
|14
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:32
|15
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:33
|16
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:34
|17
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:01:36
|18
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:40
|19
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:41
|20
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:01:47
|21
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:48
|22
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:49
|23
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:54
|24
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:59
|25
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:05
|26
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:18
|27
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:19
|28
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:22
|29
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:02:29
|30
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|0:02:32
|31
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:37
|32
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:40
|33
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast
|0:02:43
|34
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|0:02:45
|35
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast
|0:03:11
|36
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:27
|37
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:48
|38
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:28
|39
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:52
|40
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:13
|41
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:05:47
|42
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:05:49
|43
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:06:13
|44
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:29
|45
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:35
|46
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:06:36
|47
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:06:42
|48
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:47
|49
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:59
|50
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:07:04
|51
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:07:05
|52
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|0:07:07
|53
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:07:08
|54
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:07:13
|55
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:07:14
|56
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:07:33
|57
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|58
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:07:56
|59
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:08:07
|60
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:18
|61
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:08:26
|62
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:08:36
|63
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast
|0:08:43
|64
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:08:50
|65
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:08:52
|66
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:40
|67
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:10:01
|68
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:10:16
|69
|Eugert Zhupa (Ita) Southeast
|0:10:42
|70
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:10:51
|71
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:19
|72
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:11:20
|73
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|0:11:27
|74
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:29
|75
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:54
|76
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|0:11:55
|77
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:13:14
|78
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:16:23
|79
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:17:28
|80
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:18:19
|81
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:19:09
|82
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:20:11
|83
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:22:00
|84
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:22:08
|85
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:22:39
|86
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:22:43
|87
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:23:47
|88
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:49
|89
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:24:34
|90
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:36
|91
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:25:28
|92
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:25:29
|93
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:25:35
|94
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:25:36
|95
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:25:46
|96
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:26:06
|97
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:26:51
|98
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:27:15
|99
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:28:36
|100
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:29:05
|101
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:29:11
|102
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|0:29:43
|103
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
|0:29:49
|104
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:30:07
|105
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast
|0:30:15
|106
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:30:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|58
|pts
|2
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|27
|3
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|22
|4
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|19
|5
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|18
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|18
|7
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|8
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|16
|9
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|15
|10
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|11
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|12
|12
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|13
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|10
|14
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|15
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|9
|16
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast
|9
|17
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|18
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|19
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|20
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|21
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|22
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|23
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|4
|24
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|4
|25
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|26
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|27
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|28
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|29
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|30
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|31
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|1
|32
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|9
|pts
|2
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|4
|3
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|3
|4
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|5
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|6
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|3
|7
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|8
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|2
|9
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|10
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|11
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|1
|12
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|1
|13
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|40
|pts
|2
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|20
|3
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|19
|4
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|13
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|9
|6
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|7
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|7
|8
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|7
|9
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|5
|10
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|2
|11
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|12
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|1
|13
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|37:00:17
|2
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:45
|3
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:00:46
|4
|Team Sky
|0:00:53
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:49
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:16
|7
|Team Europcar
|0:03:46
|8
|Lampre - Merida
|0:04:44
|9
|Orica Greenedge
|0:04:46
|10
|Fdj
|0:06:54
|11
|Southeast
|0:07:16
|12
|Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:09:15
|13
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:11:00
|14
|Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:11:24
|15
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:15:36
|16
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:16:38
|17
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:18:10
|18
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:19:33
|19
|Movistar Team
|0:22:46
|20
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:28:48
|21
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:33:59
|22
|Team 3M
|0:53:48
