Deutschland Tour: Mohoric wins stage 3

Slovenian moves into overall lead ahead of Schachmann

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) won stage 3 of the Deutschland Tour in Merzig to move into the overall lead with one stage remaining. The Slovenian produced a well-timed effort to beat Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) and Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) in the reduced group sprint.

Late escapees Warren Barguil (Fortuneo-Oscaro) and Pieter Weening (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) were caught at the flamme rouge, and after an effort from Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) petered out, Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) tried to upset the odds by anticipating the sprint.

Kiryienka was overhauled within sight of the line after Politt launched his sprint from distance, but the on-form Mohoric – winner of the BinckBank Tour last week – produced a sparkling late acceleration to claim the honours. Overnight leader Max Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) was prominent at the head of the reduced bunch in the finale, but he could only manage seventh on the stage and concedes his jersey to Mohoric.

The sprint was marred by a nasty crash that saw Lennard Kamna (Sunweb) and Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) come down heavily, while Jurgen Roelandts (BMC) was forced to sit up rather than contest the finish.

The stage was animated by an early break of seven riders, comprising Johannes Hodapp (Sauerland), Oscar Riesebeek (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Juri Hollmann (Heizomat), Rick Zabel (Katusha-Alpecin), Evgeny Shalunov (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Robin Carpenter (Rally Cycling) and Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal).

The escapees forged clear after 30km and established a maximum lead of 4 minutes with 80km remaining, but Schachmann’s Quick-Step guard set about whittling down their advantage. The break had two minutes in hand come the final 50km, but that buffer was down to just 30 seconds by the time they hit the final 25km.

The punchy terrain on the finishing circuit lent itself to attacking, and Hansen and Zabel slipped away from their companions on an uncategorised climb with 20km remaining. They were pegged back shortly before the final classified ascent of Mettlach, however, where Carpenter – so impressive every time the road climbed – going clear in the company of Risebeek.

Carpenter shed himself of Riesebeek with 10km to go and led through the finish line with one lap remain. With Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) among the pace-setters in the reduced bunch, however, it was always going to be difficult to stay clear, and the American was caught with 8km to go.

Barguil and Weening jumped away on the climb to the bonus sprint at Eller Weg with 7km to go, and they held a thin buffer over the chasers all the way to the kilometre to go banner, where they were finally swept up.

A breathless finale ensued, with Bardet making a late bid for glory, but the honours ultimately fell to Mohoric, who is enjoying a fine August and is now on the cusp of a second stage race victory in the space of a week.

Mohoric carries a lead of 6 seconds over Schachmann into Sunday’s concluding stage, with Politt a further 4 seconds back in third place overall.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida4:12:28
2Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
3Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
4Jasha SŸtterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
5Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
6Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
7Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
8Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
9Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
10Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
11Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
12Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
13Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
14Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
15Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
17Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
18Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
19Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
20Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
21James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
22Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
23Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
24Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
25Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
26Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
27Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
28Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
29Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
30Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
31Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
32Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
33Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:39
35Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
36Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
37Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
38Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
39Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
40Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:44
41Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:50
42Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
43Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:01:07
44Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
45Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
46Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
47Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de0:01:51
48Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:52
49Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
50Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:07
51Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
52Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
53Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:00
54Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
55Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
56Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
57Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
58Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
59Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
60Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
61Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
62Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
63Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
64Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
65Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
66Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
67Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
68Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
69Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:04:21
70Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
71Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
72Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
73Frederik Dombrowski (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
74Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
75Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
76Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:38
77Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
78Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
79James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
80Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb0:09:12
81Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
82Joann Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
83Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
84Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
85Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
86Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
87Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
88Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling0:09:18
89Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
90Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
91Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:10
92Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
93Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
94Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
95Julian Braun (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
96Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
97Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
98Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
99Per Christian Munstermann (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
100Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
101Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team
102Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
103Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
104Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
105Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
106Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling
107John Mandrysch (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
108Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
109Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
110Romain Le Roux (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
111Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
112Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
113Dorian Lubbers (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
114Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
115Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
116Maxim Pirard (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
117Pascal Treubel (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
118Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
119Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida0:15:19
120Tobias Nolde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
121Leon Rohde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de0:20:59
122Simon Laib (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
Freddy Ovett (Aus) BMC Racing Team
Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida12:37:56
2Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:00:06
3Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:10
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
5Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:20
6Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:24
7Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
8Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
9Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:26
10Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
11Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:27
12Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:28
14Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
16Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
17Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
18Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
19Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
20Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
21Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
22Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:46
23Jasha SŸtterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:48
24Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
25Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
26Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
27Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
28Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
29Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
30Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
31Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
32Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
33Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:27
34Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
35Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
36Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:47
37Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:40
38Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
39Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:03:04
40Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:03:35
41Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
42Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:48
43Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
44Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:03:50
45Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:04:38
46Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling0:04:44
47Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
48Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:05:16
49Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:05:23
50Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:28
51Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:05:56
52Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de0:06:35
53Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:07:43
54Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:07:44
55Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
56Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
57Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
58Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
59Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
60Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
61Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:08:54
62Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:09:01
63Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:09:05
64Frederik Dombrowski (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
65Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
66Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe0:09:11
67Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling0:09:13
68James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors0:09:28
69Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:09:31
70Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:10
71James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:10:11
72Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:47
73Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:10:57
74Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:11:54
75Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:12:33
76Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb0:13:15
77Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
78Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany0:13:57
79Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:32
80Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:14:41
81Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:10
82Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:15:54
83Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:16:20
84Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling0:17:20
85Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
86Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb0:18:06
87Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
88Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
89Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
90Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:18:12
91Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:04
92Joann Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany0:20:09
93Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling0:20:15
94Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:20:33
95Romain Le Roux (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:22:07
96Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
97Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling0:23:32
98Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors0:24:00
99Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:25:20
100Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling0:25:27
101Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany0:25:30
102Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team
103Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
104Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling
105Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:25:54
106Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:26:43
107Pascal Treubel (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de0:26:48
108Julian Braun (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon0:28:50
109Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
110Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:28:59
111Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany0:29:39
112John Mandrysch (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon0:30:57
113Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
114Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
115Per Christian Munstermann (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany0:31:24
116Dorian Lubbers (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
117Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de0:34:17
118Maxim Pirard (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:36:24
119Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida0:40:33
120Simon Laib (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon0:40:46
121Leon Rohde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de0:44:55
122Tobias Nolde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de0:45:21

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida28pts
2Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors19
3Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin19
4Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors15
5Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data15
6Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert14
7Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin12
8Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe12
9Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de10
10Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb9
11Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida9
12Jasha SŸtterlin (Ger) Movistar Team7
13Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij6
14Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling6
15Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data5
16John Mandrysch (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon5
17Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky5
18Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal5
19Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert4
20Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling4
21Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany4
22Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
23Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3
24Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team3
25Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling3
26Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal3
27Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij3
28Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky3
29Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2
30Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
31Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy1
32Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
33Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1
34Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling1
35Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de1
36Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling15pts
2Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling6
3Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal5
4Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de4
5Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3
6Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy3
7Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3
8Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de3
9Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij3
10Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale2
11Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling2
12Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2
13Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2
14Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team1
15Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1
16Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data1
17Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida12:37:56
2Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:00:06
3Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:10
4Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:27
5Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:28
6Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
7Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
8Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:48
9Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
10Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
11Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
12Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
13Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
14Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
15Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:03:35
16Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:03:50
17Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:05:16
18Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de0:06:35
19Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:07:44
20Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
21Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
22Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
23Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
24James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors0:09:28
25Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:09:31
26James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:10:11
27Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:47
28Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:10:57
29Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:12:33
30Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb0:13:15
31Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany0:13:57
32Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:32
33Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:17:20
34Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb0:18:06
35Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
36Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:18:12
37Joann Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany0:20:09
38Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling0:20:15
39Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:22:07
40Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors0:24:00
41Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:25:20
42Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling0:25:27
43Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany0:25:30
44Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team
45Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
46Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling
47Pascal Treubel (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de0:26:48
48Julian Braun (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon0:28:50
49Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany0:29:39
50John Mandrysch (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon0:30:57
51Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
52Per Christian Munstermann (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany0:31:24
53Dorian Lubbers (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
54Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de0:34:17
55Maxim Pirard (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:36:24
56Simon Laib (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon0:40:46
57Leon Rohde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de0:44:55
58Tobias Nolde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de0:45:21

