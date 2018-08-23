Deutschland Tour: Hodeg wins opening stage
Ackermann frustrated in home tour opener
Stage 1: Koblenz - Bonn
The Deutschland Tour returned on Thursday after a 10-year absence, and Colombian Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) denied the prospect of a home winner for the first stage of the new era as he pipped German champion Pascal Ackerman (Bora-Hansgrohe) in a tight bunch sprint in Bonn.
In-form Ackermann had a perfect lead-out in the long final straight and appeared to be on his way to a fifth victory of the summer, but Hodeg, who started his sprint in fourth place, came roaring up on the right-hand side to snatch it by a tyre’s width.
Niccolo Bonifazio (Bahrain-Merida) finished third, with Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data) fourth. Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) finished sixth, while fellow German sprint star Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) did not figure, continuing his miserable 2018 campaign.
Hodeg leads the race overall going into Friday’s stage 2.
How it unfolded
The opening day of racing at the revived Deutschland Tour took the riders 157km from Koblenz to Bonn and, with just one categorised climb on the menu, it was always likely to come down to a bunch sprint - perhaps the only one of the four-day race.
A six-man breakaway went up the road in the early kilometres, containing Jorge Arcas (Movistar), Kevin Van Melsen (Wanty Groupe Gobert), Benoit Jarrier (Fortuneo-Samsic), Jens Reynders (Leopard Pro Cycling), Sven Reutter (Heizomat - Rad Net), and Dorian Lübbers (Lotto - Kern Haus).
They built up a lead of around 2:30 but never more, as Bora, Lotto Soudal, and Quick-Step marshalled the peloton. Reutter won both intermediate sprints, the first coming 25km from the start and the second 50km from the finish, while Jarrier took the KOM points at the sole climb 40km from the line.
As introduced to the Tour de France this year, there is a bonus sprint in the finale offering times bonuses of three, two, and one seconds for the first three, and here it was Reynders who took it from Arcas and Van Melsen. By that point, with less than 20km to go, the break was down to just three riders, Ruetter and Lubbers being the first to go, while Jarrier fell away soon after the climb.
With the gap to the trio just 30 seconds, Oscar Riesebeek (Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij) attacked from bunch with Juri Hollmann (Heizomat Rad-Net) and, after Arcas was briefly dropped, made it up to form a group of five. They were caught with 13.5km to go as Sky came to the front.
After a few kilometres Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas, their nominal leader, hit the front, and it turned out he was paving the way for an attack from fellow Welshman Luke Rowe, who opened a small gap but was caught in the town centre with just over 5km to go.
Bora then came to the front and took control. They came through a nasty 180-degree roundabout turn well positioned, sweeping up an opportunistic attack from another Heizomat rider, and kept pole position through to the final few hundred metres, Ackermann tucked in behind lead-out man Rudiger Selig. The German opened up and could almost taste victory, but Hodeg came storming up to trade another blow in that intriguing late-summer sprint rivalry.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|3:35:08
|2
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo)
|4
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|6
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|8
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|9
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|11
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|12
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|13
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|15
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|17
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|18
|John Mandrysch (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ | Akkon
|19
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|20
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Development Team Sunweb
|21
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|22
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|25
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|26
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|26
|Cees Bol (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|28
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|29
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|30
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ l Akkon
|31
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|32
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|33
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|35
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|36
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|37
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ | Akkon
|40
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Simon Laib (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ l Akkon
|43
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|44
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|45
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Team Fortuneo-Samsic
|46
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|47
|Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|48
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|49
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|50
|Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team
|51
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|52
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|53
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|55
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|56
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|57
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|58
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|59
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|61
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy-Ride Sunshine Coast
|62
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|63
|Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|64
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|65
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|66
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|67
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|68
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|70
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|71
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|72
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|73
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|75
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|76
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|77
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|78
|Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|79
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|80
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|81
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|82
|Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling
|83
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|84
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|85
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|86
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|87
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|88
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|89
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|90
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|91
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|92
|Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|93
|Gaëtan Pons (Luz) Leopard Pro Cycling
|94
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|95
|Frederik Dombrowski (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ | Akkon
|96
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|97
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|98
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|99
|Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|100
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|101
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|102
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|103
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|104
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|105
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|106
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|107
|Joann Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|108
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|109
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|110
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:24
|111
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:26
|112
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:29
|113
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:32
|114
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:13
|115
|Pascal Treubel (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|0:01:18
|116
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:03:19
|117
|Julian Braun (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ | Akkon
|0:03:20
|118
|Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|119
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|120
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|121
|Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|0:04:09
|122
|Leon Rohde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|123
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:27
|124
|Maxim Pirard (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|125
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|126
|Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:05:39
|127
|Per Christian Münstermann
|0:05:54
|128
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|129
|Dorian Lübbers (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|130
|Tobias Nolde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|0:15:42
|DNF
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|3:35:08
|2
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo)
|4
|Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|5
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|6
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|John Mandrysch (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ | Akkon
|10
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|11
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Development Team Sunweb
|12
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|13
|Cees Bol (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|14
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|15
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|16
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|17
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ | Akkon
|20
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Simon Laib (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ l Akkon
|22
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|23
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|24
|Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|25
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|26
|Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team
|27
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|28
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|29
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|30
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy-Ride Sunshine Coast
|32
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|33
|Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|34
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|35
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|36
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|37
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|38
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|39
|Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|40
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|41
|Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling
|42
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|43
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|44
|Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|45
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|46
|Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|47
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|48
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|49
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|50
|Joann Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|51
|Pascal Treubel (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|0:01:18
|52
|Julian Braun (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ | Akkon
|0:03:20
|53
|Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|54
|Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|0:04:09
|55
|Leon Rohde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|56
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:27
|57
|Maxim Pirard (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|58
|Per Christian Münstermann
|0:05:54
|59
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|60
|Dorian Lübbers (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|61
|Tobias Nolde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|0:15:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|3:34:58
|2
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:04
|3
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo)
|0:00:06
|4
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:07
|5
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:08
|6
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:09
|7
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:10
|8
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|9
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|11
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|12
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|14
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|15
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|16
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|18
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|20
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|21
|John Mandrysch (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ | Akkon
|22
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|23
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Development Team Sunweb
|24
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|25
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|28
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|29
|Cees Bol (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|30
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|31
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|32
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|33
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ l Akkon
|34
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|35
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|36
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|38
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|39
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|40
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ | Akkon
|43
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Simon Laib (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ l Akkon
|46
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|47
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|48
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Team Fortuneo-Samsic
|49
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|50
|Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|51
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|52
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|53
|Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team
|54
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|55
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|56
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|58
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|59
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|60
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|61
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|64
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy-Ride Sunshine Coast
|65
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|66
|Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|67
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|68
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|69
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|70
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|72
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|73
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|74
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|75
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|76
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|77
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|78
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|79
|Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|80
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|81
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|82
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|83
|Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling
|84
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|85
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|86
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|87
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|89
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|90
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|91
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|92
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|93
|Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|94
|Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|95
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|96
|Frederik Dombrowski (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ | Akkon
|97
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|98
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|99
|Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|100
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|101
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|102
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|103
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|104
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|105
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|106
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|107
|Joann Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|108
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|109
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|110
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:34
|111
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:36
|112
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:39
|113
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:42
|114
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:23
|115
|Pascal Treubel (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|0:01:28
|116
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:03:29
|117
|Julian Braun (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ | Akkon
|0:03:30
|118
|Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|119
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|120
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|121
|Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|0:04:19
|122
|Leon Rohde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|123
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:37
|124
|Maxim Pirard (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|125
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|126
|Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:05:49
|127
|Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|0:06:04
|128
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|129
|Dorian Lübbers (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|130
|Tobias Nolde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|0:15:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|pts
|2
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|3
|Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|10
|4
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo)
|9
|5
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|7
|6
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|6
|7
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|5
|8
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|4
|9
|Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|4
|10
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|11
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|12
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|13
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|14
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3
|pts
|2
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2
|3
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|3:34:58
|2
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:04
|3
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo)
|0:00:06
|4
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:07
|5
|Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|0:00:10
|6
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|7
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|John Mandrysch (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ | Akkon
|11
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Development Team Sunweb
|13
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|14
|Cees Bol (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|15
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|16
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|17
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|18
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|19
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ | Akkon
|21
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Simon Laib (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ l Akkon
|23
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|24
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|25
|Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|26
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|27
|Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team
|28
|Rami Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|29
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|30
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|31
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy-Ride Sunshine Coast
|33
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|34
|Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|35
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|36
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|37
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|38
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|39
|Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|40
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|41
|Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling
|42
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|43
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|44
|Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|45
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|46
|Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|47
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|48
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|49
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|50
|Joann Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|51
|Pascal Treubel (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|0:01:28
|52
|Julian Braun (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ | Akkon
|0:03:30
|53
|Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|54
|Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|0:04:19
|55
|Leon Rohde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|56
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:37
|57
|Maxim Pirard (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|58
|Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|0:06:04
|59
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|60
|Dorian Lübbers (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|61
|Tobias Nolde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|0:15:52
