Image 1 of 15 Who won? It was a close call (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 15 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) pulls on the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 15 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) will wear the jersey during the final time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 15 Greipel was not sure if he had won the sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 15 Greipel heads to the podium but was soon told he was second (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 15 Andre Greipel thanks one of his Lotto Soudal teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 15 The Katusha team lead out the sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 15 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 15 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) raises a big beer (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 15 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) was not sure if he had won either (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 15 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 15 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) hit the line together (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 15 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) kicked first (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 15 The finish is on asphalt this year after the cobbles were covered over (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 15 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) collects more prizes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) took his third sprint win and strengthened his overall lead in the morning road race at the Three Days of De Panne in a very close sprint with Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal).

The Norwegian duelled with Andrea Guardini (Astana) before accelerating to the line but Greipel was on his wheel and had the acceleration to come up along side him. Both riders threw their bikes at the line and seemed to hit the line at the same time. However the race officials ruled that Kristoff won the stage. Greipel was second, with Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) third and Guardini fourth.

The official finish photo revealed that Kristoff won by a margin of 3/10000 of a second or just five millimetres.

“I think I’ve never experienced such a close win. A draw would be a nice result too. For me we could have been both on the podium, we both deserve it, though I am happy with this verdict too, of course,” Kristoff said after becoming the first rider to ever win three stages in the same edition of the Three Days of De Panne.

“I started my sprint a bit from too far, just like I did in Milano-Sanremo. There was more head wind than I expected. Greipel was in my wheel and he almost came around me. I had of course the experience with this short morning stage, it is my fifth Three Days of De Panne-Koksijde and I’ve won this morning stage already two times before. We were dead even at the finish.”

Thanks to the stage winner’s time bonus, Kristoff now leads overall by 22 seconds. The final overall classification will be decided in the afternoon 14.2km time trial around De Panne.

“Three in a row is unique but I don’t think I will make four in a row,” Kristoff admitted. “There are better time trial specialists here than me. I need to go full gas to loose as less seconds as possible and to finish as high as possible in the overall classification. In theory I can lose a lot in 14 kilometres. With a top three and on the final podium I’d be happy.”

Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing) is second overall and the big favourite for overall victory. He won the race in 2005 and has shown some good form in recent weeks. However Lars Bak (Lotto Soudal) should not be overlooked. The Dane is third overall at 23 seconds and can also time trial pretty well.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 2:28:26 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 Jakub Marecko (Ita) Southeast 6 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 7 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 8 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 9 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 11 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 12 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 14 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 15 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 17 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 18 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 19 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 Fabrice Mels (Bel) Team 3M 21 Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M 22 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 23 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 24 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 25 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 26 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 27 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 28 Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 29 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 30 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 31 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 32 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 33 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 34 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr 35 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M 36 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 37 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 38 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast 39 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 40 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 41 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 42 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 43 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 44 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 45 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 46 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 47 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 48 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 49 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 50 Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot 51 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 52 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 53 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 54 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 55 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 56 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 57 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 58 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 59 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 60 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 61 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 62 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 63 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 64 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 65 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 66 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 67 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 68 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 69 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 70 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 71 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 72 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 73 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 74 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 75 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 76 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast 77 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 78 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 79 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot 80 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 81 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 82 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 83 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 84 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 85 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot 86 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 87 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 88 Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot 89 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 90 Eugert Zhupa (Ita) Southeast 91 Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 92 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 93 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 94 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 95 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 96 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 97 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 98 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 99 Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 100 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 101 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 102 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 103 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 104 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 105 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:00:22 106 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 107 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:00:24 108 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 109 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 110 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 111 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:00:29 112 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 113 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:31 114 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:00:39 115 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:42 116 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:58 117 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:01:00 118 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:31 119 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli 120 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast 0:01:44 121 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:01:54 122 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 123 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 124 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 125 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 126 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 127 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 128 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 129 Melvin Van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M 0:02:15 130 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 131 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:02:18 132 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:20 133 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M 134 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast 0:02:23 135 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 136 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:49 137 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 138 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:02:58 139 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 140 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:39 141 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 142 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:43 143 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 144 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 145 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:53 146 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 147 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 148 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 0:04:17 149 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:42 150 Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Team 3M 0:15:07 DNF Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky DNF Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast DNF Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini DNF Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini DNF Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 DNF Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli DNF Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka DNF Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team DNF Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge DNF Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida DNS Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha DNS Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge DNS Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN-Qhubeka DNS Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida DNS Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr DNS Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles DNS Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 3 pts 2 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 3 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 10 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 9 3 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 4 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 5 Jakub Marecko (Ita) Southeast 6 6 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 5 7 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 4 8 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 9 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 2 10 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roompot Oranje Peloton 7:25:18 2 Fdj 3 Etixx - Quick Step 4 Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 5 Team 3M 6 Lotto Soudal 7 Astana Pro Team 8 Team Katusha 9 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 11 Bora-Argon 18 12 Movistar Team 13 Southeast 14 Team Sky 15 Nippo - Vini Fantini 16 Bardiani Csf 17 BMC Racing Team 18 MTN - Qhubeka 19 Orica Greenedge 20 Trek Factory Racing 21 Lampre - Merida 22 Team Europcar 23 Cult Energy Pro Cycling 24 Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:24 25 Androni Giocattoli 0:02:02

General classification after stage 3a # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 12:01:03 2 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:22 3 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:00:23 4 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:26 5 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:32 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:54 7 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:56 8 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 9 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:58 10 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:01:00 12 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 13 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast 14 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 15 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 17 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 19 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 20 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 21 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 22 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 23 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 24 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 25 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 26 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 27 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 28 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 29 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 30 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 31 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast 32 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 33 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 34 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 35 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 36 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 37 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 38 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:01:39 39 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:18 40 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:54 41 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:03:18 42 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:27 43 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:53 44 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:55 45 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot 0:03:57 46 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:05:21 47 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:05:38 48 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:05:41 49 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:05:42 50 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 51 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 52 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 53 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 54 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 55 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 56 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 57 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot 58 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 59 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:05:56 60 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:06:04 61 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 62 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 63 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:06:06 64 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:06:08 65 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 66 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:12 67 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 68 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:06:42 69 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast 0:07:26 70 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:36 71 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 72 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:54 73 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:33 74 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 75 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:36 76 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 77 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 78 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 79 Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 80 Eugert Zhupa (Ita) Southeast 81 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 82 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 83 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:09:41 84 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 0:09:57 85 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 0:09:59 86 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:26 87 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:13:14 88 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:15:26 89 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:16:14 90 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:16:44 91 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:18:40 92 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:18:44 93 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 94 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:19:16 95 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:20:07 96 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:21:16 97 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:21:45 98 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 0:22:35 99 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M 0:23:39 100 Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 101 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 102 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 103 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 104 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 105 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 106 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 107 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:24:03 108 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 0:24:41 109 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 110 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 111 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:24:42 112 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M 0:27:01 113 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 0:27:30 114 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:27:31 115 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:27:33 116 Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot 117 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 118 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:27:55 119 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:28:02 120 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast 0:28:21 121 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:29:27 122 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:30:17 123 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:30:22 124 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:30:31 125 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:31:26 126 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:32:04 127 Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M 0:34:11 128 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:36:15 129 Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot 130 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:36:39 131 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:38:09 132 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 133 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:40:08 134 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:42:38 135 Fabrice Mels (Bel) Team 3M 136 Jakub Marecko (Ita) Southeast 137 Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 138 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 139 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:43:02 140 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 0:43:09 141 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:43:34 142 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli 0:44:09 143 Melvin Van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M 0:44:53 144 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:44:57 145 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 0:45:36 146 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:46:17 147 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:46:21 148 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 149 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 150 Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Team 3M 0:57:45

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 50 pts 2 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 27 3 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 19 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 18 5 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 16 6 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 16 7 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 16 8 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 15 9 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 10 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 12 11 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 10 12 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 13 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 9 14 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 15 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast 9 16 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 17 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 7 18 Jakub Marecko (Ita) Southeast 6 19 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 4 20 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 4 21 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 4 22 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 23 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 2 24 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 25 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 1 26 Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 9 pts 2 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 4 3 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 3 4 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 5 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 6 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 3 7 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2 8 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 2 9 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 2 10 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 2 11 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 12 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 1 13 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 1 14 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 15 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 40 pts 2 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 20 3 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 19 4 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 13 5 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 12 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 9 7 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 9 8 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 7 9 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 7 10 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 5 11 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 12 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 2 13 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 14 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 1 15 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 1