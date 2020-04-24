Trending

Digital Swiss 5: Nicolas Roche wins atop virtual Nufenen Pass

By

Zakarin second and Warbasse third

Nicolas Roche
Nicolas Roche (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicolas Roche (Sunweb) won the third stage of the Digital Swiss 5 stage race in a solo performance atop the virtual Nufenen Pass. Ilnur Zakarin (CCC Team) was second at 1:10 back and Larry Warbasse (AG2R La Mondiale) was third at 1:17 back.

More to follow...

Latest on Cyclingnews