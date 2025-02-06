Finn Fisher-Black claims men's New Zealand time trial title ahead of Aaron Gate

Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) on his way to victory in the elite men's time trial at the Cycling New Zealand Road National Championships 2025

Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-Bora Hansgrohe) has taken his first elite New Zealand time trial title, delivering a powerful performance across the out and back course in Timaru to beat his nearest rival, Aaron Gate (XDS Astana), by 34 seconds.

Fisher-Black delivered a time of 47:37 over the 37.4km course to return to the top step, which he previously visited as an under 23 and junior in the race against the clock at the Cycling New Zealand Elite Road National Championships.



“I got to the halfway point and still felt I could do another half an hour,” said Fisher-Black in a statement from Cycling New Zealand. “I gave a nod to Shane [Archbold, team sports director] behind. From there I knew I was on a good day."

Tom Sexton (St George Continental Cycling) was third, 1:20 back, while last year's winner Logan Currie (Lotto) was fourth, missing the podium by just two seconds.



In the U23 men's time trial, rower Nate Pringle claimed the title with Reef Roberts (Groupama-FDJ Conti) second and Noah Hollamby (Martigues SC-Payden&Rygel) third.

The elite and U23 men's race will take place on Saturday over 191.1km.



“Today was my big focus. It is the race you can control a bit more," said Fisher-Black. "The road race is a super strong field this year – almost every New Zealand pro is racing so it will be a tough one.”

Results powered by FirstCycling