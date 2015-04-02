Kristoff strikes again at Driedaagse de Panne
Katusha rider beats Greipel in close sprint finish
Stage 3a: De Panne - De Panne
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) took his third sprint win and strengthened his overall lead in the morning road race at the Three Days of De Panne in a very close sprint with Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal).
The Norwegian duelled with Andrea Guardini (Astana) before accelerating to the line but Greipel was on his wheel and had the acceleration to come up along side him. Both riders threw their bikes at the line and seemed to hit the line at the same time. However the race officials ruled that Kristoff won the stage. Greipel was second, with Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) third and Guardini fourth.
The official finish photo revealed that Kristoff won by a margin of 3/10000 of a second or just five millimetres.
“I think I’ve never experienced such a close win. A draw would be a nice result too. For me we could have been both on the podium, we both deserve it, though I am happy with this verdict too, of course,” Kristoff said after becoming the first rider to ever win three stages in the same edition of the Three Days of De Panne.
“I started my sprint a bit from too far, just like I did in Milano-Sanremo. There was more head wind than I expected. Greipel was in my wheel and he almost came around me. I had of course the experience with this short morning stage, it is my fifth Three Days of De Panne-Koksijde and I’ve won this morning stage already two times before. We were dead even at the finish.”
Thanks to the stage winner’s time bonus, Kristoff now leads overall by 22 seconds. The final overall classification will be decided in the afternoon 14.2km time trial around De Panne.
“Three in a row is unique but I don’t think I will make four in a row,” Kristoff admitted. “There are better time trial specialists here than me. I need to go full gas to loose as less seconds as possible and to finish as high as possible in the overall classification. In theory I can lose a lot in 14 kilometres. With a top three and on the final podium I’d be happy.”
Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing) is second overall and the big favourite for overall victory. He won the race in 2005 and has shown some good form in recent weeks. However Lars Bak (Lotto Soudal) should not be overlooked. The Dane is third overall at 23 seconds and can also time trial pretty well.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|2:28:26
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Jakub Marecko (Ita) Southeast
|6
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|7
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|8
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|11
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|12
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|14
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|15
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|17
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|18
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|19
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|Fabrice Mels (Bel) Team 3M
|21
|Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
|22
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|24
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|26
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|27
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|28
|Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|29
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|31
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|32
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|33
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|34
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|35
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M
|36
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|38
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast
|39
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|40
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|41
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|42
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|43
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|44
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|45
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|46
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|48
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|49
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|50
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
|51
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|54
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|55
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|57
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|59
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|60
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|61
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|62
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|63
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|64
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|65
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|66
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|68
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|69
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|71
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|72
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|73
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|74
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|75
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast
|77
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|78
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|79
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|80
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|81
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|82
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|83
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|84
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|85
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
|86
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|87
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|88
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
|89
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|90
|Eugert Zhupa (Ita) Southeast
|91
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|92
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|93
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|94
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|95
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|96
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|97
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|98
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|99
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|100
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|101
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|102
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|103
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|104
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|105
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:22
|106
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|107
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:00:24
|108
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|109
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|110
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|111
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:00:29
|112
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|113
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:31
|114
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:00:39
|115
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:42
|116
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:58
|117
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:01:00
|118
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:31
|119
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
|120
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast
|0:01:44
|121
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:54
|122
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|123
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|124
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|125
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|126
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|127
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|128
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|129
|Melvin Van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M
|0:02:15
|130
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|131
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:02:18
|132
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:20
|133
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
|134
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast
|0:02:23
|135
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|136
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:49
|137
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|138
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:02:58
|139
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|140
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:39
|141
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|142
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:43
|143
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|144
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|145
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:53
|146
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|147
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|148
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|0:04:17
|149
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:42
|150
|Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Team 3M
|0:15:07
|DNF
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|DNF
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast
|DNF
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNS
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|DNS
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|DNS
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNS
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNS
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNS
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|DNS
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|3
|pts
|2
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|3
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|10
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|9
|3
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|4
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|5
|Jakub Marecko (Ita) Southeast
|6
|6
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|5
|7
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|4
|8
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|9
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|10
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roompot Oranje Peloton
|7:25:18
|2
|Fdj
|3
|Etixx - Quick Step
|4
|Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|5
|Team 3M
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|Team Katusha
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|Bora-Argon 18
|12
|Movistar Team
|13
|Southeast
|14
|Team Sky
|15
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|16
|Bardiani Csf
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|18
|MTN - Qhubeka
|19
|Orica Greenedge
|20
|Trek Factory Racing
|21
|Lampre - Merida
|22
|Team Europcar
|23
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|24
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:24
|25
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|12:01:03
|2
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:22
|3
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:23
|4
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:26
|5
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:32
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:54
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:56
|8
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|9
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:58
|10
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:00
|12
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|13
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast
|14
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|15
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|17
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|19
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|20
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|21
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|26
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|27
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|28
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|29
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|30
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|31
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast
|32
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|33
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|34
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|36
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|37
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:01:39
|39
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:18
|40
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:54
|41
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:03:18
|42
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:27
|43
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:53
|44
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:55
|45
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:03:57
|46
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:21
|47
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:05:38
|48
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:05:41
|49
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:05:42
|50
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|51
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|53
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|54
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|55
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|56
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|57
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|58
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|59
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:05:56
|60
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:04
|61
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|62
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|63
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:06
|64
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:06:08
|65
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|66
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:12
|67
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|68
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:06:42
|69
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast
|0:07:26
|70
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:36
|71
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|72
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:54
|73
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:33
|74
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|75
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:36
|76
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|77
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|78
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|79
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|80
|Eugert Zhupa (Ita) Southeast
|81
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|82
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|83
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:09:41
|84
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|0:09:57
|85
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:09:59
|86
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:26
|87
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:14
|88
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:15:26
|89
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:16:14
|90
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:16:44
|91
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:18:40
|92
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:18:44
|93
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|94
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:19:16
|95
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:20:07
|96
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:21:16
|97
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:21:45
|98
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|0:22:35
|99
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:23:39
|100
|Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|101
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|102
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|103
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|104
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|105
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|106
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|107
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:24:03
|108
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:24:41
|109
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|110
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|111
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:24:42
|112
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
|0:27:01
|113
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|0:27:30
|114
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:27:31
|115
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:27:33
|116
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
|117
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|118
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:27:55
|119
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:28:02
|120
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast
|0:28:21
|121
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:29:27
|122
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:30:17
|123
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:30:22
|124
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:30:31
|125
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:31:26
|126
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:32:04
|127
|Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
|0:34:11
|128
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:36:15
|129
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
|130
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:36:39
|131
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:38:09
|132
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|133
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:40:08
|134
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:42:38
|135
|Fabrice Mels (Bel) Team 3M
|136
|Jakub Marecko (Ita) Southeast
|137
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|138
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|139
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:43:02
|140
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|0:43:09
|141
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:43:34
|142
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
|0:44:09
|143
|Melvin Van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M
|0:44:53
|144
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:44:57
|145
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:45:36
|146
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:46:17
|147
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:46:21
|148
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|149
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|150
|Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Team 3M
|0:57:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|50
|pts
|2
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|27
|3
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|19
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|18
|5
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|6
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|7
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|16
|8
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|15
|9
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|10
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|12
|11
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|10
|12
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|13
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|9
|14
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|15
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast
|9
|16
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|17
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|18
|Jakub Marecko (Ita) Southeast
|6
|19
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|20
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|4
|21
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|4
|22
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|23
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|24
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|25
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|26
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|9
|pts
|2
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|4
|3
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|3
|4
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|5
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|6
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|3
|7
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|8
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|2
|9
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|10
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|11
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|12
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|1
|13
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|1
|14
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|15
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|40
|pts
|2
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|20
|3
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|19
|4
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|13
|5
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|12
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|9
|7
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|8
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|7
|9
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|7
|10
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|5
|11
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|12
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|2
|13
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|14
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|1
|15
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|36:04:27
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:00:40
|3
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:08
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:40
|5
|Team Sky
|0:01:42
|6
|Etixx - Quick Step
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|Team Europcar
|9
|Lampre - Merida
|0:02:25
|10
|Southeast
|0:04:39
|11
|Orica Greenedge
|0:04:45
|12
|Fdj
|0:06:24
|13
|Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|14
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:13
|15
|Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:09:21
|16
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:14:01
|17
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|18
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:15:48
|19
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:18:30
|20
|Movistar Team
|0:20:08
|21
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:25:13
|22
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:30:05
|23
|Bardiani Csf
|0:36:51
|24
|Team 3M
|0:48:41
|25
|Androni Giocattoli
|1:20:14
