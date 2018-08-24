Deutschland Tour: Schachmann wins stage 2
Quick-Step Floors rider takes the overall lead from teammate Hodeg
Stage 2: Bonn - Trier
Max Schachmann gave Quick-Step Floors their second victory in two days at the Deutschland Tour, beating Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) in a sprint to the line. Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb), who had instigated the race-winning attack, rolled across the line for third place.
With victory, Schachmann took the overall race lead off the hands of his teammate Alvaro Hodeg, who had been dropped during an aggressive finale. Mohoric now sits in second place at four seconds with Dumoulin in third on the same time as the Slovenian.
Schachmann latched onto an attack from Dumoulin at the top of the final climb of the day, after multiple attacks from the general classification riders on the ascent. The gap was never that big, but the two worked together to build a small buffer between themselves and the chasing pack. Behind them, several riders could be seen attempting to bridge the gap as they wound their way through the finish town of Trier.
Mohoric finally made contact as they reached the flamme rouge, while Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) took advantage of the tactical games they were playing to join them with just a few hundred metres to go. Politt decided not to hang about, attacking almost as soon as he'd made the juncture, but it proved much too early and he was overhauled as Schachmann and Mohoric went head to head. In the end, it was the home rider who had just enough to take victory by less than a wheel's length.
"It's so amazing the feeling. I really marked this race on my calendar. It's hard because you only have four days, and three chances for me. I'm so happy to win the stage today," said Schachmann. "Nils Politt came from the back, he kind of surprised us a bit. I knew that he would be a fast man but he went a little bit early. I went into his slipstream and used his speed. I then Mohoric on my right side and I had to accelerate even more. I'm just happy that it was enough."
On following Dumoulin's attack, Schachmann said, "I tried at first but then I knew that I couldn't do it from the front so I dropped myself a little bit down the group. I saw Tom going and I knew that I couldn't hesitate so I immediately launched my sprint to try and chase him down. We were able to make it to the finish line with some good team work.
"Of course [the GC] is the goal. We have two more hard stages coming up so it won't be an easy challenge. I think I'm here with a strong team and I really hope to defend this jersey."
How it happened
After a straight-forward opening sprint stage, day two of the renewed Deutschland Tour would be a different prospect with a hilly 196km offering from Bonn to Trier. A status quo was quickly established with a four-man move of Etienne van Empel (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Gaetan Pons (Leopard Pro Cycling), Patrick Haller (Heizomat Rad-Net.de), and John Mandrysch (Team Dauner D&DQ l Akkon) getting away in the opening 10 kilometres.
Quick-Step Floors, with their leader Hodeg, took control on the front of the peloton and allowed the leaders to gain an advantage of close to five minutes before they began reeling things in. With the first two of four classified climbs done and dusted with 50 kilometres remaining, the gap to the escapees had dropped to under a minute.
As the lead continued to fall, and with many of the big sprinters still within the group, the peloton sensed an opportunity break the race up. Katusha-Alpecin kicked things off, sparking a flurry of moves that saw Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and Dumoulin attempt to go clear.
Bardet and Dumoulin were not able to distance the bunch but several riders were. Thursday's second place finisher Pascal Ackermann was one, jumping clear with a number of his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates, plus Mohoric, bouyed by his recent victory at the BinckBank Tour.
As Ackermann lost his teammates, he and Mohoric gained further companions with Dmitrii Strakhov (Katusha-Alpecin), Jasha Sutterlin (Movistar), Emerson Oronte (Rally), Scott Davies (Dimension Data) and Jeremy Maison (Fortuneo-Samsic) joining them. The group got over the penultimate climb and got the bell at the finish line, but they would be brought back by the group led by AG2R La Mondiale with 12 kilometres to go.
Though the attack didn't succeed, it had done some damage with the group having shed some serious numbers, including the race leader Hodeg. Greipel had hung in but he would not be able to hold on over the final ascent, with attacks coming off the front as soon as the reduced bunch hit the climb.
Team Sky put in an initial move with Geraint Thomas before Sebastian Henao took it up. It marked another string of attacks with Bardet having another dig close to the top of the climb. Damiano Caruso struck out to take the points and three bonus seconds at the top of the ascent with Dumoulin and then Bardet taking two and one seconds respectively.
Over the top, Dumoulin used his time trial power to pull out a gap on the ever-reducing group of favourites with just over six kilometres to go, taking Max Schachmann with him. Despite his early efforts, Mohoric had held onto the group of favourites and put in a mighty effort to track down the two leaders as they passed under the flamme rouge. As the three played cat and mouse games, Politt caught them and quickly made his own bid for the line. He didn't have enough to drive all the way to the line and Schachmann stormed past to take yet another win for Quick-Step.
The Cyclingnews podcast is brought to you in association with Prendas Ciclismo, Pinarello and Floyd's of Leadville.
If you've ever wanted to know what it feels like to be part of a top-level cycling team, and to be on the ground, inside the barriers, at the Tour de France, then RUNNING WITH WOLVES will take you there. It is available to rent for $3.99 USD or buy for $6.99 USD.
You can also still purchase our first two films, THE HOLY WEEK and CRESCENDO, on Vimeo.
RUNNING WITH WOLVES from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo, produced by La Pédale and a special thanks to Quick-Step Floors.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|4:50:36
|2
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:08
|6
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|7
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:10
|8
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:12
|9
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|10
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|13
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|14
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|15
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|18
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|19
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|21
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|22
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:32
|23
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|24
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|25
|Jasha SŸtterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|26
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|27
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|28
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|30
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|31
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|32
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|33
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|36
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|37
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|38
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|39
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:41
|42
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:13
|43
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|44
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:00
|45
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:09
|46
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:02:40
|47
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|48
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:15
|49
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|50
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:19
|51
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|52
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:34
|53
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|54
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:44
|55
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|56
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:24
|57
|Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:04:28
|58
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|59
|Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|60
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|61
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|62
|Frederik Dombrowski (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|63
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|64
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|65
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|66
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|67
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|68
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|70
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|71
|Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|73
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|75
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|76
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|77
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|78
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:34
|79
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:12
|80
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:38
|81
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|82
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|83
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|84
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|85
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|86
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|87
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|88
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|89
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|90
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|91
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|92
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|93
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:10:41
|94
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|95
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|96
|Joann Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|97
|Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|98
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|99
|Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:14:04
|100
|Julian Braun (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|101
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|102
|Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling
|103
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|104
|Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|105
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|106
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|107
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|108
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|109
|Tobias Nolde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|110
|Dorian Lubbers (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|111
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|112
|Per Christian Munstermann (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|113
|Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|114
|Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team
|115
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|116
|Pascal Treubel (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|117
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|118
|Leon Rohde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|0:19:31
|119
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|120
|Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|121
|Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|122
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|123
|John Mandrysch (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|124
|Simon Laib (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|125
|Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|126
|Maxim Pirard (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|127
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|DNS
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|4:50:36
|2
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:12
|5
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|6
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|7
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|8
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:32
|9
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|10
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|12
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|13
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|15
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:13
|17
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:00
|19
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:02:40
|20
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:34
|21
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|22
|Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:04:28
|23
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|24
|Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|25
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|26
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|27
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|29
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|30
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:12
|31
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:38
|32
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|33
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|34
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|35
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|36
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|37
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:10:41
|38
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|39
|Joann Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|40
|Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|41
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|42
|Julian Braun (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|0:14:04
|43
|Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling
|44
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|45
|Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|46
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|47
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|48
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|49
|Tobias Nolde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|50
|Dorian Lubbers (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|51
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|52
|Per Christian Munstermann (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|53
|Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|54
|Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team
|55
|Pascal Treubel (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|56
|Leon Rohde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|0:19:31
|57
|Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|58
|Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|59
|John Mandrysch (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|60
|Simon Laib (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|61
|Maxim Pirard (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|8:25:34
|2
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:04
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:10
|5
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:18
|6
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|7
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:19
|8
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:20
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:21
|10
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:22
|11
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|14
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|15
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|16
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|17
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|20
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|21
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|22
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:40
|23
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:42
|24
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|26
|Jasha SŸtterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|27
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|28
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|29
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|30
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|31
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|32
|Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|33
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|34
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|37
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|39
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|40
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|41
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:51
|42
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:17
|43
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:23
|44
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:10
|45
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:19
|46
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:02:50
|47
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|48
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:25
|49
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|50
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:29
|51
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|52
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:44
|53
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|54
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:54
|55
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:26
|56
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:34
|57
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:04:37
|58
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:04:38
|59
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|60
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|61
|Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|64
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|66
|Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|67
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|68
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|69
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|71
|Frederik Dombrowski (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|72
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|73
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|74
|Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|75
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|76
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:44
|77
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:05:04
|78
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:18
|79
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:48
|80
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|81
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|82
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|83
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|84
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|85
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|86
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|87
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|88
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|89
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|90
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:17
|91
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:05
|92
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:10:51
|93
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|94
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|95
|Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|96
|Joann Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|97
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|98
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:04
|99
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:14:11
|100
|Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|0:14:14
|101
|Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team
|102
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|103
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|104
|Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling
|105
|Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|106
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|107
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|108
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:38
|109
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:42
|110
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:15:27
|111
|Pascal Treubel (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|0:15:32
|112
|Julian Braun (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|0:17:34
|113
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|114
|Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|0:18:23
|115
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:19:41
|116
|John Mandrysch (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|117
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|118
|Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|119
|Simon Laib (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|120
|Dorian Lubbers (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:20:08
|121
|Per Christian Munstermann (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|122
|Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|0:23:01
|123
|Leon Rohde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|0:23:50
|124
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:25:08
|125
|Maxim Pirard (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|126
|Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:25:20
|127
|Tobias Nolde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|0:29:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|pts
|2
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|3
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|4
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|13
|5
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|6
|Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|10
|7
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|9
|8
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|9
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|10
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|6
|11
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|5
|12
|John Mandrysch (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|5
|13
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|14
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|5
|15
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|16
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|4
|17
|Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|4
|18
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|19
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|20
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|21
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|22
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|3
|23
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2
|24
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|25
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|26
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|27
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|28
|Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|6
|pts
|2
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|3
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|4
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3
|5
|Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|3
|6
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|3
|7
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|8
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|2
|9
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2
|10
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|11
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1
|12
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|8:25:34
|2
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:04
|3
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:10
|4
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:12
|5
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:22
|6
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|7
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|8
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:42
|9
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|13
|Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|14
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|15
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:17
|17
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:23
|18
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:10
|19
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:02:50
|20
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:44
|21
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|22
|Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:04:38
|23
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|25
|Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|26
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|27
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|29
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:18
|30
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:48
|31
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|32
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|33
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|34
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|35
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:05
|36
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:10:51
|37
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|38
|Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|39
|Joann Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|40
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|41
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:04
|42
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:14:11
|43
|Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|0:14:14
|44
|Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team
|45
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|46
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|47
|Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling
|48
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|49
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:42
|50
|Pascal Treubel (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|0:15:32
|51
|Julian Braun (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|0:17:34
|52
|Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|0:18:23
|53
|John Mandrysch (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|0:19:41
|54
|Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|55
|Simon Laib (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|56
|Dorian Lubbers (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:20:08
|57
|Per Christian Munstermann (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|58
|Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|0:23:01
|59
|Leon Rohde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|0:23:50
|60
|Maxim Pirard (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:25:08
|61
|Tobias Nolde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|0:29:56
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy