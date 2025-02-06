Finn Fisher-Black claims men's New Zealand time trial title ahead of Aaron Gate

Tom Sexton third in 37.4km time trial in Timaru on the south island

Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) on his way to victory in the elite men&#039;s time trial at the Cycling New Zealand Road National Championships 2025
Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) on his way to victory in the elite men's time trial at the Cycling New Zealand Road National Championships 2025 (Image credit: Aiman Amerul Muner / Cycling New Zealand)

Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-Bora Hansgrohe) has taken his first elite New Zealand time trial title, delivering a powerful performance across the out and back course in Timaru to beat his nearest rival, Aaron Gate (XDS Astana), by 34 seconds.

Fisher-Black delivered a time of 47:37 over the 37.4km course to return to the top step, which he previously visited as an under 23 and junior in the race against the clock at the Cycling New Zealand Elite Road National Championships.

“I got to the halfway point and still felt I could do another half an hour,” said Fisher-Black in a statement from Cycling New Zealand. “I gave a nod to Shane [Archbold, team sports director] behind. From there I knew I was on a good day."

