Second women's New Zealand time trial title in a row for Kim Cadzow

By
published

EF Education-Oatly rider claims silver fern emblazoned jersey ahead of Ella Wyllie

Kim Cadzow (EF Education-Oatly) on her way to another time trial title at the Cycling New Zealand Road National Championships 2025
Kim Cadzow (EF Education-Oatly) on her way to another time trial title at the Cycling New Zealand Road National Championships 2025 (Image credit: Aiman Amerul Muner / Cycling New Zealand)

Kim Cadzow (EF Education-Oatly) will be wearing the black and white jersey of the New Zealand time trial champion for a second year, taking the title ahead of Ella Wyllie (Liv AlUla-Jayco) in Timaru.

Cadzow covered the 24.4km out and back course at the Cycling New Zealand Road National Championships in 34:52 with Wyllie 31 seconds back and Cadzow's teammate Henrietta Christie at 55 seconds in third. Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race winner Ally Wollaston (FDJ-Suez) was fourth, a further nine seconds back.

“It was windy, it was raining and it is a really hard course and you are pushing the pedals all day,” Cadzow said in a media statement from Cycling New Zealand. "It is just the way I like it."

The victory kept the 23-year-old's perfect record in the national time trial title in tact, with the rider having won every edition of the race against the clock she has lined up for at the National Championships, claiming the 2022 women's U23 time trial title and the elite jersey in 2024 and 2025.

The women's under 23 time trial also took place on Thursday with Kirsty Watts taking the victory, Alex Rawlinson second and Ava Maddison third.

The women's elite and U23 road races will unfold on Friday on a 117.6km course.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

