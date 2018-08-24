Trending

Deutschland Tour: Schachmann wins stage 2

Quick-Step Floors rider takes the overall lead from teammate Hodeg

Image 1 of 14

Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Quick-Step Floors wins stage 2 at Deutschland Tour

Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Quick-Step Floors wins stage 2 at Deutschland Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 14

Dmitry Strakhov of Russia and Team Katusha - Alpecin / Pascal Ackermann of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe

Dmitry Strakhov of Russia and Team Katusha - Alpecin / Pascal Ackermann of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 14

Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Quick-Step Floors

Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Quick-Step Floors
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 14

Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Quick-Step Floors Green Sprint Jersey

Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Quick-Step Floors Green Sprint Jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 14

Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Quick-Step Floors White Young Rider Jersey at Deutschland Tour

Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Quick-Step Floors White Young Rider Jersey at Deutschland Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 14

Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Quick-Step Floors Green Sprint Jersey

Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Quick-Step Floors Green Sprint Jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 14

Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Quick-Step Floors Red Leader Jersey at Deutschland Tour

Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Quick-Step Floors Red Leader Jersey at Deutschland Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 14

Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Quick-Step Floors Red Leader Jersey at Deutschland Tour

Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Quick-Step Floors Red Leader Jersey at Deutschland Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 14

Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Quick-Step Floors wins stage 2 at Deutschland Tour

Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Quick-Step Floors wins stage 2 at Deutschland Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 14

Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Quick-Step Floors wins stage 2 at Deutschland Tour

Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Quick-Step Floors wins stage 2 at Deutschland Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 14

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 14

Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Quick-Step Floors wins stage 2 at Deutschland Tour

Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Quick-Step Floors wins stage 2 at Deutschland Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 14

Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Quick-Step Floors wins stage 2 at Deutschland Tour

Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Quick-Step Floors wins stage 2 at Deutschland Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 14

Matej Mohoric of Slovenia and Bahrain Merida Pro Team / Pascal Ackermann of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe stage 2

Matej Mohoric of Slovenia and Bahrain Merida Pro Team / Pascal Ackermann of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe stage 2
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Max Schachmann gave Quick-Step Floors their second victory in two days at the Deutschland Tour, beating Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) in a sprint to the line. Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb), who had instigated the race-winning attack, rolled across the line for third place.

With victory, Schachmann took the overall race lead off the hands of his teammate Alvaro Hodeg, who had been dropped during an aggressive finale. Mohoric now sits in second place at four seconds with Dumoulin in third on the same time as the Slovenian.

Schachmann latched onto an attack from Dumoulin at the top of the final climb of the day, after multiple attacks from the general classification riders on the ascent. The gap was never that big, but the two worked together to build a small buffer between themselves and the chasing pack. Behind them, several riders could be seen attempting to bridge the gap as they wound their way through the finish town of Trier.

Mohoric finally made contact as they reached the flamme rouge, while Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) took advantage of the tactical games they were playing to join them with just a few hundred metres to go. Politt decided not to hang about, attacking almost as soon as he'd made the juncture, but it proved much too early and he was overhauled as Schachmann and Mohoric went head to head. In the end, it was the home rider who had just enough to take victory by less than a wheel's length.

"It's so amazing the feeling. I really marked this race on my calendar. It's hard because you only have four days, and three chances for me. I'm so happy to win the stage today," said Schachmann. "Nils Politt came from the back, he kind of surprised us a bit. I knew that he would be a fast man but he went a little bit early. I went into his slipstream and used his speed. I then Mohoric on my right side and I had to accelerate even more. I'm just happy that it was enough."

On following Dumoulin's attack, Schachmann said, "I tried at first but then I knew that I couldn't do it from the front so I dropped myself a little bit down the group. I saw Tom going and I knew that I couldn't hesitate so I immediately launched my sprint to try and chase him down. We were able to make it to the finish line with some good team work.

"Of course [the GC] is the goal. We have two more hard stages coming up so it won't be an easy challenge. I think I'm here with a strong team and I really hope to defend this jersey."

How it happened

After a straight-forward opening sprint stage, day two of the renewed Deutschland Tour would be a different prospect with a hilly 196km offering from Bonn to Trier. A status quo was quickly established with a four-man move of Etienne van Empel (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Gaetan Pons (Leopard Pro Cycling), Patrick Haller (Heizomat Rad-Net.de), and John Mandrysch (Team Dauner D&DQ l Akkon) getting away in the opening 10 kilometres.

Quick-Step Floors, with their leader Hodeg, took control on the front of the peloton and allowed the leaders to gain an advantage of close to five minutes before they began reeling things in. With the first two of four classified climbs done and dusted with 50 kilometres remaining, the gap to the escapees had dropped to under a minute.

As the lead continued to fall, and with many of the big sprinters still within the group, the peloton sensed an opportunity break the race up. Katusha-Alpecin kicked things off, sparking a flurry of moves that saw Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and Dumoulin attempt to go clear.

Bardet and Dumoulin were not able to distance the bunch but several riders were. Thursday's second place finisher Pascal Ackermann was one, jumping clear with a number of his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates, plus Mohoric, bouyed by his recent victory at the BinckBank Tour.

As Ackermann lost his teammates, he and Mohoric gained further companions with Dmitrii Strakhov (Katusha-Alpecin), Jasha Sutterlin (Movistar), Emerson Oronte (Rally), Scott Davies (Dimension Data) and Jeremy Maison (Fortuneo-Samsic) joining them. The group got over the penultimate climb and got the bell at the finish line, but they would be brought back by the group led by AG2R La Mondiale with 12 kilometres to go.

Though the attack didn't succeed, it had done some damage with the group having shed some serious numbers, including the race leader Hodeg. Greipel had hung in but he would not be able to hold on over the final ascent, with attacks coming off the front as soon as the reduced bunch hit the climb.

Team Sky put in an initial move with Geraint Thomas before Sebastian Henao took it up. It marked another string of attacks with Bardet having another dig close to the top of the climb. Damiano Caruso struck out to take the points and three bonus seconds at the top of the ascent with Dumoulin and then Bardet taking two and one seconds respectively.

Over the top, Dumoulin used his time trial power to pull out a gap on the ever-reducing group of favourites with just over six kilometres to go, taking Max Schachmann with him. Despite his early efforts, Mohoric had held onto the group of favourites and put in a mighty effort to track down the two leaders as they passed under the flamme rouge. As the three played cat and mouse games, Politt caught them and quickly made his own bid for the line. He didn't have enough to drive all the way to the line and Schachmann stormed past to take yet another win for Quick-Step.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors4:50:36
2Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
4Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
5Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:08
6Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
7Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:10
8Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:12
9Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
10Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
11Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
12Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
13Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
14Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
15Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
16Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
18Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
19Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
21Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
22Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:32
23Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
24Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
25Jasha SŸtterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
26Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
27Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
28Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
29Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
30Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
31Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
32Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
33Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
34Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
35Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
36Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
37Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
38Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
39Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
40Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
41Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:41
42Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:13
43Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
44Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:00
45Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:02:09
46Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:02:40
47Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
48Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:03:15
49Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
50Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:19
51Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
52James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors0:03:34
53Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
54Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:44
55Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
56Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:04:24
57Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:04:28
58Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
59Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
60Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
61Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
62Frederik Dombrowski (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
63Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
64Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
65Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
66Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
67James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
68Freddy Ovett (Aus) BMC Racing Team
69Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
70Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
71Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
73Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
74Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
75August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
76Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
77Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
78Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:34
79Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:07:12
80Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:38
81Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
82Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
83Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
84Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
85Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
86Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
87Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
88Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
89Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
90Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
91Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
92Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
93Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:10:41
94Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
95Romain Le Roux (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
96Joann Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
97Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
98Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
99Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling0:14:04
100Julian Braun (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
101Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
102Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling
103Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
104Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
105Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
106Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
107Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
108Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
109Tobias Nolde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
110Dorian Lubbers (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
111Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
112Per Christian Munstermann (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
113Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
114Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team
115Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
116Pascal Treubel (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
117Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
118Leon Rohde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de0:19:31
119Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
120Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
121Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
122Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
123John Mandrysch (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
124Simon Laib (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
125Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
126Maxim Pirard (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
127Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFTom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNSAmael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors4:50:36
2Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
3Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
4Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:12
5Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
6Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
7Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
8Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:32
9Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
10Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
11Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
12Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
13Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
14Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
15Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
16Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:13
17Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
18Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:00
19Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:02:40
20James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors0:03:34
21Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
22Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:04:28
23Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
24Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
25Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
26James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
27Freddy Ovett (Aus) BMC Racing Team
28Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
29Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
30Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:07:12
31Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:38
32Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
33Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
34Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
35Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
36Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
37Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:10:41
38Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
39Joann Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
40Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
41Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
42Julian Braun (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon0:14:04
43Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling
44Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
45Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
46Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
47Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
48Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
49Tobias Nolde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
50Dorian Lubbers (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
51Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
52Per Christian Munstermann (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
53Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
54Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team
55Pascal Treubel (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
56Leon Rohde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de0:19:31
57Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
58Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
59John Mandrysch (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
60Simon Laib (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
61Maxim Pirard (Bel) Bahrain-Merida

General classificationa after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors8:25:34
2Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:04
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
4Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:10
5Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:18
6Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
7Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:19
8Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:20
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:21
10Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:22
11Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
12Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
14Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
15Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
16Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
17Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
18Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
19Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
20Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
21Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
22Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:40
23Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:42
24Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
25Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
26Jasha SŸtterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
27Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
28Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
29Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
30Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
31Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
32Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
33Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
34Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
35Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
36Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
37Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
38Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
39Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
40Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
41Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:51
42Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:17
43Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:23
44Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:10
45Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:02:19
46Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:02:50
47Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
48Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:03:25
49Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
50Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:29
51Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
52Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:03:44
53James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
54Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:54
55Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:26
56Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:04:34
57Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:04:37
58Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling0:04:38
59Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
60Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
61Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
63Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
64Freddy Ovett (Aus) BMC Racing Team
65Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
66Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
67Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
68August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
69Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
70Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
71Frederik Dombrowski (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
72Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
73Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
74Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
75Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
76Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:44
77Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:05:04
78Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:07:18
79Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:48
80Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
81Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
82Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
83Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
84Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
85Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
86Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
87Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
88Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
89Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
90Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:09:17
91James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:10:05
92Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:10:51
93Romain Le Roux (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
94Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
95Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
96Joann Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
97Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
98Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:14:04
99Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling0:14:11
100Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany0:14:14
101Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team
102Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
103Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
104Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling
105Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
106Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
107Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
108Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:14:38
109Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors0:14:42
110Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:15:27
111Pascal Treubel (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de0:15:32
112Julian Braun (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon0:17:34
113Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
114Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany0:18:23
115Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:19:41
116John Mandrysch (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
117Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
118Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
119Simon Laib (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
120Dorian Lubbers (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:20:08
121Per Christian Munstermann (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
122Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de0:23:01
123Leon Rohde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de0:23:50
124Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida0:25:08
125Maxim Pirard (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
126Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling0:25:20
127Tobias Nolde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de0:29:56

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors15pts
2Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors15
3Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida13
4Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data13
5Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe12
6Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de10
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb9
8Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida9
9Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin7
10Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling6
11Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data5
12John Mandrysch (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon5
13Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert5
14Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal5
15Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert4
16Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling4
17Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany4
18Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
19Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team3
20Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling3
21Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky3
22Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij3
23Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2
24Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2
25Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
26Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy1
27Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1
28Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling6pts
2Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3
3Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy3
4Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3
5Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de3
6Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij3
7Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale2
8Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling2
9Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2
10Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team1
11Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1
12Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors8:25:34
2Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:04
3Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:10
4Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:12
5Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:22
6Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
7Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
8Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:42
9Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
10Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
11Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
12Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
13Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
14Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
15Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
16Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:17
17Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:23
18Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:10
19Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:02:50
20Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:03:44
21James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
22Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:04:38
23Freddy Ovett (Aus) BMC Racing Team
24Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
25Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
26Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
27Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
28Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
29Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:07:18
30Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:48
31Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
32Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
33Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
34Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
35James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:10:05
36Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:10:51
37Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
38Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
39Joann Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
40Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
41Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:14:04
42Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling0:14:11
43Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany0:14:14
44Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team
45Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
46Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
47Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling
48Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
49Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors0:14:42
50Pascal Treubel (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de0:15:32
51Julian Braun (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon0:17:34
52Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany0:18:23
53John Mandrysch (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon0:19:41
54Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
55Simon Laib (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
56Dorian Lubbers (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:20:08
57Per Christian Munstermann (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
58Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de0:23:01
59Leon Rohde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de0:23:50
60Maxim Pirard (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:25:08
61Tobias Nolde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de0:29:56

