Trending

Deutschland Tour: Hodeg wins opening stage

Ackermann frustrated in home tour opener

Image 1 of 25

Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) edges out Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) edges out Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 25

Kevin Van Melsen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) in the mountains jersey

Kevin Van Melsen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) in the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 25

Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) in the leader's jersey

Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 25

Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) in the sprint jersey

Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) in the sprint jersey
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 25

Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors)

Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 25

Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) in the best young rider's jersey

Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) in the best young rider's jersey
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 25

Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) edges out Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) edges out Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 25

Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors)

Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 25

Stage 1 of the Deutschland Tour

Stage 1 of the Deutschland Tour
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 25

Kevin van Melsen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Jorge Arcas (Movistar) and Jens Reynders (Leopard) in the breakaway

Kevin van Melsen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Jorge Arcas (Movistar) and Jens Reynders (Leopard) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 25

Jorge Arcas (Movistar) in the breakaway

Jorge Arcas (Movistar) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 25

Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates his win

Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates his win
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 25

Alexander Krieger (Leopard)

Alexander Krieger (Leopard)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 25

Dorian Lubbers (Team Lotto - Kern Haus) and Benoit Jarrier (Team Fortuneo Samsic) in the breakaway

Dorian Lubbers (Team Lotto - Kern Haus) and Benoit Jarrier (Team Fortuneo Samsic) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 25

Jens Reynders (Leopard) in the escape

Jens Reynders (Leopard) in the escape
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 25

Dorian Lubbers (Team Lotto - Kern Haus) leads the breakaway

Dorian Lubbers (Team Lotto - Kern Haus) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 25

Geraint Thomas and Tom Dumoulin reunited

Geraint Thomas and Tom Dumoulin reunited
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 25

Iljo Keisse on the attack

Iljo Keisse on the attack
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 25

Luke Rowe (Team Sky) on the attack

Luke Rowe (Team Sky) on the attack
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 25

Stage 1 of the Deutschland Tour

Stage 1 of the Deutschland Tour
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 25

Stage 1 of the Deutschland Tour

Stage 1 of the Deutschland Tour
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 25

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 25

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin)

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 24 of 25

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 25 of 25

Remi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors) leads the chase

Remi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors) leads the chase
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)

The Deutschland Tour returned on Thursday after a 10-year absence, and Colombian Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) denied the prospect of a home winner for the first stage of the new era as he pipped German champion Pascal Ackerman (Bora-Hansgrohe) in a tight bunch sprint in Bonn.

In-form Ackermann had a perfect lead-out in the long final straight and appeared to be on his way to a fifth victory of the summer, but Hodeg, who started his sprint in fourth place, came roaring up on the right-hand side to snatch it by a tyre’s width.

Niccolo Bonifazio (Bahrain-Merida) finished third, with Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data) fourth. Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) finished sixth, while fellow German sprint star Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) did not figure, continuing his miserable 2018 campaign.

Hodeg leads the race overall going into Friday’s stage 2.

How it unfolded

The opening day of racing at the revived Deutschland Tour took the riders 157km from Koblenz to Bonn and, with just one categorised climb on the menu, it was always likely to come down to a bunch sprint - perhaps the only one of the four-day race.

A six-man breakaway went up the road in the early kilometres, containing Jorge Arcas (Movistar), Kevin Van Melsen (Wanty Groupe Gobert), Benoit Jarrier (Fortuneo-Samsic), Jens Reynders (Leopard Pro Cycling), Sven Reutter (Heizomat - Rad Net), and Dorian Lübbers (Lotto - Kern Haus).

They built up a lead of around 2:30 but never more, as Bora, Lotto Soudal, and Quick-Step marshalled the peloton. Reutter won both intermediate sprints, the first coming 25km from the start and the second 50km from the finish, while Jarrier took the KOM points at the sole climb 40km from the line.

As introduced to the Tour de France this year, there is a bonus sprint in the finale offering times bonuses of three, two, and one seconds for the first three, and here it was Reynders who took it from Arcas and Van Melsen. By that point, with less than 20km to go, the break was down to just three riders, Ruetter and Lubbers being the first to go, while Jarrier fell away soon after the climb.

With the gap to the trio just 30 seconds, Oscar Riesebeek (Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij) attacked from bunch with Juri Hollmann (Heizomat Rad-Net) and, after Arcas was briefly dropped, made it up to form a group of five. They were caught with 13.5km to go as Sky came to the front.

After a few kilometres Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas, their nominal leader, hit the front, and it turned out he was paving the way for an attack from fellow Welshman Luke Rowe, who opened a small gap but was caught in the town centre with just over 5km to go.

Bora then came to the front and took control. They came through a nasty 180-degree roundabout turn well positioned, sweeping up an opportunistic attack from another Heizomat rider, and kept pole position through to the final few hundred metres, Ackermann tucked in behind lead-out man Rudiger Selig. The German opened up and could almost taste victory, but Hodeg came storming up to trade another blow in that intriguing late-summer sprint rivalry.

If you've ever wanted to know what it feels like to be part of a top-level cycling team, and to be on the ground, inside the barriers, at the Tour de France, then RUNNING WITH WOLVES will take you there. It is available to rent for $3.99 USD or buy for $6.99 USD.

You can also still purchase our first two films, THE HOLY WEEK and CRESCENDO, on Vimeo.

RUNNING WITH WOLVES from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo, produced by La Pédale and a special thanks to Quick-Step Floors.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors3:35:08
2Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo)
4Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
5Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
6Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
7Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
8Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
9Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
10Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
11Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
12Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
13Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
14Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
15Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
17Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
18John Mandrysch (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ | Akkon
19Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
20Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Development Team Sunweb
21Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
22Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
23Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
24Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
25Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
26Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
26Cees Bol (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
28Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
29Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
30Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ l Akkon
31Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
32Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
33François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
35Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
36Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
37Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
38Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
39Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ | Akkon
40Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
41Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Simon Laib (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ l Akkon
43Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
44Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx
45Romain Le Roux (Fra) Team Fortuneo-Samsic
46Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
47Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
48Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
49Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
50Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team
51Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
52Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
53Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
54Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
55Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
56Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
57Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
58Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
59Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
60Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
61Freddy Ovett (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy-Ride Sunshine Coast
62Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
63Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
64Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
65Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
66Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
67Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
68Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
69Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
70Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
71Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
72Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
73Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
74Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
75August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
76Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
77James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
78Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
79Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
80Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
81Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
82Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling
83Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
84Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
85Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
86Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
87Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
88Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
89Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
90Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
91Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
92Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
93Gaëtan Pons (Luz) Leopard Pro Cycling
94Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
95Frederik Dombrowski (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ | Akkon
96Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
97Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
98Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
99Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
100Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
101Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
102Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
103Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
104Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
105Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
106Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
107Joann Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
108Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
109Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
110Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:24
111Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:26
112Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:29
113Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:32
114Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:13
115Pascal Treubel (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de0:01:18
116Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb0:03:19
117Julian Braun (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ | Akkon0:03:20
118Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
119Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
120Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
121Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany0:04:09
122Leon Rohde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
123James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:05:27
124Maxim Pirard (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
125Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
126Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling0:05:39
127Per Christian Münstermann0:05:54
128Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
129Dorian Lübbers (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
130Tobias Nolde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de0:15:42
DNFArtem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors3:35:08
2Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo)
4Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
5Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
6Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
7Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
8Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
9John Mandrysch (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ | Akkon
10Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
11Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Development Team Sunweb
12Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
13Cees Bol (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
14Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
15Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
16Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
17Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
18Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
19Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ | Akkon
20Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
21Simon Laib (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ l Akkon
22Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
23Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx
24Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
25Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
26Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team
27Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
28Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
29Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
30Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
31Freddy Ovett (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy-Ride Sunshine Coast
32Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
33Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
34Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
35Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
36Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
37Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
38James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
39Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
40Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
41Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling
42Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
43Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
44Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
45Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
46Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
47Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
48Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
49Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
50Joann Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
51Pascal Treubel (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de0:01:18
52Julian Braun (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ | Akkon0:03:20
53Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
54Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany0:04:09
55Leon Rohde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
56James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:05:27
57Maxim Pirard (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
58Per Christian Münstermann0:05:54
59Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
60Dorian Lübbers (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
61Tobias Nolde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de0:15:42

General Classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors3:34:58
2Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:04
3Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo)0:00:06
4Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:07
5Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:08
6Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:09
7Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:10
8Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
9Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
10Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
11Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
12Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
13Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
14Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
15Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
16Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
17Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
18Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
20Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
21John Mandrysch (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ | Akkon
22Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
23Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Development Team Sunweb
24Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
25Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
26Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
27Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
28Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
29Cees Bol (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
30Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
31Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
32Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
33Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ l Akkon
34Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
35Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
36François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
38Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
39Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
40Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
41Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
42Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ | Akkon
43Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
44Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Simon Laib (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ l Akkon
46Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
47Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx
48Romain Le Roux (Fra) Team Fortuneo-Samsic
49Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
50Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
51Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
52Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
53Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team
54Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
55Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
56Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
57Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
58Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
59Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
60Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
61Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
62Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
63Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
64Freddy Ovett (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy-Ride Sunshine Coast
65Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
66Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
67Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
68Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
69Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
70Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
71Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
72Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
73Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
74Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
75Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
76August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
77Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
78James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
79Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
80Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
81Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
82Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
83Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling
84Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
85Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
86Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
87Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
88Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
89Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
90Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
91Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
92Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
93Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
94Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
95Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
96Frederik Dombrowski (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ | Akkon
97Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
98Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
99Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
100Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
101Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
102Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
103Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
104Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
105Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
106Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
107Joann Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
108Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
109Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
110Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:34
111Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:36
112Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:39
113Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:42
114Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:23
115Pascal Treubel (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de0:01:28
116Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb0:03:29
117Julian Braun (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ | Akkon0:03:30
118Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
119Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
120Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
121Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany0:04:19
122Leon Rohde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
123James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:05:37
124Maxim Pirard (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
125Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
126Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling0:05:49
127Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany0:06:04
128Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
129Dorian Lübbers (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
130Tobias Nolde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de0:15:52

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors15pts
2Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe12
3Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de10
4Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo)9
5Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data7
6Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling6
7Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal5
8Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling4
9Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany4
10Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team3
11Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling3
12Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2
13Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1
14Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3pts
2Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2
3Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team1

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors3:34:58
2Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:04
3Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo)0:00:06
4Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:07
5Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany0:00:10
6Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
7Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
8Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
9Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
10John Mandrysch (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ | Akkon
11Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
12Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Development Team Sunweb
13Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
14Cees Bol (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
15Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
16Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
17Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
18Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
19Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
20Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ | Akkon
21Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
22Simon Laib (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ l Akkon
23Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
24Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx
25Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
26Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
27Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team
28Rami Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
29Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
30Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
31Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
32Freddy Ovett (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy-Ride Sunshine Coast
33Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
34Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
35Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
36Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
37Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
38James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
39Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
40Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
41Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling
42Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
43Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
44Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
45Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
46Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
47Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
48Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
49Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
50Joann Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
51Pascal Treubel (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de0:01:28
52Julian Braun (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ | Akkon0:03:30
53Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
54Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany0:04:19
55Leon Rohde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
56James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:05:37
57Maxim Pirard (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
58Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany0:06:04
59Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
60Dorian Lübbers (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
61Tobias Nolde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de0:15:52

Latest on Cyclingnews