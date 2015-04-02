Trending

Kristoff strikes again at Driedaagse de Panne

Katusha rider beats Greipel in close sprint finish

Image 1 of 15

Who won? It was a close call

Who won? It was a close call
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 15

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) pulls on the leader's jersey

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) pulls on the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 15

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) will wear the jersey during the final time trial

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) will wear the jersey during the final time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 15

Greipel was not sure if he had won the sprint

Greipel was not sure if he had won the sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 15

Greipel heads to the podium but was soon told he was second

Greipel heads to the podium but was soon told he was second
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 15

Andre Greipel thanks one of his Lotto Soudal teammates

Andre Greipel thanks one of his Lotto Soudal teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 15

The Katusha team lead out the sprint

The Katusha team lead out the sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 15

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 15

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) raises a big beer

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) raises a big beer
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 15

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) was not sure if he had won either

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) was not sure if he had won either
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 15

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 15

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) hit the line together

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) hit the line together
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 15

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) kicked first

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) kicked first
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 15

The finish is on asphalt this year after the cobbles were covered over

The finish is on asphalt this year after the cobbles were covered over
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 15

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) collects more prizes

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) collects more prizes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) took his third sprint win and strengthened his overall lead in the morning road race at the Three Days of De Panne in a very close sprint with Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal).

Related Articles

Kristoff wins Driedaagse De Panne opener in Zottegem

Kristoff on track for Tour of Flanders challenge

Video: 10 riders to watch at Tour of Flanders

Kristoff wins second stage of Driedaagse de Panne

The Norwegian duelled with Andrea Guardini (Astana) before accelerating to the line but Greipel was on his wheel and had the acceleration to come up along side him. Both riders threw their bikes at the line and seemed to hit the line at the same time. However the race officials ruled that Kristoff won the stage. Greipel was second, with Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) third and Guardini fourth.

The official finish photo revealed that Kristoff won by a margin of 3/10000 of a second or just five millimetres.

“I think I’ve never experienced such a close win. A draw would be a nice result too. For me we could have been both on the podium, we both deserve it, though I am happy with this verdict too, of course,” Kristoff said after becoming the first rider to ever win three stages in the same edition of the Three Days of De Panne.

“I started my sprint a bit from too far, just like I did in Milano-Sanremo. There was more head wind than I expected. Greipel was in my wheel and he almost came around me. I had of course the experience with this short morning stage, it is my fifth Three Days of De Panne-Koksijde and I’ve won this morning stage already two times before. We were dead even at the finish.”

Thanks to the stage winner’s time bonus, Kristoff now leads overall by 22 seconds. The final overall classification will be decided in the afternoon 14.2km time trial around De Panne.

“Three in a row is unique but I don’t think I will make four in a row,” Kristoff admitted. “There are better time trial specialists here than me. I need to go full gas to loose as less seconds as possible and to finish as high as possible in the overall classification. In theory I can lose a lot in 14 kilometres. With a top three and on the final podium I’d be happy.”

Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing) is second overall and the big favourite for overall victory. He won the race in 2005 and has shown some good form in recent weeks. However Lars Bak (Lotto Soudal) should not be overlooked. The Dane is third overall at 23 seconds and can also time trial pretty well.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha2:28:26
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
3Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
4Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
5Jakub Marecko (Ita) Southeast
6Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
7Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
8Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
9Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
10Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
11Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
12Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
13Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
14Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
15Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
16Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
17Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
18Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
19Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
20Fabrice Mels (Bel) Team 3M
21Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
22Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
23Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
24Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
26Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
27Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
28Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
29Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
30Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
31Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
32Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
33Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
34David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
35Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M
36Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
37Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
38Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast
39Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
40Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
41Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
42Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
43Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
44Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
45Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
46Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
47Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
48Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
49Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
50Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
51Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
52Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
53Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
54Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
55Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
56Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
57Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
58Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
59Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
60Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
61James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
62Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
63Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
64Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
65Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
66Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
67Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
68Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
69Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
70Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
71Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
72Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
73Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
74Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
75Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
76Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast
77Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
78Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
79Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
80Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
81Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
82Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
83Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
84Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
85Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
86Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
87Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
88Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
89Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
90Eugert Zhupa (Ita) Southeast
91Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
92Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
93Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
94Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
95Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
96Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
97Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
98Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
99Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
100Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
101Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
102Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
103Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
104Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
105Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:00:22
106Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
107Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:00:24
108Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
109Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
110Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
111Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:00:29
112William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
113Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:31
114Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:39
115Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:42
116Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:58
117Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:00
118Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:31
119Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
120Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast0:01:44
121Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:01:54
122Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
123Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
124Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
125Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
126Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
127Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
128Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
129Melvin Van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M0:02:15
130Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
131Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:02:18
132Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:20
133Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
134Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast0:02:23
135Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
136Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:49
137Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
138Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:02:58
139Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
140Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:39
141Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
142Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:43
143Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
144Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
145Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:03:53
146Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
147Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
148Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace0:04:17
149Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:42
150Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Team 3M0:15:07
DNFDanny Pate (USA) Team Sky
DNFYohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFMauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast
DNFGenki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFAntonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFBjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
DNFMarco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFTheo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFLars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
DNFMichael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNFDavide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNSLuca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
DNSJens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
DNSMatt Brammeier (Irl) MTN-Qhubeka
DNSFilippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNSArnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNSOlivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
DNSJasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace3pts
2Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
3Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha10pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal9
3Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida8
4Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
5Jakub Marecko (Ita) Southeast6
6Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot5
7Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot4
8Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr3
9Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team2
10Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roompot Oranje Peloton7:25:18
2Fdj
3Etixx - Quick Step
4Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
5Team 3M
6Lotto Soudal
7Astana Pro Team
8Team Katusha
9Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
10Wanty - Groupe Gobert
11Bora-Argon 18
12Movistar Team
13Southeast
14Team Sky
15Nippo - Vini Fantini
16Bardiani Csf
17BMC Racing Team
18MTN - Qhubeka
19Orica Greenedge
20Trek Factory Racing
21Lampre - Merida
22Team Europcar
23Cult Energy Pro Cycling
24Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:24
25Androni Giocattoli0:02:02

General classification after stage 3a
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha12:01:03
2Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:22
3Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:00:23
4Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:26
5Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:32
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:00:54
7André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:56
8Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
9Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:58
10Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
11Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:00
12Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
13Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast
14Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
15Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
16Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
17Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
18Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
19Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
20Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
21Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
22Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
23Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
24Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
25Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
26Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
27Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
28Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
29Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
30Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
31Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast
32Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
33Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
34Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
35Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
36Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
37Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
38Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:01:39
39Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:18
40Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:54
41Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:03:18
42Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:27
43Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:03:53
44Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:55
45Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot0:03:57
46Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:05:21
47Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:05:38
48Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:05:41
49Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:05:42
50Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
51Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
52Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
53Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
54Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
55Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
56Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
57Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
58Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
59Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:05:56
60Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:06:04
61Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
62Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
63Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:06:06
64Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:06:08
65Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
66Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:12
67Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
68Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:06:42
69Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast0:07:26
70Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:36
71Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
72William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:54
73Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:33
74Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
75Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:36
76Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
77Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
78James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
79Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
80Eugert Zhupa (Ita) Southeast
81Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
82Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
83Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:09:41
84Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M0:09:57
85Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot0:09:59
86Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:10:26
87Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:14
88Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:15:26
89Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:16:14
90Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:16:44
91David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr0:18:40
92Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:18:44
93Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
94Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:16
95Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:20:07
96Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:21:16
97Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:21:45
98Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace0:22:35
99Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M0:23:39
100Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
101Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
102Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
103Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
104Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
105Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
106Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
107Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:24:03
108Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot0:24:41
109Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
110Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
111Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:24:42
112Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M0:27:01
113Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace0:27:30
114Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:27:31
115Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:27:33
116Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
117Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
118Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:27:55
119Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:28:02
120Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast0:28:21
121Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:29:27
122Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:30:17
123Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:30:22
124Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:30:31
125Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:31:26
126Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:32:04
127Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M0:34:11
128Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:36:15
129Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
130Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:36:39
131Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:38:09
132Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
133Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:40:08
134Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:42:38
135Fabrice Mels (Bel) Team 3M
136Jakub Marecko (Ita) Southeast
137Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
138Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
139Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:43:02
140Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace0:43:09
141Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:43:34
142Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli0:44:09
143Melvin Van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M0:44:53
144Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:44:57
145Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar0:45:36
146Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:46:17
147Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:46:21
148Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
149Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
150Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Team 3M0:57:45

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha50pts
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida27
3Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot19
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky18
5Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing16
6Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka16
7Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 1816
8Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles15
9Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
10Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal12
11Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha10
12Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
13André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal9
14Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
15Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast9
16Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step8
17Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge7
18Jakub Marecko (Ita) Southeast6
19Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka4
20Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 184
21Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot4
22Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr3
23Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team2
24Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr2
25Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar1
26Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M9pts
2Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace4
3Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal3
4Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
5Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
6Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace3
7Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 182
8Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida2
9Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar2
10Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka2
11Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
12Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling1
13Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot1
14Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
15Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise40pts
2Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling20
3Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert19
4Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal13
5Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini12
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha9
7Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing9
8Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha7
9Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida7
10Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling5
11Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5
12Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M2
13Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
14Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace1
15Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal36:04:27
2Team Katusha0:00:40
3Trek Factory Racing0:01:08
4BMC Racing Team0:01:40
5Team Sky0:01:42
6Etixx - Quick Step
7Astana Pro Team
8Team Europcar
9Lampre - Merida0:02:25
10Southeast0:04:39
11Orica Greenedge0:04:45
12Fdj0:06:24
13Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
14MTN - Qhubeka0:08:13
15Roompot Oranje Peloton0:09:21
16Bora-Argon 180:14:01
17Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
18Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:15:48
19Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:18:30
20Movistar Team0:20:08
21Wallonie - Bruxelles0:25:13
22Nippo - Vini Fantini0:30:05
23Bardiani Csf0:36:51
24Team 3M0:48:41
25Androni Giocattoli1:20:14

Latest on Cyclingnews