Second women's New Zealand time trial title in a row for Kim Cadzow

Kim Cadzow (EF Education-Oatly) will be wearing the black and white jersey of the New Zealand time trial champion for a second year, taking the title ahead of Ella Wyllie (Liv AlUla-Jayco) in Timaru.



Cadzow covered the 24.4km out and back course at the Cycling New Zealand Road National Championships in 34:52 with Wyllie 31 seconds back and Cadzow's teammate Henrietta Christie at 55 seconds in third. Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race winner Ally Wollaston (FDJ-Suez) was fourth, a further nine seconds back.

“It was windy, it was raining and it is a really hard course and you are pushing the pedals all day,” Cadzow said in a media statement from Cycling New Zealand. "It is just the way I like it."



The victory kept the 23-year-old's perfect record in the national time trial title in tact, with the rider having won every edition of the race against the clock she has lined up for at the National Championships, claiming the 2022 women's U23 time trial title and the elite jersey in 2024 and 2025.



The women's under 23 time trial also took place on Thursday with Kirsty Watts taking the victory, Alex Rawlinson second and Ava Maddison third.



The women's elite and U23 road races will unfold on Friday on a 117.6km course.

Results powered by FirstCycling