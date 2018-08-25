Image 1 of 19 Matej Mohoric wins stage 3 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 19 Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 19 Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 19 Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 19 Robin Carpenter (Rally Cycling) on the podium (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 19 Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 19 Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) en route to the win (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 19 Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 19 Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal) attacks the breakaway (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 19 Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 19 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 19 Maximilian Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 19 Rick Zabel (Katusha-Alpecin) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 19 Nico Denz (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 19 Team Sky at the front (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 19 Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 19 Stage 3 of the Deutschland Tour (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 19 Juri Hollmann (Heizomat Rad-Net) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 19 Robin Carpenter (Rally Cycling) on the attack (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) won stage 3 of the Deutschland Tour in Merzig to move into the overall lead with one stage remaining. The Slovenian produced a well-timed effort to beat Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) and Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) in the reduced group sprint.

Late escapees Warren Barguil (Fortuneo-Oscaro) and Pieter Weening (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) were caught at the flamme rouge, and after an effort from Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) petered out, Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) tried to upset the odds by anticipating the sprint.

Kiryienka was overhauled within sight of the line after Politt launched his sprint from distance, but the on-form Mohoric – winner of the BinckBank Tour last week – produced a sparkling late acceleration to claim the honours. Overnight leader Max Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) was prominent at the head of the reduced bunch in the finale, but he could only manage seventh on the stage and concedes his jersey to Mohoric.

The sprint was marred by a nasty crash that saw Lennard Kamna (Sunweb) and Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) come down heavily, while Jurgen Roelandts (BMC) was forced to sit up rather than contest the finish.

The stage was animated by an early break of seven riders, comprising Johannes Hodapp (Sauerland), Oscar Riesebeek (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Juri Hollmann (Heizomat), Rick Zabel (Katusha-Alpecin), Evgeny Shalunov (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Robin Carpenter (Rally Cycling) and Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal).

The escapees forged clear after 30km and established a maximum lead of 4 minutes with 80km remaining, but Schachmann’s Quick-Step guard set about whittling down their advantage. The break had two minutes in hand come the final 50km, but that buffer was down to just 30 seconds by the time they hit the final 25km.

The punchy terrain on the finishing circuit lent itself to attacking, and Hansen and Zabel slipped away from their companions on an uncategorised climb with 20km remaining. They were pegged back shortly before the final classified ascent of Mettlach, however, where Carpenter – so impressive every time the road climbed – going clear in the company of Risebeek.

Carpenter shed himself of Riesebeek with 10km to go and led through the finish line with one lap remain. With Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) among the pace-setters in the reduced bunch, however, it was always going to be difficult to stay clear, and the American was caught with 8km to go.

Barguil and Weening jumped away on the climb to the bonus sprint at Eller Weg with 7km to go, and they held a thin buffer over the chasers all the way to the kilometre to go banner, where they were finally swept up.

A breathless finale ensued, with Bardet making a late bid for glory, but the honours ultimately fell to Mohoric, who is enjoying a fine August and is now on the cusp of a second stage race victory in the space of a week.

Mohoric carries a lead of 6 seconds over Schachmann into Sunday’s concluding stage, with Politt a further 4 seconds back in third place overall.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 4:12:28 2 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 Jasha SŸtterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 5 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 6 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 7 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 8 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 9 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 10 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 12 Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 13 Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 14 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 15 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 17 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 18 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 19 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 20 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 21 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 22 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 23 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 24 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling 25 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 26 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 27 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 28 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:39 35 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 36 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 37 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 38 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 39 Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 40 Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:44 41 Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:50 42 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 43 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:07 44 Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb 45 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 46 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 47 Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 0:01:51 48 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:52 49 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 50 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:07 51 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 52 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 53 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:00 54 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 55 Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 56 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 57 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 58 Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 59 Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 60 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 61 Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 62 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 63 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 64 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 65 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 66 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 67 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 68 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 69 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:04:21 70 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 71 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 72 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 73 Frederik Dombrowski (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon 74 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 75 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 76 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:38 77 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 78 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 79 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 80 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:09:12 81 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 82 Joann Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 83 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 84 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 85 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 86 Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling 87 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 88 Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:09:18 89 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 91 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:10 92 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 93 Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling 94 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 95 Julian Braun (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon 96 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 97 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 98 Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon 99 Per Christian Munstermann (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 100 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 101 Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team 102 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 103 Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 104 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon 105 Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 106 Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling 107 John Mandrysch (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon 108 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 109 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 110 Romain Le Roux (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 111 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 112 Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 113 Dorian Lubbers (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 114 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 115 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 116 Maxim Pirard (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 117 Pascal Treubel (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 118 Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 119 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:19 120 Tobias Nolde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 121 Leon Rohde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 0:20:59 122 Simon Laib (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon Freddy Ovett (Aus) BMC Racing Team Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 12:37:56 2 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:06 3 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:10 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:20 6 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:24 7 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 8 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 9 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:26 10 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 11 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:27 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:28 14 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 17 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 19 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 20 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 22 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:46 23 Jasha SŸtterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:48 24 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 25 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 26 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 27 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling 28 Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 29 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 30 Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb 31 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:27 34 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 35 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 36 Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:47 37 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:40 38 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 39 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:04 40 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:03:35 41 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 42 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:48 43 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 44 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:50 45 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:04:38 46 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:04:44 47 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 48 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:05:16 49 Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:05:23 50 Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:28 51 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:05:56 52 Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 0:06:35 53 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:07:43 54 Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 0:07:44 55 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 56 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 57 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 58 Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 59 Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 60 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 61 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:08:54 62 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:09:01 63 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:09:05 64 Frederik Dombrowski (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon 65 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 66 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:11 67 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 0:09:13 68 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 0:09:28 69 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:09:31 70 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:10 71 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:10:11 72 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:47 73 Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 0:10:57 74 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:11:54 75 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:33 76 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:13:15 77 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 78 Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 0:13:57 79 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:32 80 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:14:41 81 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:10 82 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:15:54 83 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 0:16:20 84 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:17:20 85 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 86 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:18:06 87 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 88 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 89 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 90 Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 0:18:12 91 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:04 92 Joann Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 0:20:09 93 Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:20:15 94 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:20:33 95 Romain Le Roux (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:22:07 96 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 97 Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:23:32 98 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 0:24:00 99 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:25:20 100 Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:25:27 101 Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 0:25:30 102 Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team 103 Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 104 Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling 105 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:25:54 106 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:26:43 107 Pascal Treubel (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 0:26:48 108 Julian Braun (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon 0:28:50 109 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 110 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:28:59 111 Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 0:29:39 112 John Mandrysch (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon 0:30:57 113 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon 114 Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon 115 Per Christian Munstermann (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 0:31:24 116 Dorian Lubbers (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 117 Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 0:34:17 118 Maxim Pirard (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:36:24 119 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 0:40:33 120 Simon Laib (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon 0:40:46 121 Leon Rohde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 0:44:55 122 Tobias Nolde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 0:45:21

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 28 pts 2 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 19 3 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 19 4 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 15 5 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 15 6 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 14 7 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 12 8 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 9 Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 10 10 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 9 11 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 9 12 Jasha SŸtterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 7 13 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 6 14 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 6 15 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 5 16 John Mandrysch (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ-Akkon 5 17 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 5 18 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 5 19 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 20 Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling 4 21 Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 4 22 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 23 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3 24 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 3 25 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 3 26 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3 27 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 3 28 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 3 29 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2 30 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 31 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 1 32 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 33 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1 34 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 1 35 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 1 36 Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 15 pts 2 Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling 6 3 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 5 4 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 4 5 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3 6 Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 3 7 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3 8 Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 3 9 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 3 10 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2 11 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 2 12 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2 13 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2 14 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 15 Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1 16 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 1 17 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1