Mohoric wins Deutschland Tour
Politt sprints to final stage victory
Stage 4: Lorsch - Stuttgart
Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) powered to a convincing stage victory on the final day of the Deutschland Tour after coming close in stages 2 and 3.
The German fell shy of overhauling Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) in the general classification. The Slovenian fought back after being distanced on the final climb, and cruised to second place on the stage to seal the overall by six seconds over Politt, with Maximilian Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) in third overall.
Politt was thrilled to finally get his first victory after turning professional in 2013.
"It's unbelievable. I really can't believe it," Politt said. "I think I will have to watch the race again tomorrow and then maybe I can believe it. I was so close to the win in the last two days when I guess I made some small mistakes. But today I waited a little bit longer to go at 200 meters to the finish line. I am really, really happy."
The overall victory further confirmed Mohoric's talents after his overall win in the BinckBank Tour and his stage of the Giro d'Italia. The 2013 U23 World Champion also took home the points and best young rider classifications.
"Today's win was a team effort and we did our best to control and to stay in front the whole race," Mohoric said, adding that the day's two-man breakaway with Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) and Quick-Step's Remi Cavagna - who gained a six-minute lead on the peloton - had been difficult to reel in.
"All of my teammates did the great job, especially Antonio Nibali, Niccolò Bonifazio and Heinrich Haussler stayed with me till the finish to get a good position before the climbs. I was dropped a little in the last climb but I managed to catch the group and be back to second place on the sprint which was enough to keep the red jersey. I am super happy for myself and my team!"
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|4:49:20
|2
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|5
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|9
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|14
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|15
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|16
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|17
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:16
|18
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|19
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:18
|20
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|21
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:27
|22
|Jasha SŸtterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|23
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|24
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|25
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|26
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|27
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|30
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|32
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:46
|33
|Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|0:00:55
|34
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|35
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|36
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|37
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|38
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|40
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:02:19
|41
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|42
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|43
|Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|0:02:30
|44
|Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|47
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|48
|Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|49
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|50
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|51
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|52
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|53
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|54
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|55
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|57
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|58
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:42
|59
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:04:06
|60
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|61
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:04:46
|62
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|63
|Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|0:06:19
|64
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|65
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|66
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|67
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|68
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|69
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:39
|70
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:08:09
|71
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:08:11
|72
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|73
|Julian Braun (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|74
|Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|75
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|76
|Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|77
|Frederik Dombrowski (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|78
|Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|79
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|80
|Pascal Treubel (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|81
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|82
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|83
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|84
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|85
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|86
|Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team
|87
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|88
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|89
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|90
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|91
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|92
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|93
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|94
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|95
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|96
|Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling
|97
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|98
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|99
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|100
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|101
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|102
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:10:10
|103
|Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|104
|Per Christian Munstermann (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|105
|Dorian Lubbers (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|106
|Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|107
|Tobias Nolde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|108
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|109
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|110
|Leon Rohde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|0:15:30
|111
|Joann Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|112
|Maxim Pirard (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:48
|DNF
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|DNF
|John Mandrysch (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|DNF
|Simon Laib (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|DNF
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|DNS
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|4:49:20
|2
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|6
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:16
|7
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|8
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:27
|9
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|10
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|12
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:46
|13
|Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|0:00:55
|14
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:02:19
|15
|Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|0:02:30
|16
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|18
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|19
|Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|20
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|21
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|22
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:04:06
|24
|Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|0:06:19
|25
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|26
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:39
|27
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:08:11
|28
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|29
|Julian Braun (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|30
|Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|31
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|32
|Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|33
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|34
|Pascal Treubel (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|35
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|36
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|37
|Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team
|38
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|39
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|40
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|41
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|42
|Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling
|43
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|44
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|45
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:10:10
|46
|Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|47
|Per Christian Munstermann (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|48
|Dorian Lubbers (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|49
|Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|50
|Tobias Nolde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|51
|Leon Rohde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|0:15:30
|52
|Joann Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|53
|Maxim Pirard (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|17:27:10
|2
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:06
|3
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:12
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:16
|5
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:26
|6
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:00:28
|7
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:30
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:31
|9
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:33
|10
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:34
|11
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|14
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|17
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:59
|18
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:19
|19
|Jasha SŸtterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:01:21
|20
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|21
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|23
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:02:00
|25
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:20
|26
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:28
|27
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|28
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:03:02
|29
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:04
|30
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:03:13
|31
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:24
|32
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|33
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|34
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:41
|36
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:05
|37
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:04:08
|38
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:05:17
|39
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:45
|40
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:06:13
|41
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:07:14
|42
|Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|0:07:36
|43
|Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:04
|44
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:08:32
|45
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:09:37
|46
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:10:15
|47
|Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:10:20
|48
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|49
|Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|50
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|51
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:10:35
|52
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:44
|53
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:10:57
|54
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:11:19
|55
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:11:52
|56
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|57
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:11:56
|58
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:35
|59
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:55
|60
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:13:17
|61
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:23
|62
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:13:57
|63
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:14:08
|64
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:09
|65
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:34
|66
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:15:51
|67
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:01
|68
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|69
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:17:21
|70
|Frederik Dombrowski (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|0:17:22
|71
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:28
|72
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:19:10
|73
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:20:11
|74
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|0:20:42
|75
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:20:57
|76
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:21:32
|77
|Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|0:22:14
|78
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:24:09
|79
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:25:37
|80
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:26:23
|81
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|82
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:26:29
|83
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:27:36
|84
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:28:21
|85
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:28:32
|86
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:28:50
|87
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:30:24
|88
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|89
|Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:31:49
|90
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|0:32:17
|91
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:32:19
|92
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:33:37
|93
|Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team
|0:33:47
|94
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|95
|Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling
|96
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:35:00
|97
|Pascal Treubel (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|0:35:05
|98
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:35:24
|99
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:35:43
|100
|Joann Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|0:35:45
|101
|Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|0:35:46
|102
|Julian Braun (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|0:37:07
|103
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|104
|Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|0:37:22
|105
|Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|0:37:56
|106
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|0:39:14
|107
|Per Christian Munstermann (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|0:41:40
|108
|Dorian Lubbers (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|109
|Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|0:44:33
|110
|Maxim Pirard (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:52:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|41
|pts
|2
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|34
|3
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|21
|4
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|5
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|6
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|14
|7
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|13
|8
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|9
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|12
|10
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|11
|Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|10
|12
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|10
|13
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|9
|14
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|15
|Jasha SŸtterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|7
|16
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|6
|17
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|5
|18
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|19
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|20
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|21
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|4
|22
|Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|4
|23
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|3
|24
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3
|25
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|26
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|27
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|28
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3
|29
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|3
|30
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|31
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|32
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2
|33
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|34
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|35
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|1
|36
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|37
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|1
|38
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|39
|Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|6
|3
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|4
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|5
|5
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|5
|6
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|4
|7
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|8
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|9
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|10
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3
|11
|Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|3
|12
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|3
|13
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|14
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|2
|15
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2
|16
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|17
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2
|18
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|19
|Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|20
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1
|21
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|1
|22
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|17:27:10
|2
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:06
|3
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:12
|4
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:33
|5
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:34
|6
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:01:21
|7
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|9
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:04
|10
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:03:13
|11
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:24
|12
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|13
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|0:07:36
|15
|Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:10:20
|16
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|18
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:10:35
|19
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:44
|20
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:11:19
|21
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:11:52
|22
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:11:56
|23
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:55
|24
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:23
|25
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:01
|26
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|27
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|0:20:42
|28
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:20:57
|29
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:21:32
|30
|Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|0:22:14
|31
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:25:37
|32
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:26:23
|33
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:26:29
|34
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:28:32
|35
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:30:24
|36
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|0:32:17
|37
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:33:37
|38
|Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team
|0:33:47
|39
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|40
|Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling
|41
|Pascal Treubel (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|0:35:05
|42
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:35:43
|43
|Joann Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|0:35:45
|44
|Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|0:35:46
|45
|Julian Braun (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|0:37:07
|46
|Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|0:37:22
|47
|Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|0:37:56
|48
|Per Christian Munstermann (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|0:41:40
|49
|Dorian Lubbers (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|50
|Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|0:44:33
|51
|Maxim Pirard (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:52:18
|52
|Tobias Nolde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|0:55:37
|53
|Leon Rohde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|1:00:31
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
-
Ellingworth: The easy option would be not signing Mark Cavendish'This is ballsy and if Mark doesn’t succeed it won't be for not trying' says Bahrain Merida boss
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy