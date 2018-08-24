Image 1 of 14 Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Quick-Step Floors wins stage 2 at Deutschland Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 14 Dmitry Strakhov of Russia and Team Katusha - Alpecin / Pascal Ackermann of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 14 Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Quick-Step Floors (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 14 Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Quick-Step Floors Green Sprint Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 14 Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Quick-Step Floors White Young Rider Jersey at Deutschland Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 14 Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Quick-Step Floors Green Sprint Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 14 Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Quick-Step Floors Red Leader Jersey at Deutschland Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 14 Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Quick-Step Floors Red Leader Jersey at Deutschland Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 14 Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Quick-Step Floors wins stage 2 at Deutschland Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 14 Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Quick-Step Floors wins stage 2 at Deutschland Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 14 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 14 Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Quick-Step Floors wins stage 2 at Deutschland Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 14 Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Quick-Step Floors wins stage 2 at Deutschland Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 14 Matej Mohoric of Slovenia and Bahrain Merida Pro Team / Pascal Ackermann of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Max Schachmann gave Quick-Step Floors their second victory in two days at the Deutschland Tour, beating Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) in a sprint to the line. Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb), who had instigated the race-winning attack, rolled across the line for third place.

With victory, Schachmann took the overall race lead off the hands of his teammate Alvaro Hodeg, who had been dropped during an aggressive finale. Mohoric now sits in second place at four seconds with Dumoulin in third on the same time as the Slovenian.

Schachmann latched onto an attack from Dumoulin at the top of the final climb of the day, after multiple attacks from the general classification riders on the ascent. The gap was never that big, but the two worked together to build a small buffer between themselves and the chasing pack. Behind them, several riders could be seen attempting to bridge the gap as they wound their way through the finish town of Trier.

Mohoric finally made contact as they reached the flamme rouge, while Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) took advantage of the tactical games they were playing to join them with just a few hundred metres to go. Politt decided not to hang about, attacking almost as soon as he'd made the juncture, but it proved much too early and he was overhauled as Schachmann and Mohoric went head to head. In the end, it was the home rider who had just enough to take victory by less than a wheel's length.

"It's so amazing the feeling. I really marked this race on my calendar. It's hard because you only have four days, and three chances for me. I'm so happy to win the stage today," said Schachmann. "Nils Politt came from the back, he kind of surprised us a bit. I knew that he would be a fast man but he went a little bit early. I went into his slipstream and used his speed. I then Mohoric on my right side and I had to accelerate even more. I'm just happy that it was enough."

On following Dumoulin's attack, Schachmann said, "I tried at first but then I knew that I couldn't do it from the front so I dropped myself a little bit down the group. I saw Tom going and I knew that I couldn't hesitate so I immediately launched my sprint to try and chase him down. We were able to make it to the finish line with some good team work.

"Of course [the GC] is the goal. We have two more hard stages coming up so it won't be an easy challenge. I think I'm here with a strong team and I really hope to defend this jersey."

How it happened

After a straight-forward opening sprint stage, day two of the renewed Deutschland Tour would be a different prospect with a hilly 196km offering from Bonn to Trier. A status quo was quickly established with a four-man move of Etienne van Empel (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Gaetan Pons (Leopard Pro Cycling), Patrick Haller (Heizomat Rad-Net.de), and John Mandrysch (Team Dauner D&DQ l Akkon) getting away in the opening 10 kilometres.

Quick-Step Floors, with their leader Hodeg, took control on the front of the peloton and allowed the leaders to gain an advantage of close to five minutes before they began reeling things in. With the first two of four classified climbs done and dusted with 50 kilometres remaining, the gap to the escapees had dropped to under a minute.

As the lead continued to fall, and with many of the big sprinters still within the group, the peloton sensed an opportunity break the race up. Katusha-Alpecin kicked things off, sparking a flurry of moves that saw Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and Dumoulin attempt to go clear.

Bardet and Dumoulin were not able to distance the bunch but several riders were. Thursday's second place finisher Pascal Ackermann was one, jumping clear with a number of his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates, plus Mohoric, bouyed by his recent victory at the BinckBank Tour.

As Ackermann lost his teammates, he and Mohoric gained further companions with Dmitrii Strakhov (Katusha-Alpecin), Jasha Sutterlin (Movistar), Emerson Oronte (Rally), Scott Davies (Dimension Data) and Jeremy Maison (Fortuneo-Samsic) joining them. The group got over the penultimate climb and got the bell at the finish line, but they would be brought back by the group led by AG2R La Mondiale with 12 kilometres to go.

Though the attack didn't succeed, it had done some damage with the group having shed some serious numbers, including the race leader Hodeg. Greipel had hung in but he would not be able to hold on over the final ascent, with attacks coming off the front as soon as the reduced bunch hit the climb.

Team Sky put in an initial move with Geraint Thomas before Sebastian Henao took it up. It marked another string of attacks with Bardet having another dig close to the top of the climb. Damiano Caruso struck out to take the points and three bonus seconds at the top of the ascent with Dumoulin and then Bardet taking two and one seconds respectively.

Over the top, Dumoulin used his time trial power to pull out a gap on the ever-reducing group of favourites with just over six kilometres to go, taking Max Schachmann with him. Despite his early efforts, Mohoric had held onto the group of favourites and put in a mighty effort to track down the two leaders as they passed under the flamme rouge. As the three played cat and mouse games, Politt caught them and quickly made his own bid for the line. He didn't have enough to drive all the way to the line and Schachmann stormed past to take yet another win for Quick-Step.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 4:50:36 2 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 5 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:08 6 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 7 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:10 8 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:12 9 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 10 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 13 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 14 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 15 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 18 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 19 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 21 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 22 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:32 23 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling 24 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 25 Jasha SŸtterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 26 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 27 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 28 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 30 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 31 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 32 Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 33 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 35 Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb 36 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 37 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 38 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 39 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:41 42 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:13 43 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 44 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:00 45 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:09 46 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:02:40 47 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 48 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:03:15 49 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 50 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:19 51 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 52 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:34 53 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 54 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:44 55 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 56 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:24 57 Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 0:04:28 58 Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 59 Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 60 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 61 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 62 Frederik Dombrowski (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon 63 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 64 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 65 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 66 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 67 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 68 Freddy Ovett (Aus) BMC Racing Team 69 Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 70 Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 71 Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 73 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 74 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 75 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 76 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 77 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 78 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:34 79 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:12 80 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:38 81 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 82 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 83 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 84 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 85 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 86 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 87 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 88 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 89 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 90 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 91 Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 92 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 93 Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 0:10:41 94 Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 95 Romain Le Roux (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 96 Joann Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 97 Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 98 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 99 Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:14:04 100 Julian Braun (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon 101 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 102 Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling 103 Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 104 Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 105 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 106 Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling 107 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 108 Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 109 Tobias Nolde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 110 Dorian Lubbers (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 111 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 112 Per Christian Munstermann (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 113 Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 114 Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team 115 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 116 Pascal Treubel (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 117 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 118 Leon Rohde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 0:19:31 119 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 120 Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon 121 Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 122 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon 123 John Mandrysch (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon 124 Simon Laib (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon 125 Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling 126 Maxim Pirard (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 127 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo DNF Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb DNS Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 4:50:36 2 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 4 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:12 5 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 6 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 7 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 8 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:32 9 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling 10 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 11 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 12 Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 13 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb 15 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 16 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:13 17 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:00 19 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:02:40 20 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:34 21 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 22 Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 0:04:28 23 Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 24 Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 25 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 26 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 27 Freddy Ovett (Aus) BMC Racing Team 28 Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 29 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 30 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:12 31 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:38 32 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 33 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 34 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 35 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 36 Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 37 Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 0:10:41 38 Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 39 Joann Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 40 Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 41 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 42 Julian Braun (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon 0:14:04 43 Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling 44 Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 45 Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 46 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 47 Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling 48 Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 49 Tobias Nolde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 50 Dorian Lubbers (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 51 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 52 Per Christian Munstermann (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 53 Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 54 Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team 55 Pascal Treubel (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 56 Leon Rohde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 0:19:31 57 Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon 58 Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 59 John Mandrysch (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon 60 Simon Laib (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon 61 Maxim Pirard (Bel) Bahrain-Merida

General classificationa after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 8:25:34 2 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:04 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:10 5 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:18 6 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 7 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:19 8 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:20 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:21 10 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:22 11 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 14 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 15 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 16 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 17 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 20 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 21 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 22 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:40 23 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:42 24 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 25 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 26 Jasha SŸtterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 27 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 28 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 29 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 30 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 31 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling 32 Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb 33 Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 34 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 35 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 36 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 37 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 39 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 40 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 41 Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:51 42 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:17 43 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:23 44 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:10 45 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:19 46 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:02:50 47 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 48 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:03:25 49 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 50 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:29 51 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 52 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:44 53 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 54 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:54 55 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:26 56 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:34 57 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:04:37 58 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:04:38 59 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 60 Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 61 Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 63 Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 64 Freddy Ovett (Aus) BMC Racing Team 65 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 66 Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 67 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 68 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 69 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 70 Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 71 Frederik Dombrowski (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon 72 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 73 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 74 Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 75 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 76 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:44 77 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 0:05:04 78 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:18 79 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:48 80 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 81 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 82 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 83 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 84 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 85 Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 86 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 87 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 88 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 89 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 90 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:09:17 91 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:10:05 92 Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 0:10:51 93 Romain Le Roux (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 94 Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 95 Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 96 Joann Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 97 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 98 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:14:04 99 Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:14:11 100 Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 0:14:14 101 Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team 102 Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 103 Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 104 Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling 105 Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling 106 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 107 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 108 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:14:38 109 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 0:14:42 110 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:15:27 111 Pascal Treubel (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 0:15:32 112 Julian Braun (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon 0:17:34 113 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 114 Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 0:18:23 115 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:19:41 116 John Mandrysch (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon 117 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon 118 Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon 119 Simon Laib (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon 120 Dorian Lubbers (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 0:20:08 121 Per Christian Munstermann (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 122 Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 0:23:01 123 Leon Rohde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 0:23:50 124 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 0:25:08 125 Maxim Pirard (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 126 Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling 0:25:20 127 Tobias Nolde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 0:29:56

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 15 pts 2 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 15 3 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 13 4 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 13 5 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 6 Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 10 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 9 8 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 9 9 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 7 10 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 6 11 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 5 12 John Mandrysch (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon 5 13 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 14 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 5 15 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 16 Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling 4 17 Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 4 18 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 19 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 3 20 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 3 21 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 3 22 Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 3 23 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2 24 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2 25 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 26 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 1 27 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1 28 Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling 6 pts 2 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3 3 Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 3 4 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3 5 Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 3 6 Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 3 7 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2 8 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 2 9 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2 10 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 11 Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1 12 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 1