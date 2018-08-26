Trending

Image 1 of 21

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) won the Deutschland Tour

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) won the Deutschland Tour
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 21

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida)

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 21

Robin Carpenter (Rally) won the mountains classification

Robin Carpenter (Rally) won the mountains classification
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 21

Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) wins the stage

Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) wins the stage
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 21

Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) wins the stage

Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) wins the stage
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 21

Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) wins the stage

Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) wins the stage
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 21

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida)

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 21

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) also took the points classification

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) also took the points classification
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 21

Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) won the final stage

Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) won the final stage
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 21

Remi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors) was the last rider caught

Remi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors) was the last rider caught
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 21

Robin Carpenter (Rally Cycling)

Robin Carpenter (Rally Cycling)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 21

Remi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors) leads the breakaway

Remi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 21

Remi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors) and Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) in the breakaway

Remi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors) and Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 21

Nick van der Lijke (Roompot)

Nick van der Lijke (Roompot)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 21

Colin Joyce (Rally)

Colin Joyce (Rally)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 21

The final stage of the Deutschland Tour

The final stage of the Deutschland Tour
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 21

The final stage of the Deutschland Tour

The final stage of the Deutschland Tour
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 21

Dmitry Strakhov (Katusha-Alpecin)

Dmitry Strakhov (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 21

Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin)

Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 21

Maximilian Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors)

Maximilian Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 21

Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) in the breakaway

Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)

Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) powered to a convincing stage victory on the final day of the Deutschland Tour after coming close in stages 2 and 3. 

The German fell shy of overhauling Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) in the general classification. The Slovenian fought back after being distanced on the final climb, and cruised to second place on the stage to seal the overall by six seconds over Politt, with Maximilian Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) in third overall.

Politt was thrilled to finally get his first victory after turning professional in 2013.

"It's unbelievable. I really can't believe it," Politt said. "I think I will have to watch the race again tomorrow and then maybe I can believe it. I was so close to the win in the last two days when I guess I made some small mistakes. But today I waited a little bit longer to go at 200 meters to the finish line. I am really, really happy."

The overall victory further confirmed Mohoric's talents after his overall win in the BinckBank Tour and his stage of the Giro d'Italia. The 2013 U23 World Champion also took home the points and best young rider classifications.

"Today's win was a team effort and we did our best to control and to stay in front the whole race," Mohoric said, adding that the day's two-man breakaway with Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) and Quick-Step's Remi Cavagna - who gained a six-minute lead on the peloton - had been difficult to reel in.

"All of my teammates did the great job, especially Antonio Nibali, Niccolò Bonifazio and Heinrich Haussler stayed with me till the finish to get a good position before the climbs. I was dropped a little in the last climb but I managed to catch the group and be back to second place on the sprint which was enough to keep the red jersey. I am super happy for myself and my team!"

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin4:49:20
2Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
4Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
5Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
9Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
10Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
11Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
12Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
13Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
14Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
15Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
16Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
17Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:16
18Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
19Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:18
20Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
21Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:27
22Jasha SŸtterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
23James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
24Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
25Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
26Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
27Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
28Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
29Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
30Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
31Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
32James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors0:00:46
33Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de0:00:55
34Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
35Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
36Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
37Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
38Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
39Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
40Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:02:19
41Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
42Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
43Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany0:02:30
44Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
46Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
47Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
48Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
49Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
50Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
51Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
52Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
53Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
54Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
55Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
56Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
57Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
58Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:42
59Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:04:06
60Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
61Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:04:46
62Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
63Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon0:06:19
64Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
65Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
66Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
67Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
68Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
69Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:06:39
70Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:08:09
71Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb0:08:11
72Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
73Julian Braun (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
74Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
75Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
76Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
77Frederik Dombrowski (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
78Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
79Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
80Pascal Treubel (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
81Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
82Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
83Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
84Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
85Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
86Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team
87Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
88Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
89Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
90Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
91Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
92Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
93Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
94Romain Le Roux (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
95Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
96Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling
97Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
98Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
99Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
100Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
101Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
102Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling0:10:10
103Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
104Per Christian Munstermann (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
105Dorian Lubbers (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
106Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
107Tobias Nolde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
108Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
109Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
110Leon Rohde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de0:15:30
111Joann Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
112Maxim Pirard (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:15:48
DNFBernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
DNFJohn Mandrysch (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
DNFSimon Laib (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
DNFIldar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFMeiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
DNFAntonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
DNFLoic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFJelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFNiccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
DNSAndre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal

Uoung riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin4:49:20
2Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
3Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
4Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
5Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
6Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:16
7Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
8James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:00:27
9Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
10Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
11Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
12James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors0:00:46
13Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de0:00:55
14Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:02:19
15Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany0:02:30
16Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
17Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
18Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
19Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
20Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
21Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
22Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
23Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:04:06
24Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon0:06:19
25Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
26Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:06:39
27Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb0:08:11
28Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
29Julian Braun (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
30Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
31Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
32Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
33Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
34Pascal Treubel (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
35Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
36Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
37Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team
38Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
39Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
40Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
41Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
42Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling
43Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
44Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
45Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling0:10:10
46Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
47Per Christian Munstermann (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
48Dorian Lubbers (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
49Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
50Tobias Nolde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
51Leon Rohde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de0:15:30
52Joann Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
53Maxim Pirard (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:15:48

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida17:27:10
2Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:06
3Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:00:12
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:16
5Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:26
6Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:00:28
7Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:30
8Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:31
9Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:33
10Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:34
11Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
13Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
14Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
15Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
16Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
17Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:59
18Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:19
19Jasha SŸtterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:01:21
20Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
21Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
22Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
23Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
24Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:02:00
25Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:20
26Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:28
27Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
28Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:03:02
29Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:04
30Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:03:13
31Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:24
32Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
33Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
34Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
35Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:41
36Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:04:05
37Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:04:08
38Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling0:05:17
39Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:05:45
40Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:06:13
41Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:07:14
42Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de0:07:36
43Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:04
44Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:08:32
45Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling0:09:37
46Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:10:15
47Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:10:20
48James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
49Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
50Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
51Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:10:35
52James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:10:44
53Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:10:57
54Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:11:19
55Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:11:52
56Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
57Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:11:56
58Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:12:35
59Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:12:55
60Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:13:17
61Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:23
62Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:13:57
63Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:14:08
64Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:09
65Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:34
66Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:15:51
67Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:01
68Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
69Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:17:21
70Frederik Dombrowski (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon0:17:22
71Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe0:17:28
72Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:19:10
73Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:20:11
74Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de0:20:42
75Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:20:57
76Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb0:21:32
77Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany0:22:14
78Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:24:09
79Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:25:37
80Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb0:26:23
81Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
82Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:26:29
83Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling0:27:36
84Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:28:21
85Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling0:28:32
86Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:28:50
87Romain Le Roux (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:30:24
88Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
89Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling0:31:49
90Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors0:32:17
91Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:32:19
92Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:33:37
93Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team0:33:47
94Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
95Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling
96Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:35:00
97Pascal Treubel (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de0:35:05
98Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:35:24
99Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling0:35:43
100Joann Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany0:35:45
101Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany0:35:46
102Julian Braun (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon0:37:07
103Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
104Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon0:37:22
105Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany0:37:56
106Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon0:39:14
107Per Christian Munstermann (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany0:41:40
108Dorian Lubbers (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
109Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de0:44:33
110Maxim Pirard (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:52:18

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida41pts
2Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin34
3Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data21
4Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors20
5Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors15
6Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert14
7Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij13
8Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin12
9Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team12
10Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe12
11Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de10
12Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky10
13Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb9
14Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors8
15Jasha SŸtterlin (Ger) Movistar Team7
16Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling6
17Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data5
18Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
19Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
20Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert4
21Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling4
22Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany4
23Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic3
24Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3
25Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe3
26Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team3
27Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling3
28Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal3
29Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij3
30Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky3
31Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb3
32Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2
33Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy1
34Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
35Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling1
36Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1
37Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de1
38Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb1
39Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling15pts
2Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling6
3Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors5
4Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky5
5Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal5
6Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de4
7Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3
8Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb3
9Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy3
10Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3
11Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de3
12Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij3
13Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale2
14Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling2
15Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2
16Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb2
17Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2
18Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team1
19Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb1
20Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1
21Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data1
22Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida17:27:10
2Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:06
3Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:00:12
4Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:33
5Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:34
6Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling0:01:21
7Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
8Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
9Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:04
10Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:03:13
11Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:24
12Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
13Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
14Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de0:07:36
15Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:10:20
16James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
17Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
18Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:10:35
19James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:10:44
20Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:11:19
21Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:11:52
22Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:11:56
23Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:12:55
24Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:23
25Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:01
26Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
27Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de0:20:42
28Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:20:57
29Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb0:21:32
30Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany0:22:14
31Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:25:37
32Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb0:26:23
33Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:26:29
34Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling0:28:32
35Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:30:24
36Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors0:32:17
37Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:33:37
38Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team0:33:47
39Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
40Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling
41Pascal Treubel (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de0:35:05
42Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling0:35:43
43Joann Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany0:35:45
44Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany0:35:46
45Julian Braun (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon0:37:07
46Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon0:37:22
47Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany0:37:56
48Per Christian Munstermann (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany0:41:40
49Dorian Lubbers (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
50Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de0:44:33
51Maxim Pirard (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:52:18
52Tobias Nolde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de0:55:37
53Leon Rohde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de1:00:31

 

