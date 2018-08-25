Deutschland Tour: Mohoric wins stage 3
Slovenian moves into overall lead ahead of Schachmann
Stage 3: Trier - Merzig
Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) won stage 3 of the Deutschland Tour in Merzig to move into the overall lead with one stage remaining. The Slovenian produced a well-timed effort to beat Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) and Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) in the reduced group sprint.
Late escapees Warren Barguil (Fortuneo-Oscaro) and Pieter Weening (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) were caught at the flamme rouge, and after an effort from Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) petered out, Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) tried to upset the odds by anticipating the sprint.
Kiryienka was overhauled within sight of the line after Politt launched his sprint from distance, but the on-form Mohoric – winner of the BinckBank Tour last week – produced a sparkling late acceleration to claim the honours. Overnight leader Max Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) was prominent at the head of the reduced bunch in the finale, but he could only manage seventh on the stage and concedes his jersey to Mohoric.
The sprint was marred by a nasty crash that saw Lennard Kamna (Sunweb) and Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) come down heavily, while Jurgen Roelandts (BMC) was forced to sit up rather than contest the finish.
The stage was animated by an early break of seven riders, comprising Johannes Hodapp (Sauerland), Oscar Riesebeek (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Juri Hollmann (Heizomat), Rick Zabel (Katusha-Alpecin), Evgeny Shalunov (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Robin Carpenter (Rally Cycling) and Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal).
The escapees forged clear after 30km and established a maximum lead of 4 minutes with 80km remaining, but Schachmann’s Quick-Step guard set about whittling down their advantage. The break had two minutes in hand come the final 50km, but that buffer was down to just 30 seconds by the time they hit the final 25km.
The punchy terrain on the finishing circuit lent itself to attacking, and Hansen and Zabel slipped away from their companions on an uncategorised climb with 20km remaining. They were pegged back shortly before the final classified ascent of Mettlach, however, where Carpenter – so impressive every time the road climbed – going clear in the company of Risebeek.
Carpenter shed himself of Riesebeek with 10km to go and led through the finish line with one lap remain. With Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) among the pace-setters in the reduced bunch, however, it was always going to be difficult to stay clear, and the American was caught with 8km to go.
Barguil and Weening jumped away on the climb to the bonus sprint at Eller Weg with 7km to go, and they held a thin buffer over the chasers all the way to the kilometre to go banner, where they were finally swept up.
A breathless finale ensued, with Bardet making a late bid for glory, but the honours ultimately fell to Mohoric, who is enjoying a fine August and is now on the cusp of a second stage race victory in the space of a week.
Mohoric carries a lead of 6 seconds over Schachmann into Sunday’s concluding stage, with Politt a further 4 seconds back in third place overall.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|4:12:28
|2
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|Jasha SŸtterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|5
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|6
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|7
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|9
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|10
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|13
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|14
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|15
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|17
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|18
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|19
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|21
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|23
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|24
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|25
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|26
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:39
|35
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|36
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|37
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|38
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|39
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|40
|Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:44
|41
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:50
|42
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|43
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:07
|44
|Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|45
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|46
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|47
|Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|0:01:51
|48
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:52
|49
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|50
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:07
|51
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|52
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|53
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:00
|54
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|55
|Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|56
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|57
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|58
|Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|59
|Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|60
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|61
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|62
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|63
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|64
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|65
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|66
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|67
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|68
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|69
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:04:21
|70
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|71
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|72
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|73
|Frederik Dombrowski (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|74
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|75
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|76
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:38
|77
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|78
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|79
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|80
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:09:12
|81
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|82
|Joann Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|83
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|84
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|85
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|86
|Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|87
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|88
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:09:18
|89
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|91
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:10
|92
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|93
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|94
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|95
|Julian Braun (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|96
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|97
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|98
|Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|99
|Per Christian Munstermann (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|100
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|101
|Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team
|102
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|103
|Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|104
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|105
|Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|106
|Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling
|107
|John Mandrysch (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|108
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|109
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|110
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|111
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|112
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|113
|Dorian Lubbers (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|114
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|115
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|116
|Maxim Pirard (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|117
|Pascal Treubel (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|118
|Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|119
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:19
|120
|Tobias Nolde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|121
|Leon Rohde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|0:20:59
|122
|Simon Laib (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|12:37:56
|2
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:06
|3
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:10
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:20
|6
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:24
|7
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|8
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|9
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:26
|10
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|11
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:27
|12
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:28
|14
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|17
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|19
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|20
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|22
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:46
|23
|Jasha SŸtterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:48
|24
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|26
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|27
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|28
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|29
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|31
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:27
|34
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|35
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|36
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:47
|37
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:40
|38
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|39
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:04
|40
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:03:35
|41
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|42
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:48
|43
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|44
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:50
|45
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:04:38
|46
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:04:44
|47
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:16
|49
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:05:23
|50
|Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:28
|51
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:05:56
|52
|Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|0:06:35
|53
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:07:43
|54
|Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:07:44
|55
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|56
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|57
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|58
|Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|59
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|60
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|61
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:08:54
|62
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:01
|63
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:09:05
|64
|Frederik Dombrowski (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|65
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|66
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:11
|67
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:09:13
|68
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|0:09:28
|69
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:31
|70
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:10
|71
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:11
|72
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:47
|73
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:10:57
|74
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:11:54
|75
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:33
|76
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:13:15
|77
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|78
|Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|0:13:57
|79
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:32
|80
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:41
|81
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:10
|82
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:15:54
|83
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:16:20
|84
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:17:20
|85
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|86
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:18:06
|87
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|88
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|89
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|90
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:18:12
|91
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:04
|92
|Joann Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|0:20:09
|93
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:20:15
|94
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:33
|95
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:22:07
|96
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|97
|Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:23:32
|98
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|0:24:00
|99
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:25:20
|100
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:25:27
|101
|Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|0:25:30
|102
|Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team
|103
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|104
|Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling
|105
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:25:54
|106
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:26:43
|107
|Pascal Treubel (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|0:26:48
|108
|Julian Braun (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|0:28:50
|109
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|110
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:28:59
|111
|Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|0:29:39
|112
|John Mandrysch (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|0:30:57
|113
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|114
|Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|115
|Per Christian Munstermann (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|0:31:24
|116
|Dorian Lubbers (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|117
|Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|0:34:17
|118
|Maxim Pirard (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:36:24
|119
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:40:33
|120
|Simon Laib (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|0:40:46
|121
|Leon Rohde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|0:44:55
|122
|Tobias Nolde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|0:45:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|28
|pts
|2
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|19
|3
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|19
|4
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|5
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|15
|6
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|14
|7
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|8
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|9
|Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|10
|10
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|9
|11
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|12
|Jasha SŸtterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|7
|13
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|6
|14
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|6
|15
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|5
|16
|John Mandrysch (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|5
|17
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|5
|18
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|5
|19
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|20
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|4
|21
|Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|4
|22
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|23
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3
|24
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|25
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|26
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3
|27
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|3
|28
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|29
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2
|30
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|31
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|32
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|33
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|34
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|1
|35
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|1
|36
|Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|6
|3
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|5
|4
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|4
|5
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|6
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|7
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3
|8
|Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|3
|9
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|3
|10
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|11
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|2
|12
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2
|13
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2
|14
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|15
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1
|16
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|1
|17
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|12:37:56
|2
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:06
|3
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:10
|4
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:27
|5
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:28
|6
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|7
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|8
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:48
|9
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|11
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|12
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|13
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|15
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:03:35
|16
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:50
|17
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:16
|18
|Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|0:06:35
|19
|Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:07:44
|20
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|21
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|22
|Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|23
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|24
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|0:09:28
|25
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:31
|26
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:11
|27
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:47
|28
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:10:57
|29
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:33
|30
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:13:15
|31
|Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|0:13:57
|32
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:32
|33
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:17:20
|34
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:18:06
|35
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|36
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:18:12
|37
|Joann Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|0:20:09
|38
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:20:15
|39
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:22:07
|40
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|0:24:00
|41
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:25:20
|42
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:25:27
|43
|Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|0:25:30
|44
|Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team
|45
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|46
|Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling
|47
|Pascal Treubel (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|0:26:48
|48
|Julian Braun (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|0:28:50
|49
|Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|0:29:39
|50
|John Mandrysch (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|0:30:57
|51
|Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|52
|Per Christian Munstermann (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|0:31:24
|53
|Dorian Lubbers (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|54
|Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|0:34:17
|55
|Maxim Pirard (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:36:24
|56
|Simon Laib (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|0:40:46
|57
|Leon Rohde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|0:44:55
|58
|Tobias Nolde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|0:45:21
