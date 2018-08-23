Image 1 of 25 Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) edges out Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 25 Kevin Van Melsen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 25 Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 25 Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) in the sprint jersey (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 25 Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 25 Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) in the best young rider's jersey (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 25 Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) edges out Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 25 Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 25 Stage 1 of the Deutschland Tour (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 25 Kevin van Melsen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Jorge Arcas (Movistar) and Jens Reynders (Leopard) in the breakaway (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 25 Jorge Arcas (Movistar) in the breakaway (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 25 Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates his win (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 25 Alexander Krieger (Leopard) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 25 Dorian Lubbers (Team Lotto - Kern Haus) and Benoit Jarrier (Team Fortuneo Samsic) in the breakaway (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 25 Jens Reynders (Leopard) in the escape (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 25 Dorian Lubbers (Team Lotto - Kern Haus) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 25 Geraint Thomas and Tom Dumoulin reunited (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 25 Iljo Keisse on the attack (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 25 Luke Rowe (Team Sky) on the attack (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 25 Stage 1 of the Deutschland Tour (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 25 Stage 1 of the Deutschland Tour (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 25 Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 25 Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 25 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 25 Remi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors) leads the chase (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)

The Deutschland Tour returned on Thursday after a 10-year absence, and Colombian Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) denied the prospect of a home winner for the first stage of the new era as he pipped German champion Pascal Ackerman (Bora-Hansgrohe) in a tight bunch sprint in Bonn.

In-form Ackermann had a perfect lead-out in the long final straight and appeared to be on his way to a fifth victory of the summer, but Hodeg, who started his sprint in fourth place, came roaring up on the right-hand side to snatch it by a tyre’s width.

Niccolo Bonifazio (Bahrain-Merida) finished third, with Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data) fourth. Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) finished sixth, while fellow German sprint star Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) did not figure, continuing his miserable 2018 campaign.

Hodeg leads the race overall going into Friday’s stage 2.

How it unfolded

The opening day of racing at the revived Deutschland Tour took the riders 157km from Koblenz to Bonn and, with just one categorised climb on the menu, it was always likely to come down to a bunch sprint - perhaps the only one of the four-day race.

A six-man breakaway went up the road in the early kilometres, containing Jorge Arcas (Movistar), Kevin Van Melsen (Wanty Groupe Gobert), Benoit Jarrier (Fortuneo-Samsic), Jens Reynders (Leopard Pro Cycling), Sven Reutter (Heizomat - Rad Net), and Dorian Lübbers (Lotto - Kern Haus).

They built up a lead of around 2:30 but never more, as Bora, Lotto Soudal, and Quick-Step marshalled the peloton. Reutter won both intermediate sprints, the first coming 25km from the start and the second 50km from the finish, while Jarrier took the KOM points at the sole climb 40km from the line.

As introduced to the Tour de France this year, there is a bonus sprint in the finale offering times bonuses of three, two, and one seconds for the first three, and here it was Reynders who took it from Arcas and Van Melsen. By that point, with less than 20km to go, the break was down to just three riders, Ruetter and Lubbers being the first to go, while Jarrier fell away soon after the climb.

With the gap to the trio just 30 seconds, Oscar Riesebeek (Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij) attacked from bunch with Juri Hollmann (Heizomat Rad-Net) and, after Arcas was briefly dropped, made it up to form a group of five. They were caught with 13.5km to go as Sky came to the front.

After a few kilometres Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas, their nominal leader, hit the front, and it turned out he was paving the way for an attack from fellow Welshman Luke Rowe, who opened a small gap but was caught in the town centre with just over 5km to go.

Bora then came to the front and took control. They came through a nasty 180-degree roundabout turn well positioned, sweeping up an opportunistic attack from another Heizomat rider, and kept pole position through to the final few hundred metres, Ackermann tucked in behind lead-out man Rudiger Selig. The German opened up and could almost taste victory, but Hodeg came storming up to trade another blow in that intriguing late-summer sprint rivalry.



Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 3:35:08 2 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo) 4 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 5 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 6 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 7 Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 8 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 9 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 10 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 11 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 12 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 13 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 14 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 15 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 17 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 18 John Mandrysch (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ | Akkon 19 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 20 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Development Team Sunweb 21 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 22 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 24 Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 25 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 26 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 26 Cees Bol (Ned) SEG Racing Academy 28 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 29 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 30 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ l Akkon 31 Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 32 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 33 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 35 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 36 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 37 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 38 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 39 Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ | Akkon 40 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Simon Laib (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ l Akkon 43 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 44 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx 45 Romain Le Roux (Fra) Team Fortuneo-Samsic 46 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 47 Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb 48 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 49 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 50 Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team 51 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 52 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 53 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling 55 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 56 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 57 Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 58 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 59 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 60 Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 61 Freddy Ovett (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy-Ride Sunshine Coast 62 Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 63 Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 64 Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 65 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 66 Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling 67 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 68 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 70 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 71 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 72 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 73 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 74 Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 75 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 76 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 77 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 78 Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 79 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 80 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 81 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 82 Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling 83 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 84 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 85 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 86 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 87 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 88 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 89 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 90 Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 91 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 92 Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 93 Gaëtan Pons (Luz) Leopard Pro Cycling 94 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 95 Frederik Dombrowski (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ | Akkon 96 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 97 Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 98 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 99 Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 100 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 101 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 102 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 103 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 104 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 105 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 106 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 107 Joann Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 108 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 109 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 110 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:24 111 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:26 112 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:29 113 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:32 114 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:13 115 Pascal Treubel (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 0:01:18 116 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:03:19 117 Julian Braun (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ | Akkon 0:03:20 118 Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 119 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 120 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 121 Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 0:04:09 122 Leon Rohde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 123 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:05:27 124 Maxim Pirard (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 125 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 126 Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling 0:05:39 127 Per Christian Münstermann 0:05:54 128 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 129 Dorian Lübbers (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 130 Tobias Nolde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 0:15:42 DNF Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

Youth Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 3:35:08 2 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo) 4 Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 5 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 6 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 7 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 8 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 John Mandrysch (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ | Akkon 10 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 11 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Development Team Sunweb 12 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 13 Cees Bol (Ned) SEG Racing Academy 14 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 15 Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 16 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 17 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 18 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ | Akkon 20 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Simon Laib (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ l Akkon 22 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 23 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx 24 Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb 25 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 26 Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team 27 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 28 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling 29 Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 30 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 31 Freddy Ovett (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy-Ride Sunshine Coast 32 Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 33 Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 34 Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 35 Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling 36 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 37 Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 38 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 39 Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 40 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 41 Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling 42 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 43 Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 44 Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 45 Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 46 Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 47 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 48 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 49 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 50 Joann Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 51 Pascal Treubel (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 0:01:18 52 Julian Braun (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ | Akkon 0:03:20 53 Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 54 Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 0:04:09 55 Leon Rohde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 56 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:05:27 57 Maxim Pirard (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 58 Per Christian Münstermann 0:05:54 59 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 60 Dorian Lübbers (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 61 Tobias Nolde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 0:15:42

General Classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 3:34:58 2 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:04 3 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo) 0:00:06 4 Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:00:07 5 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:08 6 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:09 7 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:10 8 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 9 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 10 Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 11 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 12 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 13 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 14 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 15 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 16 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 17 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 18 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 20 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 21 John Mandrysch (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ | Akkon 22 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 23 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Development Team Sunweb 24 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 25 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 27 Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 28 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 29 Cees Bol (Ned) SEG Racing Academy 30 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 31 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 32 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 33 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ l Akkon 34 Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 35 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 36 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 38 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 39 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 40 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 41 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 42 Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ | Akkon 43 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Simon Laib (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ l Akkon 46 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 47 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx 48 Romain Le Roux (Fra) Team Fortuneo-Samsic 49 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 50 Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb 51 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 52 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 53 Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team 54 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 55 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 56 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 57 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling 58 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 59 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 60 Jeremy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 61 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 62 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 63 Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 64 Freddy Ovett (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy-Ride Sunshine Coast 65 Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 66 Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 67 Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 68 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 69 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 70 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 72 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 73 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 74 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 75 Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 76 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 77 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 78 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 79 Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 80 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 81 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 82 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 83 Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling 84 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 85 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 86 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 87 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 88 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 89 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 90 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 91 Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 92 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 93 Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 94 Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling 95 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 96 Frederik Dombrowski (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ | Akkon 97 Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 98 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 99 Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 100 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 101 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 102 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 103 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 104 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 105 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 106 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 107 Joann Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 108 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 109 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 110 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:34 111 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:36 112 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:39 113 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:42 114 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:23 115 Pascal Treubel (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 0:01:28 116 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:03:29 117 Julian Braun (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ | Akkon 0:03:30 118 Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 119 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 120 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 121 Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 0:04:19 122 Leon Rohde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 123 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:05:37 124 Maxim Pirard (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 125 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 126 Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling 0:05:49 127 Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 0:06:04 128 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 129 Dorian Lübbers (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 130 Tobias Nolde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 0:15:52

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 15 pts 2 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 3 Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 10 4 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo) 9 5 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 7 6 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 6 7 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 5 8 Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling 4 9 Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany 4 10 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 3 11 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 3 12 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2 13 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1 14 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3 pts 2 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2 3 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 1