Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) powered to a convincing stage victory on the final day of the Deutschland Tour after coming close in stages 2 and 3.

The German fell shy of overhauling Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) in the general classification. The Slovenian fought back after being distanced on the final climb, and cruised to second place on the stage to seal the overall by six seconds over Politt, with Maximilian Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) in third overall.

Politt was thrilled to finally get his first victory after turning professional in 2013.

"It's unbelievable. I really can't believe it," Politt said. "I think I will have to watch the race again tomorrow and then maybe I can believe it. I was so close to the win in the last two days when I guess I made some small mistakes. But today I waited a little bit longer to go at 200 meters to the finish line. I am really, really happy."

The overall victory further confirmed Mohoric's talents after his overall win in the BinckBank Tour and his stage of the Giro d'Italia. The 2013 U23 World Champion also took home the points and best young rider classifications.

"Today's win was a team effort and we did our best to control and to stay in front the whole race," Mohoric said, adding that the day's two-man breakaway with Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) and Quick-Step's Remi Cavagna - who gained a six-minute lead on the peloton - had been difficult to reel in.

"All of my teammates did the great job, especially Antonio Nibali, Niccolò Bonifazio and Heinrich Haussler stayed with me till the finish to get a good position before the climbs. I was dropped a little in the last climb but I managed to catch the group and be back to second place on the sprint which was enough to keep the red jersey. I am super happy for myself and my team!"

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 4:49:20 2 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 5 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 9 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 11 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 14 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 15 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 16 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 17 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:16 18 Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 19 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:18 20 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 21 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:00:27 22 Jasha SŸtterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 23 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 24 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling 25 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 26 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 27 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 30 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 31 Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb 32 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:46 33 Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 0:00:55 34 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 35 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 36 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 37 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 38 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 39 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 40 Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:02:19 41 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 42 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 43 Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 0:02:30 44 Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 47 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 48 Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 49 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 50 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 51 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 52 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 53 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 54 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 55 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 56 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 57 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 58 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:03:42 59 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:04:06 60 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 61 Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:04:46 62 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 63 Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon 0:06:19 64 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 65 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 66 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 67 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 68 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 69 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:39 70 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:08:09 71 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:08:11 72 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 73 Julian Braun (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon 74 Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 75 Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 76 Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling 77 Frederik Dombrowski (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon 78 Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 79 Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 80 Pascal Treubel (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 81 Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 82 Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 83 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 84 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 85 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 86 Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team 87 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 88 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 89 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 90 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon 91 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 92 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 93 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 94 Romain Le Roux (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 95 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 96 Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling 97 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 98 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 99 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 100 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 101 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 102 Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:10:10 103 Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 104 Per Christian Munstermann (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 105 Dorian Lubbers (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 106 Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 107 Tobias Nolde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 108 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 109 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 110 Leon Rohde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 0:15:30 111 Joann Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 112 Maxim Pirard (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:48 DNF Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data DNF John Mandrysch (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon DNF Simon Laib (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon DNF Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo DNF Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida DNF Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida DNF Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team DNF Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida DNS Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal

Uoung riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 4:49:20 2 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 4 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 6 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:16 7 Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 8 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:00:27 9 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling 10 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb 12 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:46 13 Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 0:00:55 14 Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:02:19 15 Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 0:02:30 16 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 18 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 19 Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 20 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 21 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 22 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 23 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:04:06 24 Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon 0:06:19 25 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 26 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:39 27 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:08:11 28 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 29 Julian Braun (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon 30 Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 31 Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 32 Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 33 Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 34 Pascal Treubel (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 35 Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 36 Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 37 Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team 38 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 39 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 40 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 41 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 42 Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling 43 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 44 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 45 Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:10:10 46 Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 47 Per Christian Munstermann (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 48 Dorian Lubbers (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 49 Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 50 Tobias Nolde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 51 Leon Rohde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 0:15:30 52 Joann Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 53 Maxim Pirard (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:48

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 17:27:10 2 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:06 3 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:12 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:16 5 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:26 6 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:00:28 7 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:30 8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:31 9 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:33 10 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:34 11 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 14 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 17 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:59 18 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:19 19 Jasha SŸtterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:01:21 20 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling 21 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 22 Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb 23 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:02:00 25 Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:20 26 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:28 27 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 28 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:03:02 29 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:03:04 30 Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:03:13 31 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:24 32 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 33 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 34 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:03:41 36 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:05 37 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:04:08 38 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:05:17 39 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:05:45 40 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:06:13 41 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:07:14 42 Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 0:07:36 43 Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:04 44 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:08:32 45 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 0:09:37 46 Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:10:15 47 Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 0:10:20 48 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 49 Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 50 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 51 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:10:35 52 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:10:44 53 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:10:57 54 Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 0:11:19 55 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:11:52 56 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 57 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:11:56 58 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:35 59 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:55 60 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:13:17 61 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:23 62 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:13:57 63 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:14:08 64 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:09 65 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:34 66 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:15:51 67 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:01 68 Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 69 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 0:17:21 70 Frederik Dombrowski (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon 0:17:22 71 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:28 72 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:19:10 73 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:20:11 74 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 0:20:42 75 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:20:57 76 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:21:32 77 Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 0:22:14 78 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:24:09 79 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:25:37 80 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:26:23 81 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 82 Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 0:26:29 83 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:27:36 84 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:28:21 85 Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:28:32 86 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:28:50 87 Romain Le Roux (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:30:24 88 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 89 Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:31:49 90 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 0:32:17 91 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:32:19 92 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:33:37 93 Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team 0:33:47 94 Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 95 Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling 96 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:35:00 97 Pascal Treubel (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 0:35:05 98 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:35:24 99 Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:35:43 100 Joann Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 0:35:45 101 Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 0:35:46 102 Julian Braun (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon 0:37:07 103 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 104 Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon 0:37:22 105 Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 0:37:56 106 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon 0:39:14 107 Per Christian Munstermann (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 0:41:40 108 Dorian Lubbers (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 109 Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 0:44:33 110 Maxim Pirard (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:52:18

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 41 pts 2 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 34 3 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 21 4 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 20 5 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 15 6 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 14 7 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 13 8 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 12 9 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 12 10 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 11 Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 10 12 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 10 13 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 9 14 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 8 15 Jasha SŸtterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 7 16 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 6 17 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 5 18 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 19 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 20 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 21 Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling 4 22 Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 4 23 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 3 24 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3 25 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 26 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 3 27 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 3 28 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3 29 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 3 30 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 3 31 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 32 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2 33 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 1 34 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 35 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 1 36 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1 37 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 1 38 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 1 39 Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 15 pts 2 Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling 6 3 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 5 4 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 5 5 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 5 6 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 4 7 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3 8 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 9 Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 3 10 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3 11 Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 3 12 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 3 13 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2 14 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 2 15 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2 16 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 17 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2 18 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 19 Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 20 Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1 21 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 1 22 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1